Jaguars insist ‘nobody’s panicking’ despite lopsided losses
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — All that preseason hype surrounding Jacksonville’s defense has come to a hasty halt.
The Jaguars (3-3) allowed 802 yards and 70 points in consecutive losses to Kansas City and Dallas, hardly the kind of performances Jacksonville’s brash defenders expected when they opened training camp talking about going 16-0 and beginning a Super Bowl-or-bust season .
“It’s definitely uncharacteristic of us to get beat like that,” safety Tashaun Gipson said Monday. “But at the end of the day, that’s the only answer I can give you because that’s what I believe in. Truthfully, deep down inside, I believe that we have the guys in here to turn it around.
“Nobody’s panicking right now. We’re frustrated. We’re (ticked) off. Absolutely, but nobody’s panicking right now and that’s the thing. I don’t know of any type of answer that people are looking for, know there’s not a panic button. At least there’s not a panic button in my mindset, and I don’t see the guys in here” panicking.
Jacksonville hosts Houston (3-3) on Sunday, with the winner getting at least a share of the AFC South lead as the season nears the halfway point.
After the last two weeks, no one knows what to expect from Jacksonville.
Injuries have ravaged the offense, with inconsistent quarterback Blake Bortles playing behind a third-string left tackle and without his top receiver, No. 1 tight end and bruising running back Leonard Fournette. Not coincidentally, the Jags have struggled to get anything going on that side of the ball.
The bigger surprise has been the play of the defense, which is mostly healthy outside of nickel cornerback D.J. Hayden (toe) missing the last four games.
Jacksonville is getting little steady pressure on opposing quarterbacks, creating few turnovers and giving up way too many rushing yards. Not only is the unit failing to carry the beleaguered offense, it’s not even holding its own.
“We’re looking at a lot of different things because obviously it’s not good enough,” Marrone said. “A lot of times people will want to (say), ‘Is it this person?’ If it was just as simple as this or this or this, you know, it would be easy. We would make those decisions and move on. But when you’re playing poorly as a team or coaching poorly, you have to take a good look at yourself.”
Defenders pointed to miscommunication as the main culprit in a 40-7 loss to the Cowboys , guys unsure who’s doing what after the snap. It was an uneasy feeling for a unit that returned 12 of its top 14 players from last year’s team that finished second in the league in points, yards, sacks and interceptions.
“Is it a concern? Yes,” Marrone said. “I’m not going to sit here and say, ‘Hey, everything’s fine. We’ll be OK.’ We’re not. But in saying that, the only way you go ahead and get through this stuff is you’ve got to work harder, you’ve got to put more in, you’ve got to make the plays, you’ve got to be able to perform.
“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know we’re not a well-coached team right now, and that starts with the coaches; that starts with me first. I’m accountable to all of it.”
Marrone insisted there would be no knee-jerk reactions.
After all, the team was 3-3 after six weeks in 2017 before winning of seven of eight to take control in the division.
But given the sky-high expectations, especially for a defense that lined up with Pro Bowl players at every level, this start doesn’t feel the same.
“When you look back and you go, ‘Hey, we were 3-3 last year.’ But it was a different type of 3-3. It’s not the same as where we are right now. And right now we need to, like I said before, pull up those bootstraps.”
Jets’ Maye has broken thumb, Enunwa sprained ankle
NEW YORK (AP) — The Jets could be without two of their top playmakers on offense and defense for a while.
Safety Marcus Maye has a broken right thumb that could sideline him for a few weeks, and leading wide receiver Quincy Enunwa has a sprained right ankle.
Maye was injured in the third quarter of New York’s 42-34 win over Indianapolis on Sunday. He was seen wearing a cast on his right hand after the game.
Coach Todd Bowles had no immediate update on Maye’s status during a conference call Monday. Terrence Brooks filled in for Maye opposite Jamal Adams against the Colts. The Jets also have Doug Middleton at the safety spot.
Rontez Miles is on the physically unable to perform list and eligible to begin practicing, but Bowles was not sure if the veteran safety would do so this week.
Maye’s injury is the latest to a Jets secondary that is already without cornerbacks Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) and Buster Skrine (concussion).
The Jets also have some concerns at the wide receiver position with Enunwa and Terrelle Pryor (groin) leaving the game against the Colts with injuries.
The New York Daily News reported Monday that Enunwa has a high ankle sprain, which would mean he would be out a few weeks.
Enunwa has established himself early as Sam Darnold’s favorite target, leading the Jets with 22 receptions and 287 yards receiving with one touchdown. The veteran receiver had just one catch for 9 yards — and was injured on the play in the second quarter when he had the ball knocked out of his hands by Darius Leonard. Al-Quadin Muhammad recovered for the Colts, and Enunwa limped off the field in noticeable pain.
Enunwa was seen leaving the stadium wearing a walking boot on his right foot after the game.
Bowles had no immediate update on the status of Pryor, who tweaked his groin against the Colts. Pryor had five catches for 57 yards, including a go-ahead 7-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Denver’s deficiencies in the trenches big part of skid
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos are hurting in the trenches, where they lost their best offensive lineman, guard Ronald Leary, to a season-ending torn Achilles and are the first team in NFL history to allow back-to-back 200-yard rushers.
“That is a big, big concern right now and we’ve got to figure out how to get that solved,” Elway said.
Elway said he’s looking for a roster replacement for Leary, who got hurt in the second half of Denver’s 23-20 loss to the Rams on Sunday and was replaced by Max Garcia, who began the game as Connor McGovern’s replacement at right guard.
With a game Thursday at Arizona (1-5), Elway said whoever comes in won’t be someone who can provide immediate help.
“Big loss for us,” coach Vance Joseph said in announcing Leary’s loss. “Great leader. Great player.”
Joseph insisted he has “great depth” at O-line and said rookie interior lineman Sam Jones will be dressing on game day.
A day after lamenting two holding calls, one on Garcia and another on left tackle Garett Bolles, that pushed the Broncos out of field goal range, Joseph grew testy when asked why the team’s 2017 first-round draft pick hasn’t made the expected jump in Year 2.
Bolles has been whistled an NFL-high six times for holding so far after leading the league with 10 flags last year despite a big effort by the Broncos to help him iron out the wrinkles in his game.
In addition to moving the savvy Leary back to his natural position on the left side, where he made the line calls and helped out Bolles, the Broncos moved Bolles up closer to the line of scrimmage in his sets to help him better use his athleticism and leverage.
They also hired two offensive line coaches, Chris Strausser to work with the tackles and Sean Kugler to focus on the guards and centers.
Still, Bolles continues to hold and allow pressure on quarterback Case Keenum, who has been sacked 15 times and thrown eight interceptions to go with seven touchdown passes.
“Well, I thought Garett Bolles’ penalty was a bad call,” Joseph said. “I thought it was a bad call. The kid flopped on him. It’s plain as day. So, he is getting better. He’s getting coached. He wants to get better. But his call was a bad call.”
What about the other five?
“The previous ones weren’t, OK?” Joseph said. “But, listen, he’s fighting for his life every Sunday, OK? He’s blocking the best guys in the league as far as the rushers and sometimes you grab a guy, you pull a guy. But with experience he will play cleaner but the call Sunday was a bad call. That’s all I can say about that.”
Offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave’s heavy use of three-wide receiver sets that spread the formation and the lack of more run plays for rookies Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay despite their combined 5.19 average per carry also haven’t helped Bolles settle in.
The Broncos don’t have much depth behind Bolles nor do they have a viable option for cornerback Bradley Roby, another first-rounder who is struggling this season.
Other than Von Miller, whom he picked second overall in 2011, none of Elway’s other first-round picks have made the Pro Bowl, a streak that figures to end with the selection of this year’s No. 5 overall pick, Bradley Chubb , who had a breakout game against Los Angeles with three sacks of Jared Goff.
Sylvester Williams (2013) didn’t get a fifth year or a second contract. Roby (2014) has flopped in his first season as a starter this year, and Shane Ray (2015) has been plagued by injuries, limiting his production. Paxton Lynch (2016) was cut last summer after starting just four games in two seasons.
Elway said Monday there’s no “magic switch” to fix all that ails the Broncos, who are seeking to avoid their first back-to-back losing seasons since 1971-72.
“Once you get into the season there’s not a lot of fixes to it and the only fix is we continue to work hard and get better and have the coaches get better and have the players play better,” Elway said on Orange & Blue 760.
Elway suggested the Broncos must realize that “we’re fighting for our lives” Thursday night against the Cardinals.
Asked if he interpreted that as fighting for his job, Joseph said, “Absolutely. And that’s every coach in this league every week. If you don’t feel that way, you’re missing something. If we were 5-1, I would feel that way. That doesn’t motivate me. I’m already motivated to win games and to fix our football team.”
Thielen it: Vikings star on record-setting receiving pace
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Last week during team drills with the Minnesota Vikings, Adam Thielen stretched out his body and dived to try to catch an off-target pass.
Through six games, Thielen leads the NFL with 58 receptions and 712 yards. He is on a staggering pace to reach 155 catches and 1,899 yards over a full season, which would break the record for receptions (Marvin Harrison, 143 in 2002) and fall 66 yards short of the best for yards (Calvin Johnson, 1,964 in 2012).
“Adam has a great heart. He’s really a tough kid,” said coach Mike Zimmer, who revealed the anecdote about Thielen’s ill-advised practice dive. “He comes over to me and talks to me during the game about stuff that’s going on, and it’s always about, ‘These guys can’t guard me.'”
That’s a brash declaration, decidedly un-Minnesotan, but this lifelong native of the state isn’t deluding himself. He’s not the biggest or the fastest of his peers around the league, the biggest reason he went undrafted as an NCAA Division II prospect at Minnesota State, but his route-running ability is just about unparalleled.
“That dog mindset, as far as how he approaches the game and how he wants to win each and every rep, that’s something we have in common and that’s something that goes far with me especially because I know how he feels,” said fellow Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who is on pace for 107 catches and 1,160 yards himself. “I know if there’s anything bothering him or anything like that, he still never makes an excuse and he makes the plays. At the end of the day, we all only care about making the play.”
Thielen has the most receptions through six games in NFL history, and he is the first player since 1961 to start a season with at least 100 receiving yards in each of the first six games. The 28-year-old is on track to set all kinds of Vikings records, no small feats with a franchise that has featured Pro Football Hall of Fame members Cris Carter and Randy Moss.
This is not where Thielen’s motivation originates, though. He is noticeably uncomfortable when asked by reporters about such statistical accomplishments.
“I’m just trying to help my team win games,” Thielen said. “Honestly, if you lead the league in receiving but you’re not winning games, it’s not a fun business to be in, so it doesn’t really matter what your stats are.”
His take was no different on Sunday after he had 11 receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown that helped the Vikings beat Arizona 27-17 .
“I feel like I sound like a broken record, but it’s such a team stat,” Thielen said . “When you have great players around you, that’s the only way you can do those things. We have so many great players and great guys that are selfless.”
There was no better example of Thielen’s impact on the success of the Vikings’ offense than early in the third quarter against the Cardinals as they clung to a 13-10 lead. Latavius Murray had just taken a 4-yard loss on a smothered toss sweep on second down, bringing up third-and-13 from the Vikings 42.
Kirk Cousins was hit by Chandler Jones as he released the pass, one of 15 times he sent the ball Thielen’s way in a tight space in the zone coverage. With outstretched arms and dragging toes, Thielen secured the catch right in front of the first-down marker before tumbling out of bounds.
Cardinals coach Steve Wilks challenged the call from the opposite sideline, perhaps assuming the difficulty of the task would reveal a bobble on the replay, but there was none to be seen.
Five plays later, Thielen hauled in a 13-yard touchdown pass from Cousins for a 10-point lead.
“It’s kind of a hidden play because it’s not the one that scored the points or the one that people will talk about,” Cousins said, “but that is a big, big play.”
Steelers ready to plow forward with – or without – Bell
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Le'Veon Bell's stall inside the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room has been untouched for months. The Pittsburgh Penguins jersey. The black-and-yellow Jordans. Sweatpants. Cleats. His shoulder pads. Everything remains the same as it was when Bell walked out of the team's facility in January to begin his standoff with the club.
When Bell returns to reclaim his spot is uncertain. The first day of the team’s bye week came and went without Bell coming in to sign his one-year franchise tender. What’s becoming increasingly clear, however, is that the Steelers are just fine moving on with Bell, or without him.
The anger over Bell’s decision to not report in time for the regular season opener has subsided. In its place is something akin to exasperation and resolve. One of coach Mike Tomlin’s favorite metaphors is to describe each season as a train that’s on the move.
Pittsburgh (3-2-1) appears to be picking up steam. Bell is standing still. If he’ll ever be able to catch up in time to have any impact on Pittsburgh’s season is anyone’s guess. The last six weeks have been so eventful beyond Bell’s absence — from a sluggish start by the defense to wide receiver Antonio Brown’s weekly histrionics — the players aren’t even getting hit up for inside information on Bell’s plans when they get home from work.
“They know our sole focus is on us winning football games,” right tackle Marcus Gilbert said. “They’re not bothering me with that. It’s strictly about football. Ask me about anything else, the guys on the team currently. But until he shows up, then we can’t talk Le’Veon.”
And at the moment, there’s no reason to. Not with the way James Conner is running the ball. The second-year back rolled up 111 yards rushing and two touchdowns in Pittsburgh’s 28-21 victory over Cincinnati on Sunday, his third game of at least 100 yards and two scores in the first six weeks. Only four other players in NFL history have done that.
“James just wants to put his hand in the pile and be one of the reasons why we win,” Tomlin said. “He wants to prove that (he belongs).”
There appears to be very little proving left to do.
Conner, a former Pitt star, set an Athletic Coast Conference record for touchdowns during his college career but has become perhaps better known for his battle with cancer in 2015 and 2016. On the same day he helped the Steelers to their 18th win in 21 trips to Paul Brown Stadium, he shared a pregame moment with a young fan waging his own war with the disease.
Conner is aware of the platform he’s been given but is also doing his best to keep the focus on his job. He has a high level of respect for Bell — who tweeted out his congratulations after one of Bell’s punishing runs against the Bengals — and wants to continue to be a beacon of hope for cancer patients.
At the same time, he also just wants to tuck the ball under his right arm and run as hard as he can for as long as he can. Asked to describe why he’s becoming more successful as the weeks pass, Conner is quick to point to an offensive line that hasn’t allowed a sack or made him work too hard behind the line of scrimmage during Pittsburgh’s modest two-game winning streak.
“The goons up front, it always starts up front with the O-line,” Conner said. “As they go, we go.”
The question becomes which way the Steelers go when Bell does decide to pull on his familiar No. 26. He considers himself one of the best all-around backs in the league and has the accolades — two-time All-Pro, three-time Pro Bowler — to prove it. Yet he also hasn’t been hit in nine months and has kept a decidedly low profile, at least in terms of his physical activity, during his sabbatical.
“However it all shapes up, we know he’s a player that can’t be replaced, he’s a special player,” Gilbert said. “But any guy that we put in there will be a different type of player. Him and James are different type of running backs and they’ll complement each other really well.”
Then Gilbert paused ever so slightly and drilled down beyond platitudes to reality.
“Like I said, I don’t really want to talk Le’Veon to you until he shows up,” Gilbert said. “Be interested to see what kind of shape he’s in and how he can help better this team because it’s a different outfit than last year.”
Several players contributing to Ravens’ stellar defense
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens are playing team defense so well, it's almost impossible to pick the best of the bunch.
“We bring a lot of pressure. We bring different people from different places,” coach John Harbaugh said Monday. “Everybody can blitz on our defense. When you do that, a lot of times you’re going to have all the rush lanes filled up, and it just kind of ends up being who gets there. Sometimes, the guy with the best rush doesn’t get the sack.”
And sometimes, an opposing quarterback may have no option but to hit the turf when none of his receivers are open. That was the situation Mariota faced quite often in Baltimore’s 21-0 victory.
After looking at film of the game, Harbaugh said, “We had really good coverage. There are a lot of times you’d stop the tape and say, ‘If you were the quarterback, where would you go with the ball?’ Really, most of the time there was nowhere to go.”
Suggs, safety Eric Weddle and middle linebacker C.J. Mosley have more than a dozen Pro Bowl appearances between them. This Baltimore defense is getting consistent contributions from several players — and the results have been impressive.
Baltimore (4-2) is allowing an NFL-low 12.8 points per game and has yielded a total of 15 points after halftime (including three in overtime). The Ravens are the only team in the NFL that has not given up a touchdown in the second half.
“It’s definitely something that they’re aware of, but not talking about,” Harbaugh said of his defense.
Much of the credit goes to first-year defensive coordinator Don Martindale, formerly the team’s linebackers coach. Martindale loves to bring the pressure, which is easy to do if the backfield takes care of business.
That is precisely how it played out on a soggy afternoon in Tennessee.
“We were just a step ahead of them with what they were doing,” Weddle said. “Early on we felt like our pass rush was getting home, and if we could cover on the back end it would really make things cloudy and not clear for Mariota.”
The shutout marked the end of a three-game road trip that began with a victory in Pittsburgh and an overtime loss in Cleveland. Now, with four of the next five at home, Baltimore is in position to make a move, beginning Sunday against the New Orleans Saints (4-1).
“In the NFL, you need to stack wins. You need to find a way to get on a roll,” Harbaugh said. “If we can stack a win on top of (Sunday’s in Tennessee), then it really starts to mean something. But it’s a huge challenge, whether you’re on the road or at home, playing against the Saints.”
The last time the Ravens were 4-2 was 2014, which is also the last time they reached the playoffs.
“We’re in a good place,” Harbaugh said. “Not as good as we could be, but you can’t look back and lament that. We’re happy to be where we’re at. We’ve got to make the most of it.”
Offensive lineman Alex Lewis, who was carted off the field in the fourth quarter and taken to a hospital with an apparent neck injury, appears to have recovered.
“It looks good,” Harbaugh said. “There’s no serious kind of injury there in terms of neuro-type issues. He’s possible for this week as far as I know right now. We’ll have to see as the week progresses and see how he comes along. That could change.”
Titans’ offense struggling with extended touchdown drought
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans made a coaching change after winning their first playoff game in 14 years to rev up Marcus Mariota and the offense.
“We’re not going to have a mid-season report,” coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. “We’re not going to have a State of the Union Address. We’re going to try to get better. We’re going to try to improve it. We’re going to try to take what we have and give them the best opportunity to go make some plays. We have to get the quarterback going and improve this week.”
The Titans (3-3) have little time to address the offensive problems before leaving for the franchise’s first game in London against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2).
They now have lost two straight games in which they didn’t score a single touchdown. The skid follows a three-game winning streak where they won a third game without scoring a TD with coordinator Matt LaFleur and the Titans showing plenty of creativity to work around a variety of injuries on offense.
The offensive woes include:
— Only 87 points scored, ahead of only Arizona (82) and Buffalo (76) — a team that beat Tennessee 13-12 on Oct. 7.
— A 21-0 loss to Baltimore was the franchise’s first shutout at home since leaving Texas for Tennessee in 1997.
— A season-low 106 yards total offense.
— Derrick Henry ran a season-low seven times against Baltimore in a run game Vrabel said, “We weren’t able to commit to.”
— A passing attack that ranks 30th in the NFL, ahead of only Buffalo and Arizona, a pair of teams starting rookie quarterbacks.
— Giving up 11 sacks in a single game after allowing only nine through the first five games. Marcus Mariota was sacked more times than he completed passes (10). According to NFL research, since 1960 only the Packers gave up a higher percentage of sacks on pass attempts (44 percent) in a loss to Detroit in 1965 than the Titans (42.3 percent)
“We’ve got to get back to the drawing board, continue to work on our process and see what we can do better,” Mariota said.
The Titans have talent with a pair of Heisman Trophy winners in Mariota (2014) and Henry (2015), a two-time Pro Bowl left tackle in Taylor Lewan and a right tackle in Jack Conklin who was an All Pro in 2016 as a rookie. But they are missing three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker who broke his leg in the opener with nobody replacing his production yet.
Tennessee also has the tiebreaker in the struggling AFC South over both Jacksonville and Houston, each at 3-3. The Titans get their bye when they return from London before a visit to Dallas and a home game Nov. 11 against New England.
“We have to improve,” Vrabel said. “We’ve got a logjam in our division, and we’ve got to get on a plane and we’ve got to go to London, and we’ve got to play a tough opponent and we have to win. We’ve got to find a way to win.”
Notes: The Titans added WR Devin Ross to the practice squad and let go WR Chad Hansen. The Titans put Ross on injured reserve during their final roster cuts at the end of the preseason.
Rivera says loss to Redskins ‘won’t define’ Panthers season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Ron Rivera is eager to make sure his players put an ugly loss to the Redskins behind them before packing their bags and heading to Philadelphia to face the defending champion Eagles.
"Learn and grow from it and move on," Rivera said matter-of-factly on Monday.
Not only were the Panthers coming off a dramatic win against the Giants on a 63-yard field goal, but they were also getting tight end Greg Olsen back from a broken foot and linebacker Thomas Davis from a four-game suspension. Meanwhile, the Redskins had just been exposed in an embarrassing 43-19 defeat to the Saints the week before, a game in which cornerback Josh Norman was benched at halftime.
Instead of carrying that momentum over, the Panthers (3-2) turned the ball three times in a lackluster 23-17 loss to the Redskins, leaving them one game behind the Saints in the NFC South.
“When you look at games like this, losing is not going to define us,” Rivera said. “How we handle it next week, that’s what is going to define us. If we take advantage of the opportunity to learn and grow from it, we have a chance to take a step forward. If we don’t, we will get beat again.”
The loss to the Redskins is a microcosm of what is happening around the league this season.
One week a team looks awful; the next week it looks like world beaters.
“The thing that is happening is you see more parity,” Rivera said. “You look around at teams that didn’t start very well and all of sudden they’re playing well. Look at what Dallas did. They played a very talented Jacksonville team on Sunday and scored 40 (points). That is a sign of what is happening. … It’s all over the place and each week it will be something different.”
For the Panthers, the loss further exposed some lingering problems that have been overshadowed by wins.
Most notably, the team has struggled defending the run.
Carolina’s defense allowed 33-year-old Adrian Peterson to run for 97 yards on 17 carries and continued to struggle getting off the field on third down. The Panthers offense, as it has been prone to do all year, had lengthy lulls in production, and the three turnovers were critical.
Olsen said the Panthers have been inconsistent this season.
“When you are 3-1 everyone thinks everyone thinks everything is great, but the reality is it’s not,” Olsen said. “And that game is a microcosm of that. There was a lot of bad, but also a lot of good. It’s just really hard to overcome all of the bad” turnovers.
Quarterback Cam Newton called the loss a tough pill to swallow, but is eager to play the Eagles.
“When you put so much energy, time, effort into something and you don’t get the turnout that you want. …,” Newton said. “But at the end of the day, no one is going to feel sorry for you. We don’t expect anyone to feel sorry for us. We just got to get right for next week.”
Rivera added that he’s not lost faith in rookie wide receiver D.J. Moore, the team’s first-round draft pick who fumbled twice which led to 10 Redskins points.
“D.J. is going to be a part of what we do for a long time, as is Curtis Samuel, as is pretty much anybody on this football team,” Rivera said. “If we believe in them, we’re going to keep putting them out there. That’s the only way these guys are going to learn and develop into the players we believe they can be. We will stick with them.”
NFL Field Goals Game-List
8 — x-Rob Bironas, Tennessee at Houston (38-36), Oct. 21, 2007.
7 — Jim Bakken, St. Louis vs. Pittsburgh (28-14), Sept. 24, 1967.
7 — x-Rich Karlis, Minnesota vs. L.A. Rams (23-21, OT), Nov. 5, 1989.
7 — x-Chris Boniol, Dallas vs. Green Bay (21-6), Nov. 18, 1996.
Jaguars PR/KR Mickens on injured reserve, re-sign WR Greene
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed kick returner Jaydon Mickens on injured reserve and re-signed receiver Rashad Greene.
The team announced the roster moves Monday, one day after a 40-7 loss at Dallas. Mickens broke his left ankle returning a punt in the third quarter.
Mickens returned six kickoffs for 149 yards this season and 12 punts for 59 yards.
Greene, a fifth-round draft pick by Jacksonville in 2015, has appeared in 17 games. He has 24 receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns. He also has returned 39 punts for 432 yards.
Patriots ban fan who doused KC’s Hill with beer
A day after a fan at Gillette Stadium threw beer onto Kansas City's Tyreek Hill, the New England Patriots on Monday announced they have identified the fan, banned him from their stadium and turned the matter over to law enforcement.
He was immediately met with numerous middle fingers in his face before a fan threw beer into Hill’s face.
After the game, Hill told the media:
“My coach (Andy Reid) told me, ‘Don’t get emotional. Don’t get mad about it, because it comes with the territory,’ ” Hill said, per Boston.com. “I’m not mad at all.”
The Patriots would respond with a 65-yard drive that culminated with a 28-yard field goal as time expired to give New England a 43-40 win and hand the Chiefs their first loss of the season.
Browns’ Mayfield ‘fine,’ Streater placed on IR
The Cleveland Browns escaped major injury to their quarterback on Sunday, but wide receiver Rod Streater is out for the season following a neck fracture and linebacker Joe Schobert will miss time, coach Hue Jackson said Monday.
But Mayfield didn’t use the injury as an excuse, saying, “Anytime you don’t do your job, I’m at fault for the majority of that. I’m going to be very hard on myself.”
However, Streater is headed to injured reserve and will miss the rest of the season after being diagnosed with a neck fracture. He will not require surgery and doctors expect him to make a full recovery, according to the team.
Streater, who was signed after the team traded Josh Gordon a few weeks ago, had left Sunday’s game with what the team called a stinger. The Browns were already without wideouts Rashard Higgins (sprained MCL) and Derrick Willies, who was placed on IR Saturday and had surgery to repair a broken collarbone on Monday, per the team. Willies is a candidate to return from IR later in the season.
Cleveland also lost Schobert, a 2017 Pro Bowler, to a hamstring injury that Jackson called “week-to-week.”
“He’ll be down for a little while,” Jackson said. “How long that will be, we’ll see how that will all unfold.”
Schobert had not missed a snap this season before going down in the third quarter. He leads the team in tackles (49) and is tied for the team lead with six passes defensed.
Schobert’s backup, James Burgess, also left the game with a hamstring and could miss time.
Bills QB Peterman says he’ll learn from interceptions
Miami Dolphins: Head coach Adam Gase said Monday he had no update on the medical condition of starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who missed Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears. Gase wouldn’t commit to a timetable and said only that Tannehill’s right shoulder issue would be addressed on a day-to-day basis. “Nothing’s changed,” Gase said. “We’re gonna have to wait a couple days and see if he feels any better heading into Wednesday and Thursday. It’s just such an unusual situation because last week when we started the week, he was sore, but it got worse as the week went on. That’s why we found ourselves in a position that we weren’t really thinking we were gonna be in. Normally anytime he’s been banged up or had some kind of injury, he’s always progressed positively. That’s why we thought we’d probably get the same thing. That didn’t happen.” Backup quarterback Brock Osweiler led the Dolphins in Tannehill’s absence.
New England Patriots: When Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill scored on a 75-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter against the Patriots Sunday night, he wound up face-to-face with some New England fans in the stand who greeted him rather rudely — with an obscene gesture and beer thrown in his face. The Patriots, who won 43-40, didn’t appreciate the actions of the beer-splattering fan. The team announced Monday that they have identified the fan and given the name to police. “The matter has been turned over to local law enforcement and the fan will be sent a letter of disinvite to all future events at Gillette Stadium.” Hill, who scored his third touchdown of the night on that play, said he wasn’t crying over spilled beer. “My coach [Andy Reid] told me, ‘Don’t get emotional. Don’t get mad about it because it comes with the territory.’ I’m not mad at all,” Hill told reporters after the game.
New York Jets: The team got a boost before its victory Sunday over Indianapolis when ailing defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers made a pregame visit to the locker room at MetLife Stadium. Rodgers is fighting a serious undisclosed illness and watched the game but did not call the plays. The defense responded to his visit by intercepting quarterback Andrew Luck three times and recovering a fumble, which led to 20 points. “Just to see him walking is a blessing,” cornerback Morris Claiborne said, according to NJ.com. “When he came in, you could feel the positive vibes that arrived with him. I was just trying to feed off of those vibes when I saw him, and take it on the field with me.” On Monday, doctors cleared Rodgers to ease his way back into work.
Film study: Necessary evolution from Cowboys’ offense
In what was supposed to be a knock-down, drag-out defensive battle, the Cowboys' offense didn't get the memo.
At the heart of the success was a refreshing approach from coordinator Scott Linehan, who wisely ditched the straightforward passing game from early in the season to help his players get open against an excellent secondary.
Linehan historically preferred pass designs that spread receivers out to run routes independent of one another.
This theoretically allows for more targets to come open on a given play. But it also requires receivers to win without much schematic help.
That might work with Jason Witten and Dez Bryant, but this motley crew of wideouts and tight ends needs any edge it can get. After stubbornly sticking with his approach early this season, Linehan changed things up Sunday.
Far more of his designs against the Jaguars featured two- or three-man route concepts that worked off of each other, often from 3×1 sets. Many also included motion or formations with stacks or bunches, which create free releases for receivers by forcing defenders to back off to avoid getting picked.
Beasley’s 21-yard gain on third-and-11 in the second quarter combined several of these tactics, as the Cowboys ran a flood concept against the Jaguars’ Cover-4. From a stack release, Michael Gallup’s post cleared out cornerback Jalen Ramsey while Beasley ran a deep out behind it. After chipping Dante Fowler Jr., Geoff Swaim snuck into the flat on the same side to draw the attention of underneath coverage, and a huge window opened up for Beasley, giving Prescott an easy throw.
The slot wideout’s 17-yard touchdown to cap that drive also came out of a stack release, this time out of the slot against the Jaguars’ Cover-3. Swaim’s deep-over route lifted Myles Jack — the backside hook/curl defender — vertically, and Beasley’s crosser attacked the void created underneath, which was big enough for him to waltz in after catching it 11 yards out.
Linehan didn’t rely solely on such designs. He also found success with a number of plays that got Prescott on the move — both as a passer and a runner (11 carries, 82 yards, both career highs) — and used misdirection in the run game with zone-reads and jet-sweep motion.
When he did employ his preferred isolation routes, Linehan called them primarily out of empty sets that spread the Jaguars out and created space underneath. Beasley — who caught nine of Prescott’s 17 completions, with Swaim (two) a distant second — was clearly Prescott’s favored target here. The two repeatedly connected on third downs as Beasley worked option routes, like those Witten mastered, often against linebackers and safeties.
Empty formations are a heavy burden for the offensive line, but Dallas’ front five handled them beautifully, even when Prescott held the ball. (Most empty sets are designed for the ball to be out quickly). The group mostly took care of a frightening Jacksonville front, both in protection and the run game (42 carries, 206 yards).
Dallas caught a few breaks, including two fumbles that bounced right back to Prescott and a too-many-men penalty on Jacksonville while lining up for a punt on fourth-and-2, which kept a TD drive alive. But the Cowboys also failed to take advantage of one of Linehan’s best designs, a scissors concept (combination of a post and a corner) featuring Elliott out of the backfield against Cover-3 late in the first quarter.
Gallup and Deonte Thompson ran post routes to occupy Ramsey and free safety Tashaun Gipson, while Elliott ran vertically out of the backfield before breaking to the corner. This concept often works with wideouts and tight ends, but it was even more difficult to cover in this case because running backs rarely run vertically between the numbers. Elliott came wide open for what should have been a 25-yard score, but Prescott bailed to run the other direction from a relatively clean pocket.
Given the Cowboys’ lack of threats, an approach with fewer isolation routes and more intertwined concepts that scheme targets open is exactly what this offense needed. The question is whether Linehan will stick with it against less talented defenses moving forward, or if this week will prove to be an outlier for an offense that struggles to recreate the magic.
–It will get worse for Kolton Miller before it gets better
Despite being a first-round pick, Miller was expected to have a bumpy NFL transition. He was drafted with far more potential than polish, a physical freak (6-foot-9, 309 pounds, 4.95 40-yard dash) who had pass protection issues at UCLA stemming from a key mechanical flaw: a false first step out of his stance.
Rather than loading his right foot — the one planted on the line of scrimmage at the snap — and exploding off of it backward into his kick-slide, Miller habitually took a tiny step forward with his right foot before kicking back, putting him a step behind an opponent’s speed rush and forcing him to open his hips upfield and chase.
Coaching can soothe this issue, and it has somewhat for Miller, as his false step has faded for stretches as a rookie. But even when he doesn’t take that step, Miller still tends to lean heavily on his right foot after the snap, when he should instead be kicking hard off of it.
That’s exactly what happened on Frank Clark’s first strip-sack of Derek Carr on Sunday in London, as Miller looked stuck in the mud coming off the ball and could never recover as Clark sped around the corner. It wasn’t an isolated occurrence. Sixth-round rookie Jacob Martin and even 291-pound Quinton Jefferson turned the corner on Miller on a few occasions.
His trouble getting off the ball against speed rushes is exacerbated on the road, as linemen are usually a step slower off the ball when they can’t time the snap based on their quarterback’s cadence.
But perhaps the bigger concern for Miller right now is his lack of a strong anchor. Like many athletic tackles, he entered the NFL without great lower-body strength, and his height makes it extremely difficult to bend low enough to get leverage against bull rushes.
An offensive tackle struggling against the bull rush is like blood in the water. Opponents see it on tape and test it endlessly, knowing Miller doesn’t have the anchor to stop it even when he knows it’s coming. On Sunday, he was put on his back three times and bulled into Carr’s lap on several other occasions, with Clark, Martin and Jefferson practically taking turns.
This weakness also springs other leaks — like trouble picking up stunts — and is difficult to soothe with typical protection tactics, like using a running back to chip the edge rusher. On Clark’s second strip-sack, he went right through Miller and pancaked him — Miller’s helmet actually jarred the ball from Carr’s hand — despite running back Jalen Richard waiting on the outside to chip Clark. Because Clark knew he could go through Miller, he engaged him head-on immediately, leaving Richard almost no target to chip as Miller was knocked backward.
This, too, was a recurring issue against Seattle. Martin twice bulled Miller into Carr’s lap despite a running back being assigned to chip, an awful result given the back’s route was sacrificed to improve the protection. The alternative is to chip with a tight end (or wideout) immediately off the snap, but even that failed on one occasion Sunday as Jefferson still beat Miller.
All told, the rookie allowed 2.5 sacks (two of which were sack fumbles), a third nullified by a facemask penalty and seven other pressures. The results were disastrous for Carr, who was also besieged on the other side, as third-round rookie Brandon Parker — also uber athletic but even more raw than Miller — made his second career start.
Amid six sacks (plus two nullified by penalty) and 10 QB hits, Carr essentially turtled, throwing 29 of 31 attempts within 8 yards of the line of scrimmage and 17 of them at or behind the line. He gained just 142 yards on 23 completions, the second-lowest such total on at least 23 completions in NFL history.
Notably skittish of pressure dating back to college, Carr has been sheltered by a good-to-great offensive line for a few years, but Sunday’s mess could become closer to the norm. Injured left guard Kelechi Osemele (knee) should return soon, but right tackle Donald Penn (groin) is out until December, and the bull’s-eye on Miller is only growing larger.
He’s allowed six sacks through as many games, and while slick turf might have contributed on Sunday, his anchoring issues were laid bare for all future opponents to see. That weakness could get even worse late in the year, as rookies often struggle to keep on weight during the grueling 16-game schedule.
This isn’t to say Miller will be a bust. Despite some struggles Sunday, he has mostly impressed in the run game, and he could take a major leap in protection in 2019. He should add mass and strength with a full offseason in an NFL weight room, and he’ll have time to further scrub the false step from his pass sets.
But the growing pains aren’t going away yet, and they’ll likely swell as the 1-5 Raiders play out the string.
–Rams’ offense can do the dirty work, too
We think of Sean McVay as an offensive mastermind (he is) who always springs players open for big plays (he does), but one area the 32-year-old doesn’t get enough credit is in killing clock while leading late.
The so-called four-minute offense is inherently an uphill battle — you want to remain conservative but still gain yards against an aggressive defense that knows you’ll be conservative — but the Rams do it better than anyone else.
On drives that started with a lead in the fourth quarter in 2017, the Rams ranked first in average drive time (3:25), third in plays per drive (6.4), sixth in yards per drive (28.7) and third in punt percentage (32.0).
Through eight such drives this season, those numbers are improved across the board: 4:10 average drive time, 8.5 plays and 45.4 yards per drive, 25.0 punt percentage. That includes a 13-yard, 72-yard drive that took 5:39 on Sunday, and doesn’t count a 12-play, 51-yard march starting in the third quarter that took 6:20 off the clock.
Having great personnel, including an excellent offensive line and all-world back Todd Gurley, certainly helps. But Gurley doesn’t do it all, as backup Malcolm Brown showed with three carries for 15 yards in the final 15:25 in Denver.
McVay gives his offense as many small edges as possible. He keeps 11 personnel (three wide receivers, one running back, one tight end) on the field so opponents can’t stack the box with eight or nine defenders. He can do this in part because his wide receivers are excellent blockers, especially Cooper Kupp, but even the backups impress, which speaks to coaching. They routinely hammer defensive backs and often take on linebackers or defensive ends.
McVay also makes sure to vary his run schemes in late-game situations to avoid predictability. Beyond his staple outside zone, he mixes in inside zone, split zone, crack tosses and misdirection pitches, along with end-arounds and jet sweeps to wideouts, like a 12-yarder to Robert Woods on Sunday. The regular use of jet or reverse motion — a tactic the Rams have embraced in all situations this year, with tremendous results — spreads defenses wider and opens up cutback lanes while forcing edge defenders to be less aggressive.
The Rams remain more aggressive than most teams in these situations. They have thrown it more than they’ve run it (27 to 25), while the league average team throws it just 41.7 percent of the time. The pass plays are calculated, with most coming off play-action to punish an overaggressive defense. L.A. has also mastered the quick screen, like a 19-yarder to Woods to convert third-and-13 against an all-out blitz by the Broncos.
McVay’s offense is a highlight machine, but it’s just as good doing the dirty work to close games. Paired with a defense — built on pass rushers and cover corners –that is at its best playing with a lead, this is the type of team that wins games in January (and February).
Bucs fire DC Smith, promote Duffner
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired defensive coordinator Mike Smith on Monday, replacing him with linebackers coach Mark Duffner.
Epitomizing the Bucs’ season thus far, quarterback Jameis Winston made his first start of the season on Sunday and threw for 395 yards and four touchdowns. But Tampa Bay lost at Atlanta, 34-29.
Duffner is in his 22nd season as an NFL coach, his third with Tampa Bay. He has worked primarily as a linebackers coach but also served as the Cincinnati Bengals’ coordinator from 2001-02.
Smith had been with the Bucs since 2016. He was the Falcons’ head coach from 2008-14. Koetter was Atlanta’s offensive coordinator in Smith’s final three seasons running the Falcons.
Titans lose OLB Morgan, ILB Woodyard set to return
Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Derrick Morgan will miss multiple weeks after suffering a shoulder injury during Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, coach Mike Vrabel said during Monday's press conference.
“That’s unfortunate,” Vrabel said of Morgan, who has three QB hits this season but has yet to tally a sack. “He’ll be out for a little bit.”
On the positive side, inside linebacker Wesley Woodyard is slated to return after missing two games with a shoulder injury.
Woodyard started strong by posting 32 tackles in the first three games before being hurt early in the Week 4 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Vrabel also said that guard Quinton Spain (shoulder) is day to day. Spain was injured against the Ravens. The Titans allowed 11 sacks during the contest.
Tennessee plays the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday at London before hitting its bye week.
NFL London Games
Oct. 28, 2018 — Philadelphia at Jacksonville
Oct. 21, 2018 — Tennessee at Los Angeles Chargers
Oct. 14, 2018 — Seattle 27, Oakland 3
Oct. 29, 2017 — Minnesota 33, Cleveland 16
Oct. 22, 2017 — Los Angeles Rams 33, Arizona 0
Oct. 1, 2017 — New Orleans 20, Miami 0
Jets’ Rodgers cleared to return to work, will be eased in
NEW YORK (AP) — Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers will return to work this week after missing the past two games while dealing with an illness.
Coach Todd Bowles says Monday that Rodgers will be eased back into things and will coach Sunday in the Jets' game against Minnesota. He adds that it's
NEW YORK (AP) — Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers will return to work this week after missing the past two games while dealing with an illness.
Coach Todd Bowles says Monday that Rodgers will be eased back into things and will coach Sunday in the Jets’ game against Minnesota. He adds that it’s uncertain to know so early in the week if Rodgers will call the defensive plays.
Bowles has run the defense the past two weeks, victories over Denver and Indianapolis.
The 49-year-old Rodgers has been dealing with an unspecified illness that Bowles has characterized as “serious.”
Rodgers was at MetLife Stadium on Sunday for the win over the Colts and broke down the team huddle in the locker room after the game.
Browns’ Streater out for season with neck fracture
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns wide receiver Rod Streater suffered a neck fracture while covering a punt on Sunday and is done for the season.
The Browns said Streater is “doing well” and team doctors expect him to make a full recovery. Streater does not need surgery at this time.
Willies had an operation on Monday to fix his collarbone after he broke it in practice on Friday. The team remains hopeful Willies will return at some point in 2018.
The injury situation could force the Browns to sign another wide receiver or make a trade. The team signed free agent Breshad Perriman on Saturday, but he did not have enough time to learn the offense and was inactive Sunday.
Roller-coaster Redskins in search for consistency
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — D.J Swearinger didn't even want a few hours to soak up a victory before preparing for the Dallas Cowboys.
“We’ve got the Cowboys coming in — there shouldn’t be no laughing next week,” Swearinger said after Washington beat the Carolina Panthers 23-17 Sunday. “The thing we’ve got to understand, man, we can’t go up and down. This team goes up and down. We’ve got to stay consistent in our preparation. Whatever we did last week, we’ve got to stay consistent.”
Consistency has not exactly been a hallmark for the Redskins (3-2) in alternating not only wins and losses but games so uplifting and deflating that it’s hard to get a read on what they are. A 43-19 blowout loss at the hands of the New Orleans Saints motivated players within only a few days to get ready for the Panthers, but upcoming games against Dallas and at the New York Giants should test their ability to respond to success.
“(It’s about) staying focused and keeping that consistent approach,” cornerback Quinton Dunbar said. “Don’t get too high. Don’t get too low. When you get wins, don’t be high like you got the whole world in your hand. When you lose, your whole world turns down. It’s about staying steady.”
In some ways, it helps that the Panthers limited the Redskins to 119 offensive yards in the second half and almost came back from a 17-point deficit. Cornerback Josh Norman said players realize “everything is not peaches and cream,” which should help them stay focused for the Cowboys.
“There’s room for improvement,” tight end Jordan Reed said. “Even though we won this game, we definitely could have put up even more numbers and stopped them on defense. You see that and it motivates you to be the best that you can be. We haven’t been that yet, so it’s coming.”
Some things we learned from the Redskins’ victory over the Panthers:
ROARING DEFENSE
After allowing only 288 yards and being on the wrong side of some turnovers by the offense, the Panthers’ defense will need to be even better at the Philadelphia Eagles (3-3) on Sunday. Players gained some confidence from their play in the second half, but see some definite areas of need with the defending Super Bowl champions up next.
“We just have to make some more plays on defense,” linebacker Luke Kuechly said. “We have to play better in the red zone. That’s something that we’ll get addressed and improve on moving forward.”
Adrian Peterson’s 97 yards on 17 carries showed another glaring hole for Carolina, which entered tied for the eighth-best run defense in the league. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and running backs Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clement present another challenge in that department.
PETERSON POWER
Despite dealing with shoulder, knee and ankle injuries, Peterson had another game that made it look like he’s way younger than 33. Peterson never doubted he’d play and should be good to go against Dallas.
“It was definitely mind over matter,” Peterson said. “It was game where you’ve just got to bite down and put your best foot forward. So that’s what I did. I already had made up my mind by Friday that, ‘Hey I’m gonna give it a go. I know it’s going to be painful but its mind over matter and just keep pressing.’ That’s what I ended up doing.”
BIG GUYS BACK
Carolina could easily point to two fumbles by rookie D.J. Moore and an interception by Cam Newton as the reasons for a disheartening loss . But the Panthers have reason for optimism in the coming weeks after getting tight end Greg Olsen back from a broken foot and linebacker Thomas Davis for his first game of the season after serving a suspension for performance-enhancers.
Olsen had four catches for 48 yards; he gives Newton a big, reliable target in the passing game.
“Toward the second half, I felt like I was able to play pretty close to what I was hoping,” Olsen said.
Davis had six tackles and two passes defensed and feels he has another level to his game.
“Just have to be better,” Davis said. “You have to get back into the feel of going out and playing football and that’s something that I’ve learned today.”
SMITH SETTLES DOWN
Going 23 of 39 with an interception at New Orleans sent Redskins quarterback Alex Smith to a new low this season. He wasn’t perfect in throwing 21 of 36 for 163 yards and two TDs against Carolina, even without running back Chris Thompson and receiver Jamison Crowder.
Smith leaned on Reed (five catches for 36 yards) and fellow tight end Vernon Davis (three catches for 48 yards) in finding new ways to run the offense.
“I feel like we’re untapped offensively — a lot of potential,” Smith said. “I said untapped as we continue to find out who we are, our identity as an offense.”
Same ending: Steelers stun Bengals 28-21 on AB’s late TD
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Mixon scored on a 4-yard run and dashed toward the stands in celebration of Cincinnati's go-ahead touchdown. On the Steelers sideline, Ben Roethlisberger looked at the clock, saw there was 1:18 left, and told his linemen not to fret.
"They gave us too much time," Big Ben said confidently.
Somehow, the Steelers never run out of time at Paul Brown Stadium.
Antonio Brown turned a short catch into a 31-yard touchdown with 10 seconds left Sunday, sending the Steelers to a 28-21 victory over the Bengals. They’ve now won seven straight against Cincinnati, a streak that includes highly improbable — and totally predictable — wins.
The Steelers (3-2-1) sure saw it coming.
“On the sideline before I went out, I told the guys, ‘This is what legacies are made of for all of us. Let’s go take care of business,'” Roethlisberger said.
On the decisive play, Roethlisberger saw the Bengals (4-2) were set for an all-out blitz with no safeties guarding the end zone. He knew it would be a touchdown if he got the ball quickly to Brown, who caught it in stride, cut behind Justin Hunter’s block and ran untouched to the end zone.
“We’ve been in that situation a lot, and I knew we were going to do it,” said Brown, who had five catches for 105 yards.
During their seven-game winning streak, the Steelers have pulled them out at Paul Brown Stadium with 14 seconds, no seconds, and 10 seconds to go.
They rallied to win a first-round playoff game in 2015 — aided by Vontaze Burfict hitting Brown in the head for a costly penalty — on Chris Boswell’s field goal with 14 seconds left. Last December, they overcame a 17-point deficit and won on Boswell’s field goal as time ran out.
Now, this stunner.
“We’re better than them,” Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick insisted. “They’re not better than us.”
The statistics say otherwise. The Steelers have won 10 of 11 and 15 of 18 in the lopsided series.
Some takeaways from Paul Brown Stadium:
IT’S A RACE
The Bengals got an early cushion in the division by knocking off the Ravens and opening 4-1, their best start since they won the division in 2015. The Steelers got off to a ragged start at 1-2-1, but back-to-back wins over the Falcons and Bengals have evened up the division. The Bengals finish the season at Heinz Field.
SHOCKING NUMBERS
The Steelers are 16-2 at Paul Brown Stadium during Marvin Lewis’ 16 seasons as the Bengals’ head coach, including playoff victories in 2005 and 2015. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is 20-5 against the Bengals. Andy Dalton is 3-12 against the Steelers, missing that 2015 playoff meltdown with a broken thumb.
CONNER’S HISTORY
James Conner ran for 111 yards and a pair of touchdowns, his second straight 100-yard game. Conner joined Hall of Famers Franco Harris (1976) and Jerome Bettis (2004) as the only Steelers to run for seven touchdowns in the first six games of a season, excelling as Le’Veon Bell’s replacement. Bell reportedly will end his holdout this week during Pittsburgh’s bye.
“What a great game,” Roethlisberger said. “Now I know it’s his last game for us, so we’re glad he did well in his last one.”
Roethlisberger laughed, clarifying that he was going entirely off media reports and speculation about what happens when Bell returns.
BLITZBURGH
After getting shredded in September, the Steelers’ defense has come around in the last two games. It got six sacks in a 41-17 win over the Falcons and sacked Dalton three times. Pittsburgh limited the Bengals to 123 yards in the second half.
BURFICT REPRISE
In his second game back from his latest NFL suspension, Burfict was at the center of the riled-up rivalry. He exchanged words with Roethlisberger 3 minutes into the game. A teammate pushed him away from Conner to help the linebacker avoid a penalty after a touchdown run. In the third quarter, Burfict hit Brown in the head as he was being tackled, but avoided a penalty. The NFL will review the play. In the locker room after the game, Burfict yelled at a reporter who asked another Bengals player about the hit on Brown.
“A nasty hit,” Brown said.
