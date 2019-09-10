Jerry Rice on Antonio Brown: ‘We all got played’

Count Jerry Rice among those who believe Antonio Brown’s dramatic offseason that ultimately landed him with the New England Patriots was a performance more worthy of an Oscar than an MVP Award.

The Hall of Fame receiver, speaking on sports talk show 95.7 The Game in the Bay Area on Monday, said getting to the Patriots was Brown’s plan all along, dating back to when the Pittsburgh Steelers traded the receiver to the Oakland Raiders in March.

“We all got played,” Rice told the radio show, per NBC Sports Bay Area. “He contacted me. He told me he wanted to play ball here in the Bay Area. I bought into it because I can only take a man at his word, but I think this was already planned.”

When Brown was still in Pittsburgh but clearly wanted out, he reportedly spoke with Rice repeatedly, Rice calling it a mentoring role.

“He wants to come here really bad,” Rice reportedly told 95.7 in January. “… He’s talking about running the hill with me — doing all that and just working out and just picking my brain.”

Rice added during that interview: “I communicate back and forth with this guy all the time, and we know exactly what he’s all about. Even if he came to the San Francisco 49ers, he’s not gonna be one of those guys to come in and really hurt this team. He’s not going to be a bad influence. I can vouch for him.”

Now, it’s a different story.

Brown and the Patriots came to an agreement on a one-year deal Saturday, just hours after the Raiders finally released him. Among the highlights of Brown’s brief stay in Oakland were a frostbite-type injury sustained to his feet during cryotherapy, a dispute over the NFL regarding his helmet that led to grievances and camp walkouts, reportedly directing a racial slur and physical threat at general manager Mike Mayock during an argument, and recording a phone conversation with Jon Gruden and then posting it to YouTube.

“I think when he asked to be released from the Steelers, he wanted to go to the Patriots,” Rice said Monday. “He wanted them to trade him to the Patriots. And there was no way that the Steelers would trade him to a rival. So he had to go a different route. And he decided to come through the Bay Area. And I feel sorry for the fans over in Oakland.

“He was a Denzel Washington and he won the Oscar. He won an Oscar, guys. I’m gonna be honest with you.”

–Field Level Media