Kitchens: Browns welcome identity check
The Cleveland Browns are on the road in primetime for Week 2, a Monday Night Football appearance the team flagged for months.
But penalties — 18 of them in Sunday’s 43-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans at home — had the Browns licking their wounds one week before they take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Penalties and a lack of discipline, head coach Freddie Kitchens said, doomed the Browns.
“What we have to do right now is refrain from overreacting,” Kitchens said. “It’s one game. We’re going to continue to make corrections from a discipline standpoint and a lack of composure standpoint. We will get better next week and see where we’re at.”
The Browns haven’t won Week 1 since 2005 (0-14-1).
Baker Mayfield was intercepted three times and under constant pressure. The Titans had five sacks.
If there was a silver lining as the day went on Sunday, two other AFC North teams took losses with the Cincinnati Bengals coming up short in Seattle and the Pittsburgh Steelers taking it on the chin at New England. The Baltimore Ravens whipped the Miami Dolphins 59-10.
As the Browns look to turn the page, Kitchens said Mayfield and coaches will be better.
Kitchens said he got the needed response from players in practice on Monday.
“We’ve got to recognize the problem, then rectify the problem. That’s how you get better as a football team,” Kitchens said.
Kitchens said Sunday that the adversity would test his team. The first-time head coach said Cleveland would “find out what kind of team we have now.”
The sharp-tongued Mayfield invited naysayers to exit the Browns’ bandwagon.
“Because everybody is going to throw us in the trash, and I think that’s good,” Mayfield said. “I know what type of men we have in this locker room and quite frankly, I really don’t give a damn what happens on the outside. I know how we’re gonna react, I know what we’re gonna do, how we’re gonna bounce back.”
–Field Level Media
Eagles DT Jackson to miss time with ‘significant’ leg injury
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson is out indefinitely with a “significant” lower leg injury suffered in a Week 1 win against the Washington Redskins, coach Doug Pederson said Monday.
The 29-year-old veteran was carted off the field in the fourth quarter and was wearing a walking boot after the game.
Pederson said Jackson will undergo further testing, but he did not rule out the possibility of a season-ending diagnosis. NBC Sports reported he could require surgery.
A Pro Bowler with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017 and a Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos in the 2015 season, Jackson signed with the Eagles in March.
He was credited with one tackle and played 34 snaps in Sunday’s 32-27 victory.
Jackson started 42 of his 48 games with the Jaguars (2016-18) and 24 of 62 games with the Broncos (2012-15), recording 32.5 sacks and 86 quarterback hits. He was Denver’s fifth-round pick in 2012 out of Tennessee.
–Field Level Media
Lamar Jackson’s 5 TD game sparks huge jump in MVP odds
If you saw Lamar Jackson coming and backed up that hunch with cash, Sunday was a great day for those holding MVP futures tickets.
Jackson opened the NFL regular season at 100-1 to win the award, even odds with Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas.
Jackson had five touchdown passes as the Ravens whipped the Miami Dolphins 59-10.
Prescott tossed four touchdowns and averaged 16.2 yards per completion while throwing for 405 yards as Dallas won 35-17 over the Giants.
Jackson and Prescott opened the season with odds identical to Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.
What changed after Sunday’s Week 1 slate?
Quite a bit, actually.
FanDuel Sportsbook stacks the odds this way, with quarterbacks filling the top nine spots: Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) +500 or 5-1, Aaron Rodgers (+900, 9-1), Tom Brady (+900, 9-1), Carson Wentz (+1100, 11-1), Drew Brees (+1300, 13-1), Baker Mayfield (+1700, 17-1), Deshaun Watson (+2500, 25-1), Jackson at +2500, or 25-1, and Philip Rivers at the same level.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey had a huge game against the Rams and is one of two non-quarterbacks on FanDuel’s updated odds at 30-1 (+3000). The other is the New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley.
Prescott is +5000 or 50-1.
–Field Level Media
Report: Redskins RB Guice has MRI on knee
After missing all last season with a torn left ACL, Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice could miss some time with an injured right knee.
The 2018 second-round pick from LSU rushed 10 times for 18 yards and caught three passes for 20 yards in his NFL regular-season debut Sunday, a 32-27 loss at Philadelphia.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Guice had an MRI on Monday morning. “The hope is he does not need surgery, but the team is doing a full evaluation,” Rapoport tweeted.
Guice, 22, was expected to be a big part of the Redskins’ offense this season as they made the transition from 34-year-old veteran Adrian Peterson.
Peterson, the team’s leading rusher with 1,042 yards in 2018, was a healthy scratch for the first time in his NFL career in Week 1. Backup Chris Thompson had three carries for 10 yards and added a team-high seven catches for 68 yards against the Eagles.
–Field Level Media
NFL to make time to talk with Beckham about watch
Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. caught plenty of attention with what was on his wrist during the team’s season opener.
Now, Beckham will look to avoid a slap on the wrist for wearing an expensive Richard Mille watch in the Browns’ 43-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
The watch, which violates the NFL’s rule “prohibiting hard objects,” appeared to be a RM 11-03 McLaren Flyback Chronograph. It is priced at a reported $350,000.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the league will address the infraction with Beckham, and no discipline is expected.
Beckham also made time on the field with seven catches for 71 yards.
–Field Level Media
Report: 49ers RB Coleman (ankle) to miss time
San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman is expected to “miss time” because of a sprained ankle, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Coleman left Sunday’s Week 1 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half and did not return after rushing for 23 yards on six carries. He was scheduled for an MRI exam on Monday in Youngstown, Ohio, to determine the extent of the injury, Rapoport reported.
Raheem Mostert rushed for a team-high 40 yards on nine carries in the 31-17 victory, while Matt Breida carried 15 times for 37 yards.
The 49ers acquired Coleman as a free agent this offseason from the Atlanta Falcons. The 26-year-old signed a two-year, $10 million contract with San Francisco after he rushed for a career-high 800 yards and four touchdowns last season.
–Field Level Media
Report: Falcons OL Lindstrom out with broken foot
Atlanta Falcons rookie offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom is expected to be in a walking boot for about eight weeks after suffering a broken foot Sunday, according to NFL Network.
Lindstrom, the 14th overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Boston College, started at right guard against the Minnesota Vikings in his NFL debut.
He is expected to land on injured reserve but could return late in the season.
Lindstrom, 22, signed a four-year, $14.7 million rookie contract that included an $8.7 million signing bonus.
Another first-round rookie, Kaleb McGary, started at right tackle in Sunday’s 28-12 loss five weeks after undergoing a cardiac ablation, a procedure designed to correct heart rhythm issues. He played 40 snaps, per NFL Network.
–Field Level Media
Bengals RB Mixon (ankle sprain) could play in Week 2
MRI results on Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon’s sprained left ankle were “all good” Monday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.
No extended absence is expected and Mixon could be ready for Sunday’s home opener against the San Francisco 49ers, per the report.
Mixon left early in the third quarter of the season-opening 21-20 loss at Seattle after being tackled by Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner on a short run. He did not return.
The AFC’s leading rusher last season with 1,168 yards, he finished with six carries for 10 yards and two catches for 7 yards.
Backup Giovani Bernard rushed seven times for 21 yards and caught two passes for 42 yards.
–Field Level Media
Week 2 favorites: Patriots giving 17 1/2 at Miami
The Patriots looked like a machine
The Patriots looked like a machine and the Dolphins appeared to be lost at sea in Week 1, leading oddsmakers to push New England as a big favorite in opening lines for Week 2.
The Dolphins get a second home game, but the venue appears to be of little significance with the Patriots opening as 17 1/2-point favorites at the majority of Las Vegas sportsbooks.
Miami has won five of the past six games against the Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., including 34-33 in 2018. The last time New England won by more than two touchdowns at Miami was 2010, a 41-14 landslide.
After putting up 33 points against the Steelers on Sunday night, the Patriots are likely to put up some points in Florida against a lesser defense. The over-under was set at 47 1/2 at MGM and Westgate.
Last week’s opponent, the Baltimore Ravens, splashed a league-high 59 points on Miami.
The Ravens are huge favorites in Week 2 — 13 1/2 points over the Arizona Cardinals — at Westgate.
Kansas City (-9.5 at Oakland) and Houston (-9.5 against Jacksonville) also opened as big favorites in Vegas on Week 2 opening lines.
–Field Level Media
Report: Jets to hold tryouts after K Vedvik struggles
The New York
The New York Jets will hold tryouts for kickers on Tuesday, two days after Kaare Vedvik misfired on a 45-yard field goal attempt and an extra-point try in the season opener.
CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported that the Jets will be holding the tryout with the intent of finding a new kicker.
Vedvik’s misses proved costly on Sunday as the Jets squandered a 16-point lead in a 17-16 loss to the Buffalo Bills in East Rutherford, N.J.
“We just have to get better,” New York head coach Adam Gase said after the defeat. “We have to make extra points. We have to make field goals. We can’t be losing points in those areas of the field.”
It was not immediately known which kickers will be brought in for a tryout, although the club looked at both Cody Parkey and Younghoe Koo before selecting Vedvik off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings last week.
New York elected to allow Pro Bowl kicker Jason Myers leave in the offseason and saw Chandler Catanzaro retire following the team’s preseason opener in which he missed two extra points.
— Field Level Media
Ravens CB Smith (knee sprain) to miss multiple games
The
The Baltimore Ravens could be without cornerback Jimmy Smith for “multiple weeks” due to a sprained right knee, coach John Harbaugh said Monday.
An MRI confirmed a significant Grade 2 sprain for the 31-year-old veteran, who began his ninth season with Baltimore in Sunday’s 59-10 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
When asked about putting Smith on injured reserve, Harbaugh said it was possible but not probable.
Smith has played 99 games (79 starts) for the Ravens since being selected in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He entered the season with 299 career tackles and 13 interceptions.
–Field Level Media
Producer says Gruden gave OK to use Brown recording
Video producer Alejandro Narciso said Monday that Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden granted the use of a recording that involved a conversation between him and unhappy wide receiver Antonio Brown.
Narciso, appearing on the Dan LeBatard Show on Monday, was recording Brown last week for a video project when the receiver was told by agent Drew Rosenhaus that Gruden was on the phone. Brown took the call, and Narciso kept recording.
It has not been determined if Gruden knew that a recording was taking place, as he called Brown, “”the most misunderstood f—ing human being” he had ever met and wanted the player to “please stop this s— and just play football” for Oakland.
Narciso said that while he was editing the video, he was told by Brown’s marketing manager that Gruden needed to approve use of the recording. After Brown texted the video to Gruden, Narciso said the coach replied in three separate texts, “Wow, I love it,” “loved it” and “I love it.”
Brown ultimately put the recording on social media, which led to his release and signing with the New England Patriots.
–Field Level Media
Brady all in on Patriots adding WR Brown
Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes
Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes in New England’s Week 1 whitewash of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Patriots are about to welcome Antonio Brown to their offense.
Brady, who guided the Patriots to a 33-3 victory on Sunday night, will work to get Brown acclimated in time to potentially play a role for the team at Miami on Sunday.
“I think everybody’s excited to add great players,” Brady said. “It helps everybody when you have great players that are sharing the burden of a tough football season. I think, like anything else, whether it was Josh (Gordon) last year or Phillip (Dorsett) when he got here a few years ago late, and then this year Antonio, how much can you learn and process and get in here? And we’re all going to work hard and try to get up to speed as fast as possible. But, we haven’t had a training camp together or that, so you’ve got to force a lot of information. We’re all excited to have him. All I could say is we’re just going to work as hard as we possibly can to get up to speed as quickly as possible.”
Patriots owner Robert Kraft told NBC Sports’ Al Michaels that Brady was “a million percent in” on signing Brown, who invited and even staged his share of drama with the Oakland Raiders and never played a regular-season snap with the team. Brown was traded to Oakland from the Steelers. Pittsburgh decided to cut ties with the Pro Bowl receiver after he bailed on the team prior to the 2018 regular-season finale.
Of course, this isn’t the first time Patriots coach Bill Belichick has rolled the dice on a player viewed as a problem child or outcast. Gordon was acquired after being suspended multiple times by the Cleveland Browns. Others in that category who produced for the Patriots include cornerback Aqib Talib, wide receiver Randy Moss and running back Corey Dillon.
Gordon said the first days acclimating to the “Patriot Way” might not go easily.
“For me, initially it was a culture shock. It was definitely different,” Gordon said. “I think as I grew in this environment and got to observe other young men move and organize and act professionally, expectations were high. It wasn’t anything more than what I think they knew that they could do was being asked of them. I was like, ‘Alright, this is the way it’s done here.’ I could either get with it, or look for a transition somewhere else. It’s tough, but if this is what you want to do, I think this is the best place to be.
“Antonio is Antonio. He’s going to have to figure out his own way, just like everybody else has.”
Brady said it will not solely be up to him to get Brown ready to play a key role for New England.
“I think all us players are trying to be the best player that we can be for the team. There’s a lot of things that play into that, but we’re all trying to reach our highest potential individually so that we can reach our highest potential collectively,” Brady said. “It doesn’t come together just because you say, ‘Oh, all you guys are going to come together.’ Antonio’s had a lot of production, Demaryius (Thomas) has had a lot of production, Julian’s (Edelman) had a lot of production, Josh has had a lot of production, Phillip had a great game tonight. So, the point is we’ve got a lot of players that are talented and we’ve just got to figure out how to make it all work. We’re going to work hard. It’s a long year. It’s the beginning of a long marathon and the NFL’s very competitive and it’s going to be a great challenge, but I think we’re all looking forward to it.”
If things work out, the Patriots have reportedly added an option year worth $20 million on Brown’s deal for the 2020 season. The full amount would become guaranteed if the option is executed, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.
–Field Level Media
Report: Chiefs WR Hill avoids surgery
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill could miss several weeks with a sternoclavicular joint injury but surgery is not necessary.
The Chiefs ruled out surgery on Sunday night. Hill was taken to Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville for further testing on what the Chiefs described as a “medical issue” because of the posterior nature of the injury.
Hill was slammed to the turf near the sideline by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey in the first quarter and did not return to the Chiefs’ 40-26 victory.
Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder said Sunday night that Hill was under the care of an ortho-trauma team in Jacksonville and added the team would provide a detailed update on his condition in “a day or two.”
The 25-year-old Hill, signed to a $54 million extension on Friday, could return in a matter of weeks if he heals quickly and peripheral complications are ruled out, ESPN reported Monday.
In Hill’s absence, Sammy Watkins emerged as the lead option for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and caught nine passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns against the Jaguars.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys owner Jones: QB Prescott contract ‘imminent’
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott could
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott could have a new contract before Dallas kicks off its Week 2 game at Washington.
Owner Jerry Jones said Sunday night that a deal with Prescott is “imminent.” Jones, however, wouldn’t define the term with a timeframe.
“It would probably be fair to say it’ll be done on an imminent basis. Imminent,” Jones said. “Without being real clear, bright lined. It’s not done. What’s imminent? Well, days. Days. Or something like that.”
Prescott is scheduled to make $2.1 million in 2019, the final year of a rookie contract that paid him an average of less than $700,000 annually.
He lit up the New York Giants in Week 1, averaging 12.7 yards per attempt with a perfect 158.3 passer rating. Prescott hit 25 of 32 passes for 405 yards and four touchdowns on Sunday. But he wants to let his play do the talking when it comes to his contract.
“I have people that handle that,” Prescott said. “My focus is on this team, on the football game. I think as long as I can continue to do that, this team will do things like we did tonight. That’s been all my focus for the past three months.”
Prescott reported to camp as running back Ezekiel Elliott held out in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and performed as the Cowboys checked off a long line of players who also represent the core of the team, Jones said. Since April, the list of those netting big dollars to stay in Dallas includes Elliott, right tackle La’el Collins, linebacker Jaylon Smith and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. Offensive guard Zack Martin signed an $84 million extension in June 2018.
Prescott reportedly demanded a deal worth more than $35 million annually, which would exceed the deal the Seattle Seahawks gave to Russell Wilson earlier this year.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams, the top two picks in the 2016 NFL Draft, signed four-year extensions prior to the start of the season. They are scheduled to make around $32 million per season.
Prescott, selected 135th in the same draft, could best those numbers.
–Field Level Media
Redskins DE Allen to have MRI on left knee
Washington
Washington Redskins defensive end Jonathan Allen will have an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of a sprained MCL, according to multiple reports.
The 2017 first-round draft pick injured his left knee in the season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and is considered week-to-week.
He left the game after playing seven snaps in the first quarter and did not return, replaced in the lineup by second-year defensive lineman Tim Settle.
Allen, 24, started all 16 games for the Redskins in 2018 and registered 61 tackles, 15 quarterback hits and eight sacks.
–Field Level Media
Report: Colts WR Funchess (collarbone) out until November
Indianapolis Colts receiver Devin Funchess could miss half of the 2019 season recovering from a broken collarbone suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network reported.
Funchess caught three passes for 32 yards before he was injured.
Funchess, 25, signed with Indianapolis after four years with the Carolina Panthers. The former Michigan wideout is on a one-year, $10 million deal with the Colts.
ESPN reported Funchess was a candidate for injured reserve but could return after eight weeks.
The Colts were counting on Funchess to fill in behind TY Hilton to give quarterback Jacoby Brissett depth at wide receiver.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Jaguars trade for Steelers QB Dobbs
The Jacksonville Jaguars,
The Jacksonville Jaguars, who lost starting quarterback Nick Foles to a broken collarbone on Sunday, traded for Pittsburgh Steelers backup Josh Dobbs, according to multiple reports Monday.
The Jaguars reportedly will send a 2020 fifth-round pick to the Steelers in exchange for Dobbs, who was a fourth-round pick out of Tennessee in 2017.
The 24-year-old appeared in five games last season for Pittsburgh, completing 6 of 12 passes for 43 yards.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that rookie Gardner Minshew II, a sixth-round pick who stepped in Sunday when Foles was injured with 5:23 remaining in the first quarter, will remain the starter for now. Minshew performed well in a 40-26 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, going 22 of 25 for 275 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception.
Foles was scheduled for surgery Monday morning and will be placed on injured reserve with a designation to return this season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Jacksonville plays at the Houston Texans on Sunday.
–Field Level Media
Film Study: Cowboys OC Moore’s dazzling debut
By the numbers, new Dallas
By the numbers, new Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s debut Sunday against the New York Giants couldn’t have gone much better.
His unit piled up 494 yards despite a quiet run game (89 yards, 3.0 per carry) and scored five straight touchdowns to decide matters in three quarters.
On film, Moore’s debut was just as dazzling.
It would be silly to say he mashed the league’s best offensive schemes into one playbook, but nonetheless, there were elements from the Chiefs, the Rams, the Patriots… and even a Lincoln Riley special from Oklahoma.
The modern approach was extremely refreshing compared to previous coordinator Scott Linehan. Despite occasional changeups, Linehan stubbornly leaned on static formations and isolation routes, relying on players (not scheme) to get themselves open.
Moore’s scheme is from a different dimension, which was clear from his first NFL play call. With a 9-man protection, he called for two triple moves (stop-go-and-stop) outside, virtually an impossible route to cover with time (hence the 9-man protection).
From there, Moore layered in several packaged plays, primarily run-pass options, offering either a numbers advantage on a frontside run, or an easy throw for Dak Prescott with two O-linemen pass protecting on the backside. One of Andy Reid’s staples in Kansas City, Dallas’ RPOs are made more dangerous by the Cowboys’ run game. Prescott threw on seven packaged plays because New York overplayed the run (which is why Dallas was so pass-heavy early).
Moore put his own flavor on RPOs by running most with pull blockers, rather than traditional zone, usually with pin-and-pull designs attacking the perimeter. Using pullers — which he also did on many play-action designs — provides a juicy key for linebackers to bite on, one of Josh McDaniels’ staples in New England.
Much like the Chiefs and Patriots, the Cowboys employed myriad formations and pre-snap motions, putting receivers in advantageous spots while providing Prescott information via the defense’s movement (or lack thereof). A 10-yard screen to Ezekiel Elliott featured three shifts before a jet motion, which drew attention to the left as Elliott leaked out right, the sort of window dressing that would make Reid and McDaniels proud.
Various jet motion (both run and pass) and condensed formations reminded of Sean McVay’s Rams, with Elliott’s rushing TD a perfect example. There was even one of Riley’s favorite routes: a stop-and-go deep over by Amari Cooper on the Cowboys’ first play of the second half, an easy 45-yard gain.
Moore also cleverly leveraged designs off each other, like an RPO and a fullback wheel route in the second quarter. With Randall Cobb in reverse motion from right to left at the snap, the O-line blocked to run right while Prescott hit Cobb’s flare for 18 easy yards. Three plays later, Dallas showed the same motion but faked the flare and leaked FB Jamize Olawale wheel route to the right. A possible touchdown, Prescott underthrew Olawale after pressure affected the timing, and it was broken up.
Prescott’s ball placement was erratic at times, but you’d barely notice because Moore’s plan created so many easy completions. That’s the beauty of a sharp scheme: It manufactures easy yards so the quarterback isn’t always doing the heavy lifting.
Of course, Prescott had a big hand in his perfect passer rating, most notably on two gorgeous fades — a 35-yarder to Michael Gallup and the 21-yard TD to Cooper — and a 62-yard strike to Gallup on third-and-8 in the third quarter. After using a hard count to diagnose the defense, Prescott audibled to a “cross-country dagger” concept, using Cobb’s vertical route to clear out Tampa-2 middle linebacker Alec Ogletree and open Gallup’s dig. Prescott’s bullet hit Gallup in stride, maximizing yards after catch.
Now it gets tougher for Dallas.
Prescott didn’t become a superstar quarterback overnight, but the pending free agent’s price tag will climb considerably if he keeps producing at Sunday’s pace. The Cowboys can try to argue Moore’s scheme — and not Prescott — is the key, but that won’t work in negotiations.
As for Moore, he must craft new, diverse and creative game plans while better defenses learn from his film. He won’t get a Giants defense falling all over itself every week. (The defense was more culpable than the offensive scheme on several huge plays Sunday, including touchdowns to Blake Jarwin, Jason Witten and Cobb, plus Cooper’s 45-yarder).
For now, the early signs are extremely promising, offering hope of a higher-ceiling Cowboys offense than in recent years.
Extra points:
-Kyler Murray’s first NFL touchdown came on a delightfully clever design from Kliff Kingsbury. From a condensed 2×2 formation, Kingsbury ran mirrored “bench” concepts (a quick out underneath a corner route) to each side, drawing almost every defender toward the sideline. That opened the middle for David Johnson, who ran a seam against overmatched linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin for an easy score.
-The “leak” concept (also called “throwback”) remains one of football’s deadliest plays, as Sammy Watkins (his second) and Danny Amendola showed on wide-open touchdowns Sunday. New Bengals head coach Zac Taylor also unveiled a cousin of the design, in which John Ross crossed the formation behind the line (on jet motion) before wheeling up the far sideline, with a flea-flicker fake to freeze the linebackers. That’s downright ruthless.
-Washington third-round rookie Terry McLaurin is raw, but his speed is deadly in Jay Gruden’s shrewd designs. Gruden freed McLaurin on two post routes running away from single coverage on Sunday — Case Keenum hit one for a 69-yard score but overthrew a would-be 73-yard TD.
–David DeChant (@DavidDeChant), Field Level Media
NFL roundup: Patriots begin title defense with rout of Steelers
Seemingly ageless Tom Brady passed for 341 yards and three touchdowns Sunday as the New England Patriots toppled the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers 33-3.
The Patriots (1-0) held a pregame celebration for their Super Bowl championship, then began defense of that title in strong style.
Brady improved to 6-0 at home against Pittsburgh (0-1). The 42-year-old was 24 of 36, hitting Phillip Dorsett for two touchdowns and Josh Gordon for another. Stephen Gostkowski added four field goals.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was 27 of 47 for 276 passing yards, and he was intercepted once.
Cardinals 27, Lions 27 (OT)
Matt Prater made a 33-yard field goal with 3:48 remaining in overtime to help Detroit salvage a tie with Arizona, which overcame an 18-point fourth-quarter deficit in Glendale, Ariz.
Prater’s field goal capped a 60-yard drive after Zane Gonzalez made a 28-yard field goal, his fourth of the game, on the first possession of overtime for a 27-24 lead, capping the Cardinals’ run of 21 straight points.
Arizona rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft, completed 29 of 54 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns, both in the fourth quarter when the Cardinals overcame a 24-6 deficit. Arizona had 293 of its 387 yards of total offense in the fourth quarter and overtime after a listless first three quarters.
Chiefs 40, Jaguars 26
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the NFL’s reigning Most Valuable Player, passed for 378 yards and three touchdowns as Kansas City toppled host Jacksonville.
Playing on a heavily wrapped left ankle he sprained in the first quarter, Mahomes drove Kansas City to scores on each of its first seven possessions while going 25 of 33 with no interceptions.
Jacksonville lost its new quarterback, Nick Foles, to a broken left clavicle in the first quarter. Tyreek Hill, who signed a three-year contract extension with the Chiefs late last week, left in the first quarter with a shoulder injury.
Cowboys 35, Giants 17
Dak Prescott tied a career high with four touchdown passes and threw for 405 yards as Dallas rolled to a season-opening victory over visiting New York.
Prescott completed 25 of 32 passes and produced his second career 400-yard game. Prescott finished 50 yards shy of his career high set against Philadelphia last season.
Prescott also set a Cowboys passing yardage record for a season opener, breaking the mark held by Troy Aikman. Prescott threw touchdowns to tight ends Blake Jarwin and Jason Witten and then connected with Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb.
Chargers 30, Colts 24 (OT)
Austin Ekeler’s third touchdown of the day, a 7-yard run with 5:01 left in overtime, lifted Los Angeles to a season-opening win over Indianapolis in Carson, Calif.
Starting in place of holdout Melvin Gordon, Ekeler rushed for 58 yards on 12 carries while catching six passes for 96 yards and two scores. Veteran quarterback Philip Rivers hit on 25 of 34 passes for 333 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.
Indianapolis forced overtime with 38 seconds left on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett to T.Y. Hilton, followed by a 2-point conversion run from Marlon Mack.
Ravens 59, Dolphins 10
Lamar Jackson tied a franchise record with five touchdown passes as Baltimore routed host Miami.
Jackson, who led all NFL quarterbacks last year with 695 rushing yards in just seven starts, spent the offseason working on his passing, and it was evident on Sunday. He completed 17 of 20 attempts for 324 yards with no interceptions.
Thanks in part to Jackson, the Ravens also set a franchise record for most points in one game. Baltimore tied for the second-most points ever in an NFL season opener, trailing the 1973 Atlanta Falcons (62).
49ers 31, Buccaneers 17
Visiting San Francisco returned two interceptions for touchdowns, and Jimmy Garoppolo passed for another as the 49ers defeated Tampa Bay.
Richard Sherman and Ahkello Witherspoon scored the Niners’ touchdowns on defense after both intercepted Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston. San Francisco recorded two interceptions on defense all of last season, setting a historic NFL low.
Garoppolo completed 18 of 27 passes for 166 yards in his first start since Week 3 of the 2018 campaign, when he sustained a season-ending ACL injury.
Eagles 32, Redskins 27
Carson Wentz threw three touchdown passes and rallied host Philadelphia from an early 17-point deficit for a win over Washington.
Wentz was 28 of 39 for 313 yards with a pair of 50-plus touchdown passes to DeSean Jackson. It was Wentz’s first game in nine months while he recovered from a stress fracture in his back. Jackson had eight catches for 154 yards.
Case Keenum finished 30 of 44 for 380 yards and three touchdown passes in his first start for the Redskins.
Vikings 28, Falcons 12
Dalvin Cook ran for 111 yards with two touchdowns and safety Anthony Harris recorded two interceptions and recovered a fumble as Minnesota rolled past visiting Atlanta in Minneapolis.
Kirk Cousins (8 for 10, 98 yards) threw for a touchdown and ran for another as the Vikings scored TDs on three of their first four possessions. Minnesota recorded all of its points off three Atlanta turnovers and a blocked punt.
Cook, limited to 15 games over his first two seasons because of injuries, ran the ball 21 times and had 53 yards on his first three carries. The Vikings, who averaged 93.3 rushing yards in 2018, had more than 100 on the ground in the first half and 172 for the game.
Seahawks 21, Bengals 20
Russell Wilson hit Tyler Lockett with a 44-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the fourth quarter and Seattle held on to defeat visiting Cincinnati.
Cincinnati’s Andy Dalton completed 35 of 51 passes for 418 yards, a franchise record for a season opener, with two touchdowns. But the Bengals weren’t able to get past midfield in their last two possessions.
Wilson completed 14 of 20 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns as the Seahawks won despite being outgained 429 yards to 233 in total yardage
Rams 30, Panthers 27
Malcolm Brown scored on a pair of short touchdown runs, and the defending NFC champions overcame some missed scoring chances to defeat Carolina in Charlotte, N.C.
Rams quarterback Jared Goff was 23 for 39 for 186 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton completed 25 of 38 passes for 239 yards and an interception.
Alex Armah’s 1-yard plunge allowed the Panthers to pull within 30-27 at the 1:58 mark. But with only one timeout remaining, Carolina didn’t get another possession after the Rams recovered an onside kick.
Bills 17, Jets 16
Josh Allen overcame a four-turnover performance to rush for a touchdown and throw for another in the fourth quarter as Buffalo rallied past New York in East Rutherford, N.J.
Allen scored from 3 yards out to trim New York’s lead to 16-10 early in the fourth quarter before his underthrown ball was reeled in by John Brown for a 38-yard touchdown with three minutes to play. Allen finished 24 of 37 for 254 yards passing.
In his first game since the 2017 season, Le’Veon Bell reeled in a touchdown pass and a two-point conversion pass for the Jets, who were hurt by kicker Kaare Vedvik misfiring on both an extra-point attempt and a 45-yard field-goal attempt.
Titans 43, Browns 13
Marcus Mariota threw for three touchdowns, Derrick Henry scored twice and visiting Tennessee clamped down on error-prone Cleveland.
Mariota completed 14 of 24 passes for 248 yards, hitting all six of his second half passes for 143 yards. He broke the game open in the fourth quarter with scoring strikes of 11 and 7 yards to tight end Delanie Walker about 3 1/2 minutes apart.
Both of those scores came off short fields after interceptions of Baker Mayfield, temporarily deflating the high hopes of Browns fans looking for the team’s first division title since this version of the franchise was founded in 1999. Mayfield hit 25 of 38 throws for 285 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.
–Field Level Media
Rams S Weddle ‘good as gold’ despite head injury
Safety Eric Weddle, who left the Los Angeles Rams’ road win Sunday over the Carolina Panthers with 5:23 remaining in the second quarter with a head injury, did not return, but he quickly offered an assurance that his injury is not serious.
Weddle tweeted even while the game was still going on that while he wanted to thank everyone “for all the thoughts and prayers,” he was “good as gold.”
Rams coach Sean McVay said Weddle, who is in his 13th NFL season but his first in Los Angeles, will be evaluated on Monday as part of the NFL’s concussion protocol.
The Rams initially ruled Weddle doubtful to return with a head laceration. They later said he was also being evaluated for a concussion and officially ruled him out.
Weddle took a knee to his head as leaping Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey tried to make a play.
Weddle stayed on the ground as he was attended to for a couple of minutes. A bloody head wound was revealed when his helmet was taken off. He left the field on the back of a cart, with blood on both the front and back of his jersey.
Weddle was involved in four first-quarter tackles.
–Field Level Media
