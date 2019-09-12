Kisner, Kuchar advance to Match Play championship
Americans Kevin Kisner and Matt Kuchar survived tight matches on Sunday morning in the semifinals to advance to the championship competition of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas.
Kisner defeated Francesco Molinari of Italy 1-up in the first semifinal while Kuchar outlasted Denmark’s Lucas Bjerregaard, also 1-up, in the second final-four match.
Kisner and Kuchar will square off in the title match on Sunday afternoon, while Molinari and Bjerregaard will play in the all-European consolation match.
After competing under mostly warm and benign conditions for the three days of pool play at Austin Country Club and then in wind and drizzle on Saturday for the Round of 16 and quarterfinals on Saturday, the four golfers remaining in the field for the semifinals teed off with chilly temperatures in the low 40s on Sunday morning.
Kisner and Molinari, the reigning British Open champion, traded wins on holes early on throughout their match and were all square after a birdie by Molinari on the par-3 seventh. Kisner took the lead with a birdie on the par-5 12th, and expanded his advantage to 2-up when the Italian bogeyed the 14th.
Molinari then birdied the 16th and 17th holes to knot the match again. Kisner won the match with a par on the 18th when Molinari three-putted from 27 feet.
Kuchar never trailed in his match but also never led by more than 1-up against Bjerregaard, who beat Tiger Woods on Saturday on their final hole to advance to the semifinals.
Bjerregaard squared the match with a birdie on the par-4 15th before Kuchar took the lead for good with a birdie on the par-5 16th. Both players birdied the short par-3 17th, and the American closed out the match with a par on the last.
Twelve of the 16 players that earned berths in the Round of 16 were from counties other than the United States, with a record eight of those players coming from Europe. The quarterfinals featured four Americans, three Europeans and one golfer from South Africa.
–Field Level Media
Report: Broncos add CB Callahan for three years, $21M
The Denver Broncos have signed former Chicago Bears slot cornerback Bryce Callahan to a three-year, $21 million contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday evening.
The move reunites Callahan, 27, with new Denver head coach Vic Fangio, who was the Bears’ defensive coordinator during Callahan’s first four seasons in the league. Callahan has four interceptions in 45 games (29 starts).
Callahan started 10 of 13 games played last season and recorded 45 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and defended six passes. He missed the final three games of the season after he broke his left foot in the Bears’ 15-6 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in a Sunday night game.
Also Friday, the Broncos announced they have re-signed tight end Jeff Heuerman, who was a free agent following the 2018 season. Multiple sources report the two-year deal is worth $9 million.
The three-year veteran is coming off his best professional season to date. Last season, the 26-year-old recorded 31 receptions for 281 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games (10 starts).
–Field Level Media
Kaepernick ‘ready to play,’ shows interest in Dolphins
The Ryan Tannehill trade by the Miami Dolphins to the Tennessee Titans on Friday apparently gave Colin Kaepernick some ideas.
The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback expressed interest in replacing Tannehill as the starting quarterback in Miami, according to a CBS Sports report.
Kaepernick is “training hard and ready to play,” a source close to the onetime star told CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora. The source indicated that the Miami job interests Kaepernick.
Kaepernick has not been an active player in the NFL since the 2016 season, having gone unsigned in free agency during the past two seasons after opting out of a contract with the 49ers.
In February, he settled a collusion grievance with the NFL. Kaepernick filed his grievance in October 2017, alleging collusion by NFL owners to keep him out of the league.
A number of owners, executives, coaches and other figures were deposed as part of the grievance, and a motion by the NFL to have the grievance dismissed was denied in August.
Kaepernick’s decision to kneel during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial injustice created controversy throughout the country in 2016.
While compiling a 28-30 record as the 49ers starting quarterback from 2012-16, he led them to a Super Bowl XLVII appearance after the 2012 season.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Chiefs WR Hill under investigation for battery on juvenile
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill is under investigation for an alleged battery incident involving a juvenile, according to multiple published reports.
The Kansas City Star reported that Hill’s 3-year-old son suffered a broken arm in the incident.
Police responded to a home in Overland Park, Kan., according to a police report by the Overland Park (Kan.) Police Department.
The report is dated March 14. It is unclear if the incident occurred that day.
The Chiefs know about a situation involving Hill.
“The club is aware of the investigation involving Tyreek Hill,” the Chiefs said in a statement to The Kansas City Star. “We’re in the process of gathering information and have been in contact with the league and local authorities. We’ll have no further comment at this time.”
KCTV said it contacted Hill’s agent, who “would also not comment on the matter and hung up the phone on KCTV5’s investigative reporters.”
Overland Park police also responded to the same address on March 5 to investigate a report of child abuse or neglect. Hill’s name is listed on the report.
Hill’s fiance, Crystal Espinal, is listed on the March 14 report under others involved. The Star reports that Espinal is pregnant with twins. Espinal is the mother of the 3-year-old son whose arm was broken.
Hill reportedly choked and punched Espinal when she was pregnant in December 2014. Hill was arrested and dismissed from the Oklahoma State football team.
Hill later pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation, and received three years probation.
The conviction was dismissed last August after Hill completed probation requirements.
Hill was a fifth-round draft pick in 2016 and has blossomed into a major star for the Chiefs.
He has 223 catches for 3,255 yards and 25 touchdowns in his first three seasons, and is in line to receive a big-money deal from Kansas City. He also has returned four kickoffs and one punt for scores.
News about Hill broke on the same day that former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt was handed an eight-game suspension. Hunt was released by the Chiefs on Nov. 30 when a video was released showing him kicking a woman.
Hunt was recently signed by the Cleveland Browns.
–Field Level Media
CB Darby agrees to remain with Eagles
Cornerback Ronald
Cornerback Ronald Darby will remain with the Philadelphia Eagles after agreeing to a one-year deal on Friday, the team announced.
According to spotrac.com, the deal is worth $8.5 million.
Darby had one interception in nine games last season before suffering a torn ACL in his right knee in a game against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 11. It hasn’t yet been determined if he will be healthy by the start of the 2019 season.
Darby totaled four interceptions in 17 games over two seasons with the Eagles after being acquired from the Buffalo Bills. He played in just eight games in 2017 after suffering a dislocated ankle in September.
Darby was a second-round pick in 2015 by the Bills. He had two interceptions in 29 games with Buffalo.
–Field Level Media
Woods’ 7 at island green has him nearing The Players cut line
The 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., claimed another victim in Friday’s second round of The Players Championship: Tiger Woods.
Cruising along in a tie for eighth place when he teed off on the famed hole, Woods took a quadruple-bogey 7 on the picturesque par-3 with the island green, his eighth hole of the day after starting on the back nine. His tee shot from 146 yards was long and left over the island green and his next shot from the drop zone was also long.
After never scoring higher than a double-bogey 5 on No. 17, Woods plummeted to 57th place before he even moved on to the next tee.
Instead of planning his attack for victory on the weekend, Woods was left hovering around the cut line in the PGA Tour’s premier event.
“I was pretty ticked, no doubt about that,” Woods told reporters after the round. “I was bound and determined to get it all back and get it back to 5 under.”
After starting the day with birdies at Nos. 12, 13 and 16, Woods was at 5-under par. But his rough hole moved him to 1 under for the tournament. He rallied back with a 1-under 71 for the day, closing with a birdie on the par-5 second hole and another on the par-4 seventh. He is at 3-under par for the tournament through 36 holes.
“I ended up getting back to 3 (under),” Woods said. “It was a good fight to get it back to that point.”
Immediately after his round, Woods was six strokes off the lead but still feeling confident, even though the leaders had started to widen the gap.
“I just need to go out and put it together, because right now literally anybody who makes the cut has got a chance to win this tournament,” Woods said of his approach to the weekend.
–Field Level Media
QBs Murray, Haskins to work out for Raiders
Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray will work out privately for the Oakland Raiders on Monday, according to a report.
Albert Breer of the MMQB said the workout will take place in Dallas. On Tuesday, the Raiders’ brass will travel to Columbus, Ohio, to watch former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins in action, he added.
As recently as last week at the league meetings in Phoenix, Raiders coach Jon Gruden said veteran David Carr will be his quarterback in 2019.
“Yeah. He’s going to be our quarterback,” Gruden said in an interview with NFL Network from the meetings. “I’m not going to address all the rumors. I could care less about the rumors.
“He threw for 4,100 yards. Threw for almost 70 percent (completion rate) in a very dire, tough circumstance. So I’ve got a lot of confidence in Carr; what he can do with Antonio Brown, with Tyrell Williams, with Trent Brown coming in here to help our offensive line.”
Gruden acknowledged last week that the Raiders would hold workouts with quarterbacks of interest as part of its due diligence before the draft.
“We’re going to meet with a lot of guys at every position,” Gruden said. “We’re not going to look past anybody at any position. We have the fourth pick in this draft and we’re going to make sure we get it right.”
The Raiders also hold the Nos. 24 and 27 picks, as well as the No. 35 pick (second round), so they have wiggle room to trade up for a quarterback if they desire.
The NFL draft will be held April 25-27 in Nashville, Tenn.
–Field Level Media
DE Ogbah a no-show at Browns workouts
Cleveland
Cleveland Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah did not report to the team’s offseason program Monday because he expects to be traded, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.
Ogbah, selected by the Browns in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft, reportedly has been on the trading block since the team acquired edge rusher Olivier Vernon from the New York Giants in March.
One notable player who did show up for the first day of the voluntary workouts was receiver Odell Beckham Jr., acquired in another trade with the Giants. The Browns tweeted a photo of him arriving at their facility with a simple caption: “Welcome to Cleveland, @obj!”
Another Browns wideout, Ricardo Louis, has been waived, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday. He was a fourth-round pick in 2016, but didn’t play last season because of a neck injury.
Louis, 25, caught 45 passes for 562 yards and no touchdowns over 32 games in the 2016-17 seasons.
Ogbah is entering the final year of a four-year, $6.6 million rookie deal he signed in 2016. He is due to make $1.35 million this season.
The 25-year-old has played in 40 games (all starts) in Cleveland, tallying 122 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and 29 quarterback hits.
–Field Level Media
Ogbah, Johnson no-show at Browns workouts
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah did not report to the team’s offseason program Monday because he expects to be traded, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.
Ogbah, selected by the Browns in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft, reportedly has been on the trading block since the team acquired edge rusher Olivier Vernon from the New York Giants in March.
Also absent was running back Duke Johnson, whose name has swirled in trade rumors since the team added Kareem Hunt earlier this offseason. Head coach Freddie Kitchens declined to give a reason for Johnson’s absence, but he said at last week’s league meetings Johnson “will have a role” on the Browns this season, adding that assumptions of a trade are misguided.
One notable player who did show up for the first day of the voluntary workouts was receiver Odell Beckham Jr., acquired in another trade with the Giants. The Browns tweeted a photo of him arriving at their facility with a simple caption: “Welcome to Cleveland, @obj!”
Another Browns wideout, Ricardo Louis, has been waived, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday. He was a fourth-round pick in 2016, but didn’t play last season because of a neck injury.
Louis, 25, caught 45 passes for 562 yards and no touchdowns over 32 games in the 2016-17 seasons.
Ogbah is entering the final year of a four-year, $6.6 million rookie deal he signed in 2016. He is due to make $1.35 million this season.
The 25-year-old has played in 40 games (all starts) in Cleveland, tallying 122 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and 29 quarterback hits.
Johnson, 25, has just 299 carries through four seasons, posting 1,286 yards and five touchdowns, but he has also caught 235 passes for 2,170 yards and eight scores.
The Browns gave Johnson a three-year, $15.6 million extension last June, but his role shrunk with the signing of the since-traded Carlos Hyde and drafting of Nick Chubb. Johnson finished with 87 total touches (40 carries) for 630 yards (201 rushing) and three receiving TDs.
–Field Level Media
Browns trade Ogbah to Chiefs; RB Johnson no-shows
The Cleveland Browns traded defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah to the Kansas Chiefs on Monday.
The Chiefs announced the trade and said they would send safety Eric Murray in return.
Ogbah, selected by the Browns in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft, did not show up to the Browns’ training facility on Monday for the first day of voluntary workouts because he expected to be traded. He had been on the trading block since the team acquired edge rusher Olivier Vernon from the New York Giants in March.
Also absent for the Browns was running back Duke Johnson, whose name has swirled in trade rumors since the team added Kareem Hunt earlier this offseason. Head coach Freddie Kitchens declined to give a reason for Johnson’s absence, but he said at last week’s league meetings Johnson “will have a role” on the Browns this season, adding that assumptions of a trade are misguided.
One notable player who did show up was receiver Odell Beckham Jr., acquired in another trade with the Giants. The Browns tweeted a photo of him arriving at their facility with a simple caption: “Welcome to Cleveland, @obj!”
Also on Monday, the Browns waived three former draft picks, per Cleveland.com: 2016 fourth-round receiver Ricardo Louis, 2016 fourth-round safety Derrick Kindred and 2017 fourth-round defensive back Howard Wilson.
Ogbah is entering the final year of a four-year, $6.6 million rookie deal he signed in 2016. He is due to make $1.35 million this season.
The 25-year-old has played in 40 games (all starts) in Cleveland, tallying 122 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and 29 quarterback hits.
The Chiefs signed defensive end Alex Okafor in free agency in March but still needed another edge rusher after releasing Justin Houston and trading Dee Ford to San Francisco.
Johnson, 25, has just 299 carries through four seasons, posting 1,286 yards and five touchdowns, but he has also caught 235 passes for 2,170 yards and eight scores.
The Browns gave Johnson a three-year, $15.6 million extension last June, but his role shrunk with the signing of the since-traded Carlos Hyde and drafting of Nick Chubb. Johnson finished with 87 total touches (40 carries) for 630 yards (201 rushing) and three receiving TDs.
Murray, 25, started nine of 15 games for the Chiefs last season, notching 55 tackles, one interception and two passes defensed. He could wind up replacing Jabrill Peppers, who was traded in the package to acquire Beckham from New York.
–Field Level Media
Vikings re-sign veteran C Jones
The Minnesota Vikings re-signed veteran
The Minnesota Vikings re-signed veteran center Brett Jones on Monday, the team announced.
The deal is for one year and is worth up to $1.5 million with incentives, per the St. Paul Pioneer Press.
Jones, 27, played in 14 games with three starts for Minnesota in 2018 after being acquired in a trade with the New York Giants just before the start of the season for a 2019 seventh-round pick.
Jones is entering his fourth NFL season on an active roster. The Canadian native was undrafted in 2013 and played with the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League in 2013-14. He helped them win the Grey Cup in 2014 and was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Lineman.
He appeared in 30 games (14 starts) with the Giants during the 2016-17 seasons after spending 2015 on injured reserve.
–Field Level Media
Falcons’ Jones not worried about being highest-paid WR
Atlanta Falcons star Julio Jones says he is comfortable
Atlanta Falcons star Julio Jones says he is comfortable with his current contract situation and doesn’t care about being the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL, ESPN reported Monday.
“I’m good. I’m comfortable with how everybody’s doing it,” Jones said when asked about the status of his contract talks. “There’s no pressure on my end and none on their end. If they’re going to get it done, we’ll get it done.”
Over the last five seasons (2014-18), Jones has the most receiving yards (7,994) and the second-most receptions (524) in the league, trailing Antonio Brown (576) in the latter.
Jones’ eight-year career average of 96.7 receiving yards per game is the highest in NFL history, with Odell Beckham Jr. the runner-up at 92.8 per game.
Yet the six-time Pro Bowl selection’s current salary is nowhere near the top of the chart among his peers. Jones, 30, has two years and $21 million remaining on a five-year, $71.25 million extension signed in August 2015.
According to ESPN, his current average salary of $14.25 million ranks 11th among receivers. Beckham tops the list at $18 million per year.
“Me, personally, I don’t really care about as far as being the highest-paid receiver, man,” Jones said. “It’s a number. We’ve got some other guys on the team. If we can do it in a way to get all the other guys to stay on the team … it’s a lot of ways you can do money.”
Jones has posted five straight seasons with at least 80 catches and 1,400 receiving yards. He needs 133 yards this year to surpass Roddy White (10,863) as the franchise’s all-time leading receiver.
“For us, he’s a model player, a model leader, and someone we want to have connected to our franchise for as long as he can play football,” team owner Arthur Blank told ESPN.
–Field Level Media
Super Bowl LIII referee Parry retires, joins ESPN
Super Bowl LIII referee John Parry
Super Bowl LIII referee John Parry has retired and is joining ESPN as an officiating analyst.
He will provide analysis from the broadcast booth on “Monday Night Football” and also will work on NFL studio shows and SportsCenter, the network announced Monday.
“John’s role will be a first for ESPN’s NFL coverage. He will educate our commentators, staff, and, most importantly, millions of fans,” said Jay Rothman, producer of the Monday night telecast, in a network statement. “John will appear on our array of studio shows throughout the season and be part of the Monday Night Football team. With the attention to replay and rules at an all-time high, he is uniquely qualified to teach, add perspective and bring clarity to fans.”
Former NFL officials Gerry Austin and Jeff Triplette previously worked for ESPN.
Parry, who became an NFL official in 2000, worked as a back judge and side judge until his promotion to referee for the 2007 season.
He officiated in the Super Bowls in 2007, 2012 and 2019.
“I will fully embrace this new position,” Parry said in the statement. “We hope to leverage 20 years of NFL officiating experience to our talent and to our great fans. Bringing clarity to a complicated game will be both challenging and rewarding. ESPN is a perfect fit based on their dedication to educating and entertaining fans.”
Al Riveron, the league’s head of officiating, wished Parry well on a league-sanctioned Twitter account on Monday.
“Referee John Parry has announced his retirement after 19 seasons & 3 Super Bowls. Thank you, John, for your dedication to the game. We wish you all the best!” Riveron wrote.
Parry’s retirement follows those of referees Triplette, Walt Coleman, Ed Hochuli, Terry McAulay, Pete Morelli and Gene Steratore over the past few years.
–Field Level Media
Super Bowl LIII referee Parry retires
Super Bowl LIII referee John Parry has retired.
Super Bowl LIII referee John Parry has retired.
Al Riveron, the league’s head of officiating, made the announcement on a league-sanctioned Twitter account on Monday.
“Referee John Parry has announced his retirement after 19 seasons & 3 Super Bowls. Thank you, John, for your dedication to the game. We wish you all the best!” Riveron wrote.
Parry, who became an NFL official in 2000, worked as a back judge and side judge until his promotion to referee for the 2007 season.
He officiated in the Super Bowls in 2007, 2012 and 2019.
His retirement follows those of referees Walt Coleman, Ed Hochuli, Terry McAulay, Pete Morelli, Gene Steratore and Jeff Triplette over the past few years.
–Field Level Media
Brady’s tweet no laughing matter to Patriots fans
Tom Brady broke the internet
Tom Brady broke the internet with his first-ever tweet.
The New England Patriots quarterback announced his “retirement” on Twitter on Monday, an April Fools’ Day prank that immediately went viral.
“I’m retiring. In my spare time, I’ll be tweeting,” Brady posted in the first tweet sent from his official account (@TomBrady).
His second tweet, delivered about an hour later, let relieved Patriots fans know he was goofing around. “Was this a bad joke?” Brady wrote.
The six-time Super Bowl champion gained more than 100,000 followers on the social-media site within two hours of his original post.
Brady’s joke drew responses from the sports world and even from Twitter’s official Twitter account. His wideout, Julian Edelman, posted a GIF captioned, “Don’t You Dare.”
Brady, who turns 42 in August, has addressed the subject of retirement before, saying he hopes to play until he is 45.
–Field Level Media
Ohio State DE Bosa to visit Cardinals
Ohio State defensive end Nick
Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa is scheduled to visit the Arizona Cardinals, with speculation mounting he could be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Bosa met with team officials in Florida on Friday and is now set for a second sitdown at the team facility. Bosa and the Cardinals have a “top 30” visit scheduled with four weeks remaining until the 2019 draft.
Each NFL franchise is permitted to host 30 prospects at team headquarters.
Bosa will be in Arizona on Thursday night for a Friday visit this week, Sports Illustrated first reported Monday.
The younger brother of Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa missed half of last season with an abdominal injury. He’s working out with his brother in Florida and did not take part in workouts during his pro day.
Hosting Nick Bosa gives the Cardinals the opportunity to gauge his recovery on the field.
He said last week he was intrigued by the possibility of pairing with Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones.
–Field Level Media
Steelers release veteran S Burnett
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the release of veteran safety Morgan Burnett on Monday.
Burnett, 30, played in 11 games in his only season with Pittsburgh in 2018, finishing with 30 tackles, six passes defensed and no interceptions.
He signed a three-year, $14.4 million contract with the Steelers in March 2018. He would have counted $6.5 million against the 2019 salary cap, but Pittsburgh saves $3.6 million by releasing him.
Burnett reportedly didn’t like his role as a dime linebacker in Pittsburgh and had asked to be released from his contract in January. The Steelers tried unsuccessfully to find a trade partner before ultimately granting his request.
A third-round pick in 2010, Burnett played his first eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers and has appeared in 113 games (104 starts) with nine interceptions, 7.5 sacks and 747 tackles.
–Field Level Media
Report: Redskins LT Williams OK after health scare
Report: Redskins LT Williams OK after health scare Report: Redskins LT Williams OK after health scare
Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams is fine and should be ready for training camp after a health issue that previously appeared quite serious, NFL Network reported Monday.
Per the report, Williams had a growth or tumor on his head that doctors feared was malignant, and teammates were under the impression he could miss the season. But an operation to remove the growth was successful, and Williams is expected to be fine by late summer.
An exact diagnosis has not been released.
Williams, 30, was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft by Washington. He has been named to the Pro Bowl in seven consecutive seasons despite missing 16 games over the last five years due to a variety of injuries. That includes three games missed last season and six missed in 2017.
Williams also has played through a number of ailments, including a torn patellar tendon in 2017.
Washington’s reliable swing tackle over the last few years, Ty Nsekhe, left via free agency for Buffalo. Geron Christian, a 2018 third-round pick, is expected to back up Williams and right tackle Morgan Moses moving forward.
–Field Level Media
Bears re-sign OLB Lynch for one year
The Chicago
The Chicago Bears re-signed free agent outside linebacker Aaron Lynch on a one-year deal Monday.
“Where else would I want to be?” Lynch told the team’s website. “This is where I want to be. It’s where I see my future.”
Financial terms were not announced.
Lynch, 26, had three sacks and eight quarterback hits in 13 games (three starts) as a rotational rusher behind Khalil Mack and Leonard Floyd last season. He joined the Bears on a one-year deal in March 2018.
A former fifth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers, Lynch had 12.5 sacks and 35 QB hits in 30 games (16 starts) from 2014-15, but he played in just 14 games total from 2016-17, managing 2.5 sacks and 11 QB hits.
–Field Level Media
Lions reportedly agree to deal with RB Anderson
The Detroit Lions agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran running back C.J. Anderson, multiple media outlets reported on Monday.
Anderson figures to share the ball-carrying duties with second-year pro Kerryon Johnson.
The 28-year-old Anderson had 403 rushing yards in 11 games last season while splitting time between the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams. He accumulated 299 of those yards in two games with the Rams while filling in for injured Todd Gurley.
Anderson rushed for 189 yards and two touchdowns on 46 postseason carries during a time in which the Rams weren’t forthcoming about the seriousness of Gurley’s knee soreness. Anderson had nine touches — seven rushes for 22 yards, two receptions for 12 yards — compared to 11 touches for Gurley in a 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.
The 5-foot-8, 225-pound Anderson played his first five NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos and rushed for 1,007 yards in 2017, his final season with the team.
He has rushed for 3,454 yards and 22 touchdowns and caught 108 passes for 900 yards and five scores in 69 regular-season games (39 starts).
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Browns trade Ogbah to Chiefs
The Cleveland Browns traded defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah
The Cleveland Browns traded defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah to the Kansas Chiefs on Monday. The Chiefs announced the trade and said they would send safety Eric Murray in return.
Ogbah, selected by the Browns in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft, did not show up to the Browns’ training facility on Monday for the first day of voluntary workouts because he expected to be traded.
He had been on the trading block since the team acquired edge rusher Olivier Vernon from the New York Giants in March.
Also absent for the Browns was running back Duke Johnson, whose name has swirled in trade rumors since the team added Kareem Hunt earlier this offseason. Head coach Freddie Kitchens declined to give a reason for Johnson’s absence, but he said at last week’s league meetings Johnson “will have a role” on the Browns this season.
–Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa is scheduled to visit the Arizona Cardinals, with speculation mounting he could be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Bosa met with team officials in Florida on Friday and is now set for a second sitdown at the team facility. Bosa and the Cardinals have a “top 30” visit scheduled with four weeks remaining until the 2019 draft.
Bosa will be in Arizona on Thursday night for a Friday visit this week, Sports Illustrated first reported.
–Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray worked out privately for the Oakland Raiders, according to a report.
Albert Breer of The MMQB said the workout took place in Dallas. On Tuesday, the Raiders’ brass will travel to Columbus, Ohio, to watch former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins in action, he added.
As recently as last week at the league meetings in Phoenix, Raiders coach Jon Gruden said veteran David Carr will be his quarterback in 2019.
–Atlanta Falcons star Julio Jones says he is comfortable with his current contract situation and doesn’t care about being the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL, ESPN reported.
“I’m good. I’m comfortable with how everybody’s doing it,” Jones said when asked about the status of his contract talks. “There’s no pressure on my end and none on their end. If they’re going to get it done, we’ll get it done.”
Over the last five seasons (2014-18), Jones has the most receiving yards (7,994) and the second-most receptions (524) in the league.
–Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams is fine and should be ready for training camp after a health issue that previously appeared quite serious, NFL Network reported.
Per the report, Williams had a growth or tumor on his head that doctors feared was malignant, and teammates were under the impression he could miss the season. But an operation to remove the growth was successful, and Williams is expected to be fine by late summer.
An exact diagnosis has not been released.
–New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady used his first-ever tweet to announce his “retirement,” in an April Fools’ Day prank that immediately went viral.
“I’m retiring. In my spare time, I’ll be tweeting,” Brady posted in the first tweet sent from his official account (@TomBrady).
His second tweet, delivered about an hour later, let relieved Patriots fans know he was goofing around. “Was this a bad joke?” Brady wrote.
–The Detroit Lions agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran running back C.J. Anderson.
The 28-year-old Anderson had 403 rushing yards in 11 games last season while splitting time between the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams.
–The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the release of veteran safety Morgan Burnett.
Burnett, 30, played in 11 games in his only season with Pittsburgh in 2018, finishing with 30 tackles, six passes defensed and no interceptions.
–Super Bowl LIII referee John Parry has retired and is joining ESPN as an officiating analyst.
He will provide analysis from the broadcast booth on “Monday Night Football” and also will work on NFL studio shows and SportsCenter, the network announced
–The Chicago Bears re-signed free agent outside linebacker Aaron Lynch on a one-year deal. Financial terms were not announced.
Lynch, 26, had three sacks and eight quarterback hits in 13 games (three starts) in 2018.
–The Minnesota Vikings re-signed veteran center Brett Jones. The one-year deal is worth up to $1.5 million with incentives, per the St. Paul Pioneer Press.
–The Jacksonville Jaguars signed former Houston Texans running back Alfred Blue. Terms were not announced.
–The Arizona Cardinals signed former Denver Broncos cornerback Tramaine Brock, NFL Network reported. Brock played for new Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph in Denver.
–Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley signed his restricted free agent tender, a one-year deal worth $3.095 million.
–The Patriots signed former Vikings offensive tackle Cedrick Lang, who spent all of 2018 on injured reserve.
–Field Level Media
