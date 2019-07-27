Hoge in front at rain-delayed Barracuda Championship
Hoge in front at rain-delayed Barracuda Championship
A hot start Friday resulted in Tom Hoge sitting atop of the Barracuda Championship leaderboard when the second round in Reno, Nev., was suspended due to rain.
In the event’s Modified Stableford scoring system at Montreux Golf & Country Club, Hoge carded a plus-8 score to sit at plus-21 through two rounds.
Beau Hossler (plus-12 on Friday), John Chin (plus-11) and Collin Morikawa (plus-7) are tied for second at plus-20.
Troy Merritt (plus-12) and Brendon Todd (plus-11) share fifth place at plus-19, one point up on Chris Stroud (plus-8) and Will Gordon (plus-7).
First-round leader David Lingmerth of Sweden, who posted a plus-18 on Thursday, was minus-1 through four holes on Friday when play was halted. He is in a five-way tie for ninth at plus-17, though the other four players with that score have completed two rounds.
More than half the field will conclude the second round Saturday before commencing the third round.
The format awards eight points for a double eagle, five points for an eagle and two points for a birdie. No points are awarded for par, with a bogey costing a player one point and a double bogey or worse producing a minus-3 score.
Starting on the back nine, Hoge produced three birdies in his first four holes. He had two birdies and two bogeys the rest of the way.
“I just try to get in the fairway,” Hoge, who has never won a PGA Tour event, told the Reno Gazette-Journal. “And there’s a lot of opportunities from there with short irons, you can get to all the par-5s, some drivable par-4s. It’s a fun golf course to play and fun format. I enjoy the week.”
John Daly, allowed to ride in a cart in the event because of osteoarthritis in his right knee, made par on each of the two holes he played Friday. He is tied for 111th at minus-2.
The alternate-field event is running concurrently with the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tenn.
Matthew Fitzpatrick, who finished among the top 21 in three of the four majors this year, holds a two-shot lead at the midway point of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tenn.
The 24-year-old Englishman shot the day’s best round on Friday, a 6-under-par 64, to sit at 9-under 131 through two rounds at TPC Southwind.
First-round lead Jon Rahm of Spain slipped to 1-over 71 on Friday, leaving him in a four-way tie for second. Joining Rahm at 7 under are Patrick Cantlay (2 under in the second round), Billy Horschel (4 under) and Australia’s Cameron Smith (2 under).
Japan’s Shugo Imahira (1 under on Friday) holds sixth place at 6 under. Six players, including world No. 1 Brooks Koepka and No. 4 Justin Rose of England, are tied for seventh at 5 under.
Fitzpatrick owns five victories on the European Tour, most recently capturing his second Omega European Masters title last September. He has never won in the United States, but he was the runner-up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March.
Fitzpatrick started impressively Friday, recording birdies on each of the first four holes. He made his lone bogey of the day at No. 8 but bounced back to birdie No. 9. Fitzpatrick added two more birdies on the back nine.
“Just gave myself plenty of chances and these greens are as good as we play all year,” Fitzpatrick said, according to Yahoo Sports. “I’ve been getting a bit more aggressive. Put myself in a good position for the weekend.”
In contrast to Fitzpatrick’s start, Rahm had three bogeys and no birdies through his first 12 holes Friday. However, he added three birdies and one bogey the rest of the way.
Smith, whose only career PGA Tour win came in pairs action at the 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, was enjoying a bogey-free round until he shot a 5 on the par-4 18th hole.
“Pretty pleased,” he said, according to Yahoo Sports. “Didn’t hit as many good putts as yesterday. This Bermuda rough, there’s nothing quite like it, you never know how it’s going to come out.”
Third-ranked Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland is tied for 13th at 4 under after a 3-under 67.
The defending champion, Justin Thomas, managed a 1-under 69 and is tied for 18th at 3 under. He won the WGC invitational event last year when it was played at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio.
Dustin Johnson, the 2018 winner of the PGA event at TPC Southwind, was 1 under in the second round. The world’s second-ranked player shares 22nd place at 2 under.
The San Francisco 49ers received good news a day before their first training camp practice. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo made the announcement on Friday.
“It’s officially official,” he said. “We’re good to go.”
The veteran quarterback was cleared to participate fully beginning Saturday after completing a long rehab following surgery in October to repair the torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.
The injury occurred in the fourth quarter of a Sept. 23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He planted hard on his left leg to cut inside instead of out of bounds, and the knee buckled as he took a big hit.
Garoppolo was out for the remaining 13 games of the 2018 season. He finished 53 of 89 for 718 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.
He began participating in organized team activities on a limited basis during the spring, including seven-on-seven and individual passing drills, while avoiding other team drills.
San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo won’t be limited in training camp practices, according to an ESPN report. But the quarterback will continue to wear the titanium knee brace that helped protect him during the spring.
“Full go, he was doing seven-on-seven for all the OTAs, so he’s been pumped to get an offensive line in front of him and a defensive line,” Shanahan said. “So he’s more than ready to go.”
However, Shanahan on Friday ruled out Garoppolo for the preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 10. Following that game, the team will determine how to use him for the rest of the preseason.
During the past six weeks, Garoppolo has spent the majority of his time training in Southern California with Tom House, a former major league pitching coach who has worked with a number of NFL QBs, including Tim Tebow, Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Carson Palmer and Alex Smith.
“I’m really happy where I’m at,” Garoppolo said. “I think it was a very successful summer. I got a lot done, a lot of different things we wanted to work on and it’s really coming together. Now it’s time to roll.”
In 26 career games (10 starts) with the 49ers and New England Patriots, Garoppolo has thrown for 2,968 yards, 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions, completing 65.4 percent of his passes. This is the second time he has missed games due to injury; he sprained the AC joint in his shoulder in his second career start in 2016 and missed two games.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott wasn’t present for the opening of training camp on Friday, missing the team physical and a conditioning run, NFL Network reported.
He was not on the team’s plane headed to the Oxnard, Calif., camp on Thursday but could have traveled on his own to meet the reporting date. Elliott is officially a holdout and could be fined up to $40,000 for each day of camp he misses.
Elliott, who was the fourth overall selection by the Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft, will make $3.85 million in the upcoming season, with an option in 2020 for $9.10 million. He is expected to seek a deal similar to that given to Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams, who is under contract for four years and $57.5 million.
The Ohio State product rushed for an NFL-leading 1,434 yards in 2018, and his 95.6 yards per game also led the league. He has started all 40 games he has played in over the past three seasons and rushed for 4,048 yards on 868 carries with 28 touchdowns. He also has 135 receptions for 1,199 yards and six TDs.
–Melvin Gordon is planning a lengthy holdout if the Los Angeles Chargers don’t meet his demands for a new contract on par with the NFL’s top-paid running backs, ESPN reported.
Gordon’s holdout began when the Chargers reported to training camp this week after a warning from Gordon through agent Fletcher Smith that he wouldn’t report without a new deal. Smith and Gordon plan to request a trade if a new deal isn’t struck, but the Chargers are showing no willingness to oblige.
Quarterback Philip Rivers said Friday that he likes the team’s running back depth even though he misses having Gordon around. Gordon is in the final season of his rookie contract and is slated to make $5.6 million this season.
–The Los Angeles Rams are counting on head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead to continue leading the team’s renaissance well into the next decade.
The Rams announced that both men signed contract extensions that will keep them with the team through the 2023 season. Snead, 48, has been in his position since 2012, while McVay, 33, joined the Rams two seasons ago.
Under McVay, the Rams are 24-8 in the regular season and 2-2 in the postseason. The offense has gone from one of the worst in the league to one of the most explosive in the process.
–Former NFC Central rival defensive lineman Mike Daniels is joining the Detroit Lions.
Per multiple reports, Daniels could make up to $9.1 million on a one-year deal, which trumped interest from the Denver Broncos, among other suitors. Daniels and the Lions put the finishing touches on a contractual agreement on Friday.
Daniels, 30, spent seven seasons in Green Bay, posting 29 sacks in seven seasons. He was released by the Packers earlier this week as the team reported to training camp, in part because of his $10.7 million salary cap number for 2019.
–The New York Giants announced that former first-round draft pick Corey Coleman sustained a torn ACL in practice Thursday, the same workout in which fellow receiver Sterling Shepard fractured his left thumb.
With a depleted depth chart, the team scheduled a workout with free agent Kelvin Benjamin for Saturday. Benjamin was drafted by the Panthers when general manager Dave Gettleman was also with the Carolina franchise.
One thing Gettleman isn’t going to do is talk about departed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.: “Odell Beckham plays for the Cleveland Browns now. We’re moving on. Wish him the best.”
–The Miami Dolphins signed wide receiver Allen Hurns to a one-year deal.
Hurns caught 20 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games with the Dallas Cowboys in 2018 but sustained a dislocated left ankle and broken fibula in the NFC wild-card game against Seattle on Jan. 5.
The Dolphins evaluated Hurns’ leg on Thursday before making the offer, which reportedly has a max value of $3 million. Hurns grew up in Miami and played for the hometown Hurricanes in college.
–Could Danny Etling become the next Julian Edelman?
The New England Patriots quarterback is getting the chance to try a new position as camp gets underway, with coach Bill Belichick moving Etling to wide receiver. Etling, who played at Purdue and LSU, was a seventh-round pick by the Patriots in 2018 and spent last season on the practice squad.
Edelman came to the Patriots as a quarterback out of Kent State in 2009 but made the team as a receiver and a punt returner before developing into a key cog.
Former division rival defensive lineman Mike Daniels is joining the Detroit Lions.
Per multiple reports, Daniels could make up to $9.1 million on a one-year deal, which trumped interested from the Denver Broncos, among other suitors.
Daniels and the Lions put the finishing touches on a contractual agreement on Friday. An official announcement was expected from the team after a physical.
Daniels, 30, spent seven seasons with the Green Bay Packers, posting 29 sacks in seven seasons.
He was released by the Packers earlier this week as the team reported to training camp. The Packers decided to cut Daniels, who missed four games with a foot injury last season, in part because of his $10.7 million salary cap number for 2019.
Giants lose WR Coleman to torn ACL
The New York Giants lost not one, but two, receivers in their first full practice of training camp on Thursday.
It was widely reported Thursday that receiver Sterling Shepard fractured his left thumb, but on Friday the team announced that former first-round draft pick Corey Coleman suffered a torn ACL in the same practice.
Coleman played eight games for the Giants last season, making five catches for 71 yards. He was expected to be a bigger part of the offense this season following the departure of Odell Beckham Jr.
The Cleveland Browns selected Coleman with the 15th overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft and traded him to Buffalo on Aug. 5, 2018, for a 2020 seventh-round draft pick. He was released less than a month later.
Coleman, 25, then signed with New England but was released after less than a week; the Patriots later re-signed him to the practice squad. He was released nine days later when they acquired another former Browns receiver, Josh Gordon.
In 27 NFL career games, Coleman has 61 receptions for 789 yards and five touchdowns.
In three seasons at Baylor, Coleman caught 173 passes for 3,009 yards and 33 touchdowns.
Melvin Gordon is planning a lengthy holdout if the Los Angeles Chargers don’t meet his demands for a new contract on par with the NFL’s top-paid running backs, ESPN reported Friday.
Gordon’s holdout began when the Chargers reported to training camp this week after a warning from Gordon through agent Fletcher Smith that he wouldn’t report without a new deal. Smith and Gordon plan to request a trade if a new deal isn’t struck, but the Chargers are showing no willingness to oblige.
General manager Tom Telesco said Wednesday that Gordon would be playing for the Chargers if he suits up this season.
“I love Melvin Gordon,” Telesco said. “He’s an excellent player. He’s tough. He has a great work ethic and represents our organization extremely well. But he’s not here.
“I understand his thoughts and opinions of what he’s going through. I always look at the player’s side, so I can see it. It doesn’t mean I agree with it, but I can kind of see what his thought process is.”
Telesco said Gordon was offered a new contract but that the team is ready to move forward behind the trio of Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome.
“I’m not naive; I know we’re better with Melvin Gordon,” Telesco said. “But we’ve got a strong group of guys that are here, and it’s their time to work and get ready to go.”
Gordon is subject to fines up to $40,000 for each day of training camp he misses. He is in the final season of his rookie contract and slated to make $5.6 million this season.
The 26-year-old has scored 38 touchdowns over the past three seasons. In 55 career games, the two-time Pro Bowl selection has gained 5,205 yards from scrimmage.
Could Danny Etling become the next Julian Edelman?
The New England Patriots quarterback is getting the chance as camp gets underway, with coach Bill Belichick moving Etling to wide receiver.
Edelman came to the Patriots as a quarterback out of Kent State in 2009 but made the team as a receiver and a punt returner.
Etling, who played at Purdue and LSU, was a seventh-round pick by the Patriots in 2018 and spent last season on the practice squad.
The Patriots added another quarterback, Jarrett Stidham from Auburn, in the fourth round of this year’s draft, pushing Etling further down the depth chart.
“Everyone has a lot of different roles on this team, and I’m no exception,” Etling, 25, said of the switch. “I’m excited to continue to keep trying to find a different role for myself and do whatever the coaches ask me to do.”
Tom Brady remains the unquestioned No. 1 in New England, with veteran Brian Hoyer and Stidham expected to back him up.
The Los Angeles Rams are counting on head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead to continue leading the team’s renaissance well into the next decade.
The Rams announced on Friday that both men signed contract extensions that will keep them with the team through the 2023 season.
Financial terms were not released, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter said both deals were “lucrative.”
Snead, 48, has been in his position since 2012, while McVay, 33, joined the Rams two seasons ago.
Under McVay, the Rams are 24-8 in the regular season and 2-2 in the postseason. The offense has gone from one of the worst in the league to one of the most explosive in the process.
“Sean and Les have been a dynamic team and have been integral in developing a culture that has allowed our players and entire organization to thrive,” owner Stan Kroenke said in a statement.
“We look forward to their continued leadership in our final season at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and future years in Hollywood Park.”
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott missed the opening of training camp on Friday, not present for the team physical or a conditioning run, NFL Network reported.
He was not on the team’s plane headed to the Oxnard, Calif., camp on Thursday but could have traveled on his own to meet the report date.
Coach Jason Garrett said earlier in the week he expected Elliott to report.
Elliott is the second high-profile running back to hold out. Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon also was a no-show.
Elliott, who was the fourth overall selection by the Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft, will make $3.85 million in the upcoming season, with an option in 2020 for $9.10 million.
The Ohio State product rushed for an NFL-leading 1,434 yards in 2018, and his 95.6 yards per game also led the league. He had six rushing touchdowns and three receiving.
Elliott, 24, has started all 40 games he has played in over the past three seasons. He has rushed for 4,048 yards on 868 carries with 28 touchdowns. He also has 135 receptions for 1,199 yards and six more TDs.
He is expected to be seeking a deal similar to that given to Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams, who is under contract for four years and $57.5 million.
The Miami Dolphins signed wide receiver Allen Hurns to a one-year deal on Friday.
Hurns caught 20 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games with the Dallas Cowboys in 2018, but suffered a dislocated left ankle and broken fibula in the NFC wild-card game against Seattle on Jan. 5.
The Dolphins evaluated Hurns’ leg on Thursday before making the offer, which reportedly has a max value of $3 million.
Hurns grew up in Miami and played for the hometown Hurricanes in college.
Hurns played his first four seasons in Jacksonville (2014-17). His best year with the Jaguars came in 2015 with 64 catches for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns, all career bests.
The Dallas Cowboys, who released the 27-year-old veteran Tuesday, were reportedly interested in bringing him back at a reduced price.
Before he was cut by the Cowboys, Hurns was due $4 million in base salary in 2019 with a salary cap hit of $6.25 million.
Sweden’s David Lingmerth, who missed the cut in nine of his previous 12 PGA Tour events this season, held the lead when the first round of the Barracuda Championship was interrupted by lightning Thursday in Reno, Nev.
In the event’s Modified Stableford scoring system, Lingmerth shot a plus-18 at Montreux Golf & Country Club. He holds a five-point lead on Robert Streb, Tom Hoge and South Africa’s Tyrone Van Aswegen.
The format awards eight points for a double eagle, five points for an eagle and two points for a birdie. No points are awarded for par, with a bogey costing a player one point and a double bogey or worse earning a minus-3 score.
Lingmerth emerged with nine birdies and nine pars.
“It’s been a little rough go for me for a little while and working my way back, and things are starting to come around,” he told the Reno Gazette-Journal. “But I don’t really think about it that way. I just try to stick to the process. One shot at a time. And whatever happens, happens.”
Hoge and Van Aswegen each carded four birdies and an eagle. Streb had seven birdies and a bogey.
Two-time major champion John Daly, allowed to ride a cart in the event due to osteoarthritis in his right knee, is tied for 107th at minus-2. He made four bogeys before recording his lone birdie on the 18th hole.
David Duval, who shot a combined 27 over par in two rounds while missing the cut last week at the Open Championship, struggled again Thursday. The 2001 Open Championship winner finished last among the 130 players who completed the round, posting a minus-8. He had one birdie, four bogeys and two double bogeys.
The alternate-field event is running concurrently with the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tenn.
Rahm opens up 3-shot lead at WGC event
Spain’s Jon Rahm shot an 8-under-par 62 on Thursday to build a three-shot lead after the first round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tenn.
After hosting a regular PGA Tour stop for 30 years, the St. Jude became a WGC event in 2019, taking the spot of the tournament formerly held at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio.
Rahm never laid eyes on TPC Southwind until Wednesday, but he had no trouble making his way around the course Thursday. Coming off a tie for 11th at The Open Championship, the world’s eighth-ranked player began his round on the back nine by birdieing three of his first nine holes.
Rahm added two birdies to begin his back nine and reeled off three more on Nos. 6-8 for a total of eight on his bogey-free card. He made more than 140 feet in putts for the round.
“It just felt good,” he told the Golf Channel of his feel for the greens following two events on the island of Ireland. “Once you come into a tournament and you hit a few putts, it’s just for the most part you’re back here. To me, it’s always easier to adjust to quick greens than going to slow greens.”
Rahm will begin Friday with a three-shot cushion over a group of five players at 5 under: Patrick Cantlay, Bubba Watson, Australia’s Cameron Smith and Japan’s Shugo Imahira and Hideki Matsuyama.
It was a welcome bounce-back for Watson, who tied for 51st at The Open to go with three missed cuts in his first six events after the Masters — including the U.S. Open and PGA Championship. He hasn’t finished higher than 34th since sharing 12th place at Augusta.
Watson had seven birdies to offset a pair of bogeys Thursday.
“When you think about a big hitter, they’ve seen success (in Memphis),” he told the Golf Channel. “Just in my schedule, I haven’t played here that much, so in coming over here, just trying to hit the fairways. Luckily for us, the fairways are a little bit softer right now because of the rain the last couple of days.
“Right now it’s working.”
Watson credited working with his pastor and a mental coach over the past two weeks in being able to brush off his two mid-round bogeys to gain three shots back over his final four holes.
“If you can believe that, I’m not focusing on golf,” he said. “I’m trying to be the best person I can be, the best husband, the best dad I can be, the best friend I can be. So when you look back on it on paper, all the wins and everything, I’d get rid of them in a heartbeat to be the best person I can be. I’ve had some struggles off the course, just working on some things.
“It’ll trickle that way. When I get it right outside the ropes, it’ll help me going forward. Today was one of those days. I got the right thoughts, and it worked out beautifully today.”
Top-ranked Brooks Koepka is six shots off the lead after an opening 68. He made the turn at even par, and then he offset a double bogey on the par-3 11th hole with four birdies on the back nine. He is among a group of players at 2 under that includes Phil Mickelson and Justin Thomas, the defending champion of the WGC event at Firestone.
Dustin Johnson, the defending champion of the St. Jude event, recovered from a 3-over start to go 4 under through his final nine holes to get into the clubhouse at 1 under for the round. He had seven birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey on his card.
The pre-tournament favorite by many oddsmakers, Johnson is tied with another pre-tournament favorite Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman was 3 over through 12 holes but closed with four birdies over his final five holes to end up at 1 under.
They will have a lot of work to do to reel in Rahm, who has 11 top-10 finishes worldwide this year, including a victory at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open three weeks ago.
“Just letting the feel and the memory take you back to American golf,” he said. “I think the biggest thing coming here is adjusting to the jet lag and making sure my body and mind were rested more than my golf swing or anything else being in check.”
NOTES: England’s Justin Rose opened with a 3-under 67. … Imahira is seeking his first top-10 finish in just his 12th career PGA Tour start. … Tiger Woods, who is not in the field this week, is the all-time leader with 18 career WGC victories. Johnson is second with six, followed by Mickelson and Australia’s Geoff Ogilvy with three apiece. … Woods, rated fifth, and Italy’s sixth-ranked Francesco Molinari are the top players skipping this week’s event.
New York Giants receiver Sterling Shepard fractured his left thumb during the club’s first full-squad practice on Thursday.
Shepard underwent X-rays that displayed the fracture. The Giants announced that the injury will be re-evaluated weekly.
The fourth-year-pro was injured when he reached down to the ground to attempt to catch a low pass.
New York is counting on big things from Shepard after dealing star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns in the offseason.
Shepard, who had career-high totals of 66 receptions and 872 yards last season, signed a four-year, $41 million deal in April.
Prior to practice, Giants coach Pat Shurmur said he feels Shepard could blossom into a No. 1 receiver.
“Sterling is a football player, and we appreciate his toughness and his ability to make plays and all the things he adds to the team,” Shurmur added. “He’s a value-added guy in my mind. He plays his position, but he makes the people around him better. I think that’s what all the players should strive to do.”
Shepard has 190 catches for 2,286 yards and 14 touchdown receptions in 43 games (42 starts) for the Giants.
Running back Ezekiel Elliott called an audible on Thursday as the Dallas Cowboys set off for Oxnard, Calif., to begin training camp.
Elliott, who is entering the second-to-last year of his rookie contract, warned of a potential holdout earlier this month and did not board the team’s charter flight to California on Thursday afternoon.
Head coach Jason Garrett said Wednesday that Elliott was fully expected to join his teammates, noting the Pro Bowl running back gave the team no notice to the contrary. Players have until Friday morning to be ready for physicals before they officially are considered a no-show.
Elliott joins a number of high-profile players potentially opting to stay away from mandatory training camp workouts at the risk of team fines while looking to get a long-term contract. Chargers running back Melvin Gordon and Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas were no-shows. Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner will reportedly attend training camp but might sit out practices.
Elliott, who was the fourth overall selection by the Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft, will make $3.85 million in the upcoming season, with an option in 2020 for $9.10 million.
The Ohio State product rushed for an NFL-leading 1,434 yards in 2018, and his 95.6 yards per game also led the league. He had six rushing touchdowns and three receiving.
Elliott, 24, has started all 40 games he has played in over the past three seasons. He has rushed for 4,048 yards on 868 carries with 28 touchdowns. He also has 135 receptions for 1,199 yards and six more TDs.
Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia is part of the club’s injury list as training camp began.
The second-year coach wheeled into Thursday’s press conference on a knee scooter after recently undergoing surgery on his lower left leg.
Patricia said there were tendon, bone and muscle issues in his left leg and foot.
“Really just there’s very few times during the year where we have an opportunity to go in and kind of get things done so just pretty much been dealing with a little bit of a lower leg issue and a muscle thing, bone thing for a while,” Patricia said. “So kind of had that cleaned up. Just trying to stay off it here for a couple days, so day by day and we’ll go from there.”
Patricia, who is wearing a cast, said the surgery won’t affect him from a coaching standpoint.
“I’m really trying to be careful with it so that I don’t have any setbacks from that standpoint,” Patricia said. “So probably a little bit overcautious, when I can be, as opposed to, it’s a long season.”
The Lions went 6-10 in Patricia’s first season and he said he is ready to get camp moving despite his condition.
“To have that familiarity with practice and what to expect and to watch those guys that they’ve done the last couple days (while I’ve been cautious with my foot), just run practice on their own,” Patricia said. “Really feel like I can just watch them move from drill to drill. They know where to go, they know where everything is, they know what to expect, they know how to get it lined up. And that’s really the majority of it. You get out there, get lined up so you can get the reps in and teach it and go from there.”
At least six Lions weren’t practicing. Cornerback Darius Slay, defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. and defensive tackle Darius Kilgo are on the non-football injury list, while defensive end Trey Flowers (shoulder), receiver Tommylee Lewis (knee) and linebacker Steve Longa (knee) are on the physically unable to perform list.
The San Francisco 49ers and No. 2 overall pick Nick Bosa agreed Thursday to a four-year deal worth $33.55 million, multiple outlets reported.
Bosa received a $22.4 million signing bonus, according to spotrac.com.
The New York Jets also came to terms with defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (No. 3 overall) and the 49ers agreed to terms with second-round wide receiver Deebo Samuel, according to NFL Network.
They were the only remaining unsigned players from the 2019 NFL Draft class at the start of the day with Samuel being the final one to sign.
Bosa, 21, notched 17 1/2 sacks and 29 tackles for loss in 29 games with the Buckeyes.
Williams, 21, tallied 10 sacks and 26 tackles for loss in two seasons at Alabama.
Williams will receive 75 percent of his signing bonus now, with the other 25 percent deferred to next year, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Samuel, 23, caught 62 passes for 882 yards and 11 touchdowns last season at South Carolina.
Former Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels visited with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, according to multiple reports.
Daniels, 30, was released Wednesday by Green Bay after seven seasons and one Pro Bowl appearance.
Daniels was due to make $8.5 million, including bonuses, in the final season of his four-year, $41 million contract extension signed in December 2015.
He posted 29 sacks, 47 tackles for loss and 68 quarterback hits in 102 games (72 starts) from 2012-18.
Browns general manager John Dorsey was the Packers’ director of football operations in 2012 when the team drafted Daniels in the fourth round out of Iowa.
The Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots also have expressed interest in Daniels, according to NBC Sports.
Saints WR Thomas a no-show at start of camp
Seeking a long-term deal worth at least $20 million per season, wide receiver Michael Thomas did not report to training camp with the New Orleans Saints on Thursday morning.
Thomas, 26, is set to become a free agent after the 2019 season if the two sides can’t strike a deal. The Saints have offered an extension that averages $18 to $19 million annually, per multiple reports.
The two-time Pro Bowl selection led the NFL with a franchise-record 125 receptions for 1,405 yards and nine touchdowns last season.
Thomas has 321 catches for 3,787 yards and 23 scores in 47 games since the Saints made him a second-round pick in 2016.
His four-year deal signed as a rookie out of Ohio State calls for him to be paid $1.15 million in salary in 2019.
Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Russell Okung is sidelined indefinitely after what he labeled a near-death experience in June.
Okung, responding to reports of his absence from training camp, said he experienced abnormal discomfort in his chest on June 1 and went to urgent care out of “an abundance of caution.”
“According to the doctors who treat me, the decision to do so likely saved my life,” Okung said in a written statement shared via Twitter on Thursday.
“Thankfully, I’m (OK) now, but a few tests revealed that I suffered a pulmonary embolism caused by blood clots. When detected early, this condition is very treatable and I’m grateful to have access to the best available care as I continue on the path to full recovery. … I hope to be back on the field as quickly as possible.
“While near death type experiences are certainly a wake-up call, I’m feeling great physically. It’s not an ankle or a shoulder. As soon as doctors clear me, my plans include blocking #17s (quarterback Philip Rivers) blind side all the way to Miami (site of the Super Bowl).”
Okung does not have an agent but issued a statement in response to media reports he was dealing with a “pretty serious issue.”
Okung was placed on the on active Non-Football Illness list, so he still counts on 90-man roster during training camp.
The two-time Pro Bowl selection is entering his third year with the Chargers after six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks (2010-15) and one with the Denver Broncos (2016).
