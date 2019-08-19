Hill does it all as Saints rally past Chargers
Hill does it all as Saints rally past Chargers
Taysom Hill totaled 189 yards from scrimmage and threw for two touchdowns as the New Orleans Saints rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 19-17 in Carson, Calif., on Sunday afternoon.
Starting quarterbacks and former Chargers teammates Drew Brees and Philip Rivers did not play, leaving Teddy Bridgewater for the Saints starting against Tyrod Taylor for the Bolts.
Bridgewater struggled, going 5 of 12 for 40 yards and an interception before Hill took over. The Swiss Army-knife signal-caller went 11 of 15 for 136 yards and two scores through the air while chipping in 53 rushing yards on five carries. Hill also led a nine-play, 50-yard drive to set up Wil Lutz for the game-winning 28-yard field goal with 1:05 remaining.
Taylor went 7 of 10 for 57 yards and an interception before Cardale Jones took over. Jones finished 10 of 14 for 111 yards and a TD. The Chargers had built a 17-3 lead before halftime on Troymaine Pope’s 81-yard punt-return touchdown with three seconds left in the second quarter.
Tiger Woods birdied three of his first seven holes Sunday, but his rally to qualify for the Tour Championship fizzled as his season ended at the BMW Championship.
Woods finished with an even-par 72 in the final round for a 7-under total at Medinah Country Club outside of Chicago. He fell well short of the top-11 finish he was projected to need to advance and defend his Tour Championship title next week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
The top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings get to continue playing. Woods began this week at No. 38 and was projected to drop a few spots as his round ended.
Despite the finish and a return of some health problems late in the season, he called his PGA Tour season “very special,” thanks to his thrilling win at the Masters in April, his 15th career major championship and first since the 2008 U.S. Open.
He played in only six tournaments after Augusta, missing the cut at the PGA Championship and Open Championship and having to withdraw before the second round of last week’s playoff-opening The Northern Trust because of a mild oblique strain.
“Some of the tournaments I didn’t play as well as I wanted to, but I’ve got the green jacket,” he said.
Woods, 43, gave himself hope by shooting a 5-under-par 67 on Saturday, his first bogey-free round of the season.
He birdied the fourth and fifth holes on Sunday, bogeyed the next and responded at No. 7 with another birdie that would be his last of the season. He fell back with a bogey on No. 9 when he couldn’t get up-and-down out of a greenside bunker, and a tee shot into the sand on the par-3 13th led to another bogey.
“It was a little bit frustrating,” Woods said. “Didn’t have the short game I needed to make a run.”
Woods said the only official PGA Tour event he will play the rest of the year is the inaugural Zozo Championship that will be played outside of Tokyo, starting Oct. 24. It will be the first official PGA Tour event in Japan.
ESPN reported last month that Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama would compete in a one-day Skins Game in Japan three days before the Zozo Championship.
Thomas wins BMW to move into FedEx Cup lead
Justin Thomas had a finishing touch, too.
The 26-year-old said he didn’t let a rough stretch earlier this year or some misfortune during Sunday’s final round of the BMW Championship get in his way — and all is good now.
Thomas fended off challengers with a strong back nine on the way to a 4-under-par 68 to win at Medinah Country Club outside Chicago. This makes a wrist injury seem far in the past.
“I knew I was going to come back, and if I did everything and got healthy then I could play some good golf the rest of the year and I put in a lot of work to do so,” Thomas said.
By winning for the first time this year, Thomas moves atop the FedEx Cup standings going into the last of the PGA Tour’s three playoff events next week at the Tour Championship in Atlanta. Thomas was the 2017 FedEx Cup champion.
“This season has been far from lows,” he said. “Even when I was hurt, I missed three events and my life is great.”
And perhaps getting even better.
Thomas, who began the day ahead by six strokes, finished at 25-under 263 for a three-shot victory. He capped the tournament with a birdie.
“I’ve been hitting great golf shots. I’ve been making great strides with my putting,” Thomas said. “I’m putting well if the ball isn’t going in the hole. I feel better over it and seeing my line better.”
Patrick Cantlay was the runner-up after a 65 put him at 22 under for the tournament. He’s up to No. 2 in the FedEx Cup standings.
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan shot a 63 and ended up third at 20 under.
Tony Finau, who was in the final group with Thomas and Cantlay, wasn’t a factor despite playing the first six holes of the back nine in 4 under. His 69 left him at 18 under in fourth place.
Thomas, who posted an 11-under 61 on Saturday, bogeyed Sunday’s first hole and didn’t pick up a birdie until the par-5 fifth hole.
But he has regained such confidence that some slight shortcomings don’t seem to derail him.
“It’s just understanding that it’s golf and it’s going to happen,” he said.
Cantlay and others moved within striking range.
“It’s trying to make as many birdies as possible,” Cantlay. “That would have been the case regardless of how well (Thomas) was playing.”
Cantlay also bogeyed the first hole, but he was 5 under across the next nine holes to cut the margin to two strokes. Thomas responded with a birdie on the 11th hole.
“I’ve felt like I’ve been playing as well as anybody,” Thomas said. “… Just talk to your caddie, stay relaxed.”
They both birdied at Nos. 13 and 15. When Cantlay bogeyed at No. 16, the margin was back at four strokes before Cantlay birdied the final two holes.
Finau saw countless incredible shots from Thomas during the weekend.
“You just shake your head. Again, he’s already playing great,” Finau said. “You just shake your head and you’re happy for guys that it can happen.”
Matsuyama, the second-round leader who floundered in Saturday’s third round, turned out to be one of the prime pursuers in the early portion of Sunday’s round by playing the front nine in 5 under. Matsuyama’s round of 9 under marked the second time in three days that he posted a 63 for the lowest round of the day.
Matsuyama needed only 20 putts Sunday.
Tiger Woods shot a final-round 72 and won’t advance to next week’s season-ending event. It was his worst round of the tournament and he finished tied for 37th at 7 under.
Because of weather concerns, the final round was adjusted and tee times altered. The start of the round was delayed, and then golfers went off the first and 10th tees in threesomes.
Raiders GM Mayock sounds off on absent AB
The Oakland Raiders' Antonio Brown was absent from
The Oakland Raiders’ Antonio Brown was absent from practice Sunday, and general manager Mike Mayock sounded fed up with the star wideout.
“Y’all know that AB is not here today, right?” Mayock said, addressing reporters in a video that was distributed on the Oakland Raiders’ Twitter page.
“So here’s the bottom line: He’s upset about the helmet issue. We have supported that; we appreciate that. OK? But at this point, we’ve pretty much exhausted all avenues of relief. So, from our perspective, it’s time for him to be all in or all out.
“We’re hoping he’s back soon. We have 89 guys busting their tails. We are really excited about where this franchise is going, and we hope AB is going to be a big part of it, Week 1 in Denver. End of story, no questions.”
Brown was a full participant in the team’s walkthrough on Saturday, but he has had only one full-speed practice and two walkthroughs, in part because he was recovering from foot blisters caused by a cryotherapy mishap and lately because of the helmet issue.
His old helmet is no longer approved for NFL use because it is more than 10 years old, and when Brown used social media to find a newer version of his favored model — the Schutt AiR Advantage — it failed NFL testing.
The league’s requirement of approved helmets technically applies to all practices and games, with teams at risk of punishment for any of their players who practice or play with disapproved helmets.
The Raiders acquired the seven-time Pro Bowl selection from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a trade in March and later signed him to a three-year, $50.125 million contract.
Brown, 31, caught at least 100 passes and exceeded 1,200 receiving yards in each of the past six seasons with the Steelers. He has appeared in 130 games with Pittsburgh from 2010-18, catching 837 passes for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns.
BMW staying on as title sponsor for playoff event
The PGA Tour, BMW and the Western Golf Association announced on Sunday that the automaker will stay on as sponsor of the BMW Championship, the second stop of the three-pronged FedExCup Playoffs.
The announcement was made before Sunday’s final round of the BMW Championship, being played in Medinah, Ill. There were no details on the length or terms of the agreement available.
The tournament dates back to 1899, when it debuted as the Western Open. It is the third-oldest on tour behind The Open Championship and the U.S. Open and has been the penultimate event in the playoffs since its inception in 2007. That’s also when BMW began its sponsorship.
With net proceeds from the tournament going to the Evans Scholars Foundation, the BMW Open has raised $30 million-plus in college scholarships for caddies since 2007.
“We are happy to remain the title sponsor of the BMW Championship,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, president/CEO of BMW of North America. “For 13 years, we have been proud partners alongside the Evans Scholars Foundation, helping to provide opportunities for students to follow their dreams.”
“The Western Golf Association’s PGA TOUR event, dating back 120 years, continues to flourish through BMW’s support, positively impacting the communities where it has been played and the caddies who have received Evans Scholarships,” said PGA TOUR commissioner Jay Monahan.
The event, which hosts an elite field of the top 70 ranked players, sets the stage for The Tour Championship in Atlanta, where only the top 30 are eligible to play for the championship.
The 2020 BMW Championship will be held at Olympia Fields Country Club near Chicago.
Mickelson rushes to make tee time after hotel fire
Phil Mickelson was evacuated from his hotel room Sunday morning following a fire and had to rush to make his tee time at the BMW Championship.
“How’s this for crazy? My hotel was struck by lighting, I was on top floor, we were evacuated and the place is on fire (only thing of mine on fire this week.),” he tweeted. “I can’t get back into my room and may miss my tee time because I am without clubs and clothes.”
Mickelson eventually did get back into his room at the Eaglewood Resort & Spa in Itasca, Ill., adjacent to Medinah Country Club.
ESPN reported that the 49-year-old Mickelson arrived at the golf course with less than 40 minutes before his 11:52 a.m. tee time and had just enough time to change his shoes and swing a weighted club in the parking lot.
Mickelson began the day at 4-under-par 212, well behind leader Justin Thomas, who enters play on Sunday at 21-under 195 for the tournament.
–Field Level Media
Bears waive K Fry, will get better look at Pineiro
The
The Chicago Bears, still in the hunt for a kicker, waived Elliott Fry on Sunday.
Still, no one should assume that Eddy Pineiro, the remaining kicker in camp, has won the job.
“Is the competition over? Between those two, yeah,” head coach Matt Nagy told reporters on Sunday.
The team is searching for a replacement for Cody Parkey, who was cut after he missed a 43-yard attempt that would have given Chicago a win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round of the playoffs in January. Instead, the Bears lost 16-15 after Parkey missed the kick with seconds remaining.
Parkey missed seven field goal attempts and three extra points in the regular season.
In June, the Bears waived former Pitt kicker Chris Blewitt, one of three kickers who took part at mandatory minicamp.
Pineiro, 23, kicked collegiately at Florida and signed in May 2018 with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent. He was placed on injured reserve in September and missed the season. The Bears acquired him in May for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
This preseason, he has hit three of four attempts with a long of 41 yards.
The 24-year-old Fry, who played in college at South Carolina, signed with the Bears in April after the Alliance of American Football league folded. He kicked with the Orlando Apollos.
With the Bears, he made one of two attempts, missing from 47 yards on Friday in a loss to the New York Giants.
Cutting Fry now will give Pineiro more chances, Nagy said.
“Like any position we’re always going to be looking for the best,” Nagy said. “I think for Eddy, though, he needs to understand that we feel really good with where he’s at and now he’s never kicked in an NFL game before so that can go a couple different ways. It can go really good. It can go really bad. We don’t know that answer but for right now we’re good with where he’s at. We want him to just keep kicking like he’s been but we’re always going to keep that thing open and not just at that position but every position until we make that final 53.”
Falcons OL McGary (heart) begins path to return
Falcons OL McGary (heart) begins path to return
Atlanta Falcons rookie offensive
Falcons OL McGary (heart) begins path to return
Atlanta Falcons rookie offensive lineman Kaleb McGary will resume on-field work this week in practice but has not been cleared for contact, coach Dan Quinn said Sunday.
McGary, the No. 31 overall pick in the draft, underwent cardiac ablation on July 31, a procedure designed to correct heart rhythm issues.
The team said McGary previously had two similar procedures, which are considered minimally invasive.
Quinn told reporters that McGary participated in Sunday’s walkthrough and will “get a good bit of the field work” with the training and medical staffs.
“And then once that’s good, we’ll be out a couple of weeks, make sure the conditioning is right,” Quinn said on the Falcons’ official website. “And then back into individual (drills), and then you get back into team (drills).
“So we really stay strict to the policy we put into place for the guys to return to it. We just don’t back off of it, especially if you’ve been out for, in his case, two weeks.”
The 6-foot-6, 306-pound McGary played his college ball at Washington and twice was an All-Pac-12 first-team selection. He also won the 2018 Morris Trophy as the conference’s top offensive lineman.
Teams were aware of his condition before the draft, and NFL medical personnel cleared him to participate in the scouting combine.
Early in camp, the 24-year-old primarily was mostly working at right tackle on the Falcons’ second team.
–Field Level Media
Stidham powers Patriots past Titans
Stidham powers Patriots past Titans
Rookie fourth-round pick
Stidham powers Patriots past Titans
Rookie fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham threw for 193 yards, including the game-winning 23-yard touchdown, as the New England Patriots beat the Tennessee Titans 22-17 in a preseason game Saturday night in Nashville, Tenn.
Stidham, who threw for 179 yards and a score in Detroit last week, finished 14 of 19 on Saturday. He hit Damoun Patterson on a fade route on third-and-12 for the winning score with 4:12 remaining.
With Tom Brady sitting out, Brian Hoyer started for New England, finishing 6 of 8 for 55 yards and an interception. He led one touchdown drive in four series.
Titans starting quarterback Marcus Mariota played three series and finished 6 of 9 for 63 yards and a touchdown, an 11-yard score to Delanie Walker, who saw his first game action since breaking his ankle in the 2018 regular-season opener. Ryan Tannehill followed and went 7 of 11 for 84 yards and one TD across three series.
Watson sharp in debut, Texans beat Lions
Deshaun Watson threw a touchdown
Deshaun Watson threw a touchdown to DeAndre Hopkins on his only drive in his preseason debut, and the Houston Texans downed the visiting Detroit Lions 30-23 on Saturday night.
Watson finished 5 of 7 for 60 yards, finding Hopkins from 4 yards out to cap an 11-play, 75-yard drive to open the game. Joe Webb took over from there, finishing 14 of 25 for 186 yards and a touchdown.
Matthew Stafford sat once again for the Lions, who started Josh Johnson at quarterback just a week after signing him. Johnson played into the second half, finishing 9 of 18 for 85 yards, an interception and two fumbles (one lost). David Fales took over and shined, going 12 of 19 for 226 yards and a score.
Rookie third-round safety Will Harris had the Lions’ highlight of the night, scoring on a 19-yard fumble return in the second quarter.
Steelers’ wideouts impress in victory over Chiefs
Second-year wideout James Washington impressed again, and rookie third-rounder Diontae Johnson snared a 24-yard touchdown as the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the visiting Kansas City Chiefs 17-7 on Saturday night.
The Steelers honored late wide receivers coach Darryl Drake, who died suddenly last Sunday, before the game with a moment of silence.
Drake’s pupils played inspired. Washington, a 2018 second-round pick, had four grabs for 78 yards after totaling four for 84 in the preseason opener. Johnson had three grabs for 46 yards and his score, along with another touchdown that was nullified by offensive pass interference. Mason Rudolph (10 of 15, 77 yards) started at quarterback for Pittsburgh before Josh Dobbs (6 of 11, 95 yards, INT) took over just before halftime.
Chiefs starter Patrick Mahomes played just two series, going 2 of 5 for 11 yards. Rookie second-round wideout Mecole Hardman scored a 17-yard touchdown for the second straight game.
–Field Level Media
Report: Bucs GM Licht signed 3-year extension
Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht received a three-year contract extension earlier this year, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
The deal came just days after he lured Bruce Arians out of retirement to coach the team.
Licht is now under contract through 2023, which coincides with Arians’ contract with the team.
Just a year ago, Licht had been rumored to be on the hot seat after the team missed the playoffs for the 10th consecutive season.
The ensuing 5-11 season led to the firing of coach Dirk Koetter, but Arians reportedly insisted on Licht staying in the job before signing on.
Licht, 48, is in his sixth season as the GM after stints in the front offices of the Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles. His 2015 draft class produced starters with the first four picks (QB Jameis Winston, OT Donovan Smith, G Ali Marpet, LB Kwon Alexander), but he also was responsible for trading up in the second round in 2016 to take kicker Roberto Aguayo, who didn’t make it out of his second training camp with the team.
Licht used his top pick this year on inside linebacker Devin White out of LSU. He also signed defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh as a free agent this offseason after allowing DT Gerald McCoy to walk away.
If Licht serves the duration of his contract, he’ll become the longest-tenured GM in club history.
NFL notebook: Chargers S James to have foot surgery
Los Angeles Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James will
Los Angeles Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James will have surgery on his right foot and be sidelined approximately three months, NFL Network reported Saturday.
James suffered a stress fracture in his fifth metatarsal during practice Thursday and was in a walking boot Friday. The three-month timetable leaves open the possibility of James returning from injured reserve for the end of the regular season and the playoffs.
“His production, his intangibles, we’re going to miss him a lot,” head coach Anthony Lynn said Friday. “But we’re a team. I think we have a good team, and we have guys that will step up, and we’ll be fine.”
James recorded 105 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and three interceptions last season after being selected with the 17th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. The 23-year-old earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors and was the first rookie in franchise history to eclipse 100 tackles.
–New England coach Bill Belichick made no commitment as to the role wide receiver Josh Gordon will have when he returns to the team.
Gordon, the talented but troubled receiver whose career has been thrown off course by substance abuse issues, was reinstated from suspension on a conditional basis by the NFL on Friday.
“For the past eight months, Josh’s situation has been entirely a league matter. When Josh returns to our program, we will evaluate the entire situation and do what we feel is best for Josh and the team,” Belichick said in a statement released by the team.
–Authorities in Las Vegas have decided not to bring charges against Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott over a May 19 incident, according to TMZ Sports.
Security guard Kyle Johnson had pressed charges against Elliott over an incident at the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Elliott’s camp accused Johnson of extortion in a statement released to the NFL Network after the charges were made.
–Josh McCown was lured out of retirement to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles.
McCown announced his retirement and joined ESPN as an NFL analyst, ending a 17-year career that spanned 10 teams. But he’ll make it 11 when he officially signs with the Eagles, a team that can’t seem to keep a backup healthy this preseason.
Nate Sudfeld suffered a broken wrist in the preseason opener, and his audition to be the No. 2 quarterback behind Carson Wentz was derailed by surgery. Sudfeld could be ready to return in mid-September, head coach Doug Pederson said. No. 3 quarterback Cody Kessler was diagnosed with a concussion following a hit in Thursday’s game.
–The Pittsburgh Steelers are honoring the memory of Darryl Drake, their late wide receivers coach, with a helmet decal.
The yellow decal with the initials “DD” will debut in Saturday night’s preseason home game against the Kansas City Chiefs and will be worn throughout the 2019 campaign.
–Almost one year after suffering a gruesome knee injury during a preseason game, Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Marqise Lee returned to practice.
The Jaguars removed the 27-year-old veteran from the physically unable to perform list. Lee suffered a torn left ACL during the Jaguars’ third preseason game on Aug. 25, 2018 against Atlanta.
Pollard flashes, Cowboys handle Rams
With Ezekiel Elliott still holding
With Ezekiel Elliott still holding out, rookie running back Tony Pollard had 51 yards on six touches, including a 14-yard touchdown run, as the visiting Dallas Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Rams 14-10 on Saturday night.
Pollard, a fourth-round pick out of Memphis, totaled five carries for 42 yards on the ground. He broke two tackles and powered through two more Rams defenders at the goal line to cap the Cowboys’ first possession.
That finished Dak Prescott’s only series of the night, as he hit all five pass attempts for 64 yards on a 12-play, 97-yard drive. Mike White entered next and struggled, going 7 of 13 for 30 yards and an interception, before giving way to Cooper Rush (10 of 16, 83 yards, TD).
As usual, Sean McVay sat the Rams’ starters. Backup QB Blake Bortles went 7 of 11 for 62 yards and a TD, while rookie running back Darrell Henderson had 54 yards on 12 touches, including six catches for 38 yards.
Gilbert outduels Brissett, Browns clip Colts
With
With both starting quarterbacks sitting out, Cleveland Browns backup Garrett Gilbert threw for 151 yards and two scores to outduel Jacoby Brissett in a 21-18 victory Saturday afternoon over the host Indianapolis Colts.
Gilbert, a standout in this spring’s Alliance of American Football, completed 13 of 19 passes, including a 4-yard score to Jaelen Strong and a 6-yarder to D’Ernest Johnson. Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr. and the Browns’ other starters did not play, after two productive joint-practice sessions with the Colts during the week. Beckham has yet to play in the preseason.
Brissett played three series, going 8 of 10 for 100 yards and a 12-yard touchdown to Eric Ebron. Deon Cain, a 2018 sixth-round pick who missed all of his rookie season with a torn ACL, had seven catches for 80 yards, both game highs.
Andrew Luck sat out for the Colts as he continues to work back from a left ankle injury, but he did warm up pregame, moving laterally through bag drills and throwing several passes.
Thomas fires 61, seizes 6-shot lead at BMW
Justin Thomas tied the course record with an 11-under-par 61 to surge to a commanding lead of the BMW Championship in the third round Saturday at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Ill.
Thomas moved to 21-under 195 through 54 holes, good for a six-shot lead going into Sunday’s final round.
Tony Finau (who shot 68) and Patrick Cantlay (68) are tied for second place, followed by South Africa’s Rory Sabbatini (67), who holds fourth alone at 14 under.
Thomas, 26, began the round with birdies on the first five holes. His lone blemish came with a bogey on the par-4 sixth, but he bounced back with a birdie at No. 8.
Thomas scorched the backside in 6 under, aided by a pair of eagles. At the par-5 10th, he hit a 259-yard approach to just three feet for a tap-in, then holed his 180-yard approach on the par-4 16th. He also used a chip-in for a birdie at the par-5 14th and rolled in a 6-footer for birdie at the par-3 17th.
Thomas entered the tournament — the second of three tournaments in the FedEx Cup Playoffs — in 15th place in the FedExCup standings.
If Thomas wins the BMW Championship, he’ll move atop the standings.
Finau had an eagle on the fourth hole — holing out from 119 yards on the par-4 — and was 4 under for the round until a bogey at No. 9. He played the backside at 1 under.
Cantlay had his only bogey of the round on the 16th hole. He closed with a birdie on the final hole.
Spain’s Jon Rahm (66) is alone in fifth place at 13 under. He had the fourth-best round of any golfer in the field, but the gap grew between him and Thomas.
Brandt Snedeker (67), Lucas Glover (69) and Canada’s Corey Conners (69) share sixth place at 12 under.
Second-round leader Hideki Matsuyama of Japan shot 73, falling to a ninth-place tie at 11 under alongside Rickie Fowler, Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele.
Tiger keeps Tour Championship hopes alive with 67 at BMW
Tiger Woods kept his hopes of qualifying for next week’s Tour Championship alive by shooting a 5-under-par 67 on Saturday during the third round of the BMW Championship in Medinah, Ill.
Woods finished the day at 7-under 209 through 54 holes at Medinah Country Club outside Chicago, tied for 31st after finishing Friday tied for 48th. He needs to place 11th or better to advance and defend his Tour Championship next week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
“I figured I (was) going to have to do something in mid-60s for two straight days there,” Woods said afterward. “Left myself pretty far behind after the first two rounds. At least, I’ve got a shot at it.”
He sits four strokes back of four players who are tied for ninth.
The 43-year-old put together his first bogey-free round all season, birdieing the fourth and seventh holes on the front nine and Nos. 10, 14 and 16 on the back. Woods hit 12 of 18 greens and 10 of 14 fairways, needing just 27 putts to complete the round.
He had totaled seven bogeys and nine birdies through two rounds to start the week, scoring 71 in both.
“Basically, the only difference between today and the last couple of days, I was able to clean up the card,” Woods said. “I didn’t have any stupid mistakes where I made bogey from bad spots or from easy spots I converted a nice up-and-down on five. I did the little things that was able to keep the momentum going and made a couple putts here and there.”
The score was Woods’ lowest since the final round of the Memorial Tournament in early June and tied for his lowest since the second round of the WGC-Mexico Championship in February. The event is only his fourth since the Memorial, including a missed cut at The Open Championship and a withdrawal from The Northern Trust last week due to an oblique injury.
The injury wasn’t enough to keep Woods out this week, and he said he felt considerably better during Saturday’s round.
“It’s just one of those things where some days I feel better than others, but also, then again, it’s what I do with the golf club, too,” he said. “Able to swing the club properly. Body feels better.”
Flores: Fitzpatrick will ‘probably’ start Miami’s third preseason game
Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said veteran quarterback
Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will “probably start” the team’s third preseason game on Thursday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Flores made the announcement after Friday’s 16-14 loss at Tampa Bay, when Josh Rosen got the start and completed 10 of 18 passes for 102 yards.
Flores has said he wants Miami’s third preseason game to be a “dress rehearsal for what game No. 1’s going to look like” in the regular season, according to Yahoo Sports.
If that’s indeed the case, the 36-year-old Fitzpatrick appears to be on track to start the Sept. 8 opener against the Baltimore Ravens.
“I’m here,” Fitzpatrick told the Miami Herald. “Whatever coach wants me to do. Whenever he wants to put me in or not put me in, I’m ready to play. Whatever he wants, I’m here for.”
Fitzpatrick has started six season openers for four different NFL teams: 2011 and 2012 with the Buffalo Bills, 2014 with the Houston Texans, 2015 and 2016 with the New York Jets, and 2018 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Dolphins signed Fitzpatrick to a two-year, $11 million contract in March.
Miami acquired Rosen, 22, in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals in April.
Report: No charges for RB Elliott in Vegas incident
Authorities in
Authorities in Las Vegas have decided not to bring charges against Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott over a May 19 incident, according to TMZ Sports.
Security guard Kyle Johnson had pressed charges against Elliott over an incident at the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Elliott’s camp accused Johnson of extortion in a statement released to the NFL Network after the charges were made.
TMZ has aired video footage of the incident in which Elliott is seen leaning against a security guard, who fell to the ground when the metal railing behind him toppled over. Elliott was handcuffed and briefly detained by Las Vegas police around 3 a.m. before being released.
The gossip site reports that police and prosecutors decided against bringing charges after reviewing the incident together, citing police documents.
The NFL announced on July 3 that Elliott will not be disciplined for the incident. Commissioner Roger Goodell determined there wasn’t a violation of the personal conduct policy, the league said.
Johnson was displeased with the NFL’s decision so he filed charges in mid-July.
Elliott has had personal conduct issues in the past, most notably receiving a six-game suspension in 2017 due to allegations of abuse made by a former girlfriend.
Elliott, who turned 24 on July 22, rushed for a league-leading 1,434 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games last season. He also caught three touchdown passes.
