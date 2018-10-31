Jaguars sign free agent QB Jones
Jaguars sign free agent QB Jones
The Jacksonville Jaguars signed quarterback Landry Jones on Wednesday, the team announced.
Jones gives the Jaguars insurance for starter Blake Bortles, who is dealing with a left shoulder injury but is expected to start against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10 after the bye week.
Bortles, who is right handed, would be making his 70th consecutive start.
Jones was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers in September after five years as the backup to Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers took him n the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft.
In 19 career games, including five starts, Jones has completed 108 of 169 passes for 1,310 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.
The Jaguars are 3-5 after a 24-18 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. They face the Steelers in Week 11.
–Field Level Media
Dolphins rule QB Tannehill out vs. Jets
Dolphins rule QB Tannehill out vs. Jets
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill will miss a fourth straight game with a shoulder injury Sunday against the New York Jets, head coach Adam Gase said Wednesday.
Gase reiterated that surgery has not been brought up as a potential option, calling Tannehill's recovery
Dolphins rule QB Tannehill out vs. Jets
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill will miss a fourth straight game with a shoulder injury Sunday against the New York Jets, head coach Adam Gase said Wednesday.
Gase reiterated that surgery has not been brought up as a potential option, calling Tannehill’s recovery “a rest-type thing.” He added that Tannehill has been able to throw with trainers while being monitored closely.
Earlier this week, Gase said it was “a question of how much power he can put behind the ball.”
Tannehill, 30, has thrown for 972 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions in five games this season.
Brock Osweiler, who has thrown for 895 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in three starts, will get the nod for the fourth time on Sunday. The Dolphins beat the Jets 20-12 in the teams’ first meeting, in East Rutherford, N.J., in Week 2.
Miami has lost four of five games since a 3-0 start to fall to 4-4.
Also on Wednesday, the Dolphins announced the signings of defensive linemen Sylvester Williams and Ziggy Hood and the activation of linebacker Mike Hull off injured reserve.
Williams, who was released by the Detroit Lions last week, and Hood will provide depth for a struggling run defense that lost starter Vincent Taylor to injured reserve on Tuesday. Hood, whose signing was reported Tuesday, was released by the Washington Redskins two weeks ago.
Hull went down in the preseason opener with a sprained MCL. He was eligible to be recalled from IR after missing the first eight weeks.
–Field Level Media
Bills sign QB Barkley
Bills sign QB Barkley
Quarterback Matt Barkley signed a one-year deal with the Bills on Wednesday as the possible backup to Nathan Peterman in the continuing QB carousel in Buffalo.
Barkley could be forced into the No. 2 role this week against the Chicago Bears. Nathan Peterman is scheduled to
Bills sign QB Barkley
Quarterback Matt Barkley signed a one-year deal with the Bills on Wednesday as the possible backup to Nathan Peterman in the continuing QB carousel in Buffalo.
Barkley could be forced into the No. 2 role this week against the Chicago Bears. Nathan Peterman is scheduled to start with rookie first-round pick Josh Allen injured and Derek Anderson also hurt. Anderson started the past two games ahead of Peterman, but he left Monday’s loss to the New England Patriots with an arm injury and is now in the concussion protocol.
Head coach Sean McDermott did not rule out Anderson to make it back to face the Bears.
Barkley, 28, and punter Colton Schmidt were officially added to the roster on Wednesday.
Buffalo is Barkley’s sixth team since he was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Allen has missed the two games with an elbow injury.
To make room on the roster for Barkley and Schmidt, running back Taiwan Jones (neck) and punter Corey Bojorquez (shoulder) were placed on injured reserve.
–Field Level Media
Trade deadline passes, RB Bell remains no-show
Trade deadline passes, RB Bell remains no-show
Le'Veon Bell did not report to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday morning, the day after the NFL trade deadline passed.
Bell now has two weeks to report and still be eligible to play this season. The hard deadline to report is Nov. 13.
Trade deadline passes, RB Bell remains no-show
Le’Veon Bell did not report to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday morning, the day after the NFL trade deadline passed.
Bell now has two weeks to report and still be eligible to play this season. The hard deadline to report is Nov. 13.
The latest benchmark date when many speculated Bell might show up without the All-Pro reporting on Tuesday creates doubt about his future with the team. The Steelers began meetings Wednesday with no sign of Bell, meaning running back James Conner remains the primary back in Pittsburgh. He had 212 yards from scrimmage on Sunday and has at least 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns in three consecutive games.
Bell would have been required to report Tuesday and sign his one-year franchise tender with the Steelers in order to be traded. The league trade deadline was 4 p.m. ET.
Since he didn’t join the team and remains a holdout, Bell cannot be traded. If he does report, he can only play for the Steelers unless they rescind the franchise tag.
Bell has already forfeited more than $7 million in potential salary this season.
No active NFL running back earns more than $6.3 million in salary — LeSean McCoy is being paid that amount by the Bills — in 2018.
–Field Level Media
Report: Saints DE Davenport out a month
Report: Saints DE Davenport out a month
New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Marcus Davenport is expected to miss about a month with a toe injury, according to an NFL Network report Wednesday.
Per the report, Davenport is in a walking boot right now, and the team will judge how
Report: Saints DE Davenport out a month
New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Marcus Davenport is expected to miss about a month with a toe injury, according to an NFL Network report Wednesday.
Per the report, Davenport is in a walking boot right now, and the team will judge how the toe has responded after a month.
It’s unclear when Davenport was hurt, but he is believed to have played through the injury for part of Sunday night’s win over the Minnesota Vikings. He tallied a pair of sacks in the game, bringing his total to four on the season, while playing a season-high 37 defensive snaps, the third time he’s played more than half the snaps in a game.
The Saints traded their 2019 first-round pick to move up 13 spots and take Davenport 14th overall in April’s draft. He battled a thumb injury in training camp and a hip issue early in the season but has played in all seven of the team’s games.
New Orleans’ schedule remains difficult over the next month. After hosting the Rams on Sunday, the Saints visit Cincinnati before hosting Philadelphia and Atlanta, the final of those games on a Thursday night. Davenport’s timeline could have him back for a Thanksgiving Day visit to Dallas, the first of three straight road games.
Alex Okafor has started all seven games at defensive end opposite Cameron Jordan, playing 63.7 percent of defensive snaps, but he has just one sack and two QB hits this season. Jordan leads the team with five sacks and eight QB hits.
–Field Level Media
Jets, MGM Resorts announce gaming deal partnership
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets and MGM Resorts International have agreed on a multiyear deal that is the first of its kind in the NFL.
With the announcement Wednesday, MGM Resorts is now the official gaming partner of the Jets. The agreement is the most comprehensive and integrated gaming
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets and MGM Resorts International have agreed on a multiyear deal that is the first of its kind in the NFL.
With the announcement Wednesday, MGM Resorts is now the official gaming partner of the Jets. The agreement is the most comprehensive and integrated gaming partnership in the league, and the first to go beyond a casino sponsorship.
The NHL announced a multiyear agreement Monday to provide MGM Resorts with data for use in betting. It was the second major U.S. professional sports league to strike a deal with the casino since the Supreme Court opened the way for expanded gambling last spring. Las Vegas-based MGM also is the first official sports betting partner of the NBA and WNBA, a deal that was reached in July.
The partnership with the Jets includes giving fans access to an enhanced mobile game that can be played through the team’s app. Marketing aspects, such as signage at MetLife Stadium and advertising, are also included.
MGM Resorts will also sponsor and receive access to the Jets’ production studio at the team’s facility, and Play MGM Studio will be the year-round multimedia home for team content. The casino giant will also provide various hospitality opportunities for Jets season-ticket holders and Jets Rewards members.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Ex-Packer Montgomery runs to ‘fresh start’ with Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Less than 24 hours after being traded to the Baltimore Ravens, Ty Montgomery was having a hard time familiarizing himself with his new surroundings.
"I've never spent any time in Maryland before. We are in Maryland, right?" Montgomery said. "This whole part of the country kind of throws
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Less than 24 hours after being traded to the Baltimore Ravens, Ty Montgomery was having a hard time familiarizing himself with his new surroundings.
“I’ve never spent any time in Maryland before. We are in Maryland, right?” Montgomery said. “This whole part of the country kind of throws me for a loop. I don’t know if I’m in Virginia or what.”
Well, he know he’s not in Green Bay anymore.
The Packers traded the running back/kick returner for a seventh-round pick Tuesday, and Montgomery was given a quick tour of the Ravens training complex on Wednesday before talking to the media and heading out to practice.
The Ravens (4-4) hope Montgomery — a 2015 third-round pick out of Stanford — can boost an unproductive running game that ranks 24th in the NFL at 96.6 yards per game and second-to-last with 3.6 yards per carry.
“He’s one of those guys who can do a variety of things,” quarterback Joe Flacco said. “We’ll see what we can do this week in practice, how he progresses, and we’ll get to see a little bit about what he’s made of close and personal.”
If Montgomery learns the offense quickly enough, perhaps he can make a contribution in Sunday’s important AFC North matchup against the division-leading Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2-1).
Then again, coach John Harbaugh isn’t quite ready to label Montgomery a savior for a team stuck in a two-game losing streak.
“You’re making too much of it if you think it’s a big story,” Harbaugh said. “It’s a good player, we’re adding him, we’re excited about it, to whatever degree it can help us.”
Montgomery had 26 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown in seven games with Green Bay, along with 15 catches for 170 yards.
His last play with the Packers was one that arguably stood out more than any other. With Green Bay trailing the Los Angeles Rams 29-27 in the final two minutes, Montgomery fumbled a kickoff return after being told by coaches to take a touchback if the ball went into the end zone.
That was not a topic he wanted to address during his first few hours in Maryland.
“I don’t want to be rude, but I just don’t even want to talk about it anymore,” Montgomery said. “I will say, I was ready put all that in the past. So I guess it’s going to turn into a fresh start, being on a new team.”
Alex Collins leads the Ravens with 358 yards rushing and rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson is second with 129. Baltimore has just one run of more than 20 yards, a 22-yard scramble by Jackson in Tennessee.
Maybe Montgomery can help, but for eight weeks now the Ravens have been trying to get the running game in sync.
“We’ve just got to continue grinding,” Flacco said. “If we trust our backs and trust our guys up front to continue to what they’ve been doing and maybe clean up a couple things here and there, then hopefully a couple of those (runs) will start hitting.”
If that happens, the Ravens just might get on a roll.
“That can change things like that,” Flacco said, snapping his fingers. “Just getting a couple of those chunks, you get rolling and get defenses on their heels a bit, and they worry about it a little bit more.”
___
For more NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
New Skins safety admired Taylor, works out with Swearinger
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Ha Ha Clinton-Dix professed all sorts of love and admiration for the Washington Redskins a day after arriving in a trade — mentioning the late Sean Taylor, new teammate and offseason workout partner D.J. Swearinger and even the team's marching band.
"Check this out, all right? I've got practice
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Ha Ha Clinton-Dix professed all sorts of love and admiration for the Washington Redskins a day after arriving in a trade — mentioning the late Sean Taylor, new teammate and offseason workout partner D.J. Swearinger and even the team’s marching band.
“Check this out, all right? I’ve got practice in about an hour. I came here to play. I came here to work,” Clinton-Dix said at an introductory news conference at Redskins Park on Wednesday. “If that’s on special teams or just helping contribute to this team any way I can, then No. 20 is going to be suited up this weekend. And you can bet that.”
NFC East-leading Washington (5-2), which hosts Atlanta on Sunday, acquired Clinton-Dix for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick in a trade-deadline deal with the Green Bay Packers.
The safety’s contract expires after this season.
Asked what he can add to a defense that ranks No. 4 in the NFL in yards allowed per game and a team that stands No. 5 in points allowed per game, Clinton-Dix said: “My leadership. My hustle to the ball. My effort; you can’t control effort. Being a veteran player now. Being able to go get the ball, create turnovers. Take this team to another level, man, and keep things going.”
He is tied for second in the league with three interceptions this season — one came off Washington quarterback Alex Smith in Week 3.
“Good player. A safety that I think has a lot of tools,” Smith said Wednesday. “And I think that’s important, kind of right now in football. The way football is going, safeties get put in a lot of different situations with what offenses are doing now. … They can get put in the box and need to be able to tackle. They need to be able to play the post when they have to. You kind of need a player like that, that’s kind of a jack of all trades, can do a little bit of everything, because of all the situations they can end up in.”
Only one player has picked off more passes than Clinton-Dix: Redskins safety Swearinger has four INTs.
He and Clinton-Dix have trained together in Miami between seasons.
“When you’re competing with a guy who loves this game as much as you do, you can never get bored,” said Clinton-Dix, who said he used to offer words of praise to members of Washington’s marching band after playing road games at FedEx Field.
“I’m real close with him,” he added about Swearinger. “I watch a lot of his games. I study his tape. I love the way he plays the game. I’m excited to be back there with him. There’s a lot I can learn from.”
While Clinton-Dix will wear No. 20 with Washington, he was No. 21 in Green Bay — the number worn by Taylor at the end of his career.
Taylor was a Pro Bowl safety for the Redskins who died at age 24 after being shot at his Florida home in 2007.
“He’s one of the best to ever play this game, and that’s not just for the money, but because of love of the game. He was a leader. He didn’t talk much, but he led by example. And he set great examples,” Clinton-Dix said. “So that’s someone you want to admire. Somebody you want to look up to. And someone you want to feed off of. There’s no way I can be Sean Taylor, but he’s a guy I look up to, and I model my game after him.”
___
https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Dolphins’ Tannehill ruled out of Sunday’s game against Jets
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the New York Jets, meaning Brock Osweiler will start for the fourth game in a row.
Tannehill, recovering from an injury to his throwing shoulder, was limited in practice Wednesday.
The Dolphins are 4-4, and 1-2
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, meaning Brock Osweiler will start for the fourth game in a row.
Tannehill, recovering from an injury to his throwing shoulder, was limited in practice Wednesday.
The Dolphins are 4-4, and 1-2 with Osweiler starting. His passer rating of 93.8 is slightly higher than Tannehill’s 92.9.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Lions sign linebacker Kelvin Sheppard
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed free agent linebacker Kelvin Sheppard.
The Lions also announced Wednesday that they have signed defensive end Alex Barrett to the practice squad and released tight end Jerome Cunningham from the practice squad.
The moves come one day after Detroit traded standout receiver Golden
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed free agent linebacker Kelvin Sheppard.
The Lions also announced Wednesday that they have signed defensive end Alex Barrett to the practice squad and released tight end Jerome Cunningham from the practice squad.
The moves come one day after Detroit traded standout receiver Golden Tate to Philadelphia for a third-round draft pick . Coach Matt Patricia said that deal was a difficult decision, and he has confidence in the players still on the team. The Lions play at Minnesota this weekend.
Sheppard made six starts for the New York Giants last season and 11 in 2016. He’s also played for Miami, Indianapolis and Buffalo. He was drafted by the Bills in 2011.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Bears may place Kyle Long on injured reserve
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears right guard Kyle Long has a tendon injury in his right foot, and the team is deciding whether to put him on injured reserve.
Coach Matt Nagy says the three-time Pro Bowl lineman is "week to week." The Bears could place him on IR with the
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears right guard Kyle Long has a tendon injury in his right foot, and the team is deciding whether to put him on injured reserve.
Coach Matt Nagy says the three-time Pro Bowl lineman is “week to week.” The Bears could place him on IR with the intent to return in eight weeks if they don’t think he could be back sooner.
Long was hurt in the closing minutes of the Bears’ 24-10 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. Tight end Dion Sims rolled into him while the two were blocking for Jordan Howard on a run.
Nagy said the injury was not the same as the severe injury to his right ankle in 2016 that required surgery.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Chiefs’ Dee Ford lining himself up for big payday next year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dee Ford insists he isn't motivated by money, and considering he's making nearly $9 million this season, the Chiefs linebacker is probably telling the truth when he claims he has everything he needs.
Well, he'd better start building a list wants.
After four years spent scratching at his
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dee Ford insists he isn’t motivated by money, and considering he’s making nearly $9 million this season, the Chiefs linebacker is probably telling the truth when he claims he has everything he needs.
Well, he’d better start building a list wants.
After four years spent scratching at his potential, only to have injuries get in the way, the former first-round draft pick is having a breakout season in a contract year.
Ford has three more sacks and forced two fumbles in Sunday’s win over the Broncos, giving him eight sacks for the season — second most in the NFL behind Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
Ford also is tied for the lead in forced fumbles with the Broncos’ Von Miller, J.J. Watt of the Texans and Khalil Mack of the Bears, leaving the Chiefs linebacker in fairly heady company.
“I put a lot of work into this game, into my craft,” Ford said. “Money is not the motivator. The game is the motivator, and the privilege to be able to play at a high level.”
That’s because Ford hasn’t been able to do that much of his career.
He spent the first two seasons fine-tuning his craft as a backup to Justin Houston and Tamba Hali, two established veterans. Then when he finally got his chance to shine, Ford racked up 10 sacks in nine games before a hamstring injury derailed his 2016 season.
He was off to another good start last year before a herniated disk in his back required season-ending surgery after just four games, and raised questions about his future in Kansas City.
Could he stay healthy? Had he developed enough to warrant a long-term deal?
The Chiefs wanted an answer to the first question before dealing with the second, so they used their fifth-year option on his rookie contract.
At the time it seemed like a curious decision, given how productive he had been, but so far the big check Ford is earning seems like a bargain.
“It’s great to see because he’s worked so hard to be back where he can play and be strong enough to endure a season,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.
“You’re pulling for him. Those are the guys you pull for. I’m glad he’s having success. Like everyone in the room, we’re glad he’s doing his thing. For the kid, the hours he has spent in the training room getting himself back, I’m happy as can be for him.”
Ford had a sack in Week 1 against the Chargers. He had sacks against the 49ers, Broncos and Jaguars, too. In fact, he’s had at least one sack in six of the first eight games this season with the highlight his three-sack performance against the Broncos’ Case Keenum last weekend.
“He’s different. He has that advantage to him. Guys off the jump are scared of him,” fellow Chiefs linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon said. “They are always jumping back, trying to run with him. Guys assume I’m slow so sometimes I can get them. Dee is just different.”
Even more important has been the fact that he’s stayed on the field.
Ford left the game against San Francisco with a groin injury, and an MRI taken the next day revealed a minor strain. But while anxious Kansas City fans spent the week wondering whether Ford had sustained yet another long-term injury, he was back on the field the next week in Denver.
Now, whether it’s motivation or not, Ford is lining himself up for a hefty payday.
Mack set the pass-rush market last offseason when the Bears gave him a $141 million contract that included $60 million guaranteed. Miller and Houston also signed contracts potentially worth nine figures, though their guarantees are far less.
Or, the Chiefs could franchise Ford and pay him roughly $17 million for next season rather than fork over that kind of long-term money.
Regardless, it figures to be an expensive check should Kansas City decide to write one.
Notes: Strong safety Eric Berry (heel), center Mitch Morse (concussion) and LBs Anthony Hitchens (ribs) and Frank Zombo (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday. … LB Justin Houston (hamstring) and WR Tyreek Hill (groin) returned to practice, though Reid said both were being cautious. … Free safety Daniel Sorensen (broken leg) is making progress after coming off injured reserve but is still not ready for game action. “He came out of last week good,” Reid said, “so we’ll give him a little bit more.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Raiders-49ers Preview Capsule
OAKLAND (1-6) at SAN FRANCISCO (1-7)
Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EDT, Fox
OPENING LINE — 49ers by 3 1/2.
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Oakland 2-5, San Francisco 2-6
SERIES RECORD — Raiders lead 7-6
LAST MEETING — Raiders beat 49ers 24-13, Dec. 7, 2014
LAST WEEK — Raiders lost to Colts 42-28; 49ers lost
OAKLAND (1-6) at SAN FRANCISCO (1-7)
Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EDT, Fox
OPENING LINE — 49ers by 3 1/2.
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Oakland 2-5, San Francisco 2-6
SERIES RECORD — Raiders lead 7-6
LAST MEETING — Raiders beat 49ers 24-13, Dec. 7, 2014
LAST WEEK — Raiders lost to Colts 42-28; 49ers lost at Cardinals 18-15
AP PRO32 RANKING — Raiders No. 32, 49ers No. 31
RAIDERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (26), PASS (11).
RAIDERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (32), PASS (22).
49ERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (6), PASS (25).
49ERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (13), PASS (21).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Final scheduled meeting between Bay Area teams before Raiders move to Las Vegas in 2020. Teams split eight meetings as neighbors in Bay Area. … Combined .133 winning percentage lowest ever for prime-time game played after October. … 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan’s first NFL job was on Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s staff in Tampa in 2004-05. … Raiders and 49ers tied for worst in league with three losses in games led in fourth quarter. Oakland outscored by NFL-worst 51 points in fourth quarter; 49ers rank second worst at minus-36. … San Francisco third team since merger to start 1-7 or worse in three straight seasons. … 49ers QB C.J. Beathard had first career turnover-free start last week. Beathard 1-9 as starter with 17 giveaways. … Beathard nursing sore wrist and could miss game. … Backup Nick Mullens never taken snap in NFL. … San Francisco ranks last in NFL in takeaways (5), second worst in turnover margin (minus-13). … Niners allowed 31 sacks, third worst in NFL. Raiders last in NFL with seven sacks. … Derek Carr became fifth Raiders QB with three TD passes, one TD run in game last week. … Raiders allowed 218 points, most through seven games for franchise since 1961. … Oakland allowed at least 200 yards rushing, recorded no sacks in game for first time last week since 2010. … Fantasy Tip: Raiders allowed TD catches to three TEs last week vs. Colts. San Francisco’s George Kittle ranks third among TEs with 37 catches, 584 yards receiving.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix says he’ll play for Redskins this weekend
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — New Washington Redskins safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix says he will "be suited up this weekend" to play for the NFC East leaders, whether it's on defense or special teams.
At his introductory news conference Wednesday, a day after arriving in a trade from the Green Bay Packers, Clinton-Dix said he is
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — New Washington Redskins safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix says he will “be suited up this weekend” to play for the NFC East leaders, whether it’s on defense or special teams.
At his introductory news conference Wednesday, a day after arriving in a trade from the Green Bay Packers, Clinton-Dix said he is “real close” with Redskins safety D.J. Swearinger. The two worked out together in Miami during the offseason.
Clinton-Dix also said he admired late Redskins safety Sean Taylor and models his game after him.
Washington acquired Clinton-Dix for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick. His contract expires after this season.
The Redskins host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
___
https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Owens to get Hall of Fame ring at halftime of 49ers game
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Terrell Owens will receive his Hall of Fame ring at a ceremony during the San Francisco 49ers' game against the Oakland Raiders.
Owens will be presented the ring Thursday night at halftime by Hall of Fame president David Baker. Owens will wear his gold Hall of Fame jacket
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Terrell Owens will receive his Hall of Fame ring at a ceremony during the San Francisco 49ers’ game against the Oakland Raiders.
Owens will be presented the ring Thursday night at halftime by Hall of Fame president David Baker. Owens will wear his gold Hall of Fame jacket and his bronzed bust will be on hand for the ceremony.
Owens was voted into the Hall of Fame earlier this year but skipped the induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio, because he was upset he had to wait three years to receive the honor. Instead, he held his own celebration at his college in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Owens played eight of his 15 seasons with the 49ers. He ranks second all-time with 15,934 yards receiving to go along with 1,078 catches and 153 touchdown receptions.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Bills sign QB Matt Barkley, bring back punter Colton Schmidt
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have signed quarterback Matt Barkley to address a banged-up and thinly experienced position ahead of their game against the Chicago Bears this weekend.
In a separate move Wednesday, punter Colton Schmidt returned to the Bills. He was signed to replace rookie Corey Bojorquez, who was
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have signed quarterback Matt Barkley to address a banged-up and thinly experienced position ahead of their game against the Chicago Bears this weekend.
In a separate move Wednesday, punter Colton Schmidt returned to the Bills. He was signed to replace rookie Corey Bojorquez, who was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.
Barkley has been out since hurting his left knee in the Cincinnati Bengals’ preseason finale. He was placed on injured reserve and then released on Sept. 12.
The Bills are in need of quarterback help with rookie starter Josh Allen missing his third game with a sprained right elbow. Veteran backup Derek Anderson’s status is uncertain after he suffered a concussion in a 25-6 loss to New England on Monday night.
That leaves Buffalo in a position to start turnover-prone backup Nathan Peterman against the Bears.
Barkley has a 1-5 NFL career record as a starter since being selected by Philadelphia in the fourth round of the 2013 draft out of Southern California.
Reserve running back Taiwan Jones also was placed on IR with a neck injury.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Jaguars QB Bortles has shoulder injury, team signs Jones
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles injured his non-throwing shoulder against Philadelphia in London last week but is expected to play Nov. 11 at Indianapolis.
Nonetheless, the Jaguars (3-5) signed free agent Landry Jones to take some repetitions during the team's bye week. Jacksonville worked Jones out before the loss
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles injured his non-throwing shoulder against Philadelphia in London last week but is expected to play Nov. 11 at Indianapolis.
Nonetheless, the Jaguars (3-5) signed free agent Landry Jones to take some repetitions during the team’s bye week. Jacksonville worked Jones out before the loss to the Eagles.
Jones fills an open roster spot created when the team traded defensive end Dante Fowler to the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.
A fourth-round draft pick by Pittsburgh in 2013, Jones has appeared in 18 games and is 3-2 as a starter. He has completed 64 percent of his passes for 1,310 yards, with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Bortles hasn’t missed a start since taking over the job early in the 2014 season. He played through a right wrist injury last season.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
NFL notebook: Packers deal pair at trade deadline
NFL notebook: Packers deal pair at trade deadline
The Green Bay Packers traded safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the Washington Redskins and running back Ty Montgomery to the Baltimore Ravens before Tuesday's deadline.
Washington will send Green Bay a fourth-round pick for Clinton-Dix. The Ravens, who announced the acquisition of
NFL notebook: Packers deal pair at trade deadline
The Green Bay Packers traded safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the Washington Redskins and running back Ty Montgomery to the Baltimore Ravens before Tuesday’s deadline.
Washington will send Green Bay a fourth-round pick for Clinton-Dix. The Ravens, who announced the acquisition of Montgomery and the release of linebacker Albert McClellan to clear a roster spot, reportedly will trade the Packers a 2020 seventh-round pick in exchange for the running back.
Clinton-Dix, who turns 26 in December, is in the fifth-year option of his rookie deal after the Packers took him 21st overall in the 2014 draft. He has three interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble in seven games this season.
Montgomery’s trade came two days after he lost a fumble on a kickoff return with two minutes left in regulation and the Packers trailing the Los Angeles Rams, 29-27. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Montgomery was supposed to take a touchback if the kickoff reached the end zone. The Packers did not get the ball back, as the Rams ran out the clock.
–The Rams acquired defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2019 third-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick.
According to multiple reports, the New York Jets and the Packers also had interest in Fowler, but the Rams offered the best deal.
–The Philadelphia Eagles acquired wide receiver Golden Tate, a Pro Bowl selection in 2014, from the Detroit Lions in exchange for a third-round pick.
Tate, 30, has 44 catches for 517 yards and three touchdowns in seven games this season. He is in the final year of a five-year free agent contract he signed in March 2014.
–The Houston Texans acquired wide receiver Demaryius Thomas from the Denver Broncos for a fourth-round pick and a swap of seventh-round picks.
The New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans each reportedly made offers as well, but none approached the value of a fourth-round pick.
–The New York Giants considered trading safety Landon Collins before Tuesday’s deadline, but their asking price was too high to complete a deal, according to an SNY report.
Per the report, the Giants were seeking at least a 2019 second-round pick and possibly a low-round pick in 2020. The report added that the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were among teams that made offers, and the bidding got as high as a third-round pick.
–Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman is expected to start in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears after Derek Anderson sustained a concussion Monday night, according to an ESPN report.
The Bills, still without rookie Josh Allen, who is recovering from an injury to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right (throwing) elbow, signed free agent Terrelle Pryor on Tuesday, but coach Sean McDermott would not say if Pryor would be an option to play QB.
–Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger fractured his left index finger during Sunday’s victory over the Cleveland Browns, coach Mike Tomlin said during a press conference.
Tomlin said it won’t affect the right-handed Roethlisberger’s availability for this Sunday’s contest against the Baltimore Ravens, although the QB’s practice time could be hindered.
–San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard is uncertain to play Thursday night against the Oakland Raiders due to a right (throwing) wrist injury, coach Kyle Shanahan said.
Second-year undrafted free agent Nick Mullens would start if Beathard can’t go, and Tom Savage would serve as the backup.
–Standout Bears guard Kyle Long will be sidelined six to eight weeks due to the right foot injury he sustained during Sunday’s game against the Jets, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
–The NFL decided the suspension for Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks will be eight games for his guilty plea to federal insider trading charges, the league announced. He previously had been suspended indefinitely under the league’s personal conduct policy.
–Giants backup quarterback Kyle Lauletta was arrested for several traffic offenses Tuesday morning, according to police in Weehawken, N.J.
–The Atlanta Falcons, whose offensive line has been hit hard by injuries, signed guard Zane Beadles and waived defensive tackle Michael Bennett.
–The Seahawks released wide receiver Brandon Marshall, the team announced.
–The Miami Dolphins made a move to shore up their run defense by signing veteran defensive lineman Ziggy Hood. Hood’s agent, Andy Ross, confirmed the signing. Hood was released by the Washington Redskins earlier this month.
–Oakland Raiders cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, announced on social media that he is retiring, effective immediately.
–Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota shed the glove on his throwing hand for the first time since he injured his elbow in the season opener against the Dolphins.
–London will play host to four NFL games in the 2019 season, the league’s United Kingdom office announced. The league did not say which teams would play and did not disclose the game dates.
–Field Level Media
49ers’ 3rd-string QB might get start vs. Raiders
49ers' 3rd-string QB might get start vs. Raiders
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing to go with third-string quarterback Nick Mullens when they host the rival Oakland Raiders on Thursday night at Santa Clara, Calif., in a battle of two of the three remaining one-win teams.
The 49ers (1-7) and
49ers’ 3rd-string QB might get start vs. Raiders
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing to go with third-string quarterback Nick Mullens when they host the rival Oakland Raiders on Thursday night at Santa Clara, Calif., in a battle of two of the three remaining one-win teams.
The 49ers (1-7) and Raiders (1-6) are meeting for the first time since 2014, when Oakland made it three straight wins for the home team in the matchup with a 24-13 victory.
Both teams are coming off losses in games that appeared winnable on paper.
In a revenge matchup at Arizona, the 49ers not only blew a 12-point, fourth-quarter lead in an 18-15 defeat, but they appear to have lost quarterback C.J. Beathard in the process.
Beathard, who was making his fifth start of the season in the wake of Jimmy Garoppolo’s knee injury in Week 3, banged his right thumb and wrist on the helmet of an onrushing Cardinals defender while following through on a second-quarter pass.
He was able to finish the game, and X-rays taken later that day were negative, but 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan reported Tuesday that Beathard was unable to grip a football.
Beathard did not participate in the club’s walkthrough practice, his right thumb and wrist wrapped in a soft cast.
Shanahan said Mullens, who has never taken an NFL snap, will be ready to go Thursday. Mullens played collegiately at Southern Miss.
“Nick works his tail off whether he was on practice squad all last year, some of this year, since he’s been the (backup),” Shanahan said. “Nick’s a very smart guy who works at it nonstop. He’ll be able to go in there and execute the offense and knows what he’s doing.”
Whoever quarterbacks the 49ers will face a Raiders defense that allowed touchdown passes to three different tight ends — a first in NFL history — in a 42-28 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
Despite being without receiver Amari Cooper, who had been traded, and running back Marshawn Lynch, who is injured, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr enjoyed his best game of the season, throwing for 244 yards and three touchdowns while also diving in from 1 yard out.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden credited his offensive line for the improved offensive output.
“It all starts with pass protection and just balance,” Gruden said. “We had some good runs from Doug Martin. I thought the run blocking was better collectively. …
“Derek played well. He had time to see the defense, had time to get through the progressions. I thought we had four or five really good drives. Unfortunately, we didn’t see the ball enough.”
–Field Level Media
Raiders CB Rodgers-Cromartie retires
Raiders CB Rodgers-Cromartie retires
Oakland Raiders cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie announced Tuesday that he is retiring, effective immediately.
He posted his retirement message on Instagram. It read, in part: "Today i retire, today my nfl journey ends, and i thank god for keep me all these years. A kid with
Raiders CB Rodgers-Cromartie retires
Oakland Raiders cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie announced Tuesday that he is retiring, effective immediately.
He posted his retirement message on Instagram. It read, in part: “Today i retire, today my nfl journey ends, and i thank god for keep me all these years. A kid with one kid and no college offers lasted 11 years in the NFL.”
A product of Tennessee State, he was selected by the Arizona Cardinals as the No. 16 overall pick of the 2008 NFL Draft and played his first three seasons with the team. He also played four seasons with the New York Giants and had stops in Denver and Philadelphia. A two-time Pro Bowl selection, he signed with Oakland in August.
He was a backup with the Raiders and appeared in seven games. He did not play a defensive snap Sunday in the Raiders’ loss to Indianapolis.
Rodgers-Cromartie, 32, had 30 career interceptions and 449 tackles. He scored seven defensive touchdowns — six on interceptions and one on a fumble.
The team announced later Tuesday that linebacker James Cowser, 28, was promoted to their active roster to fill the gap left by Rodgers-Cromartie. Cowser, who originally signed with Oakland in 2016, was waived by the Raiders in September and re-signed to the practice squad on Oct. 22. Cowser played in all 16 games for the Raiders in 2017 and notched 23 tackles, two recoveries and one forced fumble.
–Field Level Media
Rams acquire Jags DE Fowler for two picks
Rams acquire Jags DE Fowler for two picks
The Los Angeles Rams acquired defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday for a 2019 third-round pick and 2020 fifth-round pick, both teams announced.
According to multiple reports, the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers also had
Rams acquire Jags DE Fowler for two picks
The Los Angeles Rams acquired defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday for a 2019 third-round pick and 2020 fifth-round pick, both teams announced.
According to multiple reports, the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers also had interest in Fowler, but the Rams offered the best deal.
Fowler, who will play outside linebacker in the Rams’ 3-4 scheme, was taken third overall in 2015 and is entering the final year of his rookie deal after the Jaguars declined his fifth-year option.
He has two sacks and a forced fumble in seven games this season after tallying eight sacks and three forced fumbles last year.
The 24-year-old totaled 14 sacks in 39 career games (one start) as a pass-rush specialist in Jacksonville, after missing his entire rookie season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee.
The Rams were looking for help on the edge, as only two of the team’s 22 sacks have come from an outside linebacker, both by Samson Ebukam.
L.A. has been aggressive in the trade market recently, having acquired wideout Brandin Cooks and cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib this offseason while dealing away outside linebacker Robert Quinn and inside linebacker Alec Ogletree.
To make room for Fowler on the roster, the Rams released guard Jamon Brown.
A third-round pick in 2015, Brown started all 16 games in 2017, but he was suspended for the first four games this season for a substance-abuse violation, and replacement Austin Blythe has kept the starting job at right guard.
The 25-year-old Brown had played just 27 offensive snaps in five games this season.
–Field Level Media