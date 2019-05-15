Jets fire Maccagnan, name Gase as interim GM
The New York Jets fired general manager Mike Maccagnan on Wednesday and named first-year head coach Adam Gase as the interim GM.
Hired in January of 2015, Maccagnan had two years remaining on the contract extension he signed at the end of the 2017 season.
Team chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson issued a statement saying the decision was made “in the best long-term interests of the New York Jets.”
“This morning, I informed Mike that he was being relieved of his duties as General Manager of the team, effective immediately,” Johnson said. “Mike helped to execute the strategic vision of the organization during the last four seasons and especially the past few months. However, I came to the decision to make a change after much thought and a careful assessment of what would be in the best long-term interests of the New York Jets.”
Johnson said the search for a permanent general manager would begin immediately.
During the NFL draft last month, Maccagnan denied reports of simmering turmoil with Gase.
“Actually, I think Adam and I have worked very well together,” Maccagnan said at the time. “I’m sure like in any process, there’s times you may have different opinions. It’s just like in a scouting meeting, you may have different opinions on a player.
“But from my standpoint, I’ve had a very good working relationship with Adam. He has a very good sense of humor. He makes me laugh quite a bit, which is one of the things I really like working with him.”
Multiple reports indicated that Gase wasn’t pleased with the Jets’ approach in free agency.
Maccagnan maneuvered to add at least three starters in March, including running back Le’Veon Bell. Linebacker C.J. Mosley signed a five-year deal and the Jets acquired offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele.
“I don’t think I’m really going to sit here and comment on my job,” Maccagnan said last month. “I’m focused on the draft. I feel very good about the situation we’re in. I feel very good about working with Adam going forward.”
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Jets’ front-office shakeup Wednesday also included the dismissal of vice president of player personnel Brian Heimerdinger.
Maccagnan was named the NFL Executive of the Year in 2015 by the Pro Football Writers Association.
Before joining the Jets, he worked in the scouting department for the Houston Texans from 2000-14 and scouted for the Washington Redskins from 1994-2000.
–Field Level Media
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton had minor ankle surgery but should be ready for training camp, NFL Network reported Wednesday.
The Cowboys’ 2017 first-round draft pick tweeted a picture of himself Tuesday with his left leg in a boot, referring to the situation as a “minor setback.”
Charlton, 24, is entering the third year of his four-year, $10 million rookie contract.
He has recorded just four sacks in 27 games since Dallas made him the 28th overall pick out of Michigan. Injuries limited him to 11 games last season.
–Field Level Media
Rory McIlroy said Tuesday that it is “more likely than not” he will play in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The 30-year-old Northern Irishman declined to play in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, and he said previously that he was unlikely to play in Tokyo. While stopping short of committing to the Games next summer, McIlroy did acknowledge that he has given it more thought.
“I just saw it was announced that the British Masters is that week next year,” McIlroy said when asked at his press conference at the PGA Championship. “No, I don’t know. More likely than not I will play (in the Olympics).
“I think it would be a great experience. We’re going to play the Open (Championship) and then probably go back to Memphis and then go to Tokyo. So it’s sort of going to be one of those deals where we probably get in on Tuesday, tee it up on a Thursday, and then we’ve got to get ready for the rest of the season.”
McIlroy created a controversy late last year when he indicated he might give up his European Tour card to focus on the PGA Tour. That potentially would put any future captaincy of the European Ryder Cup team in jeopardy, and McIlroy later revised his schedule and is expected to meet the minimum requirements of the European Tour.
However, he was still considered to be on the fence about the next Olympics until asked about it Tuesday.
“It’s just one of those things where it’s just in the middle of a really busy stretch,” he said. “But yeah, right now in my mind I’ll most likely play.”
He also put to rest any question about which country he would represent. McIlroy has the choice of competing on the British or Irish teams since Northern Ireland does not have its own Olympic team. He chose the Irish team in 2016 before withdrawing. McIlroy cited the Zika virus as a concern at the time, although some believed the need to choose one country to represent over another played a role.
“I’m excited to play for Ireland,” he said Tuesday. “I’m excited that Neil Manchip, who was our national coach when I was an amateur, is going to lead the team. I don’t know who might be going on that team, as well, whether it’s Shane (Lowry) or Seamus (Power) or whoever, but yeah, I’m excited for it.
“It’s going to be a great experience, and probably a little bit nostalgic because it’ll bring me back to 15 years ago, whenever I was doing that with the same people, with Neil, with Shane. So it’s going to be cool.”
–Field Level Media
Tiger Woods is one of five golfers who could leave Bethpage on Sunday ranked No. 1 in the world.
Dustin Johnson sits atop the Official World Golf Rankings entering this week’s PGA Championship in Farmingdale, N.Y., followed in the top five by Justin Rose, defending PGA champion Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas.
Thomas withdrew this week due to a wrist injury.
Rose, Koepka and McIlroy could all ascend to No. 1 with a victory at the PGA.
It’s a little more complicated for Woods, who climbed from 13th to sixth following last month’s Masters triumph. Woods not only must capture his 16th major championship, he also needs Johnson to place outside the top 10 and for Rose and Koepka to finish worse than second.
That scenario would vault Woods to No. 1 for the first time since March 2013. Woods has spent a record 683 weeks in that position, including most of the 2000s.
–Field Level Media
Now that Josh Rosen has made his move for a fresh start with the Miami Dolphins, the 22-year-old quarterback who experienced a disappointing rookie season with the Arizona Cardinals is ready to start talking. Well, more like trash talking.
Appearing Tuesday on the “The Rich Eisen Show,” Rosen let out his feelings about the organization that gave up on him in favor of grabbing Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
“I love everyone in that building with the exception of maybe one or two guys,” Rosen said on the radio show. “I mean, the only thing that truly did kind of frustrate me through this whole process is, like, I still haven’t heard from my old GM (Cardinals general manager Steve Keim). Like, I didn’t talk to him for months before, didn’t talk to him … after.”
Keim traded Rosen, the No. 10 overall pick in 2018 out of UCLA, for the 62nd overall pick this year, and a 2020 fifth-round choice. Rosen, 22, went 3-10 as a starter for Arizona last year. He completed 55.2 percent of his passes for 2,278 yards with 11 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions.
–Indianapolis police are investigating after dozens of shots were fired into the home of Colts assistant Parks Frazier over the weekend. No residents were home when the incident occurred.
Witnesses told police that eight young men jumped out of three vehicles and fired more than 80 rounds at about 6 p.m. local time Sunday, according to WTHR-TV.
The report also said the back door of the home was kicked in and more shots were fired inside. According to the police report obtained by WRTV-TV, police found handgun and rifle casings in the street as well as a cellphone that may have been dropped at the scene.
–Free agent defensive end and former No. 3 overall pick Dion Jordan will serve a 10-game suspension for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
Jordan, 29, learned that an arbitrator had denied his appeal, according to NFL.com.
The former Miami Dolphins (2013-14) and Seattle Seahawks (2017-18) defender tested positive three times in four weeks in December and January for the use of Adderall, a prescription medication he had been approved to take in the past to treat ADHD. His therapeutic use exemption (TUE) had expired, however.
–Former Atlanta Falcons guard Andy Levitre announced his retirement on social media after 10 seasons and 143 starts with three NFL teams.
“Unfortunately, due to injury my body won’t allow me to continue any longer,” he wrote on Instagram, one day before his 33rd birthday. “Thank you to my wife and children, my family, friends, coaches, teammates and all of the fans who supported me on this journey.”
Levitre ranked among the most durable players in the league for most of his career, starting all 16 games in each of his first eight seasons with the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans and Atlanta.
–The Minnesota Vikings signed center Garrett Bradbury, the 18th overall pick in the April draft, to a four-year rookie deal worth a reported $12.88 million.
“It’s awesome to get it done,” Bradbury told the team’s official website. “It’s done. … I’m a Viking. It’s good that I can put this to rest and get back to football.”
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported the value of the contract, which includes a $7.39 million signing bonus and the standard fifth-year option. Bradbury, 23, won the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top collegiate center last season at North Carolina State and earned consensus All-America and first-team All-ACC honors.
–Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford is facing a June 13 pretrial conference related to a misdemeanor count of unlawful assembly.
The charge stems from an incident that video shows took place on March 15 at Coyote Ugly Saloon in Panama City Beach, Fla. Crawford entered a not-guilty plea in the case on April 12.
TMZ published a video Tuesday that showed Crawford engaged with security staff at the bar as he attempted to keep a security officer from detaining a member of his party.
–Field Level Media
Report: Tiger’s staff accused of destroying evidence in case
Report: Tiger's staff accused of destroying evidence in case Report: Tiger’s staff accused of destroying evidence in case
Lawyers for parents who said their son died after a night of drinking at Tiger Woods’ Florida restaurant alleged Tuesday that restaurant staff destroyed video evidence that showed him drinking at the bar before he crashed his car.
The family of Nicholas Immesberger, who died last December, have filed a wrongful death suit naming the restaurant, Woods and his girlfriend, Erica Herman, who is the general manager of the eatery, called The Woods.
Immesberger’s parents allege their son had a “habitual problem” with alcohol and had been overserved. A bartender there, Immesberger stayed and had drinks following a work shift at the Jupiter, Fla., restaurant.
“One of the most significant issues we have here is the destruction of evidence,” attorney Spencer Kuvin said Tuesday, per ESPN. “Obviously it shows that somebody knew something had gone wrong and they wanted to get rid of that evidence. We have evidence to show that that videotape, showing Nick at the bar that night after he got off at 3 p.m., drinking for three hours at the bar, was destroyed shortly after the crash had occurred.
“So we have, through our investigation, uncovered evidence to show that the bar knew what happened, they knew about the crash that night and shortly thereafter that video evidence was destroyed and deleted off the servers they had there at The Woods.”
After ending his shift on Dec. 10, 2018, Immesberger allegedly stuck around and drank to the point of intoxication before the 24-year-old left the restaurant. He later died after losing control of his car and swerved across three lanes of highway traffic before going airborne and landing in a grassy patch, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, per the Palm Beach Post.
At the time of the crash, Immesberger’s reported blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit at .256.
The lawsuit filed in Palm Beach County alleges that Woods “was directly responsible for ensuring that his employees and management … were not over serving its employees/customers.”
Woods, 43, called Immesberger’s death a “terrible ending” during a press conference Tuesday in Farmingdale, N.Y., where he is competing in this weekend’s PGA Championship — his first tournament since winning his fifth Masters in April.
“We’re all very sad that Nick passed away,” Woods said. “It was a terrible night, a terrible ending. And we feel bad for him and his entire family. It is very sad.”
–Field Level Media
Free-agent defensive end and former No. 3 overall pick Dion Jordan will serve a 10-game suspension for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
Jordan, 29, learned Tuesday that an arbitrator had denied his appeal, according to NFL.com.
The former Miami Dolphins (2013-14) and Seattle Seahawks (2017-18) defender tested positive three times in four weeks in December and January for the use of Adderall, a prescription medication he had been approved to take in the past to treat ADHD. His therapeutic use exemption (TUE) had expired, however.
“I made a mistake,” Jordan told NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero by phone on Tuesday.
Jordan told Pelissero he knew his TUE was expired but took the medication to alleviate a stressful time with his family.
“I thought it was going to help me dial in — for the moment, for the day, whatever,” he said. “That was my intentions behind what I was doing. It was a bit much at the time. I’m not saying that it was the right thing. But for myself, it was just what I went to.”
Jordan previously served a four-game suspension in 2014 for a PED violation. He was then suspended for the entire 2015 season following another positive test for substance abuse.
Jordan has appeared in 43 games with just four starts, tallying 86 tackles and 8.5 sacks.
He told Pelissero he is staying sober and staying in shape in San Francisco, hoping for another shot in the league.
“I know I have the physical ability to go play football and help somebody win football games,” Jordan said.
–Field Level Media
Indianapolis police are investigating after dozens of shots were fired into the home of Colts assistant Parks Frazier over the weekend.
No residents were home when the incident occurred.
Witnesses told police that eight young men jumped out of three separate vehicles and fired more than 80 rounds at about 6 p.m. local time Sunday, according to WTHR-TV.
The report also said the back door of the home was kicked in and more shots were fired inside.
According to the police report obtained by WRTV-TV, police found handgun and rifle casings in the street as well as a cell phone that may have been dropped at the scene.
Frazier, 27, joined the Indianapolis staff in April 2018 as an assistant to head coach Frank Reich.
No arrests have been made and the authorities have not commented on a possible motive behind the shooting.
–Field Level Media
Former first-round draft pick EJ Manuel has retired from the NFL.
The Buffalo Bills chose Manuel with the No. 16 overall selection in the 2013 draft out of Florida State, but he failed to keep the starting quarterback spot.
In four seasons with Buffalo, he appeared in 28 games (17 starts) and had a 6-11 record. He completed 319 passes for 3,502 yards, throwing 19 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions.
He appeared in two games with Oakland in 2017 and started one, a loss, and didn’t see game action in 2018.
In the offseason, the 29-year-old signed with Kansas City to compete for the backup quarterback spot to Patrick Mahomes.
–Field Level Media
Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford is facing a June 13 pretrial conference related to a misdemeanor count of unlawful assembly.
The charge stems from an incident that video shows took place on March 15 at Coyote Ugly Saloon in Panama City Beach, Fla.
TMZ published a video Tuesday that showed Crawford engaged with security staff at the bar as he attempted to keep a security officer from detaining a member of his party.
Crawford entered a not guilty plea in the case on April 12.
Crawford, 29, could be subject to punishment under the NFL personal conduct policy, even if not convicted.
Last season, Crawford started 15 games for the Cowboys and made a career-high 5.5 sacks. Dallas drafted Crawford, a Boise State product, in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft.
–Field Level Media
Odell Beckham Jr. and Baker Mayfield are teaming up on the field Tuesday for the first time since the Cleveland Browns acquired the Pro Bowl wide receiver from the New York Giants.
ESPN reported Tuesday that Beckham plans to participate in most of the 10 voluntary organized team activity workouts, as well as the Browns’ mandatory minicamp, as the franchise takes its next step in a rebuild guided by general manager John Dorsey.
Beckham was recovering from ankle surgery last offseason and didn’t take part in most of the on-field workouts during the Giants’ offseason program while also angling for a new contract.
The Browns traded a first-round pick to the Giants and will pair him with his LSU teammate Jarvis Landry — acquired from the Miami Dolphins in 2018 — as Mayfield’s likely top targets.
In five seasons with the Giants, Beckham had 390 receptions for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns. He had 77 catches for 1,052 yards and six scores in 2018.
–Field Level Media
Odell Beckham Jr. and Baker Mayfield are teaming up on the field Tuesday for the first time since the Cleveland Browns acquired the Pro Bowl wide receiver from the New York Giants.
Beckham was on the field Tuesday and plans to participate in most of the 10 voluntary organized team activity workouts, as well as the Browns’ mandatory minicamp, as the franchise takes its next step in a rebuild guided by general manager John Dorsey.
Beckham was recovering from ankle surgery last offseason and didn’t take part in most of the on-field workouts during the Giants’ offseason program while also angling for a new contract.
The Browns traded a first-round pick to the Giants and will pair him with his LSU teammate Jarvis Landry — acquired from the Miami Dolphins in 2018 — as Mayfield’s likely top targets.
In five seasons with the Giants, Beckham had 390 receptions for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns. He had 77 catches for 1,052 yards and six scores in 2018.
–Field Level Media
Former Atlanta Falcons guard Andy Levitre announced his retirement on social media after 10 seasons and 143 starts with three NFL teams.
“Unfortunately, due to injury my body won’t allow me to continue any longer,” he wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, one day before his 33rd birthday. “Thank you to my wife and children, my family, friends, coaches, teammates and all of the fans who supported me on this journey.”
Levitre ranked among the most durable players in the league for most of his career, starting all 16 games in each of his first eight seasons with the Buffalo Bills (2009-12), Tennessee Titans (2013-14) and Falcons.
His streak of 140 consecutive regular season starts ended after he suffered a torn triceps in Week 13 of 2017.
The same injury limited the former second-round pick (51st overall in 2009) to just two games for Atlanta in 2018.
His contract expired with the Falcons following the 2018 season.
–Field Level Media
The Minnesota Vikings signed center Garrett Bradbury, the 18th overall pick in the April draft, to a four-year rookie deal worth a reported $12.88 million on Tuesday.
“It’s awesome to get it done,” Bradbury told the team’s official website. “It’s done. … I’m a Viking. It’s good that I can put this to rest and get back to football.”
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported the value of the contract, which includes a $7.39 million signing bonus and the standard fifth-year option.
Bradbury’s deal also carries a $2.34 million salary cap hit for the Vikings, who entered Tuesday with just $664,266 in cap space, per the NFL Players Association’s public salary cap report.
The 23-year-old won the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center last season at North Carolina State and earned consensus All-America and first-team All-ACC honors.
–Field Level Media
Tiger Woods said Tuesday he wakes up feeling older than his age more often than not.
But he arrived at the 101st PGA Championship at Bethpage Black knowing his best is enough to win golf’s grandest events.
“In order to win this one, driving is going to be at the forefront with the rough as lush as it is,” Woods said Tuesday in Farmingdale, N.Y., where he shoots for his fourth consecutive top-10 finish in a major. “The fairways are plenty wide because it’s wet. You’ve got to hit it not only straight but hit it far.
“As the week goes on and the greens dry out, the majority of the greens are elevated. Trying to get an upspin to the ball to get it elevated, you’ve got to be in the fairway to do that.”
Woods, 43, has finished in the top 30 in each of his six starts in 2019, including winning his 15th career major at the Masters last month. If the ball rolls his way again at Bethpage — as it did when he won the U.S. Open in 2002 — Woods could leave this course on Sunday ranked No. 1 in the world. He’ll start the event at No. 6 and, in his words, “relevant again” alongside defending champion Brooks Koepka.
“The players that’ve had the most success on Tour — NFL football player, you’re in the Hall of Fame after nine years. If you play out here only nine years, you haven’t really done that well. Out here, you’re measured in decades,” Woods said. “Arnold Palmer played in 50 straight Masters. Because of the nature of the sport, you’re able to hang on a lot longer and still be relevant.
“When Jack (Nicklaus) played his final PGA in 2000, I played with him. He said he played with Gene Sarazen in his final PGA. The fact that golf can span nearly 60-70 years in playing careers, that’s what makes it so special. Now, Brooksy look like a young me? I was never that big. I was 130 pounds. We’re both able to generate speed. I did it through whip and timing. Brooksy is just pure power. He’s an athlete.”
Koepka, 29, tees off with Woods and Francesco Molinari at 8:24 a.m. ET on Thursday. He’ll be attempting to become the first player since Woods to repeat the PGA Championship. Woods did it in 2006 and 2007.
Woods and Koepka have finished 1-2 in the past two majors — Woods’ win at Augusta in April and last year’s PGA at Bellerive. Koepka enters with the longest streak of subpar rounds in majors at nine, followed by Jon Rahm (eight) and Woods (seven)
“There’s a big age difference there,” Koepka said of starting his seventh PGA Championship start. “He’s a little bit older. I don’t see it as a rivalry. It’s just golf. It’s just really been the last couple of years, I don’t see it as a rivalry. Although it is fun to play with him. Best player to ever play the game. It’s exciting more to me. I’m really looking forward to playing with him.
“It’s good to have Tiger back winning majors. That atmosphere, when he was done, was pretty special.”
Koepka said he doesn’t “fear” Woods, because they aren’t planning to fight.
“He’s not going to knock my teeth in. What’s there to be afraid of?”
–Field Level Media
Tony Romo failed Monday in his quest to qualify for the U.S. Open.
Three days after the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback missed the cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson in Dallas, his third PGA Tour event, Romo failed to move on at a local U.S. Open qualifier at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.
He shot a 3-over-par 74 on Monday — four strokes higher than the cut line to advance.
Romo has played three PGA events via sponsor exemptions, something the U.S. Open does not hand out. The 39-year-old retired NFL star has tried many times to qualify, advancing to sectional qualifying in 2010, when he withdrew while still an active player in the NFL offseason.
The current CBS NFL analyst told ESPN that he will try to play next in the Mid-Amateur and Northeast Amateur over the summer. He also hopes to play the American Century Championship at Stateline, Nev., in July, a tournament he won last year.
–Field Level Media
Stefen Wisniewski re-signed with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.
NFL Network reported Wisniewski signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract, with $500,000 in additional incentives.
A guard and center, Wisniewski has been a capable and valuable fill-in up front, starting at least six games each of the past three seasons. Guard Brandon Brooks is recovering from a torn Achilles, and Wisniewski could open training camp with the first unit.
The Eagles declined a $3.7 million option in Wisniewski’s contract in March. The 30-year-old tested free agency but opted to return to Philadelphia.
Originally a second-round pick by Oakland in 2011, he started 61 games with the Raiders (2011-14) and 16 games with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2015) before joining Philadelphia.
–Field Level Media
Tiger Woods is facing a lawsuit from the family of a bartender who worked at one of his restaurants following the staffer’s death in a drunk-driving accident, multiple media outlets reported Monday.
The parents of Nicholas Immesberger allege that their son, whom they allege had a “habitual problem” with alcohol, had been overserved after he stayed and had drinks following a work shift at The Woods, a restaurant in Jupiter, Fla., owned by the 15-time major champion and run by Woods’ girlfriend, Erica Harmon.
After ending his shift on Dec. 10, 2018, Immesberger allegedly stuck around and drank to the point of intoxication before the 24-year-old was allowed to drive home. He later died after losing control of his car and swerved across three lanes of highway traffic before going airborne and landing in a grassy patch, according to Florida Highway Patrol, per the Palm Beach Post.
At the time of the crash, Immesberger’s reported blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit at .256.
The lawsuit alleges that Woods “was directly responsible for ensuring that his employees and management … were not over serving its employees/customers.”
Woods, 43, has not publicly commented about the incident or the suit filed in Palm Beach County. Woods is scheduled to play this weekend in the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black, his first tournament since winning his fifth Masters title in April.
–Field Level Media
A judge on Monday granted Robert Kraft’s motion to suppress video evidence, delivering the New England Patriots owner a huge victory — and potentially derailing the prosecution’s case — as he combats charges of soliciting a prostitute at a Jupiter, Fla., massage parlor.
Palm Beach County Judge Leonard Hanser sided with the defense’s contention that the warrant that allowed recording devices into the spa, and the methods detectives used to obtain video, did not sufficiently protect the privacy and identity of innocent people in the surveillance videos.
Hanser added that the police’s stop of Kraft’s car on Jan. 19 constituted an unlawful search and thus all information obtained from that search is also suppressed. While the state could appeal the ruling, the suppression could effectively end the state’s case against the 77-year-old Kraft.
–The Patriots officially signed free agents Dontrelle Inman (WR) and Jared Veldheer (OL). Terms were not announced. To make room on the roster, the Patriots released undrafted rookies Calvin Anderson (OL) and Xavier Ubosi (WR).
Inman, 30, caught 28 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns in nine games for Indianapolis last season. Veldheer, 31, started 12 games at right tackle for Denver last season after being acquired via trade, allowing just one sack but committing seven penalties.
–Broncos All-Pro linebacker Von Miller said he wants the team to give cornerback Chris Harris Jr. the money he wants, but acknowledged, “both sides kind of take it personally, honestly.”
Harris, a four-time Pro Bowl pick in the last year of a five-year, $42.5 million deal he signed in 2015, reportedly wants a contract extension worth $15 million a year and is not participating in the Broncos’ voluntary offseason program. He would be an unrestricted free agent after the 2019 season.
–Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph told a reporter he is hoping to find a way to stay with the team despite trade rumors and reported contraction negotiation breakdowns. Rudolph, 29, has one year left on his contact and is due $7.5 million in 2019.
–Former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Gunther Cunningham has passed away after a brief illness. He was 72. Cunningham compiled a 16-16 record in two seasons at the helm of the Chiefs from 1999-2000. He also served as defensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Raiders (1992-93), Chiefs (1995-98, 2004-08) and Detroit Lions (2009-13).
–The Seattle Seahawks will reportedly meet with free agent quarterback Geno Smith on Wednesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. Other reports said a signing is imminent. Smith, 28, was 12-18 as a starter in four seasons with the Jets, lost his only start with the New York Giants in 2017, and attempted just four passes with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018.
–Buffalo is bringing back tight end Lee Smith on a reported three-year, $9 million deal. Smith, 31, played the last four seasons with the Raiders, catching 36 passes for 248 yards and four touchdowns. He spent his first four NFL campaigns with the Bills, tallying 20 receptions for 144 yards and three scores from 2011-14.
–Stefen Wisniewski reportedly re-signed with the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year, $1.5 million contract, with $500,000 in additional incentives. A guard and center, Wisniewski has started at least six games each of the past three seasons. Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks is recovering from a torn Achilles, and Wisniewski could open training camp with the first unit.
–The Chargers re-signed defensive lineman Damion Square to a one-year contract after his 31-tackles, three-sack season in which he started a career-high 11 times.
–New York Giants sixth-round pick Corey Ballentine was with fellow rookies, in meetings and the classroom, two weeks after the cornerback was shot on the night he was drafted. He was shot in the backside on April 28 in an incident in Topeka, Kan., that claimed the life of Washburn University teammate Dwane Simmons. He is still rehabbing his injuries.
–Jury selection was set to begin in San Diego County in the trial of former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II, who faces possible life imprisonment on multiple charges of rape, kidnapping and indecent exposure. The allegations against Winslow, 35, include the rape of a 17-year-old girl in 2003; the rape of a 54-year-old hitchhiker in 2018; and the rape of a 59-year-old homeless woman, also in 2018.
–Field Level Media
All-Pro linebacker Von Miller wants the Denver Broncos to show veteran cornerback Chris Harris Jr. the money.
Harris, a four-time Pro Bowl pick who has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason, hasn’t had much luck in trying to convince the Broncos to give him a new, improved contract.
Miller, who has played alongside Harris on a formidable Denver defense for years, went through a similar contract impasse with the Broncos before they eventually agreed to a six-year, $114.5 million deal in 2016.
“I talked to Chris all the time … this is our ninth year playing football together,” Miller said Monday in an article on espn.com. “… We kind of go through the process together, it takes a while, you’ve just got to stay level-headed. With a guy like Chris he’s done every single thing right on and off the football field, he’s checked every single box. … Chris definitely has to get what’s right for him, he’s done everything right.”
In the last year of a five-year, $42.5 million deal he signed in 2015, Harris reportedly wants a contract extension worth $15 million a year and is not participating in the Broncos’ voluntary offseason program. He would be an unrestricted free agent after the 2019 season.
In April, Harris told 9News Denver, “I want to be here, so we can salvage it.” And in a separate interview with The Athletic, he added, “I’ve been patient. I’m still open to coming back. I’m never closing that door until they close it.”
On Thursday, multiple outlets reported that the Miami Dolphins were making Xavien Howard the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history, after they agreed to a five-year, $76.5 million extension.
In the ESPN story, Miller indicated that it’s difficult for either side to get involved in a contract battle without getting their feelings hurt.
“I think both sides kind of take it personally, honestly,” Miller said. “I think both sides kind of take it personally, I think when you talk about money and contracts, both sides, not just the player, but the guys in the front office take it personally, too, they want to get a great deal done, too. … If you really focus on business and it’s all about business, it’s easy to get it done, you look at what’s been done, you look at what you want to do going forward, whether you want to pay the guy, or you don’t want to pay the guy and you just go from there.”
–Field Level Media