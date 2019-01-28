Lions LB Bates still undergoing testing after arrest

Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Bates continues to undergo psychological testing at a New York City hospital, his agent said Monday, after he was arrested and allegedly struck a police sergeant over the weekend.

“Following his incident in New York on Saturday, our client Trevor Bates was taken to an area hospital where he remains as he undergoes testing and a mental health evaluation,” Bates’ agent, Jeff Jankovich, said in a statement. “I have spoken with members of Trevor’s family and others close to him, all of whom have expressed deep concern that his behavior this weekend is not at all consistent with the man and friend we know him to be.”

Bates, 25, was arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly refusing to pay a taxi fare, and then struck and cut the face of a sergeant while being processed at the precinct, requiring three stitches and causing a mild concussion.

The Sergeants Benevolent Association, a group of around 13,000 active and retired NYPD sergeants, issued a strong statement Saturday on Twitter, admonishing Bates and also taking a shot at the NFL.

“Trevor Bates acted beyond that of a wild animal,” the tweet said. “He refused to be fingerprinted, showed disdain for the officers & decided to punch a Sgt in the face. Fighting with officers he was tasered & ripped the taser prongs from his body. He’s dog crap and the NFL condones criminals.”

After the alleged punch, Bates was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center for psychiatric evaluation, where he remains.

Jankovich’s statement also referred to Bates’ history of charitable efforts and offered an apology to the injured sergeant.

“Since entering the NFL in 2016, Trevor has demonstrated a genuine passion for serving his community in various charitable and outreach capacities,” the statement said. “He understands the powerful platform that comes with being a professional athlete, and his actions this weekend are in no way a reflection of who he is as a person.

“We take this situation very seriously and express concern for Sergeant O’Brien and the members of the New York City Police Department. At this time our priority is to ensure that Trevor receives the help he needs and that the privacy of the parties involved be respected until more information becomes available.”

The team issued a statement Saturday after news of the arrest emerged.

“We are aware of the arrest of Trevor Bates earlier today in New York,” general manager Bob Quinn said. “We have not spoken to Trevor as of yet and are still in the process of gathering more information. The Detroit Lions will have no further comment at this time.”

Bates, primarily a special teams player, appeared in nine games for the Lions this season.

A seventh-round pick by Indianapolis in 2016, Bates played in just one game for the Colts in 2016 and didn’t play at all the following season.

–Field Level Media