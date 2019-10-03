Koepka recovering from painful knee procedure
Brooks Koepka, who finished in the top five in all four major golf events this year, revealed Wednesday that he recently received a stem-cell injection to help repair a partially torn left patellar tendon.
He underwent the painful procedure shortly after the Tour Championship in late August, where he tied for third place.
“It wasn’t technically surgery; it was stem cell. Got to go in there and inject it,” Koepka said Wednesday ahead of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas, where he will make his 2019-20 season debut Thursday. “I was watching it on the screen as they were doing it, and it was probably one of the most painful things. I was screaming when they did it.
“I limped out of there. I was limping for probably two, three days after, and then it’s just about trying to grow the muscles around it. Try to get strong again, rest it. That’s kind of how we went with it, doing a little rehab. The important thing was to not walk with a limp. Those three days you’re kind of off your feet.”
Koepka said he is now seeing the benefits of the injection.
“I can finally practice again, which is nice, without pain,” he said. “Last year, I didn’t practice at all. I mean, I vocalized that, said I hadn’t practiced. I finally feel this year I can practice again. I think people forget, too, I also had a wrist injury. I was just coming back off that. …
“If I can come back and be healthy, that was the important thing. I finally feel good enough where I can actually practice and feel prepared coming into golf tournaments.”
Koepka, 29, shook off his ailments well enough last season to win three events, including the PGA Championship, his fourth major title. He also tied for second at the Masters, finished second at the Open Championship and tied for fourth at the U.S. Open.
Despite that record — and his ongoing status as the world’s top-ranked player — he finished second to Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy in voting for PGA Tour Player of the Year. McIlroy won the Tour Championship to capture the FedExCup, and he posted three victories on the season, but he didn’t finish better than a tie for eighth in any of the majors.
Koepka’s response to what some perceived as an unfair slight by his fellow golfers in the Player of the Year voting?
“I don’t play for awards,” he said. “I just play to win, win trophies, win tournaments. Yeah, (the Player of the Year) would’ve been great, but I think everybody in this room knows. I mean, LeBron (James) has only won four (NBA) MVPs, and I’m pretty sure he’s been the best player for more than just four years.”
Koepka added, “It’s great to finish second, but I have one goal — just to win. That’s it. Win as many times as I can this year. I enjoy the competition. That’s what I want. I want to be the best.
“Right now, I can set that pace, and, you know, everybody is in the rearview mirror. I just got to figure out how I can consistently stay on top and even grow that lead.”
Lashley stands halfway to first career title in Detroit
Nate
Nate Lashley fired six birdies on Friday, and he holds a one-shot lead over Cameron Champ at the midway point of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.
Lashley shot a 5-under 67 to follow his opening-round 63. He had one bogey Friday at Detroit Golf Club — his only one in two rounds — and sits at 14-under 130.
“It was a real solid round,” Lashley told PGA.com after the round. “I hit the ball nice, I hit a lot of fairways, I hit a lot of greens. I had a lot of opportunities and I hit some of them and missed some of them. But overall, 5 under is a really good day and I’m pleased with my round.”
The 36-year-old Lashley is seeking his first career victory. He is ranked 353rd in the world.
Champ eagled the par-5 seventh hole after birdieing each of the previous five holes. He finished with seven birdies and two bogeys while carding a 65.
Charles Howell III is two shots off the pace after shooting a 67. Howell had six birdies and one bogey.
Ryan Armour and J.T. Poston are three shots behind. Poston recorded 10 birdies and one bogey while shooting a 63, the low score of the day, and Armour had five birdies and two bogeys while compiling a 69.
Champ shot a stellar 28 on the front nine to match the PGA Tour’s lowest front-nine score of the season before dropping off on the back nine.
“The front nine was probably about as big as the hole has ever looked for me, just everything went together,” Champ told reporters. “When I got on that run, I kinda kept going.”
The 24-year-old Champ has one PGA Tour victory, at the 2018 Sanderson Farms Championship.
Six shots off the pace are Rickie Fowler and Patrick Reed, who both shot 68s in each of the first two rounds.
Among those missing the cut were current U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland and 2016 U.S. Open champ Dustin Johnson. Both shot 2-under 142, three shots off the cut.
Woodland had eight birdies and five bogeys while shooting a 69 to follow up a first-round 73. Johnson had six birdies and five bogeys while shooting his second straight 71.
“I made a lot of birdies today,” Woodland told reporters of his Friday round. “I felt a lot better today. Yesterday, I think I was a little hyped up.
“Today was much more under control, I just was a little off with the game. It’s frustrating not to play well.”
Chez Reavie also missed the cut (65-78–143) after winning the Travelers Championship last Sunday. Bubba Watson also failed to make it to the weekend after posting the same scores as Reavie.
NFL notebook: Manning not concerned over competition from Jones
New York Giants starting quarterback Eli Manning doesn’t sound like he’s too concerned with the buzz over rookie Daniel Jones, the sixth pick in the NFL Draft who earned positive reviews in offseason workouts.
“I mean no, I don’t feel like it’s a competition,” Manning said in an interview on the NFL Network’s Total Access on Friday. “I feel like I’ve got to do my job and I’ve got to compete every day and try to get better every day. That’s the way it’s been my whole life and that’s just the way I’ve always approached practice every day to improve, to earn my place on the team, to earn the respect of the teammates and do it each year.”
Coach Pat Shurmur said he is “constantly” evaluating which quarterback gives the team the best chance to win. The team opens training camp on July 24 and Shurmur recently said, “we’re gonna play the very best player.”
Manning, 38, has started 230 games in the past 15 seasons for the Giants, throwing for 55,981 career yards. The two-time Super Bowl champ and four-time Pro Bowl player started every game last season, completing 380 of 576 passes (66.0 percent) for 4,299 yards, with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
–Former Seattle Seahawks owner Ken Behring died Tuesday, the team announced. He was 91.
Behring owned the franchise from 1988-97 before selling the Seahawks to Paul Allen for a reported $200 million.
The former real-estate developer became a controversial figure in Seattle in 1996 when he announced he was moving the franchise to Anaheim, Calif. He made the decision after failing to secure funding for a new stadium or a major refurbishment of the Kingdome.
The Seahawks actually moved their equipment, set up operations and held a few workouts in Anaheim. But the NFL intervened — and threatened fines of $500,000 daily — and the franchise returned its operations back to Seattle.
–New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata has been suspended for the opening game of the season against the Houston Texans on Sept. 9 for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Onyemata was issued a misdemeanor summons for marijuana possession in February.
–Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Aaron Neary has been suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Neary was arrested in September under suspicion of driving under the influence.
Manning not sensing competition with Giants rookie QB
New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur ended minicamp earlier this month with comments that seemingly set the stage for a quarterback competition in training camp.
But veteran Giants starter Eli Manning doesn’t sound like he’s too concerned with the buzz over rookie Daniel Jones, the sixth pick in the NFL Draft who earned positive reviews in offseason workouts.
“I mean no, I don’t feel like it’s a competition,” Manning said in an interview on the NFL Network’s Total Access. “I feel like I’ve got to do my job and I’ve got to compete every day and try to get better every day. That’s the way it’s been my whole life and that’s just the way I’ve always approached practice every day to improve, to earn my place on the team, to earn the respect of the teammates and do it each year.”
Some veteran quarterbacks shy away from mentoring potential young competition, but Manning said he is eager to work with Jones.
“We’ve got new guys and I’m trying to build a relationship with them and get them up to speed and so I’m trying to do my job in the quarterback room,” Manning said.
“I’ve always been good with young quarterbacks, whoever’s been in there, trying to get them up to speed, teaching them about defenses or styles or what our defense plays. So I’m doing the same thing with Daniel and I’m going to be a good teammate, I’m going to do the best that I can do and help everybody on the Giants be successful.”
Shurmur said he is “constantly” evaluating which quarterback gives the team the best chance to win. The team opens training camp on July 24.
“We’re gonna play the very best player,” Shurmur said earlier this month.
“I know we’re dancing around the words here, but right now Eli is getting ready to have a great year and Daniel is getting ready to play. We’ll just see what happens. … We do feel good where Eli is, he’s our starting quarterback, and we’ve got a young player that we think is going to be an outstanding player getting himself ready to play.”
Manning, 38, has started 230 games in the past 15 seasons for the Giants, throwing for 55,981 career yards. The two-time Super Bowl champ and four-time Pro Bowl player started every game last season, completing 380 of 576 passes (66.0 percent) for 4,299 yards, with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Manning, drawing on his rookie experiences, offered some advice to Jones.
“He’s coming into this team, he’s just trying to learn the playbook, learn the names of everybody, got to earn the respect of his teammates. He’s got so much going on. He’s got the New York media, dealing with them; all of a sudden they’re saying things Day 1,” Manning said.
“So just work hard, take your job seriously, but don’t take yourself too seriously — if you can do that — enjoy your teammates, listen to your coaches and we’re all in this together and we’ll get through it.”
Jackson, Ravens visit reworked Dolphins for opener
The Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens have the guy they feel is their quarterback of the present and the future: Lamar Jackson.
The Miami Dolphins, by all accounts, have no idea what their future is at football’s most important position.
Those two statements serve as the key backdrop for Sunday’s NFL regular-season opener that matches the Ravens against the host Dolphins.
Jackson, drafted 32nd overall last year, was 6-1 as a starter as a rookie, using his electric speed and moves to rush for 695 yards, five touchdowns and a 4.7 average.
This year, he could potentially pass Michael Vick for the greatest rushing season by a quarterback in NFL history. Vick set the single-season QB-rushing record in 2006 with 1,039 yards.
Jackson’s passing ability, however, is still in question. The former Louisville star completed just 58.2 percent of his passes last year, which would have ranked 31st out of 34 NFL quarterbacks if he had enough passing attempts to qualify.
Still, he has shown significant improvements in his mechanics in the offseason, and he appears to be confident on the eve of the new season.
“We’re going to play ball,” said Jackson, who has estimated he’ll average 30 pass attempts per game after averaging 22.6 in seven starts last year. “I love it.”
The Dolphins, meanwhile, will start 36-year-old veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, who will be making his Miami debut. This is the eighth NFL team for “Fitzmagic,” who has had his share of highs and lows.
Fitzpatrick passed for 3,905 yards and 31 touchdowns — both career highs — with the New York Jets in 2015. But after winning five straight games, Fitzpatrick was intercepted three times in the season finale, a brutal 22-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills to miss the playoffs.
Last year, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Fitzpatrick passed for more than 400 yards in each of his first three games and then less than 200 in his next two contests.
Now, Fitzpatrick serves as a block on the progress of Josh Rosen, 22, who was a first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals last year. The Dolphins traded second- and fifth-round picks for Rosen after the Cardinals drafted QB Kyler Murray with this year’s first overall pick.
Rosen will be available in relief on Sunday, if needed, but, for now at least, the starting job belongs to Fitzpatrick.
“A case could be made that the younger guy (Rosen) is not ready,” said Brian Flores, Miami’s first-year head coach.
Both teams are fairly healthy going into the opener. For the Ravens, only backup cornerback Brandon Carr (hip) is on the injury report. He was limited during practice this week.
Miami’s biggest concern may be electric wide receiver Albert Wilson, who also has a hip injury and was limited on Wednesday. Defensive end Charles Harris practiced in full despite a wrist issue.
The Ravens are a seven-point road favorite for Sunday’s game, and that makes sense. They have won seven of their past eight games against Miami, outscoring the Dolphins by a total of 78-6 in their past two meetings.
Miami returns just 22 players from last year’s 53-man roster. The Dolphins traded standout left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills to the Houston Texans last week in a package that returned two first-round picks and one second-rounder. That followed an offseason that saw the Dolphins dump QB Ryan Tannehill and choose not to re-sign standouts such as defensive end Cameron Wake and right tackle Ja’Wuan James.
The Ravens — unlike the Dolphins — were much more aggressive, as evidenced by the signing of safety Earl Thomas to replace Eric Weddle.
Baltimore still has to show it has adequately replaced star inside linebacker C.J. Mosley, who signed with the New York Jets, and pass-rusher Terrell Suggs (Cardinals). But the remaining talent makes the Ravens the clear favorite on Sunday.
Blown call costs Saints defensive TD vs. Rams
A blown call by referees cost the New Orleans Saints a defensive touchdown in the second quarter of Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Rams.
With 6:08 remaining in the quarter, Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson stripped the ball from Rams quarterback Jared Goff during his throwing motion at the New Orleans 19. Fellow defensive end Cameron Jordan scooped up the loose ball at the 13, following a few blocks and returning it 87 yards for an apparent touchdown.
However, referees ruled that Goff’s arm was going forward when the ball came free, deeming it an incomplete pass and blowing whistles before Jordan’s return was complete. The Saints challenged the play, and it was correctly ruled a fumble and a clear recovery for New Orleans upon review, but the return for a touchdown was not permitted because whistles had blown before the play ended.
Jordan could be heard saying on the sideline on the Fox broadcast, “I ran 80 yards for no reason?”
In a video posted on the league’s officiating Twitter account, NFL senior vice president of officiating Alberto Riveron explained the reasoning for the reversal from an incomplete pass to a fumble and clear recovery. However, he did not acknowledge the early whistles or the return for a touchdown that was not allowed.
The Saints got the ball at the 13 and drove 35 yards before Alvin Kamara was stuffed on fourth-and-1, giving the Rams the ball back at the New Orleans 48. Los Angeles then drove 44 yards in seven plays for a 22-yard field goal, taking a 6-3 lead into halftime.
New Orleans would have been kicking off to the Rams with a 10-3 lead if the touchdown had been allowed.
Of course, the Saints had issues with the officiating the last time they met the Rams, when a non-call of apparent defensive pass interference kept them from closing out a victory in the NFC Championship Game in January. Los Angeles went on to win in overtime and reach the Super Bowl.
The league changed review rules this offseason to include pass interference for the first time, as a result of the missed call.
New Orleans also was the victim of an officiating mistake in its opener last Monday, as officials managed the clock incorrectly with the Saints driving just before halftime.
Winless Bengals, Cards banged up at wide receiver
There will be plenty to commiserate about between the Arizona Cardinals and Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, even with a limited history between the teams.
Two rookie head coaches still in search of their first victories are sure to relate to one another. The Cardinals hit the road with an 0-3-1 record, while the Bengals are 0-4.
The Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury at least has that tie to his credit when his team was able to play even with the Detroit Lions in Week 1. The Bengals’ Zac Taylor, on the other hand, saw his team lose by a one point in Week 1 to the Seattle Seahawks, only to see Cincinnati get further away from a victory as the schedule has progressed.
Kingsbury’s Cardinals are expected to lean on the passing game behind rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, who is already poised to make franchise history. Murray has a pair of 300-yard passing games and could be the first Cardinals quarterback with three of them in his rookie season.
One blow to the Arizona passing game is the loss of wide receiver Christian Kirk to an ankle injury that probably will keep him out of Sunday’s game but is not as bad as originally feared. His timetable for a return still is not known, but he is expected to be back this season.
The Cardinals signed wide receiver Pharoh Cooper this week to replace Kirk.
“We’re a work in progress offensively as a unit,” said Kingsbury, whose team will be playing after the death of 88-year-old franchise owner Bill Bidwill on Wednesday. “We need all the (repetitions) we can get, particularly with that rookie quarterback. So those guys will play and play it out. We’ll try to gain as much experience as we can as a group.”
The Cardinals are just 21st in the NFL in passing offense at 234.2 yards per game. The Bengals are 13th in the league in passing with 257 yards per game, but Cincinnati’s five touchdown passes are just one more than Arizona’s total.
Veteran Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton is sixth in the NFL in passing yards (1,150) while Murray is 13th (1,071).
“It’s definitely been tough,” Dalton said. “But with where we’re at right now, we just have to understand that every game is important. We’ve got to figure out who we are.”
Dalton will be missing at least one key weapon on Sunday, as wide receiver John Ross landed on injured reserve Wednesday due to a shoulder injury. In addition, top receiver A.J. Green (ankle) is unlikely to play. Left tackle Cordy Glenn (concussion) will sit out, too.
Defense is where the biggest issues reside for both teams. The Bengals are 24th in the NFL at 386.2 yards allowed per game, and 28th with 110 points allowed. The Cardinals are next to last with 417.5 yards allowed per game and 29th with 115 points allowed.
Sunday will be just the 12th meeting all time between the teams. The Bengals hold a 6-5 all-time lead. The Cardinals posted the only road win in the series when they earned a 35-27 victory at Paul Brown Stadium in 2007.
The Cardinals are dealing with a number of injuries. Other than Kirk, players who did not practice Wednesday included defensive lineman Zach Allen (neck), wide receiver Damiere Byrd (hamstring), punter Andy Lee (hip) and offensive lineman Justin Pugh (shoulder).
Holmes alone in lead after first round at The Open
J.B. Holmes grabbed a one-shot lead after the first round of The Open Championship on Thursday while local favorite Rory McIlroy struggled at Royal Portrush Golf Club in the tournament’s return to Northern Ireland after a 68-year wait.
Holmes shot a 5-under-par 66, leaving him one stroke ahead of another local favorite, Ireland’s Shane Lowry, on a day when Phil Mickelson posted a 76 and Tiger Woods limped home with a 78. McIlroy, who shot a course-record 61 as a 16-year-old amateur at Royal Portrush in 2005, tumbled to a 79.
Holmes, a 37-year-old who has never won a major tournament, started his round with his only bogey at the par-4 first hole before delivering three birdies in the next four holes. He added birdies at Nos. 12, 14 and 18.
“Every time you come over here, it’s a unique experience,” said Holmes, who has won once this year at the Genesis Open in Pacific Palisades, Calif. “You get the wind, the rain, and you play the ball on the ground a little bit more. You’ve got to be very patient, it’s a march.”
A group of 13 sits two shots back at 3 under par, including world No. 1 Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau, Spain’s Sergio Garcia and England’s Tommy Fleetwood and Lee Westwood.
Koepka, who won the PGA Championship in May and finished second at the U.S. Open in June, has won four major titles. His best finish at The Open was a tie for sixth in 2017. He finished tied for 39th last year at Carnoustie in Scotland, and he is looking to improve on that result by using a local caddie in this year’s tournament.
“It’s been relatively easy,” Koepka said of his transition to the course. “He just tells me where to hit it, and I go from there. It’s been fun. I’ve enjoyed it. It’s fun to be in his hometown. Never being here, it’s a special place.”
One player who knows the course well is Northern Ireland’s McIlroy, but the knowledge has not seemed to help. He opened with a quadruple-bogey 8 on No. 1, tied for his highest score on a hole at any PGA Tour event.
McIlroy also made a double bogey at No. 16 and a triple bogey at No. 18.
“It was obviously a disappointing day,” said McIlroy, who tied his highest ever first round at The Open. “I didn’t put it in the fairway enough to play.”
Mickelson, whose 2013 victory at The Open was the last of his five major titles, had three bogeys on the front nine and four more on the back nine.
Woods, a three-time winner at The Open, had six bogeys plus a double bogey at the par-3 sixth hole.
Lowry’s 67 was his lowest score in a major tournament. He made the turn at 3 under before recording a birdie at the par-4 10th hole, a bogey at the par-4 11th and another birdie at the par-5 12th.
New Zealand’s Ryan Fox, who is in the group at 3 under par, shot a 6-under-par 29 on the back nine, the 15th score of 29 or better in the history of The Open and the lowest score ever on the back nine. All six of the birdies came on his final seven holes.
Former Seahawks owner Behring dies
Former Seattle Seahawks owner Ken Behring died
Former Seattle Seahawks owner Ken Behring died Tuesday, the team announced Friday. He was 91.
Behring owned the franchise from 1988-97 before selling the Seahawks to Paul Allen for a reported $200 million.
“We are saddened by the loss of former Seahawks owner Ken Behring,” the Seahawks said a news release. “We send our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Behring’s family and friends.”
The former real-estate developer became a controversial figure in Seattle in 1996 when he announced he was moving the franchise to Anaheim, Calif. He made the decision after failing to secure funding for a new stadium or a major refurbishment of the Kingdome.
The Seahawks actually moved their equipment, set up operations and held a few workouts in Anaheim. But the NFL intervened — and threatened fines of $500,000 daily — and the franchise returned its operations back to Seattle.
After selling the Seahawks, Behring established the Wheelchair Foundation and committed $15 million to the cause in 2000. The entity delivers free wheelchairs to people with disabilities.
Lashley fires personal-best 63 to lead in Detroit
Nate Lashley used a scorching finish to cap a career-best round of 9-under-par 63 and take a one-stroke lead on Thursday through one round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.
Lashley sits just in front of Ryan Armour and Nick Watney, who each shot 8 under, with a group of seven players jammed into fourth place at 7 under. Thirteen others are another stroke back in the packed leaderboard in the inaugural event at Detroit Golf Club.
Lashley, 36, is ranked 353rd in the world and seeking his first career PGA Tour victory in his second year playing on the Tour. He racked up nine birdies, including eight in his final 13 holes and five in his final six, and he capped the bogey-free round with three straight at Nos. 16-18. He didn’t miss a putt inside 10 feet.
“Had a lot of uphill putts with not a lot of break, so was able to knock those in,” Lashley said after his round. “There are some putts out there … So yeah, I putted really well today, the game feels good, and hopefully I can continue this through the week.”
Lashley finished tied for 28th at the U.S. Open earlier this month after missing the cut in four of his previous seven events. Before that span, he had four top-20 finishes in six events dating back to October.
Armour opened his round on the back nine and birdied five of his first seven holes. He added three more birdies on the front nine to cap a bogey-free round.
Watney also started on the back nine and had a bogey-free day, but he did almost all of his good work late. Just 1 under through seven holes, he birdied three in a row from No. 17 to No. 1, then added four more birdies in a six-hole span between Nos. 4 and 9.
Chez Reavie, who won the Travelers Championship last week, an Charles Howell III are among the group of seven at 7 under at the unfamiliar course, the site of Michigan’s first PGA Tour event since 2009.
“Most of us have only played the golf course a couple times,” Howell said after his round. “We didn’t know the setup, how it would be. I still think guys are gonna take a bit to learn the golf course, and once they do, you’re going to see lower scores.”
Kevin Kisner highlights the slew of players at 6 under. The top-ranked player within five strokes of the lead is Rocket Mortgage ambassador Rickie Fowler (ranked 14th), who is tied for 33rd at 4 under.
World No. 2 Dustin Johnson, the top-ranked player in the field, is tied for 101st after shooting 71.
Gary Woodland is tied for 131st at 1 over in his first start since winning the U.S. Open two weeks ago.
Two spots are available for The Open Championship for players who finish in the top eight and are not already qualified to play at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland next month.
Murray-Kingsbury era begins as Cardinals host Lions
The Arizona Cardinals' grand
The Arizona Cardinals’ grand Air Raid experiment begins Sunday, when rookie head coach Kliff Kingsbury and Heisman Trophy winning-quarterback Kyler Murray debut for a team looking to redefine an offense that was last in the NFL last season in yards and points.
The visiting Detroit Lions moved to help their production with a less splashy hire, bringing in veteran offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.
With Kingsbury and Murray comes a four-wideout, limited-huddle, shotgun-oriented attack that is designed to create space for athletic playmakers, including the dual-threat Murray, by stretching the field horizontally and vertically.
“If I wrote ‘wow’ one hundred times, that was probably not enough,” Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said on the college tape he saw of Murray before making him the first pick in the 2019 draft.
“In today’s day and age, you have to be able to extend with your feet and make plays out of the pocket. Now we have a guy who can be a weapon with his feet and his arm.”
Running back David Johnson, Hall of Famer-in-waiting wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and second-year wideout Christian Kirk are expected to help Murray energize an offense that was last in the league in yards gained (241.6 per game) and points (14.1) under first-year coach Steve Wilks, who was fired the day after a 4-12 regular season ended.
Although Kingsbury’s particular version of the open-field attack is new to the NFL, Johnson believes big things are coming. He had 2,118 yards from scrimmage in 2016, before a wrist injury and a stagnant offense limited his effectiveness the last two years.
“I definitely hope that a thousand/thousand is reachable,” Johnson said of gaining 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving, “and that’s always going to be my goal, with the team coming first.”
That is a high bar. San Francisco’s Roger Craig in 1985 and St. Louis’ Marshall Faulk in 1999 are the only two running backs in league history with a double grand.
Lions coach Matt Patricia added former Minnesota and Seattle offensive coordinator Bevell to replace Jim Bob Cooter after the Lions went 6-10 and were 24th in total offense (327.3) and 25th in points (20.3) last season.
Detroit quarterback Matt Stafford will begin his 11th NFL season after career-lows in yards (3,777) and touchdowns (21) as a full-time starter. Halfback Kerryon Johnson and wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones are his primary threats, and the Lions also plan to use the tight end more after making T.J. Hockenson the eighth pick in the first round of the 2019 draft.
“Every year I’m trying to be a better player than I was the year before, and this year is no different,” Stafford told the team’s website. “I put a lot of pressure on myself to go play better and help this team win.”
Rush ends Chandler Jones and Terrell Suggs will bookend a Cardinals’ defense that was vulnerable to the run last season. Jones had 13 sacks a year ago, and free agent Suggs had seven sacks in his 16th season in Baltimore.
Defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison, who helped revive the Lions’ defense after being acquired from the Giants last season, will be with the team through 2021 after signing an extension in the offseason.
Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford (fractured tibia) is out fir Arizona, and Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson will begin his six-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing drugs, leaving the secondary thin and inexperienced.
Detroit middle linebacker Jarrad Davis (knee) and defensive end Trey Flowers (shoulder) were limited in practice Wednesday. Their status for the game is uncertain, but center Frank Ragnow (ankle) is expected to play.
NFL notebook: Lawson to pay for funeral of slain girl
Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson will pay for the funeral of an 11-year-old girl who was killed this week when gunshots hit her home in Anderson, S.C.
“It could have been my little sister,” Lawson told the Greenville News late Wednesday. “I’ve got a little sister around that age, and it could have been one of my family members.”
Ja’Naiya Scott was killed after someone fired more than 35 gunshots at her home at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Greenville News reported. A bullet entered through her shoulder, severing her subclavian artery, the county coroner’s office reported.
Lawson, who played at Clemson, was raised about 20 miles north of Anderson in Central, S.C. He said he contacted the child’s mother, Marshella Rice.
–Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst said he has recovered from the foot fracture that slowed him last year, has gained weight and is ready for the start of his second season.
“Kind of felt it all last year, was never really at 100 percent,” Hurst said during an interview with 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore. “Obviously, you kind of have the aches and pains of a screw being in my foot. But I’m good to go now, all healthy, don’t feel it and feel 100 percent.”
Hurst, a South Carolina product, was the No. 25 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, but his season never gained traction. He suffered a Jones fracture in his left foot in training camp that cost him the first four games of the season, and he wound up catching just 13 passes for 163 yards and one touchdown in 12 games.
–The New York Jets signed third-round tackle Chuma Edoga to his four-year rookie contract.
Edoga was drafted 92nd overall in April out of USC, where he started 25 games and blocked for Jets quarterback Sam Darnold in 2016 and 2017.
His signing leaves the Jets with only one unsigned draftee, third overall pick Quinnen Williams.
–The Cincinnati Bengals completed the signing of their 10-man draft class by inking third-round linebacker Germaine Pratt to his four-year rookie deal.
Pratt, drafted 72nd overall out of NC State, led the Wolfpack with 104 tackles last season and is expected to compete for a starting role as a rookie in Cincinnati.
His signing leaves just 13 of 254 total 2019 draft picks without a contract. Of the 13, six are first-rounders, including top-six picks Nick Bosa (second), Williams (third), Devin White (fifth) and Daniel Jones (sixth).
NFL notebook: Cardinals owner Bidwell dies at 88
Bill Bidwill,
Bill Bidwill, the sole owner of the NFL’s Cardinals franchise since 1972, died Wednesday at 88.
Bill Bidwill’s father, Charles Bidwill, bought the Cardinals, then in Chicago, in 1932. Bill and his brother Charles Jr. inherited the team, then in St. Louis, in 1962 before Bill purchased his brother’s share in 1972. He moved the team to the Phoenix area in 1988.
“Bill Bidwill was part of the NFL family his entire life, starting from his days as a ball boy through his time as an owner,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.
–Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen remains in the NFL concussion protocol but took part in individual drills.
Still, he has yet to be cleared for full football activity. Backup Matt Barkley is preparing to play in case Allen can’t on Sunday at Tennessee.
–New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold returned to practice but hasn’t been cleared for contact as he continues his recovery from mononucleosis.
Coach Adam Gase told reporters that Darnold would take part in drills with the first unit, but his status for the Sunday game at Philadelphia remains up in the air. Luke Falk will be ready to go if Darnold isn’t, Gase said.
–Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden admitted that the team doesn’t have a plan at quarterback heading into its Sunday game against the New England Patriots.
Rookie Dwayne Haskins threw three interceptions in relief of Case Keenum in Washington’s 24-3 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday.
–Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, who missed last week’s win against Minnesota for personal reasons, said he will play Sunday against the Oakland Raiders in London. The news wasn’t as good for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who dislocated his left shoulder last weekend.
Coach Matt Nagy said that Smith would practice but didn’t guarantee he would play against Oakland, and he added Trubisky wasn’t expected to play.
–The Patriots placed veteran kicker Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Gostkowski will require season-ending surgery for a left hip injury and would be ready for the 2020 season.
Multiple outlets reported that the Patriots worked out free agent kickers Wednesday, and ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported that veteran Kai Forbath was among them.
–The Bengals placed wideout John Ross on injured reserve because of a right shoulder injury sustained during Cincinnati’s Monday night loss in Pittsburgh.
No surgery was scheduled, and Ross is expected back this season, according to NFL Network. In a corresponding move, the Bengals signed rookie receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. from their practice squad.
–The Kansas City Chiefs’ offense got two key players back at practice, as wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back Damien Williams were both present.
Hill, who hadn’t practiced since injuring his collarbone in Week 1, got in a limited session. Williams, who hurt his knee in Week 2 and hadn’t practiced since, was a full participant. Coach Andy Reid declined to commit to either player returning Sunday night, when the Chiefs host the Colts.
–Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who has been recovering from a high ankle sprain, appears to be on the mend sooner than expected and was spotted on the practice field, according to multiple outlets.
–The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that disgruntled cornerback Jalen Ramsey was sitting out practice due to a lingering back injury. Ramsey has asked for a trade.
–Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaq Barrett sat out practice due to an ailing groin.
–The Green Bay Packers claimed outside linebacker Tim Williams off waivers from the Ravens. Earlier this week, Baltimore gave up on Williams, a 2017 third-round pick, after he managed only two sacks in 19 games (no starts) over three seasons.
–The Baltimore Ravens signed inside linebacker Josh Bynes, who was part of their 2013 Super Bowl-winning team. He will fill Tim Williams’ roster spot.
–Cleveland Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey, on injured reserve since Sept. 21, is expected to miss the rest of the season after surgery to repair a torn pectoral tendon.
–Denver Broncos offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James, who sustained a knee injury in the season opener and hasn’t played since, returned to practice on a limited basis.
–Carolina Panthers wide receiver Chris Hogan landed on injured reserve due to a left knee injury he sustained last week. He will undergo arthroscopic surgery, according to general manager Marty Hurney.
–Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Dontrelle Inman was placed on injured reserve due to a quadriceps injury.
–Former NFL wide receiver Percy Harvin admitted he dealt his anxiety by self-medicating with marijuana. “There’s not a game — there’s not a game I played that I wasn’t high,” Harvin told Bleacher Report.
Healthy Newton, Panthers host NFC champion Rams
Questions had
Questions had arisen regarding Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton’s health going into the season opener.
The opponent is the Los Angeles Rams, who seem to have put to rest any quarterback quizzes for a while with Jared Goff signing an extension on Tuesday.
The two teams meet Sunday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
The Rams are the reigning NFC champions, coming off a Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots. They’ve moved on from that.
“We’re focused on this year,” coach Sean McVay said. “I think our guys have done a great job of having that singular focus on just producing in the present.”
Newton sustained a sprained foot during a brief stint in Carolina’s third preseason game Aug. 22, but he wasn’t on the team’s first injury report on Wednesday. Coach Ron Rivera rebuffed speculation about Newton’s status Wednesday.
“He’s in great shape and mentally where he needs to be,” Rivera said. “He’s throwing the ball the way he needs to.”
On the flip side, McVay kept his starters entirely out of game action in the preseason.
Los Angeles seems more stable at quarterback at least in terms of off-field news this week. Goff agreed to a four-year extension worth a reported $134 million that takes him through 2024.
Goff, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, has thrown 60 touchdown passes in 31 games as a starter over the last two seasons, including 32 TDs last year.
“He’s a special player,” McVay said. “I think his production speaks for itself. … Naturally, the quarterback is thrust into that leadership role.”
Goff will have some newcomers around him on offense. Center Brian Allen and left guard Joe Noteboom are slated to make their first NFL starts, replacing John Sullivan (retired) and Rodger Saffold (left in free agency), respectively.
But running back Todd Gurley is back, and he’ll be playing in his home state. He said the lack of action in preseason games isn’t a concern.
“It’s all good,” said Gurley, who’s entering his fifth season coming off consecutive first-team All-Pro campaigns.
“Todd is ready to play real football, and I think he’s ready to go,” McVay said. “It’s not exclusive to Todd.”
The Rams have won consecutive NFC West crowns.
With Newton’s status somewhat in question the past couple of weeks, much of the attention fell on reserve quarterbacks. Kyle Allen and rookie Will Grier have been dubbed Newton’s backups.
“We saw some really good things last year that gives us a lot of confidence in Kyle,” Rivera said. “It’s one of those things where you have to have confidence when you are on the field, the player has to have confidence.”
The Panthers will introduce new kicker Joey Slye, who excelled in the preseason and landed the job when Graham Gano went on injured reserve.
“Just being here and getting the opportunity has been awesome, and I really appreciate the guys for trusting me, the coaches for trusting me,” Slye said.
Carolina is trying to recover from a 7-9 season that came after beginning 2018 with a 6-2 record.
The Panthers have faced the defending NFC champion every year since 2008, excluding 2016, when they held the title themselves. They’ve won three of the past four meetings and four of the last six in such matchups.
This is the third time in Rivera’s nine seasons that Carolina opens with a home game.
This will be the Rams’ first visit to Charlotte since the franchise relocated from St. Louis to Los Angeles. The Panthers have won five of the last six meetings.
Saints' Brees needs surgery, could miss 6 weeks
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will undergo surgery to repair the ligament in his right thumb and could miss six weeks, NFL Network reported Monday.
Teddy Bridgewater will step into the starting role this weekend at Seattle.
Brees said Sunday night he was seeing a hand specialist in Los Angeles after getting knocked out of the team’s loss to the Rams in the first quarter with the injury.
“Yeah, I am concerned,” said Brees, who wore a brace on the thumb postgame. “I’m hoping it’s not too significant.”
Brees said he had X-rays but at the time claimed not to know if it was a bone or ligament issue.
“I’m hoping for the best and just preparing for whatever the next steps might be,” he said.
Brees hit his right hand on Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald’s right hand while following through on an incomplete pass to Jared Cook on third-and-8 midway through the quarter. He was seen struggling to pick up a ball, and then had the thumb taped.
“Right away, when he attempted to throw, he was having pain with it. It wasn’t anything elaborate,” coach Sean Payton said in his postgame press conference. “We’ll give you an update when the time comes right.”
Bridgewater entered with 3:29 remaining in the first quarter. He went 17 of 30 for 165 yards as the Saints fell 27-9.
Bridgewater, 26, has started 29 regular-season NFL games, including all 16 in 2015 when he made the Pro Bowl and guided the Minnesota Vikings to an 11-5 record.
Brees opened the game 3 of 5 for 38 yards and an interception before leaving. He came out of the locker room after halftime with the tape off of his hand and with a helmet on, but did not enter and then was re-taped.
The 40-year-old has missed just one game due to injury since joining the Saints in 2006, which came in 2015 due to a shoulder issue. He has missed just two other contests of a possible 210 with the Saints, both while resting in Week 17 with the team’s playoff position secure.
The league’s all-time leading passer needs 155 yards to become the first in NFL history to pass for 75,000 yards.
Chiefs have Super Bowl aspirations as they open vs. Jaguars
Expectations for a
Expectations for a dazzling encore to last season do not seem to faze the Kansas City Chiefs.
Nor does the overtime loss in the AFC Championship Game, where the New England Patriots won the coin toss, scored a touchdown and kept the NFL’s MVP, Patrick Mahomes, from touching the football in the extra frame.
“There’s no hangover from that. Every year is a different year in this league,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.
If different is eventually defined as more explosive for Kansas City, it should again contend for a berth in the Super Bowl, a game the Chiefs last played in 50 seasons ago when they downed the Minnesota Vikings.
That quest begins Sunday when Kansas City visits Jacksonville. The Jaguars could present a stiff defensive challenge after adding rookie Josh Allen as an edge rusher to add to a talented defensive front.
Nonetheless, Mahomes, who begins his second year as a starter, is surrounded by his favorite targets in tight end Travis Kelce (103 receptions for 1,336 yards and 10 touchdowns) and wide receiver Tyreek Hill (87 for 1,479 and 12 scores).
The Chiefs, who reported no new injuries going into the opener, boosted their offensive talent with the acquisition of LeSean McCoy after the veteran running back was recently released by the Buffalo Bills.
McCoy could play sparingly against the Jaguars, however, so he is not put in a “bad spot,” Reid said. That leaves Damien Williams to get the bulk of the carries after the journeyman excelled late last season as both a rusher and receiver.
“At every single position, I feel like we’re three to four deep,” said Mahomes.
Except quarterback, of course, where Matt Moore was signed as a backup after it was determined Chad Henne needed ankle surgery.
During Mahomes’ record-setting debut as a starter, the No. 10 overall selection in the 2017 draft joined Peyton Manning (2013) as the only players in NFL history to pass for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a season.
“Some of the things that went on were historical things,” said Reid, “but some great defensive coordinators in this league have had an opportunity to study him this offseason. That’s where the challenge comes in.”
Some adjustments surfaced when the Chiefs split their last six games last season but still earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.
In addition to preparing for the NFL’s most productive offense of a year ago, the Jaguars are confronted with other issues. Hurricane Dorian curtailed their practice schedule and obviously disrupted the lives of everyone in the Jacksonville area. Temperatures in the 90s are expected during the game on Sunday.
“There’s been a lot of discussions about a lot of different things,” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said. “The priority was to make sure everyone is safe and has a plan, and once we know that everyone is safe and has a plan with what they’re doing, then I think we just take things as they come.”
Nick Foles left Philadelphia and takes over as the Jacksonville quarterback. He is dealing with oblique soreness but is expected to play.
An unproven receiving corps could prompt the Jaguars to rely on running back Leonard Fournette, especially to limit opportunities for Kansas City’s potent attack. A year ago, Jacksonville lost 10 of its last 12, finishing 5-11 after reaching the AFC Championship Game during its 2017 run.
Duval cards 14, shoots 91 in Round 1
Thirteen-time PGA Tour winner David Duval walked off the 18th green at Royal Portrush and the first round of The Open Championship on Thursday wondering what just hit him.
“Just done something I’ve never done as a professional,” Duval said in Portrush, Northern Ireland. “It was a long day, a rough day. A very unique, awful situation.”
Duval carded a career-worst 14 on a single hole and finished with a 91, six shots more than the 47-year-old ever previously needed in his worst round as a pro.
The 1991 Open winner played in four prior PGA Tour events this year and participated in a Korn Ferry Tour event last week in Colorado. As a past major champion, he remains exempt for The Open until age 60. Duval might feel as if he aged rapidly on Thursday.
On the par-5, 592-yard seventh hole, Duval hit two tee shots that weren’t found by marshals immediately. He was required to hit a provisional tee shot in the event neither of the first two balls could be located in the thick rough.
With no luck discovering the first two shots, Duval approached and hit what he thought was his ball — and fifth shot on the hole.
But it wasn’t his ball, and this fact wasn’t apparent until Duval already had hit the ball multiple times.
“I get up to the front of the green, I discover it was the wrong No. 2 Titleist,” he said. “I am at fault, I didn’t check it myself close enough. It happened to me once before — a marshal is standing right next to the ball. It’s just my mistake.”
The punishment was Duval returning to the tee box to start all over, plus a two-stroke penalty.
Six shots later, he rolled in for a 14.
“It’s fairly unsettling,” Duval said. “As a professional, if you play, you post your score. Is there some hint of embarrassment to it? I don’t know, but I teed off and what I shot at the end of the day, put it on the board.”
He wound up with three scores of triple bogey or worse on Thursday, a dubious accomplishment that hadn’t happened in the same round at The Open since 2003, when Duval shot 83 at Royal St. George’s.
Muirfield to welcome women for first time
For 275 years, Muirfield in Scotland has welcomed only male members. Next month, that will change.
For 275 years, Muirfield in Scotland has welcomed only male members. Next month, that will change.
The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers, which includes Muirfield, said 12 female members will be admitted next month as part of an extensive makeover of the grounds. The club voted two years ago to welcome women, after declining in 2016 to expand membership from men-only status.
The Royal and Ancient, which operates the Open Championship, ruled the Open rotation would not include male-only clubs.
That forced Muirfield into a second vote in 2017, when members of the club voted in favor of admitting women by more than 80 percent.
“This marks a milestone in the Club’s illustrious history, and we look forward to welcoming all of our new members to share in the great values and traditions of our club,” Alistair Campbell, captain of the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers, said in a statement.
Located in Gullane, Scotland, Muirfield first staged the Open in 1892 and 16 times overall. There was no announcement Thursday about when the Open might return to the site of Phil Mickelson’s victory in the 2013 Open.
R&A awarded the next three Open Championships to Royal St. George’s (2020), The Old Course at St. Andrews in 2021 and Royal Liverpool in 2022.
Report: BMW ends sponsorship of PGA Tour playoff event
BMW will sponsor an event in the PGA Tour playoffs for the final time this summer, the Chicago Tribune reported Tuesday.
The BMW Championship has been on the schedule since the tour began a postseason format in 2007, with Tiger Woods winning the inaugural edition in Lemont, Ill. This year, the tournament is scheduled for Aug. 15-18 at Medinah (Ill.) Country Club.
The event replaced the former Western Open, a longtime Midwest event that was staged in the Chicago area annually from 1962-2006. The Western Golf Association (WGA) still runs the BMW Championship.
“We are thankful for the impact BMW has made,” PGA Tour chief competitions and tournament officer Andy Pazder said, according to the Tribune. “Beyond 2019, the PGA Tour and WGA are in active discussions with several companies and are very confident we’ll have a long-term agreement in place starting in 2020.”
From 2007-18, the BMW Championship was the third of four playoff events, following The Northern Trust (formerly The Barclays) and the Dell Technologies Championship (formerly the Deutsche Bank Championship) and preceding the Tour Championship.
This year, the PGA Tour playoffs are down to three events, The Northern Trust, the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship, which will be played in August, a change from previous editions that were held in the fall.
The BMW Championship has exited the Chicago area for editions in Missouri (2008), Indiana (2012 and ’16) and Pennsylvania (2018).
Keegan Bradley is the reigning champion, having won at Aronimink Golf Club outside Philadelphia last year. Woods (2007, ’09) and Dustin Johnson (2010, ’16) are the only two-time BMW Championship winners.
Ravens TE Hurst says foot problems behind him
Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden
Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst said he has recovered from the foot fracture that slowed him last year, has gained weight and is ready for the start of his second season.
“Kind of felt it all last year, was never really at 100 percent,” Hurst said during an interview with 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore. “Obviously, you kind of have the aches and pains of a screw being in my foot. But I’m good to go now, all healthy, don’t feel it and feel 100 percent.”
Hurst, a South Carolina product, was the No. 25 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, but his season never gained traction. He suffered a Jones fracture in his left foot in training camp that cost him the first four games of the season, and he wound up catching just 13 passes for 163 yards and one touchdown in 12 games.
He said he felt as if he were “pushed around a little bit on the field” and added 15 pounds of muscle to put him over 260 pounds.
“I just feel strong. When I’m in and out of cuts and guys are on me at the top of my routes, I’m able to get separation better,” said Hurst, who turns 26 in August. “Obviously I’m able to hold the point of attack better blocking and stuff, so that’s going to be fun. I’m just excited. It’s going to be a really good year.”
The Ravens will open training camp July 24 at Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Md.
Mayfield, Elliott look like value plays in '19 MVP field
Patrick Mahomes started one NFL game before his MVP season in 2018, but the flashes of greatness were evident to the Kansas City Chiefs — so much so that
Andy Reid and Company parted with Alex Smith in an offseason deal with the Washington Redskins and set the stage for Mahomes 2018 Breakout Tour. It was a smashing success.
Prior to the 2018 season, Mahomes was a serious longshot to win the league’s MVP award, anywhere from off the board to 100-1 entering training camp.
Once he put up his first aerial show in the preseason, Mahomes climbed to 25-1 at sportsbooks Bovada and Westgate.
The moral to this story: Find your NFL MVP value, play now and let it ride.
Mahomes took home the trophy and is the favorite to win MVP in 2019 at Westgate.
Superbook USA has Mahomes at 4-1 ahead of Andrew Luck and Aaron Rodgers at 8-1, and Drew Brees and Carson Wentz at 10-1.
Here’s where you should start to like the value.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady comes in at 12-1, with Philip Rivers and Russell Wilson 14-1.
With the Los Angeles Chargers, Rivers has one of the best – arguably the No. 1 group – defenses in the NFL backing him. I think Wilson is closer to 20-1 and would pass here.
Brady might be inching closer to 50 but he just bagged another Lombardi Trophy and won his third MVP award just two years ago in 2017.
If I’m not investing in Brady and Rivers, then dollars and hollers to Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. His ascension would not be unlike Mahomes’ as a second-year breakout star. Mayfield is a household name, of course, but with two Pro Bowl receivers and a team on the climb, the playoffs are a real possibility in Cleveland again.
Should the Browns win 11 or 12 games, Mayfield is easily a top three MVP candidate. His current odds? Twenty-five to 1 … 25-1!
That’s on the same line as Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.
Two other quarterbacks and one running back I’d be willing to take a flier on:
Mitchell Trubisky is 200-1. I’m not saying he’s the best quarterback in his division, but he might be on the best team in the NFC North, the Chicago Bears. And if the Bears are 13-3 or 12-4, Trubisky has just put up some video game numbers in Matt Nagy’s offense.
Jimmy Garappolo is 80-1 and coming off of ACL surgery, but the San Francisco 49ers are a sneaky good pick out of the West if the Rams can’t shake the typical Super Bowl runner-up hangover.
Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys is 60-1 and playing for a long-term contract. The Cowboys are tweaking their offense with Randall Cobb to assist Amari Cooper, and Elliott could approach 400 touches running and receiving.
Adrian Peterson won the award in 2012 with the Vikings and is the last non-quarterback to claim the hardware. All he had to do was clear 2,097 yards.
Other options from the longshot bin we’d consider:
Saints WR Michael Thomas, 100-1
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, 100-1
Jets RB Le’Veon Bell, 100-1
Chargers RB Melvin Gordon, 100-1
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, 100-1
Giants RB Saquon Barkley, 80-1
