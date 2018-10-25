LB Reuben Foster struggles in year 2 for 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Reuben Foster was one of the few bright spots as a rookie for the San Francisco 49ers, flashing the ability that made him look like a defensive building block for years to come.
After an offseason of legal issues and a two-game suspension to start this season, Foster has been unable to deliver in year two for the 49ers (1-6) and is a contributing factor in the team’s defensive struggles.
Foster has been missing tackles and struggling to generate big plays for a San Francisco defense that is tied for the fewest takeaways through seven games in NFL history.
“Reuben is still trying to get back to where he finished last year,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “He’s not there yet. I think he’s had times where he shows it, but his consistency needs to improve and he knows that, I know that. He did miss his second offseason for things that we all know about, which is on Reuben. Then when he got here, knowing he was going to be suspended those first two games, he didn’t get as many reps there toward the end and things like that. I think there is a little bit of rust to him, not that that’s an excuse. That’s what he needs to do to find a way to get that rust off. We haven’t yet, but I expect him to as this year goes.”
Foster missed more than a month of the offseason program after two arrests that led the 49ers to tell him to stay away from the facility while he dealt with the legal problems. Most of those charges were eventually dropped, with Foster having to complete a first-time offender diversion course on a marijuana charge and being sentenced to two years’ probation, 232 hours of community service, and $235 in fines for a weapons charge.
But Foster missed practice time and then was suspended for the first two games of this season. He hasn’t looked like the impact linebacker he was as a rookie but his coaches remain confident in his ability.
“He missed the first couple of games of the year and it’s not going the way he wants and all that stuff. I do think he’s moving in the right direction,” defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said. “He did have his best practice of the year yesterday. He’s going to be fine. I get it, in this day and age, with everything needs to happen now. But, I promise you, Reuben is going to be just fine when this is all said and done. Second-year player, to push the panic button is way, way premature in my mind.”
Foster has 10 missed tackles in his five games, according to SportRadar, which is tied for the second-most in the league over that span. He also has failed to record a sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery or interception, and has just three tackles for losses.
“I’d say average,” Foster said when asked to assess his play. “But it can get a lot better. That’s what I’m keying in on, to focus and get better.”
Foster’s play has been impacted a bit by a sore shoulder that has bothered him the past three weeks. Foster fell in the draft in part because of concerns about his right shoulder that have proved to be an issue early in his career.
He has tried to play through the pain, although it has appeared on video that there are plays where he doesn’t have much use of his right arm. Foster said he had an MRI on the shoulder and believes he can keep playing through it and won’t need surgery after the season.
“It’s on and off,” he said. “I’m just still going to fight through it. It’s just a shoulder.”
NOTES: Richard Sherman said he expects to play this week after missing the last game with a calf injury that he expects will linger all season. … RB Matt Breida (ankle), DL Solomon Thomas (knee), C Weston Richburg (knee) and WR Pierre Garcon (shoulder, knee) were among the players who didn’t practice.
Carr, Raiders reeling heading into game vs. Colts
That has sent the Raiders into a downward spiral they still haven't escaped.
Carr threw three touchdown passes to lead Oakland to its 12th win of the season on Christmas Eve in 2016, but got knocked out late in that game with a broken ankle. That has sent the Raiders into a downward spiral they still haven’t escaped.
The Raiders (1-5) are reeling as they head into Sunday’s game against the Colts (2-5), having traded away No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper to Dallas earlier in the week after previously dealing away star pass rusher Khalil Mack before the season.
The trio of Carr, Cooper and Mack were the foundation pieces in Oakland, but now only Carr remains and the team is once again rebuilding.
“For me, being in my fifth year, it’s hard if I’m being honest,” Carr said. “Just going out there, I feel like we’ve had to do this a couple of times in my early five years. That part is hard. At the same time, it doesn’t change my mindset.”
The Raiders have gone just 7-17 since that victory over the Colts and changed coaches, with Jon Gruden coming in this season to replace the fired Jack Del Rio.
Carr’s level of play has also dropped, with him throwing 29 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in his 21 games since then, compared to 38 TD passes and 13 interceptions in the previous 21 games.
“I definitely feel like a better player,” Carr said. “I’m smarter. I know more. Talent-wise, I think after last year just recovering from injury, I’m back to my strength and my speed how I want it to be. Absolutely I believe that I have nothing but the best out in front of me. I really do believe that.”
Colts coach Frank Reich, who was an assistant in the AFC West with the Chargers for Carr’s first two seasons in the NFL, had plenty of praise for Carr even if his production has dropped of late.
“He has really good arm talent,” Reich said. “He sees the field really well. He can make all the throws. He can drive the ball all over the field. He can throw the touch pass. I just think he shows good instincts. I think he has good feel in the pocket. This is a guy who I think can put a lot of points on the board leading an offense.”
Here are some other things to watch for Sunday’s game:
LINING UP
Colts general manager Chris Ballard made the offensive line a focal point during the offseason. It shows. For the first time this season, the Colts used the same starting five in consecutive games and they delivered by paving the way for Marlon Mack to rush for a career high 126 yards. It’s only the fifth 100-yard game during Andrew Luck’s seven NFL seasons. Also, Luck has been sacked only once in his last 125 pass attempts after getting sacked 166 times in his first 77 career games.
“We must stay vigilant in all areas and we’ve got a great challenge against an aggressive Oakland defense, a defense that’s tough to figure out,” Luck said.
WHERE’S THE BEAST?
Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch went on injured reserve this week with a groin injury, leaving a big void in Oakland’s offense. Lynch leads the Raiders with 372 yards rushing. Now the bulk of the load will go to Doug Martin, whose 3.0 yards per carry the past three seasons is the lowest in the NFL among players with at least 150 attempts. Third-down back Jalen Richard could also take on a bigger role as a runner, and DeAndre Washington figures to get his first action of the season after being hampered by a knee injury in training camp.
“You can’t bring another Marshawn Lynch into the game, but we have a solid group of backs who can get the job done,” Richard said.
MITCHELL’S RETURN
Colts safety Mike Mitchell was out of the league until two weeks ago. Now, he’s about to make his first trip back to the Black Hole since he left Oakland in 2012. And while Mitchell said he enjoyed the fans while he was there, the AFC’s reigning defensive player of the week isn’t sure what to expect. But the Raiders’ second-round draft pick in 2009 is just glad to have found a home.
“I could be winning an award this week, they could be calling for my head next week,” Mitchell said. “I just take everything with a grain of salt.”
JUST FOR KICKS
The final game of Gruden’s first stint as Raiders coach ended with a kick by Adam Vinatieri. On a snowy night in New England on Jan. 19, 2002, Vinatieri kicked a 23-yard field goal in overtime to lead the Patriots to a 16-13 victory.
The game was most notable for the “Tuck Rule,” which turned a potential game-sealing strip sack in regulation for Oakland into an incomplete pass, setting the stage for Vinatieri to tie the game with an improbable 45-yard field goal in the snow. Vinatieri is still kicking and needs five points to break Morten Andersen’s NFL career scoring record (2,544 points). But Vinatieri’s status is in doubt this week because of an injured groin.
Browns coordinator Haley says ‘on same page’ with Jackson
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley's vast experience as an NFL coach — and kid — has taught him not to overreact.
Stay calm, stay the course.
So when coach Hue Jackson said following last week’s overtime loss in Tampa Bay that he wanted to be more involved in Cleveland’s offense — a seemingly pointed shot at his top assistant — Haley said he never blinked.
He chalked up Jackson’s remarks to postgame emotions.
“Yeah, that’s what it sounded like, and we talked about it,” Haley said Thursday.
“This is an emotional game. It is not for everyone. Coaching in the NFL, especially being in that spot, is not for everyone. It is a high-pressure, high-stress job, and we’ve just got to keep doing what we know is right.”
Haley, who is in his first season under Jackson following six successful years in Pittsburgh, said he wasn’t bothered by the coach’s comments and welcomes help — from anyone.
“I’ve been around a long time in this league, been around a lot of different personalities,” said Haley, whose father, Dick, served as the Steelers director of player personnel for two decades.
“One thing that I will never be is reactionary. I am here for one purpose, and that is to help this offense, continue to grow this offense and continue to develop this offense. We are all on the same page. Nothing has changed.”
Haley said Jackson’s input has been the same as usual this week as the Browns (2-4-1) prepare to face the Steelers (3-2-1).
“He sits in a number of meetings and everybody gives their idea,” Haley said. “When they are good ones, we go with it.”
Cleveland’s offense has had some issues, including too many penalties, missed assignments, slow starts and poor finishes.
The Browns haven’t scored a touchdown in the first quarter, and they’ve bogged down at key moments, which have resulted in two overtime losses and a tie — with Pittsburgh in Week 1.
After the Buccaneers beat the Browns on a 59-yard field goal in OT last week, Jackson admitted he was “fuming” when Cincinnati’s former offensive coordinator declared he would jump in and do whatever was necessary to fix Cleveland’s offensive problems.
Jackson didn’t regret saying what he did, but was concerned Haley might misunderstand his motives.
“I do not think I was worried that he would take my comments the wrong way,” said Jackson, who is 3-35-1 in two-plus seasons.
“I was worried that he would take what everybody was saying and writing and the way that everybody made it out to be the wrong way. You always have to handle those things very quickly and privately. We did, and we move on. He has been great.”
Haley said he’s put the matter with Jackson behind him and is absorbed with developing rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield, a young receiving group whose names he often confuses and winning.
“My sole focus is on trying to get this offense to be as good as it can as fast as it can as fast as I can,” Haley said. “That is all in the rearview mirror. Everybody is on the same page. Everybody has the same goal in mind. That is to score enough points to win.”
Haley also dismissed comments made by Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who surmised his former coach was probably not happy with Jackson.
“It is all perception,” he said. “I am misunderstood a lot of times. I have learned to accept it, and what matters to me is that these guys respect, do what they are supposed to do and get better. That is what I take pride in.”
On Sunday, Haley will make his first bus trip to Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field as the enemy.
Raised in a proud Steelers household, he knows all about the rivalry with Cleveland. He’s also been schooled on the importance of blocking out distractions.
“I was trained by my father during the season,” he said. “We did not get a newspaper at the house. He would not let the Post-Gazette be delivered in season because he said anything you read may affect what you are trying to do. I was a little kid and that stuck with me.”
NOTES: Haley said last week’s trade of running back Carlos Hyde “was a jolt.” The Browns dealt Hyde to Jacksonville two days before their game with the Bucs. … Jackson remains confident C JC Tretter (ankle) and Damarious Randall (groin/ankle) will play Sunday. Randall, who has moved from free safety to cornerback, had high praise for Steelers WRs Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster. “I’m a big fan of both of them,” he said. “I love the way they play the game — toughness, grit and fight that they have each and every play.”
Wide receiver Corey Coleman gets fresh start with Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The newest member of the New York Giants, former first-round pick and wide receiver Corey Coleman, doesn't want to dwell on his past.
"I don't want to talk about all that," Coleman said. "I've left that all behind."
The 24-year-old Coleman was promoted to the Giants’ 53-man roster Thursday after former All-Pro defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison was officially traded to the Detroit Lions for a fifth-round draft pick. Coleman was promoted to take Harrison’s spot on the roster.
“This organization wanted me and I’m grateful for the opportunity to be here,” Coleman said before the Giants practiced before hosting the Washington Redskins on Sunday. “I just want to contribute in some way. I think this organization fits me well.”
Coleman has had a bumpy ride so far this season.
During training camp in August, the former Cleveland Browns’ first-round selection out of Baylor (No. 15 overall) in the 2016 draft was unhappy with the way he was being used by Browns coach Hue Jackson and expressed his displeasure to Jackson and Browns general manager John Dorsey.
The conversation between Coleman, Jackson and Dorsey was highlighted on the HBO series “Hard Knocks”. Days after meeting with Jackson and Dorsey, Coleman was traded to the Buffalo Bills for a seventh-round draft pick in the 2020 draft.
Coleman’s tenure with the Bills was extremely brief. He lasted just two weeks and didn’t make it to the final cuts by the Bills and was released Sept. 1.
Ten days later, Coleman was signed by the New England Patriots, but his time with the Patriots was also brief. He was released Sept. 17 after the Patriots traded to get Coleman’s former Browns teammate Josh Gordon.
Three days later, Coleman was signed to the Patriots’ practice squad and nine days after that, Coleman was released.
Coleman was out of football for most of October after making tryout visits with several teams. Last week, Coleman was signed to the Giants practice squad and after the Giants had receivers Jawill Davis and Russell Shepard get hurt, Coleman was promoted to the active roster in time for Sunday’s game.
Coleman said he’s ready to be a factor right away if called upon.
“It was frustrating to go through all of this, but I had to keep the faith and keep working,” Coleman said. “I felt like I would get another chance.”
Giants coach Pat Shurmur said that it will take some time for Coleman to fit in.
“We’re going to try to get him up to speed,” Shurmur said. “First, obviously, he’ll help on special teams, then try to get him in on our offensive sets as well.”
When Coleman was asked if he had a poor reputation because of what transpired on “Hard Knocks”, he wasn’t worried.
“Everyone has an opinion about you,” Coleman said. “A lot of people don’t really know me and know the person I am. I can’t change what happened. I now have a new opportunity here and I’m ready to prove to people that I belong.
“Everything happens for a reason. I’m not going to sit back and evaluate what happened (in Cleveland). I think I’m always going to have a chip on my shoulder. It’s because I want to play. People who don’t know me can’t judge me.”
In 19 games with the Browns in the 2016-17 seasons, he had 56 catches for 718 yards and five touchdowns.
Coleman wants to make his mark with his new club, albeit the fourth team he’s been with since August.
“I think people are going to see the new version of me,” Coleman said. “I feel like I’m ready to play wherever the coaches want me to play. Sometimes you just have to put your ego to the side. If it was meant for me to go to the practice squad here, then that’s what I had to do.
“Now I have to prove that I’m worthy of being on the team. It’s great to be a part of this receiving corps. It’s a great opportunity.”
NOTES: While the Giants traded two defensive starters in cornerback Eli Apple (to the Saints) and Harrison (Lions) this week, other defensive starters didn’t exactly worry about possibly being traded by the deadline. “Business is business,” said cornerback Janoris Jenkins, one of those rumored to be shopped around the league. “I understand it’s a business. I’ll be here until they tell me differently. I’m not going to worry about what’s going on.” … Rookie RB Saquon Barkley is looking forward to playing against the Redskins and Adrian Peterson. “He’s a special talent,” Barkley said of Peterson, who is having a solid season at age 33. “It’s going to be a thrill to see him play live. He’s a future Hall of Famer.”
Take 5: Rodgers vs. Donald headlines Week 8
Take 5: Rodgers vs. Donald headlines Week 8
The Green Bay Packers, underdogs of more than six points only once with Aaron Rodgers starting, visit the 7-0 Rams as 9.5-point dogs at the Coliseum on Sunday.
Rodgers opened the 2014 season at defending champion Seattle as an 8.5-point underdog.
Take 5: Rodgers vs. Donald headlines Week 8
The Green Bay Packers, underdogs of more than six points only once with Aaron Rodgers starting, visit the 7-0 Rams as 9.5-point dogs at the Coliseum on Sunday.
Rodgers opened the 2014 season at defending champion Seattle as an 8.5-point underdog.
The Rams are getting big points despite Rodgers being the healthiest he’s been since Week 1, putting the onus on No. 12 to carry Green Bay.
Here are five things to watch in Week 8:
1. How much will Rodgers extend plays?
Rodgers has improvised less this season, relying on his legs mostly in key moments despite a bulky knee brace. He could shed the brace as soon as Sunday, perhaps giving him further license to engineer his signature off-schedule big plays. The question is whether that’s the right approach against Aaron Donald and coordinator Wade Phillips’ defense.
The beauty of Rodgers’ ability to extend plays is he often does it without actually leaving the pocket. He has a nuanced feel for constantly repositioning himself within the pocket so that he keeps his blockers between the defenders and himself. His blockers, in turn, work to sustain blocks as long as possible.
But it’s nearly impossible to sustain blocks against Donald. When linemen are quick enough to engage him, he often sheds immediately with crafty and violent hands. When that fails, Donald is almost always moving his blocker toward the quarterback with power and low pad level.
The Rams are less threatening on the edges, but Ndamukong Suh and Michael Brockers are also excellent at shedding blocks when initially stymied.
Rather than going into sandlot mode and risking big hits, Rodgers might be better off staying on schedule and distributing the ball quickly. As good as he is when scrambling, he can be even more lethal playing with timing and rhythm, and the likely return of Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison should help.
2. Vikings must Hunt down Drew Brees
Shrouded by Minnesota’s defensive regression, Danielle Hunter has carried the pass rush during Everson Griffen’s absence. He quietly moved into a tie with Donald for the league lead in sacks (8.0) after a stat correction this week. Hunter is the only NFL player with a sack in every game this season.
Griffen returned to the team and could face the Saints on Sunday, but Hunter must remain in peak form against the NFL’s best pass-protecting tackles.
New Orleans dominated a similarly talented and diverse Ravens pass rush last week, allowing just one sack and three QB hits. Left tackle Terron Armstead remained a brick wall, not allowing a single pressure to Terrell Suggs & Co., and Ryan Ramczyk was nearly as steady. Suggs tallied the only sack by beating tight end Josh Hill.
Still days from turning 24, Hunter has earned every penny of his recent contract extension, beating blockers with a diverse repertoire of tactics. His speed rush remains scary, but he also employs club-rip and push-pull moves that soften the tackle’s outside edge, allowing him to turn the corner faster. He’s also won with pure bull rushes, stunting through interior linemen and fighting through chips from backs and tight ends.
With Xavier Rhodes hurt, the Vikings are perilously thin at cornerback. It falls on Hunter to cause Armstead and Ramczyk trouble to take pressure off the Minnesota secondary. He could also stand to find the football — he has not forced a single fumble this season.
3. Ravens D suited to stop Panthers run game
At the ripe age of 66, new coordinator Norv Turner has kept the Panthers’ offense refreshingly “new school,” adopting many of Mike Shula’s option-based designs and adding his own to the league’s most expansive run game. With Cam Newton a constant threat and Christian McCaffrey thriving in Year 2, Carolina leads the NFL in yards per carry (5.2).
But the sledding will be tougher against the Ravens (3.8 yards per carry allowed, fifth), who have the ideal pieces to combat such a run game: violent interior cloggers and excellent speed at linebacker.
The Panthers’ scheme puts numbers in their blockers’ favor, so opponents must defeat blocks quickly, or occupy multiple blockers with one player. Built like vending machines but with heavy hands and surprisingly nimble feet, defensive tackles Brandon Williams and Michael Pierce fit the bill. Moving them is a chore that usually takes long enough for linebackers C.J. Mosley, Patrick Onwuasor Kenny Young to reach the ball cleanly.
Mosley’s eyes and instincts will be critical in diagnosing Carolina’s myriad fake handoffs. The extensive misdirection might mean fewer snaps for Young — a speedy rookie who plays with a puppy’s exuberance and discipline (or lack thereof) — but he could thrive against perimeter runs and screens in nickel packages.
4. Luck, Colts could be primed for a run
You probably wrote off the Colts when they reached 1-5, and maybe earlier. It’s hard to have faith when injuries decimate an already weak roster.
But Andrew Luck looks like Andrew Luck again, which should keep everyone in the mediocre (at best) AFC South on guard. His arm is probably still regaining strength, but Luck makes a handful of throws every game that few others can. More importantly, he’s always beaten defenses primarily with his mind, which is sharp as ever.
Luck just needs a tiny bit of help. Three of his eight interceptions have gone off a receiver’s hands, and two others featured a slip or miscommunication with the receiver. Another was batted at the line.
With their weapons and offensive line suddenly nearing full strength, the Colts could kick-start a much-needed win streak Sunday in Oakland. Indy’s remaining schedule includes just two opponents currently over .500 (Dolphins, Texans) and five division contests. Only two games out of the South lead, Luck & Co. are far from out of it.
5. Quiet X-factors in Round 2 of Chiefs-Broncos
Denver kept the Chiefs’ offense off balance for most of Week 4 by frequently mixing coverages, but the Broncos couldn’t finish, failing to keep Patrick Mahomes in the pocket and running out of answers for Travis Kelce.
A key piece against Kelce on Sunday is third-year safety Justin Simmons, who should match the tight end often in man coverage and sometimes out of zone or blitz looks. A lithe cover artist who lacks bulk, Simmons is agile enough to stick with Kelce but can get bullied or boxed out by the 260-pounder.
The Broncos have also used Simmons as a slot corner recently, while playing their base 3-4 against three-WR sets. That tactic might fade this week, as it would mean fewer two-safety shells against Tyreek Hill.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs’ defense could quietly get a boost from third-round rookie linebacker Dorian O’Daniel, who played 24 defensive snaps (logging four tackles) last week after totaling just 10 through six games.
Replacing the injured Terrance Smith (torn ACL), O’Daniel’s speed and coverage could help the Chiefs thwart crossing routes, a core part of the Broncos’ passing game often paired with play-action and/or bootlegs to give Case Keenum simpler reads. Whether he can survive as a nickel run defender is less clear.
–David DeChant, Field Level Media
Ravens ready to rebound, Panthers push for streak
Ravens ready to rebound, Panthers push for streak
Teams entering Week 8 on opposite ends of the emotional spectrum square off when the Baltimore Ravens visit the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon.
Both teams are coming off much-discussed outcomes, but for different reasons.
There are good lessons in everything.”
The Panthers put together the biggest comeback in franchise history, wiping out a 17-point, fourth-quarter deficit to win at Philadelphia.
“It’s about who you play next and how you play against them,” Carolina coach Ron Rivera said. “But, again, I think it’s a chance to take a big step.”
The Ravens appeared set to force overtime with New Orleans until a stunning missed extra-point kick.
The Ravens’ 24-23 home loss came with kicker Justin Tucker missing an extra-point kick for the first time in his career with a chance to tie.
“Whether it’s triumph or whether it’s disaster, which is a loss, you still treat those two situations exactly the same, and that’s what we need to do,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “We need to go to work and become the best football team we can be.”
While not quite the magnitude, Carolina’s Graham Gano can relate. He booted a game-winning 63-yard field goal against the New York Giants, but in the two games since then he has missed an extra-point kick in each game.
The Panthers won their latest outing 21-17 at Philadelphia, an outing that included glitches.
Quarterback Cam Newton engineered his 17th fourth-quarter game-winning drive. His ability to convert in the clutch might be overlooked at times because he’s not a pure pocket passer, Rivera said.
“A lot is about his desire and wanting to win,” Rivera said. “He wants the ball. Cam has always wanted the ball.”
Newton, was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, could be without one of his weapons if wide receiver Torrey Smith, who made a game-saving fourth-down pickup last week, isn’t recovered from a hard fall on his knee in the Philadelphia game. He didn’t practice Wednesday.
The Ravens (4-3) are on the road for the fourth time in a five-game stretch. After Sunday, they won’t go on the road again until traveling to Atlanta for a Dec. 2 game.
“We’re still building throughout the season so we’re firing on all cylinders in November and December, when it’s playoff time,” Baltimore safety Eric Weddle said. “We’ll learn from this. We’ll get back, get coached up and come back to practice hard. We have to go to Carolina with a great mindset to go win on the road.”
Baltimore ranks first in the NFL in scoring defense (14.4 points allowed per game) and total defense (280.6 yards per game). That’s a good foundation for success.
“Just keep your head down and keep winning football games,” Harbaugh said. “Before you look up, maybe you’ll win five in a row and be where you want to be.”
The Ravens might have left guard Alex Lewis back. He returned to practice for the first time Wednesday since a scary injury put him in the hospital less than two weeks ago because numbness and other ailments. If he’s cleared to play Sunday, it would provide a big boost to a banged up offensive line.
The Ravens have won the last two meetings after Carolina won the first three matchups in the series. They last faced off in 2014.
–Field Level Media
Broncos seeking revenge in visit to Chiefs
Broncos seeking revenge in visit to Chiefs
Watching game film of the Kansas City Chiefs, at least one Denver Broncos defender noticed a different sort of scare factor, even for the Halloween season.
“They’re playing scared, they’re not challenging them,” Chris Harris Jr. said of NFL opponents the Chiefs have faced while starting 6-1, the best record in the AFC. “Guys are running free. We challenge ’em and don’t let them run free.”
Maybe so, but the Broncos also happen to be the first AFC West rival attempting to avenge a loss to the Chiefs. Denver (3-4) fell 27-23 in a prime-time home game on Oct. 1 and will get a second crack in the same month when it visits Kansas City on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
Coming off a 45-10 rout of Arizona, the Broncos not only snapped a four-game losing streak but also feel they regained some swagger with a stifling effort from their defense.
“We’re definitely close. I like what coach (Vance) Joseph did when he made that adjustment and let our (defense) play our kind of football,” said wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who threw and caught touchdown passes against the Cardinals. “Hopefully we continue to do that, create those turnovers, so offensively we can be more aggressive too.”
Against the Chiefs, however, that can be like picking your poison.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to dazzle as a first-year starter, recording his sixth straight 300-yard passing game as the Chiefs also romped by a 45-10 count over Cincinnati.
As much as the Broncos may want to press Kansas City’s receivers, there are many weapons to account for and a QB who been superb beyond his years making the right reads.
“It’s really amazing how sharp he is because of all they do in their offense,'” Harris said. “I don’t know who else is playing at a higher level at quarterback.”
Particularly when Mahomes has proven capable of making any throw imaginable while scrambling.
“Keeping his eyes focused down the field and being able to throw with accuracy is a gift,” said Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who posted his 200th regular-season NFL win with the Cincinnati outcome. “That’s something that you can go through with drills and work on it, but he has a natural knack for it, too.”
The Chiefs have outscored opponents 72-19 in the first quarter, though finishing strong is important as well, especially since Kansas City has won 18 of its last 19 against division rivals.
“I feel like every game against an AFC West opponent is a tight one,” Mahomes said. “It’s always something that comes down to the end of the game.”
Linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring) and center Mitch Morse (concussion) continue to recover for Kansas City. Running back Royce Freeman (ankle) is among several Broncos who could be limited.
Denver backup quarterback Chad Kelly was released by the club after he was arrested early Tuesday and cited with first-degree criminal trespassing.
Kelly, the final pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, had an encouraging preseason, prompting the Broncos to cut former first-round choice Paxton Lynch.
–Field Level Media
Reports: NFL fires official after blown call
Reports: NFL fires official after blown call
The NFL has fired down judge Hugo Cruz for poor performance, according to multiple reports Thursday.
According to FootballZebras.com, which tracks football officiating, he is the first official fired during the season because of performance in the Super Bowl era. The website was the first to report the news.
Cruz has not worked a game since that one. Neither the NFL nor the NFL Referees Association has commented on the move.
He became an NFL official in 2015.
NFL officials are graded on their performance on every play, and the league previously has suspended or re-assigned officials following errors.
Cleveland wound up losing that game 38-14, but Browns defensive end Myles Garrett highlighted that play in a recent rant about officiating in the league.
“It was so obvious,” Garrett said. “To my mind, he’s moved, nobody else has moved and the ball hasn’t moved, so it’s kinda textbook. The flag should be up. I don’t understand how you don’t see it. That’s his job is to look down the line and see when people are jumping offside or false-starting, but I’ve got to keep on finishing the play.”
That play came with 51 seconds left in the second quarter, and the touchdown turned the score from 14-3 to 21-3.
“Momentum matters in the game,” Garrett said. “No doubt. And a six-point turnaround, a seven-point turnaround like that where it could’ve been a sack or maybe a forced fumble if you keep on playing, or just a no play at all, to a touchdown, that’s a huge difference. There were a couple missed calls like that, and that’s not on Okung — he’s just doing his job.
“It’s on the ref and to him to have that kind of integrity to call that play when it comes.”
–Field Level Media
Bengals, Dalton seek revival against high-scoring Bengals
Bengals, Dalton seek revival against high-scoring Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals look to bounce back from a serious beatdown when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
The Bengals (4-3) were trampled 45-10 by the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend to lose their second straight game after a strong start.
The Bengals (4-3) were trampled 45-10 by the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend to lose their second straight game after a strong start. But quarterback Andy Dalton is not dismayed by the recent slump.
“We’re doing whatever it takes to win. That’s what it comes down to,” Dalton, who has thrown 15 touchdowns passes, said on a conference call. “We want to score as much as we can and make it easier on the defense. We want to make it easier for us as a team to get the win.
“Our mentality hasn’t changed, and it’s not any different.”
Tampa Bay (3-3) ended a three-game slide by beating the Cleveland Browns 26-23 in overtime last Sunday.
Yet the happiness over the victory was tempered by the loss of star linebacker Kwon Alexander to a season-ending ACL tear in his right knee.
“Kwon was playing so well and he’s the heart and soul of our defense,” Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter said during a press conference. “It’s just very unfortunate.”
It certainly is a rough development for a unit that ranks last in the NFL in scoring defense (32.7 points per game) and 29th in total defense (417.5 yards per contest).
The ineptitude cost Mike Smith his job as defensive coordinator on Oct. 15 and he was replaced by Mark Duffner.
Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (6.0 sacks) has been a bright spot and he has recorded at least one sack in five straight games, one shy of the franchise mark set by Simeon Rice in 2002.
“His energy and effort is terrific — I love the guy,” Duffner told reporters of Pierre-Paul. “I just can’t say enough about how hard he plays. He comes out and he does it the right way. He’s certainly got great talent. A lot of people have talent, but he’s been able to turn that talent into production largely because of his attitude and his desire to make plays — to be a playmaker.”
Cincinnati’s defense will be tasked with slowing a Tampa Bay attack that leads the NFL in total offense at 449.5 yards per game. The Buccaneers are eighth in scoring offense (27.8) as opportunities have been squandered with the team ranking 30th in turnover margin at minus-9.
Quarterback Jameis Winston has thrown for a total of 760 yards in two starts since replacing Ryan Fitzpatrick as the starter.
The Bengals rank 31st in total defense (429.4) and 28th in scoring defense (29.0). Linebacker Vontaze Burfict has struggled since returning from suspension and had four missed tackles in the loss to the Chiefs and is now nursing a hip injury.
“He hasn’t played as well as he has in the past,” Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis told reporters, before making it clear he didn’t want to discuss the topic further when he received a follow-up question.
“I don’t want to talk about Vontaze,” Lewis said. “It’s not relevant.”
Lewis was much more chatty when the topic turned to Koetter, his former college teammate at Idaho State from 1978-80.
“It’s very unique, having sat in class with Dirk for years,” Lewis said. “I kind of grew up eating Thanksgiving dinner at his home, and I went to high school football games with his mother when his dad was coaching and his brother was the quarterback. Then later on, I worked for his father. So it’s a little bit unique. His dad coached and mentored us all the way through.”
Tampa Bay has won six of the past seven meetings.
–Field Level Media
New-look Raiders welcome Luck, Colts
New-look Raiders welcome Luck, Colts
Andrew Luck returns to the region of his collegiate success for the third time in his NFL career Sunday afternoon when he leads the Indianapolis Colts up against the host Oakland Raiders.
The Colts (2-5) surely come into the game in the better mental state, having swamped the Buffalo Bills 37-5 last week to snap a four-game losing streak.
Indianapolis’ other win came on the road when they surprised Washington 21-9 in Week 2.
The Raiders (1-5), meanwhile, had a bye last week, but it felt like a loss when news broke that they’d traded wideout Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys.
On the field, Oakland has lost two straight, including 27-3 in London against the Seattle Seahawks in their most recent action in Week 6.
Their only win of the season was a 45-42 overtime shootout at home against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4.
Luck played his college ball at Stanford, which is located about 50 miles southwest of Oakland on the west side of the San Francisco Bay.
Before the Houston prep standout arrived at Stanford, the Cardinal hadn’t won 10 games in a season since before World War II and had never to a BCS bowl game.
En route to a Heisman Trophy runner-up in the third of his three seasons at Stanford, Luck led the Cardinal to 12- and 11-win seasons, and to two BCS bowls.
He has made two returns to the San Francisco Bay Area with the Colts, beating his former college coach, Jim Harbaugh, when Indianapolis defeated the San Francisco 49ers 27-7 in Week 3 of the 2013 season.
His second visit three years later wasn’t as successful, as a playoff-bound Raiders team beat the Colts 33-25 in Week 16 of the 2016 season.
“Who cares?” Luck responded this week when asked if any momentum from the Buffalo win would carry over to the Oakland game. “It’s a tough trip to Oakland. Guys on the team have done it before. We came back with a bad result. They’re a team that’s hungry; we’re a team that’s hungry. Should be a good match.”
In the previous meeting in Oakland, Luck lost a battle with the Raiders’ Derek Carr, who threw three touchdown passes to Luck’s two.
Carr enters Sunday’s rematch with a deflated team that not only lost Cooper since the Raiders last played but also running back Marshawn Lynch, ruled out for the season following groin surgery.
“Guys don’t work their (butts) off year-round because they are worried about the team being good in two or three years; they work hard to win now,” Raiders tight end Lee Smith insisted this week. “You never ever want to trade elite, homegrown talent. But Coach (Jon) Gruden is thinking long-term.”
It would seem to behoove Carr, despite the limited weapons, to get into a shootout with Luck. The Raiders’ only win came in a game in which they scored 45 points, while the Colts have allowed 37 or more four times, losing on each occasion.
–Field Level Media
Injured Jags CBs Bouye, Patmon not traveling to London
Injured Jags CBs Bouye, Patmon not traveling to London
Already thin at the position, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced Thursday that injured cornerbacks A.J. Bouye and Tyler Patmon would not travel to London for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Bouye, a Pro Bowl selection last season, injured his calf in Wednesday’s practice and did not participate in Thursday’s session.
Patmon injured his neck in last Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans and has not practiced this week.
The Jaguars have a bye next week, giving the injured players more time to recover before the Week 10 game at the Indianapolis Colts.
Bouye has started all seven games this season and has 30 tackles and one interception. Patmon has played in seven games (one start) and has 13 tackles and one pass defensed.
Cornerback D.J. Hayden will travel to London, according to the team, but he has missed the last five games with a toe injury. His status for Sunday is unclear.
Other than All-Pro Jalen Ramsey, the only healthy options at cornerback for Jacksonville are undrafted rookies Tre Herndon, Quenton Meeks and Dee Delaney. Herndon and Meeks have each played only two defensive snaps, while Delaney was recently promoted from the practice squad.
–Field Level Media
Jaguars without CBs Bouye, Patmon vs Eagles in London
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without Pro Bowl cornerback A.J. Bouye against Philadelphia in London on Sunday.
Cornerback D.J. Hayden (toe) made the flight, but he’s unlikely to play because of a lingering toe injury. Hayden has missed five consecutive games and hasn’t practiced since Sept. 21.
Bouye missed practice Thursday after sustaining a calf injury in drills the day before.
Without them, the Jaguars will have three undrafted rookie cornerbacks to play alongside All-Pro Jalen Ramsey.
Tre’ Herndon or fellow undrafted rookie Quenton Meeks is expected to start, and newly signed Dee Delaney will serve as a backup. Meeks started the season on the practice squad, and Delaney was promoted to the 53-man roster Thursday. The team placed linebacker Donald Payne (knee) on IR.
“I’m definitely looking forward to it,” said Meeks, a former starter at Stanford. “It’s a chance to fill in for A.J. I’m just trying to fill in and do my job until he gets back healthy and everything like that. I have to step in and do what I have to do. I’m just preparing like I would all the time. I’ve worked my whole life for this.”
Meeks is the son of former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Ron Meeks, who coached in the NFL between 1991 and 2012.
Martin ready to take over for Lynch in Raiders backfield
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Three years after his last 1,000-yard season, Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin is getting another chance to prove he can still be an effective player in the NFL.
Marshawn Lynch’s groin injury and subsequent surgery created a vacancy in the backfield and the Raiders are turning to Martin to fill the gap.
“I feel good, fresh legs,” Martin said Thursday. “I was just making sure that when it was time to go I was ready.”
A two-time Pro Bowl back during his six-year stay with Tampa Bay, Martin expected to be a major part of coach Jon Gruden’s running game when he signed a one-year, $1.475 million contract with Oakland in the offseason.
The 29-year-old Martin instead has spent the majority of time as Lynch’s understudy, rushing for 99 yards on 27 carries.
That figures to change significantly with Lynch on injured reserve and out for at least two months.
“I’ve been a lead guy since high school so it was definitely something that was difficult for me,” Martin said of his limited work. “But I’ve got people behind me, in my ear, telling me to keep working hard and keep pushing and your time will come.
“I’m 29, pushing 30 . so it’s definitely an opportunity to show the rest of the league and the Raiders and everybody, all my doubters, that I can still play.”
Offensive coordinator Greg Olson doesn’t expect Oakland’s running game to change much despite the difference in running styles between Lynch and Martin.
Lynch is a more bruising runner who powers his way through defenders and often pushes the pile an extra three to five yards downfield while Martin tends to be more of a finesse back.
“There’s a different style, a little bit, between those two runners,” Olson said. “Marshawn has a package of plays that suit his skills and Doug has a package of plays that suit his skills. They both fit within the system. We’re excited to see what he can do.”
How effective Martin can be remains uncertain. While he will be the primary back this week against Indianapolis, Oakland is also likely to lean more on third-down back Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington. Washington was inactive for the first six weeks of the season.
“We think Doug is the feature back,” Gruden said. “He’s ready to go. Jalen Richard has carved out a unique role. We’ll try to get more out of him as we have been doing in recent weeks. To have DeAndre back . gives us some versatility that we’ll try to use as well.”
Martin rushed for 4,633 yards during six uneven seasons with Tampa Bay. He twice ran for more than 1,400 yards but failed to reach 500 in the other four years while missing extensive time with a variety of injuries.
Those injuries, Martin believes, were both a curse and a blessing. While it forced him to miss 28 games over five years, it also saved a lot of wear and tear on his body.
“I still have a lot of miles left on these wheels,” Martin said. “This is my seventh year in the league. I’m going to go out there and just play like I’ve been playing. I’ve started for about six years so I’m just doing what I do.”
Notes: LG Kelechi Osemele (knee) did not practice. Osemele also sat out Wednesday and has not played since getting hurt against Cleveland on Sept. 30. . Former Raiders players and members of the front office will team up with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday to assemble care packages for U.S. troops overseas as part of Operation: Care and Comfort.
AP source: NFL fires down judge Cruz for poor performance
The NFL fired down judge Hugo Cruz on Thursday for inadequate performance, a person familiar with the firing tells The Associated Press.
Cruz is in his fourth season as an NFL official. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league has not publicly announced the move.
Cruz, a part of referee Carl Cheffers’ crew, was involved in a missed call in the Chargers-Browns game that led to a Los Angeles touchdown on Oct. 14. Chargers tackle Russell Okung false-started on the play and nothing was called.
The NFL Referees Association said it would challenge the firing.
“The NFL has a troubling history of knee-jerk reactions with an eye on public relations, and clearly it has not learned from past mistakes,” NFLRA Executive Director Scott Green, a former referee, said in a statement. “The NFLRA will protect the collectively bargained rights of all officials and will challenge this reckless decision through the grievance process.”
Cruz’s firing was first reported by FootballZebras.com, a website dedicated to officiating which said it’s the first in-season firing by the league of an official because of performance in the Super Bowl era.
There has been a wave of criticism of officiating this season by team executives, coaches, players and the media.
Broncos’ new backup QB is former Stanford star
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — If anything happens to Case Keenum, the Denver Broncos' offense would be in the hands of Kevin Hogan, who rose up the depth chart when Chad Kelly slipped up.
A third-year pro, Hogan has one NFL start on a resume that includes more wins (36) and total yardage (10,634) in college than any of the all-time great quarterbacks who played for Stanford, including his boss, John Elway.
“Kevin has played in games. He’s a smart guy,” coach Vance Joseph said. “He’s picked it up quick and we have full confidence in Kevin.”
The Broncos were awarded Hogan off waivers from Washington last month after Kelly beat out first-round pick Paxton Lynch for the No. 2 job in Denver.
Kelly was dismissed from the team Wednesday , a day after his arrest on suspicion on criminal trespass in the hours after a team-building Halloween party in suburban Englewood.
In Hogan, Keenum sees much of himself.
“I have a lot of trust in Kevin. I think, similar paths. Been on a few teams and he’s done a great job stepping in and getting a lot of mental reps every day,” Keenum said. “Getting better every day. He’s done a great job, great team guy, great locker room guy to be around. I have complete trust in him if he needs to step in.”
On Thursday, the Broncos added former Colorado State quarterback Garrett Grayson to their practice squad after promoting receiver/returner Isaiah McKenzie to their active roster. Grayson is a third-year pro who spent two seasons on the Saints’ active roster and practice squad (2015-16) and last year on the Falcons’ practice squad.
“Isaiah’s been working very hard. He’s got a skillset that you can’t teach and that’s speed,” Joseph said Thursday. “So, when you can add a guy with that kind of speed, it’s always a good thing.”
Joseph said Grayson was “a guy that we’ve been tracking here for a couple of years. He fits the skillset that our quarterbacks have. He can move, he’s got a very good arm, he’s a smart guy. He’s been on an active roster in New Orleans for two years, so he’s got some experience.
“So, having that spot available, pushing Isaiah up to the roster and bringing up a guy of that caliber, that will help us in the future.”
The Broncos (3-4) travel to Kansas City (6-1) this weekend to face the team that drafted Hogan in the fifth round in 2016.
“These things have a funny way of coming full-circle,” said Hogan, who will be active Sunday for the first time with the Broncos. “It’s going to be fun to go out there and suit up. I’m not worried about that right now. My job is to get myself prepared, but also to get Case as prepared as possible.”
Hogan still has a big fan in Chiefs coach Andy Reid.
“I love him,” Reid said. “He’s got sniper vision. He’s got great eyes and he sees everything. I’m pulling for him. I’m one of his fans. I like the way he goes about his business. He’s a brilliant kid.”
Elway’s record on QB acquisitions is spotty aside from luring Peyton Manning to Denver for the second chapter of his brilliant career.
Ever since Manning’s retirement in 2016, the Broncos have had their troubles at quarterback, whether with free agent Mark Sanchez or draft picks Brock Osweiler, Trevor Siemian, Lynch or Kelly.
Even Keenum’s acquisition is looking more like a short-term situation.
He signed a two-year, $36 million deal in March after leading the Vikings to the NFC championship game, but he’s off to a middling start in Denver with eight TDs and nine interceptions and is the only quarterback in the league with interceptions in all seven of his team’s games.
He missed a wide-open Demaryius Thomas for the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute of Denver’s 27-23 loss at home to the Chiefs on Oct. 1, and was booed in a 23-20 loss to the Rams in Denver two weeks later.
Hogan has been a game-day inactive all season but now will be one snap away from playing.
“I feel very prepared. This is going on Week 7 or 8 in the system and I spend a lot of time working and studying,” Hogan said. “I always took the game plan seriously and prepared as if I was playing. I’m not going to treat it any differently, just going to put the uniform on.”
Jets’ Bowles says Powell expected to make full recovery
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets coach Todd Bowles says running back Bilal Powell is expected to make a full recovery after he has surgery to repair a bulging disk in his neck.
Bowles clarified Thursday that Powell’s injury, suffered last Sunday during a run against Minnesota, is similar to the one from which wide receiver Quincy Enunwa returned this season.
Initially, Bowles had said that it was “possible” Powell’s injury could threaten his playing career because it “may be worse” than the injury that sidelined Enunwa all of last season. The coach says there was a misunderstanding on the potential long-term prognosis for Powell.
Powell was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. He was hurt during a 2-yard run late in the second quarter of New York’s 37-17 loss.
Steelers look to extend surge vs. road-weary Browns
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The faces change, sometimes at a dizzying rate. The results when the Cleveland Browns visit the Pittsburgh Steelers do not.
Each fall the Browns make their way to Heinz Field, typically with a new quarterback and frequently with a new head coach in tow.
And each trip ends in similar fashion: with a quiet bus ride back home after another stinging defeat in a rivalry that hasn’t felt like much of one for more than two decades.
Your turn Baker Mayfield. And maybe your last chance, Hue Jackson.
Cleveland’s rookie quarterback will get his initial shot at the Steelers (3-2-1) on Sunday when the Browns (2-4-1) try win in Pittsburgh for the first time in 15 years.
It’s a drought that spans nearly a dozen quarterbacks — from Jeff Garcia to Colt McCoy to DeShone Kizer — and seven head coaches — from Butch Davis to Pat Shurmur to Jackson, who has yet to win a game on the road during his tenure (0-19) and whose status is shaky at best.
Unlike his predecessors, however, Mayfield brings a certain swagger that’s hard to quantify but also hard to miss.
Pittsburgh safety Sean Davis couldn’t help but notice it on film, particularly the way Mayfield bounced up last week in Tampa Bay after getting hit by Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead , a play that the NFL admitted should have drawn a flag but did not.
“He got trucked but he got up and ran into the defender’s face,” Davis said with a laugh. “I kind of like that. When I hit him, he’s not going to run in my face.”
Davis then laughed before stressing “I do like him. He’s a good ballplayer. He’s put some good stuff on tape.”
So, though, have the first-place Steelers. Pittsburgh has won two straight following a bumpy 1-2-1 start, a stretch that began with a strange 21-all tie in Cleveland in Week 1.
The Steelers turned it over six times in the rain and wind, including a fourth-quarter fumble by running back James Conner that sparked a late Browns’ rally and spoiled an otherwise spectacular day by Conner in his first NFL start.
Seven weeks later, Conner is still atop the depth chart and thriving in the absence of Le’Veon Bell, who still hasn’t signed his one-year franchise tender. The way Conner is playing — he already has three games of at least 100 yards rushing and two touchdowns — there’s no telling what Bell’s role will be whenever he bothers to show up.
In many ways, the Steelers have already moved on from Bell. A victory coming off the bye week against an opponent that’s offered little resistance through the years would provide a momentum boost as Halloween nears. Yet Cleveland believes this isn’t the Same Old Browns. Only one way to find out.
Some things to look for as Pittsburgh looks for some separation in the jumbled AFC North while the Browns try to end a 24-game road losing streak, the second-longest in NFL history.
BEN BEING BEN
Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger is an Ohio native and was passed over by the Browns during the 2004 draft. Cleveland opted for tight end Kellen Winslow with the sixth overall pick while the Steelers scooped up Roethlisberger five selections later.
All the 36-year-old Roethlisberger has done is go 21-2-1 in 24 starts against the Browns, and that doesn’t include the 2016 victory in which he came off the bench in relief of Landry Jones.
Still, he’s eager to atone for his four-interception performance in the opener.
“I hate when we turn the football over,” said Roethlisberger, who is tied for the NFL lead in yards passing per game (339). “I hate when we lose football games, but if you look at positives I think we are getting better every week.”
ON THE OFFENSIVE
An emotional Jackson raised eyebrows following last week’s tough loss with comments that he intended to get more involved in Cleveland’s offense, starting this week.
Jackson’s disappointment with the team’s slow starts — the Browns haven’t scored a touchdown in the first quarter — and overall struggles seemed directed at coordinator Todd Haley. Jackson walked back his remarks the next day, saying he was not being critical and only wanted to offer Haley help.
“I have total confidence in Todd and what the staff is doing,” he said. “In those situations, fuming like I was after losing, I had a chance to sit back and see it all. I just wanted to make sure that as an offense we were crossing the t’s and dotting the i’s, and making sure that everything is moving in the right direction.”
HALEY’S HOMECOMING
Haley spent six seasons directing Pittsburgh’s high-potent offense before parting with the Steelers following last season’s ugly home playoff loss to Jacksonville. He didn’t always see eye to eye with Roethlisberger, but there were other reasons for the move. Not surprisingly, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin steered clear of any controversy this week about Haley’s departure.
“We just decided that it was an opportunity for change,” Tomlin said. “Sometimes, change is good — not only for us but for him. We had a good experience and had a lot of success together. It is my understanding that he is having a good experience over there, as well.”
___
Browns coordinator Haley says he and Jackson ‘on same page’
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley said he had "no problem at all" with coach Hue Jackson's offer to fix Cleveland's offense.
Jackson’s postgame comments following last week’s 26-23 overtime loss in Tampa Bay seemed to reveal disappointment with Haley and a rift. However, Haley said he welcomed any ideas from Jackson and that “we’re all on the same page.”
Haley said Jackson has not been any more involved this week as the Browns (2-4-1) prepare to play in Pittsburgh. Haley spent the previous six seasons with the Steelers before joining Jackson’s staff. This will be his first visit to Heinz Field as a visitor since.
Haley chalked up Jackson’s remarks following the Browns’ fourth OT game to emotion and frustration of another tough loss.
“This is an emotional game,” Haley said. “It’s not for everyone. It is a high-pressure, high-stress job and we have to keep doing what we know is right.”
Lions acquire defensive tackle Damon Harrison from Giants
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Damon Harrison took the field Thursday for his new team, where he will be asked to help solve the defensive woes against the run for the Detroit Lions.
The trade for the defensive tackle was announced Thursday by the teams. Detroit will send a draft pick to the New York Giants.
Just as in New York, Harrison wore his No. 98 with the Lions on Thursday, practicing on the same field as he did during a joint Lions and Giants session in August.
To make room for “Snacks” Harrison, the Lions released defensive tackle Sylvester Williams. Williams was acquired as a free agent this offseason and had six tackles in six games for Detroit.
The 29-year-old Harrison spent the past three seasons with the Giants. He began his career with the Jets in 2012 after being undrafted out of William Penn. He was a 2016 All-Pro selection.
Harrison joined the Giants as a free agent in 2016, signing a five-year, $46 million contract. The seven-year veteran never missed a game in his 2½ years, starting 39 times. He had 31 tackles and a forced fumble this season.
The Lions (3-3) host Seattle on Sunday. They have the 30th-ranked rush defense in the NFL, allowing 139.3 yards per game. The defensive line has been without end Ziggy Ansah for all but the opener.
Harrison will be reunited with two New York defensive teammates from last season, defensive end Romeo Okwara and linebacker Devon Kennard.
This is the Giants’ second trade this week. They sent cornerback Eli Apple, a 2016 first-round selection, to New Orleans for two picks on Tuesday. The Giants (1-6), who have four wins in their past 23 regular-season games, host Washington on Sunday.
New York also waived offensive tackle Ereck Flowers, its 2015 first-round pick, on Oct. 9.
Broncos sign QB Garrett Grayson to practice squad
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos added former Colorado State quarterback Garrett Grayson to their practice squad Thursday after promoting wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie to their active roster.
The moves come a day after the Broncos waived backup quarterback Chad Kelly, who was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass Tuesday. With Kelly gone, third-year pro Kevin Hogan is now starting quarterback Case Keenum’s backup.
Grayson is a third-year pro who spent two seasons on the New Orleans Saints’ active roster and practice squad (2015-16) in addition to competing on the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad last season.
McKenzie is a second-year pro who appeared in 11 games for Denver his rookie season, averaging 8.7 yards per punt return but fumbling six times. He was on the Broncos’ active roster for the opener before being placed on the practice squad.
Grayson was selected in the third round of the 2015 draft by the Saints following a college career in which he threw for 9,190 yards and 64 touchdowns with 27 interceptions.
Bears looking to snap skid as banged-up Jets visit
Bears looking to snap skid as banged-up Jets visit
Chicago Bears first-year coach Matt Nagy already has a three-game winning streak on his brief resume.
Now, Nagy will try to avoid adding his first career three-game losing streak.
Chicago (3-3) will attempt to snap a two-game skid when it welcomes the New York Jets (3-4) on Sunday afternoon. This marks the first meeting between the teams since 2014 and the first matchup in Chicago since 2010.
The Bears are coming off a pair of single-digit losses against the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots. Meanwhile, the Jets are coming off a 20-point loss to the Minnesota Vikings after winning their previous two.
“We just keep pushing along,” Nagy told reporters this week in comments published by the Chicago Tribune. “Adversity strikes and you’ve got to be prepared to (go through) peaks and valleys. We’re in a valley right now. So we’ve got to get out of the valley.”
To do so, the Bears will rely on Mitchell Trubisky’s right arm — while hoping the best for linebacker Khalil Mack’s right ankle.
Trubisky is going for his fourth start in a row with 300-plus passing yards. But the second-year signal-caller remains a work in progress following a two-interception performance against the Patriots.
Nagy spent part of this week defending Trubisky, who has an impressive 97.1 passer rating on the season.
“He played a better game than most people think he played,” Nagy said.
Jordan Howard (311 rushing yards, two TDs) and Taylor Gabriel (329 receiving yards, two TDs) represent the Bears’ statistical leaders on the ground and through the air, respectively. The team’s top playmaker on defense is Mack, but a sprained ankle has placed doubt on his availability and potential effectiveness.
The Jets are no stranger to injuries, either.
New York placed running back Bilal Powell (neck) and safety Doug Middleton (pectoral muscle) on season-ending injured reserve this week. The absence of Powell likely will increase pressure on running back Isaiah Crowell, who is playing despite soreness in his foot and ankle.
The Jets bolstered their roster this week by signing Rishard Matthews, a former Tennessee Titans wide receiver. Matthews has 228 receptions for 3,147 yards and 21 touchdowns in 82 career games.
“He’s actually a phenomenal player,” Jets linebacker Avery Williamson said during an interview with WFAN-AM. “I played with him in Tennessee for two years. He’s a passionate player and talented, very talented.
“He can add some great things to the receiving corps. Great hands and he can make something out of nothing. I’ve seen him make some phenomenal catches.”
–Field Level Media