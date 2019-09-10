Jerry Rice on Antonio Brown: ‘We all got played’
Count Jerry Rice among those who believe Antonio Brown’s dramatic offseason that ultimately landed him with the New England Patriots was a performance more worthy of an Oscar than an MVP Award.
The Hall of Fame receiver, speaking on sports talk show 95.7 The Game in the Bay Area on Monday, said getting to the Patriots was Brown’s plan all along, dating back to when the Pittsburgh Steelers traded the receiver to the Oakland Raiders in March.
“We all got played,” Rice told the radio show, per NBC Sports Bay Area. “He contacted me. He told me he wanted to play ball here in the Bay Area. I bought into it because I can only take a man at his word, but I think this was already planned.”
When Brown was still in Pittsburgh but clearly wanted out, he reportedly spoke with Rice repeatedly, Rice calling it a mentoring role.
“He wants to come here really bad,” Rice reportedly told 95.7 in January. “… He’s talking about running the hill with me — doing all that and just working out and just picking my brain.”
Rice added during that interview: “I communicate back and forth with this guy all the time, and we know exactly what he’s all about. Even if he came to the San Francisco 49ers, he’s not gonna be one of those guys to come in and really hurt this team. He’s not going to be a bad influence. I can vouch for him.”
Now, it’s a different story.
Brown and the Patriots came to an agreement on a one-year deal Saturday, just hours after the Raiders finally released him. Among the highlights of Brown’s brief stay in Oakland were a frostbite-type injury sustained to his feet during cryotherapy, a dispute over the NFL regarding his helmet that led to grievances and camp walkouts, reportedly directing a racial slur and physical threat at general manager Mike Mayock during an argument, and recording a phone conversation with Jon Gruden and then posting it to YouTube.
“I think when he asked to be released from the Steelers, he wanted to go to the Patriots,” Rice said Monday. “He wanted them to trade him to the Patriots. And there was no way that the Steelers would trade him to a rival. So he had to go a different route. And he decided to come through the Bay Area. And I feel sorry for the fans over in Oakland.
“He was a Denzel Washington and he won the Oscar. He won an Oscar, guys. I’m gonna be honest with you.”
NFL notebook: Chiefs’ Hill won’t need surgery
Kansas City
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill could miss several weeks with a sternoclavicular joint injury but surgery is not necessary.
The Chiefs ruled out surgery on Sunday night. Hill was taken to Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville for further testing on what the Chiefs described as a “medical issue” because of the posterior nature of the injury.
Hill was slammed to the turf near the sideline by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey in the first quarter and did not return to the Chiefs’ 40-26 victory. The 25-year-old receiver, signed to a $54 million extension on Friday, could return in a matter of weeks if he heals quickly and peripheral complications are ruled out, ESPN reported Monday.
–The Jacksonville Jaguars, who lost starting quarterback Nick Foles to a broken collarbone on Sunday, traded for Pittsburgh Steelers backup Josh Dobbs a day later, according to multiple reports.
The Jaguars reportedly will send a 2020 fifth-round pick to the Steelers in exchange for Dobbs, who was a fourth-round pick out of Tennessee in 2017. The 24-year-old appeared in five games last season for Pittsburgh, completing 6 of 12 passes for 43 yards.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that rookie Gardner Minshew II, a sixth-round pick who stepped in Sunday when Foles was injured in the first quarter, will remain the starter.
–Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson is out indefinitely with a “significant” lower leg injury sustained in a Week 1 win against the Washington Redskins, coach Doug Pederson said.
The 29-year-old veteran was carted off the field in the fourth quarter and was wearing a walking boot after the game. Pederson said Jackson would undergo further testing, but he did not rule out the possibility of a season-ending diagnosis.
–Washington Redskins defensive end Jonathan Allen was due to undergo an MRI exam to determine the severity of a sprained MCL, according to multiple reports.
The 2017 first-round draft pick injured his left knee in the season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and is considered week-to-week.
–Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Devin Funchess broke his collarbone in the team’s 30-24 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, coach Frank Reich announced.
Reich told reporters that Funchess will be headed to injured reserve, but there is a chance that the wideout could return this season.
–The Jets will hold tryouts for kickers on Tuesday, two days after Kaare Vedvik misfired on a 45-yard field-goal attempt and an extra-point try in New York’s 17-16 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
–After missing all last season with a torn left ACL, Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice could miss some time with an injured right knee. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Guice had an MRI on Monday morning, attempting to determine if surgery is needed.
–MRI results on Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon’s sprained left ankle were “all good” Monday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.
No extended absence is expected and Mixon could be ready for Sunday’s home opener against the San Francisco 49ers, per the report.
–San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman is expected to miss time because of a sprained ankle, according to Rapoport.
Coleman left Sunday’s Week 1 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half and did not return after rushing for 23 yards on six carries.
–Atlanta Falcons rookie offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom is expected to be in a walking boot for about eight weeks after breaking his foot Sunday, according to NFL Network. Lindstrom started at right guard against the Minnesota Vikings in his NFL debut.
–The Baltimore Ravens could be without cornerback Jimmy Smith for multiple weeks due to a sprained right knee, coach John Harbaugh said. An MRI confirmed a significant Grade 2 sprain for the 31-year-old veteran.
–New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard is being evaluated for a concussion, coach Pat Shurmur confirmed. Shepard caught six passes for 42 yards in Sunday’s season-opening 35-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, playing the full game.
–Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores didn’t shed much light on a report that stated some players ordered their agents to get them traded after the team’s 59-10 loss to the Ravens.
Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio cited a league source saying that some players wanted out of Miami after the team allowed the most points and yards (643) in a regular-season game in franchise history.
–Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t expected to be disciplined for violating an NFL rule by wearing a wristwatch on the field Sunday, Rapoport reported.
–Video producer Alejandro Narciso said that Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden granted the use of a recording that involved a conversation between Gruden and unhappy wide receiver Antonio Brown.
Saints beat Texans on last-second field goal
Wil Lutz kicked a 58-yard field goal as time expired as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Houston Texans 30-28 in a wild season opener Monday night in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Lutz’s kick came just moments after DeShaun Watson had driven the Texans 75 yards to a touchdown in two plays and gave the Saints a victory in their opener for the first time in six seasons.
The Texans’ go-ahead drive began with 50 seconds left as Watson, who ran 21 yards for a second-quarter touchdown run, connected with DeAndre Hopkins, who caught two touchdown passes, for a 37-yard gain. Watson then connected with former Saint Kenny Stills, acquired just a week earlier in a trade with Miami, for a 37-yard touchdown.
Ka’Imi Fairbairn missed the extra point, but Saints rookie C.J. Gardner-Johnson roughed Fairbairn and the kicker converted on the second try to break the tie.
Brees then completed three passes for 35 yards and the Saints called their final timeout with two seconds left, bringing on Lutz, who had missed a 56-yarder on the final play of the first half.
Brees threw a 9-yard touchdown to Taysom Hill late in the third quarter and a 14-yarder to Tre’Quan Smith on the first play of the fourth quarter as the Saints rallied from a 21-10 deficit.
He completed 32 of 43 for 370 yards after throwing a red-zone interception in the first half as Houston built a 14-3 halftime lead.
Watson connected with Hopkins on scoring passes of 2 and 16 yards as he completed 20 of 30 for 268 yards.
Latavius Murray ran 30 yards for a touchdown on the first possession of the third quarter and New Orleans closed within 14-10.
The Texans responded on the ensuing possession as Watson threw a 16-yard touchdown to Hopkins.
Brees answered with his touchdown pass to Hill, cutting Houston’s lead to 21-17 after three quarters.
New Orleans took its first lead on Brees’ touchdown to Smith and Lutz added a 47-yard field goal with 50 seconds remaining.
Browns trade RB Johnson to Texans
Duke Johnson's long-standing wish to be traded by
Duke Johnson’s long-standing wish to be traded by the Cleveland Browns finally was granted Thursday.
The running back was dealt to the Houston Texans for a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft. The pick would become a third-rounder if Johnson is active for at least 10 games, per multiple reports.
Johnson participated in minicamp and reporting to training camp on time but stood by his request for the Browns to trade him. The ask did not sit well with the leaders of the franchise, including quarterback Baker Mayfield and head coach Freddie Kitchens.
“He wants to be traded. I want to win the lottery. It doesn’t matter,” Kitchens said. “He’s under contract. He’s a Cleveland Brown. He’s going to be used to the best of his ability in what benefits the team.”
Johnson is a versatile back in the mold of a traditional third-down receiving threat. The Texans thinned their running back ranks earlier this week by placing D’Onta Foreman on waivers. The franchise is operating without a general manager since parting with Brian Gaine in June.
Cleveland GM John Dorsey informed Johnson that Nick Chubb will be the starter in 2019 for the Browns, who also signed former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt in February. Hunt must serve a suspension connected to a video showing him shove and kick a woman last year while he was a member of the Chiefs.
“I understand the nature of the business. I understand John Dorsey’s job is to do what’s best for the team and the organization. If that’s getting rid of me for a bigger piece and a better piece, then I’m OK with it,” Johnson said earlier this summer. “Like I said before, my trade request was to meet them at a middle ground.”
The 25-year-old Johnson, Cleveland’s third-round pick in 2015, spent four seasons with the Browns. He totaled 3,456 yards from scrimmage along with eight receiving and five rushing touchdowns.
Chiefs’ Reid: Mahomes to play in preseason opener
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be under center in the team’s preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, coach Andy Reid announced Thursday.
Reid told reporters that the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year is expected to play in the first quarter of Saturday’s game before being replaced by backup Chad Henne.
The decision to play Mahomes comes with an element of risk, as many NFL teams often opt against putting stars in position to sustain an injury in an exhibition game.
Mahomes threw for 50 touchdowns and 5,097 yards in his first season as the Chiefs’ starting quarterback in 2018 and led Kansas City to the AFC Championship Game. His 50 TD passes led the league, and only Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (5,129) threw for more yards.
The 23-year-old Mahomes averaged 318.6 yards per game passing and completed 66 percent of his passes.
Mahomes also became the second Chief to win offensive POY, joining running back Priest Holmes (2002).
Reports: Chiefs signing suspended CB Claiborne
The Kansas City
The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to terms with suspended free-agent cornerback Morris Claiborne, multiple outlets reported Thursday.
Claiborne is scheduled to fly to Kansas City on Thursday night to sign a contract, pending the results of a physical. NFL Network reported it was a one-year deal worth up to $1.5 million.
The NFL earlier this week suspended Claiborne for the first four weeks of the 2019 season for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.
Claiborne, 29, started 15 games with the New York Jets last season and registered 57 tackles, 14 passes defensed and two interceptions.
He has played in 77 games with the Dallas Cowboys (2012-16) and Jets (2017-18), logging seven picks and 251 tackles.
Plagued by injuries early in his career, the No. 6 overall selection in the 2012 NFL Draft missed 33 games in five seasons with Dallas before starting 30 of 32 games with New York.
Colts WR Funchess (collarbone) headed to injured reserve
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Devin Funchess sustained a broken collarbone in the team’s 30-24 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, coach Frank Reich announced on Monday.
Reich told reporters that Funchess will be headed to injured reserve, but there is a chance that the wideout can return this season.
Funchess, 25, caught three passes for 32 yards before he was injured in the fourth quarter.
Funchess signed with Indianapolis after four years with the Carolina Panthers. The former Michigan wideout is on a one-year, $10 million deal with the Colts.
The Colts were counting on Funchess to fill in behind T.Y. Hilton to give quarterback Jacoby Brissett depth at wide receiver.
Indianapolis’ wide receiver depth beyond Hilton consists of Deon Cain, Parris Campbell, Chester Rogers and Zach Pascal.
Giants WR Shepard evaluated for concussion
New York Giants wide receiver
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard is being evaluated for a concussion, coach Pat Shurmur confirmed Monday.
Shepard caught six passes for 42 yards in Sunday’s season-opening 35-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
The fourth-year wideout played 68 of the Giants’ 69 offensive snaps, so it was not clear when he might have been injured or when he began experiencing symptoms.
New York is already short-handed at receiver, with Golden Tate opening the season on a four-game NFL suspension. The Giants host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Shepard, 26, caught 66 passes for 872 yards and four touchdowns in 16 starts last season.
Redskins OT Morgan: Sitting Peterson was ‘slap in the face’
When
When the Washington Redskins made running back Adrian Peterson a healthy scratch for the first time in his career in the Redskins’ season-opening 32-27 loss to the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday, he wasn’t the only member of the team who showed his displeasure.
The most recent to speak out was offensive tackle Morgan Moses, who told the Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan on Monday, “Any time you’ve got a Hall of Fame guy that doesn’t dress, man, it’s a slap in the face.”
According to an NFL Network report, several of Peterson’s teammates voiced their objections after the game.
In the Monday interview, Moses added, “The older guys on the offensive line have to speak up and say: ‘We need him.’ Obviously, you don’t put a Hall of Fame guy like that on the sideline, and when he’s healthy, as well. I think he brings a lot to the game. I think he brings a lot to our team. But to have that guy just standing on the sideline is just, it doesn’t sit well to guys on the team or the NFL. I think that’s something we need to correct cause he’s a hell of a football player.”
Peterson joined Washington after Derrius Guice’s injury in August 2018 and rushed for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns while starting all 16 games a year ago, his most productive season since 2015. He re-signed with the Redskins on a two-year, $5.03 million deal this offseason.
Guice is listed as the starter on the Redskins’ depth chart, followed by Peterson, Chris Thompson and fourth-string back Wendell Smallwood. Guice and Thompson combined to gain 28 rushing yards on 13 carries Sunday.
Responding to Moses’ comments on Monday, Redskins coach Jay Gruden said, “Adrian is well-liked in the locker room. He’s well-liked by the coaches. He’s well-liked by everybody, without a doubt. Like I said before, it wasn’t an easy decision to make him inactive without a doubt.
“However, we did need Smallwood to cover some punts. He did a great job on kickoff return and punt cover and we needed an extra linebacker, also. … This week, in general, I thought it was best to dress three backs, the extra linebacker, and one of the backs being a special teams player.”
Obviously, Peterson didn’t hold back regarding the decision.
“I don’t think I’ve kind of grasped it yet,” Peterson told The Washington Post on Sunday after the game. “It was tough, of course. I’m a super competitor. … So it was tough not being out there, so I just have to make the best out of the situation, and in that way, I just become a coach on the sideline. Helping the guys out as much as I could, and cheering for the guys as well.”
Flores does not address report of players wanting out of Miami
Flores does not address report of players wanting out of Miami
Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores didn’t shed much light on a report that stated some players ordered their agents to get them traded after the team’s 59-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio cited “a league source with knowledge of the situation” in his report that some players wanted out of Miami after the team allowed the most points and yards (643) in a regular-season game in franchise history.
“I can’t speak to the accuracy of that one. We haven’t received any information like that,” Flores said on Monday. “I think for us, we just need to focus on what is going on within our building and not worry about anything that’s going on outside.”
Suspicions have arisen that the Dolphins could be willing to lose in order to secure higher draft picks.
The speculation intensified on Aug. 31, when the Dolphins traded tackle Laremy Tunsil, a first-round draft pick in 2016, and six-year veteran wide receiver Kenny Stills, to the Houston Texans.
Miami’s talks with Houston were believed to have begun with the Dolphins asking about star edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney. But the Texans instead dealt Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks.
Flores, the Dolphins’ first-year coach, has repeatedly said the franchise is not tanking — in effect, trying to lose to improve their draft selection.
Eagles DT Jackson to miss time with ‘significant’ leg injury
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson is out indefinitely with a “significant” lower leg injury suffered in a Week 1 win against the Washington Redskins, coach Doug Pederson said Monday.
The 29-year-old veteran was carted off the field in the fourth quarter and was wearing a walking boot after the game.
Pederson said Jackson will undergo further testing, but he did not rule out the possibility of a season-ending diagnosis. NBC Sports reported he could require surgery.
A Pro Bowler with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017 and a Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos in the 2015 season, Jackson signed with the Eagles in March.
He was credited with one tackle and played 34 snaps in Sunday’s 32-27 victory.
Jackson started 42 of his 48 games with the Jaguars (2016-18) and 24 of 62 games with the Broncos (2012-15), recording 32.5 sacks and 86 quarterback hits. He was Denver’s fifth-round pick in 2012 out of Tennessee.
Lamar Jackson’s 5 TD game sparks huge jump in MVP odds
Lamar Jackson's 5 TD game sparks huge jump in MVP odds
If you saw Lamar Jackson coming and backed up that hunch with cash, Sunday was a great day for those holding MVP futures tickets.
Jackson opened the NFL regular season at 100-1 to win the award, even odds with Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas.
Jackson had five touchdown passes as the Ravens whipped the Miami Dolphins 59-10.
Prescott tossed four touchdowns and averaged 16.2 yards per completion while throwing for 405 yards as Dallas won 35-17 over the Giants.
Jackson and Prescott opened the season with odds identical to Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.
What changed after Sunday’s Week 1 slate?
Quite a bit, actually.
FanDuel Sportsbook stacks the odds this way, with quarterbacks filling the top nine spots: Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) +500 or 5-1, Aaron Rodgers (+900, 9-1), Tom Brady (+900, 9-1), Carson Wentz (+1100, 11-1), Drew Brees (+1300, 13-1), Baker Mayfield (+1700, 17-1), Deshaun Watson (+2500, 25-1), Jackson at +2500, or 25-1, and Philip Rivers at the same level.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey had a huge game against the Rams and is one of two non-quarterbacks on FanDuel’s updated odds at 30-1 (+3000). The other is the New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley.
Prescott is +5000 or 50-1.
Report: Redskins RB Guice has MRI on knee
After missing all last season with a torn left ACL, Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice could miss some time with an injured right knee.
The 2018 second-round pick from LSU rushed 10 times for 18 yards and caught three passes for 20 yards in his NFL regular-season debut Sunday, a 32-27 loss at Philadelphia.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Guice had an MRI on Monday morning. “The hope is he does not need surgery, but the team is doing a full evaluation,” Rapoport tweeted.
Guice, 22, was expected to be a big part of the Redskins’ offense this season as they made the transition from 34-year-old veteran Adrian Peterson.
Peterson, the team’s leading rusher with 1,042 yards in 2018, was a healthy scratch for the first time in his NFL career in Week 1. Backup Chris Thompson had three carries for 10 yards and added a team-high seven catches for 68 yards against the Eagles.
NFL to make time to talk with Beckham about watch
Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. caught plenty of attention with what was on his wrist during the team’s season opener.
Now, Beckham will look to avoid a slap on the wrist for wearing an expensive Richard Mille watch in the Browns’ 43-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
The watch, which violates the NFL’s rule “prohibiting hard objects,” appeared to be a RM 11-03 McLaren Flyback Chronograph. It is priced at a reported $350,000.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the league will address the infraction with Beckham, and no discipline is expected.
Beckham also made time on the field with seven catches for 71 yards.
Report: 49ers RB Coleman (ankle) to miss time
San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman is expected to “miss time” because of a sprained ankle, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Coleman left Sunday’s Week 1 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half and did not return after rushing for 23 yards on six carries. He was scheduled for an MRI exam on Monday in Youngstown, Ohio, to determine the extent of the injury, Rapoport reported.
Raheem Mostert rushed for a team-high 40 yards on nine carries in the 31-17 victory, while Matt Breida carried 15 times for 37 yards.
The 49ers acquired Coleman as a free agent this offseason from the Atlanta Falcons. The 26-year-old signed a two-year, $10 million contract with San Francisco after he rushed for a career-high 800 yards and four touchdowns last season.
Kitchens: Browns welcome identity check
The Cleveland Browns are on the
The Cleveland Browns are on the road in primetime for Week 2, a Monday Night Football appearance the team flagged for months.
But penalties — 18 of them in Sunday’s 43-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans at home — had the Browns licking their wounds one week before they take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Penalties and a lack of discipline, head coach Freddie Kitchens said, doomed the Browns.
“What we have to do right now is refrain from overreacting,” Kitchens said. “It’s one game. We’re going to continue to make corrections from a discipline standpoint and a lack of composure standpoint. We will get better next week and see where we’re at.”
The Browns haven’t won Week 1 since 2005 (0-14-1).
Baker Mayfield was intercepted three times and under constant pressure. The Titans had five sacks.
If there was a silver lining as the day went on Sunday, two other AFC North teams took losses with the Cincinnati Bengals coming up short in Seattle and the Pittsburgh Steelers taking it on the chin at New England. The Baltimore Ravens whipped the Miami Dolphins 59-10.
As the Browns look to turn the page, Kitchens said Mayfield and coaches will be better.
Kitchens said he got the needed response from players in practice on Monday.
“We’ve got to recognize the problem, then rectify the problem. That’s how you get better as a football team,” Kitchens said.
Kitchens said Sunday that the adversity would test his team. The first-time head coach said Cleveland would “find out what kind of team we have now.”
The sharp-tongued Mayfield invited naysayers to exit the Browns’ bandwagon.
“Because everybody is going to throw us in the trash, and I think that’s good,” Mayfield said. “I know what type of men we have in this locker room and quite frankly, I really don’t give a damn what happens on the outside. I know how we’re gonna react, I know what we’re gonna do, how we’re gonna bounce back.”
Report: Falcons OL Lindstrom out with broken foot
Atlanta Falcons rookie offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom is expected to be in a walking boot for about eight weeks after suffering a broken foot Sunday, according to NFL Network.
Lindstrom, the 14th overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Boston College, started at right guard against the Minnesota Vikings in his NFL debut.
He is expected to land on injured reserve but could return late in the season.
Lindstrom, 22, signed a four-year, $14.7 million rookie contract that included an $8.7 million signing bonus.
Another first-round rookie, Kaleb McGary, started at right tackle in Sunday’s 28-12 loss five weeks after undergoing a cardiac ablation, a procedure designed to correct heart rhythm issues. He played 40 snaps, per NFL Network.
Bengals RB Mixon (ankle sprain) could play in Week 2
MRI results on Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon’s sprained left ankle were “all good” Monday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.
No extended absence is expected and Mixon could be ready for Sunday’s home opener against the San Francisco 49ers, per the report.
Mixon left early in the third quarter of the season-opening 21-20 loss at Seattle after being tackled by Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner on a short run. He did not return.
The AFC’s leading rusher last season with 1,168 yards, he finished with six carries for 10 yards and two catches for 7 yards.
Backup Giovani Bernard rushed seven times for 21 yards and caught two passes for 42 yards.
Week 2 favorites: Patriots giving 17 1/2 at Miami
The Patriots looked like a machine
The Patriots looked like a machine and the Dolphins appeared to be lost at sea in Week 1, leading oddsmakers to push New England as a big favorite in opening lines for Week 2.
The Dolphins get a second home game, but the venue appears to be of little significance with the Patriots opening as 17 1/2-point favorites at the majority of Las Vegas sportsbooks.
Miami has won five of the past six games against the Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., including 34-33 in 2018. The last time New England won by more than two touchdowns at Miami was 2010, a 41-14 landslide.
After putting up 33 points against the Steelers on Sunday night, the Patriots are likely to put up some points in Florida against a lesser defense. The over-under was set at 47 1/2 at MGM and Westgate.
Last week’s opponent, the Baltimore Ravens, splashed a league-high 59 points on Miami.
The Ravens are huge favorites in Week 2 — 13 1/2 points over the Arizona Cardinals — at Westgate.
Kansas City (-9.5 at Oakland) and Houston (-9.5 against Jacksonville) also opened as big favorites in Vegas on Week 2 opening lines.
Report: Jets to hold tryouts after K Vedvik struggles
The New York
The New York Jets will hold tryouts for kickers on Tuesday, two days after Kaare Vedvik misfired on a 45-yard field goal attempt and an extra-point try in the season opener.
CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported that the Jets will be holding the tryout with the intent of finding a new kicker.
Vedvik’s misses proved costly on Sunday as the Jets squandered a 16-point lead in a 17-16 loss to the Buffalo Bills in East Rutherford, N.J.
“We just have to get better,” New York head coach Adam Gase said after the defeat. “We have to make extra points. We have to make field goals. We can’t be losing points in those areas of the field.”
It was not immediately known which kickers will be brought in for a tryout, although the club looked at both Cody Parkey and Younghoe Koo before selecting Vedvik off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings last week.
New York elected to allow Pro Bowl kicker Jason Myers leave in the offseason and saw Chandler Catanzaro retire following the team’s preseason opener in which he missed two extra points.
Ravens CB Smith (knee sprain) to miss multiple games
The
The Baltimore Ravens could be without cornerback Jimmy Smith for “multiple weeks” due to a sprained right knee, coach John Harbaugh said Monday.
An MRI confirmed a significant Grade 2 sprain for the 31-year-old veteran, who began his ninth season with Baltimore in Sunday’s 59-10 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
When asked about putting Smith on injured reserve, Harbaugh said it was possible but not probable.
Smith has played 99 games (79 starts) for the Ravens since being selected in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He entered the season with 299 career tackles and 13 interceptions.
