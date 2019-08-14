Jets RB Bell: Preseason reps not essential for success

NFL notebook: Brown back in Raiders’ camp

Oakland Raiders wideout Antonio Brown returned to training camp Tuesday in Napa, Calif., one day after losing his helmet grievance with the NFL.

Brown had not been with the team since he left practice early on July 30. The 31-year-old veteran had sought permission to wear his old helmet, which is no longer certified.

Brown remains out of practice because of blistering feet, the result of a frostbite mishap during cryogenic therapy. Coach Jon Gruden was unsure when Brown would return to practice but expressed confidence the receiver would play in the season opener against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 9.

–Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck isn’t likely to play in the preseason because of a calf injury that has turned into an ankle problem, general manager Chris Ballard said on a conference call.

Luck, who originally injured his calf in April, has only participated (in limited fashion) in three practices in training camp. Ballard said the injury to the front of the ankle developed while Luck was dealing with the calf.

Ballard added that no surgery is planned while the 29-year-old quarterback rehabs the ankle though the preseason. Luck’s availability for the season opener is uncertain.

–New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate lost the appeal of his four-game suspension for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Tate, who reportedly will forfeit $465,000 in base salary, previously indicated that the positive test came from a prescribed fertility medication. He said he reported the use to the league and the Giants prior to testing positive.

“I went into this arbitration with the understanding that due to the facts, unlike many other cases, we could be the exception to win,” Tate said in a statement. “Unfortunately the NFL stood by their no tolerance policy, which I hope one day to help have a part in reforming, so no other player has to go through this situation.”

–Giants rookie first-rounder Daniel Jones is the franchise’s future at quarterback, but owner John Mara hopes to see only 38-year-old Eli Manning this season.

“I hope Eli has a great year and Daniel never sees the field,” Mara said. “That would be in an ideal world, you’d like to see that. At the end of the day it’s going to be a decision by the head coach as to when, or if, Daniel ends up playing this year.”

Manning is 8-23 as the starter over the past two seasons, throwing 40 touchdown passes and 24 interceptions during that span. Jones was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft.

–New England released Danny Etling, ending the Patriots’ attempt to convert the second-year quarterback into a wide receiver.

The Patriots selected Etling in the seventh round of the 2018 draft, and he spent last season on the practice squad for the Super Bowl LIII champions.

The 25-year-old was waived to clear space for tight end Eric Saubert, acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons.

–New Jacksonville quarterback Nick Foles isn’t expected to face his old team Thursday night when the Jaguars host the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jags coach Doug Marrone said Tuesday he likely will hold out many of his starters and doesn’t want to put Foles on the field until his first-string line is healthy and ready to play.

Foles was the MVP of Super Bowl LII after taking over for injured Eagles starter Carson Wentz late in the season and through the playoffs. He left this offseason via free agency, signing a reported four-year deal worth $88 million.

–The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed safety Darian Stewart, who is entering his 10th NFL campaign.

Stewart, 31, won Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos and made the Pro Bowl in 2016.

He has appeared in 130 games (91 starts) with the Broncos (2015-18), Baltimore Ravens (2014) and St. Louis Rams (2010-13) since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina.

