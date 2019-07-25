Lions’ Patricia scooting around after leg surgery

Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia is part of the club’s injury list as training camp began.

The second-year coach wheeled into Thursday’s press conference on a knee scooter after recently undergoing surgery on his lower left leg.

Patricia said there were tendon, bone and muscle issues in his left leg and foot.

“Really just there’s very few times during the year where we have an opportunity to go in and kind of get things done so just pretty much been dealing with a little bit of a lower leg issue and a muscle thing, bone thing for a while,” Patricia said. “So kind of had that cleaned up. Just trying to stay off it here for a couple days, so day by day and we’ll go from there.”

Patricia, who is wearing a cast, said the surgery won’t affect him from a coaching standpoint.

“I’m really trying to be careful with it so that I don’t have any setbacks from that standpoint,” Patricia said. “So probably a little bit overcautious, when I can be, as opposed to, it’s a long season.”

The Lions went 6-10 in Patricia’s first season and he said he is ready to get camp moving despite his condition.

“To have that familiarity with practice and what to expect and to watch those guys that they’ve done the last couple days (while I’ve been cautious with my foot), just run practice on their own,” Patricia said. “Really feel like I can just watch them move from drill to drill. They know where to go, they know where everything is, they know what to expect, they know how to get it lined up. And that’s really the majority of it. You get out there, get lined up so you can get the reps in and teach it and go from there.”

At least six Lions weren’t practicing. Cornerback Darius Slay, defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. and defensive tackle Darius Kilgo are on the non-football injury list, while defensive end Trey Flowers (shoulder), receiver Tommylee Lewis (knee) and linebacker Steve Longa (knee) are on the physically unable to perform list.

–Field Level Media