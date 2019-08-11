Jets K Catanzaro retires at 28

NFL notebook: Cardinals release DE Philon after arrest

The Arizona Cardinals released defensive end Darius Philon on Saturday, a day after he was arrested on an aggravated assault charge.

Philon, 25, appeared in court on Saturday and was granted a $5,000 secured appearance bond.

He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred in the Phoenix area in May in which he allegedly threatened to shoot a dancer outside a strip club, TMZ reported.

In March, Arizona signed Philon to a two-year deal worth $10 million with $5 million guaranteed, including a $4 million signing bonus.

–Linebacker Oren Burks, a projected starter for the Green Bay Packers, reportedly tore a pectoral muscle, according to multiple reports.

As a rookie in 2018, he missed the first two games of the season while recovering from a shoulder injury and saw limited action, despite starting four games. He made 24 tackles.

The Packers selected the Vanderbilt product in the third round of last year’s draft.

–The Detroit Lions signed journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson to compete for the backup role behind Matthew Stafford.

Johnson, 33, was 1-2 as a starter for the Washington Redskins last season, completing 52 of 91 passes for 590 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Lions gave the free agent a one-year deal after losing No. 2 quarterback Tom Savage to an apparent concussion in Thursday’s preseason opener against the New England Patriots.

–Jacksonville could be without two key pieces on offense when quarterback Nick Foles makes his Jaguars debut in the regular-season opener.

Wide receiver Marqise Lee and left tackle Cam Robinson “are really trying hard … but I don’t know if they are going to be ready for the season,” coach Doug Marrone said.

Lee, 27, is working his way back after missing last season with a torn ACL suffered in the preseason. He was the Jaguars’ leading receiver in 2017, catching 56 passes for 702 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games. In his first four seasons, Lee had 171 receptions for 2,166 yards and eight scores.

–Longtime Baltimore Ravens defensive back Lardarius Webb retired at age 33.

Webb played cornerback and safety for nine seasons in Baltimore before sitting out the 2018 NFL season after being released by the Ravens that March.

He played in 127 regular-season games (86 starts) and tallied 15 interceptions, five sacks and 480 tackles.

–The Seattle Seahawks signed former Ohio State star J.T. Barrett in a depth move at quarterback.

The Seahawks also added linebacker Juwon Young, an undrafted rookie out of Marshall. In corresponding moves, the team waived linebacker Chris Worley and safety Marwin Evans.

Seattle has Paxton Lynch and Geno Smith as backups to starting quarterback Russell Wilson, but Smith is out for at least a week because of a cyst on his knee and might not be available for the second preseason game on Aug. 18 at the Minnesota Vikings.

–The Detroit Lions activated defensive end Trey Flowers from the physically unable to perform list and placed wide receiver Jermaine Kearse on injured reserve.

Signed to a five-year, $90 million contract in March, Flowers has been recovering from surgery on his shoulder following his victory with New England in Super Bowl LIII.

Flowers, who turns 26 next Friday, played in 46 games (37 starts) for the Patriots and registered 21 sacks, 164 tackles and 59 quarterback hits from 2015-18.

–The Buffalo Bills placed oft-injured cornerback E.J. Gaines on injured reserve, according to reports.

The Bill signed Gaines, 27, to a one-year deal in March. Gaines has played in just 43 games since entering the league in 2014.

–The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released veteran offensive lineman Evan Smith.

The interior lineman, who had been with the team for the past five seasons, was set to make $2 million this season.

–The New Orleans Saints released wide receiver Rishard Matthews.

Matthews logged just one catch for seven yards in the Saints’ preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings. He left camp a day later.

–Field Level Media