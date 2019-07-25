Ireland’s Adare Manor to host 2026 Ryder Cup
Ireland will host the Ryder Cup for the second time when the 2026 competition takes place at Adare Manor in County Limerick, the European Tour announced Thursday.
Team Europe scored a lopsided victory the last time the event was held in Ireland in 2006, beating the United States 18 1/2 to 9 1/2 at the K Club near Dublin.
The announcement comes on the heels of Irishman Shane Lowry’s victory at The Open Championship at Royal Portrush last weekend.
“We are delighted to announce The 2026 Ryder Cup will be staged in Ireland at Adare Manor which is a world class venue, both in terms of the golf course and the wider resort facilities,” European Ryder Cup director Guy Kinnings said in a statement.
“Irish golf fans are rightly recognized as some of the most knowledgeable and passionate in the world, as was shown during Shane Lowry’s emotional Open Championship triumph at Royal Portrush on Sunday, there was no question in our minds that the time was right.”
The Ryder Cup will be played at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin in 2020, Marco Simone in Rome in 2022 and Bethpage Black in New York in 2024.
–Field Level Media
Former Packers DT Daniels meets with Browns
Former Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Mike
Former Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels visited with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, according to multiple reports.
Daniels, 30, was released Wednesday by Green Bay after seven seasons and one Pro Bowl appearance.
Daniels was due to make $8.5 million, including bonuses, in the final season of his four-year, $41 million contract extension signed in December 2015.
He posted 29 sacks, 47 tackles for loss and 68 quarterback hits in 102 games (72 starts) from 2012-18.
Browns general manager John Dorsey was the Packers’ director of football operations in 2012 when the team drafted Daniels in the fourth round out of Iowa.
The Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots also have expressed interest in Daniels, according to NBC Sports.
–Field Level Media
Saints WR Thomas a no-show at start of camp
Seeking a long-term deal worth at least $20 million per season, wide receiver Michael Thomas did not report to training camp with the New Orleans Saints on Thursday morning.
Thomas, 26, is set to become a free agent after the 2019 season if the two sides can’t strike a deal. The Saints have offered an extension that averages $18 to $19 million annually, per multiple reports.
The two-time Pro Bowl selection led the NFL with a franchise-record 125 receptions for 1,405 yards and nine touchdowns last season.
Thomas has 321 catches for 3,787 yards and 23 scores in 47 games since the Saints made him a second-round pick in 2016.
His four-year deal signed as a rookie out of Ohio State calls for him to be paid $1.15 million in salary in 2019.
–Field Level Media
Chargers OT Okung out after ‘near death experience’
Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Russell
Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Russell Okung is sidelined indefinitely after what he labeled a near-death experience in June.
Okung, responding to reports of his absence from training camp, said he experienced abnormal discomfort in his chest on June 1 and went to urgent care out of “an abundance of caution.”
“According to the doctors who treat me, the decision to do so likely saved my life,” Okung said in a written statement shared via Twitter on Thursday.
“Thankfully, I’m (OK) now, but a few tests revealed that I suffered a pulmonary embolism caused by blood clots. When detected early, this condition is very treatable and I’m grateful to have access to the best available care as I continue on the path to full recovery. … I hope to be back on the field as quickly as possible.
“While near death type experiences are certainly a wake-up call, I’m feeling great physically. It’s not an ankle or a shoulder. As soon as doctors clear me, my plans include blocking #17s (quarterback Philip Rivers) blind side all the way to Miami (site of the Super Bowl).”
Okung does not have an agent but issued a statement in response to media reports he was dealing with a “pretty serious issue.”
Okung was placed on the on active Non-Football Illness list, so he still counts on 90-man roster during training camp.
The two-time Pro Bowl selection is entering his third year with the Chargers after six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks (2010-15) and one with the Denver Broncos (2016).
–Field Level Media
Dolphins evaluating ex-Cowboys WR Hurns
The Miami Dolphins will evaluate wide receiver Allen Hurns’ health before deciding to make a contract offer, head coach Brian Flores said Thursday.
The Dallas Cowboys, who released the 27-year-old veteran Tuesday, are also reportedly still interested in bringing him back at a reduced price.
Hurns caught 20 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games with Dallas in 2018, but suffered a dislocated left ankle and broken fibula in the NFC wild-card game against Seattle on Jan. 5.
Before he was cut by the Cowboys, Hurns was due $4 million in base salary in 2019 with a salary cap hit of $6.25 million.
Hurns played his first four seasons in Jacksonville (2014-17). His best year with the Jaguars came in 2015 with 64 catches for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns, all career bests.
–Field Level Media
Steelers extend Tomlin’s contract through 2021
Mike Tomlin signed a one-year contract
Mike Tomlin signed a one-year contract extension on Thursday, keeping him as the Pittsburgh Steelers coach through at least the 2021 season.
Financial terms were not released.
“Mike is one of the most successful head coaches in the National Football League, and we are confident in his leadership to continue to lead our team as we pursue our goal of winning another championship,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said.
Tomlin became the Steelers’ third head coach since 1969 when he was hired on Jan. 22, 2007. Like Chuck Noll and Bill Cowher before him, Tomlin has led the Steelers to multiple Super Bowl appearances, winning Super Bowl XLIII in 2009.
“I am very appreciative of this contract extension and opportunity and want to thank Art Rooney II and everyone in the organization for the support in my first 12 seasons,” Tomlin, 47, said. “We have a goal of winning the organization’s seventh Super Bowl championship, and I couldn’t be more excited about this upcoming season.”
The Steelers have won six AFC North Division championships under Tomlin, and he has a 125-66-1 career record.
He was the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl.
Tomlin and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger have 115 regular season wins together, the fourth most in NFL history.
–Field Level Media
Bills RB Gore passes physical, ready to practice
Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore
Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore is off the non-football injury list and ready for the start of training camp on Thursday.
The 36-year-old veteran missed the Miami Dolphins’ last two games in 2018 with a foot injury and was placed on the NFI list on Monday.
Gore passed his physical Thursday morning, according to general manager Brandon Beane.
Signed by Buffalo to a one-year, $2 million contract in March, Gore is expected to compete for carries with T.J. Yeldon and rookie Devin Singletary behind starter LeSean McCoy.
The five-time Pro Bowl selection and nine-time 1,000-yard rusher ranks No. 1 among active players and No. 4 in NFL history with 14,748 career rushing yards in 210 games.
–Field Level Media
Titans make Byard NFL’s highest-paid safety
The Tennessee Titans agreed to a
The Tennessee Titans agreed to a contract extension with Kevin Byard on Wednesday that reportedly will make him the highest-paid safety in NFL history.
The team did not disclose terms, but multiple outlets report the extension is worth $70.5 million over five years with $31 million guaranteed. He is now under contract through 2024.
The $14.1 million annual average sets a new benchmark over the Washington Redskins’ Landon Collins — who shares an agent, David Mulugheta, with Byard — and the Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu, who each changed teams in free agency this offseason. Earl Thomas, who is also repped by Mulugheta, still holds the mark for guarantees ($32 million) for a safety, on his free agent deal with the Baltimore Ravens.
Byard, who turns 26 next month, was set to make $2,025,000 in 2019, the final year of his four-year rookie contract.
He was named first-team All-Pro in 2017 after he had an NFL-high eight interceptions along with 16 passes defensed. He totaled four picks and eight pass breakups last year while adding 90 tackles and two sacks.
A third-round pick out of Middle Tennessee State in 2016, Byard has not missed a game through three seasons, making 39 starts in 48 games and totaling 12 interceptions, 28 passes defensed and 228 tackles.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Chargers RB Gordon begins camp holdout
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon didn’t report to training camp on Wednesday, beginning his holdout as he looks to land a new contract.
The Chargers responded by placing Gordon on the Reserve/Did Not Report list. The team’s first official practice is Thursday at Costa Mesa, Calif. Los Angeles general manager Tom Telesco said Gordon was offered a new contract but that the team is ready to move forward behind the trio of reserves.
–The Chargers placed left tackle Russell Okung on the non-football injury list and linebacker Jatavis Brown (ankle) on the physically unable to perform list.
Telesco said Okung endured a serious medical issue in June and is still recovering. He said the 30-year-old might miss all of training camp and possibly some regular-season games.
–Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden said he expects Trent Williams to show up soon after the offensive tackle did not report for the start of training camp.
NFL Network reported Monday that Williams is unhappy with the medical staff after a tumor scare earlier this offseason and would also like at least an “alteration” to his contract.
–The Green Bay Packers released Pro Bowl defensive tackle Mike Daniels, a day before the first training camp practice.
Daniels was due to make $8.5 million, including bonuses, in the final season of his four-year, $41 million contract extension signed in 2015.
–An emotional Taylor Lewan of the Tennessee Titans posted a video to social media to share that he’s facing a four-game suspension for testing positive for a banned substance.
Lewan, the NFL’s highest-paid offensive tackle, maintained he never took a prohibited supplement and went so far to say that he took a polygraph test to help corroborate his defense.
–Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson plans to report to training camp, but his stance on a potential trade remains.
Johnson wants out of Cleveland, but he’s found little sympathy around the Browns after sitting out offseason workouts.
–The Browns said they don’t expect running back Kareem Hunt to face any league-imposed discipline linked to a video that TMZ posted earlier this month.
TMZ shared the video that showed Hunt and a police officer speaking after Hunt and a friend allegedly had a slight altercation at a Cleveland bar. The bar’s owner characterized the incident as “roughhousing” at the time, according to a report. No police report was filed, and Hunt was not arrested.
–The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul on the active/non-football injury list.
Pierre-Paul continues to recover from a neck injury sustained in a car accident in May. He will not participate in training camp and likely will be moved to the reserve/NFI list before the regular season, which would rule him out for at least the first six games.
–Coach Ron Rivera said Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who was slowly worked back into throwing activities in the offseason coming off of shoulder surgery, will be placed on a strict “pitch count” during training camp.
In January, Newton underwent the second surgery on his throwing shoulder in two years. He was limited down the stretch to end the 2018 season and sat out the final two games.
–The New Orleans Saints agreed to sign former first-round defensive lineman Ziggy Hood, NFL Network reported. The former first-rounder played for both Washington and Miami in 2018.
–Free agent running back Jay Ajayi was fully cleared by Dr. James Andrews in his recovery from a torn ACL in his right knee, ESPN reported.
The 26-year-old was hurt in October in the Philadelphia Eagles’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings, ending his season after four games.
–The Seattle Seahawks signed defensive tackle Earl Mitchell, providing depth at the position after a six-game suspension for Jarran Reed was announced on Monday.
Also boosting the defensive line, end Ezekiel Ansah avoided the physically unable to perform list, meaning he is cleared for training camp after sitting out the entire offseason program during his recovery from shoulder surgery.
–The New England Patriots and tight end Lance Kendricks agreed to a one-year contract.
The Patriots are looking for depth at the position since the retirement of Rob Gronkowski. They signed veteran Benjamin Watson, but he must serve a four-game NFL suspension to start the season.
–The Arizona Cardinals signed former Los Angeles Rams linebacker/defensive end Matt Longacre to a one-year deal.
–The Houston Texans signed former Jacksonville Jaguars punter Bryan Anger to a one-year, $1 million contract.
–The Minnesota Vikings claimed running back De’Angelo Henderson off waivers, one day after the three-year veteran was waived by the Jets. The Vikings also worked out 11-year veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick, who played his first 10 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.
–Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas told ESPN that he doesn’t regret displaying his middle finger during a game last season, confirming the gesture was directed at his then-coach with the Seahawks, Pete Carroll.
–Field Level Media
Seahawks sign DT Mitchell; DE Ansah cleared
The Seattle Seahawks signed defensive tackle Earl Mitchell on Wednesday, providing depth at the position after a six-game suspension for Jarran Reed was announced on Monday.
Also boosting the defensive line, end Ezekiel Ansah avoided the physically unable to perform list, meaning he is cleared for training camp after sitting out the entire offseason program during his recovery from shoulder surgery.
The Seattle players reported to camp on Wednesday and will begin practices Thursday.
Mitchell, 31, spent the past two years with the San Francisco 49ers, totaling 61 tackles (five for loss), one sack and six quarterback hits. He has 66 starts in 130 games across nine seasons with San Francisco, Miami and Houston.
Ansah, 30, joined Seattle on a one-year, $9 million deal in May as a free agent. His market developed slowly as he rehabbed his shoulder after finishing last season on injured reserve with the Detroit Lions.
Ansah posted four sacks in seven games (two starts) last season after totaling 12 sacks in 14 starts in 2017. His best season came in 2015, when he reached the Pro Bowl with 14.5 sacks.
Also avoiding the PUP list was tight end Will Dissly, a 2018 fourth-round pick who sat out the offseason program while recovering from a torn right patellar tendon.
Dissly, 23, had eight catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns in four games as a rookie before the knee injury.
The team also signed wideout Daniel Williams and waived running back Marcelias Sutton and cornerback Derrek Thomas. Safety Lano Hill — who changed his first name from Delano this offseason — was placed on the PUP list, and wideout Caleb Scott was placed on the non-football injury list.
–Field Level Media
Report: RB Ajayi cleared in ACL recovery
Free agent running
Free agent running back Jay Ajayi was fully cleared on Wednesday by Dr. James Andrews in his recovery from a torn ACL in his right knee, ESPN reported.
Per the report, teams have been informed, and Ajayi is expected to join a new team soon.
The 26-year-old was hurt in October in the Philadelphia Eagles’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings, ending his season after four games with 45 carries for 184 yards and three touchdowns. He has not drawn much reported interest since becoming a free agent in March.
Ajayi joined Philadelphia via trade from Miami midway through 2017 and helped the Eagles to the Super Bowl LII title that year. He reached the Pro Bowl with the Dolphins in 2016, rushing 260 times for 1,272 yards and eight touchdowns.
He has 2,516 rushing yards and 13 scores across 42 games through four seasons.
Many teams were concerned about Ajayi’s right knee and his long-term availability when he came out of Boise State, contributing to his slide to the fifth round in 2015.
–Field Level Media
Ravens’ Thomas: Don’t regret middle finger at Carroll
Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas said he
Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas said he doesn’t regret displaying his middle finger during a game last season, confirming the gesture was directed at former coach Pete Carroll.
“I don’t regret my decision,” Thomas told ESPN in an interview published Wednesday. “If my teammates felt like it was toward them, I regret that part. But I don’t regret doing that to Pete.”
Then with the Seattle Seahawks, Thomas made the gesture as he was being carted off the field with a broken leg during a Week 4 game against the Arizona Cardinals, an injury that required surgery and ended his season. Thomas, who had been involved in a contract dispute with the team since the offseason, told ESPN he didn’t believe Carroll’s concern following the injury was genuine.
“I gave Pete the middle finger because I felt like he wasn’t being honest with me,” he said.
A six-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro in nine years with Seattle, Thomas added that he hasn’t spoken to Carroll since.
He described an up-and-down history with the coach, even when the team was performing well.
“We got to walk with each other the rest of our lives because we won a Super Bowl together,” Thomas told ESPN. “But they’ll love you one minute and then hate you the next. That was our relationship.”
Thomas joined the Ravens on a four-year, $55 million contract in free agency in March. His departure from Seattle had long been expected after the Seahawks showed little interest in extending him entering the final year of his contract.
“I think my time just ran out,” Thomas said of how things ended. “Pete and the front office didn’t value me like they used to, and I just talked to Coach Carroll, and he was saying how he was trying to get me in the plans of getting a new contract. But I got hurt the next week. I think I hurt myself, too, by my actions getting carted off the field.”
Thomas, 30, had 28 interceptions in 125 games with the Seahawks, ranking sixth in franchise history.
He will face his former team in Seattle on Oct. 20, when the Ravens visit the Seahawks in Week 7.
–Field Level Media
Report: Saints to sign DL Hood
The New Orleans Saints have agreed to
The New Orleans Saints have agreed to sign former first-round defensive lineman Ziggy Hood, NFL Network reported Wednesday.
Mike Garafolo reported that Hood, 32, will join the Saints after playing for both Washington and Miami in the 2018 season, during which he recorded only nine tackles and without a sack in 12 games .
After starting 27 of his 31 games over the previous two seasons in 2016-17, Hood appeared in just four games without a start with the Redskins last season before getting cut in mid-October. He was picked up by the Dolphins two weeks later and played eight more games in Miami without a start.
Once the 32nd overall pick by Pittsburgh in the 2009 NFL Draft, Hood played five seasons with the Steelers before signing a four-year, $16 million deal with Jacksonville before the 2014 season.
After one season with the Jaguars, Hood played in two games with the Chicago Bears in 2015 before joining the Redskins the following season.
In 10 NFL seasons Hood has recorded 235 tackles and 14 sacks in 141 games (73 starts).
–Field Level Media
Chargers RB Gordon begins holdout from camp
Los Angeles Chargers running back
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon didn’t report to training camp on Wednesday and is officially a holdout as he looks to land a new contract.
The Chargers responded by placing Gordon on the Reserve/Did Not Report list. The team’s first official practice is Thursday at Costa Mesa, Calif.
Los Angeles general manager Tom Telesco said there is no ill will between the franchise and Gordon.
“I love Melvin Gordon,” Telesco told reporters. “He’s an excellent player. He’s tough. He has a great work ethic and represents our organization extremely well. But he’s not here.
“I understand his thoughts and opinions of what he’s going through. I always look at the player’s side, so I can see it. It doesn’t mean I agree with it, but I can kind of see what his thought process is.”
Telesco said Gordon was offered a new contract but that the team is ready to move forward behind the trio of Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome.
“I’m not naive: I know we’re better with Melvin Gordon,” Telesco said. “But we’ve got a strong group of guys that are here, and it’s their time to work and get ready to go.”
The Chargers also placed left tackle Russell Okung on the non-football injury list and linebacker Jatavis Brown (ankle) on the physically unable to perform list.
Telesco said that Okung endured a serious medical issue in June and is still recovering. He said the 30-year-old might miss all of training camp and possibly some regular-season games.
Okung is expected to discuss his situation with reporters on Thursday.
The Chargers also signed running back Derrick Gore on Wednesday. Gore participated in the club’s rookie minicamp during the spring.
As for Gordon, he is subject to fines up to $40,000 for each day of training camp he misses. He is in the final season of his rookie contract, and slated to make $5.6 million this season.
According to reports, the two sides are not close to a deal. Gordon said last week he was seeking a fair deal and knows his value.
Gordon’s agent, Fletcher Smith, said two weeks ago that Gordon would not report to training camp without a new contract. Smith also said that a failure to reach an agreement would result in a trade demand.
The Chargers were 4-0 in games Gordon did not play last season due to injury.
Gordon signed a four-year, $10.67 million deal as a first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, and in April, the Chargers exercised their fifth-year option for 2019. Gordon is seeking a long-term contract with guarantees.
The 26-year-old has scored 38 touchdowns over the past three seasons. In 55 career games, the two-time Pro Bowl selection has gained 5,205 yards from scrimmage.
Gordon did not attend offseason voluntary workouts with the Chargers but did report to minicamp in June.
–Field Level Media
Bucs place DE Pierre-Paul on NFI
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially placed
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially placed defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul on the active/non-football injury list on Wednesday, as players reported to training camp.
The move was expected, as Pierre-Paul continues to recover from a neck injury sustained in a car accident in May. He will not participate at all in training camp and will likely be moved to the reserve/NFI list before the regular season, which would rule him out for at least the first six games.
Pierre-Paul, who did not have surgery for the injury, was still in a neck brace in early July.
Head coach Bruce Arians said in June that Pierre-Paul could return as soon as October, after previously suggesting a 5- to 6-month timeline that would have kept Pierre-Paul out for virtually the whole season.
The 30-year-old was injured in the early morning hours of May 2, when he lost control of his Ferrari and it veered off the road and crashed into a concrete barrier.
Pierre-Paul led the Bucs with 12.5 sacks last season, with Carl Nassib second at 6.5 sacks.
Also on Wednesday, the Bucs signed tight end Troy Niklas and cornerback Mazzi Wilkins while waiving/injured rookies Jalen Allison (cornerback) and Xavier Ubosi (wide receiver).
Niklas was a second-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2014 when Bruce Arians was the head coach. He had 19 catches for 203 yards and three touchdowns through four seasons before spending last year without a team.
–Field Level Media
Redskins’ Gruden expects Williams ‘shortly’; Guice cleared
Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said Wednesday he expects offensive tackle Trent Williams to show up soon, after the veteran did not report for the start of training camp.
“We know how we feel about Trent, how important he is to this team,” Gruden told reporters. “We expect him here shortly. Right now, there are some things he has to work out individually, personally, with his agent … whatever that may be. Love Trent, love what he’s done for this franchise and this team.”
NFL Network reported Monday that Williams would not report for the start of camp, saying his absence could last for some time. The report added Williams is unhappy with the medical staff after a tumor scare earlier this offseason and would also like at least an “alteration” to his contract. A CBS Sports report earlier this offseason said Williams wanted out of Washington.
Gruden did not sound overly concerned, however.
“It’s just something we have to go through,” he said. “It’s business at this point. I expect him to come back. Hope is not a word I’m going to use — I expect him to come back. He understands what this franchise has done for him and he understands what he’s done for this franchise. Hopefully we get him back soon.”
Williams, who turned 31 on Friday, has reached seven consecutive Pro Bowls. He has been with the Redskins since 2010, when they took him fourth overall in the NFL draft.
Meanwhile, Gruden announced that second-year running back Derrius Guice has been fully cleared for training camp.
Guice tore his ACL during the 2018 preseason, had additional surgeries to fight an infection in the knee, and then pulled a hamstring during OTAs.
“It was not that big of a deal though,” Gruden said of the hamstring issue. “In a couple of weeks, he’ll be fine. He’s been running and training the last couple of weeks before training camp here today. He’s been working with the trainers and got it back, so he’s in good shape.”
Guice, 22, was a second-round pick in 2018. He was expected to compete for the starting role as a rookie before his torn ACL.
Gruden also confirmed that he will continue to hold an open competition at quarterback during training camp, as he did during the spring, with veterans Case Keenum and Colt McCoy battling rookie first-round pick Dwayne Haskins.
“We got to give these guys opportunities to make plays and see which one is the best,” Gruden said. “It might come down to the wire.”
Quarterback Alex Smith, who is working back from a gruesome compound leg fracture sustained in November, was officially placed on the physically unable to perform list. He is not expected to play any time soon.
–Field Level Media
Falcons WR Jones: ‘I’m in a great place’
A relaxed Julio Jones met with the media Wednesday afternoon in a post-practice news conference, seemingly unfazed about negotiations on a new contract or his ability to regain his full speed after an offseason foot procedure.
“I’m in a great place,” Jones, the Atlanta Falcons All-Pro wide receiver said.
All along, Jones has maintained he trusts owner Arthur Blank’s commitment to a new contract. General manager Thomas Dimitroff told ESPN that he doesn’t anticipate any complications with a contract.
“We have the utmost faith that Julio is coming here and he’s taking care of his business while he’s here, and we’ll keep plugging away with (Jones’ agent) Jimmy (Sexton),” Dimitroff told ESPN on Tuesday. “I’m confident (the deal) will get done.”
Jones has two years and $21 million remaining on his contract. Due to a league technicality, he cannot sign a new contract until July 27.
Odell Beckham Jr. of the Cleveland Browns is the league’s highest-paid wide receiver at an average of $18 million per season. Jones is No. 12 on the wide receiver list.
In 2018, Jones led the NFL with 1,677 receiving yards. He caught 113 passes, eight of them for touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Elite field brings varied odds for WGC-FedEx St. Jude
Brooks Koepka has four major titles on his resume – twice as many as the rest of his career total of PGA Tour victories combined, as the world No. 1 player has acknowledged a keen focus on the majors.
Dustin Johnson has been on Koepka’s heels for the No. 1 ranking, but has scuffled through an underwhelming summer. He hasn’t finished inside the top 20 in any of his past four events and has struggled to close on Sunday when in contention several times this year.
Rory McIlroy spent the better part of the last year gearing up for The Open Championship at Royal Portrush, only to miss the cut in his home country.
There are plenty of reasons to cast doubt on putting money on any of the top three players in this week’s field at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude at in Memphis, Tenn.
It’s equally hard to bet against any of them, either.
Koepka owns at 68.70 career scoring average at TPC Southwind, while Johnson is at 67.75 in 20 career rounds, including a victory during the final regular PGA Tour stop last summer.
Johnson is the favorite by BetStars at 8/1, while he is the co-favorite with Koepka at 8/1 by FanDuel and at 9/1 along with McIlroy by PointsBet.
Even with Tiger Woods, Italy’s Francesco Molinari and Open champion Shane Lowry taking the week off, the field is typically loaded for a WGC event.
Spain’s Jon Rahm is the fourth betting favorite by all three books: 11/1 by FanDuel and BetStars and 12/1 by PointsBet. Justin Thomas is technically the defending champion, despite the event moving from Akron’s Firestone Country Club. He’s the fourth betting favorite: 12/1 by BetStars and 14/1 by the other two.
PointsBet is also offering The Field at -200 against a winner from the group of Koepka, Johnson, McIlroy, Thomas or Jon Rahm (+155)
There are any number of reasons to look at other marquee players with better payoffs. England’s Justin Rose will play TPC Southwind for the first time, but it’s a tee-to-green course that suits the former No. 1’s game very well, and he’s 18/1 by BetStars, 20/1 by PointsBet and 22/1 by FanDuel.
Looking further down the list at excellent ball strikers, you can find big potential returns on players like Louis Oosthuizen (50/1 by PointsBet). The South African was in contention at The Open last week before settling for a T20.
Uneasy about putting all your proverbial eggs in one betting basket in a stacked field? PointsBet is also offering various props for finishing placement.
PLACE BETTING TOP 5
Dustin Johnson: +215
Rory Mcilroy: +221
Brooks Koepka: +240
Jon Rahm: +275
Justin Thomas: +320
PLACE BETTING TOP 10
Dustin Johnson: -103
Rory Mcilroy: +100
Brooks Koepka: +100
Jon Rahm: +121
Justin Thomas: +150
PLACE BETTING TOP 20
Brooks Koepka: -286
Dustin Johnson: -286
Rory McIlroy: -286
Jon Rahm: -223
Justin Thomas: -200
You can also have fun with some tournament head-to-head matchups, including:
Dustin Johnson (vs. Rory McIlroy): -125
Rory McIlroy (vs. Dustin Johnson): -106
Brooks Koepka (vs. Patrick Cantlay): -125
Patrick Cantlay (vs. Brooks Koepka): +100
Jon Rahm (vs. Justin Thomas): -134
Justin Thomas (vs. Jon Rahm): +100
–Field Level Media
Patriots sign veteran TE Kendricks
The
The New England Patriots and tight end Lance Kendricks have agreed to a one-year contract.
Kendricks’ agent, David Canter, confirmed the deal to ESPN.
Financial terms were not announced.
The Patriots are looking for depth at the position since the retirement of Rob Gronkowski. They signed veteran Benjamin Watson, but he must serve a four-game NFL suspension to start the season.
Kendricks (6-foot-3, 250 pounds) was a second-round pick of the St. Louis Rams in 2011. He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Rams and the past two with the Green Bay Packers.
The Wisconsin product, now 31, has 241 career receptions for 2,505 yards and 19 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Panthers QB Newton on camp pitch count
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will save his bullets
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will save his bullets for the regular season.
Head coach Ron Rivera said Newton, who was slowly worked back into throwing activities in the offseason coming off of surgery, will be placed on a strict “pitch count” during training camp.
“Based on the things that we have, as far as going in with our install, will dictate what he does,” Rivera said.
In January, Newton underwent the second surgery on his throwing shoulder in two years. He was limited down the stretch to end the 2018 regular season and sat out the final two games with shoulder discomfort.
When Newton returned from his previous shoulder surgery, the Panthers were forced to pause and scale back his practice workload.
“There will be a count obviously,” Rivera said. “They’re going to pay attention to the reps and see how he is the next morning.
“We believe he’s ready to roll.”
–Field Level Media
Browns RB Johnson will report, still wants trade
Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson plans to
Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson plans to report to training camp but his position on a trade remains.
Johnson wants out of Cleveland, but he’s found little sympathy around the Berea, Ohio, facility after sitting out offseason workouts. Quarterback Baker Mayfield called Johnson’s issues “self inflicted” and head coach Freddie Kitchens shook off questions about trading the backup to Nick Chubb.
“He wants to be traded. I want to win the lottery. It doesn’t matter,” Kitchens said. “He’s under contract. He’s a Cleveland Brown. He’s going to be used to the best of his ability in what benefits the team.”
General manager John Dorsey doubled down on previous comments that Chubb will be the starter in 2019 for the Browns, who also signed former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt in February. Hunt must serve a suspension connected to a video showing him shove and kick a woman last year while he was a member of the Chiefs.
“I understand the nature of the business. I understand John Dorsey’s job is to do what’s best for the team and the organization. If that’s getting rid of me for a bigger piece and a better piece, then I’m OK with it,” Johnson said. “Like I said before, my trade request was to meet them at a middle ground.”
The New York Jets, Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles reportedly have expressed interest in the 25-year-old Johnson, Cleveland’s third-round pick in 2015.
In four seasons in Cleveland, Johnson has 3.456 yards from scrimmage along with eight receiving and five rushing touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
