Jets, Darnold entertain Cousins, Vikings

Latavius Murray carried the ball 24 times and rushed for 155 yards last weekend. If all goes well, Murray will be fortunate to get half as many carries for the Vikings against the New York Jets this week.

The team’s top running back, Dalvin Cook, has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury but he practiced in full on Wednesday. The Vikings rushed for 195 yards in a 27-17 win over Arizona and Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer wants to give the Cook-Murray duo plenty of work against the host Jets on Sunday.

“I think it’s important that we run the football,” Zimmer said. “That takes some of the pressure off the offensive line, it takes some of the pressure off the quarterback. Those kind of things help to open up play-action passes, but I think all those things are good anytime you can do them.”

The Jets might have to lean on their top back, Isaiah Crowell, due to injuries to their receiving corps. Robby Anderson, Onochie Enunwa and Terrelle Pryor missed the team’s first practice this week. Crowell is averaging 6.1 yards per carry and has scored five touchdowns.

New York’s offense has been humming. The Jets (3-3) scored a combined 76 points in wins over Denver and Indianapolis the past two games. Their defense has been opportunistic all season, forcing 15 turnovers. Cleveland (16) is the only team with more takeaways.

“They get a lot of turnovers on defense,” Zimmer said. “They’re second in the league in getting turnovers and offensively they run the ball very well.”

Minnesota (3-2-1) has also won its last two games and scored one offseason win over the Jets. More money was on the table for free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins when he chose the Vikings over the Jets in March.

Cousins has been more prone to turn the ball over before he throws it.

He’s lost four fumbles but he’s only been intercepted three times in 260 attempts. Cousins has been extremely accurate, completing 71.2 percent of his passes, including 12 touchdowns.

“He can beat you in a lot of different ways,” Jets coach Todd Bowles said. “He can beat you with his brains and he can run better than people think.”

Vikings wideout Adam Thielen had a breakout season a year ago with Case Keenum at quarterback. Thielen is on pace for an even better season, hauling in 58 passes for 712 yards and four touchdowns. He racked up 11 receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown against the Cardinals.

“He’s tough and extremely smart,” Bowles said. “He’s seen every coverage you can throw at him. Outstanding hands and you can tell he’s a competitor of the highest level. Whether you double, triple, single him or play zone, he finds a way to get open and get it done.”

Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold has also been getting it done, throwing five touchdown passes in the last two games. He completed 80 percent of his attempts against the Colts.

“Very strong arm, very accurate, moves well in the pocket, scrambles well and gets out of there fairly quick,” Zimmer said. “Seems to be going to the right place with the ball. He’s thrown some great deep balls.”

