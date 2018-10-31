Jets, MGM Resorts announce gaming deal partnership
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets and MGM Resorts International have agreed on a multiyear deal that is the first of its kind in the NFL.
With the announcement Wednesday, MGM Resorts is now the official gaming partner of the Jets. The agreement is the most comprehensive and integrated gaming partnership in the league, and the first to go beyond a casino sponsorship.
The NHL announced a multiyear agreement Monday to provide MGM Resorts with data for use in betting. It was the second major U.S. professional sports league to strike a deal with the casino since the Supreme Court opened the way for expanded gambling last spring. Las Vegas-based MGM also is the first official sports betting partner of the NBA and WNBA, a deal that was reached in July.
The partnership with the Jets includes giving fans access to an enhanced mobile game that can be played through the team’s app. Marketing aspects, such as signage at MetLife Stadium and advertising, are also included.
MGM Resorts will also sponsor and receive access to the Jets’ production studio at the team’s facility, and Play MGM Studio will be the year-round multimedia home for team content. The casino giant will also provide various hospitality opportunities for Jets season-ticket holders and Jets Rewards members.
Patriots place DB Eric Rowe on injured reserve
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have placed defensive back Eric Rowe on injured reserve with a groin injury.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have placed defensive back Eric Rowe on injured reserve with a groin injury.
Rowe sat out last week’s win at Buffalo and has missed four of the past six games. He started the first two games of the season at cornerback opposite Stephon Gilmore, but has appeared in just two other games as a substitute. He has nine tackles and one pass defense on the season.
A fourth-round pick by Philadelphia in 2015, he was traded to New England in 2016. He has appeared in 21 regular-season games with 12 starts for the Patriots, posting 49 tackles and one interception.
FANTASY PLAYS: New key roles for those left after NFL trades
This has been one of the more active NFL trade deadlines for fantasy purposes.
Fans of Houston, Philadelphia, and Baltimore are assuredly excited by their new players, picking up Demaryius Thomas, Golden Tate and Ty Montgomery. However, it's the teams that traded those players that will likely provide the most opportunity for fantasy value.
DENVER BRONCOS
The Broncos shipped Thomas to the Texans, which will condense the target share within this offense. The primary beneficiaries are Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton, as the Thomas departing removes 20 percent of the team’s targets this season and one of its top red zone threats.
Sanders’ role won’t change much. According to Pro Football Focus, Sanders has taken 64.5 percent of his snaps in the slot. He’s been very successful there, averaging 10 yards per target and catching 76 percent of his targets. Look for similar production for Sanders moving forward but with a better floor/ceiling combination on volume.
On the other hand, Sutton gets a huge boost. Despite being Denver’s third receiver, Sutton already accounted for 22 percent of the team’s air yards, just behind 25 percent for Thomas. With his target share likely moving from the low teens to around 20 percent and much of that volume coming down the field, the ceiling here has expanded significantly for the rookie out of SMU.
DETROIT LIONS
The Lions sent their most targeted wideout in Tate to the Eagles, removing a whopping 27 percent of the team’s targets from their offense. The clear beneficiaries here are Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay. Neither will take Tate’s role out of the slot, but they should each receive a boost in volume. Given the efficiency and profile of each wide receiver, that boost is going to have a meaningful impact.
Jones is averaging 8.2 yards per target and historically has a TD rate well above the league average for wide receivers. He’s the big play receiver with a 15.5 average depth of target (aDOT), which measures how far downfield players are when they are thrown the ball.
While the second year receiver Golladay also has big play ability down the field, his 12.3 aDOT indicates he runs more shorter routes than Jones, which accounts for the much higher catch rate. At 6-4 with speed, Golladay sees the larger jump in ceiling in this offense.
Tate’s direct role in the offense may be filled by T.J. Jones or undrafted free agent Brandon Powell. That will be an interesting situation to monitor moving forward, and both players are worth stashing in dynasty leagues.
GREEN BAY PACKERS
It’s finally going to be the Aaron Jones show in Green Bay. The second year back has the most athletic upside of the team’s options. He has burst and agility and produce well in college, both in terms of yards per carry and percentage of team yards and touchdowns.
Out of the bye week, Jones already looked like the primary back for Green Bay, playing 32 snaps to 13 for Jamaal Williams and six for Montgomery. With Montgomery sent to the Ravens, there’s one less competitor for touches in the Green Bay offense.
For more Week 9 daily fantasy advice and tips, visit DailyRoto: https://dailyroto.com
Business move: Mayfield, Browns go forward following firings
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield called coach Hue Jackson's midseason firing his "welcome to the business" moment.
Mayfield and his teammates regrouped Wednesday, two days after Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley were dismissed by owner Jimmy Haslam, who cited "internal discord" in making the moves.
The Browns (2-5-1) have lost three straight games and regressed following a promising start.
Mayfield said the firings “caught me off guard” and added it’s vital for he and his teammates to stick together. The No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft experienced something similar in college when Bob Stoops retired at Oklahoma and was replaced by Lincoln Riley.
While defensive coordinator Gregg Williams fills in, the Browns are looking for a new coach and Riley has emerged as a potential candidate.
Mayfield said Riley’s style would work in the NFL because “he is smart. He gets his guys to believe in him.”
Harrah’s, Rivers and Sugarhouse Casinos Approved for PA Sports Wagering Certificates
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board approved applications for three more sports betting certificates at its Wednesday morning meeting, bringing the total number of casinos licensed for PA sports betting to five. Chester Downs and Marina, LLC (Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack), Holdings Acquisitions Co., LP (Rivers Casino) and SugarHouse HSAP Gaming, LP (SugarHouse Casino) all got board approval. Rivers and Sugarhouse are both owned by Rush Street Gaming.
Wednesday’s meeting went smoothly with all three applicants making detailed presentations. The petitions were approved immediately after the final presentation. Each company reviewed its gaming history, both in Pennsylvania and in other states, shared plans for what their temporary and permanent sportsbooks will look like and briefly touched on the desire to roll out internet and mobile gaming sooner than later. The focus on Wednesday, however, was the brick-and-mortar locations.
Pennsylvania initially made 13 sports betting certificates available — one for each licensed casino — and with Wednesday’s approvals, five have been claimed and approved.
Read more Harrah's, Rivers and Sugarhouse Casinos Approved for PA Sports Wagering Certificates on SportsHandle.
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix says he’ll play for Redskins this weekend
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — New Washington Redskins safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix says he will "be suited up this weekend" to play for the NFC East leaders, whether it's on defense or special teams.
At his introductory news conference Wednesday, a day after arriving in a trade from the Green Bay Packers, Clinton-Dix said he is “real close” with Redskins safety D.J. Swearinger. The two worked out together in Miami during the offseason.
Clinton-Dix also said he admired late Redskins safety Sean Taylor and models his game after him.
Washington acquired Clinton-Dix for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick. His contract expires after this season.
The Redskins host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Heisman Trophy Winner Props: Updated through Week 9
There was very little change from last week. The top four spots remained the same, and their odds barely changed.
Note: The change column indicates the percentage change in the odds of each player. Positive change labeled in green means the player is getting bet and his odds are lower, while the negative change in red means the player’s odds have regressed.
Heisman Trophy Winner Props
Martin is a data analyst that has been applauded for his ability to make the complex simple. He grew up on a farm in northern Vermont and spent his summers helping his mom lead llama treks at Smugglers’ Notch Resort.
Martin graduated from University of Vermont with a degree in Mathematics. After graduation he left Vermont to work for an educational nonprofit called City Year for two years, and followed that up by attending the data science immersive program at Galvanize in Denver. He is an avid Green Bay Packer fan, and spends his free time playing football and soccer.
The Deals Keep Comin’: New York Jets-MGM Strike Marketing Deal With Eye Toward Sports Betting
The New York Jets have joined with MGM Resorts International (MGM) in a first-of-its-kind partnership making MGM Resorts the Jets’ official gaming partner in an arrangement that goes
The New York Jets have joined with MGM Resorts International (MGM) in a first-of-its-kind partnership making MGM Resorts the Jets’ official gaming partner in an arrangement that goes beyond a basic casino sponsorship, the companies announced Wednesday.
The move is the latest in a recent flurry of transactions uniting the casino/sports wagering world with the U.S. professional sports leagues.
The multi-year agreement between the Jets and MGM is described as “the most comprehensive and integrated gaming partnership in the National Football League (NFL) to date.”
Read more The Deals Keep Comin': New York Jets-MGM Strike Marketing Deal With Eye Toward Sports Betting on SportsHandle.
NFL Week 9: In ‘Lookahead Lines,’ Intrigue As Broncos Trade WR Thomas to Opponent
Every week, Sports Handle will look at NFL lines, specifically “lookahead lines” to see how they’re moving and why. Lookahead lines are those posted one week prior to a game or even before the season has begun, as CG Technology does.
By comparing changes between current lines and the numbers hung days earlier, we can get a sense of where recency bias or overreactions are seeping in.
We’ll highlight the significant shifts, look for value and suggest when it’s a good idea to get behind or stay away from certain teams. Here’s a look at the NFL Week 9 line moves and what it means to bettors. (Note: odds indicated are based on current numbers at several Las Vegas sportsbooks.)
NFL Week 9 Lines, Before And After: Texans-Broncos, Rams-Saints in NFC Heavyweight Clash; FitzMagic Getting 7 At Carolina?
Houston Texans at Denver Broncos (-1)
The Texans-Broncos matchup has the most notable line movement of the week. The SuperBook made the Texans a 1.5-point road favorite last week in its early lines. Houston then destroyed the Dolphins on national TV Thursday night, 42-23. Meanwhile, the Broncos fell (and covered) in Kansas City, 30-23.
The Texans have won five straight (3-2 ATS), while Denver is 1-5 in its last six games (3-3 ATS). The SuperBook opened this number as a pick ’em on Sunday night and within a couple hours it moved to the Broncos -2.5. The Texans did suffer a big loss against Miami when receiver Will Fuller tore his ACL. Deshaun Watson’s numbers are much better with Fuller in the lineup. But is Fuller worth four points? Traditionally only QBs cause moves like that.
The public has come out ahead the last two weeks and they’re certain to be on the Texans Sunday. The Broncos are 2-2 at home this year and 2-1-1 ATS.
But then on Tuedsay an hour after the Broncos traded for WR Demaryius Thomas to their opponent this week — the Texans! — the line dropped to Denver -1.5 and to -1 as of Wednesday morning. Don’t be surprised if Houston is a slight favorite by kickoff. The Texans are playing much better over the last month but the value may end up being on Denver if it becomes a home ‘dog.
NFL Week 9: Over and Under Best Bets
This NFL season, with sports betting expected to be a more common and accepted practice, we're making a point to look beyond point spreads and analyze often-neglected totals. As part of that approach, we're offering up our favorite bet over and favorite under each week.
Over and Under Best Bets
Over and Under Best Bets
Over of the week: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers
Total: 54
The Carolina Panthers are rolling offensively. One week after putting up 21 fourth-quarter points on the Philadelphia Eagles, they scored 36 on the league’s top-rated scoring defense in a home victory over the Baltimore Ravens.
Little reason to believe they won’t push the 40 mark on Sunday against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers D that ranks dead-last in the league with 33.3 points per game allowed, especially in the comfy confines of their home stadium. The Panthers have scored at least 30 points in their last three home games, so look for another explosion against Tampa Bay.
And the Bucs shouldn’t have too much trouble scoring either. They’ve put up at least 27 points in all but one game this season and are in better shape with Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback instead of Jameis Winston.
Even if Carolina pulls away, there’s a good chance we’ll see garbage-time points from a loaded Bucs offense, which should make it easy to push 60 here.
Predicted score: Panthers 38, Buccaneers 35
Under of the week: Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots
Total: 57
This number might be inflated by the fact it’s a high-profile game between two high-profile teams involving two high-profile quarterbacks in prime time, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we ended up with a relatively low-scoring tilt Sunday night.
The Green Bay defense hasn’t been good this year, but it still ranks in the middle of the pack in terms of points allowed and is coming off a strong showing against the league’s most potent offense in Los Angeles. Jaire Alexander, Kenny Clark and Mike Daniels are playing superb football, and I don’t think that’ll change against a New England offense that wasn’t clicking in Week 8.
One thing that was clicking for the Patriots Monday night in Buffalo? The defense, which allowed seven or fewer points for the second time in five weeks. Trey Flowers is grooving up front, and you wonder if they’re going to start stringing strong performances together. After all, Bill Belichick is Bill Belichick.
I don’t expect New England to shut down the Packers the way it shut down the Bills, but I don’t think either team is coming close to the 30-point mark in what should be a closely contested Sunday nighter.
Predicted score: Patriots 24, Packers 23
Good luck, we’re all counting on you.
Previous results
Last week: 1-1
2018 season: 10-6
Brad Gagnon has covered the NFL since 2007 and is a member of the Professional Football Writers of America, despite the fact he actually lives in Canada. The Toronto-based sports journalist's work can also be seen at Bleacher Report, CBS Sports, Awful Announcing and The Guardian. He can be found on Twitter @brad_gagnon
Expected Value In Sports Betting (EV), Explained In Understandable Terms
Editor's Note: The article below originally appeared in Berryhorse's (real name Kieran) free newsletter BetItUp, which you can (and should) subscribe to here to learn more about predictive sports modeling, betting, bankroll management and more. The article is published at Sports Handle with his permission.
It’s very easy to lose
Editor's Note: The article below originally appeared in Berryhorse's (real name Kieran) free newsletter BetItUp, which you can (and should) subscribe to here to learn more about predictive sports modeling, betting, bankroll management and more. The article is published at Sports Handle with his permission.
It’s very easy to lose money betting on sports. Losing wagers may still provide good entertainment for a few hours, but people wanting to actually make money need discipline and at least a basic understanding of math and probability.
Some bettors consider themselves “Positive EV” or +EV bettors, referring to positive expected value. There’s a bunch of articles on the subject that are too complex, especially for those not mathematically inclined. So if you’re encountering EV principles for the first time or need a refresher, we’re pleased to share what’s below by Mr. Berryhorse, which should be digestible by sports bettors of all levels.
Read more Expected Value In Sports Betting (EV), Explained In Understandable Terms on SportsHandle.
Steelers QB Roethlisberger dealing with broken index finger
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with a broken index finger on his left hand.
Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Roethlisberger sustained the injury on his non-throwing hand at some point in Pittsburgh's 33-18 victory over Cleveland on Sunday. Tomlin does not expect the finger to be an issue for
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with a broken index finger on his left hand.
Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Roethlisberger sustained the injury on his non-throwing hand at some point in Pittsburgh’s 33-18 victory over Cleveland on Sunday. Tomlin does not expect the finger to be an issue for Roethlisberger when the AFC North-leading Steelers (4-2-1) travel to Baltimore (4-4) on Sunday.
Roethlisberger completed 24 of 36 passes for 257 yards passing and two touchdowns to Antonio Brown against the Browns as Pittsburgh extended its winning streak to three games. Roethlisberger could be limited in practice this week, though he occasionally does not practice on Wednesdays in general.
Pittsburgh cornerback Coty Sensabaugh is dealing with a toe injury that could limit his practice time. Sensabaugh played extensively against the Browns in place of Artie Burns. Tomlin said Burns was late to a walkthrough on Saturday and did not take any snaps on defense, though the former first-round pick did play on special teams.
Redskins get Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from Packers for 4th-rounder
WASHINGTON (AP) — Aiming to improve a defense that's carried them to the top of the NFC East, the Washington Redskins added safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from the Green Bay Packers at Tuesday's NFL trade deadline for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick.
Clinton-Dix, who can become a free agent after this season, joins D.J. Swearinger
WASHINGTON (AP) — Aiming to improve a defense that’s carried them to the top of the NFC East, the Washington Redskins added safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from the Green Bay Packers at Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick.
Clinton-Dix, who can become a free agent after this season, joins D.J. Swearinger to give the Redskins (5-2) a pair of veteran safeties who rank at the top of the league in interceptions.
Second-year player Montae Nicholson has been starting at safety alongside Swearinger for Washington, which is on a three-game winning streak heading into Sunday’s game against the visiting Atlanta Falcons.
Clinton-Dix was drafted out of Alabama in the first round in 2014 by the Packers and has appeared in all 71 games since, starting 65.
He has 14 interceptions, including three this season for Green Bay (3-3-1), which is in third place in the NFC North and also traded away running back Ty Montgomery on Tuesday to Baltimore.
With the Packers, Clinton-Dix accumulated 419 tackles, 5½ sacks and 38 passes defensed.
One of Clinton-Dix’s picks came in Green Bay’s 31-17 loss at Washington in Week 3. After grabbing the football when tight end Jordan Reed went one way and quarterback Alex Smith threw another in the second quarter, Clinton-Dix ended up by the Redskins sideline, where he slapped palms with Swearinger.
Currently, Swearinger leads the NFL with four interceptions, while Clinton-Dix is in a group of 14 players tied for second place right behind him.
Clinton-Dix, who tweeted “Much love y’all” with an emoji of a piece of cheese, joins a substantial core of defenders on Washington’s roster who played for coach Nick Saban at Alabama. That includes recent first-round picks Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne along the defensive line, and second-round pick Ryan Anderson at linebacker.
That side of the ball is where the Redskins are among the league’s best so far.
Only three teams are allowing opponents to gain fewer yards per game, and only four are giving up fewer points per game.
Bills QB Anderson has concussion; Peterman next option
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Derek Anderson has been diagnosed with a concussion, leaving open the possibility of the Buffalo Bills starting Nathan Peterman against the Chicago Bears this weekend.
Coach Sean McDermott wouldn't rule out Anderson being cleared to play this week in revealing the nature of his injury on Tuesday.
Coach Sean McDermott wouldn’t rule out Anderson being cleared to play this week in revealing the nature of his injury on Tuesday.
Anderson was hurt when he was sacked in the final minutes of a 25-6 loss to the New England Patriots. Anderson was making his second start since rookie Josh Allen sprained his elbow on his right throwing arm in a 20-13 loss at Houston.
With Allen’s status uncertain, the Bills would have little choice but to turn to Peterman, who lost the starting job after faltering badly in the first half of a season-opening 47-3 defeat at Baltimore.
Examining Answers to Key Sports Betting Questions in Illinois
After hearing from a bevy of sports betting professionals, major professional leagues, players’ associations, and those opposed to sports betting, Illinois lawmakers continue slow and steady on their approach to legal sports wagering. While the state legislature has been considering different types of gaming for more than a decade, it has been slow
After hearing from a bevy of sports betting professionals, major professional leagues, players’ associations, and those opposed to sports betting, Illinois lawmakers continue slow and steady on their approach to legal sports wagering. While the state legislature has been considering different types of gaming for more than a decade, it has been slow to act. And it appears things will be no different when it comes to sports betting.
Illinois currently has 10 casinos and three active racetracks, and there has been discussion in the state legislature about approving additional venues, particularly in the city of Chicago. But politics and procedural questions have long slowed the process. Representative Bob Rita (D-District 28) organized and held two hearings on sports betting, the most recent in the state capitol of Springfield on Oct. 17. In the final analysis, the hearing may have provided more questions than answers:
- What will the tax rate be?;
- What will the mobile/internet component look like?;
- Will there be any kind of payout to the professional leagues? The players’ associations?;
- Where will the state’s cut of sports betting revenue go?; and
- Whose bill will make it to a vote?
Sports Betting Hearings Left IL Lawmakers With More Questions Than Answers, So Don’t Expect a Bill to Be Filed Until 2019.
Rita said last week that he doesn’t expect sports betting to come before the Illinois general assembly until the new session begins in late January. The state does have a two-week “veto session” around Thanksgiving, but it’s highly unlikely that any legislation will be far enough through the pipeline to be considered at that point. There’s multiple sports betting bills floating around the general assembly, some to do with sports betting, others to do with daily fantasy sports and still others to do with iGaming. But none, according to Rita, address all the relevant issues, and none have made it to a full vote.
Read more Examining Answers to Key Sports Betting Questions in Illinois on SportsHandle.
Falcons continue to bolster OL, sign veteran Zane Beadles
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have continued to fortify their offensive line by signing veteran tackle Zane Beadles.
Beadles spent the last two seasons with San Francisco following a combined six seasons as a starter with Denver and Jacksonville. The 2012 Pro Bowl selection with the Broncos was released by the 49ers
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have continued to fortify their offensive line by signing veteran tackle Zane Beadles.
Beadles spent the last two seasons with San Francisco following a combined six seasons as a starter with Denver and Jacksonville. The 2012 Pro Bowl selection with the Broncos was released by the 49ers before the season.
The Falcons placed right guard Brandon Fusco on injured reserve last week with a broken right ankle after losing left guard Andy Levitre to a season-ending triceps injury last month.
The addition of Beadles comes after the Falcons (3-4), who play at Washington (5-2) on Sunday, signed offensive linemen Rees Odhiambo and Austin Pasztor last week.
The team waived defensive lineman Michael Bennett IV on Tuesday to clear a spot for Beadles.
Eagles trade 3rd-round pick to Lions for Golden Tate
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired wide receiver Golden Tate from the Detroit Lions for a third-round draft pick next year.
Tate has 44 catches for 517 yards and three touchdowns this season. He joins Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and Jordan Matthews, giving Carson Wentz another target.
Tate has 44 catches for 517 yards and three touchdowns this season. He joins Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and Jordan Matthews, giving Carson Wentz another target.
Tate wrote on Twitter: “It’s been real DETROIT! I’ll love ya forever. Philly Philly let’s get it!!”
The 30-year-old Tate averaged 93 catches, 1,056 yards receiving and five TDs the past four seasons in Detroit. He went to the Pro Bowl after the 2014 season. Tate spent his first four seasons with Seattle.
The defending Super Bowl champions Eagles are 4-4 and have a bye this week.
Seahawks’ Kendricks banned 8 games for insider trading
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has suspended Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks for eight games for his role in an insider trading scheme.
The suspension announced Tuesday for a player who won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia last season includes time served.
The suspension announced Tuesday for a player who won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia last season includes time served.
Kendricks pleaded guilty in September to one count of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud. He faces up to 25 years in prison when sentenced in December.
Kendricks was suspended indefinitely by Commissioner Roger Goodell on Oct. 2. He is eligible to rejoin Seattle for Week 12 at the end of November. But he can’t play again until Week 14, when the Seahawks host the Vikings for a Monday night game Dec. 10.
Cleveland had signed the 28-year-old Kendricks in the offseason, then released him in August after he was charged. Seattle signed him in early September and he played in three games, with 12 total tackles and a sack in the last two games for Seattle before his suspension.
Ballin’ on a Budget Week 8 Results
We started off so promisingly. Our week began 3-for-3, giving us hope for hitting a big five-team parlay, but the primetime games let us down. First, the Vikings couldn’t defend home field and then the Patriots couldn’t convert field goals into touchdowns. All in all, though, we keep climbing further into the black and we’ll take that as we move our percentage to the magical 60 percent mark.
WIN: Colts -3 at Raiders (-115): Colts 42, Raiders 28.
Like I said in the column this week, the Raiders have given up. Not only are they a bad team, they don’t have anyone buying in anymore. That’s pretty much how it’s going to be the rest of the season. How else do you expect a team to respond after it has traded three of its most valuable assets in a clear move toward a rebuild?
Indy, for their part, came back to life on offense as Andrew Luck showed this team can still contend for the playoffs. At -3, this game was way too hard to pass up and I’m happy we didn’t. The win: $7.48.
WIN: Packers +9 at Rams (-110): Rams 29, Packers 27.
You just can’t bet against Aaron Rodgers as a multiple-score underdog. No matter the deficiencies around him in Green Bay, Rodgers finds a way to keep the Packers in games and he did that in LA against the NFL’s most complete team. He ultimately didn’t get the win, but he kept it close, which is all we needed.
The Rams have been dominant, but they’ve been close in a handful of games this season. Watch out for oddsmakers overestimating them on the point spread just because they have an unblemished record. It will certainly be something to watch as they have teams like the Saints and Chiefs coming up on the schedule soon. The win: $7.64.
LOSS: Vikings -1 vs. Saints (-110): Saints 30, Vikings 20.
I thought the Saints would be flat on the road coming off an improbable win over the Ravens, but I was very wrong. Both teams felt each other out before New Orleans ignited in the second half and ran away with the game. They’ve been dealing with injuries, but this Minnesota defense just hasn’t been as good as expected so far this season.
This game also showed the Saints are right in the top tier of the conference and are a serious contender for a first-round bye in the playoffs. While their pass defense may leave something to be desired, their rush defense is tops in the league and when you group that with their high-powered offense, they start to look very scary. The win: $0.
WIN: Broncos-Chiefs UNDER 55 (-110): Chiefs 30, Broncos 23.
We just barely escaped on this one. Luckily, scoring slowed down in the second half or we would’ve been done for. Denver’s defense clamped down and kept things close and we can thank them for that as it saved this bet. If you bet Broncos +10, you can also thank the defense for helping you win that bet.
Despite the run-and-gun Chiefs’ offense, I thought this might be a week where they slow down slightly. As sad as it is, 30 points is slowing down for Kansas City. Even another field goal for either side would have hit this over, but we got just what we needed and we will certainly take it. The win: $7.64.
LOSS: Patriots-Bills OVER 44 (-110): Patriots 25, Bills 6.
This really wasn’t even as close as the final score would indicate. New England routinely stalled out in the red zone and was forced to kick field goals. As we know, field goals are the best friend of the under and it burned us tonight. If New England could’ve found the end zone a few times instead of settling for field goal tries, we probably woudl’ve gotten the over to hit.
A late pick six made it look close and gave us a shred of hope. However, the Bills offense is just anemic with Josh Allen injured and them scoring six points the entire game did us no favors. Playing at home, I thought they might be able to muster up enough points in a two-score loss that the over would it. As it turns out, I was wrong about that. The win: $0.
PIGGY BANK: $174.88 (9.3% return on investment)
PICK PERCENTAGE: 59.5% (22-15-3)
Jacob Kornhauser is a sports reporter in Southern Oregon covering all sports, including Oregon and Oregon State athletics. He has been a national baseball writer for Bleacher Report and Rant Sports and has written two baseball books. He also specializes in sports betting analysis. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri Journalism School.
NFL Week 8 Stat Recap Table: QB, RB and WR
Another day, another quarterback change in Tampa Bay. It’s not often that teams bench a starter, try someone else at the position, and then go back to the original starter. And yet, Ryan Fitzpatrick will be starting next week vs. the Panthers. Keep in mind, he led the Buccaneers to a 2-0 start, beating the defending champs and handing New Orleans their only loss. Then he almost led a miraculous 2nd half comeback following a dismal first half performance vs the Steelers. Week 4 is where it really went down hill. He went 9/18 for 126 yards and 1 interception, and was benched for Jameis Winston. Since then, it appeared that Tampa Bay was set on Winston as a starter, but here we are awaiting what Fitzmagic can produce vs. a hot Carolina team in week 9.
Also, the Houston Texans have won their last 5 games.
Notable Performances
- Deshaun Watson tossed 239 yards and 5 touchdowns
- Patrick Mahomes tossed for 303 yards and 4 touchdowns
- Marlon Mack, Joe Mixon, and James Connor all rushed for 100+ yards and 2 touchdowns
- 12 Players with 100+ receiving yards
- 6 Players with 2 receiving touchdowns
Martin is a data analyst that has been applauded for his ability to make the complex simple. He grew up on a farm in northern Vermont and spent his summers helping his mom lead llama treks at Smugglers’ Notch Resort.
Martin graduated from University of Vermont with a degree in Mathematics. After graduation he left Vermont to work for an educational nonprofit called City Year for two years, and followed that up by attending the data science immersive program at Galvanize in Denver. He is an avid Green Bay Packer fan, and spends his free time playing football and soccer.
SuperContest Contestants Crush In Week 8, Average Over 3 Correct Picks Apiece
Westgate Las Vegas Supercontest players in NFL Week 8 turned in a season-high performance, averaging 3.04 points with nearly 10 percent of the field scoring a perfect 5-0. A total of 270 of the 3,123-entrant field notched 5 points as the top six most popular sides covered the spread this week.
Westgate Las Vegas Supercontest players in NFL Week 8 turned in a season-high performance, averaging 3.04 points with nearly 10 percent of the field scoring a perfect 5-0. A total of 270 of the 3,123-entrant field notched 5 points as the top six most popular sides covered the spread this week.
Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley’s wise football decision to hit the ground and kill the clock rather than cruise into the end zone against the Packers, while leading 29-27 in the waning seconds, had no impact on the 9.5-point SuperContest spread. Even if Gurley had punched it in, the Rams would have kicked the extra point, making the margin 9 at most.
And the Packers +9.5 coming off their bye at the undefeated Rams was the most popular side, by the way. Nearly 40 percent of the pool put their faith in Aaron Rodgers in a spot where his Packers were the biggest point-spread underdog in his career. Here’s the Week 8 sports betting snapshot, then we’ll dig into more of the key decisions this week.
- Favorites vs Underdogs (ATS): 8-6
- Home vs Away (ATS): 5-9
- Over/Under record: 45-9
- Straight up underdog wins: 3
Read More SuperContest Contestants Crush In Week 8, Average Over 3 Correct Picks Apiece on SportsHandle.