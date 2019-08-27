Lamar Jackson’s ideal workload: ‘Probably 30 passes a game’

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was quick to extend his legs rather than flex his arm last season.

Jackson, however, said in a recent interview that he expects to throw the ball considerably more in 2019.

When asked by Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio on Monday what the ideal ratio of run-to-pass would be for the club, the 22-year-old Jackson replied, “Probably throwing, probably 30 passes a game.”

“Running, I probably won’t have as many attempts as last year,” he added. “We have a great backfield, and we’re just going to take what the defense gives us and take advantage of it and just go from there.”

Jackson did not record a single game with 30 passing attempts during his eight starts in his rookie season in 2018. He topped out at 25 in a 34-17 win over the Oakland Raiders on Nov. 25.

By comparison, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger led the league by averaging 42.2 pass attempts per game. Coincidentally, former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco attempted 42.1 passes per contest prior to be injured and later benched in favor of Jackson last year.

Jackson was quick to use his legs shortly after replacing Flacco last season. He averaged 17 runs per game and set the NFL single-season record for rushing attempts by a quarterback (147).

“Last year was, (when) a lot of things break down, I’d just use my legs,” Jackson said. “Not trying to force anything, force turnovers or anything like that. I’ve been working on ball security this year. I had a lot of fumbles — fumbles that really shouldn’t have fumbles, but it happens. It’s going to be a drastic change this year.”

