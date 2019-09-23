Jaguars’ Marrone: Disgruntled CB Ramsey will play Thursday
Jaguars’ Marrone: Disgruntled CB Ramsey will play Thursday
If there was any doubt about Jalen Ramsey’s status for Jacksonville’s game against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone cleared it up Wednesday: The disgruntled cornerback will play.
Marrone, who was involved in a shouting match with Ramsey during Sunday’s 13-12 loss at Houston, said he tried to clear the air with him on Tuesday but did not offer any more information regarding the cornerback’s trade request.
“Jalen and I have always had a good open relationship,” Marrone said Wednesday, via NFL Network. “We sat down yesterday and talked about what went on with him and I … that’s behind us right now.”
Regarding the trade issue, Marrone said, “I stay out of that. I stay out of contracts, stay out of that stuff, and my focus is on the guys that are playing and he’s playing and he’s on the team. I don’t get involved in that.”
ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported Tuesday that the Jaguars already have received interest in Ramsey, the No. 5 overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft. She tweeted the Jaguars so far had an offer of a 2020 first-round pick and a 2021 fifth-round pick from an NFC team, as well as a 2020 first-round pick and a player from an AFC team.
Meeting reporters Tuesday, Ramsey, 24, declined to acknowledge his trade request directly or discuss the reasons behind it, citing a desire to avoid being a distraction to his teammates.
“I’m gonna let God do his work, let my agent do his work and everybody gonna work it out,” he said.
But his agent confirmed Monday that Ramsey has requested a trade.
Ramsey has started all 50 games since joining the Jaguars. He has nine career interceptions and 202 tackles (178 solo) in his career.
He earns a base salary this season of $3.6 million, which jumps to $13.7 million next year.
Also on Wednesday, the Jaguars announced that left tackle Cam Robinson will be back in the lineup Thursday after he missed the first two games of the season with a knee injury.
–Field Level Media
Romero takes one-shot lead at Puerto Rico Open
Romero takes one-shot lead at Puerto Rico Open Romero takes one-shot lead at Puerto Rico Open
Andres Romero of Argentina, who is in search of his first PGA Tour victory in 11 years, shot a bogey-free, 6-under-par 66 on Thursday to take the lead after the opening round of the Puerto Rico Open at Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.
PGA Tour rookie Sepp Straka of Austria, who tied for 13th place at the Farmers Insurance Open in January, was one shot back with a 5-under 67. Nine golfers were tied for third place at 4-under, 68, including Alex Kang, who is making just his fifth career PGA Tour start.
Defending Puerto Rico Open champion D.A. Points opened with a 71, leaving him tied for 36th place. Daniel Berger, the highest-ranked player in the event at No. 72 in the Official World Golf Rankings, opened with a 70, while amateur and Clemson senior Bryson Nimmer shot 69 in his PGA Tour debut.
–Field Level Media
Johnson shoots 2nd bogey-free round, leads WGC by 2
Johnson shoots 2nd bogey-free round, leads WGC by 2 Johnson shoots 2nd bogey-free round, leads WGC by 2
Dustin Johnson shot his second consecutive bogey-free round to build a two-shot lead at 11-under-par 131 after two rounds of the WGC-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City.
Trailing Rory McIlroy by one shot entering the second round, Johnson found himself four shots back after the Northern Irishman birdied three of his first four holes. But Johnson continued his steady play while McIlroy ran into mid-round trouble, finishing Friday in a tie for second at 9-under with Matt Kuchar (67).
Since McIlroy got into the clubhouse first with his 1-under 70 on Friday, he will be paired with Johnson in the final group on Saturday. Kuchar will be paired with Spain’s Sergio Garcia (66), who is tied for fourth place with England’s Tommy Fleetwood at 7-under. Fleetwood tied for the low round of the day with his 7-under 65 despite missing a short putt on No. 17.
Fellow Englishman Ian Poulter (68) and Australia’s Cameron Smith (67) are another shot off the pace at 6-under. Tiger Woods was one shot off the low round of the day with his 66, which vaulted him 17 spots and into a five-tie for eighth place at 5-under.
No one had a bigger bounce-back Friday than Phil Mickelson, who is tied for 39th place. The defending champion moved up 31 spots by matching Fleetwood’s 65, and Mickelson’s 14-stroke improvement from the previous day was the largest single-round bounce-back in his 600 career PGA Tour events.
Johnson hasn’t experienced any such turbulence through the first two days. While acknowledging Chapultepec has narrow fairways, he said the tree-lined holes keep him focused and Johnson carded four birdies in posting a 4-under 67 on Friday.
He only hit half of the fairways in the second round, but hit 17 of 18 greens in posting bogey-free rounds during the first two rounds of an event for the first time in his career.
“I think I have a very good game plan,” Johnson told reporters. “I don’t really play too aggressive here, but when you can I try to be aggressive. And try to get myself some good looks at birdie, but off the tee I can’t be too aggressive.”
Johnson has now been in the Top 10 after nine of his past 10 rounds at the event, which is contested more than 7,000 feet above sea level and features many players hitting their long irons more than 300 yards.
“I just enjoy playing this kind of golf,” Johnson told the Golf Channel. “It makes you focus, you’ve got to think. You’re doing a lot of calculations with the numbers and trying to figure out how far the ball actually is going to go. I enjoy it.”
It looked early on like McIlroy might run away and hide. He was 11-under when he took a rip at the green on the par-5 sixth hole with his second shot. But McIlroy’s ball found the water and he wound up with a bogey.
He still held a one-shot lead when he stood over a birdie putt on the ninth hole. Having been perfect on all 24 putts inside 10 feet for the week to the point, McIlroy’s attempt lipped-out. He also missed the come-back putt for bogey and suddenly found himself looking up at Johnson on the scoreboard.
McIlroy did rebound to birdie the 14th hole to get into that powerhouse final group on Saturday.
“We’ve still got 36 holes to go,” Johnson said. “I feel like I’m in a good position going into the weekend, but a two-shot lead is not very much. Especially not around here.”
Woods fared much better in just his second career professional round in Mexico, improving by five shots over his first-round score. That included a shot from a fairway bunker that sliced around a tree and came within a foot or two of holing out.
“I realized that, ‘geez I really gotta slice this thing,'” he told reporters. “So I opened up and gave it as much of a cut motion as I could and it worked out.”
–Field Level Media
Eagles release Maragos, re-sign two others
Eagles release Maragos, re-sign two others
The Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles release Maragos, re-sign two others
The Philadelphia Eagles announced the release of defensive back Chris Maragos on Friday after five seasons with the franchise.
Maragos missed all of last season with a knee injury he suffered during the 2017 campaign in Week 6 against Carolina.
Maragos was one of the Eagles’ top special-teams players. The team said he made 49 special teams’ tackles in 53 games with the club and was a Pro Bowl alternate in 2014.
“We are grateful for Chris Maragos’ contributions to the Philadelphia Eagles over the last five seasons,” the team said in a statement. “A captain on our Super Bowl LII-winning team, Chris’ leadership on and off the field and his ability to connect with teammates, coaches and fans made him a valuable member of this organization and the community.
“Chris solidified himself as one of the best special teams performers in the NFL and played a crucial role in the success of our team. We wish Chris and his family all the best.”
Before joining the Eagles, Maragos also played for San Francisco (2010) and Seattle (2011-13), winning a Super Bowl in his final season with the Seahawks. He has played in 99 career games (three starts).
Philadelphia also re-signed kicker Jake Elliott and long snapper Rick Lovato to one-year deals.
Elliott has made 52 of 62 field goals in two seasons with the Eagles. He had 111 points last season when he made 26 of 31 field-goal attempts.
Lovato served as long snapper for the past two seasons and has spent parts of the last three campaigns with the Eagles. He also spent time with the Green Bay Packers (two games in 2015) and Washington Redskins (two games in 2016).
–Field Level Media
Trio tied for lead at Puerto Rico Open
Trio tied for lead at Puerto Rico Open Trio tied for lead at Puerto Rico Open
D.J. Trahan, Nate Lashley and Mexico’s Roberto Diaz all share the lead at 8-under-par 136 after two rounds of the Puerto Rico Open at Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.
Trahan shot a 5-under 67 in Friday’s second round while Lashley and Diaz carded 68s. Trahan had seven birdies and two bogeys, Lashley shot six birdies and two bogeys while Diaz had four birdies during a bogey-free round.
Defending champion D.A. Points is tied for 38th at 1 under. He shot 72 on Friday.
–Field Level Media
Report: Saints to release veteran S Coleman
Report: Saints to release veteran S Coleman
The New Orleans Saints
Report: Saints to release veteran S Coleman
The New Orleans Saints are planning to release safety Kurt Coleman and clear more than $4 million in cap space, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.
Coleman signed a three-year, $16.3 million deal with the Saints last offseason and was due $5.5 million in total compensation in 2019.
A source told Garafolo that New Orleans was open to bringing the nine-year NFL veteran back at a reduced rate.
Coleman, 30, played in all 16 regular-season games for the NFC South champions in 2018, registering 32 tackles and one forced fumble in nine starts.
A seventh-round pick by Philadelphia in 2010, Coleman played for the Eagles (2010-13), Kansas City Chiefs (2014) and Carolina Panthers (2015-17) before joining the Saints.
In 132 career games, Coleman has returned 21 interceptions for 238 yards and two touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Bears to cut K Parkey in March
Reports: Bears to cut K Parkey in March
After a
Reports: Bears to cut K Parkey in March
After a difficult season culminated by a crucial missed field goal on a potential game-winning field goal in the NFC playoffs, kicker Cody Parkey will be released by the Chicago Bears when the new league year begins in March.
According to multiple reports on Friday, the team intends to cut ties with Parkey once the NFL free agency period begins on March 13.
Parkey, who turned 27 on Tuesday, endured an inconsistent season in Chicago after inking a four-year, $15 million contract last winter following the team’s release of Robbie Gould, the Bears’ all-time leading scorer who moved on to the San Francisco 49ers.
Parkey, a five-year veteran, not only missed a career-high seven field-goal attempts and three extra points during the regular season, but his 43-yard attempt in the final seconds of the NFC wild-card round against the Philadelphia Eagles first hit the upright then the crossbar before bouncing back on the field.
Despite the NFL later ruling that the kick was partially blocked, Parkey took much of the public blame for the Bears’ season ending.
Parkey began his career with the Eagles in 2014 when he made the Pro Bowl as a rookie, scoring a franchise-record 150 points while making 32 of 36 field-goal tries. In two seasons with the Eagles, Parkey never missed an extra point.
Parkey later kicked for the Cleveland Browns in 2016 and Miami Dolphins in 2017.
In January, the Bears signed Tulsa product Redford Jones after conducting a workout that reportedly included multiple hopefuls. Jones made 50 of his 67 field-goal attempts at Tulsa from 2015-17, and he does have a kick on his resume where he hit both uprights. Unlike Parkey’s double-doink, though, that 2016 attempt against Cincinnati ended up going over the crossbar for three points.
“We need more production out of that position,” Bears general manager Ryan Pace said last month after signing Jones. “We know we need to get better there, and it will be an area of focus.”
–Field Level Media
Chiefs add ex-Raiders, Bills QB Manuel
Chiefs add ex-Raiders, Bills QB Manuel Chiefs add ex-Raiders, Bills QB Manuel
The Kansas City Chiefs announced the signings of former first-round quarterback EJ Manuel and three other free agents on Friday.
The team also added two wide receivers, Sammie Coates and Davon Grayson, as well as defensive back Dontae Johnson.
Manuel, who turns 29 next month, last was active in the league in 2017, when he played in two games, with one start, for the Oakland Raiders. The team released the veteran during the 2018 preseason. Manuel joins Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne and Chase Litton as quarterbacks on the Chiefs’ roster.
Originally chosen by the Buffalo Bills in the first round (No. 16 overall pick) in the 2013 NFL Draft, Manuel went 6-11 as a starter in four seasons with Buffalo.
For his career, Manuel has completed 58.1 percent of his passes with 20 touchdown passes and 16 interceptions for a 77.1 passer rating.
Coates, who turns 26 in March, has played four NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2015-16), Cleveland Browns (2017) and Houston Texans (2018). The one-time third-round pick has caught 29 passes for 528 yards and two touchdowns in 45 career games (six starts).
Grayson, 23, was signed by Kansas City as an undrafted free agent last May out of East Carolina, but he didn’t make the final roster.
The 27-year-old Johnson was a fourth-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2014 who saw action for the Bills in one game last season. With the 49ers, Johnson played in all but one game in four seasons from 2014-17 and started every game in 2017. He has 145 career tackles and two interceptions.
–Field Level Media
Report: Alabama S Thompson to miss combine workouts
Report: Alabama S Thompson to miss combine workouts Report: Alabama S Thompson to miss combine workouts
Alabama All-American safety Deionte Thompson is expected to miss the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine after undergoing wrist surgery, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
The surgery was performed Friday to repair a torn ligament in Thompson’s wrist, and he is not anticipated to have any lasting problems, Rapoport said.
Thompson is expected to be one of the first safeties off the board at the NFL draft in April.
In his three seasons at Alabama, Thompson had 112 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and three interceptions.
Alabama’s pro day is set for March 19, but it is unknown whether Thompson will be able to participate. The combine will be held Feb. 26-March 4 in Indianapolis.
— Field Level Media
Johnson takes 4-shot lead into WGC’s final round
Johnson takes 4-shot lead into WGC's final round Johnson takes 4-shot lead into WGC’s final round
Dustin Johnson fired a 5-under-par 66 on Saturday and built a four-stroke lead after the third round at the WGC-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City.
Johnson is at 16-under 197 and well in front of Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, who had seven birdies and four bogeys on his card in the third round for a 68, good for second. Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Australia’s Cameron Smith and Spain’s Sergio Garcia are tied for third, seven shots back of Johnson at 9 under.
Reed fashioned a third-round best 7-under 64 on Saturday while Cantlay carded a 65, Smith finished with a 68, and Garcia birdied the last hole to end up with a 69. Reed will be in the final group with Johnson and McIlroy on Sunday.
Johnson still has not made a bogey this week through 54 holes, but a double bogey on the 10th hole showed that he is indeed human and slowed his march to this title, if only for one hole.
“I played really well on the front nine even though I missed some putt, but on 10, I misjudged the lie a little bit and it jumped straight up in the air and hit the tree and I ended up making double,” Johnson said. “I didn’t let it bother me because I knew I was playing well and I knew that there were still plenty of holes I could make birdie on coming down the stretch.”
Johnson also had an eagle on the par-4 second hole, when he drove the green and made a 4-foot putt. He had birdies on the fifth, 11th, 12th and, after a wonderful pitch, on the 15th. He also birdied No. 17.
“I feel good just about everywhere,” Johnson told Golf Channel, when asked about the state of his game. “I’m doing everything well. These green here are pretty tricky and I keep giving myself opportunities to make birdies. Maybe I will take advantage of a couple more of those on Sunday.”
If there is a horse for the course this week, it’s Johnson, who has two top-10 finishes in two starts in this event and won this championship in 2017.
Johnson had the 36-hole lead at 11 under, two strokes over first-round leader McIlroy and Matt Kuchar. Tommy Fleetwood of England started the third round three shots off the pace and Garcia was four back.
Kuchar on Saturday stumbled to a 79 — he had five bogeys and three double bogeys on his card — while playing in the final group with Johnson and McIlroy. He has a 54-hole total of 212, 15 shots behind Johnson.
Ian Poulter of England (69) and Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat (68) are tied for seventh at 8 under.
Fleetwood (72) never got anything going, ending the round tied for ninth at 6 under.
Tiger Woods had an up-and-down round, settling for a 70 that featured six birdies, three bogeys and double bogey. Woods needed 35 putts in the round, just two shy of his all-time high of 37 in a PGA Tour round. He’s among the four players tied for ninth at 207, 10 shots off Johnson’s lead.
McIlroy had a slow start — he was six shots off Johnson’s lead after eight holes — but played the final 10 holes in 4 under.
“I hung in there because I didn’t hit the ball as well as I did the first couple of days,” McIlroy explained. “I kept myself in some sort of touch with D.J., which I had to work to do. The course is getting rather difficult out there, it’s getting bouncy, and it’s going to be tough out there [Sunday] if it remains dry like this and it gets even firmer and faster.”
Four players in the last 50 years have won 20 times on the PGA Tour before turning 35: Tom Watson, Johnny Miller, Woods and Phil Mickelson. Johnson can join them if he can finish off things on Sunday. It would take an epic collapse for him, or a torrid round by McIlroy, not to get the job done in the final round.
Johnson has won seven of 15 times he’s held a 54-hole lead in his PGA Tour career. He said he will approach Sunday’s final round with the same strategy he had the first three days.
“There are a lot of great players behind me and I am going to have to go out and shoot a great score [Sunday] if I want to win,” Johnson said. “It should be a lot of fun.”
–Field Level Media
Johnson takes commanding lead into WGC’s final round
Johnson takes commanding lead into WGC's final round Johnson takes commanding lead into WGC’s final round
Dustin Johnson fired a 5-under-par 66 on Saturday and built a four-stroke lead after the third round of play at the WGC-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City.
Johnson is at 16-under and well in front of Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, who had seven birdies and four bogeys on his card in the third round to sit in second. Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Australia’s Cameron Smith and Spain’s Sergio Garcia are tied for third, seven shots back of Johnson at 9-under.
Reed fashioned a third-round best 7-under 64 on Saturday while Cantlay carded a 65, Smith finished with a 68, and Garcia birdied the last hole to end up with a 69. Reed will be in the final group with Johnson and McIlroy on Sunday.
Johnson still has not made a bogey this week through 54 holes, but a double bogey on the 10th hole showed that he is indeed human and slowed his march to this title, if only for one hole.
Johnson also had an eagle on the par-4 second hole, when he drove the green and made a 4-foot putt. He had birdies on the fifth, 11th, 12th, 15th holes and 17th holes
If there is a horse for the course this week, it’s Johnson, who has two top-10 finishes in two starts in this event and won this championship in 2017.
Johnson had the 36-hole lead at 11 under, two strokes over first-round leader McIlroy and Matt Kuchar. Tommy Fleetwood of England started the third round three shots off the pace and Garcia was four back.
Kuchar struggles to a 79 – he had five bogeys and three double bogeys on his card – while playing in the final group with Johnson and McIlroy.
Ian Poulter of England (69) and Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat (68) are tied for seventh at 8-under.
Fleetwood (72) never got anything going, ending the round tied for ninth at 6-under.
Tiger Woods had an up-and-down round, settling for a 70 that featured six birdies, three bogeys and double bogey. Woods needed 35 putts in the round, just two short of his all-time high of 37 in a PGA Tour round. He’s among the four players tied for ninth, nine shots off Johnson’s lead.
Four players in the last 50 years have won 20 times on the PGA Tour before turning 35: Tom Watson, Johnny Miller, Woods, and Phil Mickelson. Johnson can join them if he can finish off things on Sunday. It would take an epic collapse for him, or a torrid round by McIlroy, not to get the job done in the final round.
–Field Level Media
Baddeley holds third-round lead at Puerto Rico Open
Baddeley holds third-round lead at Puerto Rico Open Baddeley holds third-round lead at Puerto Rico Open
Australia’s Aaron Baddeley fired a six-under-par 66 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead after three rounds of the Puerto Rico Open at Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.
Baddeley’s 12-under 204 total is one stroke better than Nate Lashley and two ahead of Martin Trainer, who both shots 69s. Baddeley has six birdies during a bogey-free round. Lashley, who was among three co-leaders entering the day had an eagle, four birdies and three bogeys. Trainer had five birdies — including three in his last four holes — and two bogeys.
Defending champion D.A. Points is tied for 50th at 1 under. He shot 72 on Saturday.
–Field Level Media
AAF roundup: Woodrum guides Stallions past Hotshots
AAF roundup: Woodrum guides Stallions past Hotshots
Quarterback Josh Woodrum
AAF roundup: Woodrum guides Stallions past Hotshots
Quarterback Josh Woodrum threw for 178 yards and a touchdown as the Salt Lake City Stallions earned their first win, beating the Arizona Hotshots 23-15 on Saturday.
Woodrum, a Liberty product who has been on six NFL rosters since going undrafted in 2016, finished 22 of 31, with a 15-yard score to wideout De’Mornay Pierson-El in the second quarter. Pierson-El, who signed briefly with the Washington Redskins last spring before playing in the CFL, caught all eight of his targets for 90 yards. Running back Branden Oliver, who previously played for the San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers, added 40 rushing yards and a touchdown.
John Wolford struggled at quarterback for Arizona, going 14 of 22 for 127 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Trevor Knight, the former Oklahoma and Texas A&M quarterback, saw time as well, going 7 of 16 for 85 yards. Former Washington Redskins wideout Rashad Ross continued his strong play with six catches for 51 yards and a 1-yard score, but the Hotshots fell to 2-1.
–Field Level Media
AAF roundup: Hackenberg benched, Apollos top Express
AAF roundup: Hackenberg benched, Apollos top Express AAF roundup: Hackenberg benched, Apollos top Express
The Orlando defense forced Christian Hackenberg to the bench with two first-half interceptions, and the offense did enough for the Apollos to hold off the visiting Memphis Express 21-17 on Saturday night.
Memphis coach Mike Singletary pulled Hackenberg — the 2016 second-round pick of the New York Jets — at halftime in favor of Zach Mettenberger, who made 10 starts for the Tennessee Titans from 2014-15. Hackenberg finished 8 of 14 for 88 yards and the two picks, plus another would-be interception that was dropped.
Mettenberger rallied the Express to make it close, going 9 of 12 for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Sherman Badie also turned heads with eight carries for 59 yards for Memphis, which fell to 0-3.
Orlando quarterback Garrett Gilbert, who played briefly for the Carolina Panthers in 2018, finished 14 of 28 for 207 yards and a 37-yard touchdown to Rannell Hall. Wideout Charles Johnson, a former Minnesota Viking, continued his strong play with three grabs for 53 yards for the Apollos, who moved to 3-0.
Stallions 23, Hotshots 15
Quarterback Josh Woodrum threw for 178 yards and a touchdown as Salt Lake City earned its first win, beating visiting Arizona.
Woodrum, a Liberty product who has been on six NFL rosters since going undrafted in 2016, finished 22 of 31, with a 15-yard score to wideout De’Mornay Pierson-El in the second quarter. Pierson-El, who signed briefly with the Washington Redskins last spring before playing in the CFL, caught all eight of his targets for 90 yards. Running back Branden Oliver, who previously played for the San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers, added 40 rushing yards and a touchdown.
John Wolford struggled at quarterback for Arizona, going 14 of 22 for 127 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Trevor Knight, the former Oklahoma and Texas A&M quarterback, saw time as well, going 7 of 16 for 85 yards. Former Washington Redskins wideout Rashad Ross continued his strong play with six catches for 51 yards and a 1-yard score, but the Hotshots fell to 2-1.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Patriots owner Kraft faces solicitation charges
NFL notebook: Patriots owner Kraft faces solicitation charges NFL notebook: Patriots owner Kraft faces solicitation charges
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft faces two counts of solicitation of prostitution in Florida as one of 25 individuals facing similar charges in connection with an investigation into a Florida spa allegedly tied to an international human trafficking ring.
Kraft, 77, is alleged to have paid for sex at Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla., one of 10 shut down in the region after a long investigation showed the women in the spas were sex servants, according to authorities. Kraft allegedly visited the spa on two occasions, according to law enforcement.
He has not been arrested on the charges, both classified as misdemeanors. NFL Network reported that an arrest warrant will be issued on Monday with possibility of Kraft facing 60 days in jail.
Kraft, who also owns the New England Revolution MLS franchise, denied the accusations on Friday afternoon. The NFL also released a statement, saying it “is aware of the ongoing law enforcement matter and will continue to monitor developments.”
–After a difficult season culminated by a crucial missed attempt on a potential game-winning field goal in the NFC playoffs, kicker Cody Parkey will be released by the Chicago Bears when the new league year begins in March.
According to multiple reports, the team intends to cut ties with Parkey once the NFL free agency period begins on March 13.
Parkey, who turned 27 on Tuesday, endured an inconsistent season in Chicago after inking a four-year, $15 million contract last winter following the team’s release of Robbie Gould, the Bears’ all-time leading scorer who moved on to the San Francisco 49ers.
–The Philadelphia Eagles announced the release of defensive back Chris Maragos after five seasons with the franchise, missing all of last season with a knee injury he suffered during the 2017 campaign.
Maragos was one of the Eagles’ top special-teams players. The Eagles said he made 49 special teams’ tackles in 53 games with the club and was a Pro Bowl alternate in 2014.
Philadelphia also re-signed kicker Jake Elliott and long snapper Rick Lovato to one-year deals. Elliott has made 52 of 62 field goals in two seasons with the Eagles. Lovato served as long snapper for the past two seasons and has spent parts of the last three campaigns with the Eagles.
–Field Level Media
Bengals hire Anarumo as new defensive coordinator
Bengals hire Anarumo as new defensive coordinator
The Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday
Bengals hire Anarumo as new defensive coordinator
The Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday named New York Giants secondary coach Lou Anarumo their new defensive coordinator.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor worked with Anarumo when both coached in Miami.
“I’ve always had great respect for Lou, and I know he is a tremendous defensive coach,” Taylor said in a statement. “He’s a great fit for what we want to build here in Cincinnati. Lou is an excellent communicator who the players will have great respect for, and he will get the best out of them.”
Anarumo, 52, spent last season coaching the Giants and was in Miami from 2012-17. Anarumo and Taylor were made interim coordinators after the dismissal of head coach Joe Philbin with 12 games to go in the 2015 season.
Prior to his stint in Miami, Anarumo was a college coach for 20 seasons, kicking off his coaching career as defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach at the United States Merchant Marine Academy from 1992-94.
It was an exhaustive search for the Bengals.
College defensive coordinators Jeff Hafley (Ohio State) and Todd Grantham (Florida) both turned down the opportunity. The New Orleans Saints wouldn’t allow their defensive backs coach, Aaron Glenn, to interview.
Veteran NFL head coaches and coordinators Dom Capers, Jack Del Rio and Vance Joseph were considered but weren’t believed to be a good fit for the job.
The Bengals also interviewed former Falcons coordinator Marquand Manuel and Rams assistant Aubrey Pleasant.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Brown, Steelers decide to part ways
NFL notebook: Brown, Steelers decide to part ways NFL notebook: Brown, Steelers decide to part ways
After meeting with team president Art Rooney II on Tuesday, Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown announced on Twitter that both sides have decided to part ways.
“Had a great meeting with Mr. Rooney today we discussed a lot of things and we cleared the air on several issues! We both agreed that it is time to move on but I’ll always have appreciation and gratitude towards the Rooney family and @steelers organization! #CallGod #Boomin,” Brown tweeted.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, and Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and vice president Omar Kahn joined the meeting.
“Everyone agreed the trade will be for the best,” a source told Schefter.
–All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski is still mulling over whether to retire or return to the New England Patriots for a 10th NFL season, Rosenhaus said.
“He’s thinking it through, he’s giving it a lot of thought,” the agent said on ESPN’s “NFL Live,” adding, “I imagine a decision will happen in the next couple of weeks.”
NFL Network’s Mike Giardi tweeted Tuesday afternoon that “Gronkowski told multiple teammates/associates that he wanted to win another ring in the first few days following the Super Bowl.”
–The Kansas City Chiefs are likely to apply the franchise tag to linebacker Dee Ford, according to multiple reports.
The franchise tag period opened and will run until March 5. The linebacker tag for 2019 is expected to be $15.78 million, according to ProFootballTalk.
In the 2018 regular season, Ford played in 16 games and recorded career highs in sacks (13), tackles (55), tackles for loss (13) and QB hits (29). The 27-year-old told WFNZ in Charlotte on Monday that he wouldn’t object to playing under the franchise tag while a longer deal is worked out between the sides.
–The New York Jets are not picking up the options on three defensive players, the team officially announced.
Defensive tackle Mike Pennel, safety Terrence Brooks and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis will become free agents.
The Jets had a deadline of Tuesday to pay a $1 million bonus to Pennel, 27, who signed a three-year contract last March. Had the team paid the bonus, the final two years of the contract would have been activated.
–New York Giants defensive backs coach Lou Anarumo will interview Thursday for the Cincinnati Bengals’ vacant defensive coordinator position, according to multiple reports.
New Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and Anarumo, 52, worked together on the Miami Dolphins’ coaching staff from 2012-15. Anarumo was interim defensive coordinator with the Dolphins in 2015 but otherwise he only has coached defensive backs during his seven seasons in the NFL.
He spent more than 20 years in college coaching prior to moving to the NFL.
–Tight end Scott Simonson re-signed with the Giants, the team announced.
The 26-year-old played in 16 games (four starts) in 2018 and caught nine passes for 86 yards and one touchdown in his first season with the Giants.
Simonson, who attended Assumption College, signed with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He then spent two seasons with Carolina before spending the 2017 season on injured reserve with a back injury.
–The Arizona Cardinals signed former Buffalo Bills tight end Charles Clay to a one-year contract.
The Bills released Clay last week, with the eight-year veteran heading into the final year of a five-year $38 million contract. His deal with Arizona is worth up to $3.25 million, including a $350,000 signing bonus, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
–The Atlanta Falcons agreed to a three-year extension with offensive lineman Ty Sambrailo, the team announced.
Sambrailo, 26, started the last four games of the 2018 season for Atlanta, playing both left guard and right tackle. His contract was set to expire next month. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
–The Jacksonville Jaguars hired 31-year NFL coaching veteran Dom Capers as a senior defensive assistant, the team announced.
Capers, who was the Jaguars’ defensive coordinator from 1999-2000, most recently served as the Green Bay Packers’ defensive coordinator from 2009-17.
Capers, 68, has been the head coach of two NFL expansion teams — the Carolina Panthers (1995-98) and Houston Texans (2002-05). He was named the Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year in 1996.
–Field Level Media
Report: Raiders likely to play in Oakland in ’19
Report: Raiders likely to play in Oakland in '19 Report: Raiders likely to play in Oakland in ’19
The Oakland Raiders could wind up staying in the city for two more seasons, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Wednesday.
The Raiders announced plans to move into a new stadium in Las Vegas before the 2020 season, but their lease to play their home games in Oakland expired at the end of the 2019 season.
Owner Mark Davis attempted to push the team for a one- or two-season stay in San Francisco — sharing a venue with baseball’s Giants — but that plan never got off the ground.
Despite a contentious history between the two sides, the Raiders and the Oakland Coliseum Authority resumed negotiations earlier this month, and the Chronicle reported that an announcement about a new, short-term lease could be made in the next two weeks.
“It’s for one year for sure, with an option for the second year,” a source told the Chronicle.
The two sides reportedly have agreed to a $7.5 million deal for the 2019 season with an increase to $10.5 million for the following season, should the Raiders need to utilize the facility for a second year.
The option for 2020 would kick in if the new $1.8 billion stadium in Las Vegas isn’t game ready.
The Raiders had a plan in place to play in Oakland in 2019, but Davis pulled out after the city joined a lawsuit seeking damages from the team. The Raiders had also discussed playing their home games in Santa Clara at Levi’s Stadium, sharing the venue with the 49ers.
–Field Level Media
Stricker named U.S. Ryder Cup captain
Stricker named U.S. Ryder Cup captain Stricker named U.S. Ryder Cup captain
Steve Stricker officially was named the captain for the 2020 United States Ryder Cup team on Wednesday, ending months of speculation that the Wisconsin native would head up the U.S. team at Whistling Straits next year.
At his pre-tournament press conference at the WGC-Mexico Championship, Tiger Woods said that Stricker was “the overwhelming choice for us on the committee.”
Stricker, who turns 52 on Saturday, will be the 29th U.S. Ryder Cup captain — and the first without a major title on his playing resume. However, he has a wealth of Ryder Cup experience, having played in the event three times and serving as an assistant three others.
Born in Edgerton, Wis., Stricker still calls Madison home. He has 26 career professional wins, including 12 on the PGA tour. His best finish in a major was runner-up in the 1998 PGA Championship.
“I am truly humbled by this opportunity,” Stricker said. “I’m very competitive. We want to win this more than ever and I’m here to help in any way I can. It’s truly an honor.”
The Americans were dominated by Team Europe in Paris last year, losing 17 1/2 to 10 1/2 at Le Golf National. Stricker knows Whistling Straits intimately, and the U.S. side hopes that gives the team an edge.
“It looks like an ocean out there, not one of the Great Lakes,” he said. “It’s challenging to the eye.”
Eight of the 12 spots on the U.S. team will be decided by points, with the final four captain’s picks being announced three weeks before the start of the event on Sept. 1, 2020.
Stricker also said that 2018 captain Jim Furyk will be among his vice captains.
“Communication is my biggest thing,” Stricker said. “Being up front with (the players) and knowing what I expect from them is the biggest thing.”
–Field Level Media
Rams’ Anderson: Gurley’s knee injury worse than thought
Rams' Anderson: Gurley's knee injury worse than thought Rams’ Anderson: Gurley’s knee injury worse than thought
Los Angeles Rams running back C.J. Anderson said teammate Todd Gurley was “more hurt than what we thought,” which helps explain the star running back’s lack of usage late in the playoffs.
Gurley missed the final two regular-season games, dealing with a knee problem, after rushing for 1,251 yards and 17 touchdowns in 14 games. He also caught 59 passes for 580 yards and four scores.
He returned for the playoffs — with 16 carries for 115 yards against Dallas — but had only a combined 14 carries and two receptions in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LIII. Rams coach Sean McVay had declared Gurley’s left knee “100 percent” before the Super Bowl and Gurley was not on the injury report.
But Gurley rushed just 10 times for 35 yards in the 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots.
“The injury was a little bit more than what everybody in the building thought, including himself,” Anderson said Tuesday on FS1’s “Undisputed.”
Anderson said he would call the injury a sprained knee. Gurley suffered a torn left ACL in 2014.
“Obviously, it’s the same knee injury he’s had before in his career,” Anderson said.
“I had surgery on my meniscus and once you have a knee, you always have a knee. So it aggravates, and if he was getting a lot of touches earlier in the year — obviously him being one of the best running backs, that probably was the case.”
Anderson, was signed with the Rams for the final two regular-season games, had 46 postseason carries. Gurley had 30.
Gurley led the NFL with 21 touchdowns and 17 rushing scores during the regular season. He notched his third 1,000-yard rushing season in four years since the Rams took him with the 10th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.
–Field Level Media
Agent: Vikings WR Thielen won’t hold out for contract
Agent: Vikings WR Thielen won't hold out for contract Agent: Vikings WR Thielen won’t hold out for contract
Wide receiver Adam Thielen’s $5.85 million salary for 2019 puts him among the lowest-paid No. 1 receivers on any team.
And with two years left on the four-year, $19.25 million contract he signed in 2017, the Vikings might consider trying to extend the contract of the productive 28-year-old wideout. Or they could wait.
His agent, Blake Baratz, told SKOR North radio in the Twin Cities on Tuesday that Thielen will not hold out to force the Vikings to the negotiating table.
“Adam’s not that type of person,” Baratz said. “I would never condone a player to hold out or be disruptive if it wasn’t for a very valid reason, and (what’s not) a valid reason, to me, is both sides working in good faith to come to a conclusion that makes sense for everybody.”
The Vikings signed Thielen, who played collegiately at Minnesota State, as an undrafted free agent in 2013. He has played in all 80 games (46 starts) over five seasons and has caught 293 passes for 3,897 yards and 19 touchdowns.
In 2018, he had career highs in receptions (113), yards (1,373) and TDs (nine). He is a two-time Pro Bowl selection.
“This team has a lot of really good things in place for it, and I know they want to take care of Adam and I know they want Adam there and I know they want to reward Adam,” Baratz said.
“What exactly that looks like and when that happens, I can’t speak to yet, but I’m cautiously optimistic that everyone will come around and do the right thing.
“There’s not — no one’s being greedy. Everyone understands the situation and it’s really in their court. He has a couple of years left on his deal, but he’s earned a significant pay raise. Not to mention what he’s done on the field, he might be one of the best people in the entire National Football League and represents the city and the organization and state and frankly, the entire region unbelievably.”
–Field Level Media
Leave a Comment