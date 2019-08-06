Koepka the favorite in loaded Northern Trust field

The first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs has never been more important than at this week’s The Northern Trust.

With the playoffs truncated from four to three events, only the top 70 in the standings after this week will advance to the BWM Championship. And the players at the top want to maintain their momentum while jockeying for position for the season-ending Tour Championship.

Top-ranked and top-seeded Brooks Koepka is understandably the betting favorite. Listed at 8/1 by PointsBet and 8 1/2/1 by FanDuel, Koepka is the only three-time winner on Tour this season and is coming off an impressive win at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational two weeks ago.

But this is also a loaded field with 121 of the top 125 players in the standings competing at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy (11/1 PointsBet, 10/1 FanDuel) rebounded from a disappointing missed cut at The Open to play well at the WGC event, and leads the Tour with 12 top-10s and a 69.090 scoring average. The 2016 FedEx Cup champion has never won The Northern Trust.

Webb Simpson (25/1, 27/1) enters with consecutive runner-up finishes and three in his past five starts.

England’s Justin Rose (22/1, 20/1) finished second at Liberty National in 2013, leading the field in strokes gained tee-to-green, and he enters with four consecutive top-20s.

Patrick Cantlay (22/1, 22/1) has three top-25s since winning the Memorial.

Tiger Woods (28/1, 27/1) doesn’t bring particularly great odds as he prepares to make his first start since missing the cut at The Open. It is just his fifth start since winning the Masters in April.

Australia’s Adam Scott (33/1 by both sportsbooks) won the last time The Northern Trust was held at Liberty National in 2013 and could be a bit of a dark horse to keep an eye on.

Among the several rookies in the field, watch for Sungjae Im (80/1 by both books). He isn’t as heralded by the media as some other rookies, but he has seven top-10s and 14 top-25s. Recent first-time winners Collin Morikawa (40/1, 45/1) and Matthew Wolff (80/1, 65/1) are also in the field.

Matt Kuchar led the FedEx Cup points race much of the season, but has cooled off a bit of late with no top-15 finishes in his past four events. Despite still being No. 3, he is listed at just 50/1 by PointsBet and 42/1 by FanDuel.

Winner’s Odds (PointsBet)

Brooks Koepka: +800

Rory McIlroy: +1100

Dustin Johnson: +1600

Jon Rahm: +1600

Justin Thomas: +1800

Justin Rose: +2200

Rickie Fowler: +2200

Patrick Cantlay: +2200

Webb Simpson: +2500

Tommy Fleetwood: +2500

Tiger Woods: +2800

Xander Schauffele: +2800

Adam Scott: +3300

Francesco Molinari: +4000

Tony Finau: +4000

Patrick Reed: +4000

Bryson DeChambeau: +4000

Collin Morikawa: +4000

Matt Kuchar: +5000

Jason Day: +5000

Gary Woodland: +5000

Billy Horschel: +5000

Jordan Spieth: +5000

Hideki Matsuyama: +5000

Louis Oosthuizen: +6000

Marc Leishman: +6000

Shane Lowry: +6000

Rory Sabbatini: +7000

Byeong-Hun An: +7000

Bubba Watson: +8000

Chez Reavie: +8000

Sungjae Im: +8000

Joaquin Niemann: +8000

Matthew Wolff: +8000

Ian Poulter: +9000

Brandt Snedeker: +9000

Kevin Kisner: +9000

Jason Kokrak: +9000

Tyrrell Hatton: +9000

Cameron Smith: +9000

Ryan Moore: +10000

Sergio Garcia: +10000

Charles Howell III: +10000

Danny Willett: +10000

Andrew D. Putnam: +10000

Si Woo Kim: +10000

Brian Harman: +12500

Jim Furyk: +12500

Phil Mickelson: +12500

Lucas Glover: +12500

Scott Piercy: +12500

Emiliano Grillo: +12500

J.T. Poston: +12500

Aaron Wise: +12500

Kevin Na: +15000

Ryan Palmer: +15000

Kevin Streelman: +15000

Kyle Stanley: +15000

Branden Grace: +15000

Dylan Frittelli: +15000

Keegan Bradley: +15000

Bud Cauley: +15000

Russell Henley: +15000

Adam Hadwin: +15000

Abraham Ancer: +15000

Denny McCarthy: +15000

Charley Hoffman: +20000

Vaughn Taylor: +20000

Graeme McDowell: +20000

J.B. Holmes: +20000

Jhonattan Vegas: +20000

Nick Watney: +20000

Martin Laird: +20000

Cameron Tringale: +20000

Brice Garnett: +20000

Russell Knox: +20000

Mackenzie Hughes: +20000

Nate Lashley: +20000

Keith Mitchell: +20000

Corey Conners: +20000

Sepp Straka: +20000

Luke List: +25000

Ryan Armour: +25000

Nick Taylor: +25000

Troy Merritt: +25000

Kiradech Aphibarnrat: +25000

Roger Sloan: +25000

Harold Varner III: +25000

Sam Ryder: +25000

Andrew Landry: +25000

Sebastian Munoz: +25000

Wyndham Clark: +25000

Cheng-Tsung Pan: +30000

Pat Perez: +30000

Matt Every: +30000

Kevin Tway: +30000

Brian Stuard: +30000

Sung Kang: +30000

Matt Jones: +30000

Scott Stallings: +30000

Peter Malnati: +30000

Chesson Hadley: +30000

Joel Dahmen: +30000

J.J. Spaun: +30000

Adam Schenk: +30000

Danny Lee: +35000

Michael Thompson: +35000

Patton Kizzire: +35000

Scott Brown: +35000

Patrick Rodgers: +35000

Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +35000

Carlos Ortiz: +35000

Cameron Champ: +35000

Aaron Baddeley: +40000

Brian Gay: +40000

Chris Stroud: +40000

Jonas Blixt: +40000

Adam Long: +40000

Kelly Kraft: +40000

Max Homa: +40000

Talor Gooch: +40000

–Field Level Media