Jets hit bye-week break with lots of uncertainty, fan unrest
NEW YORK (AP) — By the time Todd Bowles walked off the field at MetLife Stadium and disappeared into the tunnel, many New York Jets fans figured that was the last time they’d see him on their team’s sideline.
Not quite. Not yet.
An embarrassing 41-10 loss to the equally lowly Buffalo Bills last Sunday brought out the venom from Bowles’ biggest detractors — the number of whom has quickly multiplied over the past several weeks. They hoped the bye-week break would bring about a change at the top in response to the team’s miserable 3-7 start.
Owner Christopher Johnson instead opted to not fire Bowles right now — much to the dismay of a large portion of the fan base.
“I understand,” wide receiver Jermaine Kearse said. “Everybody is frustrated. I understand the fans are frustrated. We’re frustrated. It’s understandable. We’re going to stick together. We’re going to stick with Todd. We’re going to have his back.
“And, we’re going to take the bye week, regroup and try to figure this (stuff) out.”
The Jets have six games left and will be hard-pressed to even match the 5-11 records they put up in each of the past two seasons. New York has two games against New England, including a home matchup out of the break, and meetings with Tennessee, Buffalo, Houston and Green Bay — no gimmes in the bunch.
The general feeling is that Bowles’ fate is, in fact, sealed and the Jets will embark on a coaching search as soon as the regular season ends.
“We have to own it and have a week to live with it,” Bowles said of having the bye after such a brutal loss. “They get some time off, make sure they rest up and get healthy. We’re going to come back and try to win six games, one at a time, and see who wants to play.”
The one player everyone’s eyes will be on is rookie quarterback Sam Darnold, whose right foot strain kept him out of the debacle against Buffalo. Bowles said the No. 3 overall pick is also now out of the walking boot he was in last week during practice, a positive sign that he could perhaps soon return.
Darnold’s development will again be at the top of the list of priorities, regardless of the job status of Bowles and his staff. The former USC star has thrown a league-leading 14 interceptions and struggled in three straight losses before his injury.
“I think it’s just me, at some moments in the game, getting in my own head,” Darnold said. “I’ve just got to stay true to my progressions, stay true to the confidence that I normally have and just go out there and sling it.”
Darnold has shown some positive signs, making some impressive plays while also receiving rave reviews from his coaches for his ability to mentally digest the game.
He has made lots of mistakes, too, as he struggles through rookie growing pains. But Darnold is far from the only one having issues.
Jeremy Bates’ sluggish offense ranks 29th in the NFL and has been inconsistent. Injuries to receivers Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa haven’t helped, neither has the shaky offensive line play. The running game has also been mostly grounded the past few games since gaining 323 yards against Denver in Week 5.
“Right now, we’re not scoring touchdowns,” Bates said. “That’s my responsibility to get our players to score touchdowns and I’ll do a better job at that.”
That’s the resounding feeling all around the facility, from the coaches to the players to general manager Mike Maccagnan, whose spotty record in the draft and free agency has contributed to a lack of roster depth.
While first-rounders Leonard Williams, Darron Lee and Jamal Adams — and even Darnold — are starters and major contributors, only 12 of the 22 players drafted from 2015-17 remain on the roster. The bulk of the crop from those draft classes should be major depth pieces now, namely wide receivers ArDarius Stewart (third round, 2017) and Chad Hansen (fourth, 2017). Instead, the Jets will look to make a big-time splash in free agency next offseason with about $100 million in salary cap space.
“This is an offseason we feel really good about,” Maccagnan said. “We’ve done a lot of work already and we’re going to do a lot more work on the pro free agency.”
Staying patient is a tough task for most Jets fans. After all, they’ve been doing that for 50 years, since the franchise’s one and only trip to the Super Bowl.
Anger and frustration are the prevailing emotions right now among the team’s most dedicated followers. And, the Jets insist they’re right there with them.
“Imagine if it’s your job, how much more upset you are,” quarterback Josh McCown said. “So I think that’s the case for us. I think that’s what I would say, is that we feel the same way. We’re probably even more so than them because it’s our livelihood and this is the game that we love. So when you go out and play like that, we’re upset about that and it’s unacceptable.
“We want to find a way to make it different. That’s the main thing.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Vikings-Bears Preview Capsule
MINNESOTA (5-3-1) at CHICAGO (6-3)
Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
OPENING LINE — Bears by 2½
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Minnesota 5-3-1, Chicago 6-3
SERIES RECORD — Vikings lead 60-52-2
LAST MEETING — Vikings beat Bears 23-10, Dec. 31, 2017
LAST WEEK — Vikings had bye, beat Detroit 24-9 on Nov. 4; Bears
MINNESOTA (5-3-1) at CHICAGO (6-3)
Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
OPENING LINE — Bears by 2½
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Minnesota 5-3-1, Chicago 6-3
SERIES RECORD — Vikings lead 60-52-2
LAST MEETING — Vikings beat Bears 23-10, Dec. 31, 2017
LAST WEEK — Vikings had bye, beat Detroit 24-9 on Nov. 4; Bears beat Lions 34-22
AP PRO32 RANKING — Vikings No. 7, Bears No. 10.
VIKINGS OFFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (28), PASS (8).
VIKINGS DEFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (3), PASS (12).
BEARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (12), PASS (20).
BEARS DEFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (2), PASS (13).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Vikings have won four of five since loss at Rams on Sept. 27. … Minnesota has allowed average of 252.5 yards over last four games, winning three. … Vikings haven’t had full starting lineup available on defense since Week 2 at Packers. LB Anthony Barr (hamstring) has missed past two games, SS Andrew Sendejo (groin) has missed past four. …. QB Kirk Cousins grew up about 40 miles from Soldier Field in Barrington, Illinois. … FS Harrison Smith, who has four interceptions and six passes defended in 10 career games against Bears, is only player in league since 2016 with at least three interceptions and three sacks in same season. … Vikings WRs Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs have three games each of 10-plus catches this season. Cris Carter has team record with four such games in 1994 and again in 1995. Thielen has eight games of 100-plus yards, already tying Randy Moss (2000 and 2003) for most in one season in team history. … Bears are on second three-game win streak of season, haven’t won four straight since six-game run in 2012. … Chicago dropped 10 in row against NFC North opponents before beating Detroit. … Chicago leads NFL with 16 interceptions, ranks second with 24 takeaways. … QB Mitchell Trubisky has tied franchise record with four 300-yard passing games this season. He threw for career-high 355 yards and three touchdowns with 148.6 rating last week. … LB Khalil Mack had two of Chicago’s six sacks against Detroit after missing back-to-back games with injured right ankle. … CB Kyle Fuller is tied for second in NFL with four interceptions. … WR Allen Robinson had six receptions for 133 yards, two TDs against Detroit after missing previous two games with groin injury. … Rookie WR Anthony Miller had career-high 122 yards on five receptions last week. … K Cody Parkey is coming off rough game, hitting uprights while missing two extra points and two field goals. … Fantasy tip: Though he will be tested by top-five defense, Trubisky appears to be settling in and is coming off one of his best games since Bears drafted him No. 2 overall in 2017.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Struggles aside, Bills GM not veering from rebuilding plan
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — With little money to spend and few impact players interested in signing with the Bills given the uncertainty at quarterback this past offseason, general manager Brandon Beane understood Buffalo's offense was going to struggle.
Little did he realize how much.
"There's nobody that goes into a season and
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — With little money to spend and few impact players interested in signing with the Bills given the uncertainty at quarterback this past offseason, general manager Brandon Beane understood Buffalo’s offense was going to struggle.
Little did he realize how much.
“There’s nobody that goes into a season and looks for either side of the ball to have a down year and to be statistically where our offense is,” Beane told The Associated Press during a wide-ranging interview before Buffalo entered its bye week.
He then recalled something former coach John Fox once said when the two worked together in Carolina.
“There’s nobody going to rescue you in-season,” said Beane, in his second year in Buffalo. “You’ve got to dig out of it yourself. And all you can do is put your head down and keep working.”
Much of the heavy lifting will have to wait for the offseason when Buffalo is projected to be more than $90 million under the NFL’s salary cap, plus a current stockpile of 10 draft picks.
Otherwise, a year after ending a 17-year playoff drought, the Bills (3-7) are realistically out of this year’s postseason conversation because of a young, patchwork lineup dragged down by an anemic offense that’s had four starters at quarterback.
Whatever life that journeyman Matt Barkley breathed into the Bills during a 41-10 win at the New York Jets on Sunday, the 451-yard, five-touchdown outing that the Bills generated barely moved the needle on an offense that ranks 31st in total yards and points, and last in yards passing.
The struggles reflect a combination of issues including:
— Breaking in rookie quarterback Josh Allen.
— Unexpected offseason personnel losses, such as center Eric Wood being diagnosed with a career-ending neck injury, and left guard Richie Incognito forcing his way off the team after being unhappy with taking a pay cut.
— Beane’s intent to shed high-priced contracts in trading quarterback Tyrod Taylor to Cleveland and left tackle Cordy Glenn to Cincinnati, and not re-signing linebacker Preston Brown and cornerback E.J. Gaines.
And there was one mistake the general manager owns up to making.
Beane misjudged the team’s lack of experienced depth at quarterback after trading AJ McCarron to Oakland a week before the start of the season, leaving Buffalo with second-year player Nathan Peterman as the starter, and Allen as the backup.
Once Allen was forced to take over after Peterman reverted to his turnover-prone ways midway through a 47-3 season-opening loss at Baltimore, Beane waited until Week 5 to lure Derek Anderson out of semiretirement.
“Yes. One hundred percent. That’s on me, and nobody else,” Beane said. “I should’ve known better. I tried to push it off a couple of weeks. It was a mistake that I regret.”
At least Anderson was on the roster in time to step in two weeks later after Allen sprained his right throwing elbow in a 20-13 loss at Houston. Even then, Anderson struggled in throwing four interceptions and losing two fumbles in his next two starts before being sidelined by a concussion.
Peterman was cut this week, while Allen has resumed practicing and is in line to reclaim the job once Buffalo returns to host Jacksonville on Nov. 25.
Though the Bills will likely endure more downs than ups with Allen over the final six weeks, Beane and McDermott stress the rookie’s development is critical to the team’s needs beyond this season.
McDermott raised eyebrows when explaining his long-term vision following a 22-0 loss at Green Bay, in which Buffalo managed 145 yards and Allen threw two interceptions and lost a fumble.
“There’s going to be some of these moments. As hard as it is, you’ve got to understand where we are in the build,” McDermott said. “We’re trying to develop a culture here. The culture, to me, trumps strategy.”
There’s no magic wand Beane can wave to speed up the process, which was evident this past offseason in failing to add talent on offense.
It’s not as if he didn’t try.
“We were in on guys on offense. But it got to the point where they were either higher than we thought they were valued,” Beane said. “Or there were cases where we lost out. A guy wanted to go where there was an established quarterback.”
Though Beane didn’t name which free agents the Bills expressed interest in landing, one is receiver John Brown, who signed a one-year, $5 million contract with Baltimore.
The Bills were also interested in receivers Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel, who signed with Chicago. In 2017, the Bills were interested in re-signing Robert Woods, before realizing they weren’t in a position to get into a bidding war for a player who eventually signed a five-year, $34 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams.
Instead, Buffalo committed its limited resources on defense in signing defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, pass-rusher Trent Murphy and cornerback Vontae Davis, who abruptly quit the team at halftime during a 31-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2.
Difficult as it’s been, Beane isn’t veering from his plan, and confident the Bills will improve.
Rookies, such as Allen, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, cornerback Taron Johnson and guard Wyatt Teller, are gaining valuable on-field experience. The cap situation is being resolved, though Beane stressed he’s going to be “judicious” in spending, while continuing to focus on building through the draft.
“You can’t just all of a sudden abort the mission because you’re 2-7 and start doing this or just trading away assets to bring in a guy,” he said, before the win at New York.
“It will hurt you in the future, and you’re going to regret it,” Beane added. “We are frustrated. But I am wired that when you put a plan in place, you see the plan out.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
49ers 2017 draft class struggles in second year in NFL
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — As Eli Manning drove the New York Giants down the field for the game-winning touchdown in the latest loss for San Francisco, two players expected to be foundation pieces for the 49ers defense were only spectators.
Reuben Foster missed his 10th game in two seasons because of injuries
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — As Eli Manning drove the New York Giants down the field for the game-winning touchdown in the latest loss for San Francisco, two players expected to be foundation pieces for the 49ers defense were only spectators.
Reuben Foster missed his 10th game in two seasons because of injuries and suspension and fellow 2017 first-round pick Solomon Thomas remained on the sideline because he’s not good enough to be on the field at crunch time.
While the season-ending knee injury to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back in September probably ended any realistic chances of the 49ers being contenders this season, the lackluster production from coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch’s first draft class has been a major negative this season as the 49ers (2-8) head into the bye week with the second-worst record in the NFL.
When the Niners return next week for the final six games, those second-year players such as Thomas, Foster and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon need to show they can be foundation pieces the team expected when they were drafted in the first three rounds.
“I want them to sit there and really think of what their goals are for the rest of the half,” Shanahan said of his message to the entire team. “Do they want to solidify themselves as a starter, a backup? Do they want to be a part of it here? Do they want to be one of the answers or a solution to what we’re going through? And really when they think about all that and they understand it all and what they want, which I’m sure they all have high aspirations, I want their actions to come back and show that.”
The second-year players haven’t shown that yet. Thomas, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 draft, has struggled even to get onto the field in pass-rushing situations. He lacks the speed to come off the edge and hasn’t shown the ability to be one of the team’s top inside rushers so he has been mostly relegated to being only a base defender.
Thomas’ only sack of the season came when Oakland’s Derek Carr ran out of bounds instead of throwing the ball away two weeks ago. Thomas has just three other quarterback pressures the past seven games.
The Niners traded back into the first round in 2017 to select Foster 31st overall. He showed great promise in 10 games as a rookie, but was suspended the first two games this year following off-field issues in the offseason. He hasn’t been an impact player once he returned as he has been hampered in part by shoulder and hamstring injuries.
Foster has no sacks, interceptions, fumble recoveries or forced fumbles in his career and has 10 missed tackles already this year, with his tackle efficiency ranking fourth worst among linebackers with at least 200 snaps.
“He’s going to be fine,” defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said. “I get it, in this day and age, with everything needs to happen now. But, I promise you, Reuben is going to be just fine when this is all said and done. Second-year player, to push the panic button is way, way premature in my mind.”
Saleh says he believes the second season can be toughest on a player as outside influences can make them forget what made them successful as rookies.
Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman sees that mostly as a crutch that needs to be avoided.
“Everybody hears about the rookie wall and the sophomore slump,” he said. “Those things can happen. It can be a slippery slope. You can go downhill in a hurry.”
The team’s other third-round pick C.J. Beathard, was benched after struggling in place of Garoppolo. Fourth-round running Joe Williams was cut before the season after never suiting up for the team and two of the bright spots from last year, fifth-round receiver Trent Taylor and seventh-round safety Adrian Colbert, have regressed.
About the only success so far from that class has been fifth-round tight end George Kittle, who has emerged as a star in his second year, ranking third among all tight ends with 50 catches for 775 yards this season.
“I believe that we can get more out of our guys,” Shanahan said. “I believe that’s up to myself, I believe that’s up to coaches and I believe it’s up to the players. I think there are guys that are doing some good things. But, even the guys who are doing the best, I still think there’s even more.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Broncos-Chargers Preview Capsule
DENVER (3-6) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (7-2)
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE - Chargers by 7 1/2
RECORD VS. SPREAD - Broncos 3-5-1, Chargers 5-4
SERIES RECORD - Broncos lead 65-51-1
LAST MEETING - Chargers beat Broncos 21-0, Oct. 22, 2017
LAST WEEK - Broncos had bye, lost to Houston 19-17
DENVER (3-6) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (7-2)
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE – Chargers by 7 1/2
RECORD VS. SPREAD – Broncos 3-5-1, Chargers 5-4
SERIES RECORD – Broncos lead 65-51-1
LAST MEETING – Chargers beat Broncos 21-0, Oct. 22, 2017
LAST WEEK – Broncos had bye, lost to Houston 19-17 on Nov. 4; Chargers beat Raiders 20-6
AP PRO32 RANKING – Broncos No. 23, Chargers No. 5
BRONCOS OFFENSE – OVERALL (11), RUSH (9), PASS (17).
BRONCOS DEFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (26), PASS (10).
CHAGERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (8), RUSH (7), PASS (13).
CHARGERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (14), RUSH (17), PASS (17).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – … Broncos have won two of past three in series . Denver hoping for better post-bye run after franchise-worst eight-game skid last year. … RB Phillip Lindsay leads all rookie rushers with 591 yards on 110 carries for 5.4-yard average. … Rookie RB Royce Freeman, who’s missed two games with sprained ankle, returns this weekend. He has 4.4-yard average and four TDs. … Broncos are fifth in league with 45 plays of 20 yards or more. . LBs Von Miller (9) and Bradley Chubb (8) have most sacks by pass-rushing duo. Chubb has 6 1-2 sacks in past four games. . Denver leads league with three blocked kicks (punt, field goal and extra-point attempt). . Chargers are league-best 13-3 since Week 9 last season. Their six-game winning streak marks 11th time since merger they had streak of six or more. . QB Philip Rivers has thrown two or more TDs in nine straight games. Only five QBs in league history have string of 10 or more games. . RB Melvin Gordon third in AFC with 1,033 scrimmage yards. He has at least 120 yards and TD in five straight games. . WR Keenan Allen has four touchdowns in past five games vs. Denver. . LB Melvin Ingram has sack in three straight games. . Chargers allowing just 15.5 points per game during winning streak. … Fantasy tip: Broncos QB Case Keenum has thrown two or more touchdown passes in three of past five past games.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Buccaneers-Giants Preview Capsule
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (3-6) at NEW YORK GIANTS (2-7)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE - Giants by 1
RECORD VS. SPREAD -Tampa Bay 3-6, New York 4-5
SERIES RECORD - Giants lead 14-7
LAST MEETING - Buccaneers beat Giants 25-23, Oct. 1, 2017
LAST WEEK - Buccaneers lost to Redskins 16-3;
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (3-6) at NEW YORK GIANTS (2-7)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE – Giants by 1
RECORD VS. SPREAD -Tampa Bay 3-6, New York 4-5
SERIES RECORD – Giants lead 14-7
LAST MEETING – Buccaneers beat Giants 25-23, Oct. 1, 2017
LAST WEEK – Buccaneers lost to Redskins 16-3; Giants beat 49ers 27-23
AP PRO32 RANKING – Buccaneers No. 26, Giants No. 28
BUCCANEERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (1), RUSH (29), PASS (1).
BUCCANEERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (28), RUSH (15), PASS (29).
GIANTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (24), RUSH (31), PASS (15).
GIANTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (22), RUSH (25), PASS (18).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Bucs have lost three in row and six of seven. … RB Jacquizz Rodgers had 108 yards from scrimmage last week, 83 rushing and 25 receiving. … WR Mike Evans has 13 catches for 217 yards and TD in two games against Giants. … WR DeSean Jackson has scored five touchdowns in last six games against New York, three receiving, two punt returns. … WR Chris Godwin had seven catches for 103 yards last week. … Rookie DT Vita Vea had first sack last week. … DE Carl Nassib has four sacks in last four games. … DE Jason Pierre-Paul had 58½ sacks and 13 forced fumbles in eight seasons with Giants. He has eight sacks with Bucs this season, two less than Giants’ total. … Giants snapped five-game losing streak last week, looking for consecutive wins for first time since December 2016. … QB Eli Manning threw three touchdowns in win over Niners. He aims for fifth straight game with two or more TD passes against Bucs. … RB Saquon Barkley is only player in NFL with 500-plus yards rushing (586) and 500-plus yards receiving (530) despite working behind weak O-line. Barkley has at least 100 yards from scrimmage in seven of eight games, ranks third overall with 1,016 yards from scrimmage on season…. WR Odell Beckham Jr., has 20 catches for 352 yards and three TDs in last three outings. … S Landon Collins had team-high nine tackles last week and leads team with 71 tackles. … LB B.J. Goodson had first two career interceptions against Niners. … Fantasy tip: Bucs QB Ryan Fitzpatrick ranks second in NFC, averaging 314.1 yards passing. Fitz threw for 406 yards last week, his fourth 400-yarder of season. Despite missing three starts, his 17 TD passes match Giants’ TD total as team. Giants have not had sack in last two games.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Titans-Colts Preview Capsule
TENNESSEE (5-4) at INDIANAPOLIS (4-5)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE - Colts by 2½
RECORD VS. SPREAD - Tennessee 6-3, Indianapolis 4-4-1
SERIES RECORD - Colts lead 31-16
LAST MEETING - Titans beat Colts 20-18, Nov. 26, 2017
LAST WEEK — Titans beat Patriots 34-10; Colts beat Jaguars 29-26
AP PRO32
TENNESSEE (5-4) at INDIANAPOLIS (4-5)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE – Colts by 2½
RECORD VS. SPREAD – Tennessee 6-3, Indianapolis 4-4-1
SERIES RECORD – Colts lead 31-16
LAST MEETING – Titans beat Colts 20-18, Nov. 26, 2017
LAST WEEK — Titans beat Patriots 34-10; Colts beat Jaguars 29-26
AP PRO32 RANKING – Titans No. 12, Colts No. 18.
TITANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (30), RUSH (15), PASS (30).
TITANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (6), RUSH (10T), PASS (6).
COLTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (9), RUSH (16), PASS (12).
COLTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (23T), RUSH (14), PASS (24).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Tennessee has won six straight against division foes. … Titans have league’s No. 1 scoring defense, allowing 16.8 points, and have allowed league-low 16 TDs. … Tennessee also has second-half shutouts in back-to-back weeks and NFL’s No. 1 red-zone percentage, allowing TDs on 34.8 percent of drives inside 20. … Titans are coming off largest margin of victory since Sept. 13, 2015. … Darius Jennings leads NFL with 35.9-yard average on kickoff returns. … Titans are least-penalized team in NFL (41). … Titans WR Corey Davis had 125 yards receiving last weekend for second 100-yard game of career. … RB Derrick Henry has run for at least one TD in three straight games. … RB Dion Lewis needs two receptions to set single-season career high, 20 yards rushing to reach 2,000 in career, and 13 yards receiving to reach 1,000 in career. … QB Marcus Mariota can achieve career best by throwing two TD passes in three straight games. … Colts were swept by Titans last season after winning 11 straight in series. … Indy has won three straight overall and is seeking four in row since Nov. 2014. … Win would give Colts more victories this season than last. … QB Andrew Luck is perfect 9-0 all-time against Titans. … Luck has thrown TD pass in league-high 32 straight games, and at least three TD passes in six straight. Dan Marino (seven) is No. 3 in league history in that category. … Luck needs one 300-yard game to break tie with Peyton Manning, Matt Ryan, Matthew Stafford and Kurt Warner for most in player’s first seven seasons (30), and three TD passes to tie Jim Kelly (161) for No. 8 in first seven seasons … Luck has not been sacked since Oct. 4 in career-best 185 attempts. … K Adam Vinatieri can break George Blanda’s NFL record for most career regular-season wins (209). Vinatieri entered NFL one year before Titans coach Mike Vrabel and was teammate of Vrabel’s for five seasons in New England. … Eric Ebron leads all NFL tight ends with nine TD catches this season and had 11 total in first four seasons, all with Lions. … Former Colts WR Reggie Wayne will become 15th inductee of Colts’ Ring of Honor. … Fantasy tip: Expect Colts to continue looking for mismatches, even against NFL’s top scoring defense.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Texans-Redskins Preview Capsule
HOUSTON (6-3) at WASHINGTON (6-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE — Redskins by 1
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Texans 4-5, Redskins 6-3
SERIES RECORD — Tied 2-2
LAST MEETING —Texans beat Redskins 17-6, Sept. 7, 2014
LAST WEEK — Texans had bye, beat Broncos 19-17 on Nov 4; Redskins beat Buccaneers
HOUSTON (6-3) at WASHINGTON (6-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE — Redskins by 1
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Texans 4-5, Redskins 6-3
SERIES RECORD — Tied 2-2
LAST MEETING —Texans beat Redskins 17-6, Sept. 7, 2014
LAST WEEK — Texans had bye, beat Broncos 19-17 on Nov 4; Redskins beat Buccaneers 16-3
AP PRO32 RANKING —Texans No. 9, Redskins No. 11
TEXANS OFFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (11), PASS (18)
TEXANS DEFENSE — OVERALL (9), RUSH (6), PASS (16)
REDSKINS OFFENSE – OVERALL (26), RUSH (10), PASS (25)
REDSKINS DEFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (5), PASS (25)
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Texans have won past two meetings. Redskins last beat Texans in 2006. … AFC South-leading Houston has won six in row since 0-3 start. … QB Deshaun Watson’s 36 touchdown passes are second most in NFL history in first 16 games after Kurt Warner’s 39. … Watson has back-to-back 200-yard passing games but has not thrown for 300-plus since Week 5. … Only five teams have allowed more sacks than Texans’ 30. … RB Lamar Miller has 100-plus yards rushing and TD in two of past three games. … WR DeAndre Hopkins coming off 10 catches for 105 yards and TD in Week 9. … Hopkins’ four games with 10-plus catches, 100-plus yards and TD are most in league since start of 2017. … Hopkins has five TD catches over past four games. … WR Demaryius Thomas had three catches for 61 yards in Texans debut vs. Broncos after trade from Denver. … DE J.J. Watt has nine sacks in past seven games. … DE Jadeveon Clowney has three sacks in past three games. … S Justin Reid had career-high nine tackles vs. Broncos. … Redskins lead NFC East by two games over Eagles and Cowboys. … QB Alex Smith had 100.5 rating and TD pass last week at Tampa Bay. … RB Adrian Peterson has 251 yards rushing and TD in three career meetings. … WR Josh Doctson has TD catches in back-to-back games. … Jordan Reed is one of four tight ends with 200-plus catches and 20-plus receiving TDs since 2015. … Redskins’ defense has forced turnover in 13 consecutive games, longest active streak in NFL. … DL Matt Ioannidis leads team with 7 1-2 sacks. … LB Ryan Kerrigan has sacks in consecutive home games. … S D.J. Swearinger facing Houston team that drafted him in second round in 2013 and cut him after two seasons. Swearinger tied for second in league with four interceptions. … Fantasy tip: Injury to Redskins CB Quinton Dunbar opens up possibility of big game for Thomas even as Josh Norman shadows Hopkins.
___
For more NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Cowboys-Falcons Preview Capsule
DALLAS (4-5) at ATLANTA (4-5)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE — Falcons by 4
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Dallas 4-5, Atlanta 3-6
SERIES RECORD — Cowboys lead 16-11
LAST MEETING — Falcons beat Cowboys 27-7, Nov. 12, 2017
LAST WEEK — Cowboys beat Eagles 27-20; Falcons lost to Browns 28-16
AP
DALLAS (4-5) at ATLANTA (4-5)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE — Falcons by 4
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Dallas 4-5, Atlanta 3-6
SERIES RECORD — Cowboys lead 16-11
LAST MEETING — Falcons beat Cowboys 27-7, Nov. 12, 2017
LAST WEEK — Cowboys beat Eagles 27-20; Falcons lost to Browns 28-16
AP PRO32 RANKING — Cowboys No. 15, Falcons No. 19
COWBOYS OFFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (5), PASS (28).
COWBOYS DEFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (8), PASS (9).
FALCONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (6), RUSH (30), PASS (2).
FALCONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (21), PASS (30).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES __ Falcons won last three games in series, including home games in 2017 and 2012. … Cowboys’ last win over Falcons came on Oct. 25, 2009, 37-21 at Dallas. … Cowboys looking for second straight 2018 road win following 0-4 start away from home. … Ezekiel Elliott second in NFL in rushing, behind Rams’ Todd Gurley, after 151 yards rushing and 187 scrimmage yards against Eagles last week. … DE DeMarcus Lawrence leads Dallas with 6 ½ sacks. He had sack in last meeting and looking for third straight game against NFC South team with sack. … WR Michael Gallup averaging 18.3 yards per catch, second highest among NFL rookies. … LB Leighton Vander Esch third among NFL rookies with 74 tackles, including team-high 13 last week with first career interception. … Former Falcons DE Adrian Clayborn had six of team’s eight sacks in last season’s win over Cowboys. … QB Matt Ryan has seven games with QB rating over 100 and six games with more than 300 yards passing this season. … WR Julio Jones fastest player in NFL history with more than 10,000 yards receiving, passing mark in 104th game last week. Calvin Johnson reached 10,000 yards in 115 games. … Jones leads NFL with 1,040 yards receiving. … S Damontae Kazee had NFL-leading fifth interception last week, career high. … Falcons’ 51.3 percent success on third downs ranks second in NFL, behind Colts’ 52.4, and is highest in franchise history. … Fantasy tip: Dallas QB Dak Prescott is taking greater advantage of his running skills. Prescott passed for 270 yards with TD and ran for TD last week. He has nine TDs, six passing and three rushing, in last four games.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Zach Ertz on record-setting pace for tight ends
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zach Ertz caught the go-ahead touchdown pass in Philadelphia's victory over New England in the Super Bowl and hasn't stopped making receptions.
Ertz is on pace to have a record-setting season for tight ends.
Carson Wentz's favorite target has 75 catches for 789 yards and five touchdowns in nine games.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zach Ertz caught the go-ahead touchdown pass in Philadelphia’s victory over New England in the Super Bowl and hasn’t stopped making receptions.
Ertz is on pace to have a record-setting season for tight ends.
Carson Wentz’s favorite target has 75 catches for 789 yards and five touchdowns in nine games. If he keeps it up, Ertz will finish with 133 catches and 1,402 yards. He would shatter Jason Witten’s record of 110 catches set in 2012 and break Rob Gronkowski’s mark of 1,327 yards receiving in 2011.
“Zach is a tough cover for whoever they put on him and we trust him to make plays and get open and he does a good job of it,” Wentz said.
Ertz had 14 receptions for 145 yards and two TDs but the Eagles lost to Dallas 27-20 on Sunday Night Football.
Here’s a look inside more numbers entering Week 11:
DREW’S DAY: Drew Brees threw his 509th touchdown pass to move past Brett Favre for second on the all-time list. Peyton Manning is first with 539. Tom Brady has 505. Brees also completed 22 of 25 passes (88 percent) in New Orleans’ 51-14 win at Cincinnati. His 77.3 completion percentage this season is better than his record-setting mark of 72 percent last year.
MORE ACCURACY: Five quarterbacks have a completion percentage over 70 percent: Brees, Kirk Cousins (71.3), Derek Carr (71.3), Matt Ryan (71.1) and Wentz (71.0). It had happened only nine times previously in NFL history.
CAPTAIN ANDREW: Andrew Luck has at least three TD passes in six consecutive games for the Colts. Only Brady and Peyton Manning had a similar streak. Brady reached 10 games in 2007 and Manning did it in eight straight in 2004.
IMPRESSIVE QBS: Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger (158.3), Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield (151.2), Brees (150.4) and Chicago’s Mitchell Trubisky (148.6) had a passer rating over 145 (minimum 20 attempts) in Week 10, surpassing the previous high of three done four times previously.
MORE MAHOMES: Patrick Mahomes broke Len Dawson’s Chiefs single-season record by throwing his NFL-leading 31st TD pass in only his 10th game.
TB12 MILESTONE: Brady played his 300th game, including playoffs. He’s second behind Favre, who played in 326 games.
ROOKIE’S RUN: Nick Chubb’s 92-yard touchdown run in Cleveland’s win over Atlanta was the longest rushing TD in franchise history and the second-longest by a rookie in NFL history. Bobby Gage had a 97-yard TD run for the Steelers as a rookie in 1949.
T.O. TOPPED: Larry Fitzgerald passed Terrell Owens for second place on the all-time list for most yards receiving. Fitzgerald has 15,952. Jerry Rice is first with 22,895.
MOVE OVER, MEGATRON: Julio Jones reached 10,000 yards receiving faster than anyone, doing it in his 104th game. Calvin Johnson had been the fastest at 115 games.
ODELL’S OLD NEWS: Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas had eight catches for 70 yards and two TDs against the Bengals. His 274 catches through 40 career games is most at this point of a career. Odell Beckham Jr. had 266 receptions in his first 40 games.
600 CLUB: The Redskins need one more win to become the fifth franchise in league history to have 600 regular-season wins, joining the Bears (755 wins), Packers (741), Giants (689) and Steelers (620).
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
NFL notebook: Big Ben never heard back from Bell
NFL notebook: Big Ben never heard back from Bell
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger
NFL notebook: Big Ben never heard back from Bell
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger revealed Wednesday that he texted Le’Veon Bell ahead of the Tuesday deadline for Bell to sign his $14.5 million tender or sit out the season, but never heard back from the running back.
“I was hoping he was going to show up, and if he decided not to I (wished) him nothing but the best,” Roethlisberger told reporters at his locker. “He was a great teammate and football player. To each their own on what they want to walk away from.”
When asked whether he could ever see himself missing a season of football while in his prime, Roethlisberger said, “It would be tough. … Part of the great thing about this sport is this band of brothers, this group of guys in here. Being with them is kind of what keeps me coming back here, just so many years, too. But like I said, to each their own. Each guy has their own motives and motivations and I can’t comment on him.”
–Pittsburgh running back James Conner was a full participant in practice, despite still being in concussion protocol, according to NFL.com. Conner sustained the concussion Nov. 8 in the Steelers’ 52-14 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Coach Mike Tomlin said he was hopeful Conner would play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He would need to clear concussion protocol by Saturday to be eligible.
–Joey Bosa, who has been sidelined all season with a foot injury, returned to the practice field for the first time in more than two months.
Bosa, and Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told reporters prior to practice that while he was “very excited” to see Bosa back on the practice field, his participation would be limited.
There has been no indication whether Bosa has a chance to play Sunday against the Denver Broncos, Lynn said.
–The New Orleans Saints will lose left tackle Terron Armstead, a key piece of their offensive line, for the next three to four weeks, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Armstead reportedly sustained a pectoral injury in last week’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He is expected to be replaced in the lineup by Jermon Bushrod.
Armstead, 27, was a third-round pick by the Saints in 2013 and is considered among the best blindside protectors in the NFL.
–Interim Cleveland Browns coach Gregg Williams “deserves” to be considered for the permanent position, general manager John Dorsey said.
Williams went 17-31 in Buffalo during his only other head coaching stint. Dorsey, hired in December 2017, fired former coach Hue Jackson on Oct. 29 after a 2-5-1 start.
ESPN reported Dorsey will lead the search for Jackson’s replacement with owners Jim and Dee Haslam signing off on the finalists.
–Houston Texans running back D’Onta Foreman has been removed from the physically unable to perform list and is set to practice for the first time this season.
Foreman has been recovering from a torn Achilles he sustained last November. His removal from the PUP list opens a 21-day window in which he can practice with the team and the Texans can decide to either reinstate him to the roster or put him on the reserve/injured list for the rest of the season.
–While the Arizona Cardinals await MRI results on injured safety Budda Baker, they signed a pair of corners to add some defensive depth.
Arizona added David Amerson on Tuesday night and Leonard Johnson on Wednesday. Amerson, 26, was a second-round pick by the Washington Redskins in 2013 and also played for the Oakland Raiders.
Johnson, 28, was an undrafted free agent when he entered the league with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012. He also spent time with the New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills.
–The NFL has used its flexible scheduling option to move two December games to prime time.
The league announced that it is moving the Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh game on Dec. 2 to the Sunday night slot, and on Dec. 9, the Los Angeles Rams will play at Chicago at 8:20 p.m. ET.
–Field Level Media
Arizona’s Rosen, Seattle’s Mingo draw praise from coaches
Arizona's Rosen, Seattle's Mingo draw praise from coaches
Arizona
Arizona’s Rosen, Seattle’s Mingo draw praise from coaches
Arizona Cardinals: No team wants to put its rookie quarterback under regular pressure, as Arizona has with Josh Rosen this season, but the Cardinals have been pleased with how well Rosen has handled it. “Quarterbacking in this league is hard,” interim offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich told reporters. “When things get bad, this kid tends to be fine.” Rosen added that he has always emphasized the ability to stay strong in the face of pressure. “It’s definitely a point of pride for me, to stand in the pocket and not get flustered,” he said. “Whenever I see ghosts, I get mad at myself. That’s what quarterback is all about.” The No. 10 overall pick is also intent on maintaining a high standard despite his team’s 2-7 record. “It’s about consistency,” Rosen said. “You kind of want to be a rock for other guys who may be looking for some sort of steadying force.”
Los Angeles Rams: A day after their Monday night matchup with the Chiefs was moved from Mexico City to Los Angeles over field quality concerns, the Rams had another — more minor — schedule change made. The NFL announced the Rams’ Week 14 visit to Chicago has been flexed into prime time, meaning L.A. will play on Sunday Night Football in back-to-back weeks, including hosting the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15. That will give the Rams the maximum of five prime-time games this year, after they had previously played in a total of 12 since 2008. The last time the franchise played more than two prime-time games in a season was in 2004, Marshall Faulk’s second-to-last season.
San Francisco 49ers: Meanwhile, the 49ers are done playing under the lights this year after playing in consecutive prime-time games the last two weeks, on Thursday night in Week 9 and Monday night in Week 10. The NFL announced that San Francisco’s Week 13 visit to Seattle has been flexed out of the Sunday night slot and into the typical late afternoon start, with the Chargers-Steelers game moving to SNF. The Niners will play their final five games in that late afternoon slot after a Week 12 visit to Tampa Bay in the early window. Including their Monday night game in Week 6 at Green Bay, the 49ers played three prime-time games this season after having a total of three over the last two years.
Seattle Seahawks: One surprisingly important contributor for the Seahawks this season has been a former first-round Cleveland Browns draft bust, linebacker Barkevious Mingo. Playing on a two-year, $6.8 million free agent deal, Mingo has played 333 of Seattle’s defensive snaps (59.5 percent) and 207 snaps on special teams (83.1 percent), notching 26 tackles (three for loss) on defense and four more on special teams. “He has done a really good job of spreading his availability across the board,” head coach Pete Carroll said. “He’s a great (special) teams player… he’s been a rusher, he’s been an outside guy playing Sam linebacker, he’s played the Will backer spot for us, nickel, done some specialty things in rushes as well. …He’s been a really fantastic addition and surprised us in so much versatility.”
–Field Level Media
Bills’ defense thrives quietly
Bills' defense thrives quietly
Buffalo Bills: So much attention
Bills’ defense thrives quietly
Buffalo Bills: So much attention has been paid to the Bills’ quarterback situation and the struggling offense that the defense’s accomplishments have been overlooked this year, but they deserve some attention. The Bills (3-7) are the best defensive squad in the NFL. They lead the NFL in fewest yards allowed at 302.2 yards per game, and they are second in the league in pass defense (202.4), narrowly behind the Jacksonville Jaguars (200.6). The Bills’ pass rush ranks 12th. “Coach (Leslie) Frazier and his staff have done a phenomenal job.” head coach Sean McDermott said of the defensive coordinator, per the team website. “There’s still a lot of work (that) remains, but the growth that they’ve undergone since those first two games in particular and the culture that they’ve started to build on that side of the football with the discipline and effort (is impressive).”
Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins signed wide receiver Brice Butler on Wednesday to help rebuild their injury-ridden receiving corps. Butler has been in the NFL six seasons — two with the Oakland Raiders and the last four with the Dallas Cowboys. The Dolphins need replacements for DeVante Parker, who injured the AC joint in his shoulder, and Jakeem Grant, who has a leg injury. Both injuries occurred last week in the team’s loss to Green Bay, and both players are expected to miss a few weeks. The Cowboys waived Butler last month when they traded for receiver Amari Cooper. Butler, 28, has 73 career receptions for 1,177 yards and has scored eight touchdowns.
New England Patriots: Tom Brady missed Rob Gronkowski during last week’s 34-10 loss to Tennessee. A lot. In his news conference Wednesday, Brady had this to say about his longtime tight end. “When he’s not there, there’s just a different level with other players. Sometimes we don’t try some things because Gronk’s not in there, sometimes we do,” Brady told reporters. He continued: “Whenever we get him back, I think everyone’s going to be excited about that. Hopefully it’s soon, but those things are really up to him and the trainers and so forth. I know he works extremely hard at preparing and I know he wants to be out there.” Gronkowski missed the past two games with back and ankle injuries.
New York Jets: Jets safety Jamal Adams admitted this week that his team was unprepared before Sunday’s 41-10 drubbing by the Buffalo Bills. The Jets, he said, weren’t expecting to face quarterback Matt Barkley, signed by the team just 12 days earlier. “We obviously planned for Josh Allen to come in there,” Adams said Tuesday on his weekly show on WFAN radio. “We thought he was going to play. Obviously, he didn’t play. Obviously, we didn’t have a lot of film on Barkley. We definitely didn’t have film on him.” Allen was listed as limited in practice throughout the week.
–Field Level Media
Broncos WR Hamilton ready for expanded role
Broncos WR Hamilton ready for expanded role
Denver Broncos: The trade of
Broncos WR Hamilton ready for expanded role
Denver Broncos: The trade of Demaryius Thomas was made possible in large part because of the emergence of second-round rookie Courtland Sutton, but he’s not the only rookie the team wanted to give a larger role. Fourth-rounder DaeSean Hamilton, who had three catches for 44 yards in Week 5 but has missed the last two games due to a knee injury, is expected to take a large role in three-WR sets when he returns Sunday against the Chargers. “He’s a young player still, but he’s a great route runner,” head coach Vance Joseph said of Hamilton. “I’m excited to see him get more opportunities now. He’s going to be a good football player for us. He does the dirty work. He blocks and he plays on special teams, so whatever you ask him to do, he does. He’s got a bright future.”
Kansas City Chiefs: With the Chiefs’ offense lighting the league on fire, there’s one player who has gotten fewer chances to perform than he’s used to: punter Dustin Colquitt. In a video released by the team Wednesday showing clips of quarterback Patrick Mahomes mic’d up from Sunday’s game, Colquitt joked with the quarterback about finally getting on the field. “Thanks for letting me punt,” Colquitt said with a laugh. “I appreciate it. It felt good to get out there again.” Among punters who have played the whole season, only the Rams’ Johnny Hekker (25) has booted fewer punts than Colquitt (28), meaning Monday night’s matchup could be notably short on special teams. A two-time Pro Bowler, Colquitt is tied for fifth in the NFL in net average (41.4).
Los Angeles Chargers: A major part of the Chargers’ hot streak this season has been getting ahead early in games, allowing the team to play with the lead rather than chase a deficit. “We’re trying to start with more urgency this year, playing from ahead,” head coach Anthony Lynn said. “…You force teams in obvious situations where you’ve got to pass the football, our guys get a chance to come off the ball and tee off a little bit.” This week, Lynn is particularly focused on getting out in front so the Broncos’ fierce pass rush can’t be the group teeing off. “If they put you in a situation where you have to pass the football to beat them, it could be a long day because their pass rush is excellent,” Lynn said. Denver is seventh in the NFL with 28 sacks, but the Chargers have allowed just 13 this season (fourth fewest).
Oakland Raiders: A few weeks after trading Amari Cooper, the Raiders could be awfully short-handed at wide receiver on Sunday against the Cardinals. Martavis Bryant is out with a PCL injury, and Jordy Nelson will likely be listed as questionable with a bone bruise in his knee. That should open up opportunities for seventh-round rookie Marcell Ateman, who was promoted from the practice squad in late October but has yet to play in a game. “Coach said I was going to get my opportunity sometime, and it’s here,” Ateman told reporters. “…I just didn’t take a backseat when I got on the practice squad. I just was like, I’m going to keep grinding, keep working, and when I get my opportunity, I’m going to be better.” A 6-foot-4, 216-pounder, Ateman had 12 catches for 139 yards in the preseason.
–Field Level Media
Titans QB Mariota has revved up his production
Titans QB Mariota has revved up his production Titans QB Mariota has revved up his production
Houston Texans: Rebounding from an 0-3 start to post six straight wins is a nice deal but coach Bill O’Brien keeps trying to diffuse the excitement. Quarterback Deshaun Watson doesn’t see that to be a problem, not with seven regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game against the Washington Redskins. “He’s not saying that we don’t deserve to enjoy the six wins and we haven’t done anything, he was just saying we just got ourselves out of the hole, but at the same time, there’s still a lot more football to play,” Watson told reporters. “We can’t get ahead ourselves and think we’re just going to walk in to any situation. Every week is going to be a task, every week is going to be a battle.”
Indianapolis Colts: Versatile offensive lineman Joe Haeg was designated as the team’s second and final player to return from injured reserve, beginning a 21-day window in which the team can place him on the active roster or put him back on the IR. Haeg started the first three games at right tackle before suffering an ankle injury. The Colts will watch him closely as they integrate him back into practice to see what type of progress he is making. Haeg started in 15 games last season at either right guard or right tackle and can play all five positions.
Jacksonville Jaguars: A team that ranks near the top of the list when it comes to the NFL’s biggest disappointments is aware it is running out of time to turn things around. The Jaguars have dropped five straight games entering Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. “I think as an organization, I think we are all frustrated,” Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone told reporters. “I have to lead it and they have to pull it together and we have to go. We have to get on the field, we have to be able to coach them as well as we can, they have to get out there and be able to perform. We’ve got to go win a game. I look at it as it’s more of a whole than one person.”
Tennessee Titans: Quarterback Marcus Mariota is suddenly playing sharper football after struggling earlier in the season. Mariota is 37-of-53 passing for 468 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions over the last two weeks when Tennessee defeated the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots. “I think we’ve done a good job on third down, and definitely done a whole lot better in the red zone, being able to score touchdowns,” Mariota told reporters. “If we can continue that, I think we have a chance to be pretty good. When it comes down to it, we can build off of it, we can continue to use the momentum. Guys are flying around. I thought (Wednesday) was a good practice, and we have to continue to build off of it.”
–Field Level Media
Cowboys C Frederick improving from Guillain-Barre syndrome
Cowboys C Frederick improving from Guillain-Barre syndrome
Dallas Cowboys: All-Pro center Travis
Cowboys C Frederick improving from Guillain-Barre syndrome
Dallas Cowboys: All-Pro center Travis Frederick has been sidelined all season by Guillain-Barre syndrome but he has encouraging news. He has sensation back in his hands for the first time in almost three months, according to the Dallas Morning News. “It’s starting to come back in my hands a little bit here, which is good,” Frederick said. “Now it’s more just numbness, no tingling, and it’s more in the tips. I mean the fact there is some light at the end of the tunnel is definitely a positive.” Frederick said he still doesn’t have any feeling in his feet, but he cited statistics that said almost all people who suffer from Guillain-Barre — an autoimmune disease that attacks the nervous system — make a full recovery. “I’m doing good. I’m getting better, slowly but steady.”
New York Giants: He doesn’t sign the paychecks for the Giants, and he doesn’t make the roster decisions, but legendary anchorman Dan Rather has a strong opinion on one New York player — Eli Manning. “I’ll tell you what, whatever you think of the Giants — and they are terrible — I love Eli Manning,” Rather told TMZ Sports on Tuesday. “As an anchorman on the fade, on the way out, you say to yourself, ‘I’m not as good as I once was. But, for once, I’m as good as I ever was.’ That was Eli Manning last night against San Francisco.” Monday night, Manning completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns.
Philadelphia Eagles: Coach Doug Pederson and New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton played some golf at league meetings in March, and Payton lost. When the two teams meet on Sunday, Payton’s team will pay off the bet between the two coaches. They’ll be wearing their all-white “color rush” uniforms at home, while the Eagles will wear their home green on the road. “We wanted to liven up the match, and we decided to bet and we chose jersey colors,” Pederson said Wednesday. “Three holes into it I ended up beating him, and that was it.” Payton lost twice to Pederson on the course this year. In his second loss, in July, he made a donation to the Eagles Autism Challenge.
Washington Redskins: Safety D.J. Swearinger isn’t mincing any words about his first team, the Houston Texans, who the Redskins meet on Sunday. The Texans selected him in the second round of the NFL draft in 2013 and released him during the offseason in 2015. Tampa Bay claimed him off waivers. “I never got a fair chance from Tampa,” Swearinger told ESPN recently. “I remember my first interview with (then-coach) Lovie (Smith), he asked me about all the things Houston bashed me on. I was sitting there shocked, like, ‘They really said that about me? This is horrible.’ I took that and put that chip on my shoulder, like I never got that fair opportunity.” He blames Texas coach Bill O’Brien for that, and on Instagram this week he referenced O’Brien: “That Same Coach Told Me I Would Be Outta The League In 3Years. Unfortunately, My God & Grind Had A Plan And Knew That 6years Later….I Would Make Him Eat His Words!”
–Field Level Media
Bucs DE Pierre-Paul ready to torment Giants
Bucs DE Pierre-Paul ready to torment Giants
Atlanta
Bucs DE Pierre-Paul ready to torment Giants
Atlanta Falcons: Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones (foot) was a limited practice participant Wednesday after being removed from injured reserve two days earlier. Atlanta coach Dan Quinn is promising caution when it comes to the handling of Jones, so there is not yet a verdict as to whether he could play in Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. “Well, we’re going to great care of him, No. 1, because he is so important,” Quinn said a radio appearance. “I think the best way to go about it is, let’s take him all the way through a full week where he can really get ready to play. And when he’s ready to go, that’s when we’ll make him active. Until that time, we’re not going to put him out there until he’s 100 percent ready.”
Carolina Panthers: Cameron Artis-Payne doesn’t have a carry this season but he is now the No. 2 running back entering Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. The team released C.J. Anderson on Monday, giving Artis-Payne the opportunity to get some snaps whenever lead back Christian McCaffrey needs a breather. “You don’t want to go out there and do too much. You just want to go out there and play to the best of your ability,” Artis-Payne told reporters. “The offense has been rolling. Christian has shown he’s one of the better backs in this league. When you go in there to spell him, you got to do your job and make sure you’re taking care of the ball.” Carolina also claimed running back Kenjon Barner off waivers and waived cornerback Josh Hawkins.
New Orleans Saints: The team is taking a long look at receiver Brandon Marshall after signing the veteran earlier this week. Marshall was signed after Dez Bryant tore his Achilles late last week, but he is in football shape after being with the Seattle Seahawks earlier this season. The test is finding out if being available to play this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles is too ambitious or if the fact Marshall has been on an NFL roster will speed up the curve. “Having had the training camp experience and he was not 100 percent healthy, this gives us a chance to see where he is at, week by week, take a peek and try to evaluate his skillset to where and if it fits with what we are doing,” Saints coach Sean Payton said.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul didn’t need a reminder that the New York Giants are the opponent on Sunday, and he still has hard feelings about the offseason trade from New York to Tampa Bay. “I didn’t speak to no owners or nothing,” Pierre-Paul told reporters. “Obviously, I gave a hard eight years with the New York Giants and won a Super Bowl there, and the only thing you get is a phone call. I wouldn’t say I was hurt but it was just shocking. You know what I mean? Honestly, I had this game checked off since I left there. Emotions running big. I’m coming, man. I’m bringing the house down.” Pierre-Paul did indicate that he received phone calls from general manager Dave Gettleman and quarterback Eli Manning after the trade.
–Field Level Media
NFL flexes pair of December games
NFL flexes pair of December games
The NFL has used its flexible scheduling option to move two December games to
NFL flexes pair of December games
The NFL has used its flexible scheduling option to move two December games to prime time.
The league announced Wednesday that it is moving the Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh game on Dec. 2 to the Sunday night slot, replacing the originally scheduled San Francisco and Seattle game.
The 49ers vs. Seahawks will move to 4:25 p.m. ET.
The following week, on Dec. 9, the Los Angeles Rams will play at Chicago at 8:20 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh at Oakland will move to 4:25 p.m.
The game set for this Sunday night, Minnesota at Chicago, already had been flexed to prime time, replacing Pittsburgh at Jacksonville.
–Field Level Media
The unsung heroes of Buffalo is the defense
The unsung heroes of Buffalo is the defense
Buffalo
The unsung heroes of Buffalo is the defense
Buffalo Bills: So much attention has been paid to the Bills’ quarterback situation and the struggling offense that the defense’s accomplishments have been overlooked this year, but they deserve some attention. The Bills (3-7) are the best defensive squad in the NFL. They lead the NFL in fewest yards allowed at 302.2 yards per game, and they are second in the league in pass defense (202.4), narrowly behind the Jacksonville Jaguars (200.6). The Bills’ pass rush ranks 12th. “Coach (Leslie) Frazier and his staff have done a phenomenal job.” head coach Sean McDermott said of the defensive coordinator, per the team website. “There’s still a lot of work (that) remains, but the growth that they’ve undergone since those first two games in particular and the culture that they’ve started to build on that side of the football with the discipline and effort (is impressive).”
Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins signed wide receiver Brice Butler on Wednesday to help rebuild their injury-ridden receiving corps. Butler has been in the NFL six seasons — two with the Oakland Raiders and the last four with the Dallas Cowboys. The Dolphins need replacements for DeVante Parker, who injured the AC joint in his shoulder, and Jakeem Grant, who has a leg injury. Both injuries occurred last week in the team’s loss to Green Bay, and both players are expected to miss a few weeks. The Cowboys waived Butler last month when they traded for receiver Amari Cooper. Butler, 28, has 73 career receptions for 1,177 yards and has scored eight touchdowns.
New England Patriots: Tom Brady missed Rob Gronkowski during last week’s 34-10 loss to Tennessee. A lot. In his news conference Wednesday, Brady had this to say about his longtime tight end. “When he’s not there, there’s just a different level with other players. Sometimes we don’t try some things because Gronk’s not in there, sometimes we do,” Brady told reporters. He continued: “Whenever we get him back, I think everyone’s going to be excited about that. Hopefully it’s soon, but those things are really up to him and the trainers and so forth. I know he works extremely hard at preparing and I know he wants to be out there.” Gronkowski missed the past two games with back and ankle injuries.
New York Jets: Jets safety Jamal Adams admitted this week that his team was unprepared before Sunday’s 41-10 drubbing by the Buffalo Bills. The Jets, he said, weren’t expecting to face quarterback Matt Barkley, signed by the team just 12 days earlier. “We obviously planned for Josh Allen to come in there,” Adams said Tuesday on his weekly show on WFAN radio. “We thought he was going to play. Obviously, he didn’t play. Obviously, we didn’t have a lot of film on Barkley. We definitely didn’t have film on him.” Allen was listed as limited in practice throughout the week.
–Field Level Media
Rookie Jackson says he’s ready if Ravens need him
Rookie Jackson says he's ready if Ravens need him
Baltimore Ravens: Though he has had 10 days
Rookie Jackson says he’s ready if Ravens need him
Baltimore Ravens: Though he has had 10 days to rest since the Ravens’ last game, quarterback Joe Flacco remains unable to practice because of a hip injury. And with fewer than four full days until his club’s next game, Sunday at home against the Bengals, coach John Harbaugh is giving more time under center to rookie first-round pick Lamar Jackson. Harbaugh didn’t tip his hand at who would start at QB, but Jackson said he’d be ready if needed. “I feel like I’d be very prepared,” Jackson said, per ESPN. “I’m trying to sponge everything in. Whatever happens, will happen.” Jackson has taken part in 84 plays, frequently as a runner, and has thrown for 87 yards, but he said he’s improved. “Before I had to ask coach 100 times, ‘Say it again, say it again,'” Jackson said. “Now, he’ll say it one time to me. Sometimes, don’t get me wrong, if it’s longer, I have to say, ‘Say it again.’ But, other than that, I’m getting better at that.”
Cincinnati Bengals: After firing defensive coordinator Teryl Austin and taking over play-calling duties, then hiring former Cleveland head coach Hue Jackson to be a special assistant, Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis met with the media to discuss how he anticipates the changes to impact his club. “Hue is here to right now trying to … just get immersed back in what we’re doing, how we’re doing it,” Lewis said of his former offensive coordinator. “He assists with the players on the field. He’ll continue to look at things analytically.’ But Lewis added Jackson won’t have a hands-on role with the offense right now. As for himself? “We’re not reverting back to 2002 the last time I did this. I’ve been involved throughout and I study everybody throughout the league throughout the season … Don’t worry about that part. I got it.”
Cleveland Browns: With his team heading into a bye week and his head coach position still in flux, Browns general manager John Dorsey met with the media to speak about the state of his club. And he started out with an update on the coaching search. “Senior management and I have kind of gotten together the last 10 days and we’ve kind of begun to walk through the process. … (At the conclusion of the regular season) we’ll be planned, we’ll be prepared and we’re going to get the best coach possible for this organization.” While hesitant to name any potential candidates, Dorsey did say two names: “(Interim head coach Gregg Williams) will get interviewed for the head coaching position, I think he deserves that. I think (offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens) has done a heck of a job.”
Pittsburgh Steelers: Le’Veon Bell isn’t coming back this season, so his teammates decided to help him clean out his locker. His locker had been fully stocked awaiting his arrival, but by Wednesday afternoon, everything was gone. “Awww, they’re ransacking his locker,” guard Ramon Foster said, per Yahoo! Sports. His nameplate was removed, then Steelers players decided to help themselves to the footwear reserved for Bell, along with his CDs, and some other clothing. Even a suit.
–Field Level Media
Former Cowboys WR Brice Butler signs with Dolphins
MIAMI (AP) — Receiver Brice Butler has signed with the Miami Dolphins to shore up the injury-depleted position.
Wideouts Jakeem Grant (calf) and DeVante Parker (shoulder) were both hurt in Sunday's loss at Green Bay.
Butler, a six-year veteran, was slowed by a groin injury earlier this season with the Dallas Cowboys and
MIAMI (AP) — Receiver Brice Butler has signed with the Miami Dolphins to shore up the injury-depleted position.
Wideouts Jakeem Grant (calf) and DeVante Parker (shoulder) were both hurt in Sunday’s loss at Green Bay.
Butler, a six-year veteran, was slowed by a groin injury earlier this season with the Dallas Cowboys and was released last month. He has 73 career receptions for 1,177 yards and eight touchdowns for Dallas and Oakland.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL