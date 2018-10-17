Jets, Darnold to face QB who spurned team
Buffalo Bills: Defensive tackle Kyle Williams is in his 13th NFL season and has played only in Buffalo. The Bills had to work to encourage the 35-year-old to return in 2018, but he said he’s glad he did, even though the Bills are off to a 2-4 start. “I came back to be a Buffalo Bill, to play for Sean McDermott and play for my teammates,” Williams said on the team’s radio station. “There’s ups and downs during seasons. We did it last year, up and downs, as low as it got, and we had to come back up. There’s struggles, and you just never know what’s out there.” The Bills’ defense has been a highlight on the season, ranking as the third best in the NFL and allowing 311.7 yards per game. He has 3.5 sacks on the season, trailing Jerry Hughes (4.5) for the team lead. He also has 12 tackles.
Miami Dolphins: As the former defensive coordinator of an AFC East team — the Patriots — Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia said he knows what to expect when his team meets the Dolphins Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. “I’ve always had battles with this team,” Patricia told reporters. “This is a grueling team to play at home.” The Dolphins (4-2) have not lost in three home games, averaging 28.7 points per game. On the road, the Dolphins have averaged about half of that. Patricia said the South Florida weather could compound the problems for the Lions. “It’ll be a big challenge for us,” he said. “We haven’t had heat or humidity like they’re anticipating down there this weekend. I think you saw in the Chicago game, you definitely could see the sideline with the sun on the visitor sideline beating down on the players there and as the course of the game goes on, when you start to get into those 80-plus-play games, you just kind of wear out at the end. ”
New England Patriots: Tom Brady will retire — someday — with a truckload of awards, multiple entries in the team and league record books, and lots of rings. But here’s one fun fact about Brady that most people don’t know. Since taking over as starting quarterback of the Patriots in 2001, Brady has more regular-season and postseason wins to his credit than only one major league pitcher. Brady has won 227 games in 294 starts. CC Sabathia of the New York Yankees has 256 wins in 561 starts, according to Boston Sports Info. Starting pitchers who stay healthy and throw every fifth game start an average of 32.4 games per year — double the number of NFL regular-season starts.
New York Jets: When the Jets host the Minnesota Vikings this week, the game will feature New York’s franchise quarterback against the man who could have been their franchise quarterback. The Jets made a big offseason play for free agent Kirk Cousins, who spurned them for the Vikings. That led to the Jets moving up in the draft to grab a quarterback, who turned out to be Sam Darnold. Some NFL insiders said this week that the Jets should thank Cousins for passing.
“Cousins or Darnold? Me, personally, I’d take Darnold,” a longtime NFL talent evaluator told ESPN on the condition of anonymity. “They gave up a lot for Darnold, but you can’t minimize the money and how it impacts their cap. They got Darnold at a fraction of the price. I thought they did a good job.” And here’s another take from a rival general manager. “Cousins is likely who he is in terms of ceiling, but at that, it’s good and productive. I just think when you get a chance to draft and groom your own guy to play for 10 or 12 years, it can be special.”
Just four months after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, Houston Texans safety Andre Hal is practicing with the team again.
Texans coach Bill O’Brien said the team was excited Wednesday morning when it was announced that Hal would be practicing.
The team announced June 8 that Hal had been diagnosed with nodular lymphocyte-predominant Hodgkin lymphoma. It was diagnosed after Hal reported he had blurry vision while practicing, and the cancer was discovered in his armpit and stomach.
“I had my faith in God,” said Hal, who elected not to do chemotherapy with hopes of returning to the field sooner. “I did everything I could to beat this. The cancer went away.”
Hal, a product of Vanderbilt, was selected by the Texans in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 61 games with the Texans (38 starts) and has nine career interceptions.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill will miss Week 7's game against the Detroit Lions as he continues to battle a right (throwing) shoulder injury, head coach Adam Gase announced Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the NFL is investigating the team’s handling of Tannehill’s injury and how it was disclosed on injury reports last week, according to multiple reports. Such investigations are not uncommon, particularly when involving prominent players, but there is reason to believe the Dolphins’ injury report last week was inaccurate.
Tannehill had been listed on the report as a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday before being downgraded to limited on Friday, when he was designated as questionable to face the Bears. However, NFL rules require a designation of limited when a player is unable to take all of his normal reps, which Gase has said was the case for Tannehill on Thursday, as Osweiler took some first-team reps during that practice.
If the NFL finds rules violations, it can levy punishments that include fines of the team or people involved, suspension or the docking of draft choices.
Osweiler went 28 of 44 for 380 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in the overtime win over the Bears, though an incredible 274 of his yards came after the catch. He was just 7 of 16 with both interceptions on throws that traveled at least 5 yards beyond the line of scrimmage.
Tannehill, 30, has lost multiple games due to injury in three consecutive seasons after starting the first 77 games of his career. He missed the final three games of the 2016 season with a sprained ACL and all of last season after the ligament tore fully.
Cleveland Browns: Leading tackler Joe Schobert said his hamstring is not “as bad as it could be,” but he will not return to the field this week, missing his first game of the season when the Browns take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Outside linebacker Christian Kirksey will start in the middle, but the Browns haven’t determined who will fill the starting spot outside this week. According to Pro Football Focus, Schobert leads the NFL among linebackers in coverage this season. Schobert identified fifth-round rookie Genard Avery as the most likely starter outside this week.
Cincinnati Bengals: Andy Dalton enjoyed seeing Patrick Mahomes perform when the teams met last preseason and is not surprised to see his “arm talent” getting national notice in his second season. “He’s obviously been showing it all year,” Dalton said. “He’s playing really well and at a really high level. That’s the biggest thing everybody knew about him when he was coming out.”
Pittsburgh Steelers: Rookie first-rounder Terrell Edmunds is six games into his NFL career and said he is understanding the importance of taking care of his body. “We’ve been non-stop ever since last college season,” Edmunds said. “Straight into draft workouts, minicamp and into the season. We’ve already played 10 games. Our whole college season is already done right now. We’ve got a whole lot of football left right here.” Edmunds said he will return home during the bye week to “get some good meals in” after living with his brother during the season.
Indianapolis Colts: Receiver T.Y. Hilton returned to the practice field Wednesday as a full participant after missing the previous two games with chest and hamstring injuries. It is a welcome sight with the team mired in a four-game slide and the passing attack being hindered with dropped passes. “Yeah, but at the same time, I’ve gotta make sure I’m healthy,” Hilton said when asked if he is feeling the pressure to play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. “I don’t wanna go out there and hurt myself. So, for me, I’ll give it a test. We’re in a must-win game, so I’ve gotta be out there.” Hilton has 21 receptions for 294 yards and two touchdowns this season, and his presence would be a boost with wideouts Ryan Grant (missed practice Wednesday) and Marcus Johnson (placed on injured reserve) suffering ankle injuries during last Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets.
Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars are in an antsy mood after being outscored 70-21 over their past two games against the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs, and coach Doug Marrone was on the warpath during Wednesday’s practice. “There is no way anyone in this building should be comfortable,” Marrone said. “We earned that right to be where we are. We’re the ones that put us where we are.” Quarterback Blake Bortles is fine with the heat Marrone is putting on the players leading up to Sunday’s game against the Texans. “Coach Marrone felt like we needed to push that a little bit and that’s what we did today,” Bortles said. “I thought it went well. We got a lot of good reps in and it’s obviously hotter. That’s the camp feel, and I thought it was good.”
Tennessee Titans: Cornerback Malcolm Butler (one interception) hasn’t made much of an impact in his first season with the team, and he is attempting to make changes. Butler said he went back and studied his 2014 rookie film with the New England Patriots and he found some motivation while dissecting the video. “Just to see where you started out, how hungry I was back then,” Butler said. “That fire has to get back in me, and it is back in me now. It’s lit, man. I’m ready to go out there and practice right now, and play on Sunday. I am pissed (with my performance), but nobody can change that but me — no coach, no player, no teammates, no scheme, no nothing. I have to change that, and that is what I am going to do. That is what they got me here for.”
Redskins’ defense ready for Elliott-led Cowboys running game
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Even after Dak Prescott rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown last week, the Washington Redskins aren't zeroing in on stopping the Dallas Cowboys quarterback.
"We don't really care about him running," linebacker Zach Brown said. "Him running is not really our concern."
“Definitely with their O-line, their running game is something that definitely jumps off on film,” linebacker Mason Foster said. “You don’t want to start thinking about Cam Newton or thinking about Dak Prescott so much that you’re letting Zeke and (Panthers running back Christian) McCaffrey run free because those are the guys who really can hurt you.”
Amid plenty of inconsistency , Washington has not allowed an opponent to rush for more than 104 yards in a game so far this year. Newton was the Panthers’ leading rusher when they had just 81 yards on the ground.
“One of our things is trying to make a team one-dimensional because we know if you put it in the air, you eventually might make a mistake,” Brown said. “The run is just something we’ve got to make sure we stop. If a team can run the ball on you, they can kind of control the game. So we’ve got to make sure they’re not running that ball on us.”
The big difference for the Redskins this season is the addition of first-round pick Daron Payne and the return of a healthy Jonathan Allen on the defensive line. The Alabama products plus young defensive linemen Matt Ioannidis and Tim Settle finally give Washington the muscle up front to handle prolific running attacks.
“Having Jon Allen back, Ioannidis fully healthy, Ryan (Kerrigan) — all these guys are physical up front, closing gaps,” Foster said. “Guys are going to bust runs or guys are going to make plays, but it’s about limiting those plays and making them earn it.”
The Cowboys’ diverse run schemes present what Redskins coach Jay Gruden called a big challenge for Payne, Allen and the young defensive linemen. But those guys think they’re plenty prepared to handle the dual-threat ground game of Elliott and Prescott.
“Just hit them in the mouth, get the O-line going backwards, win the line of scrimmage,” Settle said Wednesday. “They got to block us. We don’t have to worry about them. They got to stop us from accomplishing what we want to accomplish. I feel like the more focused we are, the more dominant we play.”
No one is calling the Redskins’ defense dominant quite yet, but the organization zeroed in on Payne with the concept of him being a difference-maker against the run and the pass. Elliott running all over them contributed to the decision to take Payne 13th overall.
“When you have a weakness, you’ve got to address it,” Gruden said. “Daron Payne was, we thought, the best run-stopper — him and Vita Vea — in the draft and we were lucky to get him. Obviously we paid it huge consideration for adding a player of that caliber.”
Payne has been every bit of what coaches expected, but he can’t stop Elliott by himself. Safety D.J. Swearinger said defenders are thinking, “We’ve got to find ways to stop 21” and let the rest of Dallas’ offense beat them.
That’s what Gruden wants to hear, putting the emphasis on gang-tackling a running back who doesn’t go down easily.
“These one-on-one tackles against Zeke are easier said than done,” Gruden said. “Great backs can make the unblocked player miss or run through them for another 5 or 6 yards, and that’s what he’s done in his career. … There’s always going to be a free guy coming, and that guy has got to make his presence felt and make that tackle or at least hold him up for when other guys can get off blocks and make the tackle.”
NOTES: WR Jamison Crowder (ankle), RB Adrian Peterson (shoulder/ankle/knee), WR Paul Richardson (shoulder/knee), LG Shawn Lauvao (calf), RG Brandon Scherff (knee), CB Danny Johnson (broken right forearm) and S Troy Apke (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday. Gruden said Crowder is the most iffy to play against Dallas. … The Redskins plan to hold a moment of silence for longtime reporter Rich Tandler, who died unexpectedly Tuesday at age 63. A team spokesman says a plaque will be placed at Tandler’s seat in the press box at FedEx Field, which will remain empty.
Vikings DT Richardson ‘all business’ against old team Jets
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Sheldon Richardson's NFL career began smoothly with the New York Jets, until off-the-field trouble and locker-room conflict precipitated his eventual departure.
As outspoken as Richardson has been at times, this was not a subject he was willing to touch when reporters asked him about his return to MetLife Stadium to face the Jets on Sunday afternoon.
“Another game. I never put myself above the team,” Richardson said. “Whatever personal vendetta I have is between me.”
As for the deal that sent him to Seattle for the final year of his rookie contract, right before the 2017 regular season?
“It’s a business,” said Richardson, who played one season for the Seahawks, became a free agent and signed a one-year deal with the Vikings .
Richardson played up to his first-round draft pick status by winning The Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2013. Then he had a career-high eight sacks and was picked for the Pro Bowl in 2014, the last season under coach Rex Ryan before Todd Bowles took over.
Richardson served a four-game suspension in 2015, though, for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. He also was suspended for the 2016 season opener for an arrest in his home state of Missouri for driving at high speeds and resisting arrest.
Then there was his conflict with wide receiver Brandon Marshall and the public criticisms he expressed that contributed to some bad team chemistry.
“I did some things for me to get out of there for them to trade me,” Richardson said, “and other than that I put it on myself, nobody else.”
Richardson continued his candid reflection before practice on Wednesday, acknowledging the character development he has undergone.
“It was kind of self-inflicted wounds,” he said. “It’s just now me overcoming my personal battles in life. They got me out of there, and that changed everything around there. That’s pretty much it. I pretty much grew from everywhere. Every point, every phase of my life, I grew from it.”
Richardson had only one sack last year for the Seahawks, his first season in a primarily 4-3 scheme after playing in a 3-4 system with the Jets that saw him playing some at outside linebacker. With the Vikings, Richardson has settled in nicely at the three-technique position next to Linval Joseph.
He has only one sack, but less-tangible contributions in pass pressure and run disruption are more important to making coach Mike Zimmer’s system work. Richardson is tied for eighth in the NFL with 10 quarterback hits, and there’s no coincidence that defensive end Danielle Hunter is thriving off his presence inside taking on frequent double-teams.
“I’ve been really impressed with Sheldon. Not just his play, but the way he’s come in here and tried to learn the techniques we’re trying to teach him,” Zimmer said. “His professionalism, how he handles himself in the meetings, he’s been really good with everything.”
Chargers release season-ticket prices for new LA Stadium
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have announced that season-ticket prices for non-premium seats in the new LA Stadium at Hollywood Park will range from $50 to $150 per game.
Seat licenses increase the lower the seats are in the stadium. Seat licenses for $125 and $150 seats in the 300 level are $3,000 per seat. There are $100 seats located in the lower bowl in the end zones, which also have $3,000 seat licenses.
The Rams announced in September that season tickets for reserved seats would range from $60 to $125 per game with seat licenses from $1,000 to $5,000.
Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos said in a statement that he believes the prices are affordable for a family of four to be able to buy season tickets.
The new stadium in Inglewood will have a capacity of 70,240 with 260 suites and 13,000 premium seats when it opens for the 2020 season.
Bengals’ defense tries to pick itself up vs Chiefs’ offense
CINCINNATI (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger threw the ball 46 times and got hit only once. When the Bengals' defense went with an all-out blitz in the closing seconds to try to get a hand on him, Big Ben threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown to win the game.
Oh, and they’ll play the Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) on a Sunday night, a prime time slot in which they have rated horribly for years. The Bengals have dropped their past eight games on Sunday night, when they’re 3-15 overall.
“Any time you want to be one of the great ones on the defense or you want your defense to have a statement-type game, you have to do it against the best offenses in the league,” defensive end Carlos Dunlap said. “And right now, they’re putting up those points like they’re one of the best offenses in the league. So you’ve got to go out there and put it on ’em.”
The Bengals (4-2) barely even got close to Roethlisberger in their most disappointing showing of the season. They allowed him to complete 32 passes for 369 yards without being sacked. James Conner ran for 111 yards. The Steelers piled up 481 yards overall.
Compounding the bad day: Several players got hurt, forcing the Bengals to rely on backups on the final series. Brown was able to get off the line unchallenged to make the decisive catch on a quick slant and then run untouched to the end zone.
Their defense is depleted by injuries heading to Kansas City (5-1), which also is coming off a last-minute loss, 43-40 at New England . Linebacker Nick Vigil is out indefinitely with a knee injury, safety Shawn Williams is in concussion protocol, and cornerback Darqueze Dennard is sidelined with a shoulder injury.
Four other defensive players were limited in practice Wednesday because of injuries, although they’re likely to play on Sunday.
“It makes it harder, yeah, but we’ve got 1a and 1b,” Dunlap said.
The game matches two of the NFL’s worst defenses. The Bengals rank 29th overall in yards allowed, and the Chiefs are last .
On offense, Kansas City ranks fifth behind Patrick Mahomes, who leads the NFL with 18 touchdown passes and is fifth with a 112.2 passer rating. His 23 completions of at least 25 yards are the most in the league as well.
The Bengals know they can’t have another game with little pass rush from the line.
“We’re going to keep trying to dial it up,” defensive end Jordan Willis said. “That probably could be the main reason why we didn’t win the game — not keeping the quarterback in the pocket. Skip to this week. Mahomes, when gets out of the pocket, that’s when he’s most dangerous. So if we don’t keep him in the pocket, it could be a similar situation.”
DALTON SORE: Andy Dalton was listed with a sore back on the injury report, but he practiced fully. Receiver John Ross also had a full practice after missing Sunday’s game with a sore groin.
PRICE OUT OF BOOT: Rookie center Billy Price has been cleared to begin rehabilitation on his right foot, which has a partially torn ligament. He had to wear a protective boot for four weeks while it healed. There’s no timetable for when he could return.
STILL NO GIO: Running back Giovani Bernard is still being held out of practice because of knee and toe injuries. He’s been sidelined the past two games.
Houston’s Hal returns to practice after fight with cancer
HOUSTON (AP) — Safety Andre Hal, who is in remission after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, resumed practicing with the Houston Texans on Wednesday, giving the team 21 days to take him off the non-football illness list and add him to the active roster.
Coach Bill O’Brien says the players were thrilled with the news when he told them on Wednesday morning. He discussed the work Hal did to stay in shape while he was fighting the disease.
O’Brien says: “He worked very hard. Did a very good job of staying (engaged), was in all the meetings, let alone the weight room work and field work. He really stayed on top of the X’s and O’s.”
Hal is eager to get back on the field after a difficult few months.
He says: “It’s been a long wait for me. I always kept working out and kept my faith that I was going to play this year.”
Hal is 26 and in his fifth year with the Texans. He was drafted by Houston in 2014 out of Vanderbilt. He started all 16 games last season and had three interceptions.
Broncos-Cardinals Preview Capsule
DENVER (2-4) at ARIZONA (1-5)
Thursday, 8:20 p.m., ET, Fox/NFL Network
OPENING LINE — Broncos by 2½
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Denver 1-4-1, Arizona 4-2
SERIES RECORD — Broncos lead 8-1-1
LAST MEETING — Broncos beat Cardinals 41-20, Oct. 5, 2014
AP PRO32 RANKING — Broncos No. 26, Cardinals No. 31
BRONCOS OFFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (10), PASS (16)
BRONCOS DEFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (32), PASS (11)
CARDINALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (32), PASS (31)
CARDINALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (31), PASS (12)
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Match-up features teams with the two worst run defenses in NFL through six games. … Denver’s Von Miller and Arizona’s Chandler Jones have combined 158½ career sacks (Miller 89, Jones 69½). … Broncos have allowed 593 yards rushing past two games (270 vs. Rams, 323 vs. Jets) , most since AFL-NFL merger in 1970. … Broncos allowed 200-yard rushers in each of last two games, first in NFL history. … Denver is 3-1-1 in regular-season games at Arizona. … Broncos CB Chris Harris Jr., makes 100th career regular-season start. … Denver has lost four straight, leaving coach Vance Joseph with 7-15 record. … Broncos lost LG Ronald Leary, probably best offensive lineman, for season with torn Achilles tendon last Sunday. … Arizona has been outscored 42-0 in third quarters. … WR Larry Fitzgerald has yet to catch TD pass this season. Fitzgerald has caught pass in 217 consecutive games, second-longest streak in NFL history. … Arizona is league-worst 14 of 64 on third-down conversions and was 0 for 10 Sunday vs. Vikings. … Opponents have run 435 plays to Arizona’s 302. … Cardinals’ offense has nine TDs in six games, five by David Johnson. Johnson is averaging only 3.2 yards per carry. … Cardinals averaging league-worst 64 yards per game on ground. … Arizona’s Andy Lee is averaging 48 yards per punt, fifth best in NFL. He has four games with 50-plus yard average, tied for most in league. … Cardinals’ Christian Kirk has 25 receptions, most among NFL rookies WRs. … Arizona’s Zeke Turner, undrafted rookie, leads league with eight special teams tackles. … Cardinals S Tre Boston has three interceptions in last four games. … Fantasy tip: Maybe Denver defense’s problems finally break Johnson through to big game.
Goodell: NFL prospers from listening, learning
Commissioner Roger Goodell said the NFL is focusing on listening and learning, which has resulted in increased quality on and off the field.
Goodell said overall quality and competitiveness are up across the league with a margin of victory on pace to be the third- or fourth-closest in NFL history.
While some are concerned with growing protection of quarterbacks, Goodell said the focus on player safety is coming through in every game.
“People are focusing on football and the great play of the quarterbacks. The safety of the game is better. The quality of the game is better,” Goodell said.
Goodell said he is proud of the collective work the league and union have done on social justice issues.
“The focus has been on the efforts the players have brought in their communities and they are working on the issues to make their communities better. That’s where our focus is,” he said.
Goodell was upbeat discussing offensive numbers and officiating, which he said are at some of the highest levels ever.
Players are healthy, as are viewer ratings, which Goodell chose to focus his attention on Wednesday.
In other news:
–Owners did not discuss the future of the Seattle Seahawks following the unexpected death of team owner Paul Allen. Speculation from the Los Angeles Times indicated a cross-ownership policy ended by the NFL could be designed to open the door for former Microsoft executive Steve Ballmer, who owns the Los Angeles Clippers, to purchase the Seahawks and potentially move the NBA franchise to the city.
“We didn’t have any discussion of it. We think it’s inappropriate at this time to be having those discussion,” Goodell said. “The Seahawks, Paul Allen made plans, and there will be a time for those discussions.”
A succession plan was not made public. Allen never married and has no children. He has one sister.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the league as a whole expects the Seahawks to stay in Seattle.
“I can’t imagine the Seahawks not in Seattle. That hasn’t even been a thought. As a matter of fact, he was instrumental in establishing that certainty. It would really be a little unjust — the thing he did the most for in Seattle was to stabilize that franchise. We are really going to miss him. He had such influence in the league. I was certainly influenced by my interaction with him. … When we get someone of his stature to join ownership in the NFL, I just completely throw a party.”
–The Raiders are in limbo for 2019, Goodell said, saying he has not yet heard how negotiations with the city of Oakland are progressing for the Raiders to play one more season at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
“We know they are in the midst of negotiation,” Goodell said, adding he received an update on progress on the stadium construction project in Las Vegas, where the Raiders are expected to relocate in 2020.
Bills name journeyman Anderson starting QB
Newly signed quarterback Derek Anderson will start Sunday for the Buffalo Bills, coach Sean McDermott announced Wednesday.
"It's the right decision for our football team right now," McDermott said.
The Bills meet Indianapolis on Sunday.
Anderson, 35, is in his 13th season in the NFL and spent four seasons in Cleveland, one in Arizona and seven with Carolina. He last started a game Dec. 4, 2016, and played just one series. He was replaced by Cam Newton, who had been benched to start the game for disciplinary reasons. He hasn’t been the No. 1 quarterback of a team since 2010 with the Cardinals.
As Newton’s backup in 2017, he was 2-for-8 for 17 yards.
But with Allen out, this was the only move for the Bills.
Peterson has thrown nine interceptions in just 79 career attempts, including two in relief of Allen on Sunday. That’s an interception rate of 11.4 percent.
Spiraling Broncos head to Arizona on Thursday night
Things are spiraling in Denver. At least the Broncos won't have to worry about the cold and the snow when they journey to Arizona for a Thursday night game.
The Broncos have dropped four straight after opening with two wins. Their defense is dead last against the run and 27th overall.
“Oh yeah, anytime you’re losing, everybody’s fighting for their lives and fighting for their job every week at every position, it doesn’t matter,” says veteran cornerback Chris Harris Jr.
“You just want to continue to ball, continue to do your job. There’s always finger-pointing and you don’t want to have that. We don’t want to have that at all. We want to just stay together and keep working.
“We know everybody’s fighting for their lives. That’s the NFL, though. If you don’t have that in your mind every week, that you’ve got to go out here and play great, and if you don’t your job can be on the line, then you haven’t woken up to the NFL.”
Arizona (1-5) wasn’t awake for much of the early season and was the last team to win a game. Surprisingly for such a record, the Cardinals have 11 takeaways. Not surprisingly, they have 10 giveaways.
No. 26 Denver is a 2½-point choice at No. 31 Arizona.
UPSET SPECIAL: CARDINALS, 19-16
KNOCKOUT POOL: The Texans made us sweat — what else do you do in Houston nowadays? But they came through. Now we look to the CHARGERS to do the same.
No. 29 New York Giants (plus 5 1-2) at No. 23 Atlanta, Monday night.
Falcons can score, Giants can’t.
BEST BET: FALCONS, 33-16
No. 2 New England (minus 3 1-2) at No. 13 (tie) Chicago
Notice how Patriots’ opponents always seem to be injury-ravaged?
PATRIOTS, 24-20
No. 4 New Orleans (plus 2 1-2) at No. 6 Baltimore
Big-time offense faces big-time defense in classic matchup.
SAINTS, 23-18
No. 8 Cincinnati (plus 6) at No. 3 Kansas City
Both sides come off late-game losses that are potentially damaging for long term.
CHIEFS, 33-31
No. 12 Carolina (plus 4 1-2) at No. 10 Philadelphia
Did Eagles turn around things in win over Giants on Oct. 11?
EAGLES, 30-27
No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers (minus 6½) vs. No. 20 Tennessee at London
Should be a better match at Wembley than last week’s rout.
CHARGERS, 23-14
No. 1 Los Angeles Rams (minus 10) at No. 28 San Francisco
Someone will stop the Rams’ run to 16-0. Won’t be Niners.
RAMS, 36-15
No. 19 Dallas (plus 1 1-2) at No. 16 Washington
Schizophrenic NFC East members; Redskins pretty good at home.
REDSKINS, 19-16
No. 24 Cleveland (plus 3) at No. 25 Tampa Bay
Two more unidentifiable teams.
BUCCANEERS, 24-23
No. 7 Minnesota (minus 3) at No. 21 New York Jets
Third game of Jets’ homestand, first tough opponent.
VIKINGS, 32-27
No. 27 Buffalo (plus 7 1-2) at No. 30 Indianapolis
Andrew Luck tips scales to Indy in matchup of very flawed clubs.
COLTS, 23-9
No. 18 Houston (plus 4 1-2) at No. 17 Jacksonville
Texans have won three straight with grit. Jags struggling in every way. But …
JAGUARS, 20-19
No. 22 Detroit (OFF) at No. 13 (tie) Miami
Rested Lions are better no matter who QBs Dolphins.
LIONS, 27-17
2018 RECORD:
Last Week: Against spread (7-8). Straight up (1-5)
Season Totals: Against spread (40-48-3). Straight up: (58-33-2)
Best Bet: 2-4 against spread, 5-1 straight up
Upset special: 4-2 against spread, 3-2-1 straight up
Dolphins’ Ryan Tannehill not throwing at start of practice
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is on the field in shoulder pads but not throwing at the start of the team's first practice this week.
Tannehill is nursing a sore throwing shoulder and missed Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears. Coach Adam Gase has said Tannehill's status is day
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is on the field in shoulder pads but not throwing at the start of the team’s first practice this week.
Tannehill is nursing a sore throwing shoulder and missed Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears. Coach Adam Gase has said Tannehill’s status is day to day.
Brock Osweiler threw for a career-high 380 yards as Tannehill’s replacement. Miami plays the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Defensive end Cameron Wake returned to practice Wednesday after missing the past two games with a knee injury.
Bills name veteran QB Anderson to start in place of Allen
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are turning to newly signed veteran quarterback Derek Anderson to fill in for injured rookie starter Josh Allen.
Coach Sean McDermott made the announcement Wednesday, when Buffalo returned to practice to prepare for its game at Indianapolis this weekend.
The 35-year-old Anderson goes from being lured out of semiretirement last week to serve as Allen’s mentor to preparing to make his first start in nearly two seasons. Anderson attempted just eight passes in three appearances as a backup in Carolina last year. He has a 20-27 record as a starter over a 12-year NFL career.
Allen was hurt during the third quarter of a 20-13 loss at Houston last weekend.
McDermott’s only other option was turnover-prone backup Nathan Peterman, who lost the starting job to Allen after a 47-3 season-opening loss at Baltimore. The second-year player already has thrown four interceptions this season and 10 in seven games, including the playoffs.
Editors:
For your planning purposes, the AP will no longer provide "folo" stories with each NFL game. This will start Nov. 1, with the Thursday night game between the Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers.
The AP will continue to cover each NFL game and provide multiple versions of each story with updated writethrus that can also be used for evening editions.
Broncos, Cardinals stumble into Thursday matchup
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller wasn't shy about giving the Arizona Cardinals bulletin-board material for the Thursday night game in Glendale, Ariz.
Not normally a trash-talker, Miller described himself as confident but not irritated as the Broncos (2-4) enter on a short week after their fourth consecutive loss, a 23-20 home defeat to the Los Angeles Rams.
The Cardinals (1-5) also enter in rough shape. They followed up a Week 5 win with a 27-17 defeat in Minnesota last week, and their offense ranks either last or second to last in a staggering number of categories: points per game, yards per game and per play, passing and rushing yards per game and per play, first downs, third-down conversions and time of possession.
Like Miller, Arizona quarterback Josh Rosen appears optimistic his team can turn things around.
“I think that the positive of this whole situation is the fact that we are a really good football team not playing very well, as opposed to a not very good football team playing to its absolute potential,” Rosen said. “Hopefully, we’re at our floor and there’s only up to go from here, as opposed to having a low ceiling and being right at it.”
The offensive struggles thrust the rookie Rosen into the lineup three weeks ago, and without much improvement, questions have emerged about the job security of offensive coordinator Mike McCoy.
Asked about the matter on Monday, head coach Steve Wilks said, “I would say all our jobs are in jeopardy, including mine, if we don’t win.”
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald also took a broader view, saying the group as a whole must be better.
“It’s a team game,” he said. “Everybody’s got to be held accountable. None of us has done a good enough job to this point to be successful. To try to blame one person is not fair or right.”
Job security questions might be louder in Denver, especially given that general manager John Elway has been vocal about the team’s need to improve.
After Elway said Tuesday he hopes the team can “take a mentality into that Thursday night game where we’re fighting for our lives,” head coach Vance Joseph was asked if he feels as if he is fighting for his job.
“Absolutely, absolutely,” Joseph replied. “That’s every coach in this league every week. If you don’t feel that way, you’re missing something.”
Denver has been missing its run defense over the past three weeks, as the once stout unit has completely imploded. The Broncos have allowed 738 rushing yards on 103 carries (7.2 average) since Week 4 after allowing a total of 233 on 71 carries (3.3 average) through Week 3.
“We have to go back and look at everything, from how we fit things, the fronts we play and how we tackle,” Joseph said of the issues against the run. “The first month of the season, that wasn’t a problem for us.”
The Broncos likely will be without right tackle Jared Veldheer (knee), outside linebacker Shane Ray (ankle, wrist) and cornerback Adam Jones (quad). Left guard Ronald Leary (Achilles) was lost for the season against the Rams last week.
Four Cardinals sat out practice on Tuesday, including cornerback Jamar Taylor (back), safety Tre Boston (shoulder, ribs) and guards Mike Iupati (back) and Jeremy Vujnovich (hamstring). Guard Justin Pugh (hand) was limited after missing Monday’s session.
Cowboys’ Jones denies report of Garrett extension
The DallasCowboys.com columnist who tweeted about an impending contract extension for coach Jason Garrett is "pulling one out of the air," team owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday.
Jones was asked about the comments and about a possible extension for Garrett, who has been at the helm in Dallas since midway through the 2010 season.
“I don’t know where Jeff is getting his information,” Jones said on Tuesday morning radio show on 105.3 KRLD-FM. “He’s pulling one out of the air there as far as any knowledge. My response should not in any way indicate that I’m thinking about it or whether it’s going to be there, it’s just not something that I would have visited with anybody about, least of all Jeff.
“I happen to know that I’ve never spoken to another soul about that as far as that is concerned.”
The Cowboys are 3-3 this season under Garrett, who is signed through the 2019 campaign. Dallas had its most impressive win of the season on Sunday, thumping Jacksonville 40-7.
Dallas is 70-56 with two playoff appearances (2014, 2016) under the 52-year-old Garrett. His tenure is already more than three years longer than any of the other six head coaches Jones has hired since purchasing the team in 1989.
Sullivan writes a weekly column for the Cowboys’ website and is the author of “America’s Team: The Authorized History of the Dallas Cowboys.”
Raiders release LB Johnson; RB Lynch (groin) injured
After reported attempts to trade linebacker Derrick Johnson failed, the Oakland Raiders released the 35-year-old veteran on Tuesday.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the team tried to trade Johnson. Johnson requested his release and the team obliged, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Taking his place on the active roster is undrafted rookie linebacker Jason Cabinda, signed from the practice squad.
Coach Jon Gruden announced the moves during a wide-ranging press conference on Tuesday.
He also confirmed that wide receivers Amari Cooper and Seth Roberts are in the concussion protocol, quarterback Derek Carr (left arm) is sore but OK, and running back Marshawn Lynch is dealing with a groin strain that could be a long-term issue.
Lynch will undergo an MRI this week, per Rapoport. Lynch has rushed for 376 yards and three touchdowns this season.
The Raiders (1-5) have a bye week to heal before returning to action on Oct. 28 at home against the Indianapolis Colts.
Gruden addressed a few other issues with the media Tuesday, including tweets by cornerback Rashaan Melvin. Melvin said he was “frustrated and upset” and “done trying to change my style” after getting benched last week.
“Melvin is on his seventh team,” Gruden said. “Maybe he is confused about what technique he is using. He is frustrated. I can’t blame him. …He is a good kid.”
Melvin is in his first season with Oakland after previous stints with Indianapolis (2016-17), Baltimore (2014-15), New England (2015) and Miami (2014). He joined the Raiders on a one-year, $6.5 million deal in free agency.
Gruden also gave a vote of confidence in Carr, who is tied for the league lead with eight interceptions.
“He is the strength of this football team,” Gruden said. “He is on my watch. I said it when I got here: If he doesn’t play well, I’ve failed.”
Broncos’ Miller on Cardinals: ‘Gonna kick their (expletive)’
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller didn't mince words about what he expects against the Arizona Cardinals in Thursday night's game in Glendale, Ariz.
Not normally a trash-talker, Miller repeated the phrase “kick their [expletive]” multiple times during his press conference.
His comments come with the Broncos riding a four-game losing streak following a 2-0 start. The Cardinals are 1-5, with the only win coming two weeks ago against the San Francisco 49ers. Tension has surrounded both teams this week, with the job security of both head coaches emerging as a topic.
After Broncos general manager John Elway said Tuesday he hopes the team can “take a mentality into that Thursday night game where we’re fighting for our lives,” head coach Vance Joseph told reporters he feels like he’s fighting for his job.
“Absolutely, absolutely,” Joseph said. “That’s every coach in this league every week. If you don’t feel that way, you’re missing something.”
Meanwhile, Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks was asked about the job security of offensive coordinator Mike McCoy, whose unit ranks among the league’s worst in almost every category.
“I would say all our jobs are in jeopardy, including mine, if we don’t win,” Wilks replied to reporters.
