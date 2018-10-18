Jags owner withdraws bid to buy London’s Wembley

In acknowledging concern over nearly 10,000 no-shows in Denver's home loss to the unbeaten Los

Denver Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis indicated Wednesday that head coach Vance Joseph's job could be in danger if he doesn't right the ship soon.

In acknowledging concern over nearly 10,000 no-shows in Denver’s home loss to the unbeaten Los Angeles Rams last weekend, Ellis did not shy away from alluding to possible changes if the Broncos continue to struggle on the field and at the gates.

“I understand it, between weather and performance, these things happen,” Ellis told The Athletic from the NFL owners meetings in New York. “We’ve got to figure out a way to stop talking about how we need to do things differently and actually do things differently.”

“We [made an in-season coaching change] in 2010, I think,” Ellis added, referring to Josh McDaniels being fired with four games remaining in that season. “So we’ll see, we’ll see. I’m trying to stay focused on one game at a time and see where we go from there, and having conversations with [general manager] John Elway and see where we go.”

–Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill will miss Week 7’s game against the Detroit Lions in Miami as he continues to battle a right (throwing) shoulder injury, head coach Adam Gase announced.

Tannehill did not throw during the open portion of Wednesday’s practice, and backup Brock Osweiler was expected to take all of the first-team reps, per the Miami Herald.

Meanwhile, the NFL is investigating the team’s handling of Tannehill’s injury and how it was disclosed on injury reports last week, according to multiple reports. Tannehill had been listed as a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday before being downgraded to questionable on Friday. However, NFL rules require a designation of limited when a player is unable to take all of his normal reps, which Gase has said was the case for Tannehill on Thursday.

–Newly signed quarterback Derek Anderson will start Sunday for the Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis, coach Sean McDermott announced. “It’s the right decision for our football team right now,” McDermott said.

Rookie starter Josh Allen is out indefinitely with an elbow sprain, and McDermott chose not to turn to interception-prone Nathan Peterman, who started the season at quarterback but quickly was benched in favor of Allen.

Anderson, 35, is in his 13th season in the NFL and spent four seasons in Cleveland, one in Arizona and seven with the Carolina Panthers.

–Leonard Fournette did not practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars, a signal that he might not play for the third straight week because of the hamstring injury he sustained in Week 1.

Fournette has missed four of the last five games with a hamstring injury. Coach Doug Marrone told reporters that Fournette will try to practice Thursday. The Jaguars (3-3) lost their past two games, and Fournette has yet to finish a game this year.

Fournette’s replacement, T.J. Yeldon (foot, ankle), also missed practice Wednesday. Veteran Jamaal Charles, signed last week, and rookie David Williams are the other running backs on the Jacksonville roster.

–Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton returned to practice on after missing the past two games with chest and hamstring injuries.

Hilton was listed as a full participant as the Colts prepared for Sunday’s visit from the Bills. Neither Hilton nor Colts coach Frank Reich confirmed that Hilton would play, but Andrew Luck’s top target acknowledged the team could really use him in uniform.

“I don’t wanna go out there and hurt myself,” Hilton said. “So, for me, I’ll give it a test today. We’re in a must-win game, so I’ve gotta be out there.”

–Commissioner Roger Goodell said the NFL is focusing on listening and learning, which has resulted in increased quality on and off the field.

“When you have people working together, listening to one another and that level of respect, I think everyone feels better,” Goodell said as the NFL fall owners meetings wrapped.

Goodell said overall quality and competitiveness are up across the league with a margin of victory on pace to be the third- or fourth-closest in NFL history. While some are concerned with growing protection of quarterbacks, Goodell said the focus on player safety is coming through in every game.

–Just four months after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, Houston Texans safety Andre Hal is practicing with the team again.

Hal has been on the non-football illness list since his diagnosis in early June. With the lymphoma in remission and Hal back at practice, the Texans have 21 days to decide whether to activate him as part of the 53-man roster.

The team announced June 8 that Hal had been diagnosed with nodular lymphocyte-predominant Hodgkin lymphoma. It was diagnosed after Hal reported he had blurry vision while practicing, and the cancer was discovered in his armpit and stomach.

–Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan announced that he has abandoned his 600 million pound bid to buy London’s Wembley Stadium from the Football Association.

The FA’s leadership was due to vote on Khan’s proposal next week, and Khan did not expect enough support in his favor.

