Lions-Dolphins Preview Capsule
DETROIT (2-3) at MIAMI (4-2)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE – Lions by 1
RECORD VS. SPREAD – Detroit 4-1, Miami 4-2
SERIES RECORD – Dolphins lead 7-4
LAST MEETING – Lions beat Dolphins 20-16, Nov. 9, 2014
LAST WEEK — Lions had bye, beat Packers 31-23 on Oct. 7; Dolphins beat Bears 31-28, OT
AP PRO32 RANKING – Lions No. 22, Dolphins No. 13
LIONS OFFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (23), PASS (14).
LIONS DEFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (30), PASS (7).
DOLPHINS OFFENSE – OVERALL (27), RUSH (16), PASS (25).
DOLPHINS DEFENSE – OVERALL (25), RUSH (21), PASS (24).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Teams meet for only 12th time, with first game in 1973. … Lions 0-2 on road, and Dolphins have won first three home games for first time since 2002. … Detroit’s next seven opponents are .500 or better, and four games are against first-place teams, including Miami. … Lions’ coverages rank last in NFL on punts and sixth worst on kickoffs. Dolphins rank second in kickoff return average and third in punt return average. … Lions’ run defense ranks third worst in yards allowed per carry and per game. … Lions’ Matt Stafford is trying for fifth game in row with at least two touchdown passes and 100 passer rating. Stafford threw four interceptions in opener but has only one since. … Kerryon Johnson ranks second among NFC rookies with 286 yards rushing. … Lions rank 21st in rushing after finishing 28th, 32nd, 30th and 32nd past four years. … Dolphins have more wins than their next six opponents. … Dolphins are tied for AFC East lead even though they’ve been outgained by 398 yards. Opponents have five-minute per-game advantage in time of possession. … In three seasons under coach Adam Gase, Dolphins are 17-5 in one-score games. … Miami netted 541 yards last week, team’s highest total in 30 years. … Miami’s Frank Gore had 46th career 100-yard rushing game last week. Gore’s average of 4.9 yards per carry is his best since 2009. … Last week Brock Osweiler became first quarterback to win his first start with Miami since Chad Henne in 2009. Osweiler is Dolphins’ 19th starting QB since Dan Marino retired following 1999 season. … Miami WR Albert Wilson was RB growing up and says favorite player was Detroit’s Barry Sanders. Wilson’s 150 yards receiving in fourth quarter last week represented third-highest fourth-quarter total in NFL since 1991. … Miami CB Xavien Howard is tied for NFL lead with three interceptions. … LB Kiko Alonso ranks second with 61 tackles and is tied for third with three forced fumbles. … Fantasy tip: Gore could have big day against Lions’ shaky run defense, especially if they tire in 90-degree subtropical sunshine.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Texans-Jaguars Preview Capsule
HOUSTON (3-3) at JACKSONVILLE (3-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE - Jaguars by 5
RECORD VS. SPREAD - Houston 1-5, Jacksonville 3-3
SERIES RECORD - Texans lead 19-13
LAST MEETING - Jaguars beat Texans 45-7, Dec. 17, 2017
LAST WEEK - Texans beat Bills 20-13; Jaguars lost to Cowboys 40-7
AP
HOUSTON (3-3) at JACKSONVILLE (3-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE – Jaguars by 5
RECORD VS. SPREAD – Houston 1-5, Jacksonville 3-3
SERIES RECORD – Texans lead 19-13
LAST MEETING – Jaguars beat Texans 45-7, Dec. 17, 2017
LAST WEEK – Texans beat Bills 20-13; Jaguars lost to Cowboys 40-7
AP PRO32 RANKING – Texans No. 18, Jaguars No. 17
TEXANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (11), RUSH (15), PASS (12)
TEXANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (9), RUSH (10), PASS (14)
JAGUARS OFFENSE – OVERALL (16), RUSH (18), PASS (15)
JAGUARS DEFENSE – OVERALL (2), RUSH (22), PASS (1)
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Texans have won three straight in dramatic fashion, including two in overtime and last week thanks to interception return for touchdown in final two minutes. … Houston WR DeAndre Hopkins needs 120 yards receiving to break own franchise mark for most yards (776) through first seven games. Hopkins also goes for third straight on road with at least 100 yards and touchdown. … … QB Deshaun Watson has at least 375 yards passing in three of past four games. He has 685 yards passing, with four TDs and two INTs, in last two road games. Watson has 968 yards passing, with eight TDs and three picks, in last three division games. … RB Lamar Miller has at least 80 yards from scrimmage in three of past four games. … DE J.J. Watt has seven sacks and three forced fumbles in past four games. He has 14 1/2 sacks, nine pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 11 career meetings against Jaguars. … DE Jadaveon Clowney has 10 tackles for loss and 6 1/2 sacks in his past 10 games against division teams. … Jaguars swept season series in 2017 after dropping six straight. … After being outscored 70-21 in consecutive road losses, coach Doug Marrone returned to training camp practices this week in effort to emphasize fundamental football. … QB Blake Bortles has thrown for at least 300 yards in four of last six home games. He has 13 TD passes and two INTs in those six games. … Jaguars down top two left tackles, top two tight ends, No. 1 receiver and probably two of top three running backs. … Jaguars one of six NFL teams without missed FG this season. … Fantasy tip: Texans WR Keke Coutee worth starting against Jaguars’ defense. Pro Bowl CBs Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye will cover Hopkins and Will Fuller, leaving Tyler Patmon on Coutee. Rookie has 20 catches for 193 yards and TD in three games.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Giants-Falcons Preview Capsule
N.Y. GIANTS (1-5) at ATLANTA (2-4)
Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
OPENING LINE — Falcons by 5
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Giants 2-4, Falcons 2-4
SERIES RECORD — Tied 12-12
LAST MEETING — Falcons beat Giants 24-20, Sept. 20, 2015
LAST WEEK — Giants lost to Eagles 34-13; Falcons beat Buccaneers 34-29
AP
N.Y. GIANTS (1-5) at ATLANTA (2-4)
Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
OPENING LINE — Falcons by 5
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Giants 2-4, Falcons 2-4
SERIES RECORD — Tied 12-12
LAST MEETING — Falcons beat Giants 24-20, Sept. 20, 2015
LAST WEEK — Giants lost to Eagles 34-13; Falcons beat Buccaneers 34-29
AP PRO32 RANKING — Giants No. 29, Falcons No. 23
GIANTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (27), PASS (18).
GIANTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (T24), RUSH (24), PASS (10).
FALCONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (29), PASS (5).
FALCONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (T24), PASS (29).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Giants beat Falcons 31-10 in Georgia Dome in last Monday night meeting on Oct. 15, 2007. … Giants 8-4 vs. Falcons in Atlanta. … Giants have lost three straight this season; Falcons snapped three-game losing streak last week. … Falcons’ Julio Jones (98.9) and Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. (83.7) rank first and third, respectively, in NFL in yards receiving per game since 2016. … QB Eli Manning five TD passes away from becoming seventh player with 350 in NFL history. … RB Saquon Barkley aiming to tie Kareem Hunt for most consecutive games with at least 100 scrimmage yards to start career. Barkley had career-high 229 scrimmage yards (130 rushing, 99 receiving) last week. … Manning averaging 300.7 yards passing in three road games this season. … Falcons QB Matt Ryan leads NFL with 1,432 yards passing, 128.2 rating since Week 3. He is tied for first with 12 TD passes in that span. … Ryan has seven TDs, one INT, average of 304 yards passing in four games against Giants. … Jones stands second in NFL with 707 yards receiving this year, but has no touchdowns. … DE Takk McKinley has 4 ½ sacks in last five games. … S Damontae Kazee has INT in three straight games. CB Robert Alford leads NFL with 60 pass deflections since 2015. … Fantasy tip: Falcons placed RB Devonta Freeman (groin) on IR. Tevin Coleman is obvious fantasy starter but emerging rookie Ito Smith, who has TD in three straight games, also gains more fantasy relevance. Falcons like Smith’s quickness near goal line.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Rams-49ers Preview Capsule
LOS ANGELES RAMS (6-0) at SAN FRANCISCO (1-5)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE - Rams by 12
RECORD VS. SPREAD - Los Angeles 3-2-1, San Francisco 2-4
SERIES RECORD - 49ers lead 69-65-3
LAST MEETING - 49ers beat Rams 34-13, Dec. 31, 2017
LAST WEEK - Rams beat Broncos 23-20; 49ers
LOS ANGELES RAMS (6-0) at SAN FRANCISCO (1-5)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE – Rams by 12
RECORD VS. SPREAD – Los Angeles 3-2-1, San Francisco 2-4
SERIES RECORD – 49ers lead 69-65-3
LAST MEETING – 49ers beat Rams 34-13, Dec. 31, 2017
LAST WEEK – Rams beat Broncos 23-20; 49ers lost at Packers 33-30
AP PRO32 RANKING – Rams No. 1, 49ers No. 28
RAMS OFFENSE – OVERALL (1), RUSH (1), PASS (6).
RAMS DEFENSE – OVERALL (11), RUSH (14), PASS (13).
49ERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (13), RUSH (3), PASS (21).
49ERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (19), RUSH (13), PASS (25).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – 49ers won four of five in series. … Los Angeles last undefeated team in NFL. … Rams 6-0 for first time since 2001. Started 6-0 in 1999, 2000, ’01 while in St. Louis and lost seventh game each time. Last 7-0 start in 1985. … Los Angeles RB Todd Gurley ran for career-high 208 yards, two TDs last week. Gurley is fifth player with 11 TDs from scrimmage in team’s first six games. … Rams averaging 32.7 points per game despite scoring TDs on only 56.7 percent of red-zone trips. … Los Angeles leads NFL with 7.64 yards per play on first down. San Francisco ranks sixth at 6.92. … Niners QB C.J. Beathard tied for NFL worst with seven turnovers past three weeks. … Niners are 2-27 in last 29 games without Jimmy Garoppolo as starting QB. He is sidelined for season with torn ACL. … San Francisco has three takeaways in six games. Only teams with fewer since 1940 are Steelers with two in 2011, ’13. … Niners have NFL-worst minus-11 turnover margin. … Marquise Goodwin became third 49ers WR in past 15 seasons with at least 125 yards receiving, two TD catches in game. … San Francisco seeks third straight outing with at least 400 yards of offense for first time since 2003. … Fantasy tip: Raheem Mostert took over as 49ers’ No. 2 running back last week and should get more looks after gaining career-high 87 yards on 12 carries last week.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
49ers loading up for fireworks from McVay’s Rams
49ers loading up for fireworks from McVay's Rams
Bumped from the Sunday Night Football national spotlight, the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will look to put on a show for a regional television audience when they meet Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif.
The battle of longtime California rivals
49ers loading up for fireworks from McVay’s Rams
Bumped from the Sunday Night Football national spotlight, the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will look to put on a show for a regional television audience when they meet Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif.
The battle of longtime California rivals comes 13 months after two teams with low expectations in 2017 dazzled in a primetime Thursday night slot last September, rolling up 839 yards and 80 points in a 41-39 Rams victory.
The win helped vault Los Angeles to bigger and better things. The Rams have lost just five times in 19 games since then, with one of the defeats coming in an NFC Wild Card matchup with the Atlanta Falcons last January.
The Rams (6-0) are the last team standing in the unbeaten ranks this season, but it hasn’t been easy. Their last three wins have come by a total of just 12 points, as their offense has been able to overcome a shaky defense missing standout cornerback Aqib Talib by outscoring Minnesota, Seattle and Denver — hardly three offensive heavyweights — by a total score of 94-82.
It only seems like that was the final score the last time the Rams ventured north to Levi’s Stadium. Running back Todd Gurley had a break-out performance with 149 total yards and three touchdowns.
But that backdrop wasn’t enough from the game being flexed out of the Sunday night game in favor of the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, a meeting of two high-scoring division leaders.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan couldn’t have been surprised to see the Rams’ explosion last season.
After all, he helped train Los Angeles coach Sean McVay when they worked together as offensive coordinator and tight ends coach, respectively, for the Washington Redskins.
“I wouldn’t really say it was give and take,” McVay told reporters this week of the relationship between friends. “I would say it was more me taking information from him and him a lot of giving.
“I think just watching the way that he approached and attacked his role as a coordinator and the meticulous preparation. You just kind of observe that. I learned so much football both offensively and defensively from him, and I’m forever indebted for that.”
Shanahan got payback of sorts when the 49ers thumped the Rams 34-13 in the regular-season finale last year. Having already clinched a playoff berth, Los Angeles did not play Gurley or quarterback Jared Goff in the contest.
The 49ers (1-5) won’t have Jimmy Garoppolo, who led the Week 17 win, in Sunday’s meeting because of a knee injury. His backup, C.J. Beathard, matched his career-high with two touchdown passes in Monday’s 33-30 loss at Green Bay.
One of Beathard’s TD’s was a 67-yarder to wideout Marquise Goodwin, who was returning from a hamstring injury.
“We’d been missing ‘Quise a lot,” Shanahan said of Goodwin, who had a 50-yard reception in the Week 3 shootout with the Rams last season. “(The Green Bay performance) was the first game the true ‘Quise was back.”
–Field Level Media
Cowboys chasing road success at Redskins
Cowboys chasing road success at Redskins
Barring a tie, either the Dallas Cowboys or the Washington Redskins will earn their first two-game winning streak of the season Sunday at FedEx Field.
The Redskins (3-2) alternated wins and losses starting in Week 1 while the Cowboys (3-3) have toggled between losses
Cowboys chasing road success at Redskins
Barring a tie, either the Dallas Cowboys or the Washington Redskins will earn their first two-game winning streak of the season Sunday at FedEx Field.
The Redskins (3-2) alternated wins and losses starting in Week 1 while the Cowboys (3-3) have toggled between losses and wins. Dallas, coming off a convincing home win over Jacksonville, is 0-3 on the road.
“You have to be mentally tough,” coach Jason Garrett said. “When things are going well, you’ve got to be mentally tough enough to do what you have to do to keep it going, and similarly when you have some challenging times in whatever phase of your football team, you’ve just got to keep fighting.”
Sunday’s game offers Dallas a seemingly hospitable site. The Cowboys have won 8 of 10 overall versus Washington, including five straight at FedEx. Last year in Landover they posted a 33-19 win as Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 150 yards on 33 carries. This season Elliott, second in the NFL with 586 rushing yards, has gone over 100 in three of his last four games.
The Cowboys boast the NFC’s top defense in terms of yards allowed per game (315.2) while Washington is next (326.2). Dallas is second in the NFL in points allowed per game (17.2) and Washington is seventh (20.8).
“They’re not one of these defenses that play eight different coverages or exotic pressures,” Redskins quarterback Alex Smith said of Dallas. “They’re not reinventing anything. But obviously, I think you look at them statistically over the last few years and certainly this year, what they do, they do really well, and they play fast.”
Inconsistency has plagued the Redskins offense from game-to-game and even half-to-half. Washington jumped out to a 17-0 lead Sunday before hanging on for a 26-20 win. The Redskins have scored just one second-half touchdown all season.
“We’ve got to do better at halftime addressing what we need to do to attack the defense,” coach Jay Gruden said. “Also, we’ve just got to do a better job of finishing plays. We’ve left a lot of plays out there that schematically look to be OK, we’re just not finishing.”
Both offenses rank near the bottom of the NFC and neither Smith or Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is in the top 10 in passing. Washington’s Adrian Peterson churned out 97 yards against Carolina. Tight end Jordan Reed had five catches Sunday and has enjoyed some of his best days against Dallas, including a 10-catch, two touchdown effort in 2016.
“We’ve played against him a lot of times and every time we play against him, you see how productive and dangerous he can be,” Garrett said of Reed. “It’s all over the tape.”
Dallas linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring), who missed the last three games, returned to practice Wednesday but was limited. Wide receiver Tavon Austin (groin) and linebacker Joe Thomas (foot) sat out.
Redskins running back Chris Thompson (hip/knee) was limited Wednesday after missing the Carolina game but could play Sunday. Wide receivers Jamison Crowder (ankle) and Paul Richardson (shoulder/knee) both sat out Wednesday’s practice. Crowder could miss his second straight game Sunday.
–Field Level Media
Report: Dolphins’ Tannehill faces ‘uphill challege’ in recovery
Report: Dolphins' Tannehill faces 'uphill challege' in recovery
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill faces an "uphill challenge" in his recovery from a shoulder injury and is unlikely to play next Thursday against the Houston Texans, according to a report by ESPN.
Tannehill was ruled out of Miami's Week 7 game
Report: Dolphins’ Tannehill faces ‘uphill challege’ in recovery
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill faces an “uphill challenge” in his recovery from a shoulder injury and is unlikely to play next Thursday against the Houston Texans, according to a report by ESPN.
Tannehill was ruled out of Miami’s Week 7 game against the Detroit Lions by coach Adam Gase on Wednesday.
Tannehill did not throw during the open portion of Wednesday’s practice, and backup Brock Osweiler took all of the first-team reps. Osweiler started last Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears.
Meanwhile, the NFL is investigating the team’s handling of Tannehill’s injury and how it was disclosed on injury reports last week, according to multiple reports. Such investigations are not uncommon, particularly when involving prominent players, but there is reason to believe the Dolphins’ injury report last week was inaccurate.
Tannehill had been listed on the report as a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday before being downgraded to limited on Friday, when he was designated as questionable to face the Bears. However, NFL rules require a designation of limited when a player is unable to take all of his normal reps, which Gase has said was the case for Tannehill on Thursday, as Osweiler took some first-team reps during that practice.
If the NFL finds rules violations, it can levy punishments that include fines of the team or people involved, suspension or the docking of draft choices.
Osweiler went 28 of 44 for 380 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in the overtime win over the Bears, though an incredible 274 of his yards came after the catch. He was just 7 of 16 with both interceptions on throws that traveled at least 5 yards beyond the line of scrimmage.
Tannehill, 30, has lost multiple games due to injury in three consecutive seasons after starting the first 77 games of his career. He missed the final three games of the 2016 season with a sprained ACL and all of last season after the ligament tore fully.
–Field Level Media
Ryan steers Falcons into MNF matchup with embattled Manning, Giants
Ryan steers Falcons into MNF matchup with embattled Manning, Giants
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is playing up to his NFL MVP standards established when he won the trophy two seasons ago.
Eli Manning, four years older than Ryan at 37, hasn't come close to matching the play or production
Ryan steers Falcons into MNF matchup with embattled Manning, Giants
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is playing up to his NFL MVP standards established when he won the trophy two seasons ago.
Eli Manning, four years older than Ryan at 37, hasn’t come close to matching the play or production that made him Super Bowl MVP on two title-winning teams for the New York Giants.
The two veterans, polar opposites in their play so far this season, will be the main storylines as the injury-riddled Falcons (2-4) host the controversy-plagued Giants (1-5) in a “Monday Night Football” matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium that looked a lot more consequential when put on the schedule.
Ryan’s strong play hasn’t been enough to cover for a defense that is missing three of his top players. Manning, meanwhile, has shown that his productivity may at the end and that the Giants’ likely made a mistake by not drafting a successor despite the success of rookie running back Saquon Barkley.
Odell Beckham Jr. pointed the figure at Manning in an ESPN interview after a 34-13 to Philadelphia a week ago Thursday and the Giants have been on damage control since, with co-owner John Mara saying that his star wide receiver “needs to do a little more playing and a little less talking.”
Pat Shurmur is sticking with Manning despite the quarterback’s lack of arm strength and mobility to fully take advantage of Beckham. “We believe in Eli,” the first-year coach said.
“My confidence in myself is good. I know I can play,” said Manning, who holds the franchise’s career records for passing yards, touchdown passes and completions. “I just have to figure out how to be more consistent and be better on offense.”
Manning will get tight end Evan Engram back and Barkley should be able to exploit the Falcons’ tackling issues, but can the Giants outscore Ryan even though kicker Matt Bryant is out at least until November because of a hamstring strain and running back Devonta Freeman had to go on IR with a sports hernia that required surgery.
“We are hopeful he will be able to return this season, but we will have a better feel for that in the coming weeks,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said of his two-time Pro Bowler.
The Falcons beat Tampa Bay 34-29 last Sunday as Ryan continued to put up wild numbers despite the absence of wide receiver Calvin Ridley and Mohamed Sanu for part of the game.
Ryan has 13 touchdown passes to one interception in four home games while posting a 134.3 quarterback rating. Overall, he is fourth in the NFL at 113.6.
Manning, in contrast, had a QB rating of 66.1 against Philadelphia and has just six touchdown passes while being sacked 20 times.
The Giants and Falcons have split their 24 previous meetings, including one in the playoffs. Atlanta scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to win 24-20 on the road in September of 2015 in the most recent meeting.
The Falcons hope to have rookie Ridley, who has six TD catches, and Sanu ready to face the Giants. Giorgio Tavecchio was signed to fill in for Bryant.
–Field Level Media
Rested Lions target short-handed Dolphins
Rested Lions target short-handed Dolphins
Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia was prepared for the Miami Dolphins to go with Brock Osweiler for a second consecutive week as Ryan Tannehill nurses a shoulder injury.
"There's a scheme that's behind all of it (for both quarterbacks). That's probably the first thing we
Rested Lions target short-handed Dolphins
Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia was prepared for the Miami Dolphins to go with Brock Osweiler for a second consecutive week as Ryan Tannehill nurses a shoulder injury.
“There’s a scheme that’s behind all of it (for both quarterbacks). That’s probably the first thing we will attack,” Patricia said. “Both quarterbacks are very talented, but each one is a little bit different athletically.”
Tannehill is out Sunday and will not play next week. Osweiler, a seventh-year pro who worked with Dolphins coach Adam Gase when they were with the Denver Broncos, passed for 380 yards, three touchdowns and guided the Dolphins to an overtime win last week with little notice his number was being called against the Chicago Bears.
“He’s been around for a minute,” Gase said of Osweiler.
That experience surely helped Osweiler get comfortable with the first-team offense.
“He did a good job of not panicking when we were down,” Gase said of Osweiler. “He doesn’t hold on to things and let it affect the next series.”
Beyond questions at quarterback, everything seems to be falling in favor of the Dolphins (4-2), who are tied with the New England Patriots atop the AFC East. The Lions, meanwhile, are 2-3 and last in the NFC North, but coming off a bye week looking for their first road victory under Patricia (0-2).
The Dolphins tend to wear teams down in the Miami heat and are 6-1 since the start of 2016 in home games in which the temperature reaches at least 85 degrees.
Patricia knows what a sauna Hard Rock Stadium can be for 1 p.m. games. He was defensive coordinator of the New England Patriots from 2012 to 2017, and the Dolphins went 4-2 against him in home games.
The Dolphins have to contend with Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. Since a nightmare performance in Detroit’s season opener, Stafford has tossed nine TD passes with just one interception.
During that four-game stretch, the Lions have knocked off Tom Brady and the New England Patriots as well as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
Detroit’s two losses during that span came by a total of five points.
Stafford will face a Dolphins defense plagued with injuries. Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Wake and starting cornerback Bobby McCain are likely out due to knee injuries.
McCain would be missed because Detroit has an outstanding trio of receivers in Golden Tate, Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr.
Wake’s pass rush would be missed by Miami, and his status is made more precarious because four of his backups are also injured. William Hayes (knee) is out, and Charles Harris (calf), Andre Branch (knee) and Jonathan Woodard (concussion) are questionable.
A win on Sunday would give the Dolphins their first 5-2 start since 2003 and their first 4-0 home start since 2000.
–Field Level Media
Bengals expect shootout at Kansas City
Bengals expect shootout at Kansas City
The challenge Patrick Mahomes presents, along with the dynamic weapons he disperses the football to in the Kansas City Chiefs' offense, is difficult enough for any NFL defense.
Opposing quarterbacks, however, are also aware they need to counter on the scoreboard.
Bengals expect shootout at Kansas City
The challenge Patrick Mahomes presents, along with the dynamic weapons he disperses the football to in the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense, is difficult enough for any NFL defense.
Opposing quarterbacks, however, are also aware they need to counter on the scoreboard.
“We have to know each possession matters because of how high-powered the offense is over there and how quickly they can score,” said Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton, who will lead the Bengals into Kansas City, Mo., for a primetime matchup Sunday night between AFC division leaders.
“We have to play our game and take advantage of every possession that we have.”
Both teams will be coming off heartbreaking defeats.
Dalton and the Bengals (4-2) drove for a go-ahead touchdown with 1:18 remaining only to fall 28-21 to Pittsburgh. Mahomes and the Chiefs (5-1) produced a game-tying score in the fourth quarter only to watch a New England field goal decide a 43-40 outcome as time expired.
That kind of shootout is what any opponent must prepare for playing against Mahomes, a first-year starter who has five consecutive 300-yard passing performances, a Chiefs record. His touchdown passes (18), throws of 25-plus yards (23) and touchdown-interception ratio (plus-14) lead the NFL.
When scoring mounts, however, Cincinnati is usually quite good.
Since selecting Dalton and wide receiver A.J. Green in the 2011 draft, the Bengals stand 44-1-2 when scoring 25 or more points.
Neither player, however, must defend Mahomes and his explosive playmakers. Kansas City running back Kareem Hunt and wide receiver Tyreek Hill rank fourth among NFL leaders in rushing and receiving yards, respectively.
“They use a lot of misdirection, looks, personnel and motions early in the football game,” Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said. “You have to withstand that first wave and understand it, along with the speed of the game.”
Linemen Geno Atkins and Carlos Dunlap have combined for 10 sacks to lead a strong effort up front for Cincinnati, which is tied with Baltimore atop the AFC North. Atkins could pose a big problem for the Chiefs, who again shuffled the interior offensive line this week to compensate for injuries.
Mahomes’ mobility and arm strength enables the Chiefs to exploit openings across the width of the field.
“I don’t have to worry about getting it to one guy,” Mahomes said. “I literally just go through my progressions and guys just come open every single time. …
That’s just the type of guys that we have on this team is that you can literally hit a shot to every single person on any play.”
The Chiefs defense could again go without linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring) and has been without safety Eric Berry (heel) all season. Teams have found easy pickings downfield without a constant pass rush.
The unit never forced New England to punt in a loss that leaves the Chiefs just one game ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West. Kansas City, which will benefit from the return of linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle), is allowing more yards (468.2) on average than any NFL team.
Cincinnati cornerback Darqueze Dennard (sternoclavicular), linebacker Nick Vigil (foot) and safety Shawn Williams were all injured in the Pittsburgh defeat and could be out. Running back Giovani Bernard, tight end Tyler Kroft and center Billy Price (foot) appear as if they could remain out.
–Field Level Media
Panthers-Eagles Capsule Preview
CAROLINA (3-2) at PHILADELPHIA (3-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE — Eagles by 4
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Panthers 2-3, Eagles 2-4
SERIES RECORD — Eagles lead 7-4
LAST MEETING — Eagles beat Panthers 28-23, Oct. 17, 2017
LAST WEEK — Panthers lost to Redskins 23-17; Eagles beat Giants 34-13
AP
CAROLINA (3-2) at PHILADELPHIA (3-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE — Eagles by 4
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Panthers 2-3, Eagles 2-4
SERIES RECORD — Eagles lead 7-4
LAST MEETING — Eagles beat Panthers 28-23, Oct. 17, 2017
LAST WEEK — Panthers lost to Redskins 23-17; Eagles beat Giants 34-13
AP PRO32 RANKING — Panthers No. 12, Eagles No. 10
PANTHERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (4), PASS (26)
PANTHERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (14T), RUSH (15), PASS (15)
EAGLES OFFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (14), PASS (20)
EAGLES DEFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (2), PASS (23)
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Panthers coach Ron Rivera was Philadelphia’s linebackers coach 1999-2003. … Panthers WR Torrey Smith started for Eagles last season. … Panthers face third straight NFC East opponent. … Panthers visit defending Super Bowl champion third straight season. … QB Cam Newton has been sacked only eight times. Newton leads NFL with 115.7 passer rating in red zone to go with five TDs passing and three TDs rushing. … RB Christian McCaffrey has 587 scrimmage yards but only one TD. … LB Luke Kuechly has 67 tackles, sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery and two interceptions, including 49-yard TD return, in last eight vs. NFC East. … LB Thomas Davis plays second game after serving four-game suspension for violating league’s policy on performance enhancers. … DE Mario Addison has seven sacks in his past eight road games. … Eagles are 17-4 at home since 2016. … Eagles have ranked first in time of possession since coach Doug Pederson arrived in 2016. … Eagles rank first in opponent red-zone TD efficiency at 34.8 percent. … QB Carson Wentz has thrown at least one TD in last 19 games played, longest streak in franchise history and second-longest active streak behind Andrew Luck (28). … Wentz has thrown 133 consecutive passes without a pick. His longest streak is 135 passes. … RB Darren Sproles expected to return after missing five games with hamstring injury. … Zach Ertz ranks second in receptions (48) behind Adam Thielen (58) and leads all TEs in yards (480). … DE Michael Bennett is tied with James Harrison for second-most sacks (56) by undrafted player since 2009, trailing Cameron Wake (93). … Fantasy tip: McCaffrey might not pile up a ton of yards rushing vs. Eagles but he should catch plenty of passes and pile up total yards.
___
For more NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Bills-Colts Preview Capsule
BUFFALO (2-4) at INDIANAPOLIS (1-5)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE — Colts by 6½
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Buffalo 3-3, Indianapolis 2-4
SERIES RECORD — Bills lead 37-31-1
LAST MEETING — Bills beat Colts 13-7, OT, Dec. 10, 2017.
LAST WEEK — Bills lost to Texans 20-13; Colts lost to Jets
BUFFALO (2-4) at INDIANAPOLIS (1-5)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE — Colts by 6½
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Buffalo 3-3, Indianapolis 2-4
SERIES RECORD — Bills lead 37-31-1
LAST MEETING — Bills beat Colts 13-7, OT, Dec. 10, 2017.
LAST WEEK — Bills lost to Texans 20-13; Colts lost to Jets 42-34
AP PRO32 RANKING — Bills No. 27, Colts No. 30
BILLS OFFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (20, PASS (32).
BILLS DEFENSE — OVERALL (3), RUSH (8), PASS (6).
COLTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (30), PASS (10).
COLTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (16), PASS (26).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Bills have won three of last four in series, dating to 2010. … Buffalo faces second straight road game vs. AFC South foe. … QB Josh Allen left last week’s game with sprained right elbow. Backup Nathan Peterman had interception returned for TD — decisive score in loss at Houston. … Peterman started in last season’s blizzard vs. Colts and helped lead Bills to victory, but Buffalo plans to start Derek Anderson. … WR Kelvin Benjamin has 10 receptions this season despite being targeted 32 times. … Bills allowed 21 sacks in first four games, just three in last two. …LB Jerry Hughes faces rematch with team that drafted him in first round in 2010. … Bills’ defense is tied for league lead with seven fumble recoveries. … Former Bills Jim Kelly, John Kidd and Thurman Thomas are among those expected to attend Frank Reich’s first game as head coach against former team he led to greatest comeback in NFL history. … Colts began week as one of five one-win teams in league. … Indy has lost four straight overall and five of last six at Lucas Oil Stadium. … Colts will try for fifth time to win game No. 300 since moving to Indy in 1984. … K Adam Vinatieri needs 10 points to break Morten Andersen’s career scoring record (2,544 points). Andersen played high school football in Indy. … QB Andrew Luck has thrown at least one TD pass in league-high 29 consecutive games and will move into tie with Dan Marino, Ben Roethlisberger and Matt Ryan for No. 8 by extending streak to 30. … Luck has thrown career-high 164 passes over last three games, with Colts topping 400 yards in total offense each time. … TE Eric Ebron has six TD receptions, matching personal best for single season. … Indy defense has forced two or more turnovers in four of six games this season. … Game features two of NFL’s best rookie linebackers: Darius Leonard and Tremaine Edmunds. Both are ranked among leagues’ top four in tackles. Fantasy tip: With receiving corps depleted, Luck has been finding tight ends more often. That makes Ebron wise pick this week — if he stays healthy.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Bills turn to QB Anderson with Colts, Luck up next
Bills turn to QB Anderson with Colts, Luck up next
The Buffalo Bills are turning to journeyman quarterback Derek Anderson against an Indianapolis Colts team that is struggling despite the return of Andrew Luck.
Buffalo (2-4) will be the first NFL team to use a third starting quarterback this season
Bills turn to QB Anderson with Colts, Luck up next
The Buffalo Bills are turning to journeyman quarterback Derek Anderson against an Indianapolis Colts team that is struggling despite the return of Andrew Luck.
Buffalo (2-4) will be the first NFL team to use a third starting quarterback this season on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Rookie Josh Allen is week-to-week after spraining his elbow in last week’s loss to the 20-13 loss to the Houston Texans. Opening week starter Nathan Peterman came on in relief and threw two interceptions, including one that was returned for the winning touchdown.
Anderson, who has a 20-27 record as a starter in Cleveland, Arizona and Carolina in his 12-year career, attempted only eight passes as a backup with the Panthers last season. He was signed on Oct. 9 to be a veteran mentor for Allen, giving him limited time to learn the Bills’ offense and gain familiarity with his new teammates.
“It’s football. Things that happen in this game never amaze me,” Anderson said. “You’ve got to be ready at all times and I was fully aware of what I was getting myself into coming here. Obviously, not ideal, but we’re going to do what we can.”
With Allen unable to practice on Wednesday and Bills coach Sean McDermott determined that even under less-than-ideal circumstances, Anderson gives Buffalo a better chance to win than Peterman, who has compiled a 29.9 passer rating with nine interceptions on 79 attempts in his two-year career.
“That’s always part of the evaluation,” McDermott said. “One piece, not all of it. I feel like this is the right decision for our football team right now.”
For the Colts (1-5), Luck has returned from the shoulder injury that cost him most of last season and leads the NFL in pass attempts (288) and completions (186). He’s also thrown a league-high eight interceptions, the most of any quarterback and one fewer than the Bills and Buccaneers quarterbacks have combined for.
Indianapolis has also been plagued by dropped passes, fumbles and penalties that have forced them to play from behind in most of their losses.
“We, I, do things that are stupid – it’s the only word that comes to mind. We do some silly things to ourselves,” Luck said. “But having fun playing? I’m having fun playing. The results are not where they need to be. We need to improve as an offensive unit. We all need to improve.”
Luck faces a Bills defense that has improved significantly over the past few weeks. After allowing 75 points through the first six quarters of the season, Buffalo has given up just 46 points over the last 18 quarters and has risen up to third in the NFL in yards allowed (311.6 per game).
The Colts could benefit from the return of Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton, who has missed two games with a hamstring injury. He was limited in practice Wednesday but is working toward a return to game action this week, even if he is not yet 100 percent.
“The guys need me,” Hilton said. “So I’m here for them.”
Safety Clayton Geathers (concussion), offensive lineman Denzelle Good (non-injury absence) and defensive tackle Marcus Hunt (knee) have all returned to practice after being inactive for the Colts’ last game. Defensive lineman Denico Autry (hamstring), tight end Jack Doyle (hip), receiver Ryan Grant (ankle), cornerback Arthur Maulet (hip) and running back Robert Turbin (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday.
Aside from Allen, kick returner Taiwan Jones (neck) is the only other injured player for Buffalo. Left guard Vladimir Ducasse (knee) and defensive end Trent Murphy (ankle) were limited in practice while defensive tackle Kyle Williams and linebacker Lorenzo Alexander were given veteran rest days.
–Field Level Media
London stage features surging Chargers, inconsistent Titans
London stage features surging Chargers, inconsistent Titans
Outside of royal weddings, the biggest blowouts in London lately have been NFL games.
The last five contests played in England have been no contest, decided by an average margin of 26.2 points.
The Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) and the
London stage features surging Chargers, inconsistent Titans
Outside of royal weddings, the biggest blowouts in London lately have been NFL games.
The last five contests played in England have been no contest, decided by an average margin of 26.2 points.
The Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) and the Tennessee Titans (3-3) look to stage a more competitive and more entertaining effort on Sunday at Wembley Stadium, where a London-record 84,922 fans saw Seattle whip Oakland 27-3 last weekend.
The Chargers have won three straight and four of their last five, with their only losses to the teams with the best records in the NFC (6-0 L.A. Rams) and AFC (5-1 Kansas City).
Los Angeles has the league’s fifth highest-scoring offense and is the only NFL team to score at least three offensive touchdowns in every game. Melvin Gordon is one of two players (Pittsburgh’s James Conner) with at least 450 rushing and 250 receiving yards, and Philip Rivers is third in the NFL with 15 touchdown passes.
This is the Bolts’ second appearance at Wembley, having lost 37-32 to New Orleans there in 2008.
After last week’s 38-14 win against the Browns, the Chargers remained in Cleveland to practice for a few days before flying out to London on Thursday. The players weren’t complaining about the travel.
“We’re on a road trip, we get to go to London and we play in the NFL,” receiver Tyrell Williams said. “If you’ve got complaints with that, you’ve got something wrong with you.”
The Titans have lost two in a row, but are in a three-way tie for the AFC South lead with Houston and Jacksonville.
Tennessee counters the L.A. offense with the league’s No. 3 scoring defense at 17.8 points per game, with only Dallas (17.2) and Baltimore (12.8) allowing fewer.
This is Tennessee’s first regular season game at an overseas location. As the Houston Oilers, they played preseason games in Tokyo in 1992 and Mexico City in 1994.
The Titans plan to arrive in London on Friday morning after an overnight flight. They don’t know exactly what to expect, only that it will be different.
“There’s going to be a time change. There’s going to be traffic, I think, whether you drive on whatever side of the road you drive on over there,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “The team that executes the best on Sunday will be the one that wins.”
The Titans won’t have starting outside linebacker Derrick Morgan (shoulder), but defensive lineman Bennie Logan (elbow) was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice after missing last week’s game. Quinton Spain (shoulder) did not practice, while safety Kenny Vaccaro (elbow) and linebacker Wesley Woodyard (shoulder) were limited.
For the Chargers, kicker Caleb Sturgis (quad), center Mike Pouncey (knee) and tight end Virgil Green (ribs) were limited participants in practice Wednesday.
The Chargers have won eight of nine meetings with the Titans since the franchise relocated from Houston in 1997. Both teams have a bye next week.
–Field Level Media
Panthers plan to bring heat in Philadelphia
Panthers plan to bring heat in Philadelphia
Coming off a Super Bowl appearance is no easy chore for the Philadelphia Eagles. The Carolina Panthers are aware of that.
Two teams trying to gain good footing meet Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
"There are a
Panthers plan to bring heat in Philadelphia
Coming off a Super Bowl appearance is no easy chore for the Philadelphia Eagles. The Carolina Panthers are aware of that.
Two teams trying to gain good footing meet Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
“There are a lot of things that are reminiscent,” said Panthers coach Ron Rivera, whose team finished the 2015 season with a Super Bowl loss. “Things change and expectations get even higher.”
The Eagles are Super Bowl champions, but that hasn’t resulted in a smooth transition into this season.
But with quarterback Carson Wentz getting up to speed and coming off a game with three touchdown passes against the New York Giants, the Eagles (3-3) are feeling better about their situation.
“His aggressiveness, that’s what you love about him,” Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson said. “That’s what you want out of that quarterback position. He can definitely bring that spark any time during the course of a game. It’s a great thing to have, especially out of one of your top leaders on the team.”
There appears to be confidence replenished with the Eagles, even as Wentz was bothered by back spasms and missed Wednesday’s practice.
“We let a couple of games slip through our hands,” Pederson said. “The players don’t panic. The players are resilient. … At some point, when I talk about ownership, the guys have to take it upon themselves to make the necessary (moves) to fix it They’re saying and doing the right things.”
The Panthers didn’t make the playoffs the season after their most-recent Super Bowl appearance.
This marks the third season in a row that the Panthers have a road game against the reigning Super Bowl champions. Last year, they won at New England.
Carolina (3-2) is fresh off a frustration-filled 23-17 loss at Washington.
“Nobody cares what you did last week,” Panthers tight end Greg Olsen said.
Olsen returned from a foot injury to play in that game. But the offense sputtered too often despite quarterback Cam Newton throwing for 275 yards and two touchdowns.
“We can’t take back what we did,” Panthers receive Devin Funchess said. “Just play your game and everything else will be fine. … We’re going to continue to do what we do every day of the week and then Sunday go out and try to produce that ‘W.’ ”
For the Eagles, who won 28-23 last year at Carolina, it’s still a matter of the pieces coming together.
Running backs Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood have been pressed into increased roles.
“Two guys who take their job serious and feel like they have to prove something every single day,” Pederson said. “It makes us better as an offense. … I have total confidence in our runners.”
The Eagles are waiting for the return of Darren Sproles, who might be used as a punt returner once he’s back in action following a hamstring injury. He didn’t participate in practice Wednesday.
Philadelphia leads the NFL in time of possession at 32 minutes, 47 seconds per game.
Philadelphia played last week on Thursday night, winning at the Giants, so the extra time off could be beneficial. It might allow offensive lineman Jason Peters (biceps injury) a chance to be ready for the Carolina game, Pederson said.
On the other side, the Panthers have concerns about defensive tackle Kyle Love, who’s dealing with a shoulder ailment. He didn’t practice Wednesday.
The Eagles have won 13 of their past 15 home games, though they lost their most-recent home game Oct. 7 to the Minnesota Vikings.
Both of Carolina’s losses this season have come away from home.
The Eagles hold a 7-4 edge in the series, including a 4-2 home mark. But one of those home losses came in the only playoff matchup between the teams.
This is Carolina’s fourth game against an NFC East foe, defeating Dallas and the New York Giants and losing to Washington.
–Field Level Media
Bucs cook up new defensive plan with Mayfield, Browns in town
Bucs cook up new defensive plan with Mayfield, Browns in town
The last time the Cleveland Browns played in the postseason was 2002, the year the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl XXXVII.
Both teams believe they have what it takes to make the playoffs this season, and that's saying
Bucs cook up new defensive plan with Mayfield, Browns in town
The last time the Cleveland Browns played in the postseason was 2002, the year the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl XXXVII.
Both teams believe they have what it takes to make the playoffs this season, and that’s saying something for the Browns. In 2017, Cleveland did not win a game. The Buccaneers weren’t a whole lot better, notching only five wins.
Each team showed a lot of promise in the first month of the season, but fell back to earth with a mighty dud in their last game.
The Buccaneers (2-3), coming off their bye week, fell behind early, rallied and nearly pulled off an improbable comeback on the game’s final play in a 34-29 loss to Atlanta — Tampa Bay’s third straight loss.
With Jameis Winston throwing four touchdowns the Buccaneers looked potent again offensively if not for self-inflicted wounds. Winston also had two picks, including one in the end zone from the Falcons 7-yard line. Kicker Chandler Catanzaro also missed an extra point and Winston failed on a two-point conversion attempt.
So what does the team with the league’s No. 2-ranked offense do? Fire defensive coordinator Mike Smith, and replace him with linebackers coach Mark Duffner, who has 22 years’ experience coaching in the NFL.
“As I have said in the past, the issues we have had as a team are never one person’s fault,” head coach Dirk Koetter said. “During good times, as well as the bad, it is a collective effort between the coaches and the players. We all understand that this is a result-based profession and our results to this point have not met our standards.”
The Bucs defense has been porous, giving up 34.6 points per game.
Before last week, rookie Baker Mayfield and the Browns (2-2-1) would have been licking their chops game planning for Tampa Bay. But the Chargers served up a dose of reality to the Browns with a 38-14 beatdown that wasn’t as close as the final score might indicate.
Mayfield was sacked five times, was under constant pressure and unable to generate any juice on offense. He knows for the offense to give the Browns their best chance to win he has to develop better chemistry with his No. 1 weapon, wide receiver Jarvis Landry.
“He’s the best receiver in the league,” Mayfield said. “I have to put the ball in better range for him. I have to give him a chance to catch that ball. … I will get my stuff fixed. None of that is on Jarvis. He is doing his job. I have to find ways get him the ball more.”
“Am I frustrated? After a loss? Yeah, a little bit,” Landry said after catching two of nine targets for 11 yards. “Trying to forget about it as quickly as possible. Move on to Tampa. We’re on the road. Get the W, and that’ll be behind us”
Mayfield and Landry should get their opportunities. The Buccaneers give up a league-worst 355.6 passing yards per game and have recorded only nine sacks.
The Buccaneers game plan is simple — don’t turn the ball over, don’t let Mayfield get comfortable and attack the NFL’s 28th-ranked run defense. That aspect falls on the shoulders of running back Peyton Barber.
Barber had his best game of the season against the Falcons, rushing for 82 yards on 13 carries.
“Peyton did a nice job,” Koetter said. “He broke tackles, he was explosive, he looked quick. When he got opportunities in the passing game, he did a good job.”
Heading into Sunday’s game, the Bucs are concerned about two key defensive starters, Gerald McCoy and Vinnie Curry. Both sat out practice on Wednesday.
–Field Level Media
Jets, Darnold entertain Cousins, Vikings
Jets, Darnold entertain Cousins, Vikings
Latavius Murray carried the ball 24 times and rushed for 155 yards last weekend. If all goes well, Murray will be fortunate to get half as many carries for the Vikings against the New York Jets this week.
The team's top running back, Dalvin Cook,
Jets, Darnold entertain Cousins, Vikings
Latavius Murray carried the ball 24 times and rushed for 155 yards last weekend. If all goes well, Murray will be fortunate to get half as many carries for the Vikings against the New York Jets this week.
The team’s top running back, Dalvin Cook, has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury but he practiced in full on Wednesday. The Vikings rushed for 195 yards in a 27-17 win over Arizona and Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer wants to give the Cook-Murray duo plenty of work against the host Jets on Sunday.
“I think it’s important that we run the football,” Zimmer said. “That takes some of the pressure off the offensive line, it takes some of the pressure off the quarterback. Those kind of things help to open up play-action passes, but I think all those things are good anytime you can do them.”
The Jets might have to lean on their top back, Isaiah Crowell, due to injuries to their receiving corps. Robby Anderson, Onochie Enunwa and Terrelle Pryor missed the team’s first practice this week. Crowell is averaging 6.1 yards per carry and has scored five touchdowns.
New York’s offense has been humming. The Jets (3-3) scored a combined 76 points in wins over Denver and Indianapolis the past two games. Their defense has been opportunistic all season, forcing 15 turnovers. Cleveland (16) is the only team with more takeaways.
“They get a lot of turnovers on defense,” Zimmer said. “They’re second in the league in getting turnovers and offensively they run the ball very well.”
Minnesota (3-2-1) has also won its last two games and scored one offseason win over the Jets. More money was on the table for free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins when he chose the Vikings over the Jets in March.
Cousins has been more prone to turn the ball over before he throws it.
He’s lost four fumbles but he’s only been intercepted three times in 260 attempts. Cousins has been extremely accurate, completing 71.2 percent of his passes, including 12 touchdowns.
“He can beat you in a lot of different ways,” Jets coach Todd Bowles said. “He can beat you with his brains and he can run better than people think.”
Vikings wideout Adam Thielen had a breakout season a year ago with Case Keenum at quarterback. Thielen is on pace for an even better season, hauling in 58 passes for 712 yards and four touchdowns. He racked up 11 receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown against the Cardinals.
“He’s tough and extremely smart,” Bowles said. “He’s seen every coverage you can throw at him. Outstanding hands and you can tell he’s a competitor of the highest level. Whether you double, triple, single him or play zone, he finds a way to get open and get it done.”
Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold has also been getting it done, throwing five touchdown passes in the last two games. He completed 80 percent of his attempts against the Colts.
“Very strong arm, very accurate, moves well in the pocket, scrambles well and gets out of there fairly quick,” Zimmer said. “Seems to be going to the right place with the ball. He’s thrown some great deep balls.”
–Field Level Media
Bears, Mack ready for test against Patriots, Brady
Bears, Mack ready for test against Patriots, Brady
After an up-and-down start to the season, the New England Patriots are starting to find their groove.
That could be bad news for the Chicago Bears as they prepare to welcome the Patriots to Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon.
Bears, Mack ready for test against Patriots, Brady
After an up-and-down start to the season, the New England Patriots are starting to find their groove.
That could be bad news for the Chicago Bears as they prepare to welcome the Patriots to Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon.
New England (4-2) will go for its fourth win in a row with a high-powered offense that has scored 38, 38 and 43 points in its past three contests. The Patriots have vaulted into a tie with the Miami Dolphins atop the AFC East.
Meanwhile, Chicago (3-2) will try to bounce back from a late collapse against the Dolphins on the road. The Bears are 2-0 at home this season and have a chance to match their home victory total (three) from all of 2017.
Bears coach Matt Nagy said he expected his group to respond well this week.
“This is not a ‘Debbie Downer’ organization,” Nagy told reporters after his team returned to its practice facility to prepare for the Patriots. “We’re a winning team. We lost that game. Life goes on. How are we going to get better?”
It will not be easy against future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, who has dominated the Bears throughout in his career. In four games against Chicago, he has thrown for 1,318 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions for a passer rating of 109.4.
Brady is joined on offense by rookie running back Sony Michel, who has four touchdowns in his past three games. Tight end Rob Gronkowski will try for his third straight game against the Bears in which he hauls in a touchdown.
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will return home for the first time since throwing six touchdown passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a record-setting performance. He has thrown for 11 touchdowns and four interceptions on the season.
Chicago has averaged 366.2 yards on offense, compared with 381.2 for New England. On defense, the Bears have allowed 343.8 yards a game, and the Patriots have allowed 379.3 yards a game.
The top defensive player for either side figures to be Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack, who has been electric since arriving from the Oakland Raiders just before the start of the season. In five games, he has 5.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception return for a touchdown. But he could be hampered this week because of an ankle injury that he sustained against the Dolphins.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick paid Mack plenty of compliments, but is not about to compare Mack with another elite pass rusher, Lawrence Taylor, whom he coached in New York.
“Wait a minute, we’re talking about Lawrence Taylor now,” Belichick told reporters when asked about the two. “I’m not putting anybody in Lawrence Taylor’s class. Put everybody down below that. With a lot of respect to a lot of good players, we’re talking about Lawrence Taylor.”
–Field Level Media
Saints QB Brees heads to Baltimore seeking 1st win over Ravens
Saints QB Brees heads to Baltimore seeking 1st win over Ravens
By the time he retires in some still unwritten chapter of his NFL playing career, Drew Brees may own every passing record in NFL history.
But the New Orleans Saints quarterback, fresh off becoming the NFL's career passing yardage
Saints QB Brees heads to Baltimore seeking 1st win over Ravens
By the time he retires in some still unwritten chapter of his NFL playing career, Drew Brees may own every passing record in NFL history.
But the New Orleans Saints quarterback, fresh off becoming the NFL’s career passing yardage leader, would like to do one thing on Sunday that he hasn’t been able to do in 18 seasons — defeat the Baltimore Ravens.
Brees, 39, is 0-3 against the Ravens, the only NFL team he has yet to beat. A victory would make Brees the only quarterback besides Brett Favre and Peyton Manning to defeat all 32 NFL teams.
“Listen, I would love to beat these guys,” said Brees, who has led the 4-1 Saints to first place in the NFC South. ” They’re always a great team when you play them. So you always know it is going to be a slugfest. You do not get to play them all that often. It’s a once every four year deal being AFC and NFC, but they’re a great team. They’re the No. 1 defense in the league right now, so we have got our work cut out for us.”
Brees has always been ultra-competitive, and he admitted it does bother him not having been able to beat the Ravens (4-2).
“A little bit,” he said. “Again, you try to make it like any other game, any other opponent. You turn on the film and you know you just digest what you see you know. Take the name off the helmet and just go off you know what you see on film and they are an extremely talented defense across the board.”
Baltimore coach John Harbaugh doesn’t put much stock into the statistical oddity.
“This league – week to week, game to game – it’s crazy,” he said. “That’s probably what I would attribute that to.”
While the Saints had a bye week to rest from their 43-19 rout of the Washington Redskins on Oct. 8 – which has allowed starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore to show steady recovery from a concussion – Baltimore shut out the Tennessee Titans 21-0 on the road on Sunday, recording 11 sacks against quarterback Marcus Mariota, the league’s first 11-sack game since 2012. Mariota completed only 10 passes. He was sacked on 42 percent of his throws.
Harbaugh said it will be much more difficult to get Brees on the ground because of the way he gets rid of the ball so quickly.
“He looks better than ever,” Harbaugh said. “I think he’s playing at the highest level he’s played (at), if it’s possible. I can’t remember him playing any better. He knows where he is going with the ball, has weapons around him and they protect him. But he’s the maestro, he orchestrates the whole thing. Between he and Sean (Payton) game-planning and freeing guys up in man-zone coverage and him knowing where to go with the ball and getting it there quickly, it’s been very good.”
While the Saints probably will get Lattimore back to shore up their secondary, the Ravens are bit more banged up. Cornerback Brandon Carr (knee) and guard Alex Lewis (neck) did not practice on Wednesday.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys-Redskins Preview Capsule
DALLAS (3-3) at WASHINGTON (3-2)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE — Redskins by 3
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Dallas 3-3, Washington 3-2
SERIES RECORD — Cowboys lead 70-44-2
LAST MEETING — Cowboys beat Redskins 38-14, Nov. 30, 2017
LAST WEEK — Cowboys beat Jaguars 40-7; Redskins beat Panthers 23-17
AP PRO32
DALLAS (3-3) at WASHINGTON (3-2)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE — Redskins by 3
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Dallas 3-3, Washington 3-2
SERIES RECORD — Cowboys lead 70-44-2
LAST MEETING — Cowboys beat Redskins 38-14, Nov. 30, 2017
LAST WEEK — Cowboys beat Jaguars 40-7; Redskins beat Panthers 23-17
AP PRO32 RANKING — Cowboys No. 19, Redskins No. 16
COWBOYS OFFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (2), PASS (29)
COWBOYS DEFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (7), PASS (8)
REDSKINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (12), PASS (24)
REDSKINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (6), PASS (9)
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Neither team has won two games in row yet this season. … Dallas has beaten Washington in past four matchups. … Cowboys are 3-0 at home, 0-3 on road. … Matchup key to this one could be Dallas’ second-ranked rushing offense, which gains 147.5 yards per game and 5.1 per carry, against Washington’s sixth-ranked rushing defense allowing only 90.2 per game. … RB Ezekiel Elliott ranks second in league in rushing yards with 586 and third in yards from scrimmage with 752. He leads NFL with 3,200 yards on ground since 2016. … Neither of these offenses is all that productive. Both rank in NFL’s bottom 10 in points per game (Washington averages 21.1, Dallas 20.5). … Dallas QB Dak Prescott ran for career-best 82 yards and touchdown last week, his ninth career game with at least one passing TD and rushing TD. … Prescott is 4-0 with 97.8 passer rating in four starts against Washington, accounting for five scores (3 passing, 2 running). … Cowboys owner Jerry Jones might say team has lacked No. 1 receiver for a while, but Cole Beasley sure looked like one week ago with nine catches for 101 yards and pair of TDs. … DE DeMarcus Lawrence tied for fifth in league with 5 1-2 sacks; he and Arizona’s Chandler Jones are only two players with 20 or more sacks since beginning of 2017 season. … Redskins QB Alex Smith has six TDs, two INTs in three career games against Dallas; this will be his Washington debut in rivalry. … RB Adrian Peterson averaging 108.5 yards rushing and TD over past two home games. … TE Vernon Davis, reunited with former 49ers teammate Smith, had 61st career TD catch last week; ranks fourth among active NFL tight ends since entering league in 2006. … CB Josh Norman responded to benching and criticism with interception, forced fumble and five tackles last week. … OLBs Ryan Kerrigan and Preston Smith have combined for grand total of one sack so far in 2018. … Fantasy tip: Elliott will be seeking third consecutive game vs. Redskins with at least 120 yards from scrimmage and two TDs. Peterson eyeing fourth in row vs. Cowboys with rushing TD.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Vikings-Jets Preview Capsule
MINNESOTA (3-2-1) at NEW YORK JETS (3-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE — Vikings by 3 ½
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Minnesota 3-2-1, New York 3-3
SERIES RECORD — Jets lead 8-2
LAST MEETING — Vikings beat Jets 30-24, OT, Dec. 7, 2014
LAST WEEK — Vikings beat Cardinals 27-17; Jets
MINNESOTA (3-2-1) at NEW YORK JETS (3-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE — Vikings by 3 ½
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Minnesota 3-2-1, New York 3-3
SERIES RECORD — Jets lead 8-2
LAST MEETING — Vikings beat Jets 30-24, OT, Dec. 7, 2014
LAST WEEK — Vikings beat Cardinals 27-17; Jets beat Colts 42-34
AP PRO32 RANKING — Vikings No. 7, Jets No. 21
VIKINGS OFFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (28), PASS (8).
VIKINGS DEFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (9), PASS (19).
JETS OFFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (7), PASS (27).
JETS DEFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (17), PASS (22).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Teams square off for 11th time, with New York undefeated at home in series (5-0). … Vikings look for three-game winning streak after victories at Philadelphia and vs. Arizona. … Vikings QB Kirk Cousins was offered three-year, $90 million deal by Jets during free agency in March, but chose to sign with Minnesota for three years, $84 million. After striking out on Cousins, New York turned to draft and took Sam Darnold at No. 3 overall. … Cousins’ 185 completions rank second in NFL, one behind Indianapolis’ Andrew Luck. His 1,921 yards passing through six games are second most in team history behind Daunte Culpepper (1,949 in 2004). … RB Latavius Murray coming off career-high 155 yards rushing vs. Cardinals. … WR Adam Thielen had 11 catches for 123 yards last week, joining Houston’s Charley Hennigan (1961) as only players in NFL history with 100 or more yards in each of his team’s first six games to begin season. With another 100-yard game, Thielen would join Detroit’s Calvin Johnson (eight, 2012), Denver’s Demaryius Thomas (seven, 2014), Dallas’ Michael Irvin (seven, 1995) and Hennigan (seven, 1961) as only players with at least seven games in row at any point in same season. Thielen also leads NFL with 58 catches — most by player in first six games in league history — and 712 yards receiving. Thielen has three games of 10 or more catches, second -most in a season for Vikings behind Cris Carter’s four in 1994 and ’95. … TE Kyle Rudolph has started 55 consecutive games, longest streak by any TE in team history. … DE Danielle Hunter tied with Houston’s J.J. Watt for NFL lead with seven sacks, and with Indianapolis’ Margus Hunt with nine tackles for loss. … DT Sheldon Richardson faces Jets for first time since being traded to Seattle before 2017 season for WR Jermaine Kearse and second-round draft pick. … Jets looking for first three-game winning streak since Weeks 3-5 of last season. … Darnold was 24 of 30 for 280 yards and two TD with one INT last week vs. Indianapolis, and 80.0 completion percentage was highest by Jets rookie in single game. Darnold looks for third straight game with at least two TD passes. … RB Bilal Powell needs 22 yards rushing to pass Adrian Murrell for ninth on Jets’ career list. … Leading WR Quincy Enunwa (22 catches, 287 yards) out for game with sprained ankle that could sideline him multiple weeks. … WR Terrelle Pryor has TD catches in each of last two games, but is dealing with groin injury. Status was uncertain mid-week. … LB Darron Lee joins Arizona S Tre Boston as only players with 35 or more tackles (37) and at least three INTs this season. … CB Morris Claiborne had first career pick-6 last week, returning Luck’s second pass of game 17 yards for TD. … Jets’ secondary banged up with CBs Buster Skrine (concussion) and Trumaine Johnson (quad) uncertain to play and S Marcus Maye (broken thumb) ruled out. … Jets only team to have two games with at least four takeaways in each. … K Jason Myers set franchise record by making seven field goals, one shy of Rob Bironas’ NFL record. He had 24 total points, with three PATs, to rank second to Bironas — who had 26 in record-setting game in 2007 — for most points in league history by player who didn’t score TD. … Fantasy tip: Thielen and Diggs could feast on Jets’ short-handed secondary, but Rudolph could also be in for big game against shaky coverage.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL