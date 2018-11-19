Injured Jets QB Darnold misses Monday practice
Quarterback Sam Darnold did not participate Monday when the New York Jets returned to practice following their bye week.
The rookie injured his right foot during the Jets’ Nov. 4 loss against the Miami Dolphins and did not play in the Nov. 11 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He was replaced in the lineup by 39-year-old Josh McCown.
Darnold is reportedly no longer wearing a protective boot, but his status for this Sunday’s home game against the New England Patriots is uncertain.
Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, has a 3-6 record in nine starts. He has completed 55.0 percent of his passes for 1,934 yards with 11 touchdowns and a league-high 14 interceptions.
–Field Level Media
Coach Adam Gase said Monday he didn’t know whether Tannehill will participate fully in practice this week. Gase hasn’t ruled out Tannehill returning Sunday at Indianapolis, but that appears to be a long shot.
While Tannehill is now throwing the ball 50 yards in side sessions, his shoulder stamina is still a concern, and the Dolphins are trying to avoid any setbacks.
Brock Osweiler has gone 2-3 starting for Tannehill. The Dolphins are 5-5 and had a bye last week.
Miami will place receiver Jakeem Grant on injured reserve with a lower leg injury. Grant ranks second in the NFL in both kickoff returns and punt returns.
___
Coach Jason Garrett said on his radio show Monday that Gallup received the news after the Cowboys’ 22-19 victory over the Falcons. Gallup didn’t return to Dallas with the team, instead staying in Georgia with his family. His status for Thursday’s game against Washington is unknown.
Sunday’s game in Atlanta was something of a homecoming for Gallup, who was born and raised in Georgia. His only catch was a 10-yarder for a third-down conversion early in the winning drive. Brett Maher kicked a field goal as time expired.
Gallup was the first receiver drafted by the Cowboys after they released franchise touchdown catch leader Dez Bryant in the offseason. A third-round pick out of Colorado State, Gallup has 16 catches for 285 yards and a touchdown.
___
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase will not rule out playing Ryan Tannehill at quarterback this week.
Tannehill, out with a right shoulder capsule injury since Oct. 7, is picking up the intensity in his throwing program and Gase said the Dolphins consider him day-to-day.
“I’m not going to rule him out,” Gase said. “If he comes to me and says he feels great …”
Tannehill is throwing the ball at distances approaching 50 yards and is will test his strength with consecutive workouts later in the week.
Gase said it will be on Tannehill to be honest with his status Wednesday. If he can go all out, he will likely get the call at Indianapolis on Sunday.
“I don’t know how he feels,” Gase said, “he has to tell me.”
When Tannehill returns, he won’t have wide receiver Jakeem Grant. The 26-year-old Grant was expected to be placed on injured reserve Monday with a season-ending Achilles injury, the Miami Herald reported.
Grant suffered the injury during the Dolphins’ 31-12 loss at Green Bay on Nov. 11. The tendon was not ruptured and he is expected to be fully recovered in time for training camp in 2019, sources told the newspaper.
In his third season with Miami, Grant appeared in 10 games and caught 21 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns.
Grant also ranks second in the NFL in both kickoff returns (29.7-yard average) and punt returns (16.3). He scored on a 102-yard kick return against the Tennessee Titans in the season opener and scored on a 71-yard punt return against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5.
–Field Level Media
Rookie quarterback Josh Allen was a full participant in Buffalo’s practice Monday and appears on track to start Sunday’s home game against Jacksonville.
Allen has not played since suffering a strained right elbow in the Bills’ Oct. 14 loss at Houston.
“I’m excited to see him back on the field,” coach Sean McDermott told reporters.
Allen, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, has appeared in six games with five starts (2-3 record) this season. He has completed 54.0 percent of his passes for 832 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also rushed for 155 yards and three scores.
The Bills used three different starters — Derek Anderson, Matt Barkley and Nathan Peterman — during Allen’s four-game absence. Peterman was released last week and Anderson remained in the concussion protocol as of Monday.
McDermott said Barkley would be the backup unless Allen suffers any setbacks this week.
“We certainly like the way Matt handled things, and so at the end of the day, Josh is our starter and we’re excited to have him back,” McDermott said.
–Field Level Media
Cameras caught frustrated Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins giving the finger to his former coach, New Orleans’ Sean Payton, during the Saints’ 48-7 drubbing of Philadelphia on Sunday.
The incident occurred when the Saints, leading by 31 points in the fourth quarter, went for it on fourth-and-6 and got a 37-yard touchdown pass from Drew Brees to Alvin Kamara — with Jenkins defending on the play.
“I’m a competitor. I love Sean to death. I know what type of guy and coach he is. That was more so personal between me and him,” Jenkins, who won a Super Bowl with Payton and the Saints as a 2009 rookie, told NBC Sports Philadelphia.
“We talked after the game. It’s all good. I know Sean. They’re going to go for it. I was more so upset that it was on me.”
Jenkins, 30, played for New Orleans for five seasons from 2009-13 before signing with Philadelphia. The two-time Pro Bowler won his second Super Bowl ring with the Eagles last season.
Payton said he elected to go for the first down on the play because he wasn’t comfortable trying a field goal from that distance. He had nothing but good things to say afterward about Jenkins.
“I think the world of him. He’s a tremendous player,” Payton said. “I hate that he got out of here. That was probably as big a mistake as we’ve made here in 13 years. He’s made up of all the right things, and he’s a tremendous competitor.”
–Field Level Media
Grant ranks second in the NFL in both kickoff returns and punt returns. He was hurt in the Dolphins’ loss at Green Bay a week ago, and initially the team hoped he might return this year.
Grant ranks fourth on the Dolphins with 21 receptions, including a 52-yard touchdown. He also scored on a 102-yard kickoff return and a 71-yard punt return.
Miami lost another dynamic receiver, Albert Wilson, to a season-ending hip injury in Week 7.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will make his return to the starting lineup this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Coach Sean McDermott made the announcement on Monday. Allen missed four games after suffering an elbow injury in Buffalo’s Week 6 loss to the Houston Texans. He returned to the practice field before the team’s Week 11 bye but didn’t play in Week 10 against the New York Jets.
Matt Barkley started for Buffalo against the Jets and provided the team with its best performance under center this season. He threw for 232 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in a 41-10 win on Nov. 11.
The Bills have said Allen, chosen seventh overall this spring, would return to the starting lineup once healthy.
Drew Brees threw for 363 yards and four touchdowns as the New Orleans Saints rolled up 546 yards in total offense and 28 first downs to rout the visiting Philadelphia Eagles 48-7 Sunday.
The Saints (9-1) took a three-game lead in the NFC South over the second-place Carolina Panthers while handing the Eagles the largest margin of defeat ever sustained by a defending Super Bowl champion.
The Saints have scored 144 points in their past three games — the most in franchise history for three consecutive games, a 48-point average — and least 30 points in seven of their last eight games. The injury-ravaged Eagles (4-6) have lost five of their past seven.
New Orleans picked off Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz three times while limiting him to 19-of-33 passing for 156 yards.
Steelers 20, Jaguars 16
Ben Roethlisberger stretched to score on a keeper from about a foot out with eight seconds left as Pittsburgh came back to beat host Jacksonville, extending the Steelers’ winning streak to six games and the Jaguars’ losing streak to six games.
Roethlisberger passed for 314 yards with three interceptions and touchdowns to Antonio Brown and Vance McDonald for the Steelers (7-2-1). An 11-yard strike to McDonald closing Pittsburgh within 16-13 with 2:28 left.
Cornerback Jalen Ramsey — who in an offseason interview with GQ called Roethlisberger “decent at best” — had two interceptions for Jacksonville (3-7), which led 16-0 in the third quarter and 16-6 entering the fourth. Josh Lambo kicked three field goals, Leonard Fournette rushed for 95 yards and touchdown, and Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles passed for 104 yards.
Broncos 23, Chargers 22
Brandon McManus kicked a 34-yard field goal as time expired, and Denver ended host Los Angeles’ six-game winning streak.
The Broncos handed the Chargers (7-3) their first loss since Sept. 23. Case Keenum completed all five of his passes for 86 yards on the Broncos’ game-winning drive. Keenum finished with 205 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions.
Denver running back Phillip Lindsay, who entered leading all NFL rookies in rushing, gained 79 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns. The Broncos (4-6) were able to overcome a 401-yard passing day from Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers, who threw two touchdown passes.
Texans 23, Redskins 21
Ka’imi Fairbairn’s 54-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter lifted Houston over host Washington for its seventh straight victory.
The Redskins (6-4) took over on their 35 with 52 seconds left after a Fairbairn miss from 45 yards out and drove to the Houston 45, but kicker Dustin Hopkins came up short on a 63-yard attempt with three seconds left.
The Texans (7-3) tied an NFL record (1925 Giants) for the longest winning streak after losing the first three games. Redskins quarterback Alex Smith left the game in the third quarter with what coach Jay Gruden said after the game was a broken tibia and fibula on his right leg. Gruden said Smith would need surgery.
Cowboys 22, Falcons 19
Brett Maher, who had missed an extra point, kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired to give Dallas the win over host Atlanta and keep the Cowboys’ playoff hopes alive.
Dallas (5-5) took a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter, but the Falcons (4-6) tied the game on a 34-yard touchdown pass from Matt Ryan to Julio Jones with 1:52 remaining.
Ezekiel Elliott scored on a 23-yard run and accounted for 201 yards from scrimmage, rushing 23 times for 122 and catching seven passes for 79 more. Ryan completed 24 of 34 passes for 291 yards, but he threw a costly interception in the fourth quarter as the Falcons’ playoff hopes all but vanished.
Bears 25, Vikings 20
Mitchell Trubisky completed 20 of 31 passes for 165 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, and Chicago held on to beat visiting Minnesota.
Anthony Miller hauled in a touchdown for Chicago (7-3), which won its fourth consecutive game to remain atop the NFC North. The Bears forced three turnovers, including an interception return for a touchdown by Eddie Jackson in the fourth quarter, increasing their league-high total to 27 takeaways.
Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins completed 30 of 46 passes for 262 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Diggs caught 13 passes for 126 yards. The Vikings (5-4-1) also forced three turnovers.
Colts 38, Titans 10
Andrew Luck threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns to lead host Indianapolis to an easy win over Tennessee in a battle for second place in the AFC South.
T.Y. Hilton caught two of Luck’s touchdown passes and totaled 155 receiving yards to tie Marvin Harrison for the most 150-yard games (11) in Colts history.
Indianapolis (5-5) scored on four of five first-half drives and dominated the first 30 minutes, scoring 24 points, the most points the Titans (5-5) had allowed in an entire game this season.
Lions 20, Panthers 19
Matthew Stafford connected with Kenny Golladay on a go-ahead, 19-yard touchdown pass, and host Detroit hung on for a victory over Carolina.
The Panthers (6-4) pulled within one on Cam Newton’s 8-yard touchdown pass to DJ Moore with 1:07 remaining. Carolina coach Ron Rivera decided to go for a two-point conversion, but Newton’s pass fell incomplete. Newton completed 25 of 37 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns while getting intercepted once.
Stafford completed 23 of 37 passes for 220 yards. Golladay made eight catches for 113 yards, and recently signed Bruce Ellington made six receptions for 52 yards for the Lions (4-6). Detroit rookie Kerryon Johnson rushed for 87 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown but was forced out of the game due to a knee injury.
Ravens 24, Bengals 21
Host Baltimore overcame the absence of injured quarterback Joe Flacco by rushing for 265 yards against Cincinnati.
Justin Tucker kicked three field goals, and Flacco’s replacement — rookie first-rounder Lamar Jackson — and Gus Williams each topped 100 yards rushing as the Ravens improved to 5-5. The Bengals, who had just 48 rushing yards, fell to 5-5.
Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis took over as defensive coordinator after firing Teryl Austin earlier this week in the wake of the Bengals allowing 500 yards in three consecutive games, an NFL worst in the Super Bowl era. The Bengals showed marginal improvement, allowing 403 yards, but they couldn’t slow down the Ravens’ running game.
Giants 38, Buccaneers 35
Eli Manning recorded a near-perfect passer rating while Saquon Barkley rushed for 142 yards and scored three touchdowns as New York outlasted Tampa Bay in East Rutherford, N.J.
Manning completed 17 of 18 passes against the helpless Tampa Bay secondary for 231 yards and a pair of touchdowns, finishing with a 155.8 passer rating, only 2.5 points off a perfect score. Barkley ran for two scores and caught a touchdown pass as New York (3-7) won its second straight game.
Jameis Winston relieved an ineffective Ryan Fitzpatrick and completed 12 of 16 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns in about a quarter and a half for Tampa Bay (3-7). However, Winston also threw the game-clinching interception with 23 seconds left, the Buccaneers’ fourth of the day.
Raiders 23, Cardinals 21
Daniel Carlson kicked a 35-yard field goal, his third of the day, on the final play of the game, rallying Oakland (2-8) past Arizona (2-8) in Glendale, Ariz.
Derek Carr drove the Raiders 63 yards to the Arizona 17, featuring a 32-yard hook-up with Marcell Ateman and a 20-yarder with Seth Roberts to set up a spike to stop the clock with two seconds left.
Josh Rosen threw a season-best three touchdown passes, two to Larry Fitzgerald, to give the Cardinals a late lead. Arizona’s David Johnson was the game’s leading rusher with 25 carries for 137 yards, his first 100-yard effort of the season.
–Field Level Media
Andrew Luck threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns to lead Indianapolis to an easy 38-10 win over the visiting Tennessee Titans in a battle for second-place in the AFC South at Lucas Oil Stadium.
T.Y. Hilton caught two of Luck’s touchdown passes and totaled 155 yards to tie Marvin Harrison for the most 150-yard games (11) in Colts history.
Indianapolis scored on four of five first-half drives and dominated the first 30 minutes, scoring 24 points, the most points the Titans had allowed in an entire game this season.
Luck has thrown a touchdown pass in 33 straight games. He was 12 of 17 for 195 yards and one touchdown toss in the first half. His day ended with just over nine minutes left as the Colts brought in backup Jacoby Brissett.
The Titans played with a pall cast over the team as defensive coordinator Dean Pees was taken from the stadium to an Indianapolis hospital in the first quarter after suffering what Tennessee said was a “medical issue.”
Quarterback Marcus Mariota also was knocked out of the game late the first half. The Titans said Mariota suffered an elbow injury. He was replaced by Blaine Gabbert, who was largely ineffective.
Early in the third quarter, Gabbert was picked off by Darius Leonard. Three plays later, Luck found Hilton from 14 yards out and Colts had a 31-3 lead.
On a day when former Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne was inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor, Indianapolis (5-5) won for the fourth straight time. In the three previous wins, Luck and the Colts averaged 35 points and more than 400 yards per game.
On Sunday, the Colts outgained the Titans 397 yards to 263 yards.
Tennessee fell to 5-5 and saw its modest two-game win streak snapped.
After punting on their first possession, the Colts broke through first with Marlon Mack rumbling off left tackle for the game’s first score.
Quincy Wilson intercepted Mariota on the Titans’ next possession. The Colts converted the turnover into an Adam Vinatieri 22-yard field goal and 10-0 lead.
After a Tennessee punt, the Colts extended the lead to 17-0.
With the running game working, Hilton ran a post and Luck completed the longest passing play of the season for Indianapolis, a 68-yard strike, and the Colts had the league’s No. 1 scoring defense reeling.
The Colts had four sacks in their past five games and recorded four in the first half on Sunday. Mariota was shaken after the fourth sack near the end of the first half.
Gabbert replaced Mariota and completed a short pass to Jonnu Smith, which appeared to be the last play of the half. But a penalty on George Odum gave Tennessee the ball on the 24-yard line with three seconds left in the half.
Ryan Succop connected on a 42-yard field and the Titans trailed 24-3 at intermission.
Tennessee scored its only touchdown of the game on a 1-yard pass from Gabbert to Tajae Sharpe with 1:49 left.
–Field Level Media
For the second time in seven weeks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has been benched for Jameis Winston.
Fitzpatrick was pulled after throwing his third interception, this one in the end zone, early in the third quarter against the New York Giants on Sunday. He was 13 for 21 for 167 yards, no touchdowns and the three picks, as the Bucs trailed 21-7.
Winston entered and led three consecutive scoring drives to cut the deficit to 31-27.
Winston, 24, was benched midway through a Week 8 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals after throwing four interceptions. He missed the first three games of the season due to suspension before entering in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears, as Fitzpatrick was benched in the middle of a blowout loss.
Fitzpatrick, who turns 36 on Saturday, has 2,366 passing yards with 17 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season. Winston entered the day with 1,181 passing yards, six touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Winston is in the fourth year of his rookie contract since being taken No. 1 overall in 2015. Tampa Bay previously picked up his fifth-year option for 2019, which is guaranteed for injury only.
–Field Level Media
For the second time in seven weeks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was benched for Jameis Winston.
Fitzpatrick was pulled after throwing his third interception, this one in the end zone, early in the third quarter against the New York Giants on Sunday. He was 13 of 21 for 167 yards, no touchdowns and the three picks as the Bucs trailed 21-7.
Winston entered and led four consecutive scoring drives to cut the deficit to three on two occasions. He ended the day 12-of-16 passing for 199 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception, which came on a last-ditch effort to rally with 23 seconds left.
The Giants held on to win 38-35.
Winston, 24, was benched midway through a Week 8 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals after throwing four interceptions. He missed the first three games of the season because of an NFL suspension before entering in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears, as Fitzpatrick was benched in the middle of a blowout loss.
Fitzpatrick, who turns 36 on Saturday, has 2,366 passing yards with 17 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season. Winston now has 1,380 passing yards, eight touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Winston is in the fourth year of his rookie contract since being taken No. 1 overall in 2015. Tampa Bay previously picked up his fifth-year option for 2019, which is guaranteed for injury only.
–Field Level Media
Brett Maher, who had missed an extra point, kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired to give the visiting Dallas Cowboys a 22-19 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and keep their playoff hopes alive.
Dallas (5-5) took a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter, but the Falcons (4-6) tied the game on a 34-yard touchdown pass from Matt Ryan to Julio Jones with 1:52 remaining.
Ezekiel Elliott scored on a 23-yard run and accounted for 201 yards from scrimmage, rushing 23 times for 122 and catching seven passes for 79 more.
Ryan completed 24 of 34 passes for 291 yards, but threw a costly interception in the fourth quarter and was sacked three times in the first half, two by DeMarcus Lawrence, as the Falcons’ playoff hopes all but vanished.
After five field goals accounting for all the scoring through three quarters, the Cowboys scored on a 4-yard keeper by Dak Prescott 41 seconds into the final period to climax a 75-yard drive.
Maher had his PAT go wide left to keep the Dallas lead at 12-9, but rookie linebacker Leighton Vander Esch intercepted Ryan — after receiver Calvin Ridley dropped the pass — on the Falcons’ third play following the TD, and Elliott scored two runs later to make it a 10-point advantage.
Matt Bryant, who had missed the past three games with a strained hamstring, made four field goals for the Falcons, hitting from 21 yards following the Elliott touchdown. He had kicks of 41 and 45 yards in the second quarter and made a 53-yarder in the third.
Maher had a 21-yard field goal in the first quarter after Cole Beasley dropped a pass in the end zone on the Cowboys’ first possession, and a 50-yarder in the third.
Prescott completed 22 of 32 passes for 208 yards and didn’t throw an interception. He was sacked twice, both times by Vic Beasley Jr.
Jones caught six passes for 118 yards and prevented a second-quarter interception with a jarring hit on Cowboys safety Jeff Heath.
Dallas hosts Washington, the leader in the NFC East, on Thanksgiving, while the Falcons visit NFC South-leader New Orleans that evening.
–Field Level Media
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota sustained an elbow injury at the end of the first half of the game against the Indianapolis Colts and did not return.
The team ruled him questionable to return, but he did not, as backup QB Blaine Gabbert played the rest of the 38-10 loss for the Titans.
Mariota made his eighth start of the season on Sunday. He missed two starts earlier in the season with an elbow injury, which had caused nerve issues and affected his grip, forcing him to wear a two-fingered glove on his throwing hand until two weeks ago.
The Colts took a 24-3 lead into halftime before cruising to victory. Mariota was 10-of-13 passing for 85 yards and an interception in the first half. Gabbert finished 11-for-16 passing for 118 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
–Field Level Media
Redskins quarterback Alex Smith broke his right tibia and fibula against the Houston Texans on Sunday and will require immediate surgery, head coach Jay Gruden told reporters after the game.
Smith was carted off the field during the third quarter, his right lower leg in an air cast, after being sacked by J.J. Watt and Kareem Jackson. His right foot got caught underneath him and bent awkwardly, and he remained down for several minutes before being carted off the field.
The team announced shortly afterward that Smith would not return, calling it an ankle injury. Smith went 12-of-27 passing for 135 yards and two interceptions, including a pick-six, before departing.
Colt McCoy replaced Smith at quarterback, throwing a touchdown to Jordan Reed on his first attempt to cut Washington’s deficit to 17-14 late in the third quarter. Washington took a 21-20 lead early in the fourth quarter on a touchdown run by Adrian Peterson, but the Texans rallied for a 23-21 victory.
McCoy finished 6-of-12 passing for 54 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 35 yards on five carries.
Smith, 34, arrived in D.C. via trade this offseason from the Kansas City Chiefs, where he started 76 games over five seasons. He signed a four-year, $94 million contract with the Redskins shortly after the trade.
Entering Sunday, McCoy had not attempted a pass since the 2015 season. He hasn’t started a game since 2014, his first year in Washington.
–Field Level Media
Andrew Luck threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Indianapolis Colts to an easy 38-10 win over the visiting Tennessee Titans on Sunday in a battle for second place in the AFC South.
T.Y. Hilton caught two of Luck’s touchdown passes and totaled 155 receiving yards to tie Marvin Harrison for the most 150-yard games (11) in Colts history.
Indianapolis scored on four of five first-half drives and dominated the first 30 minutes, scoring 24 points, the most points the Titans had allowed in an entire game this season.
Luck has thrown a touchdown pass in 33 consecutive games. He was 12 of 17 for 195 yards and one touchdown toss in the first half. His day ended (23 of 29) with just over nine minutes left as the Colts brought in backup Jacoby Brissett.
The Titans played with a pall cast over the team as defensive coordinator Dean Pees was taken from the stadium to an Indianapolis hospital in the first quarter after suffering what Tennessee said was a “medical issue.”
Quarterback Marcus Mariota also was knocked out of the game late the first half. The Titans said Mariota sustained an elbow injury. He was replaced by Blaine Gabbert, who was largely ineffective.
Early in the third quarter, Gabbert was picked off by Darius Leonard. Three plays later, Luck found Hilton from 14 yards out, and Colts had a 31-3 lead.
On a day when former wide receiver Reggie Wayne was inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor, Indianapolis (5-5) won for the fourth straight time. In the three previous wins, Luck and the Colts averaged 35 points and more than 400 yards per game.
On Sunday, the Colts outgained the Titans 397 yards to 263 yards.
Tennessee fell to 5-5 and saw its modest two-game win streak end.
After punting on their first possession, the Colts broke through first with Marlon Mack rumbling off left tackle for 1 yard to produce the game’s first score.
Quincy Wilson intercepted Mariota on the Titans’ next possession. The Colts converted the turnover into an Adam Vinatieri 22-yard field goal and 10-0 lead.
After a Tennessee punt, the Colts extended the lead to 17-0.
With the running game working, Hilton ran a post and Luck completed the longest passing play of the season for Indianapolis, a 68-yard strike, and the Colts had the league’s No. 1 scoring defense reeling.
The Colts had four sacks in their past five games and recorded four in the first half on Sunday. Mariota was shaken after the fourth sack near the end of the half.
Gabbert replaced Mariota and completed a short pass to Jonnu Smith, which appeared to be the last play of the half. However, a penalty on Colts safety George Odum gave Tennessee the ball on the 24-yard line with three seconds left in the half.
Ryan Succop connected on a 42-yard field, and the Titans trailed 24-3 at intermission.
Tennessee scored its only touchdown of the game on a 1-yard pass from Gabbert to Tajae Sharpe with 1:49 left.
–Field Level Media
Redskins quarterback Alex Smith was carted off the field during the third quarter against the Houston Texans on Sunday with his right ankle in an air cast.
Smith was sacked by J.J. Watt and Kareem Jackson on third-and-9 with 7:56 left in the quarter, and his right foot got caught underneath him and bent awkwardly. He remained down on his back while getting medical attention before being carted off.
The team announced shortly afterward that Smith would not return. Colt McCoy replaced him at quarterback, throwing a touchdown to Jordan Reed on his first attempt to cut Washington’s deficit to 17-14 late in the third quarter.
Smith, 34, arrived in D.C. via trade this offseason from the Kansas City Chiefs, where he started 76 games over five seasons. He signed a four-year, $94 million contract with the Redskins shortly after the trade.
Entering Sunday, McCoy had not attempted a pass since the 2015 season. He hasn’t started a game since 2014, his first year in Washington.
–Field Level Media
Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees was taken from Lucas Oil Stadium to a local hospital during Sunday’s game against the host Indianapolis Colts due a medical issue, the Titans announced.
The Titans said Pees was tended to by medical personnel and moved to the hospital for further observation.
Attention was called to the coaches’ box during the first quarter of the game. Pees walked out of the box under his own power, but was then asked to sit in a wheelchair in order to leave the stadium.
Pees, 69, announced his retirement at the end of 2017, but he changed his mind and joined the Titans after head coach Mike Vrabel was hired. Vrabel played for Pees from 2006-08 when the latter was the New England Patriots’ defensive coordinator, and Pees’ son, Matt Pees, was hired as a quality control coach by the Titans in January.
Pees spent the previous six seasons as the Baltimore Ravens’ defensive coordinator, and the two years before that as Baltimore’s linebackers coach.
The Titans entered Sunday with the league’s top scoring defense (16.8 points allowed per game).
–Field Level Media
Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees was taken from Lucas Oil Stadium to a local hospital during Sunday’s game against the host Indianapolis Colts due a medical issue, the Titans announced.
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said after the game that Pees, 69, would remain hospitalized overnight for tests.
“I would say Dean is doing OK,” Vrabel said, per the Titans’ website. “They took him to the hospital, they evaluated him, and they are going to keep him overnight for some tests. But everything that I heard as of now has been very positive, that he should make a full recovery and be fine with whatever he had going on upstairs.”
Pees was calling plays from the press box when medical help was summoned. He walked out of the box under his own power, but was then asked to sit in a wheelchair to leave the stadium.
Vrabel said he called the defensive plays for the remainder of the game, a 38-10 loss to the Colts.
Pees previously was the defensive coordinator for six seasons in Baltimore and announced his retirement at the end of the 2017 season, but he joined the Titans after Vrabel was named head coach. Pees coached Vrabel from 2006-08 when both were with the New England Patriots, and Vrabel hired Pees’ son, Matt Pees, as a quality-control coach.
The Titans entered Sunday with the league’s top scoring defense (16.8 points allowed per game).
–Field Level Media
The host Baltimore Ravens overcame the absence of injured quarterback Joe Flacco by rushing for 265 yards in a 24-21 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.
Justin Tucker kicked three field goals, and Flacco’s replacement — rookie first-rounder Lamar Jackson — and Gus Williams each topped 100 yards rushing as the Ravens improved to 5-5. The Bengals, who had just 48 rushing yards, fell to 5-5.
Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis took over as defensive coordinator after firing Teryl Austin earlier this week in the wake of the Bengals allowing 500 yards in three consecutive games, an NFL-worst in the Super Bowl era. The Bengals showed marginal improvement, allowing 403 yards, but couldn’t slow down the Ravens’ running game.
Jackson, who completed 13 of 19 for 150 yards with an interception, ran 27 times for 117 yards as Flacco was sidelined by a hip injury. Williams rushed for 115 yards on 17 carries and had a touchdown and two-point conversion that pulled Baltimore even in the third quarter.
Baltimore led 13-7 at halftime, but Andy Dalton threw touchdown passes of 4 yards to Matt Lengel and 22 yards to John Ross to give Cincinnati a 21-13 lead.
Edwards ran 11 yards for a touchdown and followed with a run for a two-point conversion to pull the Ravens even at 21 after three quarters.
Tucker’s third field goal of the game, a 24-yarder, gave Baltimore a 24-21 lead with 8:12 remaining.
The Bengals drove into scoring position but stalled at the Ravens 34, and Randy Bullock was wide right on a 52-yard field goal attempt with 4:04 left.
On the ensuing possession, Baltimore went for fourth-and-1 at the Cincinnati 49, and Edwards gained 2 yards, but the Ravens were penalized for illegal formation and punted.
The Bengals turned the ball over on downs on their final possession.
Alex Collins’ 7-yard touchdown run gave Baltimore a 7-0 lead after the first quarter.
Joe Mixon’s 1-yard run tied the score before Tucker made field goals of 28 and 56 yards to give the Ravens a 13-7 halftime lead.
–Field Level Media
Mitchell Trubisky completed 20 of 31 passes for 165 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, and the Chicago Bears held on for a 25-20 win over the visiting Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.
Anthony Miller hauled in a touchdown for Chicago (7-3), which won its fourth consecutive game to remain atop the NFC North. The Bears forced three turnovers, including an interception return for a touchdown by safety Eddie Jackson in the fourth quarter, increasing their league-high total to 27 takeaways.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 30 of 46 passes for 262 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Aldrick Robinson and Stefon Diggs had touchdown catches for Minnesota (5-4-1), which also forced three turnovers. Diggs caught 13 passes for 126 yards.
The Bears outgained the Vikings 148-22 on the ground.
Jackson’s interception threatened to put the game out of reach with 8:30 remaining in the fourth quarter. He picked off an errant pass and returned it 27 yards for a score, and the Bears went ahead 22-6 after a two-point conversion.
The Vikings answered with a 74-yard drive that ended with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to Robinson. Minnesota converted for two points to cut the deficit to 22-14 with 4:51 to go.
Cody Parkey drilled a 48-yard field goal to put the Bears on top 25-14 with 2:48 remaining.
Diggs capped the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown reception with 48 seconds left. Cousins threw incomplete on a two-point conversion attempt, and the Vikings tried unsuccessfully to recover an onside kick.
Chicago opened the scoring on a 33-yard field goal by Parkey on its first drive.
Minnesota marched into the red zone on the next possession before Bears linebacker Khalil Mack forced and recovered a fumble by running back Dalvin Cook. It was Mack’s league-leading fifth forced fumble.
The Bears increased their lead to 11-0 on a touchdown and two-point conversion midway through the second quarter. Trubisky rolled right and lobbed a pass to Miller for an 18-yard score.
Parkey made it 14-0 with a 41-yard field goal late in the half.
Minnesota pulled within 14-6 on a pair of field goals by Dan Bailey late in the third quarter and early in the fourth.
Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, who had seven catches for 66 yards, surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the second straight season. The Minnesota native became the first receiver to tally 1,000 yards in the Vikings’ first 10 games since Randy Moss in 2003.
–Field Level Media