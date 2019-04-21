Johnson take one-shot lead after Round 3 at RBC Heritage
Dustin Johnson moved into the lead of the RBC Heritage by shooting a 3-under-par 68 during Saturday’s third round at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C.
He’s at 10-under 203 after his third straight sub-70 round.
Going into Sunday’s final round, South African Rory Sabbatini (68), England’s Ian Poulter (67) and Ireland’s Shane Lowry (71) are at 9 under.
Johnson is a local favorite from his time as a college golfer at Coastal Carolina. The South Carolina native also is coming off a runner-up finish in the Masters.
Johnson hadn’t played the Hilton Heard course in about a decade until entering this week’s tournament.
Yet with windy conditions, there were rough closing stretches for several golfers.
Johnson had birdies on Nos. 13-15 before carding consecutive bogeys on 16 and 17.
Lowry led at the conclusion of play in each of the first two days, though he had to finish holes from the second round when play resumed Saturday. He held a one-stroke lead at the tournament’s midway mark.
In the third round, Lowry was 3 under through nine holes before giving those back during a 3-over backside.
Patrick Cantlay (66) is at 8 under in a tie for fifth place tie with Trey Mullinax (71), Scott Piercy (68), Taipei’s C.T. Pan (69), Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo (70) and South Korea’s K.J. Choi (69).
Cantlay, who was among the contenders in the final round last weekend at the Masters, was 3 under on the backside Saturday.
Sam Burns (69) is at 7 under, hurt by a double-bogey on the last hole. He shares 11th place with Matt Kuchar (68).
Webb Simpson carded a bogey-free 65 for the low round of the day and stands tied for 13th.
Fifty-six golfers had to finish the second round Saturday morning after weather-related delays interfered a day earlier.
–Field Level Media
Tight end Benjamin Watson, who in December announced he would retire when the season ended, is considering coming back for a 15th NFL season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Watson, who has played four of his previous five seasons with the New Orleans Saints, including last season’s run to the NFC Championship Game, could come back if the circumstances line up correctly, Schefter reported, citing league sources.
In December, Watson said, “It’s time. It’s time to be done. I’m going to finish strong.”
The 38-year-old Watson, a first-round draft pick (32nd overall) of the New England Patriots in 2004, has played 195 games, with 530 receptions for 5,885 yards and 44 touchdowns. In 12 postseason games, he has 22 catches for 234 yards and three scores.
Watson’s wife, Kirsten, is expected to give birth to twins next week, and the couple have five children already.
After six seasons in New England (2004-09), Watson played for Cleveland (2010-12), New Orleans (2013-15) and Baltimore (2017) before returning to the Saints.
–Field Level Media
Former NFL RB, college star Cobb dies at 50
Former NFL running back and Tennessee college star Reggie Cobb died Saturday, according to the San Francisco 49ers. He was 50.
Cobb spent the past 10 years as a scout for the 49ers.
The team didn't divulge a
The team didn’t divulge a reason for the unexpected death.
“We are devastated by the sudden loss of a tremendous teammate and loyal friend, Reggie Cobb,” general manager John Lynch said in a statement. “Reggie was an enthusiastic and passionate person who had a special ability to brighten up a room with his personality and infectious smile.
“For 10 years, the 49ers were better because of Reggie and these unique qualities that he possessed. He was a top-notch scout and an exemplary man whose years of service to this organization and the National Football League will not be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in this time of mourning.”
Cobb played seven NFL seasons and rushed for 3,743 yards and 25 touchdowns and also caught 123 passes for 949 yards and two scores.
His best season was when he rushed for 1,171 yards and nine touchdowns in 1992 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played four seasons for the Bucs before spending one season apiece with the Green Bay Packers (1994), Jacksonville Jaguars (1995) and New York Jets (1996).
The Buccaneers expressed their condolences on their Twitter account.
“We’re saddened to hear of the passing of former running back Reggie Cobb. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cobb family.”
Reports: Seahawks DE Clark could be traded
Seattle Seahawks defensive end
NFL Network reported a deal is “a possibility” and added “several teams” are interested.
ESPN reported the Seahawks are considering trading Clark before the draft begins Thursday, but they would require at least a first-round pick in return.
General manager John Schneider told reporters earlier this week he would listen to any potential trade offers out of due diligence but doesn’t intend to deal Clark.
“If we didn’t [listen], we wouldn’t be doing our job,” Schneider said. “We can’t ever have our head in the sand with anything. But we love Frank, obviously. That’s why we franchised him.”
Fox Sports reported in March that Clark was drawing trade interest from the Buffalo Bills and others, and a separate ESPN report said the New York Jets also have interest.
Previous reports said Clark planned to hold out from team activities absent a long-term extension — which the sides have until July 15 to negotiate — but Schneider said he has not gotten that impression.
“That’s not my understanding at all,” Schneider said. “We’ve had very direct conversations, both myself and Frank and people in the organization and Frank and obviously myself and his agent, Erik Burkhardt.”
Clark, who turns 26 in June, is due $17.1 million on the franchise tag in 2019 and could be seeking more than $20 million annually on a long-term extension. Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who was tagged for the second year in a row, received $21 million annually on an extension signed earlier this month.
Clark posted career highs of 13 sacks and 27 quarterback hits last season while starting all 16 games for the first time in his career. He has 35 sacks and 72 QB hits through 62 games (33 starts) over four seasons since being drafted in the second round by Seattle in 2015.
–Field Level Media
NFL mock draft: Cardinals face conundrum
Unlike
There remain whispers about whether ownership is on board, and as long as the Arizona Cardinals still have Josh Rosen on their roster, we can’t be absolutely certain first-year coach Kliff Kingsbury will draft his former high school recruit, Kyler Murray, with the top pick.
But for now, there’s no reason to expect a late surprise – on that would set off an entirely different chain of events. Even with Murray penciled in at No. 1, it’s anybody’s guess where the other top quarterbacks wind up.
1. Arizona Cardinals: QB Kyler Murray, Oklahoma
The importance of Murray’s mobility in Kingsbury’s offense is overstated, but if you’re going to hire an offensive coach, why not let him pick his quarterback?
2. San Francisco 49ers: DE Nick Bosa, Ohio State
Acquiring Dee Ford won’t change the 49ers’ approach here — Bosa is a perfect complement, as a bigger, powerful end who can win outside and inside as a rusher while also stopping the run.
3. New York Jets: DT Ed Oliver, Houston
The Jets desperately wish to trade down, and most have Quinnen Williams or Josh Allen here if they stay, but don’t rule out roll the dice on Oliver’s unique athleticism.
4. Oakland Raiders: DT Quinnen Williams, Alabama
Josh Allen or Devin White could be in play here, but Williams is the best player on the board. A potential shocker cannot be ruled out: Drew Lock.
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB Devin White, LSU
With Josh Allen still available, this is tricky. While the Bucs need more edge rush, Todd Bowles’ scheme creates pressure via blitzes, and White is a classic modern-day linebacker who can blitz, cover and play the run.
6. New York Giants: OLB Josh Allen, Kentucky
Dave Gettleman is never shy about taking the best player available, glaring hole at quarterback be damned.
7. Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Jawaan Taylor, Florida
T.J. Hockenson would be an option, but Taylor makes too much sense. He fills the Jags’ hole at right tackle perfectly, as a mauler who excels in a power run game.
8. Detroit Lions: TE T.J. Hockenson, Iowa
Rashan Gary or Montez Sweat could make sense, but Matt Patricia’s defense doesn’t prioritize edge rushers. Instead, the Lions grab a two-way tight end after nearly trading for Rob Gronkowski last year.
9. Buffalo Bills: DE Rashan Gary, Michigan
The Bills addressed a bunch of spots in free agency so they could take the top player on their board. They might hope Hockenson is still there, but with him gone, they grab one of the draft’s best athletes.
10. Denver Broncos: QB Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State
Many believe the Broncos are targeting a second- or third-tier quarterback to develop behind Joe Flacco. Would Haskins slipping to No. 10 change their mind?
11. Cincinnati Bengals: QB Drew Lock, Missouri
This would be bold for a notably conservative organization, but if Zac Taylor wants to pick his QB, it’s hard to argue against him. Devin Bush would be in play if it’s not a QB.
12. Green Bay Packers: OL Jonah Williams, Alabama
The Packers added Billy Turner in free agency, but Williams could be an upgrade at left guard over Lane Taylor while serving as insurance and the successor to oft-injured right tackle Bryan Bulaga.
13. Miami Dolphins: OT Andre Dillard, Washington State
Miami let Ja’Wuan James walk and hasn’t replaced him, so Dillard (or Williams or Cody Ford) could fill the hole at right tackle. Clelin Ferrell would also be a perfect fit in Brian Flores’ defense.
14. Atlanta Falcons: DT Christian Wilkins, Clemson
Wilkins would slot in next to fellow Clemson product Grady Jarrett inside as a disruptive penetrator with terrific character.
15. Washington Redskins: DE Montez Sweat, Mississippi State
With some concerned about his heart issue, Sweat slides a tad, and Washington nabs a dynamic rusher opposite Ryan Kerrigan.
16. Carolina Panthers: DE Brian Burns, Florida State
Julius Peppers is finally retired, and Bruce Irvin isn’t the answer. Burns can threaten early as a situational rusher while adding power to be a full-time starter down the line.
17. New York Giants (from Cleveland): QB Daniel Jones, Duke
If the Giants don’t love any of the top quarterbacks but — as believed — like Jones, it would be sensible to wait and see if he reaches No. 17.
18. Minnesota Vikings: OL Chris Lindstrom, Boston College
The Vikings might prefer a left tackle — which would bump Riley Reiff to left guard — but with Williams and Dillard gone, they take perhaps the draft’s best interior lineman.
19. Tennessee Titans: WR Marquise Brown, Oklahoma
The Titans’ offense needs an injection of speed, and nobody in this draft has more of it than Brown. Lindstrom would also be in consideration if available.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: LB Devin Bush, Michigan
Bush could land closer to the top 10, but if he slips this far, Pittsburgh should pounce. The Steelers have needed speed at inside linebacker since Ryan Shazier’s injury.
21. Seattle Seahawks: DE Clelin Ferrell, Clemson
The Seahawks likely hope to trade down, as is their norm in Round 1, but more help on the edge makes sense with Frank Clark’s future unclear.
22. Baltimore Ravens: C Erik McCoy, Texas A&M
A solid, scheme-versatile pivot, McCoy might fit the Ravens better than Garrett Bradbury, who played in a predominant outside-zone scheme at NC State.
23. Houston Texans: CB Byron Murphy, Washington
With Taylor, Dillard and Williams gone, Houston opts to wait on offensive tackle and reinforce a weakened secondary instead.
24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): TE Noah Fant, Iowa
While the Raiders need more reinforcements on defense, Jared Cook’s departure leaves the team with no receiving threat at tight end. Jon Gruden can’t help himself.
25. Philadelphia Eagles: C Garrett Bradbury, NC State
If Bradbury reaches 25, I love this pick. He would provide insurance for Brandon Brooks (torn Achilles) at right guard and eventually take over at the pivot when Jason Kelce retires.
26. Indianapolis Colts: WR D.K. Metcalf, Mississippi
Metcalf has a wide range of possible landing spots, but his combination of size and speed would make sense for Indy if he gets this far.
27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): CB DeAndre Baker, Georgia
I could see Gruden gambling on Jeffery Simmons, but since the Raiders already nabbed a defensive tackle in Quinnen Williams, they opt for a cornerback here.
28. Los Angeles Chargers: DT Dexter Lawrence, Clemson
The Chargers re-signed Brandon Mebane, but he’s 34 and got only a two-year deal. Lawrence would immediately fortify the run defense, with pocket-pushing potential down the line.
29. Kansas City Chiefs: CB Greedy Williams, LSU
Don’t be shocked if they pick a wideout, but with the value not lining up here, the Chiefs add much-needed help to the secondary.
30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): DB Darnell Savage, Maryland
A late riser, Savage can play all over the place — single-high, two-deep, in the box or over the slot — making him a perfect fit in Mike Pettine’s scheme.
31. Los Angeles Rams: OL Cody Ford, Oklahoma
L.A. lost interior linemen Rodger Saffold and John Sullivan and has yet to replace them. Ford would compete at left guard, perhaps starting from Day 1.
32. New England Patriots: TE Irv Smith Jr., Alabama
Smith is a better blocker on the move than inline, so the offense would require some adaptation, but he’s a dangerous receiver who thrives after the catch, which is critical in Josh McDaniels’ horizontal passing game.
–David DeChant, Field Level Media
Jaguars CB Ramsey fires back at Coughlin
Tom Coughlin
“‘Fully aware'” & ‘voluntary’ meaning I don’t HAVE to be there BUT they know the EXACT REASONS I am not,” Ramsey wrote. “My teammates know it’s ALL love & know I’ll be ready when it’s time!”
Ramsey didn’t provide any more details, but his agent, David Mulugheta, also tweeted a response: “To be clear, Jalen Ramsey is exactly where Jalen should be during his off season. He’s spending time with his young daughter & family while training in his hometown of Nashville. In addition the Jags are fully aware of why he is not taking part in the voluntary off season program.”
During his four-minute turn at the podium for the Jaguars’ annual state of the franchise address Thursday, Coughlin spoke about team attendance — or lack thereof — for the offseason program that began Monday.
“We’re very close to 100 percent attendance, and quite frankly, our players should be here building the concept of team, working hard side by side, constructing our bond of togetherness, formulating our collective priorities and goals,” Coughlin said, via ESPN. “Success in the NFL demands struggle. Those who have everything given to them become lazy, selfish and insensitive to the real values of team. The hard work that many try to avoid is the major building block for the development of an outstanding football team.
“It’s not about rights and privileges. It’s about obligations and responsibility, and the question is: Can we count on you?”
According to multiple reports, the specific players Coughlin was criticizing for not being in attendance were Ramsey and starting linebacker Telvin Smith.
Following Coughlin’s comments, the NFLPA tweeted a statement from president Eric Winston, not specifically addressed to Coughlin or referencing Coughlin’s comments, but with the message, “Since there seems to (be) some confusion over what a voluntary workout actually means…#NFLPA President @ericwinston.”
Winston’s statement read:
“Our CBA definition of voluntary is the same as the actual definition and prohibits anyone from threatening players to participate in voluntary workouts. This is precisely the reason players negotiated strict work rules and bright lines when it comes to offseason activities. We know, from experience, that not all coaches and executives will adhere to them and we always pursue any violations to protect our rules.”
Last offseason, Ramsey worked out on his own at his father’s training facility in Nashville, Tenn. The All-Pro also stayed away from the team’s mandatory minicamp last June.
“How do I put this the nicest way possible?” Ramsey said at the time last season. “I don’t think any of my teammates had an issue because they know I was going to come back ready. But at the same time, if they did, I don’t think I would care because once I get out here I know what I was doing was the right thing for me.”
As for Smith, he has reportedly been at every team offseason workout since the club drafted him in 2014. Head coach Doug Marrone told reporters Tuesday that he had yet to hear from either player after reaching out to them to find out whether would return before the mandatory minicamp June 11-13.
At his end-of-season news conference, Marrone indicated he wanted 100-percent participation in the offseason program. Coughlin suggested that Ramsey and Smith were being selfish for not participating.
“Championship teams have one common denominator,” Coughlin said. “They’re comprised of individuals who have a burning desire to win, to be champions. Championship teams are dominated by selfless individuals who recognize that the welfare of the team must always be paramount to any other consideration.”
–Field Level Media
Lowry leads with Round 2 suspended at RBC Heritage
Ireland’s Shane Lowry maintained a one-stroke lead when play was suspended due to darkness on Friday midway through a weather-disrupted second round at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, S.C.
Lowry, who led by one after shooting a 6-under 65 in Round 1 on Thursday, reached 9 under while completing 16 holes at Harbour Town Golf Links before play was suspended at 7:47 p.m. ET.
Rain and thunderstorms halted play for 3 hours and 43 minutes in the afternoon before resuming at 4:31 p.m. Of the 130-player field, 56 were unable to finish Round 2, with two threesomes getting through just nine holes. The round will resume at 7:45 a.m. Saturday.
Lowry birdied his first two holes and added another at No. 5 before bogeying No. 7. After seven straight pars, he got back to 9 under with a birdie at the 15th.
Trey Mullinax holds the clubhouse lead alone after shooting a 3-under 68 to reach 8-under 134 for the tournament.
World No. 1 Dustin Johnson and Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo are tied for third at 7 under after each shooting 67. Johnson opened on the back nine with two straight birdies and two more at Nos. 15 and 17 after a bogey at the 14th. He closed with a quiet front nine, with eight pars and a birdie at No. 8.
Grillo had the highlight of the day with an albatross, also known as a double eagle, at the 549-yard par-5 fifth, holing out from 254 yards on his second shot.
“It was perfect,” Grillo said of the shot. “It was perfect distance. Perfect wind. It went in I think perfectly. It was one of those that I’ll keep in my memory for a long time.”
Slovakia’s Rory Sabbatini (69) and Taiwan’s C.T. Pan (65) are tied for fifth at 6 under, with a group of 11 players — including three still on the course — tied at 5 under.
–Field Level Media
Report: Raiders send scouts home ahead of draft
The Oakland
The report adds it is believed head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock “don’t know who to trust and wanted to clear the room,” presumably to avoid any leaks about their intentions.
The Raiders’ scouting department has seen significant turnover since Gruden was hired in January 2018 — including the firings of general manager Reggie McKenzie and director of player personnel Joey Clinkscales — and further changes are expected after the draft. Gruden and Mayock, who was hired from his NFL Network draft analyst post on New Year’s Eve, are expected to run the draft room when the first round begins Thursday.
Mayock spoke openly in February about evaluating the team’s scouting staff and making changes moving forward.
“These guys know they’re on notice” Mayock said at the time. “There’s a new GM in the building.”
Oakland has three first-round picks — Nos. 4, 24 and 27 overall, the latter two acquired in trades of Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper — and a second-rounder at 35th overall, the team’s only pick on Friday. The Raiders do not have a third-round pick (dealt to Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant) but have four picks on Day 3.
NFL Network’s new lead draft analyst, Daniel Jeremiah, said this move by the Raiders isn’t uncommon in NFL front offices these days.
“When I started scouting in 2003, most teams allowed scouts and coaches to see the draft board,” Jeremiah tweeted. “By 2012, most teams only allowed 3-4 people (HC/GM/Personnel Director/College Director) to have access to the board. This isn’t that unusual.”
–Field Level Media
2019 NFL Draft: Top 250 prospects (with comments)
Field Level Media's Top
Rank (Position Rank), Player (*=underclassman) Pos, Ht., Wt., 40, Proj., School, Comment
1. (1) Nick Bosa, DE, 6-3 3/4, 266, 4.79, 1, Ohio State: Power-packed, technically-refined edge rusher with similar production as brother Joey, the 3rd pick in ’16.
2. (1) Quinnen Williams, DT, 6-3, 303, 4.83, 1, Alabama: Most dominant player in this draft last season. Offers rare combination of explosive quickness and power.
3. (1) Ed Oliver, DT, 6-1 7/8, 287, N/A, 1, Houston: Exceptional agility for the position, projecting as an Aaron Donald/Geno Atkins-type interior penetrator.
4. (1) Josh Allen, OLB, 6-4 7/8, 262, 4.63, 1, Kentucky: Turned down NFL last year to polish game and it shows. Twitchy edge rusher with ideal length, athleticism.
5. (1) Devin White, ILB, 6-0, 237, 4.42, 1, LSU: Reigning Butkus Award winner. Ideal blend of instincts, grit, physicality and legit sideline to sideline speed.
6. (2) Rashan Gary, DE, 6-4 3/8, 277, 4.58, 1, Michigan: Size and athleticism scream top five pick but wasn’t as productive as traits suggest. May be better in NFL.
7. (3) Montez Sweat, DE, 6-5 3/4, 260, 4.41, 1, Mississippi State: Ideal new-age edge rusher with exceptional length and speed. Best player at Sr. Bowl & owned Combine.
8. (4) Clelin Ferrell, DE, 6-4 3/8, 264, N/A, 1, Clemson: Full-service DE who may prove better against the run than pass in NFL due to just average initial burst.
9. (1) Jonah Williams, OT, 6-4 1/2, 302, 5.12, 1, Alabama: Three-year starting OT at Alabama is as close as this draft gets to a plug-and-play blocker. A technician.
10. (1) Dwayne Haskins, QB, 6-3 3/8, 231, 5.04, 1, Ohio State: Classic drop-back passer with good vision, accuracy, arm. One-year starter with below-avg. athleticism
11. (1) Andraez “Greedy” Williams, CB, 6-1 7/8, 185, 4.37, 1, LSU: Teases with exceptional height, fluidity & ballskills, but cover-corner mentality in run support is troubling.
12. (1) T.J. Hockenson, TE, 6-4 3/4, 251, 4.7, 1, Iowa: Best of a terrific TE class. Soft hands and speed to challenge the seam and blocks like a third OT.
13. (2) Brian Burns, OLB, 6-4 3/4, 249, 4.53, 1, Florida State: Twitchy edge rusher who played closer to 235 pounds at FSU but didn’t lose his burst or bend at this size.
14. (2) Kyler Murray, QB, 5-10 1/8, 207, N/A, 1, Oklahoma: World class athlete drafted 9th in MLB & won Heisman only season as starting QB. Size, scheme concerns.
15. (1) D.K. Metcalf, WR, 6-3 3/8, 228, 4.33, 1, Mississippi: Calvin Johnson-like size/speed. Grandfather, father, uncle played in NFL. Missed 15/36 games to injuries.
16. (2) Byron Murphy, CB, 5-10 3/4, 190, 4.55, 1, Washington: Lacks top-notch speed but buttery smooth hip turn, instincts and physicality for position. Ideal zone CB.
17. (3) Christian Wilkins, DT, 6-3 1/4, 315, 5.04, 1, Clemson: Excellent initial quickness, agility and awarenes for a DT of his size. Superb intangibles as well.
18. (1) Nasir Adderley, S, 5-11 3/4, 206, N/A, 1, Delaware: Dominant small schooler who stood out at Sr. Bowl. Classic FS with range, ballskills and reliable tackling.
19. (2) N’Keal Harry, WR, 6-2 3/8, 228, 4.53, 1, Arizona State: Cleanest WR prospect in this class. Lacks elite speed but polished routes, strong hands and highly physical.
20. (2) Jawaan Taylor, OT, 6-5, 312, N/A, 1, Florida: Earth-mover with the mass, power to spark an immediate upgrade in running game. Solid in pass pro too.
21. (4) Dexter Lawrence , DT, 6-4 1/2, 342, 5.05, 1, Clemson: Freakish combo of size and athleticism but isn’t as quick as 40-time suggests. Dominant run-stuffing NG.
22. (2) Devin Bush, ILB, 5-11, 234, 4.43, 1-2, Michigan: New-age ILB who makes up for lack of ideal size with exceptional speed, instincts and ferocity.
23. (2) Noah Fant, TE, 6-4 1/8, 249, 4.5, 1-2, Iowa: Jimmy Graham-like seam (and slot) threat whose height and 39.5″ vertical jump scream red zone monster.
24. (5) Jerry Tillery, DT, 6-6 1/2, 295, 4.93, 1-2, Notre Dame: Top 10 tools with inconsistent results. Size, athleticism suggest positional, schematic versatility.
25. (2) Johnathan Abram, S, 5-11 3/8, 205, 4.45, 1-2, Mississippi State: Heat-seeking missile in run support with the range, awareness and ballskills to handle either safety role.
26. (3) Deionte Thompson, S, 6-1, 195, N/A, 1-2, Alabama: Exciting size, range and ballskills but struggled in playoffs. Inability (or unwillingness) to work out since.
27. (3) Andre Dillard, OT, 6-5, 315, 4.96, 1-2, Washington State: Best pass-blocking OT in this class. Very light feet and good length. Passive rather than a puncher, though.
28. (3) Deandre Baker, CB, 5-11, 193, 4.52, 1-2, Georgia: Battle-tested, highly competitive corner who returned for senior season and won Thorpe Award.
29. (1) Cody Ford, OG, 6-3 3/4, 329, 5.21, 1-2, Oklahoma: Built like an OG but with the feet and length (34″) of an OT. Experienced at both for nation’s top OL.
30. (1) Josh Jacobs, RB, 5-10 , 220, N/A, 1-2, Alabama: Lacks preferred breakaway speed but has everything else, including plenty of tread left on his tires.
31. (3) Drew Lock, QB, 6-3 3/4, 228, 4.69, 1-2, Missouri: Broke SEC record for most passing TDs as a junior and opted to return. Plus arm, accuracy. Gets rattled.
32. (3) Marquise Brown, WR, 5-9 3/8, 166, N/A, 1-2, Oklahoma: Best vertical threat in the class due to exceptional speed. Spindly frame. Cousin to NFL’s Antonio Brown.
33. (4) Dalton Risner, OT, 6-4 3/4, 312, 5.3, 1-2, Kansas State: Blue-collar blocker who starred wherever KSU needed him. Impressive reps vs. Montez Sweat at Sr. Bowl.
34. (4) Amani Hooker, S, 5-11 3/8, 210, 4.48, 1-2, Iowa: Third consecutive Big Ten DB of the year for Iowa. Smart, agile and a slashing hitter. Proven at nickel too.
35. (5) Anthony Nelson, DE, 6-7, 271, 4.82, 1-2, Iowa: Overshadowed in this DL class. Long, strong and impressive athlete for size. Scheme/position versatile.
36. (4) A.J. Brown, WR, 6-0 1/2, 226, 4.49, 1-2, Mississippi: Alpha dog at Ole Miss rather than workout warrior like teammates. Anquan Boldin-like possession WR.
37. (4) Daniel Jones, QB, 6-5 1/8, 221, 4.81, 1-2, Duke: Game-manager with ideal smarts, size, release and accuracy. Just average arm strength, however.
38. (1) Garrett Bradbury, C, 6-2 7/8, 306, 4.92, 2, North Carolina State: Consensus top-rated C in this class. Exceptional athlete for the position with underrated strength/length.
39. (5) Kaleb McGary, OT, 6-7 1/8, 317, 5.05, 2, Washington: Top 10 talent who tore his ACL in pre-combine training and may require redshirt season. Powerful.
40. (7) Jeffery Simmons, DT, 6-3, 305, N/A, 2, Mississippi State: Morris Trophy winner as PAC-12’s top OL. Impressed at Sr Bowl. and Combine as well. Four-year starter.
41. (4) Lonnie Johnson, CB, 6-1 7/8, 213, 4.52, 2, Kentucky: Bigger than most WRs and uses it to his advantage, bullying them with his length and strength.
42. (5) Taylor Rapp, S, 5-11 3/4, 208, N/A, 2, Washington: Poor timed speed in the 40-yard (4.77 at Pro Day) but exceptional quickness, instincts and tackling.
43. (6) Trysten Hill, DT, 6-2 3/4, 308, 5.04, 2, Central Florida: Quick-twitch penetrating three-technique DT who clashed with UCF coaches and thus requires vetting.
44. (5) Deebo Samuel, WR, 5-11 1/4, 214, 4.48, 2, South Carolina: Golden Tate-like frame and physicality makes this dynamic WR and PR more of a RB after the catch.
45. (6) Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, 5-10 7/8, 210, 4.48, 2, Florida: Ideal frame, physicality and speed for safety. Reminiscent of former UF teammate Keanu Neal.
46. (6) Joe Jackson, DE, 6-4 1/4, 275, N/A, 2, Miami: Blue-collar base 4-3 DE who may lack elite initial quickness but possesses length, power and grit.
47. (2) Chris Lindstrom, OG, 6-3 3/4, 308, 4.91, 2, Boston College: Top-heavy but light-footed OG with NFL bloodlines and mentality. Best in a zone-blocking scheme.
48. (6) Greg Little, OT, 6-5 1/4, 310, 5.33, 2, Mississippi: Imposing LT with exciting tools who just needs to iron out some of the wrinkles to be a longtime starter.
49. (5) Kendall Sheffield, CB, 5-11 3/8, 193, N/A, 2, Ohio State: Forecasted to be fastest player at Combine before partially tearing pec during BP. Originally at Alabama.
50. (3) Mack Wilson, ILB, 6-1 1/8 , 240, N/A, 2, Alabama: Prototypically built MLB with the awareness and loose hips to handle coverage. Just avg. speed, though.
51. (7) Jachai Polite, DE, 6-2 5/8, 258, 4.84, 2, Florida: Explosive intitial burst to beat OTs with speed alone. Active hands. Forced NCAA-best 7 fumbles in 2018.
52. (6) Hakeem Butler, WR, 6-5 3/8, 227, 4.48, 2, Iowa State: Imposing split end with size to post-up CBs and the speed to beat them over the top. Too many drops.
53. (6) Amani Oruwariye, CB, 6-1 5/8, 205, 4.47, 2, Penn State: First-round tools but didn’t emerge as full-time starter until senior year. More athletic than aggressive.
54. (7) Darnell Savage, S, 5-10 3/4, 198, 4.36, 2, Maryland: Position versatile DB with experience at safety, nickel. Lacks ideal size but is a competitive hitter too.
55. (7) Parris Campbell, WR, 5-11 7/8, 205, 4.31, 2, Ohio State: Better football player than athlete. Tough to move and finds the ball. Ultra-productive and reliable.
56. (8) Zach Allen, DE, 6-4 1/8, 281, 5.0, 2, Boston College: Among most dynamic athletes in this class. Pigeonholed as underneath WR at OSU but could be more.
57. (8) JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, 6-2, 225, N/A, 2, Stanford: Former basketball player and plays like it, boxing out DBs to snatch passes with his hands. Big slot in NFL?
58. (3) Chase Winovich, OLB, 6-2 3/4, 256, 4.59, 2, Michigan: Tasmanian Devil-like intensity out of the 2- or 3-point stance. Stiff-hipped. Needs to rush, not cover.
59. (2) Elgton Jenkins, C, 6-4 1/2, 310, N/A, 2-3, Mississippi State: Powerful and battle-tested with experience all over OL. Solid now; should improve focusing on one role.
60. (4) Vosean Joseph, ILB, 6-1 1/2, 230, N/A, 2-3, Florida: Instinctive, athletic and highly combative, Joseph is a future starter if he can learn to control his emotions.
61. (7) Michael Jackson, CB, 6-0 5/8, 210, 4.45, 2-3, Miami: Ideal frame and speed but isn’t as fluid on the field as the track. Only 4 career INTs came in 2017.
62. (9) Charles Omenihu, DE, 6-5 3/8, 280, 4.92, 2-3, Texas: Looks like Superman but played like Clark Kent until his senior season. Powerful but lacks top burst, bend.
63. (3) Dru Samia, OG, 6-5 3/4, 305, 5.29, 2-3, Oklahoma: Powerful and aggressive. Most consistent blocker on an OL graded as the best in the country. Classic RG.
64. (5) Jarrett Stidham, QB, 6-2 3/8, 218, 4.81, 2-3, Auburn: Pro-style QB whose development was hampered in read-option offense. Potential future starter.
65. (8) Justin Layne, CB, 6-1 3/4, 192, 4.50, 2-3, Michigan State: Former WR who struggled to turn PBUs into INTs. Ideal size, athleticism speaks to his undeniable upside.
66. (2) Trayveon Williams, RB, 5-8 1/8, 206, 4.51, 2-3, Texas A&M: Undersized back with wiggle, burst to create chunk plays. Stronger than he looks. Devonta Freeman-like.
67. (10) L.J. Collier, DE, 6-2 1/4, 283, 4.91, 2-3, TCU: Short DE with disproportionately long arms (34″) and a varied pass rush arsenal. Powerful and combative.
68. (3) Foster Moreau, TE, 6-4 1/8, 253, 4.66, 2-3, LSU: Rarely used as a pass-catcher at LSU but has soft hands, good speed. Physical and competitive blocker.
69. (3) Erik McCoy, C, 6-3 7/8, 303, 4.89, 2-3, Texas A&M: Late-bloomer who developed into one of nation’s better, more athletic interior OL. Still improving.
70. (8) Khalen Saunders, DT, 6-0 3/8, 324, 5.01, 2-3, Western Illinois: Short, stubby DT who wowed scouts with his quickness, strength, focus (and backflip) at the Senior Bowl.
71. (7) Mitch Hyatt, OT, 6-5 3/8, 303, N/A, 2-3, Clemson: Four-year starting LT for Tigers who might project best at OG in NFL. More technician than total package.
72. (4) Dawson Knox, TE, 6-4 3/8, 254, N/A, 2-3, Mississippi: Exciting seam threat under-utilized at Ole Miss. Could be this classes’ George Kittle or Travis Kelce.
73. (3) Darrell Henderson, RB, 5-8 3/8, 208, 4.49, 2-3, Memphis: Big play “air back” who averaged 8.9 yards on his 214 carries in 2018, albeit against lower competition.
74. (4) Connor McGovern, OG, 6-5 3/8, 308, N/A, 2-3, Penn State: Imposing frame and physicality. A classic RG in the NFL who likes to bully opponents to create movement.
75. (8) Martez Ivey, OT, 6-5, 315, N/A, 2-3, Florida: Aptly-named tackle with vines for arms (36 1/4″). Can get lazy with footwork but has starting potential.
76. (8) Juan Thornhill, S, 6-0 1/4, 205, 4.42, 2-3, Virginia: Ultra-productive former CB turned safety with terrific ballskills. Ran faster than expected at Combine.
77. (4) Mike Weber, RB, 5-9 5/8, 211, 4.47, 3, Ohio State: Bowling ball of a runner with good vision, burst and balance through contact. Best suited to a committee.
78. (10) Joejuan Williams, CB, 6-3 5/8, 211, 4.64, 3, Vanderbilt: Signed with Vanderbilt over offers from more prominent schools. Bullies WRs with size, physicality.
79. (9) Terry Beckner, Jr. , DT, 6-3 5/8, 296, 5.19, 3, Missouri: Former highly regarded prep who fought through early knee injuries to become star. Best as a 3-tech DT.
80. (5) Kahale Warring, TE, 6-5 1/8, 252, 4.67, 3, San Diego State: Latecomer to football but possesses an ideal frame and all-around athleticism. Intruing potential.
81. (5) David Montgomery, RB, 5-10 1/8, 222, 4.63, 3, Iowa State: Balanced battering-ram of a back with good vision and better burst, elusiveness than 40-time suggests.
82. (5) Nate Davis, OG, 6-3 1/4, 316, 5.23, 3, Charlotte: Short, stubby blocker well-built to winning leverage battle. Powerful but needs a lot of technique work.
83. (5) Ben Banogu, OLB, 6-3 1/2, 250, 4.62, 3, TCU: UL-Monroe transfer who excelled at TCU and turned heads in workouts. Raw athlete who could surprise.
84. (9) Rock Ya-Sin, CB, 5-11 3/4, 192, 4.51, 3, Temple: FCS-transfer who dominated at Temple in 2018 and created a buzz at the Senior Bowl, Combine.
85. (11) Kris Boyd, CB, 5-11 1/2, 201, 4.45, 3, Texas: Well-built, physical CB just as likely to be scrapping with RBs in run support as harrassing WRs downfield.
86. (10) Isaiah Buggs, DT, 6-3 1/8, 306, 5.15, 3, Alabama: Versatile DL who led the Tide with 9.5 sacks in 2018 (1.5 in 2017). Short arms (31 1/4) will push him to DT.
87. (5) Bobby Okereke, ILB, 6-1 3/8, 239, 4.58, 3, Stanford: Not your typical Stanford LB. Boasts an ideal frame and athleticism but shows just average instincts.
88. (6) Drue Tranquill, OLB, 6-2, 234, 4.57, 3, Notre Dame: Former safety who kept growing. Size, speed and instincts are all starter-level but he may be tapped out.
89. (6) Josh Oliver, TE, 6-4 5/8, 249, 4.63, 3, San Jose State: Late-bloomer. Opponents’ defensive game-plans started with him. Raw but big upside as a seam threat.
90. (12) Trayvon Mullen, CB, 6-1 1/2, 199, 4.46, 3, Clemson: Defensive MVP of 2018-19 title game. Too reliant on raw talent but is gifted, like cousin Lamar Jackson.
91. (6) Damien Harris, RB, 5-10 1/8, 216, 4.57, 3, Alabama: Started the past two seasons over top-rated RB Josh Jacobs. Powerful, balanced, consistent. Safe backup.
92. (6) Michael Deiter, OG, 6-5 1/8, 309, 5.23, 3, Wisconsin: Four-year starter with experience at LT, LG and C for one of nation’s best producers of NFL blockers.
93. (7) Miles Sanders, RB, 5-10 5/8, 211, 4.49, 3, Penn State: Exploded in 2018 with Saquon Barkley gone. Legitmate starter potential. Fumbled 10 times over career.
94. (11) Dre’Mont Jones, DT, 6-2 3/4, 281, 5.12, 3, Ohio State: Ignore the poor 40-yard dash time. Jones has good quickness, flexibility as an interior pass rusher.
95. (9) Yodny Cajuste, OT, 6-4 7/8, 312, N/A, 3, West Virginia: Light-footed, long-armed LT who could prove an NFL starter. Last name pronounced “Ka-Just.”
96. (7) Justin Hollins, OLB, 6-5 1/4, 248, 4.50, 3, Oregon: Twitchy edge rusher with terrific timed speed. Earned Defensive MVP at Shrine Game as off-ball OLB.
97. (13) Sean Bunting, CB, 6-0 3/8, 195, 4.42, 3, Central Michigan: Self-made NFL prospect who talked his way onto roster. Left early for NFL as league Defensive MVP.
98. (6) Tyree Jackson, QB, 6-7, 249, 4.59, 3, Buffalo: Raw as sushi prospect with the size, speed and a howitzer for an arm every team is looking to develop.
99. (9) David Sills V, WR, 6-3 1/3, 211, 4.57, 3, West Virginia: Smooth route-runner with excellent size and body control to consistently win one-on-one matchups.
100. (11) Maxx Crosby, DE, 6-4 7/8, 255, 4.66, 3, Eastern Michigan: Dominant small schooler still just growing into his frame. Could be a monster a year from now.
101. (10) Kelvin Harmon, WR, 6-2 1/2, 221, 4.6, 3, North Carolina State: Classic possession receiver adept at bullying cornerbacks with his frame, physicality and body control.
102. (9) Will Harris, S, 6-1, 207, 4.41, 3, Boston College: Well-built, ultra-reliable defender with NFL bloodlines. Proved faster than expected at Sr. Bowl, Combine.
103. (11) Andy Isabella, WR, 5-8 3/4, 188, 4.31, 3, Massachusetts-Amherst: Short (but not small) speed demon and slot extraordinaire. Lit up Georgia in the 2018 season-opener.
104. (10) Marvell Tell III, S, 6-2, 198, N/A, 3, Southern California: Highly regarded prep with more intriguing traits than stats. Projected at CB by some due to slim build.
105. (12) Austin Bryant, DE, 6-3 7/8, 271, N/A, 3, Clemson: Highly productive but rarely faced double-teams due to opponents’ focus on Tigers’ other DL.
106. (4) Blake Cashman, OLB, 6-1 1/8, 237, 4.50, 3, Minnesota: Former walk-on who emerged as an All-Big Ten defender in 2018 before dazzling at the Combine.
107. (14) Isaiah Johnson, CB, 6-2 1/8, 208, 4.40, 3-4, Houston: Imposing press corner with an ideal blend of size and speed. Former WR who needs more seasoning.
108. (8) Devin Singletary, RB, 5-7 1/2, 203, 4.66, 3-4, Florida Atlantic: Short, thick jitterbug of a runner with underrated strength, grit. Dominated C-USA. 66 TDs scored 2016-18.
109. (13) Dontavius Russell, DT, 6-2 3/4, 319, 5.15, 3-4, Auburn: Prototypically built run-stuffing presence with the strength and girth to collapse interior rush lanes.
110. (8) Sione Takitaki, OLB, 6-1 1/8, 238, 4.63, 3-4, BYU: Speedy, instinctive outside linebacker who overcame early coaching clashes to become a team captain.
111. (13) Riley Ridley, WR, 6-1 1/4, 199, 4.58, 3-4, Georgia: Younger, bigger (but slower) brother of Falcons 2018 first round pick Calvin. Projects as a No. 2 or 3 WR.
112. (15) Julian Love, CB, 5-10 3/4, 195, 4.54, 3-4, Notre Dame: Classic cover corner with light feet and loose hips to shadow receivers. 32 PBUs over the past two years.
113. (12) Max Scharping, OT, 6-5 7/8, 327, N/A, 3-4, Northern Illinois: Started all 53 games of his career (49 at OT). More of a technician than a street fighter despite girth.
114. (14) Terry McLaurin, WR, 6-0 1/8, 208, 4.35, 3-4, Ohio State: Size-speed prospect who looked better at the Sr. Bowl than at Ohio State. Quality special teamer, too.
115. (9) Oshane Ximines, OLB, 6-3 1/2, 253, 4.78, 3-4, Old Dominion: Dominant small-schooler who didn’t look out of place at the Sr. Bowl. 32.5 sacks, 11 FF over career.
116. (10) Tytus Howard, OT, 6-5, 322, 5.05, 3-4, Alabama State: Former HS QB who started out at TE for the Hornets. Future starting OT but will need some work first.
117. (16) Jamel Dean, CB, 6-1, 206, 4.30, 3-4, Auburn: Exceptional size-speed prospect with troubling history of knee injuries. Originally signed with Ohio State.
118. (10) Jordan Brailford, OLB, 6-2 5/8, 252, 4.65, 3-4, Oklahoma State: Quick-twitch edge rusher with 27.5 TFL 2017-18 (including 9 sacks last year). East-West Shrine Game riser.
119. (12) Mecole Hardman, WR, 5-10 1/4, 187, 4.33, 3-4, Georgia: Former DT turned OT who projects best at OG. Combine star, including in BP with year’s most reps (39).
120. (7) Iosua Opeta , OG, 6-4 1/4, 301, 5.02, 4, Weber State: Former CB and special teams ace turned WR. Blazing speed but routes and hands need work. High upside.
121. (11) Isaiah Prince, OT, 6-6 1/2, 305, 5.09, 4, Ohio State: Broke Terrell Suggs’ career sacks record (45), albeit vs. lesser competition. So-so at Sr. Bowl, workouts.
122. (13) Jaylon Ferguson, DE, 6-4 6/8, 271, 4.82, 4, Louisiana Tech: Terrific size (including 35 1/2″ arms) and surprisingly agile when he has to be. Three-year starter at RT.
123. (13) Oli Udoh, OT, 6-5 1/2, 323, 5.05, 4, Elon: Massive OT with long arms (35 3/8″) who turned heads at the all-star games. Raw but has starter traits.
124. (8) Phil Haynes, OG, 6-3 5/8, 322, 5.20, 4, Wake Forest: Former basketball player who gained nearly 80 pounds at Wake to morph into legitimate people-mover.
125. (6) Cody Barton, ILB, 6-2 1/2, 237, 4.64, 4, Utah: Former safety who emerged as a star LB for the Utes in 2018, suggesting his best football still lies ahead.
126. (9) Myles Gaskin, RB, 5-9 1/4, 205, 4.58, 4, Washington: Only Pac-12 rusher to ever eclipe 1,000 yards four times. Average size/speed bely vision, burst, balance.
127. (11) Darius West, S, 5-10 7/8, 208, 4.39, 4, Kentucky: Hard-luck player with troubling history of injuries. Bounced back to star in 2017-18, including at Combine.
128. (9) Beau Benzschawel, OG, 6-6 1/4, 309, 5.24, 4, Wisconsin: Four-year starting RG for the Badgers but has a frame and game that might be better suited to RT in NFL.
129. (15) Keelan Doss, WR, 6-2 1/8, 211, N/A, 4, UC-Davis: Big-bodied possession receiver with eye-popping production. Crisp routes drew praise at Senior Bowl.
130. (14) John Cominsky, DE, 6-5 1/4, 286, 4.69, 4, Charleston: Self-made prospect who gained 65 pounds since playing QB as prep. Better at Combine than Senior Bowl.
131. (14) David Edwards, OT, 6-6 1/4, 308, 5.28, 4, Wisconsin: Former prep QB (and TE at UW) with the size, feet to remain at OT – but only with more strength, reps.
132. (16) Ryan Davis, WR, 5-9 7/8, 189, N/A, 4, Auburn: Classic slot prospect whose quickness and toughness generated big numbers in a run-based scheme.
133. (7) Cameron Smith, ILB, 6-2, 238, 4.69, 4, Southern California: Four-year standout whose grit in playing through injury (and quick recovery) match his instincts, stats.
134. (17) Saivion Smith, CB, 6-0 7/8, 199, 4.65, 4, Alabama: Imposing, long-armed CB with starter potential. Originally at LSU and signed with ‘Bama out of JUCO.
135. (12) Albert Huggins, DT, 6-2 7/8, 305, 5.12, 4, Clemson: Oft-used backup at Clemson took a starting (and starring) role in playoffs, cementing Day Three stock.
136. (7) Ryan Finley, QB, 6-4, 213, 4.73, 4, North Carolina State: Checks boxes with his size, anticipation, accuracy and competitiveness, making up for just an average arm.
137. (12) Khari Willis, S, 5-10 7/8, 213, 4.52, 4, Michigan State: Better player than athlete. Renowned for his smarts, toughness and consistency. Jack-of-all-trades safety.
138. (17) Gary Jennings, Jr. , WR, 6-1, 214, 4.42, 4, West Virginia: Overshadowed on his own team at times, but turned heads at the Senior Bowl and Combine. Late riser.
139. (10) Justice Hill, RB, 5-9 5/8, 198, 4.4, 4, Oklahoma State: Most explosive of Combine RBs. Same burst resulted in 3,539 yards (and 30 TDs) in just three years.
140. (14) Daylon Mack, DT, 6-1, 336, 5.10, 4, Texas A&M: Built like a fire hydrant and is just as tough to move at the point of attack. Classic run-stuffing NG.
141. (11) Kaden Elliss, OLB, 6-2 1/4, 238, 4.62, 4, Idaho: All-star game and Combine snub despite eye-popping production and NFL bloodlines. Saw time at TE too.
142. (4) Lamont Gaillard, C, 6-2 5/8, 305, N/A, 4-5, Georgia: Former DT and plays like it, bringing a street brawler mentality to the middle. Fits best in a power scheme.
143. (11) Benny Snell, RB, 5-10 3/8, 224, 4.66, 4-5, Kentucky: Bell-cow runner whose vision, balance and determination are all NFL-caliber – even if his speed is not.
144. (8) Clayton Thorson, QB, 6-4, 222, N/A, 4-5, Northwestern: Inspirational field general for the try-hard Wildcats. Good size and grit. Average strength and accuracy.
145. (7) Jace Sternberger, TE, 6-4, 251, 4.75, 4-5, Texas A&M: Played for three different programs from 2016-18. Exploded for 10 TDs (best among FBS TEs) last year.
146. (15) Chuma Edoga, OT, 6-3 1/2, 308, 5.19, 4-5, Southern California: Height suggests a move inside to OG but has the feet, length of an OT. Boosted stock at Senior Bowl.
147. (12) Terrill Hanks, OLB, 6-2, 242, 4.98, 4-5, New Mexico State: Possesses physique carved from granite. Unfortunately, he ran like it at the Combine. Plays fast.
148. (16) Michael Jordan, OT, 6-5 7/8, 312, 5.27, 4-5, Ohio State: Former OG turned C whose size could push him to OT in NFL. Moldable clay with the requisite work ethic.
149. (8) Drew Sample, TE, 6-4 3/4, 255, 4.71, 4-5, Washington: Full-service TE with the frame and strength to contribute as well as soft hands and underrated speed.
150. (13) Malik Gant, S, 5-11 5/8, 209, 4.63, 4-5, Marshall: Former walk-on who plays like it, showing the grit and awareness to overcome his lack of ideal speed.
151. (19) Myles Boykin, WR, 6-3 3/4, 220, 4.42, 4-5, Notre Dame: Workout star whose Combine performance ranked among the best at any position. 10 total TDs at ND.
152. (19) DaMarkus Lodge, WR, 6-1 7/8, 202, 4.55, 4-5, Mississippi: Started more games for Ole Miss 2017-18 than D.K. Metcalf. Average athlete and complementary threat.
153. (13) Christian Miller, OLB, 6-3 3/8, 247, N/A, 4-5, Alabama: Few opportunities due to stacked Alabama roster but showed intriguing burst, bend and power off edge.
154. (14) Marquise Blair, S, 6-1 1/4, 195, 4.48, 4-5, Utah: Lean but physical centerfielder whose lack of production at Utah belies his value. Good range, tackler.
155. (18) Jazz Ferguson, WR, 6-4 5/8, 227, 4.45, 4-5, Northwestern State (La.): Looks like a superhero but has too many villianous tendencies (on and off the field) for some.
156. (12) Jordan Scarlett, RB, 5-10 5/8, 208, 4.47, 4-5, Florida: Eye-catching size/speed combo. Originally signed with LSU. Brother, Jaylen, is fellow NFL prospect.
157. (15) Renell Wren, DT, 6-4 7/8, 318, 5.01, 4-5, Arizona State: Freakish combo of size and initial explosiveness. Consistently quickest off the ball, but is slow to find it.
158. (8) Germaine Pratt, ILB, 6-2 1/2, 240, 4.57, 4-5, North Carolina State: One of the first players you want coming off the bus, but needs to show greater awareness of the ball.
159. (18) Corey Ballentine, CB, 5-11, 196, 4.47, 4-5, Washburn: Cliff Harris winner as nation’s best small school defender. Didn’t look out of place at Sr. Bowl, Combine.
160. (13) Rodney Anderson, RB, 6-0 3/8, 224, N/A, 5, Oklahoma: Prototypically built bell-cow runner with a troubling history of injuries, including torn right ACL in 2018.
161. (9) Will Grier, QB, 6-2 1/2, 217, 4.84, 5, West Virginia: Highly productive at WVU (and previously at Florida). Average in pro-style scheme at Sr. Bowl, however.
162. (14) Chase Hansen, OLB, 6-2 7/8, 222, N/A, 5, Utah: Former S who grew into an OLB. Savvy with good speed but older and comes with medical concerns.
163. (9) Irv Smith, Jr. , TE, 6-2 3/8, 242, 4.63, 5, Alabama: H-back candidate with NFL bloodlines. Mismatch potential as a receiver but offers little as a blocker.
164. (14) Dexter Williams, RB, 5-11, 212, 4.57, 5, Notre Dame: Breakout star in 2018. Downhill runner with some wiggle and better play speed than 40-time suggets.
165. (16) Porter Gustin, OLB, 6-4 1/2, 255, 4.69, 5, Southern California: Parade All-American prep with NFL size, athleticism, work ethic and production – when he’s healthy.
166. (10) Alize Mack, TE, 6-4, 249, 4.7, 5, Notre Dame: Better athlete than football player to this point; four TDs scored at ND. Talented but needs to commit.
167. (15) Ryquell Armstead, RB, 5-11 1/4, 220, 4.45, 5, Temple: Well-built, determined runner who takes the fight to tacklers. Ran better than expected. Could surprise.
168. (1) Mitch Wishnowsky, P, 6-2 1/8, 218, 4.63, 5, Utah: Austrailian-rules punter and former Ray Guy Award winner. More accurate than a true boomer.
169. (9) Otaro Alaka, ILB, 6-3, 239, 4.82, 5, Texas A&M: Physically imposing, downhill run-stuffing ‘thumper of a linebacker with below-average speed.
170. (19) Iman Lewis-Marshall, CB, 6-0 5/8, 207, 4.53, 5, Southern California: Gifted. Plus size, agility and physicality. Never took the next step at USC. Six INTs in 2015-16. None since.
171. (10) Hjalte Froholdt, OG, 6-4 5/8, 306, 5.20, 5, Arkansas: Born in Denmark. Signed as a DT (10 games in 2015) before switching to OG. Might be moved to C in NFL.
172. (16) Bryce Love, RB, 5-8 7/8, 200, N/A, 5, Stanford: Average yards-per-carry dropped from 8.1 as 2017 Heisman finalist to 4.5 in 2018. Tore ACL in December.
173. (10) Ty Summers, ILB, 6-1 3/8, 241, 4.51, 5, TCU: Good looking ILB on the hoof with ideal size, speed. Instincts (especially vs. pass), durability are concerns.
174. (20) Dillon Mitchell, WR, 6-1 1/4, 197, 4.46, 5, Oregon: Undeniable talent but production was boosted by talented QB, pass-heavy offense. Too many drops.
175. (11) Caleb Wilson, TE, 6-4 1/4, 240, 4.56, 5, UCLA: Classic “move” TE with size, athleticism and hands to be a seam mismatch. Don’t ask him to block.
176. (15) Gerri Green, OLB, 6-4, 252, 4.63, 5, Mississippi State: Overshadowed on talented MSU defense. Intriguing size/speed with DE/OLB experience. Worthy gamble.
177. (15) Sheldrick Redwine, S, 6-0, 196, 4.44, 5, Miami: Former CB who ran like one at the Combine. Good size, physicality and awareness to play various roles.
178. (18) Tyler Roemer, OT, 6-6 3/8, 312, 5.21, 5, San Diego State: Massive and gifted LT who fell out of favor at SDSU and left the team, ultimately jumping into NFL early.
179. (15) Jonathan Ledbetter, DE, 6-3 3/4, 280, 5.14, 5, Georgia: Base DE who lacks the quick-twitch to provide much of a rush but has the size, strength to two-gap.
180. (20) Jordan Brown, CB, 6-0 3/8, 201, 4.51, 5, South Dakota State: Former WR and plays like it – showing good awareness and ballskills. Too often disappoints as a tackler.
181. (16) Greg Gaines, DT, 6-1, 312, 5.16, 5, Washington: Morris Trophy winner as Pac-12’s top DL. A stubborn stump in the middle who will outplay his draft slot.
182. (21) Jamal Peters, CB, 6-1 3/4, 218, 4.63, 5, Mississippi State: Former S who may need to move back. Built and plays like a bully. Looks for the PBU rather than INT.
183. (11) Derwin Gray, OG, 6-4 1/2, 320, 5.26, 5, Maryland: Two-time All-Big Ten pick at LT. Good feet and length to remain outside but has a “blocky” OG-like build.
184. (21) Darius Slayton, WR, 6-1, 190, 4.39, 5, Auburn: Terrific size/speed combo to stretch the field as an outside vertical threat. Too many drops, though.
185. (17) Bobby Evans, OT, 6-4 3/8, 312, 5.2, 5, Oklahoma: Long-armed OT whose squarish frame suggests a move inside could be coming. Has some brawler to him.
186. (16) Shareef Miller, DE, 6-4 1/2, 254, 4.69, 5, Penn State: Breakout 2018 with 15 TFL, 7.5 sacks. Still just a pup, physically-speaking, with potential to improve.
187. (22) Tyre Brady, WR, 6-2 7/8, 211, N/A, 5, Marshall: Physically-imposing split end with long arms. Can make the dazzling grab through contact. Average speed.
188. (17) Jalen Jelks, DE, 6-5 3/8, 256, N/A, 5, Oregon: Lanky edge rusher who may be seen as a ‘tweener by some. More powerful than he looks but not as fast.
189. (23) Lil’Jordan Humphrey, WR, 6-3 5/8, 210, 4.75, 5, Texas: Big-bodied split end who bullies DBs with the ball in the air, after the catch. Won’t run by many, though.
190. (24) Travis Fulgham, WR, 6-2 1/2, 215, 4.58, 5, Old Dominion: Former walk-on who earned an invitation (and solid reviews) at Sr. Bowl. Good body control, hands.
191. (25) Emanuel Hall, WR, 6-1 7/8, 201, 4.39, 5, Missouri: Workout warrior who can take the top off the defense. Better athlete than receiver with too many drops.
192. (26) Johnnie Dixon, WR, 5-10 3/8, 201, 4.41, 5, Ohio State: Short but well-built receiver with experience inside and out. Quick feet but inconsistent routes, hands.
193. (27) Jalen Hurd, WR, 6-4 3/4, 226, N/A, 5, Baylor: Former standout RB at Tennessee. Intriguing size, body control and hands as moveable chess piece.
194. (5) Ross Pierschbacher, C, 6-3 5/8, 307, 5.20, 5-6, Alabama: 56-game starter for Tide, including at C, both OG spots. Wins with technique rather than power, agility.
195. (12) Nate Herbig, OG, 6-3 1/2, 335, 5.41, 5-6, Stanford: Nicknamed “Big Island” and it’s easy to see why. Has talent but too often relies on girth, power.
196. (19) William Sweet, OT, 6-6, 313, 5.27, 5-6, North Carolina: Prototypically built OT with length, surprisingly light feet and heavy hands. Quality developmental type.
197. (17) Ugo Amadi, S, 5-9 3/8, 199, 4.51, 5-6, Oregon: Smaller than preferred but a legitimate NFL athlete with quickness, ballskills and aggression as a tackler.
198. (12) Dax Raymond, TE, 6-4 3/4, 255, 4.73, 5-6, Utah State: Intriguing athlete with good speed, body control and hands despite what meager stats suggest.
199. (1) Alec Ingold, FB, 6-0 3/4, 242, 4.89, 5-6, Wisconsin: Only draftworthy FB in the class. Powerfully-built lead blocker who is looking to steal souls.
200. (11) Jahlani Tavai, ILB, 6-2 3/8, 250, N/A, 5-6, Hawaii: Intriguing sleeper candidate likely to be available on Day Three due to shoulder injury. Classic ‘thumper.
201. (17) Byron Cowart, DT, 6-3, 298, 5.16, 5-6, Maryland: Originally at Auburn as top-rated prep but transferred as a “bust.” Matured and grew into powerful DT.
202. (18) Gerald Willis, DT, 6-1 3/4, 302, N/A, 5-6, Miami: Disruptive force in 2018 after previously teasing with talent. Slippery, powerful. Worthy Day 3 gamble.
203. (17) D’Andre Walker, OLB, 6-2 3/8, 251, N/A, 5-6, Georgia: Didn’t start until 2018 but shows intriguing burst, length and strength. Some untapped potential here.
204. (22) Derrick Baity, CB, 6-2 1/8, 197, N/A, 5-6, Kentucky: Three-year starting CB in a terrific UK secondary. Just average speed and production, however.
205. (16) Andrew Wingard, S, 6-0 1/8, 209, 4.56, 5-6, Wyoming: Ultra-productive (454 career tackles!) safety at his best attacking the line of scrimmage. 10 career INTs.
206. (28) Hunter Renfrow, WR, 5-10 1/4, 184, 4.59, 6, Clemson: Classic slot who sets up more athletic DBs with savvy routes. Among the most reliable hands in this class.
207. (17) Travis Homer, RB, 5-10 3/8, 201, 4.48, 6, Miami: Quality committee runner with better speed and grit (including in pass pro) than size or ball security.
208. (18) David Long, Jr. , OLB, 5-11 1/4, 227, 4.45, 6, West Virginia: Undersized but highly athletic chase linebacker well-suited to the WLB position in a 4-3.
209. (18) Mike Edwards, S, 5-10 1/2, 205, N/A, 6, Kentucky: Four-year starter eager to mix it up at the LOS. Average recovery speed. Broke his thumb at the Sr. Bowl.
210. (13) Ben Powers, OG, 6-4 , 307, N/A, 6, Oklahoma: Battle-tested (and eager for the next one) LG who lacks ideal athleticism but not grit or technique.
211. (13) Kaden Smith, TE, 6-5, 255, 4.92, 6, Stanford: Highly regarded with soft hands to be a security blanket, but ran like he was wearing one at the Combine.
212. (18) Alex Barnes, RB, 6-0 3/8, 226, 4.59, 6, Kansas State: Big, productive back who consistently falls forward and finishes his runs. Only average elusiveness, speed.
213. (19) Kingsley Keke, DT, 6-2 5/8, 288, 4.95, 6, Texas A&M: More athletic than 40-yard dash suggests, showing the quickness, agility to “get skinny” and harrass QBs.
214. (23) Jordan Miller, CB, 6-0 5/8, 186, 4.49, 6, Washington: Lanky press corner with the height, arm length and straight-line speed to make an NFL roster.
215. (29) Stanley Morgan Jr. , WR, 6-0, 202, 4.53, 6, Nebraska: Record-setting jack-of-all-trades, master-of-none type of WR. Coaches will like him more than scouts.
216. (14) Fred Johnson, OG, 6-7 1/8, 326, N/A, 6, Florida: Massive Earth-mover whose lack of knee bend and agility can be mitigated in a power-based scheme.
217. (19) Lukas Denis, S, 5-11 1/4, 190, 4.64, 6, Boston College: Former WR and CB with plus ballskills, leading ACC with seven INTs in 2017. Below-average size, speed.
218. (31) Terry Godwin, WR, 5-11 3/8, 184, 4.55, 6, Georgia: Slot receiver candidate with better quickness than his average 40-yard dash time suggests. Soft hands.
219. (12) Te’Von Coney, ILB, 6-0 7/8, 234, N/A, 6, Notre Dame: Highly-touted prep LB with good size and production against top competition. Two-down LB in NFL.
220. (1) Matt Gay, K, 6-0 , 232, N/A, 6, Utah: Lou Groza Award winner as a walk-on in 2017. Made 35/36 FGs under 40 yards with the leg for 50+ yards.
221. (20) Yosh Nijman, OT, 6-6 7/8, 324, N/A, 6, Virginia Tech: Rare size with experience at LT and RT. Massive but needs to clean up sloppy technique to stick.
222. (13) Tre Lamar, ILB, 6-3 3/8, 253, 4.95, 6, Clemson: Old-school 3-4 ILB with the size, physicality to take on and shed blockers in the hole. Two-down LB in NFL.
223. (18) Darryl Johnson, DE, 6-6, 253, N/A, 6, North Carolina A&T: Looks good on the hoof with plus height and arm length (33 7/8″). MEAC DPOY in 2018 with 10.5 sacks.
224. (30) KeeSean Johnson, WR, 6-1 1/8, 201, 4.6, 6, Fresno State: Ultra-productive pass-catcher who beat up lesser competition with good size, body control, soft hands.
225. (24) David Long, CB, 5-10 5/8, 196, 4.45, 6, Michigan: Just average size but possesses the agility, speed and tenacity to stick, albeit likely at nickel.
226. (32) Jakobi Myers, WR, 6-1 5/8, 203, 4.63, 6, North Carolina State: Former QB whose steady development as a route-runner, hands-catcher deserve Day 3 consideration.
227. (10) Gardner Minshew II, QB, 6-0 7/8, 225, 4.97, 6, Washington State: Stepped into tough situation at WSU and starred. Average physical traits but a true field general.
228. (20) Jaquan Johnson, S, 5-10 1/8, 191, 4.69, 6-7, Miami: Below average size and speed but football is played on the field, where Johnson starred for The U.
229. (11) Trace McSorley, QB, 6-0 1/8, 202, 4.57, 6-7, Penn State: Gutty but limited dual-threat QB whose production tailed off in 2018 with top receivers off to NFL.
230. (25) Mark Fields, CB, 5-9 7/8, 192, 4.37, 6-7, Clemson: Started just seven games at Clemson due to injuries, talented roster. Wowed at Combine. NFL bloodlines.
231. (15) Ethan Greenidge, OG, 6-4 3/8, 327, N/A, 6-7, Villanova: Small school OT with good length but whose thick frame and average foot speed suggest a move to OG.
232. (12) Jake Browning, QB, 6-1 7/8, 211, 4.74, 6-7, Washington: Kellen Moore clone who gets by with anticipation and grit to overcome below-average physical traits.
233. (19) Jalin Moore, RB, 5-10, 212, N/A, 6-7, Appalachian State: Powerful runner and lifter (27 reps at Combine). Ankle injury that cut 2018 season short requires vetting.
234. (19) Sutton Smith, OLB, 6-0 3/8, 233, 4.69, 6-7, Northern Illinois: Undersized edge rusher with enough burst, lateral agility and maniacal effort to stick in a specialist role.
235. (21) Devon Johnson, OT, 6-7 1/4, 338, 5.16, 6-7, Ferris State: Mountain of a man with good overall weight distribution, surprising athleticism. Practice squad candidate.
236. (20) Karan Higdon, RB, 5-9 1/8, 206, 4.49, 6-7, Michigan : Productive, reliable back with better power than frame suggests. Projects best as a part of a rotation.
237. (33) Felton Davis III, WR, 6-3 1/2, 211, N/A, 6-7, Michigan State: Tall, long-armed split end with the body control and vertical to box-out CBs. Coming off torn Achilles.
238. (20) Demarcus Christmas, DT, 6-3 3/8, 294, 5.08, 7, Florida State: As dependable as the cold in December but “just” a run stuffer with only 3.5 sacks in 51 career games.
239. (14) T.J. Edwards, ILB, 6-0 230, , N/A, 7, Wisconsin: Lacks preferred size, speed but had outstanding production, including 366 tackles and 10 interceptions.
240. (21) Tony Pollard, RB, 5-11 5/8, 210, 4.52, 7, Memphis: Served as placekicker, punter and on kickoffs for OU, offering roster flexibility. Average size, leg strength.
241. (2) Austin Seibert, K, 5-9 1/4, 213, N/A, 7, Oklahoma: Jack-of-all-trades who starred at KR, receiver and (backup) RB. Seven TDs on kickoffs. 104 career catches.
242. (21) Ben Burr-Kirven, OLB, 6-0, 230, 4.56, 7, Washington: Tackle monster who proved bigger, faster than expected in workouts. Too reliant on avoiding blockers.
243. (22) Dre Greenlaw, OLB, 5-11 1/2, 237, N/A, 7, Arkansas: Undersized (and injury-prone) but speedy WILL ‘backer whose best fit initially may be on special teams.
244. (22) Ryan Pope, OT, 6-7, 320, N/A, 7, San Diego State: Battle-tested RT with the length and strength to project as a solid backup in a power-based scheme.
245. (24) Emeke Egbule, OLB, 6-2, 245, 4.65, 7, Houston: Raw but intriguing athlete who arrived as a TE. Shows some twitch as a rusher with agility for coverage.
246. (24) LJ Scott, RB, 6-0 3/8, 227, N/A, 7, Michigan State: Big, powerful runner with vision, balance and burst. Sleeper candidate after injury-shortened 2018 season.
247. (22) Qadree Ollison, RB, 6-0 5/8, 228, 4.58, 7, Pittsburgh: Thunder back with imposing size and power when he keeps his pads low. 29 career rushing TDs.
248. (23) James Williams, RB, 5-9 1/2, 197, 4.58, 7, Washington State: Quicker than his 40-yard dash suggests and a terrific receiver out of the backfield with 202 career grabs.
249. (14) Keenen Brown, TE, 6-2 1/2, 250, 4.75, 7, Texas State: Grad-transfer from Okla. St. who caught nearly as many TDs in 2018 (5) as passes (6) for Cowboys.
250. (13) Brett Rypien, QB, 6-1 5/8, 210, 4.91, 7, Boise State: Soft-tossing but savvy field general with good awareness, accuracy in the short to intermediate zones.
–Field Level Media
Report: Son of Chiefs’ Hill removed from parents’ custody
The son of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was recently removed from the custody of Hill and the boy’s mother, The Kansas City Star reported Thursday evening, amid an investigation into two March incidents.
According to The Star, the Kansas Department for Children and Families would not confirm the child’s removal from custody. The report adds that Hill and the boy’s mother — Crystal Espinal, Hill’s fiancee — are in a family court process called a “child in need of care” case, which evaluates a child’s safety and care and can result in removal from parental custody.
Authorities have been investigating incidents — one on March 5 for child abuse and neglect, and one on March 14 for battery — at Hill’s home in Overland Park, Kan. Both police reports indicated a juvenile was involved.
Hill, 25, has not been charged with any crimes. He reported to the first day of the Chiefs’ offseason workouts earlier this week.
“I don’t want to make judgment on anything other than he is here and he is working,” head coach Andy Reid said when asked about Hill’s situation. “If there is anything to comment on, we will always put it out there for you. We are not hiding it.”
Added general manager Brett Veach on Thursday: “I think it’s going to work itself out here, and we’ll deal with the information as it comes. Like I said, there’s nothing I’d probably be in a position to say right now on that.”
The NFL requested documents from Overland Park Police on March 12, before the second incident, according to The Star. Hill could be subject to discipline from the NFL, whether or not he is charged with a crime, and the league could consider his domestic violence history.
Hill reportedly choked and punched Espinal, then his girlfriend, when she was pregnant in December 2014. Hill was arrested and dismissed from the Oklahoma State football team. He later pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation and received three years’ probation.
Hill and Espinal are listed on the March 5 police report as “others involved.” On the March 14 report, Espinal is listed as “others involved,” with a juvenile listed as the victim. The Star reported previously that Hill’s 3-year-old victim suffered a broken arm in the incident.
Hill told the Star in January that Espinal is pregnant with twins.
Hill is three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first-team All-Pro through three seasons with the Chiefs.
He has 223 catches for 3,255 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also has returned four kickoffs and one punt for scores.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Rosen calls life in limbo ‘annoying’
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen spoke publicly
The Cardinals hold the No. 1 pick in next week’s NFL draft and speculation is rampant that the team, with new coach Kliff Kingsbury at the helm, will select former Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray.
“I definitely understand the situation,” Rosen told SI TV. “I mean, it’s annoying but, like, it is what it is. Football’s a business, and I definitely respect the higher-ups and their decisions. … Whatever decisions are made, it’s my duty to prove them right if they keep me, and prove them wrong if they ship me off.”
The Cardinals went 3-13 last year under former coach Steve Wilks. Rosen started 13 games and passed for 2,278 yards, throwing for 11 touchdowns against 14 interceptions in his rookie season. Rosen was conspicuous in his omission from the Cardinals’ hype video — save for a brief shot of him 56 seconds in — released earlier Thursday along with a 2019 promotional calendar.
–The Carolina Panthers restructured the contract of star linebacker Luke Kuechly to free up more than $7 million in cap space, ESPN reported.
The Panthers converted $9.05 million of Kuechly’s 2019 salary into a bonus, a move that gives the cap-strapped club an additional $7.24 million to play with one week ahead of the draft, according to the report. The Panthers had just $1.34 million in cap space prior to the restructure.
It’s the second consecutive year the Panthers have given Kuechly upfront money. The 28-year-old linebacker is coming off his fifth first-team All-Pro bid. Kuechly posted 130 tackles — including a career-high 20 for loss — last year to go with two sacks and an interception in 16 games.
–Speaking during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ annual state of the franchise address, team executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin spoke about team attendance at this week’s organized team activities and criticized those not in attendance.
“We’re very close to 100 percent attendance, and quite frankly, our players should be here building the concept of team, working hard side by side, constructing our bond of togetherness, formulating our collective priorities and goals,” Coughlin said, via ESPN.
The players not in attendance are All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey — who also missed last offseason’s program to train at his father’s facility in Nashville, Tenn. — and starting linebacker Telvin Smith. Following Coughlin’s comments, the NFLPA tweeted a statement from president Eric Winston reiterating that such activities are voluntary and that coaches and executives are prohibited “from threatening players to participate in voluntary workouts.”
–Washington Redskins defensive end Matt Ioannidis agreed to a three-year extension worth $21.75 million, NFL Network reported.
Ioannidis was drafted 152nd overall in 2016 out of Temple and was entering the final year of his rookie contract. In 38 career games, Ioannidis has 19 starts and 12.0 sacks, including 7.5 last season.
–The Houston Texans expect wide receiver Will Fuller to be on the field for their season-opening Monday night game against the Saints at New Orleans, team general manager Brian Gaine told the team’s website.
Fuller emerged as a dangerous deep threat in his third season in 2018, catching 32 passes for 503 yards and four touchdowns through seven games but suffered a torn ACL in Week 8 against Miami.
–Field Level Media
Texans WR Fuller (ACL) on track for Week 1 return
The Houston Texans expect wide receiver Will Fuller to be on the field for their season-opening Monday night game at New Orleans.
Fuller is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in October and is on pace to return by Week 1, Texans general manager Brian Gaine said Thursday.
“Everything is going well with Will,” Gaine told the team’s website. “I won’t speak to specifics but I anticipate when we kick off vs. New Orleans that he’ll be ready to go and he’ll be at full speed by then. I’m sure through the preseason we’ll be smart and efficient as it relates to getting him right, but everything has gone well, no setbacks, been very positive.”
Fuller emerged as a dangerous deep threat in his third season in 2018, catching 32 passes for 503 yards and four touchdowns through seven games.
Fuller, who turned 25 on Tuesday, was a first-round pick (21st overall) in 2016. He has 107 catches for 1,561 yards and 13 touchdowns in 31 games.
“Everything is trending in the right direction,” Gaine said. “He’s been here the whole offseason. He’s looking good: mind, spirit, body. Everything is going well for Will and we’re excited to see him get back to the field.”
–Field Level Media
Coughlin criticizes absent players, drawing NFLPA response
Just like last offseason, cornerback Jalen Ramsey is skipping Jacksonville’s voluntary workouts. This time, however, the Jaguars are voicing their displeasure.
And that has led to a war of words with the players’ union.
With players in town for the start of the offseason program, the Jaguars held their annual state of the franchise address Thursday. During his four-minute turn at the podium, team executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin spoke about team attendance — or lack thereof.
“We’re very close to 100 percent attendance, and quite frankly, our players should be here building the concept of team, working hard side by side, constructing our bond of togetherness, formulating our collective priorities and goals,” Coughlin said, per ESPN. “Success in the NFL demands struggle. Those who have everything given to them become lazy, selfish and insensitive to the real values of team. The hard work that many try to avoid is the major building block for the development of an outstanding football team.
“It’s not about rights and privileges. It’s about obligations and responsibility, and the question is: Can we count on you?”
According to multiple reports, the specific players Coughlin was criticizing for not being in attendance are Ramsey and starting linebacker Telvin Smith.
Last offseason, Ramsey worked out on his own at his father’s training facility in Nashville, Tenn. The All-Pro also stayed away from the team’s mandatory minicamp last June.
“How do I put this the nicest way possible?” Ramsey said at the time last season. “I don’t think any of my teammates had an issue because they know I was going to come back ready. But at the same time, if they did, I don’t think I would care because once I get out here I know what I was doing was the right thing for me.”
As for Smith, he has reportedly been at every team offseason workout since the club drafted him in 2014. Head coach Doug Marrone told reporters Tuesday that he had yet to hear from either player after reaching out to them to ask if they would attend.
Following Coughlin’s comments, the NFLPA tweeted out a statement from president Eric Winston, not specifically addressed to Coughlin or referencing Coughlin’s comments, but with the message, “Since there seems to [be] some confusion over what a voluntary workout actually means…#NFLPA President @ericwinston.”
Winston’s statement read:
“Our CBA definition of voluntary is the same as the actual definition and prohibits anyone from threatening players to participate in voluntary workouts. This is precisely the reason players negotiated strict work rules and bright lines when it comes to offseason activities. We know, from experience, that not all coaches and executives will adhere to them and we always pursue any violations to protect our rules.”
–Field Level Media
Ireland’s Lowry leads by one at RBC Heritage
Ireland’s Shane Lowry shot a bogey-free round of 6-under-par 65 on Thursday to claim a one-shot lead after the first round of the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, S.C.
Playing in the morning wave, Lowry birdied four holes during a seven-hole stretch at Harbour Town GL and no one was able to catch him.
Americans Daniel Berger, Luke List, Ryan Moore, Trey Mullinax and Ryan Palmer are one shot back at 5 under, with another group of eight players that includes 18th-ranked Patrick Cantlay another shot off the pace.
World No. 1 Dustin Johnson is tied for 15th at 3-under par, with his 68 on Thursday his lowest career opening round in the event. Johnson said he drove the ball well all day in posting four birdies, with his lone blemish a three-putt bogey on the par-3 seventh hole.
“It was a really solid day,” Johnson, who reclaimed the No. 1 spot after tying for second at last week’s Masters, told reporters. “I was in position all day. I drove it nicely, hit some good iron shots. The wind is always a little tricky around here.
“The only bogey I made I missed a short putt there on 7. Other than that, I felt like I gave myself a chance all day.”
FedEx Cup leader Matt Kuchar is tie for 27th at 2 under, along with Zach Johnson and a host of others. They are a shot ahead of Bryson DeChambeau and England’s Ian Poulter, and two shots better than Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele, who was part of that tie for second at the Masters.
Italy’s Francesco Molinari, coming off his disappointing final round at Augusta National, struggled to a 3-over 74 and is tied for 111th.
Dustin Johnson will go out in the morning wave on Friday, when winds are expected to blow between 25-35 mph with rain also in the forecast as the day progresses.
“The weather is going to be here in the morning,” he told reporters. “It’s supposed to blow all day tomorrow. So, yeah, it’s going to be difficult. This golf course is tough enough as it is. Just add wind blowing 30 – it’s going to make it a little bit tougher.
“Just shooting a decent score tomorrow is going to be really, really important.”
NOTES: Five-time event champion Davis Love III withdrew after leaving Wednesday’s pro-am for the birth of his third grandchild. He was replaced by Scott Langley, who is 3 under. … England’s Luke Donald, a five-time runner-up at Harbour Town, is tied for 39th at 1 under. … Defending champion Satoshi Kodaira of Japan is tied for 93rd after shooting a 2-over 73, same as South Korea’s Si Woo Kim, whom Kodaira defeated in a playoff last year.
–Field Level Media
Cards QB Rosen calls situation ‘annoying’ but respects ‘higher-ups’
Arizona Cardinals quarterback
The Cardinals hold the No. 1 pick in next week’s NFL Draft and speculation is rampant that the team, with new coach Kliff Kingsbury at the helm, will select former Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray.
“I definitely understand the situation,” Rosen told SI TV. “I mean, it’s annoying but, like, it is what it is. Football’s a business, and I definitely respect the higher-ups and their decisions. … Whatever decisions are made, it’s my duty to prove them right if they keep me, and prove them wrong if they ship me off.”
The Cardinals went 3-13 last year under former coach Steve Wilks. Rosen started 13 games and passed for 2,278 yards, throwing for 11 touchdowns against 14 interceptions in his rookie season.
“I think the season went as poorly as it could possibly go,” Rosen said in the clip provided by SI. “We won three games and each one of those wins, to me, it felt like we won the Super Bowl. That feeling is so intoxicating and that’s why I want nothing more than to be a part of a team next year and have the same opportunities to go out and compete.”
Rosen was conspicuous in his omission from the Cardinals’ hype video — save for a brief shot of him 56 seconds in — released Thursday along with a 2019 promotional calendar.
–Field Level Media
Johnson, Fowler commit to inaugural Detroit tourney
World
Johnson and Fowler, currently ranked 10th in the world, join a field that includes two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson and 2016 PGA Championship winner Jimmy Walker.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic will be held at the Detroit Golf Club from June 27-30. The course was designed by Donald Ross and has been a fixture in Detroit for more than 100 years.
In other PGA Tour news, viral sensation Hosung Choi has received a sponsor’s exemption and will play in the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Ill., on July 10-14. Choi was invited to the Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this year but missed the cut.
–Field Level Media
Redskins, Ioannidis agree to $21.75M extension
Ioannidis was drafted 152nd overall in 2016 out of Temple and was entering the final year of his rookie contract.
In 38 career games, Ioannidis has 19 starts and 12.0 sacks, including 7.5 last season.
–Field Level Media
Report: Panthers restructure Kuechly’s contract, create $7M in cap space
The
The Panthers converted $9.05 million of Kuechly’s 2019 salary into a bonus, a move that gives the cap-strapped club an additional $7.24 million to play with one week ahead of the NFL Draft, according to the report. The Panthers had just $1.34 million in cap space prior to the restructure.
It’s the second consecutive year the Panthers have given Kuechly upfront money. The 28-year-old linebacker is coming off his fifth first team All-Pro bid.
Kuechly posted 130 tackles – including a career-high 20 for loss – last year to go with two sacks and an interception in 16 games.
Kuechly has made the Pro Bowl the past six seasons.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Defending champion Patriots open against Steelers
The New England Patriots will
The league announced in late March that the opening game of the season would pit the Green Bay Packers at the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sept. 5. The defending Super Bowl champion normally opens the season with a home game on Thursday night, but the NFL wanted to feature its oldest rivalry to open its 100th season, which bumped New England to Sunday night, Sept. 8.
The Patriots will also be in prime time on Oct. 10 vs. the New York Giants (Thursday night), Oct. 21 at the New York Jets (Monday night), Nov. 3 at the Baltimore Ravens (Sunday night) and Dec. 1 at the Houston Texans (Sunday night), with a Dec. 21 or Dec. 22 home meeting with the Buffalo Bills as a possible flex option to Saturday night in prime time.
Joining the Patriots with five scheduled prime-time games are the Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, Steelers and Seattle Seahawks, who have three in a row from Nov. 24-Dec. 8. The Cleveland Browns have four, plus several games that could be flexed later in the season, as do the Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints.
–Fresh off receiving the richest deal in NFL history, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson declared he wants to “be a Seahawk for life.”
“My goal is to play 20 years, so I would be 43ish around then,” said Wilson, who was born in 1988. “So, that would be my goal to be honest with you, and that’s what I’m looking forward to.”
The next five years are taken care of after Wilson signed a four-year, $140 million extension on Tuesday afternoon. He received a $65 million signing bonus and is signed with the Seahawks through the 2023 season.
–A Florida judge issued a temporary protective order Wednesday halting the impending release of videos allegedly showing Patriots owner Robert Kraft soliciting prostitution at a massage parlor.
Judge Joseph Marx scheduled a hearing for April 29 to rule on whether police surveillance videos of Kraft and 24 other men from the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla., will be released.
Kraft has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution following two January visits to the spa. He has pleaded not guilty and is requesting a jury trial.
–Recently retired Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski dented the team’s newest Lombardi Trophy by “bunting” a pitch from teammate Julian Edelman before the Boston Red Sox’s Opening Day game at Fenway Park last week.
As detailed in a story and video on the team’s website, the incident happened as a portion of the team was preparing to throw out the first pitch on April 9, a little over two months after the Patriots’ triumph over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.
As a warm-up pitch approached, Gronkowski squared and used the “bat” to bunt, making square contact with the back of the football shape atop the trophy. A loud clank can be heard on the video as the ball hits and bounces back toward the mound, followed by a bunch of players howling — some in laughter, others in surprise.
–The Miami Dolphins do not plan to trade safety Reshad Jones, general manager Chris Grier said.
Jones skipped the first two days of the Dolphins’ volunteer workouts, which prompted speculation that he might be moved. He is due to earn $13 million, including $11 million in guarantees, with Miami this season.
“I haven’t given him permission to seek a trade,” Grier said in comments published by the Miami Herald. “He doesn’t want a trade. At least he has not informed me. Yeah, Reshad is going to be here.”
–The Seattle Seahawks hosted former Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Corey Liuget and former Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman Al Woods on a visit to the team facility, according to a report from ESPN.
The Seahawks also hosted Allen Bailey, a free-agent defensive end who last played for the Kansas City Chiefs.
–Field Level Media
Patriots’ Gronkowski dented Lombardi by ‘bunting’ baseball
Recently retired New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski dented the team’s newest Lombardi Trophy by “bunting” a pitch from teammate Julian Edelman before the Boston Red Sox’s Opening Day game at Fenway Park last week.
As detailed in a story and video on the team’s website, the incident happened as a portion of the team was preparing to throw out the first pitch on April 9, a little over two months after the Patriots’ triumph over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.
A few players, including Edelman and Gronkowski, were throwing warm-up pitches in a tented area before the game when Gronkowski grabbed the trophy like a bat and stood with it in a batters’ stance, waiting on a pitch from Edelman.
“I say to myself, ‘Certainly that’s just Rob having some fun. He would never hit the ball with that,'” Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater recalled to the team’s website.
As the pitch approached, Gronkowski squared and used the “bat” to bunt, making square contact with the back of the football shape atop the trophy. A loud clank can be heard on the video as the ball hits and bounces back toward the mound, followed by a bunch of players howling — some in laughter, others in surprise.
“It sounded exactly what you think a baseball hitting the Lombardi Trophy would sound like,” offensive lineman Ted Karras said.
Executive vice president of media relations Stacey James told ESPN that the team will “keep the dent and tell the story” for now, although it could be fixed in the future.
The trophy is the sixth in franchise history, all of which have been won since February 2002. Many Super Bowl-winning teams have replica trophies for use at public events while keeping the originals under lock and key, but the dented trophy is apparently the original from Super Bowl LIII.
Long known for his rambunctious personality, the 29-year-old Gronkowski announced his retirement in late March after nine NFL seasons.
–Field Level Media
Seahawks QB Wilson plans on playing 20 seasons
Fresh off receiving the richest deal in NFL history, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson declared that he wants to “be a Seahawk for life.”
He also vowed at Wednesday’s press conference that he wants to play through the 2031 season.
“My goal is to play 20 years, so I would be 43ish around then,” said Wilson, who was born in 1988. “So, that would be my goal to be honest with you, and that’s what I’m looking forward to.”
The next five years are taken care of after Wilson signed a four-year, $140 million extension on Tuesday afternoon. He received a $65 million signing bonus and is signed with the Seahawks through the 2023 season.
Though Wilson placed an April 15 deadline for getting a deal done, he said he never wanted to play anywhere other than Seattle.
“For me, for my family, we love Seattle, and it’s the place I want to be,” Wilson said. “I’ve always wanted to be here. When I first got drafted in 2012, I wanted to be here forever. This helps solidify that. I’ve got many more years to go and a lot more winning to do — we’ve got more Super Bowls to win. I’m excited about that.”
The 30-year-old Wilson has passed for 25,624 yards, 196 touchdowns and only 63 interceptions in 112 NFL games, never missing a start. The five-time Pro Bowler threw a franchise-best 35 touchdown passes last season against just seven interceptions, matching his career low.
Wilson has guided Seattle to the playoffs in six of his seven seasons. The Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII following the 2013 season and lost to the New England Patriots in the big game the next season.
Seattle coach Pete Carroll is well aware of the team’s 75-36-1 regular-season record during the Wilson era and is pleased to see it continue.
“Russ has been a huge factor in everything that has happened, and this allows us to stay on track with continuing to push to find that consistency,” Carroll said. “Russell is a unique player, a unique competitor. It’s rare the way he’s just so consistently connected to competing and battling. To keep that factor as part of the program is just a real positive for our fans and for everyone. We’re all fortunate to see this happen.”
The former third-round pick still feels plenty of motivation … partly because of that “third-round pick” label.
Wilson has never forgotten that 74 players were chosen before him in the 2012 NFL Draft. He was the sixth quarterback selected behind Andrew Luck (No. 1 overall), Robert Griffin III (No. 2), Ryan Tannehill (No. 8), Brandon Weeden (No. 22) and Brock Osweiler (No. 57).
“I was going to make the 31 other teams regret it, and that was my mentality, and still is today,” Wilson said. “I’ve just been fortunate — been very, very fortunate — and blessed to be with great teammates, a great culture here, a great organization. There’s no better place than here, and obviously a great city with amazing fans. The best fans in the world, so it’s a special thing.”
–Field Level Media