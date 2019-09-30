Lambo’s field goal caps Jaguars’ rally to beat Broncos
Lambo’s field goal caps Jaguars’ rally to beat Broncos
Josh Lambo kicked four field goals, including the game-winner from 33 yards out as time expired, and Leonard Fournette rushed for a career-high 225 yards as the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Denver Broncos 26-24 on Sunday afternoon.
Rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew II passed for 213 yards and two touchdowns for the Jaguars (2-2).
Jacksonville scored 20 unanswered points to take a 23-17 fourth quarter lead before Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco rallied his team down the stretch, connecting with Courtland Sutton for a tying 8-yard score with 1:32 remaining. The extra point put the Broncos ahead 24-23.
Denver, which led 17-6 at halftime, fell to 0-4 for the first time since 1999.
Jacksonville consumed nearly the entire third quarter with one scoring drive, covering 75 yards on 16 plays over 10 minutes, 24 seconds. Minshew capped the drive with a scrambling, 7-yard touchdown pass to Ryquell Armstead, escaping two would-be tacklers before firing the ball near the back left corner of the end zone.
The ensuing extra point drew the Jaguars to within 17-13 with 4:36 remaining in the third.
Following a Broncos punt, Jacksonville grabbed its first lead of the game 3:26 later. An 81-yard Fournette run set up an 18-yard scoring pass from Minshew to James O’Shaughnessy. Because of penalties, the drive covered three plays and 103 scrimmage yards (93 officially) in 1:47. Denver possessed the ball for just three plays in the third quarter.
Flacco opened the game 15 for 25 for 197 yards and touchdowns to Noah Fant and Sutton, but hiccupped in the closing stages of the second quarter. Jacksonville safety Ronnie Harrison intercepted an errant Flacco pass and returned it 32 yards to set up a 40-yard Lambo field goal with eight seconds to play before halftime.
Flacco finished 22 for 38 passing for 303 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Minshew was 19 of 33 for 57.6 percent — well below his 73.9 completion percentage entering the game but efficient enough to steer the Jaguars to a comeback win.
Denver entered the afternoon with zero sacks in its first three games, but ended that drought with five. Linebacker Von Miller had two sacks, including the 100th of his career.
Denver exceeded 16 points in a game for the first time since Week 13 of last season. Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey was inactive for the first time in his career.
Jacksonville outgained Denver 455-371.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Jets claim P/K Vedvik off waivers, cut Bertolet
Reports: Jets claim P/K Vedvik off waivers, cut Bertolet
The New York Jets
Reports: Jets claim P/K Vedvik off waivers, cut Bertolet
The New York Jets claimed kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik off waivers on Sunday and released kicker Taylor Bertolet, according to multiple reports.
The Jets had inquired about acquiring Vedvik, 25, from the Ravens, but Baltimore traded him on Aug. 11 to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2020 fifth-round pick.
The Vikings cut Vedvik after he struggled in preseason games. He attempted four field goals – from 27, 37, 43 and 54 yards – and made only the 27-yarder. Over two preseasons with the Ravens, though, he hit 12 of 13 field goal tries.
Bertolet was 5 of 8 with a long of 56 yards, and he missed two of his four PAT tries this preseason.
The Jets signed Chandler Catanzaro in March, but he retired unexpectedly early in training camp.
–Field Level Media
Pineiro to start season as Bears kicker
Pineiro to start season as Bears kicker
Eddy Pineiro will start
Pineiro to start season as Bears kicker
Eddy Pineiro will start the season as the kicker for the Chicago Bears after an exhaustive offseason search to fill the position.
The Bears and Green Bay Packers kick off the NFL’s 100th season on Thursday at Soldier Field.
“He deserves it,” coach Matt Nagy said Sunday. “He earned every right to be our kicker.”
The team cut Cody Parkey after he missed a 43-yard attempt that would have given Chicago a win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round of the playoffs in January. The Bears lost 16-15 following the missed the kick with seconds remaining.
Parkey missed seven field goals and three extra points during the 2018 regular season.
In June, the Bears waived former Pitt kicker Chris Blewitt, one of three kickers who took part at mandatory minicamp. More recently, the team released former Alliance of American Football kicker Elliott Fry.
Pineiro, 23, kicked collegiately at Florida and signed in May 2018 with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent. He was placed on injured reserve in September and missed the season. The Bears acquired him in May for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
In the preseason, he hit 8-of-9 field goal attempts with a long of 58 yards.
–Field Level Media
Thomas encouraging others after melanoma scare
Thomas encouraging others after melanoma scare
Justin
Thomas encouraging others after melanoma scare
Justin Thomas shared in an Instagram post Thursday that he recently had a melanoma scare with a small mole on his left leg.
Thomas’ post include a picture of his leg with an incision and stitches on it. The golf star said early stages of melanoma were found in the mole, and he’s using his experience as a way to encourage others to get tested.
“Luckily, we found it at a time where there should be no problems going forward,” Thomas wrote. “That being said, EVERYBODY GO GET CHECKED!! No harm can come from it and it’s the best way to catch anything before it becomes a serious issue. Especially for all the junior golfers (and other athletes) spending so much time in the sun.”
Thomas finished tied for third at the Tour Championship last month after winning at the BMW Championship a week prior. The two good showings ended a run in which the 26-year-old placed outside the top 10 and missed the cut twice over a stretch of 11 tourneys, missing time during the skid with a wrist injury.
“It is so important to make sure you’re monitoring your body – no matter how old you are or how much sunscreen you use,” wrote Thomas. “It really got my attention, and hoping it does the same to y’all!”
–Field Level Media
Bucs-Panthers game delayed by weather
Bucs-Panthers game delayed by weather
The game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers entered a
Bucs-Panthers game delayed by weather
The game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers entered a weather-related delay in the first quarter Thursday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
Neither team had scored when play was halted with 8:31 remaining in the first quarter.
–Field Level Media
Bengals G Boling retires after eight seasons
Bengals G Boling retires after eight seasons
Bengals G Boling retires after eight seasons
Cincinnati Bengals guard Clint Boling retired Monday after eight seasons, citing medical concerns.
The 30-year-old lineman started 109 of his 111 games since being drafted in the fourth round out of Georgia in 2011.
“After eight years in the NFL, it is time for me to step away from the game due to medical reasons,” Boling said in a statement. “This is not an easy decision, but it is the right one for me, my wife Kelly and our two young girls. I want to thank the Brown family for giving me the opportunity to play my entire career with the Bengals. I also want to thank my teammates, coaches, fans and everyone who has supported me throughout my career.”
Boling started all 16 games in five of his seasons, including 2018.
“Clint is a first-rate person, someone we all counted on and looked up to,” said Bengals president Mike Brown in a statement. “As a lineman, he never got the credit he deserved. That is often the case with good players who do their jobs well, but around the team, he was highly respected and appreciated beyond his playing abilities.”
Boling blocked for four 1,000-yard rushers and helped the Bengals earn five straight playoff berths (2011-15), including two AFC North titles.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys WR Cooper says he won’t hold out
Cowboys WR Cooper says he won't hold out
Cowboys WR Cooper says he won’t hold out
Preparing for his first training camp with the Dallas Cowboys, wide receiver Amari Cooper is also entering the final season of his rookie contract.
However, the 24-year-old is far more focused on his team than his contract, and he vows to continue to practice through the offseason and not hold out in hopes of forcing the Cowboys’ hand.
“I just handle my business,” Cooper told reporters Wednesday at the Cowboys’ minicamp in Frisco, Texas. “I’m more anxious about camp and actually playing football. …
“I just want to get better and I love football. That’s why I’m here. I love coming out here doing seven-on-seven, routes on air, team periods and being able to showcase my ability. To be able to run routes, that’s like the greatest thing to me. It’s kind of like an art to me. It’s like a painter drawing or something like that. That’s how I feel every time I run a route.”
The Cowboys acquired Cooper from the Oakland Raiders last October in exchange for a 2019 first-round pick. After grabbing 22 balls for 280 yards and one touchdown in six games with Oakland, Cooper was a revelation for Dallas. In nine games, the 2015 first-round pick had 53 catches for 725 yards and six touchdowns, earning his third Pro Bowl selection despite the limited time with the team.
Drafted fourth overall out of Alabama by the Raiders in 2015, Cooper had consecutive 1,000-yard seasons — and consecutive Pro Bowl berths — in his first two seasons. But his numbers dipped in his third season in 2017 (48 catches and 680 yards — though he did score seven touchdowns), and when new coach Jon Gruden took over in 2018, his days in Oakland were numbered.
He is due $13.9 million for the 2019 season thanks to his fifth-year option. Odell Beckham is the highest-paid receiver in the league currently, making $18 million per season as he approaches his first season with the Cleveland Browns.
Antonio Brown ($16.7 million), Mike Evans ($16.5 million) and DeAndre Hopkins ($16.2 million) are next on the list. And receivers including Julio Jones, Mike Thomas and A.J. Green are also in talks for new deals with their teams.
But when it comes to measuring his contract against those of other receivers, Cooper said, “I ain’t counting nobody’s pockets.”
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Chiefs TE Kelce eager to return
NFL notebook: Chiefs TE Kelce eager to return
NFL notebook: Chiefs TE Kelce eager to return
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce expects to be 100 percent at the start of training camp next month.
Kelce said he’ll be recovered from offseason ankle surgery when the Chiefs take the field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Mo.
“I’m ready to go,” Kelce said. “It’s kind of been a little bit of an experience just not being able to really go out there and train for the upcoming season quite yet. I don’t know if I’ve had an injury that hasn’t allowed me to get on the field, at least a little bit in the offseason, outside of my knee surgery my first year.”
Kelce, 29, was named All-Pro in 2018 — he caught 103 passes for 1,336 yards and 10 touchdowns — and described the offseason as “frustrating.” The Chiefs lost to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, and Kelce has spent the entire offseason as an observer.
–Rookie defensive end Nick Bosa said the hamstring injury that forced him to miss OTAs and minicamp shouldn’t keep him off the field when the San Francisco 49ers open training camp next month.
“I think I’m going to be just fine,” Bosa told NBC Sports Bay Area. “I’m going to get this hammy perfectly right, and I think there will be plenty of time to play football and get the reps that I need.”
Bosa was diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain on May 23. The No. 2 overall pick in April’s NFL draft hasn’t played in a game since September, when he suffered a core muscle injury playing for Ohio State.
–New England added tight end Michael Roberts in a trade with the Detroit Lions.
According to multiple reports, the Lions are owed a seventh-round pick in return.
The Patriots are shuffling into life after Rob Gronkowski at tight end with significant uncertainty. Roberts, entering his third season, was a fourth-round pick out of Toledo in 2017.
–The Indianapolis Colts and Kenny Moore agreed on a four-year contract extension that will make him the NFL’s highest-paid slot cornerback in terms of guaranteed money, according to multiple reports.
Moore reportedly is assured of $18 million, more than the $16 million guarantee that the Detroit Lions gave Justin Coleman in March.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Moore’s extension includes $30 million for 2020-23, with a maximum value of $36 million. ESPN reported that the extension could rise to $40 million total with escalators.
–Replay reviews of potential pass-interference calls in the last two minutes of games and in overtime will be initiated by the replay official and not coaches, but the bar will be set high for such video checks, the NFL’s competition committee announced.
A previous proposal would have put the onus on coaches to ask for late-game reviews of possible pass interference, but the protocol was changed after coaches reportedly disapproved with that plan.
The announcement doesn’t constitute an official policy for the 2019 season, as the NFL will give teams until next week to provide feedback on the latest tweak.
–The Chiefs signed kicker Harrison Butker to a contract extension, with NFL Network reporting that the deal is worth $20.3 million over five years.
Butker confirmed the contract extension on Twitter, saying he was “proud to announce that I’ve signed an extension” and that he is “excited to be a part of this team for the next six years.”
In his second year with the Chiefs in 2018, Butker, 23, was 16 of 16 on field-goal attempts under 40 yards. He ended the regular season 24 of 27 on all field-goal attempts, and was 65 of 69 on extra-point attempts, with both totals leading the NFL.
–Howie Roseman is again general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Roseman, executive vice president of football operations since 2015, was operating in a de facto GM role with the team. He formally held the position for four seasons but gave it up during Chip Kelly’s run as head coach.
Instrumental in constructing a Super Bowl roster in 2017, Roseman helped make the moves needed to draft Carson Wentz and last week signed off on the quarterback’s new contract. He also was vital in selecting head coach Doug Pederson as Kelly’s replacement.
–A former Houston Texans employee accused the team of discrimination in a federal complaint, alleging recently fired general manager Brian Gaine “targeted” African-American employees, USA Today reported.
Jeff Pope was the team’s security coordinator until he was fired on May 8. In a 4,500-word filing with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, he alleges he is one of nine African-Americans fired by Gaine since the team named him GM in January 2018.
The Texans abruptly fired Gaine last Friday. Chairman and CEO Cal McNair said Gaine was let go after “a thorough evaluation of our football operations.”
–Field Level Media
Tiger grinds out opening 70 at Pebble Beach
Tiger grinds out opening 70 at Pebble Beach
Tiger grinds out opening 70 at Pebble Beach
Tiger Woods hit 9 of 14 fairways and drained 11 one-putts during the first round of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on Thursday — stats that before the round would have brought predictions of a potentially dominating lead.
Instead, on a day of record scoring, he wound up five shots back of the leader, England’s Justin Rose, in a tie for 28th after a 1-under-par 70.
The driver has always been the most inconsistent club in Woods’ bag, and the once-mighty putter has been far more average since his return from a fourth back procedure in his 40s.
Considered arguably the best iron player in the history of the game, Woods hit a “double-cross” off the tee on the par-3 5th hole that foreshadowed issues with his iron play throughout his opening round at Pebble Beach, Calif. He wound up with a bogey on that hole.
He rebounded with birdies on the next two holes, but he still didn’t stick iron shots on either hole as close as expected. Woods then drilled the fairway on Nos. 9-11 but missed the green with all three approach shots and had to scramble for pars.
Woods attempted to reach the par-5 14th hole in two, but left it in the front bunker. He clipped the shot out of the sand clear over the putting surface, chipped it back onto the green and then hit a 30-foot par putt that elicited a fist pump.
“I probably shouldn’t have tried to fly it that far back,” he acknowledged to FOX Sports. “I clipped it, and I was just trying to hack out and take my medicine and happened to hit a putt.”
Woods also had a chance to reach the par-5 18th in two, but he pulled his approach shot left into the back of another bunker. He played a safe bunker shot to 30 feet and two-putted for his 11th consecutive par.
“It was a grind, wow,” Woods said with a grin. “Pebble Beach, you have like the first seven holes and you can get it going. After that, it’s a fight, and I kind of proved that today. Just kind of hung in there, and just kind of grinded along.
“I was trying to just kind of hang in there today. Just kind of one of those days.”
With a morning tee time starting on the 10th hole Friday, Woods said he was “done” on Thursday and would focus on rest rather than going back to the range to work on his game.
–Field Level Media
Eagles add GM back to Roseman’s title
Eagles add GM back to Roseman's title
Howie Roseman is again general manager of
Eagles add GM back to Roseman’s title
Howie Roseman is again general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Roseman, executive vice president of football operations since 2015, was operating in a de facto GM role with the team. He formally held the position for four seasons but gave it up during Chip Kelly’s run as head coach.
Instrumental in constructing a Super Bowl roster in 2017, Roseman helped make the moves needed to draft Carson Wentz and last week signed off on the quarterback’s new contract. He also was vital in selecting head coach Doug Pederson as Kelly’s replacement.
On Thursday, Roseman’s GM title was restored as Joe Douglas left the Eagles to become general manager of the New York Jets.
Douglas was the Eagles’ vice president of player personnel.
Roseman has been with the Eagles for 20 years, starting in a salary-cap advisory role before blending into personnel.
“Joe Douglas did such an outstanding job for us and has such an outstanding reputation around the league that we knew we had to be prepared and we knew that we had to have a succession plan,” Roseman said Thursday, announcing Andy Weidl was promoted to help fill Douglas’ role.
“We want everyone here to see that there’s room for growth, that there is room for continued titles and promotions based on us winning and good things happening for the organization. We want the people in this organization to know that they have opportunities to grow within the areas of their expertise and expand their repertoire of knowledge while helping us win football games.”
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Pats, Raiders reportedly were unaware of AB civil matter
NFL notebook: Pats, Raiders reportedly were unaware of AB civil matter
Neither the New England Patriots
NFL notebook: Pats, Raiders reportedly were unaware of AB civil matter
Neither the New England Patriots nor the Oakland Raiders were aware of rape allegations involving Antonio Brown until a civil sexual-assault lawsuit was filed by Britney Taylor, ESPN reported Thursday.
Representatives for Brown and Taylor have had discussions over the past few months but agreed to keep those discussions confidential before the suit was filed, sources told ESPN.
The confidentiality agreement could provide an explanation for Brown not notifying the Raiders nor the Patriots before he signed with New England on Monday.
The NFL plans to meet next week with Taylor, according to ESPN. Taylor, Brown’s former trainer, filed the lawsuit with the Southern District of Florida, accusing the wide receiver of sexually assaulting her on three occasions.
–Quarterback Sam Darnold is out indefinitely with mono and will not play Monday when the New York Jets host the Cleveland Browns. But that’s only the beginning of the bad news spreading for New York.
Darnold could wind up missing more than just one game, coach Adam Gase said, and he has already lost weight. The Jets play the New England Patriots in Week 3 before a bye the following week.
Le’Veon Bell played his first NFL game in 20 months last week, and the new Jets running back appeared to hold up fine. Gase said Bell would not practice because of a sore shoulder, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Bell was scheduled for an MRI exam. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the exam was “mostly precautionary” and didn’t show any major damage or tears.
–Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. accused New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams of encouraging “dirty hits” and said the coach’s tactics cost him much of the 2017 season.
Beckham injured his ankle in a 2017 preseason game against the Browns, whose defense was coached by Williams. The receiver, then with the New York Giants, eventually broke the ankle and missed 12 games that year.
“I had players on this team telling me that’s what he was telling them to do: take me out of the game, and it’s preseason,” Beckham told reporters. “So you just know who he is. That’s the man who’s calling the plays.”
–San Francisco rookie edge rusher Nick Bosa plans to play Sunday at Cincinnati, 49ers general manager John Lynch said.
Bosa hasn’t practiced this week due to ankle soreness. Lynch said the No. 2 overall pick in April’s NFL draft aggravated his injury on the first snap in last week’s 31-17 win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“He’ll work kind of limited throughout the week, but he’s fully intending on playing,” Lynch said on 95.7 The Game, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “As far as the snaps, we’ll kind of see how that goes.”
–Eight players in their first year of eligibility highlight the 122 nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020.
Nominees include 63 offensive players, 43 defensive players and 16 from special teams. All represent the “modern era” of football, classified as players whose careers ended within the past 25 years.
First-time nominees are running back Maurice Jones-Drew; wide receiver Reggie Wayne; safety Troy Polamalu; linebackers Lance Briggs and Patrick Willis; special teamer Josh Cribbs; and defensive linemen Justin Smith and John Abraham.
–The NFL suspended Buffalo Bills rookie linebacker Tyrel Dodson six games without pay for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy.
The suspension begins immediately for Dodson, who had been on the commissioner’s exempt list since rosters were cut to 53 players before the season-opening weekend.
–Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley was listed as limited on the practice report, but he is set to play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther told reporters that Conley will be “good to go” after what initially appeared to be a potentially serious neck injury.
–Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice is expected to miss at least six weeks after undergoing surgery on his right knee.
Guice visited Dr. James Andrews on Thursday for a second opinion on his ailing knee, and the famed orthopedist performed the operation, Redskins head coach Jay Gruden confirmed. Gruden said the surgery was “minor.”
–In a quest for a safer helmet, the NFL is starting a $3 million program aimed at the development of new headgear that outperforms anything currently available.
Manufacturers, engineers and entrepreneurs all are welcome to submit prototypes in the NFL Helmet Challenge, with the goal of reducing head trauma.
The league will provide $2 million in grant funding to support development, with as much as $1 million awarded for a prototype that would be used to help reduce concussions.
–Field Level Media
Bucs-Panthers game resumes after weather delay
Bucs-Panthers game resumes after weather delay
The game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers resumed
Bucs-Panthers game resumes after weather delay
The game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers resumed after a 26-minute weather-related delay in the first quarter Thursday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
Neither team had scored when play was halted with 8:31 remaining in the first quarter.
Shortly after the resumption, Tampa Bay’s Matt Gay kicked a 40-yard field goal for the game’s first points.
–Field Level Media
Woods paired with Reed in Open Championship
Woods paired with Reed in Open Championship
Tiger Woods tees off at 10:10 a.m. ET Thursday in the first
Woods paired with Reed in Open Championship
Tiger Woods tees off at 10:10 a.m. ET Thursday in the first round of The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
Woods is paired with Patrick Reed and Matthew Wallace. He’s been on the grounds in Northern Ireland for more than a week, syncing his body with the time zone and getting familiar with the layout.
A three-time British Open champion, Woods played 18 holes with Reed on Sunday. On Monday he played another 18 with Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler. Woods hasn’t played in a tournament since the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach a month ago.
“The breaks are always great for my golf,” Woods said Monday, noting he’s following the plan he shared late last year to trim back the number of tournaments he entered in hopes of competing for the entire season.
Woods won his 15th major at The Masters in April. He claimed the Claret Jug by winning the British Open in 2000, 2005 and 2006, but missed the cut at the PGA Championship in May. He tied for 21st at the U.S. Open.
Portrush native Darren Clarke has the honors of taking the first tee shot Thursday — at 1:35 a.m. ET — and spent last week serving as an ambassador for the town and course.
Another local favorite, Rory McIlroy, is paired with U.S. Open winner Gary Woodland and Paul Casey. McIlroy set the Portrush course record of 61 when he was 16 years old. McIlroy said he’s entirely comfortable on the challenging course, which “just feels like Portrush to me.”
McIlroy hasn’t won a major in five years, but said winning this week would be a career-defining achievement in his mind.
“Never in a million years did I think that an Open Championship would be played again at Royal Portrush,” he said.
Defending champion Francesco Molinari and Bryson DeChambeau are in a group with Adam Scott and will tee off (4:58 a.m. ET) one group before McIlroy’s.
Charles Howell III, who tied for sixth Sunday at the John Deere Classic, withdrew from the field Monday and was replaced by Brian Harman.
–Field Level Media
Dolphins’ Norton to undergo sixth surgery
Dolphins' Norton to undergo sixth surgery
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton will have
Dolphins’ Norton to undergo sixth surgery
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton will have his sixth surgery Monday since losing his left arm in a car crash earlier this month, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
Norton’s agent, Malki Kawa, told Rapoport that doctors believe this will be the 22-year-old’s final operation and he could be released from the hospital next week.
Norton, who played collegiately at Miami, has been hospitalized since suffering career-ending injuries in the July 4 accident.
Dolphins general manager Chris Grier visited Norton the next day and head coach Brian Flores cut his vacation short and has stopped by every day. Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz has also been a regular visitor, according to Rapoport.
Norton spent the 2018 season on the Panthers’ practice squad after Carolina selected him in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The Dolphins signed him in December.
NFL officials have said league and team insurance will cover his medical bills.
Norton was cited with making an improper lane change, per a Florida Highway Patrol report. He suddenly pulled his F-250 truck in front of a Maserati and clipped it, sending his car into a concrete barrier. The other driver was not injured and the report said drugs or alcohol were not believed to be a factor.
–Field Level Media
Ex-Texans employee: Ex-GM Gaine ‘targeted minorities in leadership’
Ex-Texans employee: Ex-GM Gaine 'targeted minorities in leadership'
A former Houston Texans employee accused the
Ex-Texans employee: Ex-GM Gaine ‘targeted minorities in leadership’
A former Houston Texans employee accused the team of discrimination in a federal complaint, alleging recently fired general manager Brian Gaine “targeted” African-American employees, USA Today reported Thursday.
Jeff Pope was the team’s security coordinator until he was fired on May 8. In a 4,500-word filing with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, he alleges he is one of nine African-Americans fired by Gaine since the team named him GM in January 2018.
The Texans abruptly fired Gaine last Friday. Chairman and CEO Cal McNair said Gaine was being let go after “a thorough evaluation of our football operations.”
Amy Palcic, a team spokeswoman, told The Houston Chronicle that Pope’s complaint “was not a factor in the recent decision to relieve Brian Gaine from his job as general manager.”
The team also issued a statement: “We have just been made aware of Mr. Pope’s claim. We do not comment on pending litigation. The Houston Texans do not tolerate personal or professional discrimination of any kind.”
Pope, in his filing, pointed the finger at Gaine.
“It appeared, and I believe, that he was targeting all minorities in leadership positions and was set to replace them with non-African-Americans. Which he did,” Pope wrote in the complaint, which was obtained by USA Today.
–Field Level Media
Post-Gronk Patriots trade for TE Roberts
Post-Gronk Patriots trade for TE Roberts
New England added tight end Michael Roberts in a
Post-Gronk Patriots trade for TE Roberts
New England added tight end Michael Roberts in a trade with the Detroit Lions, agreed to on Thursday.
According to multiple reports, the Lions are owed a seventh-round pick in return.
The Patriots are shuffling into life after Rob Gronkowski at tight end with significant uncertainty. Roberts, entering his third season, was a fourth-round pick out of Toledo in 2017.
Matt LaCosse, who caught one touchdown in 15 games for the Denver Broncos last season, lined up with the first-team offense at mandatory mincamp for the Patriots this week. With Gronkowski retired, New England is counting on 38-year-old Benjamin Watson to hold off Father Time another year. But Watson, who was lured out of retirement, is suspended the first four games of the 2019 season.
Detroit drafted T.J. Hockenson in the first round, spent a seventh-round pick on Isaac Nauta and signed free agent Jesse James to fill out the tight end depth chart.
Gronkowski, 30, retired in March, taking his 79 career TD receptions and one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets out of the offensive gameplan.
–Field Level Media
Chiefs TE Kelce on schedule for training camp
Chiefs TE Kelce on schedule for training camp
Chiefs TE Kelce on schedule for training camp
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce expects to be 100 percent at the start of training camp next month.
Kelce said he’ll be fully recovered from offseason ankle surgery when the Chiefs take the field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Mo.
“I’m ready to go,” Kelce said. “It’s kind of been a little bit of an experience just not being able to really go out there and train for the upcoming season quite yet. I don’t know if I’ve had an injury that hasn’t allowed me to get on the field, at least a little bit in the offseason, outside of my knee surgery my first year.”
Kelce, 29, was named All-Pro in 2018 — he caught 103 passes for 1,336 yards and 10 touchdowns — and described the offseason as “frustrating.” The Chiefs lost to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game, and Kelce has spent the entire offseason as an observer.
“Right now, just getting healthy is the main thing, and I think we’re there. I think by the time training camp comes around, I’ll be 100 percent,” Kelce said.
–Field Level Media
Reports: CB Moore, Colts agree to four-year extension
Reports: CB Moore, Colts agree to four-year extension
Reports: CB Moore, Colts agree to four-year extension
The Indianapolis Colts and Kenny Moore agreed on a four-year contract extension that will make him the NFL’s highest-paid slot cornerback, according to multiple reports.
Moore, who played at Valdosta State, signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2017. The Patriots placed him on waivers before the start of the season, and he was claimed by the Colts.
He had a breakout season in 2018. In 15 games, all starts, Moore made 77 tackles and had three interceptions, one forced fumble and 1.5 sacks.
–Field Level Media
49ers’ Bosa says injury shouldn’t keep him from camp
49ers' Bosa says injury shouldn't keep him from camp
Rookie Nick Bosa said the hamstring injury
49ers’ Bosa says injury shouldn’t keep him from camp
Rookie Nick Bosa said the hamstring injury that forced him to miss OTAs and minicamp shouldn’t keep him off the field when the San Francisco 49ers open training camp next month.
“I think I’m going to be just fine,” Bosa told NBC Sports Bay Area. “I’m going to get this hammy perfectly right, and I think there will be plenty of time to play football and get the reps that I need.”
The defensive end was diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain on May 23.
“I was worried when it happened,” Bosa said. “I was pretty down on myself that I couldn’t stay on the field but once I got with the guys and just had some of the older guys talk me up a little bit, it’s been super helpful.”
Bosa, the No. 2 overall pick in April’s NFL draft, hasn’t played in a game since September, when he injured his core muscle playing for Ohio State.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the hamstring isn’t all to watch with Bosa. He still hasn’t signed his rookie contract, and that could be delaying the signing of pick Nos. 3-6 , who have yet to agree to contracts.
–Field Level Media
Fowler among three tied for early U.S. Open lead
Fowler among three tied for early U.S. Open lead
Fowler among three tied for early U.S. Open lead
Rickie Fowler narrowly missed a birdie putt on the final hole that would have tied the U.S. Open scoring record at Pebble Beach, settling for a 5-under-par 66 on Thursday to share the lead with Xander Schauffele and South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen after the morning wave.
With players taking advantage of ideal scoring conditions along the Monterrey Peninsula, it was the first time there were three scores of 66 or better in a U.S. Open at Pebble Beach — and the afternoon wave was just starting.
Fowler carded six birdies against a lone bogey. He pulled his approach shot left on the par-5 18th hole, and his birdie putt slid right of the cup, preventing Fowler from tying Tiger Woods’ U.S. Open course-record 65 from the first round in 2000.
“I thought I made it as soon as I hit it, just didn’t really react the way I thought it would,” Fowler told FOX Sports. “To be honest, I felt like that was about as bad as I could have shot. I thought there was more out there.
“It was just a fun day, it’s nice when you can shoot a stress-free 66 and get off to a good start for the week.”
Fowler was alone atop the scoreboard when he left the course, but he soon was joined by Schauffele and Oosthuizen, who chipped in for eagle on his second hole of the day.
Schauffele equaled the feat, but did it in dramatic fashion with an eagle on the 18th hole after ricocheting his drive off the rocks along the peninsula. He went on to cap off a 5-under 31 on the back nine.
“My round was solid, but I feel very fortunate just because of that late eagle,” he told FOX Sports. “I hit two really bad shots and a great putt, and that’s how that 3 occurred there.”
Scott Piercy was the first to reach 5 under for the tournament with an eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. He went 1 over the rest of the way, missing a par putt on No. 18 to fall to 4 under, which he called a “kick in the stomach.”
Piercy finished with the eagle, five birdies, a bogey and a double bogey.
“I thought it was set up really fair,” Piercy said of the course. “If you hit a good shot, you got rewarded for it. If you miss, which I did a couple of times, you really had to scramble.”
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy was among a group of four players another shot off the pace. He carded a 3-under 68 despite failing to birdie any of the three par-5s.
“I think I did what I wanted to do,” McIlroy told FOX Sports with a sigh. “I feel like I just did everything you need to do in a U.S. Open. I stayed patient. I bogeyed the first hole, then played really, really solid golf after that.
“I did what you’re supposed to do at a U.S. Open — made a lot of pars, chipped off the birdies when you can … and I thought it was a good day’s work.”
Fowler’s day included six birdies against a lone bogey. Most important, he hit 13 fairways — his most on Tour this season.
“It definitely helps everything out from there. Driving the ball well frees you up a bit. I feel like I’m swinging it well throughout the bag. You gotta get the ball in the fairway to allow yourself to use the rest of your game to your advantage. If you don’t drive it in the fairway, you’re just playing catch-up.”
McIlroy was candid earlier in the week how important he felt getting off to a fast start would be. It has been five years and 17 starts since his last major victory, but McIlroy has also gone on to win the past three majors in which he opened with a 68 or better.
“Especially trying to get back to winning these big events, you know, it is important,” McIlroy said of Thursday’s start. “The first two majors of the year, I think I shot 73 at Augusta and I shot over par at Bethpage (in the PGA Championship) as well. It’s so hard to chase, especially when the golf courses are so hard.
“To get off to a good start like this today … you’re right in the tournament from the start, which is a nice position to be in.”
NOTES: World No. 2 Dustin Johnson shot an even-par 71. He is one shot ahead of Phil Mickelson, who won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. … Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell (2-under 69), the winner of the last U.S. Open held at Pebble Beach in 2010, put together his first bogey-free round in a major since the 2009 PGA Championship at Bellerive.
–Field Level Media
Rose ties Tiger’s U.S. Open record to lead at Pebble Beach
Rose ties Tiger's U.S. Open record to lead at Pebble Beach
Rose ties Tiger’s U.S. Open record to lead at Pebble Beach
England’s Justin Rose punctuated a day of record-smashing scoring by the field on Thursday, rolling in a birdie putt on his final hole to tie Tiger Woods’ all-time record at a U.S. Open at Pebble Beach with a 6-under-par 65.
Rose isn’t likely to pull away like Woods did in 2000 for a 15-stroke victory. His birdie on 18 put him one shot clear of Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Aaron Wise and South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen.
Rose needed only 22 putts Thursday, and was a perfect 15-for-15 from inside 10 feet. He rolled in three consecutive birdies to finish his round, and said he knew the final one was for something special when it dropped in while playing with Woods.
“The only reason that I knew is that, I think maybe Rickie (Fowler) had that putt (for the record) earlier today,” Rose told FOX Sports. “I was watching a little bit of the coverage … so on the last hole I thought, ‘This would be kind of cool to do it in front of the great man himself.'”
Rose hit only nine greens, but made a number of sand saves and relied heavily on the most improved aspect of his game. The 2013 U.S. Open champion at Merion entered the week ranked 11th on Tour in putting.
“Any U.S. Open, you have to manage your game,” he said. “The premium here isn’t necessarily about length, it’s about keeping the ball under the hole. But I don’t know if I did a good job of anything well today except scrambling. Which is nice, it’s nice to score like that and know there’s a little bit more in the long game.”
Scott Piercy, who was twice at 5 under during the morning wave, bogeyed his final hole to drop to 4 under, where he is tied for sixth place with Nate Lashley. A group of eight players another shot off the pace includes Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, Italy’s Francesco Molinari and Sweden’s Henrik Stenson.
Two-time defending U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka reached 3 under before suffering his lone bogey of the day at the par-3 17th. He is tied for 16th along with Matt Kuchar, Spain’s Sergio Garcia and amateur Viktor Hovland.
“I felt really comfortable right out of the gates and struck it nicely,” said Koepka, who has won four of the past nine majors. “Unfortunately, I didn’t hit it as well on the back nine. And if you don’t hit greens out here, you’re not going to score. You can shoot yourself out of it today, and I didn’t do that.”
Woods battled an inconsistent iron game throughout his first round. Like his playing partner Rose, Woods used a bevy of hard-earned scrambles for par to get into the clubhouse in a tie for 28th at 1 under.
Playing in the morning wave, Fowler carded six birdies against a lone bogey. He pulled his approach shot left on the par-5 18th hole, and his birdie putt slid right of the cup, preventing Fowler from beating Rose to the punch in tying Woods’ Pebble Beach record.
“I thought I made it as soon as I hit it, just didn’t really react the way I thought it would,” Fowler told FOX Sports. “To be honest, I felt like that was about as bad as I could have shot. I thought there was more out there.
“It was just a fun day, it’s nice when you can shoot a stress-free 66 and get off to a good start for the week.”
Fowler was alone atop the scoreboard when he left the course, but he soon was joined by Schauffele and Oosthuizen, who chipped in for eagle on his second hole of the day and holed out from a green-side bunker on No. 9 to finish it.
Schauffele also had an eagle, but did it in dramatic fashion on the 18th hole after ricocheting his drive off the rocks along the ocean. He went on to cap off a 5-under 31 on the back nine.
“My round was solid, but I feel very fortunate just because of that late eagle,” he said. “I hit two really bad shots and a great putt, and that’s how that 3 occurred there.”
McIlroy carded a 3-under 68 in the morning wave despite failing to birdie any of the three par-5s.
“I think I did what I wanted to do,” McIlroy told FOX Sports with a sigh. “I feel like I just did everything you need to do in a U.S. Open. I stayed patient. I bogeyed the first hole, then played really, really solid golf after that.
“I did what you’re supposed to do at a U.S. Open — made a lot of pars, chipped off the birdies when you can … and I thought it was a good day’s work.”
Fowler’s day included six birdies against a lone bogey. Most important, he hit 13 fairways — his most on Tour this season.
“It definitely helps everything out from there. Driving the ball well frees you up a bit. I feel like I’m swinging it well throughout the bag. You gotta get the ball in the fairway to allow yourself to use the rest of your game to your advantage. If you don’t drive it in the fairway, you’re just playing catch-up.”
McIlroy was candid earlier in the week how important he felt getting off to a fast start would be. It has been five years and 17 starts since his last major victory, but McIlroy has also gone on to win the past three majors in which he opened with a 68 or better.
“Especially trying to get back to winning these big events, you know, it is important,” McIlroy said of Thursday’s start. “The first two majors of the year, I think I shot 73 at Augusta and I shot over par at Bethpage (in the PGA Championship) as well. It’s so hard to chase, especially when the golf courses are so hard.
“To get off to a good start like this today … you’re right in the tournament from the start, which is a nice position to be in.”
NOTES: World No. 2 Dustin Johnson shot an even-par 71. He is one shot ahead of Phil Mickelson, who won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. … Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell (2-under 69), the winner of the last U.S. Open held at Pebble Beach in 2010, put together his first bogey-free round in a major since the 2009 PGA Championship at Bellerive. … Denmark’s Lucas Bjerregaard carded a 6-over 11 on the 18th hole Friday, the highest score on a single hole in a U.S. Open since John Daly’s 14 on 18 at Pebble Beach in 2000. Bjerregaard hit his first two tee shots left into Pacific Ocean and his third out of bounds.
–Field Level Media