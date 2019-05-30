Jets begin GM interviews without Peyton Manning
Jets begin GM interviews without Peyton Manning
Peyton Manning is not among the candidates to become general manager of the New York Jets as interviews begin this week.
Philadelphia Eagles vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas, a close friend of head coach and acting general manager Adam Gase, is viewed as the favorite for the vacancy that was created when Mike Maccagnan was fired on May 15.
Manning said this week he was never contacted by the Jets about the opening. Manning, who played under Gase with the Denver Broncos and has helped instruct Gase’s quarterbacks in the offseason since retiring, said he isn’t sure he’s qualified to be a general manager. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay also said he reached out to Manning about a front-office role in the past, but Manning opted out of interviews.
Seattle Seahawks co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer was scheduled for the first interview among known candidates on Thursday. Chicago Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly and Minnesota Vikings assistant general manager George Paton are also on the list, with others expected to be contacted, per multiple reports.
–Field Level Media
QB Foles returns to Jaguars OTAs
QB Foles returns to Jaguars OTAs QB Foles returns to Jaguars OTAs
Quarterback Nick Foles is back at organized team activities with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Foles was away from the team this week to be with his wife and daughter as the family mourned their miscarriage. Foles’ wife, Tori, posted a faith-filled message to Instagram explaining what the family was experiencing.
Head coach Doug Marrone said Tuesday that the Jaguars were planning to give Foles as much time as he needed with his family while dealing with a personal matter.
–Field Level Media
DT McCoy to meet with Panthers after Ravens visit
DT McCoy to meet with Panthers after Ravens visit
All-Pro defensive tackle Gerald McCoy concluded a
DT McCoy to meet with Panthers after Ravens visit
All-Pro defensive tackle Gerald McCoy concluded a two-day visit with the Baltimore Ravens and will meet with the Carolina Panthers, according to multiple media outlets.
McCoy, 31, also visited the Cleveland Browns last week, days after his release by the Tampa Buccaneers.
His visit with the Panthers will begin Thursday night and conclude Friday, after which he will make a decision, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.
McCoy, the third overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, was released by the Buccaneers on May 20 with three years left on his contract. The deal called for him to make $13 million in base pay this season. The original contract was for six years and $95.2 million.
The Tampa Bay Times reported McCoy has drawn bids from 10 teams with offers as high as $11 million annually.
Rapoport reported that McCoy was seeking more than $10 million from the Browns and Ravens but apparently didn’t get it.
“The Ravens absolutely want to sign McCoy,” Rapoport said on the NFL Network. “They had him visit with the intention of signing him, but this is also one of the more principled and disciplined organizations when it comes to money, so they’re not going to do something that is out of their price range.”
Panthers coach Ron Rivera said recently he’d be interested in adding McCoy to the roster.
“I think a guy with his ability could come in and help most certainly,” Rivera told reporters.
McCoy has 296 tackles, 54.5 sacks, 140 quarterback hits, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 123 career games. He has been selected to six Pro Bowls and was first-team All-Pro in 2013.
–Field Level Media
New Raiders G Incognito pleaded guilty to 3 misdemeanors
New Raiders G Incognito pleaded guilty to 3 misdemeanors New Raiders G Incognito pleaded guilty to 3 misdemeanors
One day after Richie Incognito signed a free agent deal with the Oakland Raiders, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday that the offensive guard pleaded guilty in April to three misdemeanor charges stemming from two incidents in August 2018.
According to an ESPN report, Incognito accepted charges of criminal damage and disorderly conduct related to an argument with his grandmother, plus another disorderly conduct charge following an arrest at a funeral home.
Incognito damaged property at his grandmother’s home in Peoria, Ariz., in August 2018 following the death of his father, per ESPN. The report indicated that a domestic violence charge was dropped on April 1 when Incognito reached a plea agreement.
In a separate incident, Incognito was arrested in Scottsdale, Ariz., two days after the incident at his grandmother’s home while making threats at a funeral home where his father’s body was being held.
Incognito received fines and probation for both incidents, plus he was ordered to undergo anger-management sessions and a mental-health evaluation, according to multiple media reports.
Raiders general manager Mike Mayock acknowledged Tuesday that a suspension could be forthcoming for Incognito’s troubles in Arizona.
Incognito, 35, announced his retirement after the 2017 season. A third-round pick by the St. Louis Rams in 2005, he has also played for the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, starting all 150 games in which he has appeared.
Known for controversy and a fiery temperament, Incognito was involved in a high-profile bullying incident in 2013 involving then-Dolphins teammate Jonathan Martin.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Suitors aplenty for DT McCoy
NFL notebook: Suitors aplenty for DT McCoy
All-Pro defensive tackle Gerald McCoy concluded a two-day visit
NFL notebook: Suitors aplenty for DT McCoy
All-Pro defensive tackle Gerald McCoy concluded a two-day visit with the Baltimore Ravens and will meet with the Carolina Panthers, according to multiple media outlets.
McCoy, 31, also visited the Cleveland Browns last week, days after his release by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
His visit with the Panthers will begin Thursday night and conclude Friday, after which he will make a decision, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.
McCoy, the third overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, was released by the Buccaneers on May 20 with three years left on his contract. The deal called for him to make $13 million in base pay this season. The original contract was for six years and $95.2 million.
The Tampa Bay Times reported McCoy has drawn bids from 10 teams with offers as high as $11 million annually.
–One day after Richie Incognito signed a free agent deal with the Oakland Raiders, multiple media outlets reported the offensive guard pleaded guilty in April to three misdemeanor charges stemming from two incidents in August 2018.
Incognito received fines and probation for both incidents, plus he was ordered to undergo anger-management sessions and a mental-health evaluation, according to multiple media reports.
According to an ESPN report, Incognito accepted charges of criminal damage and disorderly conduct related to an argument with his grandmother in August 2018, plus another disorderly conduct charge following an arrest at a funeral home two days later.
–The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly worked out free-agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, according to NFL Network
The quarterback-turned-wideout played for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets in 2018, catching 16 of his 30 targets for 252 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.
–Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton is recovering from hernia surgery and is expected to be out until at least training camp, coach Matt Nagy told reporters.
Nagy revealed that Burton had the surgery a couple of months ago, following groin discomfort that kept him out of the Bears’ wild-card playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 6, even though he had five catches a week earlier against the Minnesota Vikings and had been able to practice for three days before the postseason.
–The security guard who reportedly was knocked down by Ezekiel Elliott at a Las Vegas music festival says he wants a “sincere apology” from the Dallas Cowboys running back.
Gossip website TMZ posted a video earlier this month showing events that took place early May 18 at the Electric Daisy Carnival festival. The video shows a man identified as Elliott pushing a security guard against a metal railing, and he falls. Elliott then is handcuffed but not arrested. Kyle Johnson, 19, told KCBS-TV in Los Angeles that he was not injured in the fall.
“I wasn’t hurt or anything, but just to have someone that you looked up to shove you on the ground over a metal fence?” Johnson said. “… I did get an apology from him. It wasn’t a sincere apology. He didn’t maintain eye contact. It didn’t seem sincere at all.”
–Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden, eager to avoid the scrutiny of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” training camp series, offered a better suggestion: Older brother, Jon, the head coach of the drama-filled Oakland Raiders.
“I think really, if they were smart I think they’d go to Oakland,” Jay Gruden said at a press conference.
The Redskins and Raiders are two of the five teams who fit the criteria that the NFL and HBO have established for “Hard Knocks” selection: A team is exempt if it has a first-year head coach; has made a playoff appearance in the past two seasons; has been featured on the show in the past 10 years. The three other eligible teams are the New York Giants, the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions.
–Field Level Media
Bears TE Burton recovering from hernia surgery
Bears TE Burton recovering from hernia surgery
Chicago Bears tight
Bears TE Burton recovering from hernia surgery
Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton is recovering from hernia surgery and is expected to be out until at least training camp, coach Matt Nagy told reporters Wednesday.
Nagy revealed that Burton had the surgery a couple of months ago, following groin discomfort that kept him out of the Bears’ wild-card playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 6, even though he had five catches a week earlier against the Minnesota Vikings and had been able to practice for three days before the postseason.
“When the season was over, we just thought, ‘OK, let’s pull back a little bit and let’s let him get a little bit of rest, come back and see where it’s at,'” Nagy said.
“We did that, and he wasn’t feeling real comfortable with it. So … a couple months ago, he ended up getting sports hernia surgery. No need for us to keep dragging this out. Let’s get the thing right, and we feel like we’ve done that.”
Burton, 27, signed a four-year, $32 million contract with the Bears last offseason after spending his first four seasons in the league with the Eagles. He posted career-highs in catches (54), receiving yards (569) and receiving touchdowns (six) last season.
–Field Level Media
Redskins’ Gruden: ‘Hard Knocks’ should pick my brother
Redskins' Gruden: 'Hard Knocks' should pick my brother
Washington Redskins coach Jay
Redskins’ Gruden: ‘Hard Knocks’ should pick my brother
Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden, eager to avoid the scrutiny of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” training camp series, offered a better suggestion Wednesday: Older brother, Jon, the head coach of the drama-filled Oakland Raiders.
“I think really, if they were smart I think they’d go to Oakland,” Jay Gruden said at a press conference.
“I mean, seriously, what an entertainment value that would be — Antonio Brown, Jon Gruden, (defensive coordinator) Paul Guenther, Vontaze Burfict, (Richie) Incognito — I mean, you guys have got to be crazy not to go to Oakland.”
The Redskins and Raiders are two of the five teams who fit the criteria that the NFL and HBO have established for “Hard Knocks” selection: A team is exempt if it has a first-year head coach; has made a playoff appearance in the past two seasons; has been featured on the show in the past 10 years.
The three other eligible teams are the New York Giants, the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions.
“They can do us next year maybe,” Jay Gruden said.
A reporter responded; “Not if you make the playoffs.”
Gruden replied with a smile: “Well, if we don’t make the playoffs I probably won’t be here anyways.”
In late March, Raiders owner Mark Davis said he wanted no part of “Hard Knocks.”
“It would be disruptive,” he said at the NFL’s annual meetings in Phoenix. “We’ve got a lot of business to take care of, get ready for the season. I appreciate that they might think we’d be great TV, but we got something to accomplish.”
HBO is expected to announce a decision soon.
Lions coach Matt Patricia, also eager to deflect attention from his team, is another coach on record as saying the Raiders would be a great pick for the series.
“If we’re forced to do it, then obviously we’ll have to make it work,” Jay Gruden said.
“You know, it’s a process that can be distracting at times, but, really they do an excellent job as far as keeping out of your business. So, it wouldn’t be the end of the world. I think our guys would probably have fun with it at the end of the day.”
–Field Level Media
DT McCoy concludes visit with Ravens
DT McCoy concludes visit with Ravens
All-Pro defensive tackle Gerald McCoy has concluded a two-day visit
DT McCoy concludes visit with Ravens
All-Pro defensive tackle Gerald McCoy has concluded a two-day visit with the Baltimore Ravens, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the two sides will try to negotiate a potential contract.
McCoy visited the Cleveland Browns last week, days after his release by the Tampa Buccaneers.
If neither AFC North team can come to contract terms with McCoy, the 31-year-old defensive tackle could visit a third team, Rapoport said. The team at the top of the list is believed to be the Carolina Panthers.
McCoy, the third overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, was released by the Buccaneers on May 20 with three years left on his contract. The deal called for him to make $13 million in base pay this season. The original contract was for six years and $95.2 million.
The Tampa Bay Times reported McCoy has drawn offers from 10 teams with offers as high as $11 million annually.
Panthers coach Ron Rivera said recently he’d be interested in adding McCoy to the roster.
“I think a guy with his ability could come in and help most certainly,” Rivera told reporters.
McCoy has 296 tackles, 54.5 sacks, 140 quarterback hits, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 123 career games. He has been selected to six Pro Bowls and was first-team All-Pro in 2013.
–Field Level Media
Report: WR Pryor works out for Jaguars
Report: WR Pryor works out for Jaguars
Report: WR Pryor works out for Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly worked out free-agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor on Wednesday.
The quarterback-turned-wideout played for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets in 2018, catching 16 of his 30 targets for 252 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported Pryor’s workouts in Jacksonville.
Pryor, who turns 30 next month, has 115 career receptions for 1,563 yards and seven touchdowns. He entered the league with the Oakland Raiders in 2011 and also has played with the Cleveland Browns (2015-16) and Washington Redskins (2017).
His best season came with the Browns in 2016, when he caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four scores. Since then, a series of injuries and too many dropped passes have stalled his development as a receiver.
Pryor was a three-year quarterback at Ohio State from 2008-10, completing 60.9 percent of his passes for 6,177 yards with 57 TDs and 26 interceptions in 39 games.
He went 3-7 as a starting quarterback with the Raiders from 2012-13.
–Field Level Media
Panthers dismiss Newton to tend to personal matter
Panthers dismiss Newton to tend to personal matter
Panthers dismiss Newton to tend to personal matter
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was dismissed from organized team activities to tend to a personal matter in the Atlanta area.
Newton isn’t missing much at OTAs, where he has been an idle observer while progressing in his return from offseason shoulder surgery.
Head coach Ron Rivera didn’t disclose the nature of Newton’s absence beyond saying it was scheduled in advance and the Panthers are not concerned.
“Obviously it’s all voluntary, but he was nice enough to let us know he wasn’t gonna be able to make it. So we appreciate that,” Rivera said.
Newton had arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder in January after sitting out the last two games of the 2018 season. Doctors removed scar tissue that remained from a 2017 surgery on the former league MVP’s partially torn rotator cuff.
The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback said he has not been given a timetable for his return. He said he started a vegan diet and hired a personal trainer to prepare for the 2019 season.
–Field Level Media
Security guard seeks apology from Cowboys’ Elliott
Security guard seeks apology from Cowboys' Elliott Security guard seeks apology from Cowboys’ Elliott
The security guard who reportedly was knocked down by Ezekiel Elliott at a Las Vegas music festival says he wants a “sincere apology” from the Dallas Cowboys running back.
Gossip website TMZ posted a video earlier this month showing events that took place early May 18 at the Electric Daisy Carnival festival. The video shows a man identified as Elliott pushing a security guard against a metal railing, and he falls. Elliott then is handcuffed but not arrested.
Kyle Johnson, 19, told KCBS-TV in Los Angeles that he was not injured in the fall.
“I wasn’t hurt or anything, but just to have someone that you looked up to shove you on the ground over a metal fence?” Johnson said. “It’s not the biggest thing in the world, but really, nothing happened? I mean, come on.
“I did get an apology from him. It wasn’t a sincere apology. He didn’t maintain eye contact. It didn’t seem sincere at all.”
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has downplayed the incident and said he doesn’t expect Elliott to face any discipline from the league.
“In terms of his status with us, (it) has not been impacted in any way,” Jones said. “And frankly, I know how conscientious he has been in the offseason, and that’s good enough. No, I don’t see that having any consequences for us.”
Cowboys executives have indicated a desire to extend Elliott’s contract past 2020, when it is due to expire. Elliott, 23, rushed for 1,434 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games last season.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Raiders sign G Incognito
NFL notebook: Raiders sign G Incognito
Guard Richie Incognito signed a one-year deal with the Oakland
NFL notebook: Raiders sign G Incognito
Guard Richie Incognito signed a one-year deal with the Oakland Raiders on Tuesday.
“We’ve signed him to a one-year ‘prove it’ deal and that means both on and off the field,” Raiders general Mike Mayock told reporters.
Incognito, who turns 36 in July, last played for the Buffalo Bills in the 2017 season. He announced his retirement in April 2018, citing health reasons, but apparently has improved enough to play.
A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Incognito started 150 career games with the St. Louis Rams, Miami Dolphins and Bills. He was suspended by the Dolphins in 2013 after being accused of bullying teammate Jonathan Martin, and he sat out the 2014 season.
–Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. ended his dispute with the Denver Broncos by agreeing to a new one-year contract.
The deal will allow Harris to still be a free agent following the season. He had been seeking to be paid in the neighborhood of $15 million annually on a multi-year deal.
Harris, a four-time Pro Bowler, was scheduled to make $7.9 million in base salary in 2019 as the final season of a five-year, $42.5 million deal. KUSA-TV reported that he will instead have a base salary of $12.05 million.
Harris, who turns 30 next month, has 19 interceptions and 80 passes defensed in 123 games (105 starts) over eight seasons with the Broncos. He intercepted three passes in 2018, returning one for a touchdown, but his season was limited to 12 games due to a broken right lower leg in early December.
–Veteran defensive tackle Haloti Ngata will return to Baltimore on Wednesday to retire as a member of the Ravens.
Ngata, 35, was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first team All-Pro during his nine-year tenure with the Ravens (2006-14) before spending three seasons with the Detroit Lions and last year with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Of Ngata’s 519 career tackles and 32.5 sacks, he recorded 449 tackles and 25.5 sacks with the Ravens. He played in 135 regular season and 16 postseason games with Baltimore, including a 34-31 victory against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.
–One month after suffering a gunshot wound on the day he was drafted, New York Giants rookie cornerback Corey Ballentine took part in team drills for the first time.
Ballentine, a sixth-round pick of the Giants out of Washburn University, participated in 11-on-11 drills while working with the third-team defense. He was involved in individual drills during last week’s organized team activities.
Ballentine was shot in the backside on April 28 outside of an off-campus party in Topeka, Kan., that claimed the life of Washburn teammate Dwane Simmons.
–Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles was dismissed from organized team activities due to personal reasons.
Head coach Doug Marrone said the team has no timetable for his return: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Nick and his family,” he said.
Foles signed a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jaguars following back-to-back trips to the playoffs with the Philadelphia Eagles, including a Super Bowl MVP performance in February 2018.
–Azteca Stadium in Mexico City will return to a natural playing surface.
Officials said the field, currently a mix of synthetic and natural grass, would be converted to grass during a lull in the venue’s hectic soccer schedule.
The NFL scrapped plans for a regular-season game in Mexico City in November 2018, moving the Rams-Chiefs game to Los Angeles because of an unsafe playing field. The Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 18 at Azteca Stadium.
–Field Level Media
Rose, longtime caddie Fulcher splitting ‘for now’
Rose, longtime caddie Fulcher splitting 'for now' Rose, longtime caddie Fulcher splitting ‘for now’
After more than a decade with Mark Fulcher at his side, Justin Rose announced Tuesday he and his caddie are going their separate ways — but the world’s third-ranked golfer is leaving the door wide open for a reunion.
Fulcher underwent surgery on a heart valve in January and missed time earlier this season — including for Rose’s win at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines near San Diego in late January. But the man known as “Fooch” returned to carry Rose’ bag at the Masters and has worked Rose’s past four tournaments, according to Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard.
“After an amazing 11 years with Fooch, our successful run together has finished for now, as Fooch is required to take an indefinite leave of absence from caddying to focus on his health and well-being after the heart procedure earlier this year,” Rose wrote in a statement released on Twitter.
“He has been medically advised that a further period of recuperation is required. I wish him all the best as he works on getting 100-percent healthy. I also have no doubts that we will stride up a 72nd hole late on a Sunday afternoon together in the future.”
Gareth Lord, who caddied for Rose in Fulcher’s first absence, will be on Rose’s bag this week at the Memorial, according to multiple media outlets.
Rose has 10 career PGA Tour wins, with Fulcher serving as his caddie on eight of those weeks, according to multiple media reports. Fulcher was on the bag when Rose won his only major title at the 2013 U.S. Open as well as when Rose captured the Olympic gold medal at Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and the 2018 FedEx Cup championship.
–Field Level Media
Broncos, CB Harris agree to new contract
Broncos, CB Harris agree to new contract
Broncos, CB Harris agree to new contract
Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. ended his dispute with the Denver Broncos by agreeing to a new one-year contract on Tuesday.
The deal will allow Harris to still be a free agent following the season. He had been seeking to be paid in the neighborhood of $15 million annually on a multi-year deal.
Harris, a four-time Pro Bowler, was scheduled to make $7.9 million in base salary in 2019 as the final season of a five-year, $42.5 million deal. KUSA-TV reported that he will instead have a base salary of $12.05 million.
“We have a lot of respect for Chris as a player and for everything he’s meant to our organization,” Broncos general manager John Elway said in a statement. “This contract adjustment recognizes his value to our team and the high expectations we have for Chris as a Bronco this season and hopefully for years to come.”
Harris, who turns 30 next month, has 19 interceptions and 80 passes defensed in 123 games (105 starts) over eight seasons with the Broncos. He also has forced five fumbles and posted four fumble recoveries.
Last season, Harris intercepted three passes, returning one for a touchdown. His season was limited to 12 games due to a broken right lower leg in early December.
The 5-foot-10, 199-pound Harris was an undrafted free agent signed out of Kansas in 2011.
–Field Level Media
Bidder pays $75K to be Tiger’s caddie for a day
Bidder pays $75K to be Tiger's caddie for a day Bidder pays $75K to be Tiger’s caddie for a day
What would you pay to be Tiger Woods’ caddie for a day?
Dave Gilbert, founder and CEO of National Funding, bid $75,000 at Woods’ annual Tiger Jam fundraising event in Las Vegas for the honor.
By submitting the winning bid in the auction, which benefits Woods’ TGR Foundation, Gilbert take over for Woods’ regular caddie, Joe LaCava, at the Hero World Challenge Pro-Am, which is scheduled for Dec. 3 at Albany, in the Bahamas.
Gilbert’s winning bid easily exceeded the $50,000 paid last year.
Other items up for auction included trips to the Bahamas and Diamante Cabo San Lucas, where Woods designed a golf course, and each went for $20,000. A Virtual Green putting machine was grabbed for $22,500.
The TGR Foundation helps develop educational resources while giving underserved students easier access to schooling.
This year’s Tiger Jam event featured poker, golf clinics, a performance by Janet Jackson, and a high-stakes poker game in which NBA star Russell Westbrook beat Woods.
Now, Woods, the No. 5 golfer in the world, will go back to doing what he does best. He returns to the tour this week in Dublin, Ohio, at The Memorial, a tournament he has won five times.
–Field Level Media
Giants CB Ballentine practices a month after getting shot
Giants CB Ballentine practices a month after getting shot
One month after suffering a gunshot
Giants CB Ballentine practices a month after getting shot
One month after suffering a gunshot wound on the day he was drafted, New York Giants rookie cornerback Corey Ballentine took part in team drills Tuesday for the first time.
Ballentine, a sixth-round pick of the Giants out of Washburn University, participated in 11-on-11 drills while working with the third-team defense. He was involved in individual drills during last week’s organized team activities.
“He’s doing what he can do,” Giants coach Pat Shurmur said Tuesday. “Last week he did a little bit more of individual work and today he got his first reps in team work. I will have to go back in and watch, but he looked good moving around. He is getting better each day.”
Ballentine was shot in the backside on April 28 outside of an off-campus party in Topeka, Kan., that claimed the life of Washburn teammate Dwane Simmons.
Ballentine, whose 180th overall selection was the highest in Washburn history, was just the sixth player from the Division II program to be drafted. He was one of only three D-II players selected to the 2019 Senior Bowl.
At Washburn from 2015-18, he finished with 186 tackles (113 solo), 10 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and five interceptions. He won the 2018 Cliff Harris Award that goes to the small college defensive player of the year.
He missed New York’s rookie minicamp from May 3-5. The Giants encouraged him to remain in Kansas to mourn the loss of his best friend, whose funeral took place on May 4.
Also on Tuesday, Shurmur addressed the quarterback situation with rookie Daniel Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL draft out of Duke, coming into a possible faceoff with veteran Eli Manning.
“I think he is competing and getting better every day,” Shurmur said of Jones. “He is like every player on the team. They are getting ready to play Week 1. If they are in there, great. If not, they will keep working and continuing to get better. I think Daniel’s approach, he is here all the time just like all the other quarterbacks. He is doing everything in his power to get right.”
Regarding Manning’s impact on Jones, Shurmur said, “I think it is a healthy quarterback room. There is a lot of conversation with regard to that. Yes, I see a good room and all the guys working well together and trying to help each other.”
–Field Level Media
Jaguars QB Foles out of OTAs for personal reasons
Jaguars QB Foles out of OTAs for personal reasons Jaguars QB Foles out of OTAs for personal reasons
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles was dismissed from organized team activities due to personal reasons.
Head coach Doug Marrone said Tuesday the team has no timetable for his return.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Nick and his family,” Marrone said.
Foles signed a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jaguars following back-to-back trips to the playoffs with the Philadelphia Eagles, including a Super Bowl MVP performance in February 2018.
Foles isn’t a total stranger to the system in Jacksonville, and his absence in the offseason is likely to be insignificant in the big picture.
Jaguars offensive coordinator John DeFilippo was Foles’ position coach in Philadelphia before he served part of last season as offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings.
–Field Level Media
Azteca Stadium shifts back to natural grass surface
Azteca Stadium shifts back to natural grass surface
Azteca Stadium in Mexico City will return to a natural playing surface.
Officials said the field, currently a mix of synthetic and natural grass, would be converted to grass during a lull in the venue's hectic soccer schedule.
"The
Azteca Stadium shifts back to natural grass surface
Azteca Stadium in Mexico City will return to a natural playing surface.
Officials said the field, currently a mix of synthetic and natural grass, would be converted to grass during a lull in the venue’s hectic soccer schedule.
“The natural grass, which has been historically used in our field, offers ample advantages for the property, since it is perfectly adapted to the characteristics, infrastructure and needs of use of the Azteca Stadium,” stadium officials said in a statement.
A blended hybrid surface is common in high-use facilities, including soccer facilities in Brazil and Europe.
The NFL scrapped plans for a regular-season game in Mexico City in November 2018, moving the Rams-Chiefs game to Los Angeles because of an unsafe playing field.
The Chiefs are scheduled to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 18 at Azteca Stadium.
“Mexico’s been a central piece to our efforts to grow the game internationally,” Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt said in November. “Obviously the NFL has a lot of fans in Mexico because of the proximity to the United States, and as an organization we were looking forward to going down there, not only representing the NFL but also the Chiefs Kingdom. It was a great opportunity to grow our fanbase down there and it’s just not going to happen this year.”
–Field Level Media
Incognito, Raiders agree to one-year deal
Incognito, Raiders agree to one-year deal
Guard Richie Incognito signed a
Incognito, Raiders agree to one-year deal
Guard Richie Incognito signed a one-year deal with the Oakland Raiders on Tuesday.
“We’ve signed him to a one-year ‘prove it’ deal and that means both on and off the field,” Raiders general Mike Mayock told reporters.
Mayock said Incognito impressed the team during his workout earlier this month.
Incognito, who turns 36 in July, last played for the Buffalo Bills in the 2017 season. He announced his retirement in April 2018, citing health reasons, but apparently has improved enough to play.
“My liver and kidneys are shutting down,” Incognito told The Buffalo News at that time. “The stress is killing me. It’s just about doing what’s right. I just want to be in the Hall of Fame.”
A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Incognito started 150 career games with the St. Louis Rams, Miami Dolphins and Bills. He was suspended by the Dolphins in 2013 after being accused of bullying teammate Jonathan Martin, and he sat out the 2014 season.
In a corresponding move, the Raiders released guard Chaz Green.
–Field Level Media
DT Ngata to retire with Ravens on Wednesday
DT Ngata to retire with Ravens on Wednesday DT Ngata to retire with Ravens on Wednesday
Veteran defensive tackle Haloti Ngota will return to Baltimore on Wednesday to retire as a member of the Ravens.
Ngota, 35, was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first team All-Pro during his nine-year tenure with the Ravens (2006-14) before spending three seasons with the Detroit Lions and last year with the Philadelphia Eagles.
“Haloti Ngata helped define what it means to ‘play like a Raven’ and will thus finish as one,” the Ravens wrote on their official website Tuesday.
Team owner Steve Bisciotti and executive vice president Ozzie Newsome will attend a press conference with Ngata on Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET.
The Ravens selected Ngata, an Oregon product, with the No. 12 pick in the 2006 NFL Draft.
Of his 519 career tackles and 32.5 sacks, he recorded 449 tackles and 25.5 sacks with the Ravens. He played in 135 regular season and 16 postseason games with Baltimore, including a 34-31 victory against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.
–Field Level Media
Agent: Incognito, Raiders agree to one-year deal
Agent: Incognito, Raiders agree to one-year deal
Guard Richie Incognito
Agent: Incognito, Raiders agree to one-year deal
Guard Richie Incognito will sign a one-year deal with the Oakland Raiders, his agent said Tuesday.
Incognito visited the Raiders earlier this month and Ken Sarnoff, who represents Incognito, announced the deal Tuesday.
“Congrats to client @68INCOGNITO on signing with the @Raiders. #Youngmoneyfootball #JustWinBaby #RaiderNation,” Sarnoff posted via Twitter.
Incognito, who turns 36 in July, last played for the Buffalo Bills in the 2017 season. He announced his retirement in April 2018, citing health reasons, but apparently has improved enough to play.
“My liver and kidneys are shutting down,” Incognito told The Buffalo News at that time. “The stress is killing me. It’s just about doing what’s right. I just want to be in the Hall of Fame.”
A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Incognito started 150 career games with the St. Louis Rams, Miami Dolphins and Bills. He was suspended by the Dolphins in 2013 after being accused of bullying teammate Jonathan Martin, and he sat out the 2014 season.
–Field Level Media