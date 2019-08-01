Jaguars rookie LB Williams (knee) out 4-6 weeks
Jaguars rookie LB Williams (knee) out 4-6 weeks
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie linebacker Quincy Williams will be sidelined 4-6 weeks with a slight tear in his meniscus, multiple outlets reported Thursday.
The third-round pick from Murray State needs arthroscopic surgery to repair the knee injury and could miss the Sept. 8 season opener against Kansas City.
Williams is one of the leading candidates to replace Telvin Smith as a starter on the weak side.
“When the ball is snapped, I think he might be the fastest player on our football field right now,” coach Doug Marrone said earlier this week of Williams.
Before suffering the injury in training camp Thursday, Williams intercepted a tipped pass by Nick Foles during 7-on-7 red zone practice.
In four years at Murray State, Williams registered 231 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, three interceptions and three forced fumbles in 43 games.
All-Pro center Ryan Kalil agreed to terms with the New York Jets, coming out of retirement to fill a hole on the offensive line in front of second-year quarterback Sam Darnold.
The deal will be for one year, $8.4 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
“A big-time twist for the New York Jets, who, of course, have a big need at center and have had so for the last several months,” Rapoport said on NFL Network.
“General manager Joe Douglas said he is willing to find talent anywhere, and that, of course, includes players who were basically set to retire. These conversations, I’m told, went on the past six or seven weeks trying to make sure it was the right decision for Kalil, that he knew basically what was there for him.”
The deal is pending a physical.
Kalil, 34, first said in 2016 that the 2018 season would his last, and he had seemed to follow through by calling it quits after his 12th NFL season, all with the Carolina Panthers. The five-time Pro Bowler was an All-Pro selection in 2013 and 2015.
Kalil, the Panthers’ second-round pick in 2007 out of USC, has started 145 of 148 NFL games.
The Jets have had Jonotthan Harrison, a five-year pro who started eight games for New York last season, penciled in to start at center.
Running back Theo Riddick, released by the Detroit Lions on Saturday, will sign with the Denver Broncos, according to reports.
Riddick, 28, visited with the Broncos and New Orleans Saints after his release, which allowed Detroit to shed his $3.2 million salary.
Riddick, a sixth-round draft choice out of Notre Dame in 2013, has spent his entire six-year career with the Lions, utilized as a third-down back after beginning his career on special teams. In 84 career games, Riddick has rushed 288 times for 1,023 yards, with 285 catches for 2,238 yards. He has scored 19 touchdowns.
He would join a running back group that includes Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman, with the addition of Riddick threatening Devontae Booker as the third back on the roster.
Report: Gordon demands trade, Chargers ignore RB
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon formally requested a trade through his agent, ESPN reported on Thursday, but was informed the demand will be ignored.
According to reports from ESPN and CBS Sports, the Chargers have no intention of working with Gordon’s agents to facilitate a trade. General manager Tom Telesco reportedly informed Fletcher Smith and Damarius Bilbo, who represent Gordon, that the running back won’t be going anywhere.
Telesco said previously of Gordon’s holdout that the Chargers expect Gordon to play for the team this season.
“I love Melvin Gordon,” Telesco said.
“He’s an excellent player. He’s tough. He has a great work ethic and represents our organization extremely well. But he’s not here. I understand his thoughts and opinions of what he’s going through. I always look at the player’s side, so I can see it. It doesn’t mean I agree with it, but I can kind of see what his thought process is.”
Telesco said Gordon was offered a new contract but that the team is ready to move forward behind the trio of Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome for the time being.
“I’m not naive; I know we’re better with Melvin Gordon,” Telesco said. “But we’ve got a strong group of guys that are here, and it’s their time to work and get ready to go.”
Gordon is subject to fines up to $40,000 for each day of training camp he misses. He is in the final season of his rookie contract and slated to make $5.6 million this season.
The 26-year-old has scored 38 touchdowns over the past three seasons. In 55 career games, the two-time Pro Bowl selection has gained 5,205 yards from scrimmage.
Phil Dawson retired from the NFL after 21 seasons and will sign a ceremonial contract to hang up his cleats as a member of the Cleveland Browns.
“To have the opportunity to come back home and retire with the organization and the city that I love is incredibly meaningful to me,” Dawson said in a statement. “It only seems right to have the opportunity to do this with the fans that have been so good to me and my family.”
Dawson is seventh in NFL history with 305 regular-season games played and eighth all-time with 441 field goals. He’s 11th all-time with 1,847 career points.
He played four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and the past two with the Arizona Cardinals since leaving Cleveland.
Dawson kicked for the Browns for 14 seasons, winning the job in training camp in 1999, the team’s first season back in the NFL after the franchise relocation to Baltimore.
He holds the team records for career field goals, career field-goal percentage, field goals in a season, field goals in a game, consecutive field goals made and most consecutive games with a field goal.
“We are thrilled that Phil Dawson wanted to come back and retire as a Cleveland Brown,” owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. “He epitomizes the characteristics that we look for in our players — hardworking, professional, consistent and he was a pillar in the community. He is a great example for all current and future Browns.”
Offensive lineman Isaac Asiata announced his retirement from the NFL on Tueaday just one week after signing with the Buffalo Bills.
Asiata, 26, announced his decision on social media, citing “constant anxiety, persistent worry and fear of the unknown.”
“I have lived the last two years of my NFL career waging war with myself mentally,” Asiata wrote on Twitter. “With constant anxiety, persistent worry and fear of the unknown and of what comes next? If I were to be done. I also placed the unnecessary burden on my shoulders of never wanting to let people down or to disappoint those around me. Afraid of being a ‘draft bust’ or just another guy who couldn’t cut it in the league.”
Asiata was drafted out of the University of Utah by the Miami Dolphins in the fifth round (No. 164 overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. He appeared in two games for the Dolphins over his first two seasons. He spent most of his time on the practice squad and was released this offseason. Buffalo signed Asiata on July 23.
Asiata is the second Bills player to retire in the last two weeks, following the retirement of safety Rafael Bush.
In a corresponding move, the Bills signed offensive lineman Nico Siragusa, a fourth-round pick of the Ravens in the 2017 NFL Draft. Siragusa, 25, has yet to appear in an NFL game after spending his rookie season on injured reserve and most of last season on the Ravens practice squad. He finished the season with the Green Bay Packers but did not appear in any games and spent a brief time with the Indianapolis Colts this offseason.
The Ravens signed safety Brynden Trawick on Thursday, marking a return to Baltimore for the defensive back/special teams player who started his NFL career with the team in 2013.
Contract terms were not disclosed.
The 29-year-old Trawick spent the past two seasons with the Tennessee Titans after playing one year with the Oakland Raiders.
Trawick worked out for the Ravens on Wednesday.
The Ravens signed the 6-foot-2, 225-pound Trawick as an undrafted free agent out of Troy in 2013. He played in 38 games with Baltimore over his first three NFL seasons.
Trawick was named to the Pro Bowl as a special teams player after his 2017 season with the Titans, when he made a career-high 17 special teams tackles. As a defensive back, he has 39 tackles and one interception in 85 career games.
Golfer Olesen arrested on suspicion of sexual assault
European Ryder Cup golfer Thorbjorn Olesen was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and other crimes, according to multiple reports on Thursday.
Olesen was arrested Monday at Heathrow Airport in London following his alleged actions on a British Airways flight from Memphis, where he played last weekend in the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
The Independent reported he allegedly sexually assaulted a sleeping female passenger. The report also said he was drunk, verbally abusive and urinated in the aisle of first-class cabin of the plane.
He was arrested at the gate and released several hours later, according to the Independent.
Fellow European golfer Ian Poulter also was aboard the flight. His agent, Paul Dunkley, told the newspaper that Poulter fell asleep and didn’t know what happened until police took Olesen into custody.
Olesen finished tied for 27th place in Memphis with a 3-under 277 for the tournament. The 29-year-old Dane is ranked No. 62 in the world and has five career victories on the European Tour but is winless on the PGA Tour.
Cam Newton’s return from offseason shoulder surgery remains a work in progress, the Carolina Panthers’ quarterback said Thursday.
Newton underwent shoulder surgery in January after sitting out the final two games of the regular season. Head coach Ron Rivera said the team decided to open training camp with Newton on a pitch count after consulting with team doctors and Newton’s surgeon.
“I don’t want people to just assume Cam’s back,” Newton said. “I’m putting in a lot of work to get where I need to be. It’s a process.”
The 30-year-old could be used lightly in preseason games as he works his way back. On Thursday, Newton and many noteworthy veterans were granted a rest day.
Newton said the focus for him and the rest of the team remains September.
“We want the division back,” Newton said.
Newton said in an interview with NBC Sports’ Peter King this week that he probably should not have attempted to play with shoulder pain late last season. He also said, if confronted with the same situation, he would do it again.
The Carolina Panthers are reuniting with safety Tre Boston, who has agreed to sign a one-year, $3 million contract, according to multiple reports Wednesday.
Boston, a former fourth-round pick by the Panthers in 2014, played the first three seasons of his five-year career in Carolina.
After starting only 16 of his 42 games from 2014-16, Boston was cut by the Panthers in May 2017 before hooking up with the Chargers for what became the most productive season of his career. In 2018 with Los Angeles, Boston posted 79 tackles with five interceptions in a career-best 15 games started.
Boston, 27, joined the Arizona Cardinals last season and again notched 79 tackles, recording three interceptions. Boston’s eight interceptions since 2017 rank sixth in the NFL.
For his career, Boston has 262 tackles, 11 interceptions and 27 passes defensed in 72 games (44 starts). He has started 10 or more games in three straight seasons.
NFL notebook: Saints' Thomas gets $100M extension
All-Pro Michael Thomas and the New Orleans Saints agreed to a five-year, $100 million contract with a $20 million signing bonus that will make him the league’s highest-paid wide receiver.
According to multiple reports, the deal includes $61 million in guaranteed money.
Thomas will earn $1.1 million in the final year of his rookie contract in 2019, and the extension will lock him up with the Saints through the 2024 season. He did not report to training camp while awaiting a new deal.
The Saints drafted Thomas, an Ohio State product, in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
–With Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper all seeking new contracts, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones voiced the team’s reluctance to pay top-tier money.
“They want to see the market,” Jones said of the trio. “We can’t push the issue unless we want to be a market-setter. And we’re damn sure not going to be a market-setter, because of all the things that go with being a Dallas Cowboy.
“We want to be fair. We want our players to feel good about their contract. But at the same time, we don’t want to do things that are out of line because we can’t afford to be that way. … When we save money — whether it’s with Dak, whether it’s with Zeke, whether it’s with Amari — it’s not saving (owner) Jerry (Jones) and I a dollar. It’s just money that’s going to go to another player. …We’re very convicted that we’re going to get these deals done.”
–Days before his 42nd birthday, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said he’d be open to discussing a new contract entering the last year of his deal.
“Have I earned it?” Brady asked rhetorically to reporters. “I don’t know. That’s up for talk show debate. What do you guys think? Should we take a poll? Talk for Mr. Kraft. No, like I said, we got a great relationship so we’ll see how it goes.”
“None of us are really promised anything,” he added. “I am trying to do the best I can do today and let those things work themselves out.”
–The Washington Redskins reportedly are discussing the possibility of trading holdout Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams, and the Patriots could be a potential landing spot.
Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported that while it’s “unclear what type of compensation” the Redskins could be seeking, there’s “a feeling around the league the Patriots would be involved.”
Newly signed Donald Penn told reporters he joined Washington for a chance to start at left tackle. He added he spoke to Williams before signing, but said he’d prefer to keep that discussion private.
–Nick Buoniconti, a Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker and part of the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins, died Tuesday night, his family announced. He was 78.
Buoniconti struggled with dementia and was admitted to hospice care this week. He said in 2017 he was convinced that the degenerative brain disease CTE caused by hits to his head while playing football had “taken my life away,” and he arranged to donate his brain to science.
–Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse, who signed a record four-year, $44.5 million deal in March, is in concussion protocol.
He suffered a concussion Saturday, but his symptoms surfaced later. The concussion was diagnosed Tuesday and announced Wednesday by coach Sean McDermott.
–Atlanta Falcons rookie offensive lineman Kaleb McGary was scheduled to undergo cardiac ablation, a procedure designed to correct heart rhythm issues.
The team said McGary, drafted 31st overall, has had two similar procedures, which are considered minimally invasive, in the past. No timeline for his return has been disclosed.
–The Baltimore Ravens waived 2018 fifth-round pick Jordan Lasley, a day after the wideout reportedly got into a fight at practice and threw a football into a pond.
Lasley was taken at No. 162 overall last year. He made the 53-man roster but did not play in a game.
–The Miami Dolphins activated tight end Dwayne Allen from the physically unable to perform list.
Allen missed the start of camp with an undisclosed injury. He joined the Dolphins on a two-year, $7 million deal in March.
–The Houston Texans activated rookie tight end Kahale Warring from the active/non-football injury list.
A third-round pick, Warring is expected to compete for a prominent rookie role.
–The Tennessee Titans placed wide receiver Cameron Batson on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.
Batson was injured Monday when he landed on his left shoulder during drills.
–The Kansas City Chiefs are experimenting with moving cornerback Tremon Smith to running back.
A sixth-round pick in 2018, Smith returned 33 kicks for 886 yards as a rookie. He played 74 snaps on defense in 14 games, breaking up one pass.
Contract talks with holdout running back Ezekiel Elliott are active, and there are looming negotiations with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper for the Dallas Cowboys to consider, too.
But days after owner Jerry Jones said it doesn’t take a league-leading rusher to get to the Super Bowl, his son, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones, expounded on the team’s position at the negotiating table.
“We’ve got three really good football players that we’re dealing with here and that have very good representation. And they want to see the market,” Jones said. “We can’t push the issue unless we want to be a market-setter. And we’re damn sure not going to be a market-setter, because of all the things that go with being a Dallas Cowboy.
“We want to be fair. We want our players to feel good about their contract. But at the same time, we don’t want to do things that are out of line because we can’t afford to be that way. Whether it’s Dak, whether it’s Amari, whether it’s Zeke, they all understand we’ve got a whole group of young players coming behind them that want to be Dallas Cowboys and want to stay here. When we save money, whether it’s with Dak, whether it’s with Zeke, whether it’s with Amari, it’s not saving Jerry and I a dollar. It’s just money that’s going to go to another player. …We’re very convicted that we’re going to get these deals done.”
The comments come in the wake of the New Orleans Saints and wide receiver Michael Thomas reaching agreement on a landmark five-year deal worth $100 million, a contract stratosphere not previously reached by a wideout. The Saints are the first team to pay a quarterback and wide receiver $20 million per season.
Beyond the skill-position players due large paydays, the Cowboys must consider deals for linebacker Jaylon Smith, offensive lineman La’el Collins and cornerback Byron Jones. Stephen Jones referred to those three players as “Guys that are important to our football team. I promise you, Zeke, Dak, Amari all understand that.”
Atlanta Falcons rookie offensive lineman Kaleb McGary was scheduled to undergo cardiac ablation on Wednesday, a procedure designed to correct heart rhythm issues.
The team said McGary, the No. 31 overall pick in the draft, has had two similar procedures, which are considered minimally invasive, in the past. No timeline for his return has been disclosed.
The 6-foot-7, 317-pound McGary played his college ball at Washington and twice was an All-Pac-12 first-team selection. He also won the 2018 Morris Trophy as the conference’s top offensive lineman.
Teams were aware of his condition before the draft, and NFL medical personnel cleared him to participate in the scouting combine.
So far in training camp, the 24-year-old primarily has worked at right tackle on the Falcons’ second team.
Tiger set for first two FedEx Cup playoff events
Tiger Woods committed Wednesday to playing in the first two FedEx Cup playoff events, starting next week at The Northern Trust in New Jersey.
The two-time FedEx Cup champion (2007, 2009) then will tee it up at the BMW Championship, which begins Aug. 15 at Medinah Country Club in Illinois.
The top 30 finishers in the FedEx Cup standings make the field for the Tour Championship, to be held Aug. 22-25 at East Lake in Atlanta, where Woods is the defending champ.
Woods, the reigning Masters champion, is 27th in the FedExCup standings heading into this week’s Wyndham Championship in North Carolina, which Woods is sitting out after missing the cut two weeks ago at The Open Championship.
Woods has played in only 10 events this season — and one non-major since the Masters — in an effort to preserve his health, notably his surgically repaired back.
The season-ending playoff has been trimmed from four events to three this year.
NFL, Miami legend Buoniconti dies at 78
Nick Buoniconti, a Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker and part of the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins, died Tuesday night, his family announced. He was 78.
Buoniconti struggled with dementia and was admitted to hospice care this week. He said in 2017 he was convinced that the degenerative brain disease CTE caused by hits to his head while playing football had “taken my life away,” and he arranged to donate his brain to science.
“Nick Buoniconti was a true hero of the game,” Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker said Wednesday in a statement. “His inspiring Hall of Fame journey that started as a 13th round draft choice to leading the Dolphins ‘No Name’ defense is one filled with grit, determination, courage and compassion. Nick’s contributions off the field were even greater than what he did on it. He lived a life of honor and nobility and his legacy will live forever through his Bronzed Bust in Canton, Ohio.
“The entire Hall of Fame family mourns Nick’s passing and we will keep his wife Lynn and his entire family in our thoughts and prayers.”
Born in Springfield, Mass., Buoniconti played at Notre Dame and was drafted by the Boston Patriots of the AFL in 1962. He played seven seasons there before a trade sent him to Miami. So distressed he was by the trade that he planned to retire, The Palm Beach Post reported.
He changed his mind and played with the Dolphins until his retirement in 1976. He was a five-time First-Team All-Pro selection and was named to eight Pro Bowl teams, but was best known as part of the 1972 Dolphins who went 17-0 and are the only undefeated team in the modern era of the NFL.
He had 32 career interceptions.
Years after his retirement in 1976, he recognized the struggles that came with his brain injuries. He was the subject of a 75-minute documentary aired by HBO that showed fans how he struggled to do everyday tasks while still being aware of his diminishing abilities.
Post-career, he had a long career with HBO on its “Inside the NFL” show, and the network remembered him on Wednesday.
“Nick Buoniconti lived an extraordinary life. He accomplished virtually everything he set his sights on in life,” the network said in a statement. “He was a trailblazer. Pairing him with Len Dawson on Inside the NFL for 23 years is an unforgettable part of football television history.
“And then having the blessing of Nick and his wife, Lynn, to chronicle his lifelong journey and produce a documentary earlier this year is an important part of our heritage at HBO Sports. It was vintage Nick Buoniconti: honest, raw and to the point. Everybody at HBO Sports is grateful to have had Nick as a friend, colleague and part of our family. We send our condolences to the Buoniconti family.”
Post-career, Buoniconti’s passion was The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, which he helped to found after his son, Marc, was paralyzed in a college football game while playing for The Citadel in 1985. The organization is dedicated to raising money and researching spinal cord and brain injuries.
“Today, with a heavy heart and profound sorrow, my family and the entire Miami Project to Cure Paralysis and Buoniconti Fund community mourn the loss of a man who was truly larger than life, my father, NFL Hall of Famer Nick Buoniconti,” Marc Buoniconti said in a statement posted to the organization’s website.
“My dad has been my hero and represents what I have always aspired to be; a leader, a mentor and a champion. He selflessly gave all to football, to his family and to those who are less fortunate. He made a promise to me that turned into a revolution in paralysis research. We can best honor his dedication and endless commitment by continuing with our work until that promise is fulfilled and a cure is found.”
Rookies poised for more glory in soft Wyndham field
The PGA Tour’s overhaul of its schedule to line up majors in four consecutive months and move the Tour Championship in August has had a domino effect for the players and tournaments.
England’s Justin Rose admitted he struggled to properly pace himself into the lead-up to the Masters, while several other top players have taken extended breaks between majors to gear up for the marquee events in the truncated tournament calendar.
That has in turn created more opportunities for the young guns on Tour to make immediate impacts. Granted, the 2019 rookie class has long been touted as one of the most talented in recent memory, but maiden victories by Matthew Wolff and Collin Morikawa did come against fields with fewer top-ranked players — and Morikawa’s win came in an alternate-field event.
From the U.S. Open in June to the Open Championship last week, the list of winners included Morikawa, Wolff, Chez Reavie, Nate Lashley, Dylan Frittelli and Jim Herman — hardly a who’s who in the world golf rankings.
The subplot of this week’s Wyndham Championship is the final push for players to get inside the top 125 before next week’s start to the FedEx Cup Playoffs. But with No. 17 Webb Simpson the top-ranked player in the field, it also creates more opportunity for the young guns to make an impression against a softer field.
Simpson is coming off a tie for second at last week’s WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and is the betting favorite by FanDuel and PointsBet at 9/1, having not finished worse than tied for 30th in his past eight events, starting with the Masters.
Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama is second at 14/1 by both books, but Morikawa (16/1) is given the same odds as former No. 1 Jordan Spieth and lower than former Masters champion Patrick Reed (18/1).
England’s Paul Casey is the only player in the field currently within the top 10 in FedEx Cup points. He has four top-five finishes in his past 10 events along with a victory earlier this year at the Valspar, and is 22/1 by PointsBet (20/1 by FanDuel) along with defending champion Brandt Snedeker and Billy Horschel.
Right behind them is Norway’s Viktor Hovland (25/1), perhaps the most highly-touted of the rookie class. While Wolff and Morikawa have earned their first PGA Tour victories, Hovland is still searching for that maiden victory — and a ticket to next week’s Northern Trust — despite posting top 20s in each of his past three events.
SungJae Im (50/1) dominated the Web.com Tour last year and appears poised for a breakthrough. Before a missed cut at The Open, he had posted five consecutive T21 or better finishes. He also had three top 10s in a four-event stretch in the spring.
Doc Redman (70/1) would also qualify for the Northern Trust based on Cup points, but needs a victory this week.
The field includes only nine of the top 30 players in the Cup standings, but all but 10 from Nos. 85-185 in the final event before the playoffs. There are 14 players within 50 points of the cutoff line at No. 125.
An average of 2.7 players have gained a last-tournament playoff spot in Greensboro since the playoffs began 12 years ago. However, only four players have arrived at Greensboro ranked 140th or lower and earned a playoff spot.
Winner Odds (PointsBet)
Webb Simpson: +900
Hideki Matsuyama: +1400
Jordan Spieth: +1600
Collin Morikawa: +1600
Patrick Reed: +1800
Paul Casey: +2200
Brandt Snedeker: +2200
Billy Horschel: +2200
Viktor Hovland: +2500
Cameron Smith: +3300
Rory Sabbatini: +4000
Alexander Noren: +4000
Chez Reavie: +4000
Joaquin Niemann: +4000
Matthew Wolff: +4000
Charles Howell III: +5000
Lucas Glover: +5000
Martin Kaymer: +5000
Scott Piercy: +5000
Byeong-Hun An: +5000
Russell Henley: +5000
Adam Hadwin: +5000
SungJae Im: +5000
Martin Laird: +6000
Kevin Streelman: +6000
Dylan Frittelli: +6000
Abraham Ancer: +6000
Aaron Wise: +6000
Brian Harman: +7000
Kyle Stanley: +7000
Jason Kokrak: +7000
Doc Redman: +7000
Vaughn Taylor: +8000
Jason Dufner: +8000
Bud Cauley: +8000
Russell Knox: +8000
Daniel Berger: +8000
Bill Haas: +9000
Nick Taylor: +9000
Branden Grace: +9000
Sepp Straka: +9000
Denny McCarthy: +9000
JT Poston: +9000
Zach Johnson: +10000
Nick Watney: +10000
Kevin Tway: +10000
Lucas Bjerregaard: +10000
Corey Conners: +10000
Wyndham Clark: +10000
Charley Hoffman: +12500
Jimmy Walker: +12500
Ryan Armour: +12500
Brendan Steele: +12500
Troy Merritt: +12500
Bronson Burgoon: +12500
Kiradech Aphibarnrat: +12500
Brice Garnett: +12500
Roger Sloan: +12500
Sam Ryder: +12500
Si Woo Kim: +12500
Austin Cook: +12500
Adam Schenk: +12500
Pat Perez: +15000
Danny Lee: +15000
Luke List: +15000
Michael Thompson: +15000
Chris Stroud: +15000
Josh Teater: +15000
Brian Stuard: +15000
Matt Jones: +15000
Shawn Stefani: +15000
Roberto Castro: +15000
Beau Hossler: +15000
Tom Hoge: +15000
Harris English: +15000
Robert Streb: +15000
Peter Malnati: +15000
Mackenzie Hughes: +15000
Harold Varner III: +15000
Joel Dahmen: +15000
Andrew Landry: +15000
J. J. Spaun: +15000
Sebastian Munoz: +15000
Luke Donald: +20000
Brian Gay: +20000
Johnson Wagner: +20000
Jonathan Byrd: +20000
Jonas Blixt: +20000
Scott Stallings: +20000
Peter Uihlein: +20000
Adam Long: +20000
Kelly Kraft: +20000
Patrick Rodgers: +20000
Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +20000
Wes Roach: +20000
Roberto Diaz: +20000
Seamus Power: +20000
Carlos Ortiz: +20000
Talor Gooch: +20000
Richy Werenski: +20000
Cameron Champ: +20000
Charlie Danielson: +20000
Aaron Baddeley: +25000
Stewart Cink: +25000
Sang-Moon Bae: +25000
Ryan Blaum: +25000
Patton Kizzire: +25000
Anirban Lahiri: +25000
Alex Prugh: +25000
Zack Sucher: +25000
Sam Saunders: +25000
Scott Brown: +25000
Ted Potter Jr: +25000
Stephan Jaeger: +25000
Chesson Hadley: +25000
Chase Wright: +25000
Brandon Harkins: +25000
Adam Svensson: +25000
Kramer Hickok: +25000
Hank Lebioda: +25000
Padraig Harrington: +30000
Cameron Davis: +30000
Joey Garber: +30000
Kyle Jones: +30000
Paul Peterson: +30000
Alex Cejka: +35000
Ernie Els: +35000
Fabian Gomez: +35000
John Chin: +35000
Benjamin Silverman: +35000
Boo Weekley: +40000
Hunter Mahan: +40000
Jose de Jesus Rodriguez: +40000
Scott Langley: +40000
Satoshi Kodaira: +40000
Cody Gribble: +40000
Tyler Duncan: +40000
Curtis Luck: +40000
J.J. Henry: +50000
Rod Pampling: +50000
Chad Collins: +50000
Brady Schnell: +50000
Will Claxton: +50000
Whee Kim: +50000
Julian Etulain: +50000
Chris Thompson: +50000
Nicholas Lindheim: +50000
Michael Kim: +50000
Martin Trainer: +50000
Anders Albertson: +50000
Seth Reeves: +50000
Steve Scott: +50000
Mike Weir: +50000
Andy Pope: +50000
John Lyras: +50000
Carter Page: +50000
Reports: Redskins could trade holdout T Williams
The Washington Redskins reportedly are discussing the possibility of trading holdout Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams, and the New England Patriots could be a potential landing spot.
Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported Wednesday that while it’s “unclear what type of compensation” the Redskins could be seeking, there’s “a feeling around the league the Patriots would be involved due to depth issues at the position.”
Patriots offensive lineman J.J. Dielman retired last week, and the team is short-handed along the offensive line.
The Redskins placed Williams on the reserve/did not report list on Saturday after he failed to show up for training camp.
Williams is said to be unhappy with the medical staff after a tumor scare earlier this offseason and also would like at least an “alteration” to his contract. A CBS Sports report earlier this offseason said Williams wanted out of Washington.
Williams, who turned 31 earlier this month, has reached seven consecutive Pro Bowls. He has been with the Redskins since 2010, when they took him fourth overall in the NFL draft.
Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse is in concussion protocol.
Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse is in concussion protocol.
He suffered a concussion Saturday during practice but his symptoms did not show up immediately. The concussion was diagnosed on Tuesday and announced Wednesday morning by coach Sean McDermott.
Morse, 27, signed a four-year, $44.5 million contract with the Bills during the offseason to make him the league’s highest-paid center. As a member of the Kansas City Chiefs last season, he missed five games with a concussion and has had at least three during his four years in the NFL.
The Chiefs selected Morse in the second round (49th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft.
Report: Thomas, Saints agree to $100M extension
All-Pro Michael Thomas and the New Orleans Saints agreed to a five-year, $100 million contract with a $20 million signing bonus that will make him the league’s highest-paid wide receiver.
According to multiple reports, the deal includes $61 million in guaranteed money, which brings Thomas’ training camp holdout to an end.
Thomas will earn $1.1 million in the final year of his rookie contract in 2019, and the extension will lock him up with the Saints through the 2024 season. He did not report to training camp while awaiting a new deal and set $20 million per season as his benchmark.
The agreement will set the standard for other receivers in line for new contracts, including Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons and Amari Cooper of the Dallas Cowboys.
The Saints drafted Thomas, an Ohio State product, in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Had Thomas been selected in the first round, his contract would have run five years through 2020.
In his young career, Thomas has 321 catches, the most by any player in NFL history in his first three seasons. Last season, he set New Orleans records with 125 catches, which led the league, and 1,405 yards, plus nine TD catches.
Titans place WR Batson on IR
The Tennessee Titans placed wide receiver Cameron Batson on injured reserve.
He was injured Monday during practice when he landed on his left shoulder during drills. The Titans did not identify a specific injury when placing him on IR.
Batson, 23, appeared in 11 games (two starts) as a rookie in Tennessee in 2018, catching eight passes for 82 yards. He also returned punts.
Also Wednesday, the Titans waived wide receiver Joseph Parker and signed receivers Tanner McEvoy and Papi White.
McEvoy, 26, began his career in 2016 with the Seattle Seahawks. In three seasons, he has 14 receptions for 253 yards and two touchdowns.
The 23-year-old White, who played at Ohio, was an undrafted free agent and originally signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in April.
Tom Brady enters his 20th NFL season wondering what’s next.
The New England Patriots quarterback is days shy of his 42nd birthday and just over one month away from beginning defense of his sixth Super Bowl title.
“I think for all of us, we can’t imagine how far we’ve come,” Brady said.
“I never imagined playing one year of pro football. It was a dream to be starting quarterback of a high school football team. … That’s the approach I still take. Nothing is given in this game. In the team sport, if you’re not the best, you have to give the pedestal to someone else. And I’ve got to prove that I’m the best to myself, to my teammates and coaches so I can earn the respect of those guys.
“I look back at last year and say ‘I’ve got to get better in this area.’ That was my offseason focus. Now I get to go put it to the test.”
Brady said he focused this offseason on getting physically stronger to endure hits in the pocket without losing fluidity in his throwing motion.
With his birthday ahead on August 3, Brady wouldn’t mind discussing his contract with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, should New England be looking for a gift this year.
“None of us are really promised anything. I am trying to do the best I can do today and let those things work themselves out,” Brady said.
Having played in nine Super Bowls and won six, there’s not much debate over Brady’s value even as concerns about Father Time become more prevalent.
“Have I earned it?” Brady asked rhetorically to media huddling around him on the field Wednesday. “I don’t know. That’s up for talk show debate. What do you guys think? Should we take a poll? Talk for Mr. Kraft. No, like I said, we got a great relationship so we’ll see how it goes.”
