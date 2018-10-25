Lions acquire defensive tackle Damon Harrison from Giants
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Damon Harrison took the field Thursday for his new team, where he will be asked to help solve the defensive woes against the run for the Detroit Lions.
The trade for the defensive tackle was announced Thursday by the teams. Detroit will send a draft pick to the New York Giants.
Just as in New York, Harrison wore his No. 98 with the Lions on Thursday, practicing on the same field as he did during a joint Lions and Giants session in August.
To make room for “Snacks” Harrison, the Lions released defensive tackle Sylvester Williams. Williams was acquired as a free agent this offseason and had six tackles in six games for Detroit.
The 29-year-old Harrison spent the past three seasons with the Giants. He began his career with the Jets in 2012 after being undrafted out of William Penn. He was a 2016 All-Pro selection.
Harrison joined the Giants as a free agent in 2016, signing a five-year, $46 million contract. The seven-year veteran never missed a game in his 2½ years, starting 39 times. He had 31 tackles and a forced fumble this season.
The Lions (3-3) host Seattle on Sunday. They have the 30th-ranked rush defense in the NFL, allowing 139.3 yards per game. The defensive line has been without end Ziggy Ansah for all but the opener.
Harrison will be reunited with two New York defensive teammates from last season, defensive end Romeo Okwara and linebacker Devon Kennard.
This is the Giants’ second trade this week. They sent cornerback Eli Apple, a 2016 first-round selection, to New Orleans for two picks on Tuesday. The Giants (1-6), who have four wins in their past 23 regular-season games, host Washington on Sunday.
New York also waived offensive tackle Ereck Flowers, its 2015 first-round pick, on Oct. 9.
Broncos sign QB Garrett Grayson to practice squad
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos added former Colorado State quarterback Garrett Grayson to their practice squad Thursday after promoting wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie to their active roster.
The moves come a day after the Broncos waived backup quarterback Chad Kelly, who was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass Tuesday. With Kelly
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos added former Colorado State quarterback Garrett Grayson to their practice squad Thursday after promoting wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie to their active roster.
The moves come a day after the Broncos waived backup quarterback Chad Kelly, who was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass Tuesday. With Kelly gone, third-year pro Kevin Hogan is now starting quarterback Case Keenum’s backup.
Grayson is a third-year pro who spent two seasons on the New Orleans Saints’ active roster and practice squad (2015-16) in addition to competing on the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad last season.
McKenzie is a second-year pro who appeared in 11 games for Denver his rookie season, averaging 8.7 yards per punt return but fumbling six times. He was on the Broncos’ active roster for the opener before being placed on the practice squad.
Grayson was selected in the third round of the 2015 draft by the Saints following a college career in which he threw for 9,190 yards and 64 touchdowns with 27 interceptions.
One-win 49ers, Cardinals vie to avoid NFC-worst label
The Steve Wilks Era in Arizona began in Week 1. The Josh Rosen Era, in Week 4. Now the Cardinals have turned to new offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich in an attempt to turn things around.
The Steve Wilks Era in Arizona began in Week 1. The Josh Rosen Era, in Week 4. Now the Cardinals have turned to new offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich in an attempt to turn things around.
Leftwich was promoted late last week to replace Mike McCoy, fired after a 45-10 loss to Denver that dropped the Cardinals to 1-6. Their only victory has come against the 49ers, who will visit Arizona on Sunday.
Like the Cardinals, the 49ers are on their second quarterback this season, and either Rosen or 49ers’ second-year man C.J. Beathard should find a week of respite after the 1-6 teams meet again.
The Cardinals are averaging 13.1 points a game and are last in the NFL in total offense, rushing yards, third-down conversion percentage and time of possession. They have not gained more than 269 yards in a game.
“We weren’t productive enough, and that may be an understatement,” Cardinals first-year coach Steve Wilks said of his change in coordinators. “Josh is a smart and intelligent guy. He can handle a lot. I think it’s clarity. That’s what we need. And we didn’t have that.”
Rosen has completed 71 of 129 passes for 820 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions in four starts and one relief appearance. The Broncos returned two interceptions for touchdowns last Thursday, when Rosen also lost two fumbles. He suffered a sprained toe in that game and was limited in practice Wednesday but is expected to start.
Beathard, to make his fifth start in place of Jimmy Garoppolo, threw for a career-high 349 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions the first time these teams met, when the Cardinals used a 5-0 turnover advantage to take a 28-18 victory on Oct. 7.
The 49ers dominated the game statistically, with an edge in total yards (447-200), first downs (33-10) and time of possession (40:12-19:48), but Cardinals linebacker Josh Bynes returned one of three 49ers fumbles for a touchdown and Johnson scored twice on short-field drives after turnovers.
San Francisco has lost five in a row during a tough stretch that has included two games against the Rams and dates with the Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers have given up an average of 33 points during the losing streak and have 12 turnovers and no takeaways in the last three games.
“I know if we don’t take care of the ball better, it doesn’t matter who you’re playing,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “You can’t go three games with (12) turnovers and zero takeaways. It doesn’t matter if you’re playing the best team in the NFL or the worst team in the NFL. We have to get that fixed, regardless of who we play.”
The 49ers are averaging 137.4 rushing yards per game, second in the league, utilizing the 1-2 punch of Matt Breida and Alfred Morris. Breida leads the 49ers with 445 yards rushing. He had 56 and Morris had 61 of San Francisco’s 147 yards rushing in the first game against Arizona. Breida did not practice Wednesday after aggravating an ankle sprain in a loss to the Rams last week and his status is unknown.
The Cardinals have given up an average of 148.3 yards a game rushing, worst in the league. Mike Davis (101) and Latavius Murray (156) had 100-yard games against them, and Adrian Peterson and Phillip Lindsay had at least 90 yards.
San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman has missed two of the last four games with a calf injury and his status is unknown, and 49ers safety Adrian Colbert suffered a season-ending ankle sprain last week. Wide receiver Pierre Garcon appears doubtful.
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald did not practice Wednesday because of a lingering hamstring issue but is expected to play.
Bears looking to snap skid as banged-up Jets visit
Chicago Bears first-year coach Matt Nagy already has a three-game winning streak on his brief resume.
Now, Nagy will try to avoid adding his first career three-game losing streak.
Chicago Bears first-year coach Matt Nagy already has a three-game winning streak on his brief resume.
Now, Nagy will try to avoid adding his first career three-game losing streak.
Chicago (3-3) will attempt to snap a two-game skid when it welcomes the New York Jets (3-4) on Sunday afternoon. This marks the first meeting between the teams since 2014 and the first matchup in Chicago since 2010.
The Bears are coming off a pair of single-digit losses against the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots. Meanwhile, the Jets are coming off a 20-point loss to the Minnesota Vikings after winning their previous two.
“We just keep pushing along,” Nagy told reporters this week in comments published by the Chicago Tribune. “Adversity strikes and you’ve got to be prepared to (go through) peaks and valleys. We’re in a valley right now. So we’ve got to get out of the valley.”
To do so, the Bears will rely on Mitchell Trubisky’s right arm — while hoping the best for linebacker Khalil Mack’s right ankle.
Trubisky is going for his fourth start in a row with 300-plus passing yards. But the second-year signal-caller remains a work in progress following a two-interception performance against the Patriots.
Nagy spent part of this week defending Trubisky, who has an impressive 97.1 passer rating on the season.
“He played a better game than most people think he played,” Nagy said.
Jordan Howard (311 rushing yards, two TDs) and Taylor Gabriel (329 receiving yards, two TDs) represent the Bears’ statistical leaders on the ground and through the air, respectively. The team’s top playmaker on defense is Mack, but a sprained ankle has placed doubt on his availability and potential effectiveness.
The Jets are no stranger to injuries, either.
New York placed running back Bilal Powell (neck) and safety Doug Middleton (pectoral muscle) on season-ending injured reserve this week. The absence of Powell likely will increase pressure on running back Isaiah Crowell, who is playing despite soreness in his foot and ankle.
The Jets bolstered their roster this week by signing Rishard Matthews, a former Tennessee Titans wide receiver. Matthews has 228 receptions for 3,147 yards and 21 touchdowns in 82 career games.
“He’s actually a phenomenal player,” Jets linebacker Avery Williamson said during an interview with WFAN-AM. “I played with him in Tennessee for two years. He’s a passionate player and talented, very talented.
“He can add some great things to the receiving corps. Great hands and he can make something out of nothing. I’ve seen him make some phenomenal catches.”
Jags, Eagles each eyeing .500 at London
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles will each look to take a step toward turning their seasons around when they clash Sunday morning at Wembley Stadium in London.
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles will each look to take a step toward turning their seasons around when they clash Sunday morning at Wembley Stadium in London.
Both teams enter the matchup at 3-4. The reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles have been mediocre in offense and defense, while the Jaguars, who are seeking a return to the AFC Championship Game, are searching for more from their quarterback and running backs.
The Jaguars have won three straight times in London, while the Eagles are making their first trip across the pond. This is the first game in London to feature two teams that both won a postseason game the year before.
The Eagles are coming off a 21-17 loss to Carolina in a game they led 17-0 — in the fourth quarter. The Jaguars are on a three-game skid.
Jacksonville’s offense is a mess. Quarterback Blake Bortles was benched last week for Cody Kessler. Meanwhile, running back Carlos Hyde was acquired from the Cleveland Browns to help offset the loss of Leonard Fournette (hamstring).
Coach Doug Marrone said the team is sticking with Bortles. And the players are sticking with Bortles as well.
“I believe in him; I always have,” defensive end Calais Campbell said. “He’s earned the right. I know as of late he hasn’t been playing as good as he could, but earlier this year, he was playing some good ball.”
Bortles has thrown for 1,735 yards with nine touchdowns while completing 60.6 percent of his passes this season. He has been intercepted five times during the Jaguars’ losing streak.
Marrone said Bortles’ leadership qualities have earned him the right to keep his job.
“Sure, we need better [quarterback] play,” Marrone said. “But the bigger picture is we all need to play better.”
The Eagles’ play on both sides of the ball this season has been less than stellar, and after the crushing loss to the Panthers, many don’t believe Philadelphia will defend its title.
Head coach Doug Pederson embraces that type of thinking.
“These are games that galvanize football teams, and this is going to do that,” Pederson told reporters. “This is going to bring us even closer together … pressure’s off of us. Nobody on the outside world is giving us a chance to do much of anything.
“Pressure’s off so we can go play, have fun and just relax.”
Pederson pointed out the team has not practiced well. Despite a short week before flying to London, he expressed confidence the team could turn things around.
“We got to make sure we win the game during the week, right?” Pederson said. “If you win the game on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, chances are you’re going to win the game on Sunday. That’s where it starts. It begins with our preparation.”
Injuries have taken a toll on Philadelphia. The latest blow came Wednesday, when Pederson revealed that defensive end Derek Barnett’s season was over when he was placed on injured reserve after having shoulder surgery.
“We’ve got some options still,” Pederson said. “Obviously, Josh Sweat gets more reps and becomes in the mix but it’s a great opportunity for guys that are healthy.”
Redskins hopeful to take advantage of struggling Giants
The Washington Redskins are division leaders, and the New York Giants are a disaster.
The Washington Redskins are division leaders, and the New York Giants are a disaster.
When the NFC East rivals get together Sunday afternoon in East Rutherford, N.J., Washington will be attempting to strengthen its grip on the division while nudging the Giants further into the abyss.
The Redskins will be facing an opponent who is 1-6 for the second straight season and appears to be careening towards another 3-13 record or even worse, though it’s hardly quarterback Alex Smith’s focus.
“I’m not going to get too wrapped up in that,” Smith said Wednesday. “Who knows how they’ll take it? Maybe it’s going to fire them up if anything.”
Washington (4-2) is seeking its fourth division title in the last 20 years. The Redskins hold a one-game lead over Dallas and Philadelphia despite a 126-121 point differential that is the lowest among division leaders.
The Redskins got their first two wins by a combined 32 points but have won their last two by a total of nine points. Washington has followed a 43-19 blowout loss at New Orleans with a 23-17 win over Carolina and 20-17 win over Dallas.
“We feel as if these games should not be as close as they have been,” Washington defensive end Jonathan Allen said. “I mean these are two great teams we’ve been playing, but we leave a lot of plays out there.”
Guiding the Redskins to their solid start is action in the trenches, with an effective rushing game and a productive run defense.
Two weeks ago, the Redskins limited Christian McCaffrey to 20 rushing yards and Carolina to 81. Last week, they kept Ezekiel Elliott to 33 yards and the Cowboys’ ground game to 73.
Meanwhile, the Redskins will keep handing it off to Adrian Peterson, who has one 100-yard game so far but has approached 100 yards in the three other wins. He finished with 99 last week.
The Giants continued their nightmarish season with a 23-20 loss at Atlanta on Monday. New York fell despite Eli Manning throwing for 399 yards and receivers Sterling Shepard and Odell Beckham Jr. finishing with 167 and 143 yards, respectively.
In response to the latest loss, the Giants dealt cornerback Eli Apple to New Orleans on Tuesday and traded defensive tackle Damon Harrison to Detroit on Wednesday.
And now various tabloids are writing how this is the end of the line for Manning, who is dealing with ineffective offensive line play for the second straight season while struggling with mobility in the pocket.
“I haven’t thought about the trade scenario,” Manning said on his weekly WFAN appearances Tuesday. “Hey, this organization is the only team I played for and the only thing I know. I love the Giants. It’s hard to imagine being with another organization.
Manning also appears to be getting second-guessed by first-year coach Pat Shurmur, who appeared to yell “Throw it to Odell” when Manning threw elsewhere on an unsuccessful fourth-and-1 from the 1-yard line in the third quarter.
–Field Level Media
Vikings dig for repeat of dramatic defeat of Saints
A very long 287 days will pass before New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams takes the field at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis for the first time since one of the most discussed missed tackles in NFL playoff history.
Williams was on the wrong end of the Minneapolis Miracle on Jan. 14. He whiffed badly on a tackle against Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs, who turned the shocking fortune into to a 27-yard touchdown reception on the final play of the NFC Divisional playoffs. The walk-off TD gave Minnesota a 29-24 victory and a berth in the NFC Championship Game.
Williams, a second-year safety, has played great zone defense since then, deflecting questions about his defensive miscue. Even so, Williams knows the storyline entering Sunday night’s regular-season rematch between the 5-1 Saints and the 4-2-1 Vikings will be his five seconds of infamy.
“It’s another game, it’s another game,” Williams said repeatedly to questions asking him to reflect on the playoff game.
His Saints’ teammates have his back.
“Listen last year, was last year,” said quarterback Drew Brees, who led a furious New Orleans comeback in the playoff game from a 17-0 deficit to a 24-23 lead with 25 seconds left. “We’re glad that we’re moving onto this year. This is not a revenge game. It’s a different season. These are new teams, even though there’s a lot of similar personnel. It’s a new season, new team, new mindset. It is a tough environment (and) a tough place to play. We understand we’re going to need our best game, our best execution to win.”
Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer said his team has not had much of a chance to reminisce about the wild finish, which was voted the NFL’s play of the year for the 2017 season.
“We do not talk about it too much honestly,” Zimmer said. “The media and people do, but we really do not. An hour later we were on to the next game. Our team doesn’t make a big deal about it.”
The Saints have won five consecutive games since an opening-season loss to Tampa Bay. Since opening the 2017 season 0-2, with one of those losses to the Vikings, the Saints have gone 17-5. So, New Orleans is 0-2 against the Vikings and 17-3 against everyone else in the last 14 months.
It’s not something Zimmer takes much delight in.
“I don’t like preparing for Brees for sure,” Zimmer said of drawing the Saints for the third time in two seasons. “They’re a really good football team. They’ve added some good players. So is it easier? There’s a bunch of other teams I’d rather prepare for than them.”
The Saints added cornerback depth with the acquisition of Eli Apple from the Giants on Monday in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2019 and a seventh-round pick in 2020. Coach Sean Payton wasn’t sure how much Apple would play against the Vikings, in part because he is still healing from an ankle injury.
But the Saints could use all hands on deck to slow down receiver Adam Thielen, who last week became the fifth player in NFL history to record seven consecutive 100-yard receiving games.
“I’m just going to do whatever I can to make this a better ball team,” Apple said. “All about business now.”
The Vikings could get a defensive charge with the return of defensive end Everson Griffen, a pass-rush specialist, from a foot injury.
“It’s nice to see him back here with smile on his face,” Zimmer said. “Everson’s a really good player. I think he’ll add a little bit of spark to us because of his personality and the intensity he carries on the field and you can never have enough pass rushers.”
Minnesota remains short on running backs with Dalvin Cook nursing a hamstring injury likely to keep him out into mid-November.
Browns, Steelers looking to settle score after early tie
Not a whole lot was settled when the Pittsburgh Steelers visited the Cleveland Browns on opening weekend. No one wins in a 21-21 tie.
The teams meet again Sunday in Pittsburgh with a chance to better define their season series.
The teams meet again Sunday in Pittsburgh with a chance to better define their season series.
The Browns are 2-4 since Week 1, a feat considering they were winless last season, and the Steelers are 3-2 since and moved into first place in the AFC North while on a bye last week.
Without a game last week, the Steelers’ biggest story line revolved around running back Le’Veon Bell. Several reports indicated he might sign the team’s franchise tag tender and report after being away all season, but that did not happen.
Pittsburgh has turned to second-year running back James Conner, who has been a tackle-breaking bull. In his past two games, Conner has 40 carries for 221 yards and four touchdowns.
“I don’t know if there are any limitations to James’ game right now,” Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner told ESPN. “He’s been open to every position we put him in, concepts. Whether it’s routes, concept protections, he has done a really nice job.”
Since that first meeting, the Browns have switched quarterbacks, going to rookie and first overall draft pick Baker Mayfield. He is 1-3 as a starter and has completed 57.8 percent of his passes for 1,291 yards, with six touchdowns and five interceptions. He has been sacked 18 times.
“If we come out with a win on Sunday, that is a huge division win,” Mayfield said. “The Steelers are leading it right now. We like to think of it as these games count as two down the road. We need to take advantage of this opportunity and put ourselves in a good spot moving forward.”
Cleveland has settled into an unsettling pattern of playing better in the second half.
“We have not started fast enough … and we are firing on all cylinders in the second half,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said. “My whole thing there is if we can put it together — first half and second half — then maybe we will have a better chance of finishing some of these games and winning. I want to take a really good look at it, be very thorough through it, watch it all and see where I can help — infuse myself, I do plan on doing that, infuse myself to help and assist our offensive coaching staff.”
The last part of Jackson’s comment addressed concerns that he might usurp some of offensive coordinator Todd Haley’s responsibilities after he said following Sunday’s 26-23 loss at Tampa Bay that he would take an increased role in the offense. Jackson clarified that he is not taking over play-calling.
While Cleveland was falling at Tampa, the Pittsburgh coaching staff spent its bye week reflecting and planning.
“We spent some time focusing on us, what we’ve done schematically,” coach Mike Tomlin said.
The week off gave the Steelers a chance to get healthy.
Strong safety Morgan Burnett (groin), who has missed the past four games, and linebacker L.J. Fort (ankle) were full participants in practice Wednesday. Receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (ankle) and tight end Xavier Grimble (concussion) were limited.
The Browns are more beat up, with 12 players — 10 of them starters or potential starters — on the injured list. Those who are out or unlikely to play against Pittsburgh include linebacker Joe Schobert (hamstring), receiver Rashard Higgins (knee) and cornerback E.J. Gaines (concussion).
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy returns to practice
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy is returning to practice on a limited basis Thursday as he makes his way back from a concussion.
McCoy suffered the injury early in Buffalo’s 37-5 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. On Buffalo’s second play from scrimmage, McCoy landed on his head as he was taken down by Kenny Moore II. McCoy did not return.
It’s been a down year for McCoy and the Bills offense. Through seven weeks, McCoy has just 244 rushing yards and no touchdowns. He ran for 1,138 yards and six touchdowns last season.
Buffalo (2-5) hosts New England (5-2) on Monday night.
49ers-Cardinals Preview Capsule
SAN FRANCISCO (1-6) at ARIZONA (1-6)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m., ET, Fox
OPENING LINE __ Cardinals by 1
RECORD VS. SPREAD — San Francisco 2-5, Arizona 4-3
SERIES RECORD — 49ers lead 29-25
LAST MEETING — Cardinals beat 49ers 28-18, Oct. 7
LAST WEEK — 49ers lost to Rams 39-10; Cardinals lost to Broncos 45-10
AP PRO32 RANKING — 49ers No. 30, Cardinals No. 31
49ERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (2), PASS (t23)
49ERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (13), PASS (20)
CARDINALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (32), PASS (31)
CARDINALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (32), PASS (11)
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — In win at San Francisco three weeks ago, Arizona was outgained 447 yards to 220 but had five takeaways. … Cardinals have won eight of last nine in series. … At 1-6, 49ers and Cardinals share worst record in NFL with Giants. … San Francisco has 14 turnovers since its last takeaway, in a Week 4 loss to Chargers. … San Francisco is minus-15 in turnovers overall through seven games, worst in NFL. … Niners have 18 giveaways, three takeaways. … QB C.J. Beathard has thrown at least one interception in eight straight games. … San Francisco has 36 rushing “big plays” — rushes of 10 or more yards or passes of 20 or more yards, third most in NFL. … 49ers TE George Kittle caught five passes for 98 yards against Rams. His 367 yards after catch this season are second most in NFL. … San Francisco RB Raheem Mostert has 148 yards rushing past two weeks. … Arizona fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy on Monday, replacing him with QBs coach Byron Leftwich, who played 10 seasons in NFL. .. Rookie QB Josh Rosen was in walking boot earlier in week with left toe injury but said he’d be ready to play Sunday. Rosen threw three interceptions and fumbled twice in blowout loss to Broncos. … Arizona is 0-4 at home for first time since 1979. … WR Larry Fitzgerald caught his first TD pass of season, 4-yarder vs. Denver. Fitzgerald needs 135 yards to pass Terrell Owens into second place in NFL career yards receiving. … Cardinals had been outscored 42-0 in third quarter before Fitzgerald’s TD catch. … Arizona is next to last in NFL in points scored (92). Cardinals’ most in any game is 28 against 49ers. … Fantasy tip: K Robbie Gould has made 14 of 15 field goals and could get bunch of chances against Cardinals’ defense that ranks last against run.
Saints-Vikings Preview Capsule
NEW ORLEANS (5-1) at MINNESOTA (4-2-1)
Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EDT, NBC
OPENING LINE — Vikings by 2
RECORD VS. SPREAD — New Orleans 4-2, Minnesota 4-2-1
SERIES RECORD — Vikings lead 22-11
LAST MEETING — Vikings beat Saints 29-24 in NFC divisional playoff game, Jan. 14, 2018
LAST WEEK — Saints beat Ravens 24-23; Vikings beat Jets 37-17
AP PRO32 RANKING — Saints No. 4, Vikings No. 5
SAINTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (6), RUSH (16), PASS (6).
SAINTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (1), PASS (28).
VIKINGS OFFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (27), PASS (7).
VIKINGS DEFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (5), PASS (16).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Vikings have 14-3 all-time record in Minnesota against Saints, including win in playoffs last season on last-second 61-yard TD reception by Stefon Diggs. Vikings also beat Saints 29-19 in 2017 opener. … Saints QB Drew Brees became fourth player in NFL history last week in win at Baltimore with 500 career TD passes, joining Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Tom Brady. … In last four games against Vikings, Brees has nine TDs, no interceptions, average of 308 passing yards and 120.7 passer rating. … Brees leads league with 77.3 completion percentage and 121.6 passer rating, with no interceptions and 13 TDs in 220 attempts. … Saints RB Alvin Kamara is one of two players in league, next to Giants RB Saquon Barkley, with at least 350 rushing and receiving yards. … Saints WR Michael Thomas, who had two TD catches against Vikings in playoffs last season, is third in league with 53 receptions. He leads NFL in catch percentage (91.4). … CB Eli Apple, acquired in trade with Giants, joins struggling pass coverage that has allowed 13 TDs with only two interceptions. … Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has seven TDs and no interceptions with average of 323 passing yards in two career games against Saints, both with Washington. … Cousins is fifth in league with 70.0 completion percentage. … Vikings WR Adam Thielen leads NFL with 67 catches, on pace to break Marvin Harrison’s all-time record, and 822 receiving yards. With 100-yard game against Saints, Thielen would tie Calvin Johnson with league record eighth straight. … Diggs has 13 catches, 230 yards and three TDs in two career games against Saints. … Vikings DE Danielle Hunter tied with Rams DT Aaron Donald for league lead with eight sacks. … Fantasy tip: Since returning from suspension, Saints RB Mark Ingram has 28 rushing attempts and five passing targets. Kamara has 23 rushing attempts and five passing targets in those two games.
Eagles-Jaguars Preview Capsule
PHILADELPHIA (3-4) vs. JACKSONVILLE (3-4) at London
Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network
OPENING LINE – Eagles by 3
RECORD VS. SPREAD – Philadelphia 2-5, Jacksonville 3-4
SERIES RECORD – Jaguars lead 3-2
LAST MEETING – Eagles beat Jaguars 34-17, Sept. 7, 2014
LAST WEEK – Eagles lost to Panthers 21-17; Jaguars lost to Texans 20-7
AP PRO32 RANKING – Eagles No. 15, Jaguars No. 20
EAGLES OFFENSE – OVERALL (19), RUSH (21), PASS (15)
EAGLES DEFENSE – OVERALL (14), RUSH (2), PASS (24)
JAGUARS OFFENSE – OVERALL (23), RUSH (23), PASS (18)
JAGUARS DEFENSE – OVERALL (2), RUSH (25), PASS (1)
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Eagles have won last two meetings. … Philadelphia playing first game in London, leaving Carolina, Green Bay and Houston as only NFL teams yet to play across Atlantic. … Eagles lead NFL in time of possession, averaging more than 33 minutes. … QB Carson Wentz has thrown 173 consecutive passes without interception, team’s longest streak since Nick Foles went 237 attempts in 2012-13. … Wentz has gone five straight games completing at least 65 percent of passes. … WR Alshon Jeffery has 13 TDs receiving since 2017. He has 14 TDs in last 16 games, including playoffs. … TE Zach Ertz has at least five catches in nine straight games. He has three 100-yard games. … RB Wendell Smallwood has team-high 233 yards rushing. … DE Michael Bennett has two sacks and forced fumble in last two games. … CB Ronald Darby leads NFL with 12 pass breakups. … P Cameron Johnston leads NFL in net average, 49.7. … Jaguars playing sixth straight year in London. They have won last three at Wembley Stadium. … Jacksonville travels across pond with three-game losing streak. Last loss included QB Blake Bortles getting benched and postgame scuffle in locker room. Coach Doug Marrone sticking with Bortles for now. … Team held players-only meeting Monday in hopes of clearing air. … Bortles threw four TD passes last year in London, winning for third time in four career starts at Wembley. He has eight TD passes and one INT in last three outings there. … Bortles one of three NFL quarterbacks since 2014 with at least 15,000 yards passing and 1,500 yards rushing. Carolina’s Cam Newton and Seattle’s Russell Wilson are others. … Fantasy tip: Jaguars expect significant role for former Cleveland RB Carlos Hyde, acquired last week in exchange for fifth-round draft pick. Hyde likely to take carries from starter T.J. Yeldon. Look for big day from Eagles WR Nelson Agholor if Jags are without three of top four cornerbacks, including starter A.J. Bouye (calf).
Jaguars could be down 3 cornerbacks against Eagles in London
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars could be without three of their top four cornerbacks against the Philadelphia Eagles in London on Sunday.
Starter A.J. Bouye, a Pro Bowl selection in 2017, missed practice Thursday after sustaining a calf injury in drills the day before. Backups D.J. Hayden and Tyler Patmon are unlikely to play. Hayden missed the last five games with a toe injury, and Patmon injured his neck last Sunday against Houston. Neither has practiced this week.
If Bouye, Hayden and Patmon are unable to play, the Jaguars (3-4) would have three rookie cornerbacks to play alongside All-Pro Jalen Ramsey.
Tre’ Herndon likely would start, with fellow undrafted rookie Quenton Meeks and newly signed Dee Delaney serving as backups. Meeks started the season on the practice squad, and Delaney was prompted to the 53-man roster Thursday.
The team placed third-string linebacker Donald Payne (knee) on injured reserve to make room for Delaney.
Jets-Bears Preview Capsule
NEW YORK JETS (3-4) at CHICAGO (3-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE — Bears by 6
RECORD VS. SPREAD — New York 3-4, Chicago 3-3
SERIES RECORD — Bears lead 8-3
LAST MEETING — Bears beat Jets 27-19, Sept. 22, 2014
LAST WEEK — Jets lost to Minnesota 37-17; Bears lost to New England 38-31
AP PRO32 RANKING — Jets No. 25, Bears No. 15 (tie)
JETS OFFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (12), PASS (27).
JETS DEFENSE — OVERALL (19t), RUSH (14), PASS (20).
BEARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (6), PASS (20).
BEARS DEFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (4), PASS (18).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Jets were 3-4 last season, finished 5-11 for second straight year. … Rookie QB Sam Darnold coming off worst game as pro with three interceptions. No. 3 overall draft pick leads league with 10 interceptions to go with one of NFL’s worst completion percentages (56.1), passer ratings (74.3). … Jets signed WR Rishard Matthews — released by Tennessee last month at his request — on Tuesday to help banged-up receiving group. Quincy Enunwa (sprained ankle) is out for few weeks. Terrelle Pryor (groin tear) was released last week with injury settlement. … S Marcus Maye is sidelined with broken thumb and replacement Doug Middleton is on injured reserve after tearing pectoral muscle against Minnesota. … CB Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) has missed past three games. … CB Buster Skrine is in concussion protocol, has missed two straight games. … RB Bilal Powell suffered potential career-ending neck injury against Minnesota. … Rookie TE Christopher Herndon has TD catches in back-to-back games. … Bears have dropped two straight, fallen out of NFC North lead, after winning three in row to take sole possession of first place for first time since 2013. … Chicago led league with 18 sacks through first four games. Bears have one since, are tied for eighth in league with 19 on season. … LB Khalil Mack has no sacks past two games while being limited by ankle injury, after getting five in first four outings. … QB Mitchell Trubisky aims for fourth straight game with more than 300 yards passing, though he was wild against New England. … RB Jordan Howard has 311 yards rushing on 90 attempts — 3.5 per carry. … Oft-injured WR Kevin White had his first two receptions of season last week for career-high 64 yards. White caught 54-yard “Hail Mary” but got stopped just short of end zone. … TE Trey Burton caught nine passes for career-high 126 yards last week. … Fantasy tip: Burton could be in for another big game going against injury-riddled defense.
Buccaneers-Bengals Preview Capsule
TAMPA BAY (3-3) at CINCINNATI (4-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE — Bengals by 5
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Tampa Bay 2-4, Cincinnati 4-3
SERIES RECORD — Buccaneers lead 7-4
LAST MEETING — Bengals beat Buccaneers 14-13, Nov. 30, 2014
LAST WEEK — Buccaneers beat Browns 26-23, OT; Bengals lost to Chiefs 45-10
AP PRO32 RANKING — Buccaneers No. 23, Bengals No. 13
BUCCANEERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (29), PASS (1).
BUCCANEERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (6), PASS (32).
BENGALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (28), PASS (21).
BENGALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (26), PASS (29).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Buccaneers’ .636 win percentage vs. Bengals is their second best, topped only by .700 percentage vs. Buffalo. … PK Chandler Catanzaro made 59-yard FG — longest in OT since 1974 — for 26-23 win over Browns. He missed extra point and 40-yard FG try on final play of regulation. … QB Jameis Winston threw for 365 yards vs. Browns but was sacked four times, threw two INTs and lost fumble. He has thrown for more than 350 yards in each of last two games. … Winston missed first three games on suspension for violating NFL’s personal conduct policy. He came off bench in 48-10 loss to Bears and has started last two games. Winston has completed 69 percent of throws with five TDs, six INTs and eight sacks for passer rating of 85.6. Ryan Fitzpatrick started first four games and had passer rating of 114.4. … Winston was team’s leading rusher vs. Browns with career-best 55 yards on 10 attempts. … Buccaneers lead NFL in total yards per game (449.5) and yards passing per game (364). … DE Jason Pierre-Paul has six sacks, tied for eighth in league. He has at least one in each of last five games. Buccaneers had five sacks vs. Browns. … Bengals coming off second-most-lopsided loss in coach Marvin Lewis’ 16 seasons. … Bengals are 2-1 at Paul Brown Stadium, including 28-21 loss to Steelers on Oct. 14. … Bengals had only one drive longer than 50 yards and season-low 239 yards in loss to Chiefs last Sunday night. … WR A.J. Green had seven catches for 117 yards, his second 100-yard game of season. … QB Andy Dalton has faced Buccaneers once and struggled. He completed 19 of 27 for 176 yards with one TD, three INTs during 14-13 win at Raymond James Stadium in 2014. … Defense has allowed 203 points. Only 49ers (218) and Falcons (212) are worse. Cincinnati has given up 429 yards per game — only Chiefs (435) are worse. … Fantasy tip: Winston is facing defense that was shredded in each of last two games. Ben Roethlisberger threw for 369 yards and Steelers piled up 481 overall win at Paul Brown Stadium. Patrick Mahomes threw for 358 yards and Chiefs had 551 yards and 33 first downs in 45-10 win Sunday night.
Redskins-Giants Preview Capsule
WASHINGTON REDSKINS (4-2) at N.Y. GIANTS (1-6)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE — Pick-em
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Redskins 3-2-1, Giants 3-4
SERIES RECORD — Giants lead 100-68-4
LAST MEETING — Giants beat Redskins 18-10, Dec. 31, 2017
LAST WEEK — Redskins beat Cowboys 20-17; Giants lost to Falcons 23-20
AP PRO32 RANKING — Redskins No. 10, Giants No. 29
REDSKINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (14), PASS (26)
REDSKINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (3), PASS (13)
GIANTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (30), PASS (12)
GIANTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (20), PASS (14)
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — First-place Redskins looking for first 2-0 NFC East start since 2010. … They hold 1½-game lead over Dallas and Philadelphia in division. … QB Alex Smith has 896 yards passing, six touchdowns, one interception and TD run in last three on road. … RB Kapri Bibbs has touchdown in two of last three games. … WR Jamison Crowder had seven catches for 141 yards and TD against Giants in November. … TE Jordan Reed has caught TD in last three road games. … LB Ryan Kerrigan had two sacks, pass defense and forced fumble last week. … LB Preston Smith returned fumble for first career touchdown vs. Dallas. … S D.J. Swearinger has forced fumble in two straight games. … Giants have lost four straight and have four wins in last 23 games. … New York traded 2016 All-Pro DT Damon Harrison and CB Eli Apple this week. … Eli Manning threw for 399 yards and touchdown Monday. Manning has averaged 335.3 yards passing in his last three despite poor pass protection. …. RB Saquon Barkley had streak of 100 yards from scrimmage broken at six straight. He had 94 yards (51 receiving, 43 rushing) against Falcons. His 905 yards from scrimmage second overall and Barkley has touchdown in six of Giants’ seven games. … WR Odell Beckham Jr. had eight receptions for 143 yards and TD catch against Falcons. WR Sterling Shepard had five catches for career-high 167 yards. … LB Olivier Vernon has sacks in two straight outings. … S Landon Collins aims for fifth straight game with at least eight tackles. Fantasy tip: Giants’ decision to trade Harrison paves way for Redskins RB Adrian Peterson to have big game. He ran for 99 yards last week, and has 95-plus yards rushing in four of six games. He had 104 yards rushing and TD in last game against Giants, Dec. 27, 2015 with Vikings.
Colts-Raiders Preview Capsule
INDIANAPOLIS (2-5) at OAKLAND (1-5)
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE – Raiders by 1
RECORD VS. SPREAD – Indianapolis 2-4, Oakland 2-4
SERIES RECORD – Raiders lead 9-7
LAST MEETING – Raiders beat Colts 33-25, Dec. 24, 2016
LAST WEEK – Colts beat Bills 37-5; Raiders had bye, lost 27-3 to Seahawks on Oct. 14
AP PRO32 RANKING – Colts No. 27, Raiders No. 32
COLTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (22), PASS (13).
COLTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (17), PASS (19).
RAIDERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (15), RUSH (25), PASS (10).
RAIDERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (26), RUSH (27), PASS (22).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Colts won four of five in series but lost last meeting in 2016. … Indianapolis QB Andrew Luck seeks fifth straight game with at least three TD passes. Only Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Steve Young, Dan Marino, Bobby Layne have done that. … Luck has 15 TDs in past four games. … … Opponents have sacked Luck one time in last 125 passing attempts. … Colts seeking first back-to-back wins since November 2016, with bye week in between. They haven’t won in consecutive weeks since final two weeks of 2015 season. … … K Adam Vinatieri needs five points to break Morten Andersen’s NFL career scoring record (2,544 points) but injured groin could keep him out of action. … Colts rookie LB Darius Leonard had 17 tackles, fumble recovery last week. He has at least eight tackles in all six games he’s played. … Colts RB Marlon Mack had 159 yards from scrimmage, two TDs last week. … Indianapolis S Mike Mitchell had interception, forced fumble, two passes defensed last week in second game with team. … Colts lead NFL with 50 percent conversion rate on third down. Oakland has third-worst defense on third down at 46.1 percent. … Raiders QB Derek Carr threw for 232 yards, three TDs in only game vs. Colts before breaking leg in fourth quarter. … Oakland traded WR Amari Cooper to Dallas this week. … New Raiders K Daniel Carlson missed all three FG attempts in Week 2 for Minnesota. … Oakland is last in NFL with seven sacks. … Fantasy tip: With Marshawn Lynch sidelined, RB Doug Martin expected to pick up load for Raiders. Martin has averaged 3.0 yards per carry in last three seasons. But Jalen Richard is receiving threat with 31 catches and could get more chances as runner.
Packers-Rams Preview Capsule
LOS ANGELES (AP) — GREEN BAY (3-2-1) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (7-0)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE — Rams by 8 1/2
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Green Bay 2-4-0, Los Angeles 4-2-1
SERIES RECORD — Tied 46-46-2
LAST MEETING — Packers beat Rams, 24-10, Oct. 11, 2015
LAST WEEK — Packers had bye, beat 49ers 33-30 on Oct. 15; Rams beat 49ers, 39-10
AP PRO32 RANKING — Packers No. 11, Rams No. 1
PACKERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (20), PASS (4).
PACKERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (22), PASS (5).
RAMS OFFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (1), PASS (8).
RAMS DEFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (12), PASS (9).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – California Cheeseheads will be out in force when Packers visit Los Angeles for first time since NFL returned in 2016. … Both teams beat San Francisco in last outing, but Packers coming off bye week. … Two big-time offenses meeting at Coliseum. Both in NFL’s top four in total yards. Rams have league’s most prolific rushing game (153.1 yards per game). Packers have No. 4 passing game (317.3 yards per game). … Pack has won five straight, 12 of 16 over Rams. Coach Mike McCarthy is 5-1 vs. Rams. … Packers CB Ha Ha Clinton-Dix shares NFL lead with three interceptions. He won national title at Alabama with Rams LB Mark Barron. … Green Bay opened as biggest underdog of QB Aaron Rodgers’ career, according to Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. … Rodgers is rolling again, with 332.8 yards passing per game and 12 TDs, 1 INT. … Packers LB Clay Matthews makes first pro appearance in his native LA area and at Coliseum, where former USC walk-on became standout for four Pac-12 championship teams. … Rams gunning for franchise’s first 8-0 start since 1969, when LA started club-record 11-0. … Rams already have 3 1/2-game lead over Seattle in NFC West. With Dodgers in mind, Rams’ magic number to clinch division title is seven. … Rams’ first game at Coliseum in 31 days. After Nov. 11 home date with Seattle, they’ll go another 35 days without Coliseum game. … Rams CB Sam Shields spent seven seasons with Packers, winning Super Bowl ring and making Pro Bowl. Concussions kept him out of football in 2017, but he is valuable backup and special-teamer for LA this season. … RB Todd Gurley leads NFL with 88 points, 686 yards rushing, 144 carries and 956 yards from scrimmage. … DE Aaron Donald co-leads NFL with eight sacks after destructive effort against Niners with four sacks, six tackles for loss. … WR Cooper Kupp seems likely to miss second straight game with knee injury. Replacements Josh Reynolds, Nick Williams combined for three catches last week at San Francisco while Rams dominated on ground. … Fantasy tip: Packers TE Jimmy Graham could be big target for Rodgers, who will test LA’s linebackers and secondary while getting rid of ball before Donald and Ndamukong Suh get to him.
Broncos-Chiefs Preview Capsule
DENVER (3-4) at KANSAS CITY (6-1)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE — Chiefs by 9 1/2
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Denver 2-4-1, Kansas City 7-0
SERIES RECORD — Chiefs lead 62-55
LAST MEETING — Chiefs beat Broncos 27-23, Oct. 1
LAST WEEK — Broncos beat Cardinals 45-10; Chiefs beat Bengals 45-10
AP PRO32 RANKING — Broncos No. 23, Chiefs No. 3
BRONCOS OFFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (8), PASS (19)
BRONCOS DEFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (31), PASS (10)
CHIEFS OFFENSE — OVERALL (3), RUSH (10), PASS (5)
CHIEFS DEFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (23), PASS (31)
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Broncos have lost six straight to Chiefs. … Broncos snapped four-game skid last week at Arizona. … Denver LB Bradley Chubb leads NFL rookies with 6 1/2 sacks. … WR Demaryius Thomas needs 14 catches to pass Shannon Sharpe (675) for second most in Broncos history. … Denver ranks second in NFL in yards per carry (5.1) behind Carolina. … Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay is third among NFL rookies with 436 yards rushing. Royce Freeman is fifth with 309. … Chiefs OT Mitchell Schwartz has played NFL-leading 6,800 consecutive snaps. Broncos C Matt Paradis is second with 3,777. … Denver and Kansas City are tied for most defensive TDs since 2016 with 16. … Chiefs coach Andy Reid won 200th game last week vs. Cincinnati. Reid would tie Dan Reeves for eighth in NFL history with another victory. … Chiefs’ Travis Kelce is second in NFL in yards receiving among TEs (563). He has catch in 70 consecutive games. … Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes leads NFL in TD passes (22) and 25-yard-plus completions (26). He has franchise-record six consecutive 300-yard passing games. … Chiefs have league’s worst defense but surrendered only 259 yards last week vs. Bengals. … Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt is third in league in yards rushing (542). He has nine TDs this season (five rushing, four receiving). … Kansas City averaging league-leading 37.1 points. … Fantasy tip: Lindsay could have big game with Freeman banged-up and Broncos facing NFL’s 23rd-ranked run defense, even though Chiefs were stout against Joe Mixon in last week’s win over Cincinnati.
Dolphins-Texans Preview Capsule
MIAMI (4-3) at HOUSTON (4-3)
Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, Fox/NFLN
OPENING LINE – Texans by 7
RECORD VS. SPREAD – Miami 4-3, Houston 2-5
SERIES RECORD – Texans lead series 7-1
LAST MEETING – Dolphins beat Texans 44-26, Oct. 25, 2015
LAST WEEK – Dolphins lost to Lions 32-21; Texans beat Jaguars 20-7
AP PRO32 RANKING – Dolphins No. 18, Texans No. 12
DOLPHINS OFFENSE – OVERALL (27), RUSH (18), PASS (25).
DOLPHINS DEFENSE – OVERALL (27), RUSH (29), PASS (23).
TEXANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (16), RUSH (15), PASS (16).
TEXANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (9), RUSH (8), PASS (13).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Dolphins have been outgained by 533 yards. … Last week Miami fell out of first-place tie with New England in AFC East … QB Brock Osweiler will make third straight start with Ryan Tannehill out with shoulder injury. Osweiler has thrown for 619 yards with five TDs and two INTs in two starts. Osweiler signed $72 million contract with Texans in 2016 but remained in Houston for just one year before being traded to Cleveland. … RB Frank Gore ran for 100 yards in last game against Houston in 2017 with Indianapolis. … RB Kenyan Drake has five touchdowns in last seven games on road. … WR Danny Amendola had 84 yards receiving and touchdown reception last week. … WR Kenny Stills had TD catch against Patriots but could miss game after injuring groin Sunday. … DE Cameron Wake has 6 1/2 sacks and has forced four fumbles in last five games against AFC South. He has seven sacks in last eight Thursday night games. … LB Kiko Alonso ranks second in NFL with 66 tackles and is only player this season with 50 or more tackles and three forced fumbles. … S Reshad Jones had eight tackles and 23-yard interception return for TD in last game against Houston. … DE Andre Branch had sack and forced fumble last week. … Texans have won four straight after 0-3 start. … QB Deshaun Watson has thrown for 375 yards or more in two of last three home games. He has 16 TDs with six INTs in six career starts in Houston. … RB Lamar Miller had 100 yards rushing last week for first 100-yard rushing game since 2016. Miller was drafted by Miami in 2012 and played for Dolphins until 2015. … WR Will Fuller has six touchdown catches in last nine home games. … DE J.J. Watt has seven sacks in last five games. He had two sacks and three tackles for losses in last game against Dolphins. … DE Jadeveon Clowney had seven tackles, two sacks and fumble recovery last week. Clowney has 4 1/2 sacks, eight tackles for losses and two fumble recoveries in last four games. … LB Whitney Mercilus forced two fumbles and had sack vs. Jaguars. … LB Zach Cunningham forced fumble and had third straight game with 10 or more tackles last week. … S Tyrann Mathieu had interception and sack last week. … Fantasy tip: Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins has had touchdown reception in two straight games and has 909 yards receiving with 12 TDs in last 11 home games.
Ravens-Panthers Preview Capsule
BALTIMORE (4-3) at CAROLINA (4-2)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE — Ravens by 2
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Ravens 4-3, Panthers 3-3
SERIES RECORD — Panthers lead 3-2
LAST MEETING — Ravens beat Panthers 38-10, Sept. 28, 2014
LAST WEEK — Ravens lost to Saints 24-23; Panthers beat Eagles 21-17
AP PRO32 RANKING — Ravens No. 9, Panthers No. 7 (tie)
RAVENS OFFENSE — OVERALL (9), RUSH (24), PASS (9)
RAVENS DEFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (7), PASS (2)
PANTHERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (4), PASS (22)
PANTHERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (9), PASS (17)
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Fourth road trip in five games for Ravens. … Baltimore has allowed 101 points, lowest total through seven games since coach John Harbaugh took over in 2008. … Ravens lead NFL in fewest yards (280.6 per game) and fewest points (14.4) allowed. … Terrell Suggs and Za’Darius Smith with 5½ sacks each of Baltimore’s NFL-best 27 total. … Ravens QB Joe Flacco’s 2,067 yards passing most of career through seven games. .. Ravens have scored at least 21 points in 15 of last 16 games. … Baltimore’s nine rushing TDs tied for third in NFL. … Ravens P Sam Koch to play in 200th consecutive game. … Baltimore CB Brandon Carr has 167 straight starts, longest active streak among defensive players. … Ravens have minus-1 turnover differential. Since 2000, Baltimore is 28-84 when turnover differential is negative. … Ravens WR John Brown leads team with 558 yards receiving and four TD catches. … Michael Crabtree leads Ravens with 35 catches. He’s one of nine active NFL WRs with more than 600 career receptions. … Baltimore K Justin Tucker now career 222 for 223 on extra points after fourth-quarter miss last week at end of game. His 90 percent success rate on FGs is best in NFL history. … Panthers have won eight straight at home. Last home loss was Oct. 12, 2017 vs. Eagles. … QB Cam Newton has engineered 15 career fourth-quarter comebacks. … Panthers’ 17-point fourth quarter comeback vs. Eagles last Sunday was largest in franchise history. … Newton has four TDs rushing in past four home games. … Christian McCaffrey one of three RBs with more than 40 catches and 350 yards rushing. Others are Saints’ Alvin Kamara and Giants’ Saquon Barkley. … LB Luke Kuechly had 14 tackles vs. Eagles, including four for losses. … DE Mario Addison leads Panthers with 4½ sacks. … Panthers have 58 interceptions since start of 2015 season, second most in NFL. Kansas City has 63. … K Graham Gano has missed an extra point in last two games. He’s 8 of 8 on field goals, including career-long 63-yarder vs. Giants. … Fantasy tip: Newton has 13 TDs (nine passing, four rushing) and 105.8 QB rating in last four games vs. AFC foes.
