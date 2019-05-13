Jury selection to begin in ex-TE Winslow’s rape trial

Will it be a journeyman or a former

Will it be a journeyman or a former first-round draft pick who wins the starting quarterback job for the Miami Dolphins?

Coach Brian Flores said let the best man win.

The Dolphins begin organized team activities on Monday, which will give Flores his first look at his quarterbacks: Ryan Fitzpatrick, who is entering his 14th season and playing for his eighth team, and second-year player Josh Rosen, recently acquired in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals.

“As far as the quarterback position, like every other position, there’ll be competition there,” Flores told reporters. “In that position, we’re looking for leadership, we’re looking for, obviously, accuracy, we’re looking for someone, who, for the most part, can lead the team. And put together successful drives and put us in good position in the run game and the pass game, from a protection standpoint. So there’s a lot that goes into it, it’s a leadership position and there’s going to be some competition at that position for sure.”

Rosen, whom the Arizona Cardinals traded to make room for No. 1 draft pick Kyler Murray, is 22 and Fitzpatrick is 36. Flores said he isn’t in a hurry to rush Rosen into the starting job that was held by Ryan Tannehill the past six seasons.

“If [Fitzpatrick] wins the competition, absolutely I’m good with that,” Flores said. “I think that would be what’s best for the team and what’s best for the Miami Dolphins.”

If that happens, Flores still will have his eye on Rosen.

“Thankfully, we get to evaluate him every day in practice,” he said.

Flores said QB isn’t the only position that will have a competition.

“There’s going to be competition, really across the board on this team,” the first-year head coach said. “I don’t think that there’s any way to raise the level of a group than to create competition.”

The new-look Dolphins open the season Sept. 8 at home against the Baltimore Ravens.

–Field Level Media