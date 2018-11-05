John Elway says coach Vance Joseph’s job is safe for now
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — John Elway says he’s going to “stay the course” with Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph despite his 8-17 record.
Elway told Broncos broadcasting partner Orange & Blue 760 that he’s encouraged by the team’s improvement despite its 3-6 record, which is identical to last year’s mark after nine games.
“At this point in time, we’re going to stay the course. I think there’s enough good things that are going on as far as us and the way that we’re playing,” Elway said. “I’m much more encouraged this year than I was last year.”
A year ago, the Broncos were in the midst of a franchise-worst eight-game skid that included its first shutout in a quarter century and a series of double-digit losses.
This year, they’ve hung tough with some of the league’s top teams, losing by a combined 16 points to the Texans (6-3), Rams (8-1) and Chiefs (8-1) twice.
Brandon McManus missed a 51-yard field goal attempt as time expired in their crushing 19-17 loss to Houston on Sunday .
Although the Broncos have lost six of their last seven, Joseph hasn’t lost the locker room.
“I like the heartbeat of this team and the fact that they’re competitors and they continue to work hard,” Elway said. “As you know, they’re very, very frustrated because they’ve put in a lot of hard work and they’re not getting paid back for all the work they put in with the win.”
Earlier this season, Elway said it was difficult to make many changes midseason and he reiterated that Monday.
“You’d love to have the magic wand and throw the fairy dust on this thing and have some good things happen and get us over the hump,” Elway said. “We’ve been in six one-score games, so I’m much more encouraged this year than I was last year because I think that guys are still playing hard and we’re in games.”
Elway acknowledged last year that he considered firing Joseph after his 5-11 rookie season
Joseph said this summer that he knew he had to get off to a fast start in 2018 for his job security but in the midst of another trying season, he said Monday his focus is on football, not his employment.
“That’s not my concern right now, my future,” Joseph said. “It’s about the players and the coaches and winning football games.”
Joseph has taken heat for his clock management at the end of both halves Sunday, when McManus missed consecutive kicks for the first time in his five-year NFL career, a 62-yarder in the second quarter that led to a field goal by Houston instead and a 51-yarder as time expired that would have given Denver a 20-19 win.
Joseph accepted the blame for the first one, saying he got greedy in going for the long field goal and leaving the Texans enough time to kick their own field goal for a six-point swing at the half.
“Put that on me,” Joseph said. “I was chasing points. That’s wrong.”
Joseph, however, staunchly defended his decision-making on the second one when he decided not to risk Case Keenum getting sacked again after the Broncos had crossed the Houston 35-yard line with about 40 seconds left.
Phillip Lindsay ran up the middle for minus-1 yard and then Denver called timeout with three seconds left.
“I have no problem with how we handled that situation,” Joseph said.
However, McManus is much more accurate from inside of 50 yards than outside.
He’s 23 of 30 in his career between 40 and 49 yards for a 77 percent clip.
From 50-plus yards, he’s just 13 of 25 for a 52 percent success rate.
“Our field-goal line was the 35-yard line. We got to the 33,” Joseph said. “So, at that point, yardage-wise we were good. Obviously, with that pass rush, I wasn’t going to drop back again and allow (Whitney) Mercilus, (Jadeveon) Clowney and (J.J.) Watt to hit the quarterback and the ball’s on the turf and now we lose the game.
“So, my thought process was we have the yards we need. Let’s try to pop a run and get five or six more yards and kick the field goal and win the game. But I wasn’t going to expose our quarterback and our O-line to that pass rush one more time and now if they make a play, now we’re all idiots, right?
“It’s easy Monday morning to say that wasn’t right. But I’m very comfortable with that.”
Texans roll to sixth straight win entering bye week
Despite the dramatic turnaround, coach Bill O’Brien and the Texans (6-3) know that they haven’t accomplished anything yet.
“We’ve done a great job of coming back from where we were,” O’Brien said. “But we’ve got a long way to go.”
Houston’s latest win came in dramatic fashion on Sunday in Denver when the Broncos missed a field goal as time expired to allow the Texans to hold on for the 19-17 victory to keep their winning streak intact. Now they have two weeks to prepare before a trip to visit the Redskins on Nov. 18.
Four of the team’s wins during this streak have come by a touchdown or less, giving the Texans confidence in their ability to win close games.
“Our first two wins were overtime wins,” J.J. Watt said. “When you have to go through those, you learn to never give up hope. You just keep growing one day at a time, one game at a time. It will come.”
He agrees with his coach that the Texans can get a lot better and believes this team filled with hard workers will make that happen.
“It will continue to come,” Watt said. “We still have a lot of things to work on. You continue to find a way to win while you work on those things. It is a lot better to work on them while you are winning than losing.”
The Texans had a shakeup on offense last week when receiver Will Fuller was lost for the season with a torn knee ligament and they traded with Denver for star receiver Demaryius Thomas to take his place. Thomas had three receptions for 61 yards in his Houston debut, but had a false start, lined up in the wrong spot and looked lost on a drive in the fourth quarter, showing he has plenty of work to do to get up to speed before facing Washington.
O’Brien said his struggles were understandable considering he only had three days of practice to try and learn what he needed to know before Sunday’s game.
“(We’re) just continuing to try to coach him up on what we’re doing offensively,” O’Brien said. “Now, we can kind of take a step back and really go back into what we call the basic information, teach him the formations, teach him the routes, the protections, how the protections fit with the routes that he’s running and things like that and the technique of the route.”
While Thomas gets acclimated in Houston, the Texans have been impressed with the development of big rookie tight end Jordan Thomas. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Thomas, who was a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft, has recently emerged as a great goal-line target. He’s grabbed three short touchdowns in the past two games, adding another dimension to Houston’s red zone offense, which struggled earlier this season.
“He was a wide receiver and then as he got bigger, (former Mississippi State coach) Danny Mullen moved him closer to the ball and he became a tight end,” O’Brien said. “Now, he’s had to learn how to block against some of these defensive ends and outside backers and he’s gotten better and better at that.”
The Texans’ big winning streak has coincided with long skids by both the Titans and Jaguars, who both have just three wins. The Jaguars have dropped four straight and the Titans have lost three in a row entering Monday’s game against Dallas.
The Texans think the attitude they showed in getting through their early struggles will help them as they try to add to their streak after the bye.
“A team with grit, fight, one that can really overcome adversity, play good football in tough situations, take care of the football in critical situations, I think that’s the kind of formula that you want to have going down the stretch, hopefully, playing in the playoffs,” safety Tyrann Mathieu said.
Rested Cardinals face daunting trip to Kansas City
Now both are gone.
On Saturday, while the team was enjoying a long weekend off, the Cardinals released Bradford, who lost his starting job after three games to rookie Josh Rosen and had been inactive for the last five. Bradford’s departure came a little less than two weeks after McCoy was fired and replaced by quarterbacks coach Byron Leftwich.
Coach Steve Wilks said Monday that in releasing Bradford “we did what we thought was best for the team. We needed that position to be able to add quality depth at different positions.”
The Cardinals made several roster moves during their bye week. Last week, they signed tight end John Phillips and offensive lineman Colby Gossett. Gossett was signed off the Minnesota practice squad. On Monday, Arizona signed offensive lineman Zack Golditch from the Indianapolis practice squad. The team also re-signed wide receiver Kendall Wright, who had a 10-day stint with the team in October.
Arizona was looking to add depth on the offensive line even though all five starters might be healthy enough to play Sunday at Kansas City. John Wetzel, a backup at both tackle and guard, was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a neck injury.
Right guard Justin Pugh said he is hoping his broken hand will be healed enough for him to play Sunday, which would be four weeks from the day he injured it.
The Cardinals (2-6) are coming off a come-from-behind win over San Francisco but face a much more daunting challenge against the Chiefs (8-1), who opened as 15-point favorites with the advantage moving to 16 ½ points on Monday.
“Dynamic in every area,” Wilks said of the Chiefs, “particularly on the offensive side of the ball. (Patrick) Mahomes is playing outstanding, an MVP-caliber player right now, and all the weapons around him. Again, it’s just about trying to eliminate the big plays, and that’s what they’re known for thus far this year is just creating big plays over the top. We’ve got to try to eliminate that.”
It’s the first of several difficult road challenges for Arizona in the second half of the season. The Cardinals also play at Atlanta, Green Bay and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Arizona’s practice Monday was its first since last Tuesday. A workout had been scheduled for last Wednesday but Wilks cancelled it.
“A lot of injuries, I wanted to be able to give the guys an opportunity to recover,” he said.
Despite the long weekend, Arizona got an extra day of practice this week. Players have Tuesday off before returning to their regular Wednesday-Thursday-Friday practice schedule.
It gives Leftwich a little extra time to work on the offense, which slogged through three quarters before Rosen threw two TD passes in the fourth-quarter in the 18-15 win over San Francisco.
“I think it was very beneficial,” Wilks said. “I’m out there, and I’m watching the flow of practice. I’m seeing it in action with Josh and the things that they’re doing. Not really to indulge a lot in the game plan, but you can see Byron trying to evolve and move this offense in another direction. I think the bye week was very beneficial to him, as well as to the offense.”
Rookie wide receiver Christian Kirk said Leftwich brings “a lot of new energy.”
“He’s such a smart mind and he’s just really good at putting his guys in the right position,” Kirk said.
The losses for the Oakland Raiders have been mounting on and off the field in recent weeks as a season that began with optimism has fallen apart at the midway point.
After four straight losses, including a blowout by Bay Area rival San Francisco, have left the Raiders (1-7) tied for the worst record in the NFL, it’s time to start looking to the future.
To that end, coach Jon Gruden called in his rookie class Friday following the 34-3 loss to the 49ers and delivered a message to the group.
“He was just telling us he needs more from us rookies,” defensive end Arden Key said Monday. “He needs more, more, more. He said we’re doing pretty good but he needs more. We need to lead the league in effort and we’re not doing that as rookies. … It was a wake-up call and we answered.”
Little has gone right of late for the Raiders, who have been outscored by 85 points during a four-game losing streak. The team has also cut captains Bruce Irvin and Derrick Johnson during that span, watched cornerback Dominque Rodgers-Cromartie retire, and traded receiver Amari Cooper to Dallas for a first-round draft pick.
That follows the trade one week before the start of the season that dealt star pass rusher Khalil Mack to Chicago for a package of picks, including two first-rounders.
Oakland was last in the league with seven sacks before cutting ties with Irvin, who led the team with three. Only rookies Maurice Hurst (two sacks) and Key (one), along with Clinton McDonald (one) have sacks among players on the active roster.
That’s why Gruden wants more from his rookie class that also features defensive tackle P.J. Hall.
“I know right now the maturity level on this team has to rise up,” veteran defensive lineman Frostee Rucker said. “We just have to be a complete team and do the little things better. That’s what we’re starting with today, trying to do the little things better.”
The Raiders also added some reinforcements Monday, signing defensive linemen Jacquies Smith and Kony Ealy to contracts.
Ealy had 14 sacks in three seasons with Carolina from 2014-16, including three in a Super Bowl loss to Denver following the 2015 season. He was traded to New England in 2017, got cut by the Patriots and then signed with the New York Jets, where he had one sack in 15 games.
Ealy spent training camp in Dallas before getting cut by the Cowboys on Sept. 1.
Smith was originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2012 and finally got his first chance to play in 2014 with Tampa Bay. He had 13 1/2 sacks in 27 games his first two seasons with the Buccaneers before suffering a major knee injury in 2016.
Smith has played just seven games the past three seasons with Tampa, Detroit and Arizona, recording three tackles and no sacks in seven games. Smith was released by Arizona in September.
Smith worked out for the Raiders in recent weeks and got the call Sunday, a day after Irvin was released. Smith said he feels as healthy as he has since before the injury and is eager for the chance to show what he can do.
“It’s been very frustrating,” he said. “Obviously, I have a ton of confidence in myself. Obviously, I’ve made a ton of plays in this league. Just getting back and getting that opportunity to do that. I’m very confident in my ability. Obviously, these guys see something in me to give me a shot.”
NOTES: The Raiders waived James Cowser. … LT Kolton Miller didn’t have a helmet at practice after re-injuring his right knee last Thursday. … LG Kelechi Osemele participated in practice despite injuring his knee again against the 49ers. … RB Marshawn Lynch stopped by practice for the first time since undergoing surgery on an injured groin last month.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears are about to find out just where they stand.
The NFC North leaders are staring at three straight division games after playing four in a row against the AFC East. And they don’t need to be reminded how important this upcoming stretch is.
“We know that going into these division games, it’s going to take a whole other level. They know us, we know them. We play them twice,” linebacker Leonard Floyd said. “We know now that our level of play is going to have to rise even more.”
A 41-9 romp at Buffalo on Sunday after beating the New York Jets at home the previous week gave them back-to-back wins over the teams with the two worst records in the AFC East.
But now, they’re staring at the meat of their schedule.
Chicago (5-3) hosts Detroit and Minnesota the next two weeks, with the game against the second-place Vikings (5-3-1) on Nov. 18 getting moved to prime time. After that comes a short turnaround before a Thanksgiving matchup on the road against the Lions.
“It’s unique, just like it was playing the four AFC East teams we just played from the same division, but it is what it is,” coach Matt Nagy said on Monday. “We put ourselves in a good position, but no one’s gonna be looking past Detroit.”
The Bears matched their win total from last season as well as their best eight-game start since 2013. They’re pushing for their first playoff appearance since the 2010 team lost to Green Bay in the NFC championship game.
But when it comes to division play, the results in recent years are not good.
Chicago has four straight last-place finishes and a 4-21 record against the NFC North since the start of the 2014 season. The Bears also have a 10-game losing streak against the division, their most recent victory coming against Minnesota on Oct. 31, 2016.
Their only game this year against an NFC North team was the season opener at Green Bay. And that loss was a gut wrencher as the Bears blew a 20-point lead against an injured Aaron Rodgers and lost 24-23.
“I understand, but that’s the thing with us and where we’re going — we try not to get to the past,” Nagy said. “We really don’t. We’re in such a good place right now as an organization. The vibe that we have. We’re learning how to win in different ways. We’ve learned what losing’s about and how you respond from that. But we’re trying to really create our own culture and create our own history.”
In his first season as a head coach, Nagy has the Bears positioning themselves for the postseason. But he insisted he does not use that possibility to motivate the team.
“We worry about playoffs, then we’re worrying about the wrong thing,” Nagy said. “We have a lot of season left.”
Getting star pass rusher Khalil Mack (ankle) and No. 1 receiver Allen Robinson (groin) back could help. Both players have missed the past two games, with Nagy saying they remain day to day. If they do play, the question is how healthy and effective they will be.
Their status could become clearer once the team returns to practice. Both players sat out on Wednesday and Thursday the past two weeks before participating on a limited basis Friday and ultimately being held out of the games.
The Bears were able to beat two struggling teams without them. But the schedule is taking a tougher turn.
“You know all we have to do is win,” tight end Trey Burton said. “Don’t listen to what the guys are saying on the outside and focus on what we’re doing on the inside.”
But coach Doug Marrone stopped short of proclaiming Fournette back or ready to return Sunday at Indianapolis.
“I don’t know if he is going to play,” Marrone said.
Fournette has missed six games, including all four during the team’s four-game losing streak, because of a strained right hamstring. The Jaguars (3-5) reacted to Fournette’s prolonged absence by signing free agent Jamaal Charles and then trading for Carlos Hyde.
Fournette has 20 carries for 71 yards this season and has missed nine games in two years because of injuries and suspension, creating doubts about the fourth overall selection in the 2017 NFL draft.
Jacksonville built its offensive scheme around Fournette and needs him back to potentially take pressure off inconsistent quarterback Blake Bortles.
Marrone, though, won’t know about Fournette’s availability until later in the week.
“How things happen during the week is really what answers a lot of those questions,” he said. “Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, you are worried about this guy. Is he going to be able to play? Is he going to play the full amount? Did we get the other guys ready enough? What plays does he feel comfortable with? What plays do other people feel comfortable with?
“You go back and forth because, at the end of the day, your job is to try and put the team in the best situation to win. Sometimes I feel like I’ve done a good job of that. But sometimes I haven’t.”
Marrone said Bortles injured his non-throwing shoulder against Philadelphia in London, but took “his normal throws” Monday following the team’s bye week.
“It’s early in the week and we will just see how it goes,” Marrone said.
The Jaguars signed a third quarterback, Landry Jones, as an insurance policy in case Bortles’ injury becomes more significant.
McDermott says Allen began testing his arm Friday, and threw about 100 passes during a workout Monday, which translates into an average workload during a normal practice.
In saying he won’t rule out Allen from playing Sunday, McDermott was cautious in adding “I’m going to take it day to day at this point.”
The coach is also taking into account the option of providing Allen additional time to heal with Buffalo (2-7) entering its bye week after playing at New York.
Allen has been out since being hurt during a 20-13 loss at Houston on Oct. 14, which began the Bills’ four-game skid.
The quarterback position has been in flux since and contributed to a sputtering offense which has scored 20 points in its past three games.
Derek Anderson turned the ball over six times in two starts before sustaining a concussion in a 25-6 loss to New England last week. Nathan Peterman threw three interceptions in a 41-9 loss to Chicago on Sunday.
Anderson remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol.
Coach Jay Gruden said that Richardson has been playing through a shoulder injury that is now too much to bear, while Pro Bowl right guard Scherff tore a pectoral muscle and left guard Lauvao tore the ACL in his left knee in Washington’s 38-14 loss to the visiting Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
That setback ended a three-game winning streak for the NFC East-leading Redskins (5-3), who brought in several offensive linemen for tryouts Monday and signed tackle Austin Howard and guards Jonathan Cooper and Luke Bowanko.
Before the signings were announced, Gruden said he expected for at least one new player off the street to start next weekend at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5).
“We just have to make sure we stick with the plan. Keep it fairly simple but not too simple,” said Gruden, whose team has been at its most successful when Adrian Peterson runs the ball effectively but he had only 17 yards on nine carries against Atlanta. “Still going to challenge our guys to do some great things and hopefully the guys that we sign can fit right in and play.”
As it is, Washington already was facing injury issues along its line: Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams missed the game against Atlanta after having surgery on his dislocated right thumb and could be out another two or three weeks.
Plus, Morgan Moses’ status is considered day to day, Gruden said, after the starting right tackle hurt the MCL ligament in his right knee against Atlanta but returned to the game after limping off the field in the first half.
“This is something you don’t want to go through. But it is pro football, and you have to go through it,” Gruden said. “Fortunately we have a very good line coach in Coach (Bill) Callahan.”
Things got so bad against Atlanta that the one healthy starting lineman, center Chase Roullier, ran over to the sideline while Scherff was being tended to on the field to check in with Callahan about who should play where.
“Just to figure out where he wanted guys to go,” Roullier said. “Maybe they want me at guard. Maybe they want me at center.”
It turned out that he stayed at center, but otherwise, the shuffling went like this: Tony Bergstrom, who entered the game at left guard when Lauvao got hurt on the game’s third play, shifted to right guard in place of Scherff; Ty Nsekhe, the backup who started at left tackle in place of Williams, moved to left guard; and rookie third-round draft picks Geron Christian made his NFL debut at left tackle.
Washington essentially was out of linemen at that point, so if another injury had happened, Gruden said defensive end Matt Ioannidis would have been forced to play guard, something he said he’d never done at any level.
“We were about a hangnail away from that happening,” Roullier said. “That would have been interesting.”
Richardson’s first season with the Redskins after leaving the Seattle Seahawks as a free agent ends with 20 catches for 262 yards and two TDs.
“Paul’s been dealing with this thing all year,” Gruden said of the AC joint injury. “Toughed it out for eight weeks and I think the pain has been bothering him so much that he needs to get it fixed.”
Gruden said that starting slot receiver Jamison Crowder, who’s missed four games with an ankle injury, might practice Wednesday.
After throwing four interceptions in an ugly 13-6 loss at Miami on Sunday , the rookie quarterback shouldered the blame and was looking for answers.
“For me, it’s just not playing to the best of my ability and, quite frankly, just playing stupid,” Darnold said Monday. “I thought I played stupid football yesterday and I’ve just got to be better. I know that, the coaches know that and everyone knows that.”
Well, yeah.
But Darnold isn’t alone. Not by any stretch.
Most of the venom from frustrated fans on social media and sports talk radio was directed at coach Todd Bowles, whose hold on his job has become increasingly tenuous as the Jets (3-6) head toward another year — it would be eight straight — without making the playoffs.
“I’m sick of losing,” second-year safety Jamal Adams said after the game. “I’m not a loser. I want to get back on the winning track. We’ve lost three straight? Come on, man.”
This is now a franchise staring at a crossroads.
The Jets have a home game Sunday against the bumbling Buffalo Bills (2-7), who somehow look even more inept than their AFC East counterparts.
“I think it’s huge,” Bowles acknowledged. “It’s our next game. It’s a division rivalry. … Winning takes care of a lot problems and a lot of issues. It’s important for us to win the next ballgame.”
A loss at MetLife Stadium will raise the heat under Bowles’ seat to scorching levels. And, it could force owner Christopher Johnson to seriously re-evaluate things — especially with the team heading into a bye-week break.
“People are obviously a little upset, a little disappointed, coming off three straight losses,” defensive lineman Leonard Williams said. “We definitely needed this one. It was a division game and we talked all week about how important it was for us to get this win.”
And, they still lost.
But there are enough culprits to share the blame.
“It’s not just Sam, it’s the team, period,” Bowles said. “Yesterday, it was mainly the offense. It was tweaks here and there, but we just have to play better and execute as a whole.”
Darnold, of course, had his worst game to date. Center Spencer Long had several wayward shotgun snaps because of a reinjured right middle finger before Bowles finally pulled him from the game. Jeremy Bates’ offense seemed stuck in neutral, and wide receivers rarely gave Darnold a target. And, even the normally sure-handed Jermaine Kearse had a few drops and capped a bad day by forgetting where he was on the field before catching a pass late in the game while standing out of bounds.
“I’m very concerned because we didn’t score a bunch of points the last three weeks,” Bowles said. “We’ve got to find a way to execute better and get it right.”
Darnold’s OK with pointing the finger at himself. But it has raised the thought he might be best served sitting for a week just to clear his head while 39-year-old backup Josh McCown takes the field.
A quarterback change, however, doesn’t appear to be in the plans.
“Not at this time,” Bowles said, “no.”
Darnold, the No. 3 overall draft pick, leads the NFL with 14 interceptions and has struggled during the last three games. He said “I thought I played bad” on Sunday and added he thought the offensive line “blocked their butts off.”
Still, the Jets scored six points and have 33 in their last three games combined.
“I’ve just got to play smarter, play better,” he said. “Yeah, I definitely feel like I forced some things (Sunday), but at the same time, I feel like there were some throws where I was second-guessing myself and I could’ve pulled the trigger.”
The last thing the Jets want is for their still-developing franchise QB is to become increasingly gun-shy.
“I think it’s just me at some moments in the game getting in my own head,” Darnold said. “I’ve just got to stay true to my progressions, stay true to the confidence that I normally have, and just go out there and sling it.”
The defense was mostly solid, allowing just 168 total yards, the second fewest under Bowles. That included 104 yards passing, the lowest under Bowles.
Yet, the Jets still came up short in a game they all acknowledged they should have won.
“I think the biggest consensus overall, for the players and for the coaches and as an organization, we all know that sticking together is what’s going to help us continue the season,” Williams said. “If we start dividing now, if coaches start dividing from players and players from players and coaches from coaches — any type of division in this organization — is only going to hinder us.”
Not long after the Ravens (4-5) lost their third straight, 23-16 to Pittsburgh on Sunday, Harbaugh was asked if he was apprehensive about his future with the team.
“I’ve never been someone who’s worried about keeping a job,” he said. “It’s always been, for me, doing the job.”
On Monday, Harbaugh was asked how it felt to deal with that line of questioning with two months left in the season.
“I’m not surprised or insulted,” he said. “I understand that’s part of it and probably not surprised because you have to win games in this league. That’s the bottom line.”
Harbaugh is in his 11th season with the Ravens. Since taking over for Brian Billick in 2008, he’s compiled a 108-76 record, reached the playoffs six times and won a Super Bowl.
But the Ravens are in the midst of a serious dry spell, and owner Steve Bisciotti acknowledged last February that firing Harbaugh after the 2017 season “was certainly a consideration.”
This year’s team jumped to a 4-2 start but has since stumbled. Entering a long-awaited bye week, Harbaugh spoke about how badly the Ravens needed the break to rest and heal.
“If you watch the tape, we played fast, we played hard,” Harbaugh insisted. “But are we as fast as we were early in the year? Probably not, probably a step off just because it’s Week 9. So this week is going to help us. It’s going to help us pick up that step back, and I’m really kind of excited about that.”
From here on out, Harbaugh might have to coach as if his job depended on it. He does not, however, apologize for how he’d guided the Ravens to this point.
‘I feel real good about the way this team has been coached for the last 11 years, and for the last number of weeks,” he said. “So, there are no regrets. Never been any regrets here with me. We’ll keep fighting. That’s what we do.”
The Ravens looked sensational in a 21-0 win over Tennessee on Oct. 14. After that, however, a botched extra point cost them a shot at overtime in a 24-23 loss to New Orleans, and Carolina put a 36-21 whipping on Baltimore before the Steelers avenged a Sept. 30 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.
“It’s been a tough stretch,” Harbaugh said. “We’ve played three really good football teams the last three games. We haven’t won them. The plus part is they’re good football teams and our players have been playing hard.”
New Orleans and Carolina were coming off a bye before playing the Ravens. Now it’s Baltimore’s turn to sit back, reload, and tweak the playbook before hosting Cincinnati on Nov. 18.
“That’s what the bye is for,” Harbaugh said. “Teams use it for that purpose, and we’re going to get a chance to do that this week, too.”
Each of Baltimore’s last three opponents were coming off a bye week. Now it’s the Ravens’ turn.
“There’s a ton of football left,” said Payton, whose Saints (7-1) are riding a seven-game winning streak as they prepare to travel to Cincinnati (5-3). “There’s a ton of things we have to improve on and we need to improve on, or it’s going to hurt us later. Red zone defense — that has to get better.”
While Payton emphasized that there are a number of corrections that need to be made from week to week, a half-season’s worth of poor numbers on red zone snaps is “the one area that is bothering me.”
Saints opponents have scored touchdowns on 20 of 28 drives (71.4 percent) that have included at least one play run from inside the Saints 20. That ranks 28th out of 32 teams in defensive red zone efficiency.
“You can’t find any team having success later in the season with the numbers that we currently have,” Payton warned. “We’ve got to find a way to improve that.”
Payton’s caution comes even as his team holds the inside track to the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs following a 45-35 victory over the previously unbeaten Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. In that game, the Rams ran red-zone plays on five separate possessions. Three of those drives ended with touchdowns, one ended with a field goal and another ended when the Rams were stopped just short of a first down on a fake field goal.
Technically, that represented an improvement in defensive red-zone efficiency relative to the club’s percentage over eight games. It just wasn’t good enough to allay Payton’s anxiety.
Because the Saints are scoring nearly 35 points per game, they’re likely to win even if their defense gives up a lot of yards, as long as it thrives at stopping opponents short of the end zone and forcing field goals — or creating turnovers.
Linebacker Damario Davis said the key to improving in the red zone is preparing better during the week for the plays that upcoming opponents have been most adept at running in that area of the field.
“It comes down to understanding how teams want to attack you down there and being locked into what they’re going to try to do,” Davis said. “Knowing your assignment and doing your assignment — I just think it comes down to that.”
But Davis also suggested that the Saints defense won’t want to become so preoccupied with its red zone play that it neglects other aspects of the game plan.
“We have our goals every week. All of them are important,” Davis said. “You’ve got to be good in the red zone. You’ve got to be good on third down. You’ve got to be good on first and second down in the pass game. You’ve got to stop the run. You’ve got to find a way to get takeaways. Those are our goals every week. When we do those, we’re usually successful. When we don’t, it’s not a good day.”
Baltimore Ravens: The numbers don’t lie when it comes to putting rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson on the field. Head coach John Harbaugh said as much Sunday and repeated at his Monday press conference that the Ravens are turning their gears to attempt to find ways to use Jackson. “I would like to find more of it,” Harbaugh said, adding the Ravens’ running game has been far better with the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner on the field. “I would like to see him out there more and find ways to get him on the field more, if we can.” Jackson played 13 snaps and was wide open for a touchdown pass, but quarterback Joe Flacco didn’t see him. Harbaugh said he’s confident Jackson will be a starting quarterback, but now is not the time.
Cincinnati Bengals: A.J. Green jammed his toe on the turf on a fourth-quarter catch in the Week 8 game against the Buccaneers that set up a game-winning field goal. After the bye, Green continued to experience inflammation and he consulted a specialist before deciding to rest the injury. While head coach Marvin Lewis did not rule out Green for Sunday’s game against the Saints, ESPN reported Green could miss two or more games. He sat for three games and part of a fourth with a similar injury in 2014. “A.J. will continue to do what A.J. does and bust his tail to get back out there as soon as he can,” Lewis said.
Cleveland Browns: Rookie cornerback Denzel Ward left Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a hip injury and might not be back when the Falcons visit this week. Interim head coach Gregg Williams, who had an active role in the team selecting Ward as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, said the defense would miss him — and might not yet understand just how badly. “We’ll see how long he’s out. People see how good you are when you’re not around, too,” Williams said. Injuries have hit hard at cornerback. E.J. Gaines and Terrance Mitchell were already out for Cleveland.
Pittsburgh Steelers: There is no disadvantage to playing on Thursday night in the opinion of head coach Mike Tomlin. After a win Sunday at Baltimore, Tomlin said he returned and stayed in his office to study the Carolina Panthers. Players were given the day off to recover unless they needed medical treatment, affording coaches a day to build the gameplan for the Panthers. “I really don’t care. As long as it’s a short week for the opponent, I don’t care,” Tomlin said of the short week.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan practiced Monday for the first time since having surgery in April to repair a herniated disc in his back.
The Eagles now have 21 days to decide whether to activate Jernigan from the non-football injury list and add him to the 53-man roster. If they do not, he will not be allowed to play this season.
Jernigan, 26, tallied 29 tackles and 2.5 sacks and started 15 games in his first season in Philadelphia in 2017. He added two tackles during the postseason for the Super Bowl LII champions.
He spent the previous three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, who drafted the Florida State product in the second round in the 2014 NFL Draft.
Former NFL running back Chris Johnson announced his retirement on Monday. He last played during the 2017 season.
“After a great deal of thought and consideration, I have decided to close this chapter of my life and look forward to the new possibilities that have been afforded to me,” he wrote in a statement issued by his management company.
Tennessee selected Johnson in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft out of East Carolina. He spent his first six seasons in the league with the Titans, highlighted by a stellar 2009 season: 2,006 rushing yards and 2,509 yards from scrimmage. He led the league in both categories and was named first-team All-Pro that season.
The Titans cut Johnson before the 2014 season and he spent that year with the New York Jets, followed by three partial seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.
For his career, Johnson appeared in 130 games and rushed for 9,651 yards (4.5 yards per carry). He had 2,255 receiving yards and 64 career touchdowns combined. He had six straight 1,000-yard seasons, all with the Titans.
Johnson, who turned 33 in September, ranks 35th on the NFL’s all-time rushing list. He is one of only seven players to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season.
Chicago Bears: Being flexed to Sunday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11 is another sign of progress head coach Matt Nagy refuses to let his team overlook. While Nagy said he will never utter the word “playoffs” until the Bears have earned a spot in the postseason, he’s asking the team to pay attention to the signs around them. That includes being elevated to a showcase NFL game on Nov. 18. “The goal is to have a lot of those throughout the season … That means you’re doing well.”
Detroit Lions: Matthew Stafford was hit 17 times, sacked 10 and his teammates were left “embarrassed” by the turn of events in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Entering Sunday, Detroit had allowed the least quarterback pressures in the NFL. But after a deluge, Detroit can expect teams to turn up the heat in the pocket. “You have a day like that, it’s a little bit on everybody, obviously,” Stafford said. “I’ve got to get the ball out faster. Got to find checkdowns a little bit faster, get the ball out.” Up next for the Lions is a Sunday date with the Bears at Soldier Field. Detroit and Chicago play twice in the next three weeks. “It comes down to winning your one-on-one matchups, and we got to do a better job of that,” left tackle Taylor Decker said.
Green Bay Packers: Hiding emotion is not a strength of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who said Sunday night after a loss to the New England Patriots that he let the team down by not getting the ball to his No. 1 target, Davante Adams, in pivotal moments. “That’s what I’m most disappointed in myself about is (missing) him a couple times,” Rodgers said, after targeting Adams nine times in the game. “Davante is a tough cover, and I expect to play great every week. I’ve got to keep finding ways to get him the ball, I’ve got to keep moving him around. We did a good job tonight of moving him around (to) No. 2, No. 3 (spots in the formation). But I’ve got to keep looking his way.”
Minnesota Vikings: A preservation plan for running back Dalvin Cook on Sunday was never abandoned, but the second-year back did test his balky hamstring with a 70-yard run down the left sideline. On the play, Cook was clearly unbridled, reaching an NFL-high top speed of more than 22 miles per hour on the breakaway according to NFL advanced statistics. “He actually said that he was thinking about his hamstring and only kept it in fourth gear,” head coach Mike Zimmer said Monday. Zimmer said both running backs will continue to play, with Cook’s snap count plan being reduced as he gets healthier. Latavius Murray is likely to remain the short-yardage back even after Cook is at 100 percent.
Less than 10 months ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars combined for one of the highest-scoring playoff games in NFL history. Now they’ve been relegated out of prime time.
The NFL on Monday announced a trio of games flexed in the Week 11 schedule, and the AFC divisional-round rematch between the Steelers and Jaguars has been moved from the Sunday night slot to a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Nov. 18.
Instead, the NFL is moving the NFC North matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears in the Windy City to its Sunday Night Football slot. The game originally was scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. The upstart Bears (5-3) lead the Vikings (5-3-1) by a half game in the division standings.
The defending Super Bowl champions Eagles’ trip to play the red-hot New Orleans Saints was moved from 1 p.m. to 4:25 p.m. ET, making it the only game to kick off at that time. The Eagles (4-4) have struggled to build any real momentum this season, while the Saints (7-1) have won seven straight and handed the Los Angeles Rams their first loss of the season in Week 9.
As for the Steelers, they have done their part to remain relevant following a slow start to the season, winning four straight following a 1-2-1 start to sit atop the AFC North. The Jags, however, are falling apart. Among the preseason favorites to reach the Super Bowl, Jacksonville has lost four straight following a 3-1 start to the season and is tied for last in the AFC South at 3-5.
In January, Jacksonville stunned many with its 45-42 win in Pittsburgh to advance to the AFC title game.
After celebrating a victory in his Houston Texans debut against his former team Sunday, wide receiver Demaryius Thomas delivered a parting shot to the Denver Broncos.
“That’s what they do over there,” Thomas told NFL.com after the Broncos’ Brandon McManus missed a 51-yard field goal attempt as time expired, allowing Houston to escape Denver with a 19-17 road win. “I ain’t a part of that no more. We like to win over here.”
It was the sixth straight win for the Texans after an 0-3 start. The Broncos have lost six of their last seven following a 2-0 start to the season.
Thomas, who was traded to Houston at last Tuesday’s deadline, caught three passes for 61 yards in his Texans debut.
Thomas, 30, had been with the Broncos since they drafted him in the first round in 2010. He made four Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl with Denver and ranks second in franchise history in receiving yards (9,055) and touchdown catches (60).
Running back Leonard Fournette was on the field Monday when the Jacksonville Jaguars returned to practice after their bye week.
Fournette has not played since Week 4 because of a hamstring injury and has only appeared in two games this season, rushing for 71 yards on 20 carries.
He participated in individual drills Monday and did not appear to have any limitations, according to reporters who observed the session.
The Jaguars (3-5), who are on a four-game losing streak, return to action Sunday against the Colts in Indianapolis.
Jacksonville traded for Carlos Hyde while Fournette was out and also has T.J. Yeldon available in the backfield. Yeldon leads the team with 334 rushing yards on 81 carries.
As a rookie in 2017, Fournette rushed for 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns and caught 36 passes for 302 yards and one score.
The Cincinnati Bengals promoted wide receiver Auden Tate from their practice squad on Monday, unsure of the future availability of star wideout A.J. Green.
Green has an injured foot and is awaiting test results. Surgery is a possibility.
To make room on the roster, the Bengals put defensive end Carl Lawson on injured reserve. He suffered a torn ACL on Oct. 28 in the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Meanwhile, running back Giovani Bernard and wide receiver John Ross participated in the Cincinnati Bengals’ first practice after their bye week.
Bernard has been sidelined since Week 5 with a knee injury. Ross has played in only one game since Week 4 because of a groin injury and has not caught a pass since Sept. 30.
Bernard has rushed for 155 yards this season, second on the team behind Joe Mixon. He ran for 69 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-36 victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4.
Ross, a first-round pick (ninth overall) in 2017, has seven catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns in five games this season.
Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden delivered a triple dose of devastating news on Monday, confirming the club’s worst fears — and then some.
At his weekly news conference, Gruden informed the media that guards Brandon Scherff (torn pectoral) and Shawn Lauvao (torn ACL), along with wide receiver Paul Richardson Jr. (AC joint), all will undergo season-ending surgery.
All three players suffered their injuries during Sunday’s 38-14 loss at home to the Atlanta Falcons. Reports entering Monday were that the team was fearing the worst for its linemen, both of whom underwent MRI exams on Monday. The severity of Richardson’s injury, according to reports, was more of a surprise.
Scherff, 26, was the Redskins’ first-round pick (fifth overall) in the 2015 draft. He made the Pro Bowl in 2016 and 2017 and has been one of the team’s most durable linemen, starting 54 of a possible 56 games since entering the league.
Lauvao, 31, is in his fifth season with Washington after spending his first four seasons with the Cleveland Browns (2010-13).
The Redskins, already playing without starting left tackle Trent Williams after he had thumb surgery last week, also announced that tackle Morgan Moses has a sprained MCL and is day-to-day. Cornerback Quinton Dunbar (shin) is also day-to-day.
Richardson, 26, is in his first season in Washington after spending the first four years of his career with Seattle. He had 20 receptions for 262 yards and a pair of touchdowns this season.
The NFC East-leading Redskins (5-3) go on the road Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Los Angeles Chargers cut kicker Caleb Sturgis on Monday after he missed two extra points and a field goal in Sunday’s win at Seattle.
Sturgis, who had missed the previous two games with a quadriceps injury, has made nine of 13 field-goal attempts and just nine of 15 PATs in six games this season.
In his first five NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins (2013-14) and Philadelphia Eagles (2015-17), he missed a total of four extra points.
Rookie Mike Badgley, who had filled in for the injured Sturgis, was promoted from the practice squad.
Badgley made all seven PATs and all three field goals he attempted during the Chargers’ wins against the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans in Weeks 6 and 7.
In other roster news, ESPN also reported that Chargers tight end Hunter Henry has an outside chance of returning to the team next month. Henry tore his ACL during an offseason workout in May.
