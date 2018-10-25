Lions officially land tackle Damon Harrison from Giants

"I don't see us making any more trades," said Gruden, who moments earlier said he

Meeting reporters Wednesday, Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr refuted any speculation that the signal caller's future with the team could be in doubt.

Raiders’ Gruden, Carr shake off trade speculation

“I don’t see us making any more trades,” said Gruden, who moments earlier said he would “never say never” about any future trades. “Certainly, I don’t see us trading our quarterback.”

Carr also told reporters he expects to remain with the Raiders, saying Gruden and general manager Reggie McKenzie have given him no reason to think otherwise.

“I have confidence I’ll be here tomorrow, and when we turn this around, I’m very confident I’m gonna be here for that as well,” Carr said.

The comments came hours after The Athletic reported some Raiders players are questioning Gruden’s accountability following a 1-5 start and the team’s second trade of a multi-time Pro Bowl player in less than two months.

The Raiders traded Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, eight days after Gruden said Cooper wasn’t being shopped and a few months after voicing plans to build the offense around the wideout. The trade came seven weeks after Oakland dealt defensive end Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears, despite the team’s previous assertions that they planned to sign him to a long-term contract. Both deals have had negative impacts on the locker room, per the report.

“The Mack trade was a real stiff jab,” an anonymous player told The Athletic. “But the Cooper one was like a knockout punch, especially because we had just walked back in the door from the bye. We didn’t want to believe it was coming, and Coach said we weren’t going to trade him.”

Gruden told reporters Wednesday that he hadn’t considered the possibility of trading Mack or Cooper when he took the job in Oakland, and he still didn’t expect to trade Cooper until the Cowboys offered a first-round pick.

“I didn’t see us making a trade the other day,” Gruden said. “I really didn’t. But sometimes, like I said, your plans change, whether you like it or not.”

The effect of the Cooper trade on the locker room was exacerbated, per The Athletic, because Gruden didn’t tell players about it at the end of Monday’s practice, despite the wideout being pulled off the field in the middle of the session. Instead, players found out about the trade via news on their phones, and Gruden spoke to ESPN about the deal before talking to his team.

Carr said he got the news on his phone after practice and didn’t have a chance to talk to Cooper before he left.

Gruden declined to tell reporters what his message to the team was on Wednesday, but he again reaffirmed that the Raiders are trying to win games and not tanking.

The Athletic reported several players doubt that claim, wondering if they’ve “been playing for draft picks all along” and wondering about their own future with the team as it goes through a teardown and rebuild.

“I think many of us realize we won’t be here next year,” one anonymous player said. “We are just waiting to see if we will be here next week.”

One player who spoke to The Athletic without anonymity is tight end Lee Smith, who confirmed he has worries about the locker room and voiced frustration with the idea of a rebuild.

“Of course I’m concerned about the locker room,” Smith said. “I am a leader on this team and I am under contract next year, but more importantly I care about all my teammates. …Guys don’t work their a– off year-round because they are worried about the team being good in two or three years, they work hard to win. Now.

“Nobody was happy when we traded Khalil. And nobody is happy that we traded Amari. How could you be? You never ever want to trade elite, homegrown talent. But Coach Gruden is thinking long-term. …And he has been clear about his open-door policy. If guys have a problem with this trade, they can go sit in his office and tell him.”

The Athletic also reported earlier this week that Carr has a “fractured relationship” with teammates stemming from a perceived lack of toughness by the QB, accusing him of crying after getting hurt late in a Week 6 loss in London.

Carr — who responded to the report on Twitter on Tuesday by saying “Not one tear, not one time” — told reporters Wednesday, “I don’t pay that any mind.”

“When you’re losing, crap happens,” Carr added of the report.

Smith was more emphatic when speaking to reporters on Wednesday, calling the report “the most obnoxious, ridiculous thing I’ve heard — ever.”

“It’s to a point where it’s comical and laughable that I’m even sitting here talking about it,” Smith continued. “Us as players have zero issues with Derek Carr. He is our leader. He’s always been our leader.

“…The attacking of our strongest leader and the strongest man in our locker room is absolute horse—-.”

–Field Level Media