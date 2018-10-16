Heisman Trophy Winner Props: Updated through Week 7
Tua Tagovailoa remains the favorite, but Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins close the gap and both jump to 3/1.
Note: The change column indicates the percentage change in the odds of each player. Positive change labeled in green means the player is getting bet and his odds are lower, while the negative change in red means the player’s odds have regressed.
Heisman Trophy Winner Props
Broncos star linebacker promises to whoop Cardinals
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Von Miller, who once said his job was to sack quarterbacks and tell jokes, isn't in a jocular mood with the Denver Broncos mired in a monthlong funk.
During his weekly news conference Tuesday, Miller repeatedly promised that the Broncos (2-4) would whoop the Cardinals (1-5) Thursday night in Arizona.
"I
“I wouldn’t say it’s a must-win,” Miller said. “We’re going to kick their (behind), though. Make sure you put that up there. We’re going to kick their (behind).”
The Broncos lost their fourth straight game on Sunday, when they became the first team in NFL history to allow back-to-back 200-yard rushers — Todd Gurley and Isaiah Crowell.
That led general manager John Elway to declare this week that the Broncos have gotten “very soft” in defending the run, reigniting an insult he used last year that didn’t sit well with the players amid a franchise-worst eight-game skid.
“The last two weeks we had a 200-yard rusher. I get where he’s coming from,” Miller said. “But that was the last two weeks. This week is totally different.”
The Broncos successfully schemed to thwart Rams QB Jared Goff, who was limited to 14 completions for 201 yards and no touchdowns to go with an interception and five sacks.
Gurley, however, capitalized on the Broncos’ heavy use of nickel defense and nose tackle Domata Peko’s worst game in his two seasons in Denver to run for a career-best 208 yards and two TDs a week after the Jets’ Crowell gashed them for 219 yards, including a 77-yard touchdown.
The Broncos’ 23-20 loss left the Rams (6-0) as the league’s last unbeaten team.
Broncos coach Vance Joseph said too many tackles and assignments were missed and challenged his team to get mentally tougher, declaring that tackling is “really mind-set and want-to.”
“Yeah, that was last week, we’re going to be better,” Miller said.
Miller insisted he wasn’t being salty.
“No, I’m not irritated,” he said. “I’m just confident.”
Miller and rookie Bradley Chubb collected 4½ sacks between them last week, but Miller insisted they hadn’t unlocked some sort of pass rush puzzle.
“No, we just got on the board,” Miller said. “And if we’re playing our best, I don’t think there’s anybody in the league that can block me and Bradley. … Especially not the Cardinals. They’re going to get our best on Thursday. They got to come with their best.”
NFL wants players to play with a free mind
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL doesn't want players worrying about getting flagged or fined.
"You gotta play," NFL football operations chief Troy Vincent said Tuesday at the league's fall meetings. "You hope that no player is thinking about a rule. We want them to play (with a) free mind where you're just free and
Chiefs rookie linebacker Breeland Speaks said he didn’t take Tom Brady down because he was concerned about a roughing-the-passer penalty in the fourth quarter of Kansas City’s 43-40 loss at New England on Sunday night. Brady eluded Speaks and ran 4 yards for a touchdown to give the Patriots the lead.
“We watched that video and watched that play and Tom did what we’ve seen Tom do a thousand times,” Vincent said.
“He stepped up in the pocket and the defender didn’t make a play or didn’t create a sack, but you don’t want any player thinking about a penalty or being fined but you hope that he would make that adjustment on some of the things we’ve put in place and that’s not just for his opponent’s protection but for his as well.”
Overall, roughing-the-passer calls are down since the competition committee clarified to game officials the techniques used in such hits during a conference call last month. There were 34 roughing calls through the first three weeks and 19 in the three weeks since the call.
Vincent said the league didn’t advise officials to cut down on the calls, but emphasized to them making sure they see it clearly.
“If you don’t see the complete play, don’t call it,” Vincent said. “That was a directive from the competition committee. That was always the point of emphasis but after the (conference) call and after watching the video, the committee and our coaches (said): ‘If you don’t see the complete play, we ask that you leave the penalty in your pocket.'”
Packers linebacker Clay Matthews was penalized three times in the first three weeks for roughing the passer, including two of which that appeared to be normal tackles. Matthews suggested the league has gone soft and argued that defensive players no longer know what constitutes a legal hit.
Dolphins defensive end William Hayes tore his right ACL trying to avoid landing on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.
“Every time we emphasized a call, you see more calls in the preseason and first (few) weeks and then you see an adjustment, and a leveling out of calls,” said Atlanta Falcons CEO Rich McKay, the head of the league’s competition committee. “We’re not going to apologize for trying to protect players we think are in a vulnerable state.”
Some other things we learned on the first day of the NFL’s fall meetings:
MORE FINES THAN FLAGS: There have been only six penalties for illegal use of the helmet, but Vincent said between 10-12 players have been fined for such hits and almost 70 warning letters have been issued to players about using the crown of their helmet to initiate a hit.
“We told officials if they don’t see all three elements of it, we can fine it on Monday and we’ll get the conducted corrected,” McKay said. “I think the players have adjusted, the officials have adjusted and I know the coaches have adjusted.”
CONCUSSIONS DOWN: Concussions in preseason were down from 91 to 79, a 13 percent decline. Concussions on kickoffs were zero in the preseason, down from three. Concussions in practices were down from 23 to 9. Jeff Miller, the league’s executive vice president of health and safety initiatives, credits a reduction plan the NFL put into place last year, improvements in helmets in part spurred by the league ratings of helmets and banning of some, rules changes such as the “helmet rule” and the kickoff rules, and the education of players.
“We’re certainly optimistic about the results,” said Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s medical director. “We’ll continue with more in-depth analyses of concussions.”
HELMET BAN: Miller said there were some 230 helmets players used in 2017 that ranked in the red area, meaning they were banned for new league players in 2018 and will be banned for every player next season. Through Week 3 of this season, about 40 were still in use that were grandfathered in.
He noted “it’s sometimes hard to make a change,” but added that players won’t have a choice after this season regarding those helmets.
ADVANTAGE, OFFENSE: Teams are scoring more than ever. The number of points (4,489), touchdowns (504) and touchdown passes (328) are the most in league history through six weeks.
McKay credited the performance of young quarterbacks and the emphasis on calling illegal contact and defensive holding penalties. Illegal contact penalties are up from 11 to 36. After six weeks in 2016, there were 30 such calls.
“We didn’t like the way it was going last year and it led to passing yardage going down,” McKay said. “As defenses get more aggressive and grab more, yards go down.”
Vincent said he expects scoring to “normalize” as teams see more film on the young quarterbacks and he noted weather conditions later in the season could make an impact.
“I believe some of the defenses and coordinators will adjust,” Vincent said. “Players are adjusting all the time and you just need game footage to see what people can and can’t do.”
PARITY IS GOOD: Games have been closer through the first six weeks. So far, 54 games have been decided by one score, tied for the most in league history at this point. There have been 28 games decided by three points or fewer, second-most at this point.
“Those are good stats for us because fans want to watch and attend close games,” McKay said.
Mara: Giants need less talk, more play from WR Beckham
Giants owner John Mara is ready for Odell Beckham Jr. to start making headlines on the field and cease fire behind the microphone.
"I think he needs to do a little more playing and a little less talking," Mara said at the NFL fall owners meetings on Tuesday.
“I think he needs to do a little more playing and a little less talking,” Mara said at the NFL fall owners meetings on Tuesday.
Off to a 1-5 start and with critics lining up to rip quarterback Eli Manning, Mara said the team is embarrassed to be at the bottom of the NFC East and NFL standings with one victory entering Week 7.
“It’s not just him,” Mara said of Manning, who took multiple questions last week about his ability to play at a high level in the aftermath of last week’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. “It’s pretty disappointing. I’m sick about it.
“When you’re 1-5, generally it means everybody has to play better.”
Mara said he did not confront Beckham about comments made to ESPN, but Fox Sports reported the wide receiver was fined. He also was asked by coach Pat Shurmur, described in the Fox report as ‘livid,’ to apologize to the team for being critical of Manning and the offense in general.
The Giants remain convinced they drafted the best player available at No. 2 in the 2018 draft when running back Saquon Barkley, and not USC quarterback Sam Darnold, was selected. Darnold went one pick later to the Jets.
With Manning’s production down, media coverage has focused on the Giants passing on a passer for a running back, a position at which difference-makers can historically be found later in the draft.
Mara said he still believes Barkley was “the best player in the draft.”
Beckham signed a six-year, $103 million contract before the start of the 2018 season and said at the press conference announcing the deal that he had learned from past flare-ups on and off the field.
In the latest episode of I AM MORE with Uninterrupted, Beckham said he will not apologize.
“I’m sorry that I’m not gonna apologize from my heart,” Beckham said. “I don’t feel like you deserve an apology for one, and I don’t feel like it’s necessary for me to apologize for how I feel.”
Beckham said in the episode his delivery could have been better.
“Like I really went hard this offseason to repair myself — mind, body and soul — and put me back together, to be able to come here and do what? Do the same thing that I was just doing?” he said. “I worked way too hard to just even be able to play football again. I’m not gonna be OK with being mediocre. I’m not gonna be OK with being average.”
Mara said Tuesday he has confidence the right staff is in place — general manager Dave Gettleman and Shurmur — to produce winning results.
Gettleman made multiple roster moves Tuesday, adding wide receiver Bennie Fowler from the practice squad and placing Cody Latimer on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong (concussion) also went on IR, and cornerback Donte Deayon was waived. The Giants also elevated linebacker Ukeme Eligwe and cornerback Grant Haley from the practice squad.
Unbeaten Rams still top AP Pro32 poll; Patriots are No. 2
NEW YORK (AP) — And then there was one.
After six weeks, the Los Angeles Rams are the NFL's last unbeaten team following their 23-20 victory over the Denver Broncos.
The Rams will look to stay unbeaten on Sunday when they face the San Francisco 49ers in the final game of a three-game road swing.
And it’s little surprise that the Rams are the unanimous top team in the latest AP Pro32 poll for the fourth consecutive week. They received all 12 first-place votes and 384 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.
“Todd Gurley has staked an early claim in this year’s MVP race,” Newsday said Bob Glauber. “With 208 rushing yards and two touchdowns, he kept the Rams unbeaten with a narrow road win at Denver.”
The New England Patriots are inching their way back to the top. The Patriots moved two spots to No. 2 after their 43-40 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
“Death. Taxes. Patriots,” said Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.
The Chiefs slipped a spot to No. 3 after their first loss of the season. The Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals in their second consecutive Sunday night matchup.
The Bengals dropped three spots to No. 8 after their 28-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers, who have won two in a row, climbed three spots to No. 9 as they enter their bye week.
The New Orleans Saints, coming off their bye week, fell a spot to No. 4. They return to action this week against the Baltimore Ravens.
The Ravens jumped four spots to No. 6 after their 21-0 rout of the Tennessee Titans, in which they had a franchise-record 11 sacks.
“The Ravens play serious defense, which is a rarity in the new-age NFL,” said Ira Kaufman of Fox 13 in Tampa, Florida.
Another team making a big climb was the Los Angeles Chargers, who moved six spots to No. 5 after routing the Cleveland Browns 38-14. The Chargers face the Titans in London for a game at Wembley Stadium.
The Minnesota Vikings moved up two spots to No. 7 after topping the Arizona Cardinals.
The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles jumped five places to round out the top 10.
“(Carson) Wentz getting stronger,” Fox Sports’ John Czarnecki said.
STATEMENT FROM NFL COMMISSIONER ROGER GOODELL ON THE PASSING OF PAUL ALLEN
NFL Week 6 Stat Recap Table: QB, RB and WR
For some, it was an amazing week, like Tom Brady, Todd Gurley and Tyreek Hill. For others like Marcus Mariota, it was a week to forget. The Titans allowed him to be sacked 11 times, and yet he completed only 10 passes. It's not uncommon to see something like this when a backup comes in
For some, it was an amazing week, like Tom Brady, Todd Gurley and Tyreek Hill. For others like Marcus Mariota, it was a week to forget. The Titans allowed him to be sacked 11 times, and yet he completed only 10 passes. It’s not uncommon to see something like this when a backup comes in for a possession or two, but Mariota played the entire game. Either the Ravens defense was on fire, or the Titans are in desperate need of a offensive line.
Notable Performances
- Jameis Winston, Andrew Luck ,and Patrick Mahomes tossed for 4 touchdowns
- Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers both produced 2 touchdowns, along with last minute game winning drives
- Melvin Gordon rushed for 132 yards and 3 touchdowns
- Todd Gurley rushed for 208 yards and 2 touchdowns
- Tyreek Hill caught 7 passes for 142 yards and 3 touchdowns
Giants sign WR Fowler, add Eligwe, Haley from practice squad
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have signed former Denver Broncos receiver Bennie Fowler and placed linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong and wide receiver Cody Latimer on injured reserve.
The moves were among a number made by the Giants (1-5) on Tuesday as they returned to practice after a long weekend following a Thursday
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have signed former Denver Broncos receiver Bennie Fowler and placed linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong and wide receiver Cody Latimer on injured reserve.
The moves were among a number made by the Giants (1-5) on Tuesday as they returned to practice after a long weekend following a Thursday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
New York, which will face Atlanta (2-4) on Monday night, also signed linebacker Ukeme Eligwe and cornerback Grant Haley from its practice squad. Cornerback Donte Deayon was waived.
Wide receiver Kalif Raymond and defensive end Myles Humphrey were signed to the practice squad, a day after defensive back Ronald Zamort was added.
Armstrong has a concussion. Latimer has a hamstring injury. Both were hurt against the Eagles.
Armstrong had 18 tackles and two more on special teams. Latimer had six catches for 108 yards, including three receptions for 52 yards against Philadelphia.
Fowler played for the Broncos from 2015-17. He appeared in 45 regular-season games and caught 56 passes for 698 yards and five touchdowns. He caught Peyton Manning’s final career pass, a two-point conversion in the Broncos’ victory in Super Bowl 50.
Fowler joined the Chicago Bears as a free agent in April and was released on Sept. 1. The Patriots signed him on Sept. 10 and cut him less than a week later.
Deayon had six tackles in four games this season.
Ballin’ on a Budget Week 6 Results
The Patriots came so close to putting us very much in the green, but their inability to hold a double-digit halftime lead put our dreams on hold. Still, as it was, we had a very good week, going 3-1-1, making it our fifth week out of six where we avoided going under .500. Unfortunately, we took a shot with $10 of our $20 budget on the Patriots, so that game was where all the money was this week.
The Patriots came so close to putting us very much in the green, but their inability to hold a double-digit halftime lead put our dreams on hold. Still, as it was, we had a very good week, going 3-1-1, making it our fifth week out of six where we avoided going under .500. Unfortunately, we took a shot with $10 of our $20 budget on the Patriots, so that game was where all the money was this week.
That being said, we still grabbed a return on investment of about 25 percent this week and have pulled almost exactly even on the season. Our pick percentage is also sitting at 56 percent, meaning that if it creeps a little bit higher in the coming weeks, we’ll be close to the professional standard of 60 percent.
LOSS: Panthers over Redskins (EVEN): Redskins 23, Panthers 17.
Oh, so close. Like I said, we had every reason to think the Panthers would drop this one, but their talent should have won out. Washington went up 17-0 and I gave up on Carolina. However, they climbed back into the game and were in the red zone when they failed to convert on fourth and 5 to end the game.
Cam Newton and Co. got hot just a little too late and they fell on the road to a Washington team that looked terrible a week ago. That’s just the NFL sometimes. The fact the Panthers even made this close at the end made this one exciting. Unfortunately, they couldn’t come through in the end. Total win: $0.
WIN: Seahawks -3 vs. Raiders (EVEN): Seahawks 27, Raiders 3.
They say the Seahawks are a different team away from home. They were REALLY far from home this week as this game was played in London, but it didn’t seem to affect Seattle. Russell Wilson and his talented receiving corps picked apart the Raiders secondary and dominated from the jump. Even more importantly for the Seahawks, the defense balled out as well, forcing turnover after turnover.
By the end of the first half, this one wasn’t in doubt and it felt good knowing we were going to have a game in the win column early in the day. We should also keep in mind that Seattle has been great against the spread this season, losing against it only once. Total win: $6.
WIN: Ravens -3 at Titans (-110): Ravens 21, Titans 0.
This game wasn’t the prettiest to watch, but Baltimore easily covered and that’s all we really care about. That defense is scary, now allowing just 12 total points over their last two games. They also found more ways to get Lamar Jackson involved in the offense and he provided a spark. We’ll keep this in mind for potential unders to bet in the future, although you can guess oddsmakers are probably already catching onto this defensive trend.
Tennessee has been feisty this season, ruining several spreads including when they came back and beat the Eagles in overtime to lose us a bet. They showed very little fight today, though, and just like Seattle, Baltimore provided us with plenty of breathing room and the confidence that we were in for a good week. Total win: $5.70.
WIN: Jaguars-Cowboys OVER 40.5 points: Cowboys 40, Jaguars 7.
I certainly can’t claim to have foreseen this outcome, but hey, it won us our bet. Nobody or their moms thought Dallas would put up 40 points on the Jaguars’ defense. It just doesn’t make sense. One of the NFL’s most anemic offenses simply torched the league’s best defense. Blake Bortles also looked terrible for the second week in a row. They have to get something figured out with him or they aren’t winning the division again.
After Dallas hopped out to a 24-0 lead, this seemed like a sure win since Jacksonville would be playing catch up, but it actually ended up being close. The Jags were never able to get anything going offensively, so thank goodness the Cowboys added another touchdown of insurance or this game would’ve ended at 33-7, good enough to break our hearts by half a point. Total win: $3.80.
PUSH: Patriots -3 vs. Chiefs (-110): Patriots 43, Chiefs 40.
We can’t ever have nice things, can we? We would have had a phenomenal day if the Patriots could have better protected their 15-point halftime lead, but I suppose we will settle for a push. New England looked unstoppable in the first half and Kansas City had to keep settling for field goals. In the second half, those field goals turned into trouble and allowed the Chiefs to take the lead at one point late.
It really would have been nice to chalk this one up in the win column and be way up for the season, but as it is, we’re moving on up and that pick percentage continues to rise as well. As we look ahead to next week, it again will be all about picking how much to put on each game. Our only problem this season has been putting small money on our winning picks. Let’s keep reversing that trend into Week 7. Total win: $10.
PIGGY BANK: $116.81 (-2.7% return on investment)
PICK PERCENTAGE: 56% (15-12-3)
Jacob Kornhauser is a sports reporter in Southern Oregon covering all sports, including Oregon and Oregon State athletics. He has been a national baseball writer for Bleacher Report and Rant Sports and has written two baseball books. He also specializes in sports betting analysis. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri Journalism School.
Rodgers leads Pack to comeback win over 49ers
Mason Crosby drilled a 27-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Green Bay Packers to a 33-30 win over the visiting San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
Crosby's kick capped a terrific final drive by Aaron Rodgers, who led a 10-play, 81-yard drive in 1:04 to seal the comeback victory.
Mason Crosby drilled a 27-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Green Bay Packers to a 33-30 win over the visiting San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
Crosby’s kick capped a terrific final drive by Aaron Rodgers, who led a 10-play, 81-yard drive in 1:04 to seal the comeback victory. Rodgers was 25-for-46 passing for 425 yards and two touchdowns, both of which went to Davante Adams.
Green Bay (3-2-1) remained undefeated at Lambeau Field. Three Packers receivers totaled 100-plus yards, with Adams leading the way with 10 catches for 132 yards.
San Francisco (1-5) squandered a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter. C.J. Beathard completed 16 of 23 passes for 245 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
Rodgers engineered the win in the final minute. He rushed for 21 yards up the middle of the field and spiked the ball to stop the clock with 20 seconds left. He then completed passes along the sideline to Adams (two) and Equanimeous St. Brown to set up a short-range field goal by Crosby.
The drive proved to be an exclamation mark for Rodgers, who evened the score at 30 with 1:55 remaining in the fourth period. He lobbed a 16-yard pass to Adams, who leaped for the catch in the left corner of the end zone.
The 49ers led 24-20 at halftime.
San Francisco opened the scoring on a 3-yard run by Matt Breida, who matched his rushing touchdown total (two) from his rookie campaign in 2017.
Green Bay scored the next 17 points on a 2-yard rushing touchdown by Ty Montgomery, a 29-yard field goal by Crosby and a 9-yard passing touchdown from Rodgers to Adams.
The 49ers answered with a 67-yard pass from Beathard to Marquise Goodwin with 27 seconds left in the first quarter. Beathard heaved a perfect pass to hit Goodwin in stride down the middle of the field.
A 39-yarder by Crosby increased Green Bay’s lead to 20-14.
San Francisco responded with a 30-yard strike from Beathard to Goodwin to take the lead with 6:05 to go in the half. Robbie Gould connected on a 46-yard field goal with 4 seconds left in the second quarter to increase the halftime lead to four.
Green Bay pulled within 24-23 early in the second half after Crosby drilled a 51-yard field goal. The 49ers responded with a 44-yarder from Gould to increase the lead to 27-23.
Gould hit a 43-yarder to make it 30-23 early in the fourth quarter before Rodgers’ comeback.
–Field Level Media
Blitzburghed: Bengals pick up pieces after another late loss
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals' depleted defense went with an all-out blitz, hoping to push the Steelers out of field goal range. Instead, Ben Roethlisberger threw a short pass that Antonio Brown turned into a 31-yard touchdown with 10 seconds left, and the Bengals' litany of last-second losses grew with another mindboggling finish.
Brown's catch-and-run
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals’ depleted defense went with an all-out blitz, hoping to push the Steelers out of field goal range. Instead, Ben Roethlisberger threw a short pass that Antonio Brown turned into a 31-yard touchdown with 10 seconds left, and the Bengals’ litany of last-second losses grew with another mindboggling finish.
Brown’s catch-and-run into the end zone gave Pittsburgh a 28-21 victory Sunday that evened up the AFC North and left the Bengals (4-2) trying to figure out what happens next. That final play will stick with them for a while.
Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said Monday that he decided to blitz in hopes of pushing the Steelers (3-2-1) out of Chris Boswell’s range. The Steelers trailed 21-20 and could have won with a field goal.
“We just decided to go after them,” Austin said. “I want our guys to play aggressive, we’re playing to win, and they had a good play called.”
When Roethlisberger saw the Bengals had no safety guarding against a big play, he knew Brown would have a clear path to the end zone. He took the snap and quickly tossed it to Brown, who ran untouched for Pittsburgh’s seventh straight win in the series.
In the aftermath, the Bengals were left trying to pick up the pieces of a defense that lost numerous players and is headed to Kansas City for a game Sunday night. The Chiefs (5-1) have one of the league’s top offenses and are coming off a 43-40 loss to New England.
Linebacker Nick Vigil left in the first quarter with an injured left knee and is out indefinitely. Cornerback Darqueze Dennard hurt his right shoulder late in the first half and didn’t return. Safety Shawn Williams left with a concussion in the third quarter. Others were in and out of the lineup with injuries.
The defense starred in Cincinnati’s solid start, scoring three touchdowns and finishing off three games by getting turnovers. With a chance to end the Bengals’ streak of abysmal finishes against the Steelers, the defense failed to hold on.
The Steelers got the ball at their 23-yard line with 1:12 left and three timeouts. Roethlisberger completed passes of 8 and 10 yards to JuJu Smith-Schuster. A holding call on cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick provided a first down.
Roethlisberger completed another pass that Smith-Schuster turned into a 23-yard gain and put them in field goal range with 15 seconds left and two timeouts. That play put the Steelers in position to pull it out.
“That was one there that he found the hole in the coverage,” Austin said. “Every coverage has got a little bit of a weakness in it, and where they hit us was right behind the linebackers and just in front of the safeties.”
Although Boswell has struggled this season, he has never missed a kick at Paul Brown Stadium. He had a game winner with 14 seconds left in Pittsburgh’s 18-16 playoff victory in 2015. He had another on the final play of a 23-20 victory last December.
Austin decided to take a chance with a blitz, hoping to drop a runner for a loss or sack Roethlisberger, rather than leave Boswell in position to kick another game winner.
“I didn’t want to leave it into the field goal kicker’s hands and allow him because it’s not every day you block a field goal,” Austin said.
DEFENDING BURFICT: Coach Marvin Lewis declined again on Monday to address linebacker Vontaze Burfict’s latest hit to Brown’s head . Burfict hit Brown in the shoulder and helmet with his forearm as the receiver was being tackled by Shawn Williams and Jessie Bates.
Brown was shaken up and left the game for a couple of plays. The officials didn’t flag the play, but the NFL could discipline Burfict after reviewing it. Burfict was suspended by the league for hitting Brown in the head during the 2015 playoff game and was suspended for the start of the next season. He also was suspended for the first three games of the 2017 season for an egregious hit during a preseason game. He sat out the first four this year for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.
“Everybody makes a comment on everything that 55 does,” Lewis said, using Burfict’s number. “They don’t comment on anything anybody else does, so let’s leave it at that.”
Report: RB Bell still a no-show in Pittsburgh
Disgruntled holdout running back Le'Veon Bell did not show up for player meetings with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday morning, NFL Network reported.
The Steelers are on their bye week with practices scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday before a break that ends Oct. 22. Under terms of the collective bargaining agreement, players must
Disgruntled holdout running back Le’Veon Bell did not show up for player meetings with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday morning, NFL Network reported.
The Steelers are on their bye week with practices scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday before a break that ends Oct. 22. Under terms of the collective bargaining agreement, players must have four consecutive days off during the bye week.
Coach Mike Tomlin is giving the team off days Thursday through Sunday.
Previously, Bell told ESPN that he intends to end his holdout at some point to play this season, his sixth in the NFL, all with the Steelers. A source told ESPN that Bell was targeting a return during Pittsburgh’s bye week.
The Steelers next play Oct. 28 against the Cleveland Browns.
Bell has refused to sign the team’s $14.5 million franchise tag and wants a new contract. Over the summer, the Steelers reportedly offered Bell a five-year, $70 million contract, but Bell balked because only $17 million was guaranteed. Big-name running backs Todd Gurley and David Johnson, who signed new contracts, received at least twice that amount in money guaranteed.
If Bell returns to the Steelers (3-2-1), he will be going back to a team that has found a capable replacement at running back. Second-year back James Conner has run the ball 103 times for 453 yards (4.4-yard average) and seven touchdowns. He also has caught 26 passes for 257 yards in six games. That’s the third-most receptions on the team, behind JuJu Smith-Schuster and Antonio Brown.
–Field Level Media
Could trade provide graceful exit for Giants’ Manning?
Dallas Cowboys: It's tough replacing one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history, but that's just what Brett Maher is doing this season -- and doing it well. When the Cowboys cut Dan Bailey and his $3.4 million salary and brought in the $480,000-a-year Maher, no one was quite sure how it
Dallas Cowboys: It’s tough replacing one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history, but that’s just what Brett Maher is doing this season — and doing it well. When the Cowboys cut Dan Bailey and his $3.4 million salary and brought in the $480,000-a-year Maher, no one was quite sure how it would turn out. But on the season, he’s hit 15 of 16 field goals, missing only his first attempt of the year. On Sunday, in the Cowboys’ 40-7 drubbing of Jacksonville, Maher hit field goals of 32, 46, 50 and 55 yards. He also connected on all four extra-point attempts. “Hats off to our kicker, Brett, for doing his job,” defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said after the game. “He’s pretty nice.” An even bigger compliment came from Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones. “We’re really pleased with how he’s kicking,” Jones said. “He’s kicking in form with how he kicked in preseason. It’s not surprising.”
New York Giants: ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck shared on Sunday his idea about how the Giants and struggling quarterback Eli Manning could divorce amicably: trade him to Jacksonville. Despite being 3-3, the Jaguars have playoff aspirations, but quarterback Blake Bortles has been inconsistent. In Jacksonville, the 37-year-old Manning could reunite with the man he won two Super Bowl games with, Tom Coughlin, the Jags’ president.
“I would do Eli Manning a solid. I would trade him to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville has a team and they’re making a run,” Hasselbeck said on the network. “Eli Manning is Tom Coughlin’s quarterback. If you were to ask Tom Coughlin what he’s looking for in a quarterback, he’s thinking about what Eli Manning does for him. Having him in the organization would be a value to the Jaguars and lets Giants fans turn the page.”
Philadelphia Eagles: Left tackle Jason Peters sustained a torn right biceps in the Eagles’ Week 6 win over the New York Giants, but he shouldn’t miss much time, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport reported Sunday that Peters could return in just a week or two. Peters, 36, has played just two complete games this season as he has battled a quadriceps injury. Halapoulivaati Vaitai struggled in the preseason and hasn’t dazzled in the regular season, but he most likely will start while Peters is sidelined. He started 10 regular-season games when Peters went down with a knee injury last year, plus three more in the postseason. The Eagles (3-3) meet the Carolina Panthers (3-2) Sunday in Philadelphia.
Washington Redskins: Adrian Peterson was listed as questionable before the Redskins’ game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The 33-year-old running back didn’t let a separated shoulder suffered a week earlier stop him, though. He rushed for 97 yards on 17 carries as the Redskins won 23-17. “I had already made up in my mind Friday, ‘Hey, I’m going to give it a go, and I know it’s going to be painful but it’s mind over matter and keep pressing,'” Peterson told reporters after the game. “So that’s what I ended up doing.” The coaches on both sides applauded his efforts. “I can’t say enough about what he did today, playing through the pain of the shoulder and the knee,” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said of Peterson. “What a pro. What a pro he is.” Panthers coach Ron Rivera had this to say: “Adrian Peterson ran hard. I think he created the opportunity for them down the stretch to control the clock a little bit.”
–Field Level Media
After loss, Matt Nagy, Bears deal with big dose of adversity
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — After three weeks of success, adversity hit the Chicago Bears in waves.
An injury to pass rusher Khalil Mack, a key missed field goal, turnovers at critical times, penalties, and a faltering defense all combined to help take down the Bears 31-28 in overtime Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
The
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — After three weeks of success, adversity hit the Chicago Bears in waves.
An injury to pass rusher Khalil Mack, a key missed field goal, turnovers at critical times, penalties, and a faltering defense all combined to help take down the Bears 31-28 in overtime Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
The mistakes ended a three-game winning streak by Chicago (3-2) and even led to the first real criticism for coach Matt Nagy. On Monday at Halas Hall, Nagy stood up for his share of blame.
“I’m a big boy,” Nagy said. “I can handle the criticism.”
Of more concern than all of this with the New England Patriots coming to Soldier Field on Sunday is Mack’s health. He completed the game after suffering an ankle injury, but failed to record a sack for the first time this season.
Team medical personnel will evaluate his injury in the next few days, and Nagy said it won’t include X-rays.
Chicago’s defense looked entirely different without Mack 100 percent healthy. The pass rush never got to Miami quarterback Brock Osweiler, and the Bears’ league-best run defense was trampled by 35-year-old running back Frank Gore for 101 of Miami’s 161 rushing yards.
Missed tackles on Albert Wilson contributed to two shorter passes going for long touchdowns to cap off a nightmare afternoon in the heat for the Bears.
“I hope it’s an aberration, but we’ll discuss it and we make everybody accountable,” Nagy said about poor tackling. “I think for our team and our players we like to pump them up and show them the good stuff, but we’ll also show them the bad stuff. You know, why did this happen? And use it as motivation.
“So I hope it was just a one-time thing.”
Some turnovers took on a different form than in other games this season.
Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw one interception in the end zone, but for the first time the Bears offense had someone other than Trubisky lose a fumble.
Both Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen lost the ball, Howard at the goal line and Cohen with the offense near midfield in pursuit of the winning points.
“We need to protect the football better,” Nagy said. “We need to have better ball security and try to win those turnover margins.”
Howard went for more than a quarter without a carry following his goal-line fumble, but Nagy said no punishment was involved and this was determined more by the game situation.
“Anytime somebody does that, a lot of times you’re in that mode where somebody fumbles the football and you want to give them the football right away,” Nagy said. “But for us, we were having success throwing the football in the second half and we just stuck with that.”
Despite the interception, Trubisky put up a strong second half and finished 22 of 31 for 316 yards with three touchdowns. His passer rating for the season is 105.6.
“Mitch is playing really well right now, he’s playing really well,” Nagy said. “You’re seeing the growth of the players’ trust within each other, and his growth with these players.”
Nagy had to fend off questions about his overtime decision to run the ball on third down, rather than pass to try to get Cody Parkey a field goal try closer than 53 yards in overtime. Parkey missed it wide right.
“Hindsight is 20-20,” Nagy said. “You pass the ball and get the first (down), and then who knows what goes on from there? In the end, I felt very comfortable with giving Cody Parkey a chance to make that field goal.
“And I’ll say this: Depending on the situations, I have ultimate trust in him to make that.”
The Bears remained in first place in the NFC North with a 3-2 record after the loss, and Nagy looked ahead with a positive attitude.
“This is not a ‘Debbie Downer’ organization,” Nagy said referring to the “Saturday Night Live character. “We’re a winning team, we lost that game, life goes on. How’re we going to get better?”
Struggling Buccaneers fire defensive coordinator Mike Smith
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fired defensive coordinator Mike Smith and replaced him with linebackers coach Mark Duffner.
The move Monday came a day after the team's third straight loss following a 2-0 start and two weeks after Dirk Koetter said he had no intentions of dismissing Smith because the Bucs'
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fired defensive coordinator Mike Smith and replaced him with linebackers coach Mark Duffner.
The move Monday came a day after the team’s third straight loss following a 2-0 start and two weeks after Dirk Koetter said he had no intentions of dismissing Smith because the Bucs’ defensive woes were not the fault of any one person.
Tampa Bay has the NFL’s second-ranked offense and No. 1 passing attack, but is next to last in total defense and has allowed a league-high 34.6 points per game.
Koetter said in a statement said that “these decisions are always difficult, but our top priority here is to ensure that we do everything possible to help this team succeed.”
Smith is the former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. Koetter was his offensive coordinator there and hired his old boss as defensive coordinator when Koetter became coach of the Bucs after the 2015 season.
NFL Week 6 Football Props: 49ers vs. Packers
It's been an interesting season for both the Green Bay Packers and the 49ers of San Francisco. Both teams sit at 3rd in their respective divisions, and have produced only 3 combined wins. The 49ers lone win came against the Detroit lions, a team that handed Green Bay its second loss last week. San Francisco
It’s been an interesting season for both the Green Bay Packers and the 49ers of San Francisco. Both teams sit at 3rd in their respective divisions, and have produced only 3 combined wins. The 49ers lone win came against the Detroit lions, a team that handed Green Bay its second loss last week. San Francisco has averaged just over 23 points through it’s first five games, so their offense doesn’t seem to be the problem. Their defense however has allowed almost 30 each game, including 28 last week to the struggling Arizona offense. The Packers have also seen there share of struggles. Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been full strength for any of the games thus far. The wide receiver corps is dealing with its share of injuries. And Mason Crosby just came off perhaps his worst kicking performance of his career. Despite all of this, the Packers can hop into second place over the Vikings with a win tonight. Green Bay will has its bye next week. They’ll hope that it can provide some long needed-rest for their offense, as they play the Rams, Patriots, and Dolphins (all teams with 4+ wins) in the following 3 weeks.
Alternate lines are available at Sugar House Sportsbook if you live in the state of New Jersey.
49ers vs. Packers Props
Gase: Miami’s Tannehill might return this week against Lions
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says Ryan Tannehill might return this week against the Detroit Lions, but there's uncertainty about the severity of the quarterback's injury to his throwing shoulder.
Gase described Tannehill's status as day to day and said he didn't know whether there was a chance the injury could
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says Ryan Tannehill might return this week against the Detroit Lions, but there’s uncertainty about the severity of the quarterback’s injury to his throwing shoulder.
Gase described Tannehill’s status as day to day and said he didn’t know whether there was a chance the injury could be a long-term issue. Gase said he’s confident Tannehill will play again this season.
The situation is unusual because Gase said Tannehill’s shoulder got worse as last week progressed. Tannehill was ruled out of Sunday’s game against Chicago hours before kickoff, and replacement Brock Osweiler led the Dolphins to a 31-28 overtime victory.
Gase quashed any potential quarterback controversy by saying Tannehill will return to the lineup when he’s healthy.
Bad blood continues between Steelers, Bengals
The Pittsburgh Steelers-Cincinnati Bengals rivalry is alive in well.
The Steelers beat the Bengals Sunday, 28-21. And the two sides had plenty to say to each other during the game, and about each other afterward.
"They were all making threats at me. Dropping f-bombs. Everything. (Vontaze) Burfict was out there lying
The Pittsburgh Steelers-Cincinnati Bengals rivalry is alive in well.
The Steelers beat the Bengals Sunday, 28-21. And the two sides had plenty to say to each other during the game, and about each other afterward.
“They were all making threats at me. Dropping f-bombs. Everything. (Vontaze) Burfict was out there lying saying I spit on him, which I didn’t,” said Pittsburgh wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster. “Most physical game I’ve been in.”
Smith-Schuster, in his second season in the NFL, said the Cincinnati defense was “coming after all of us.”
That isn’t unusual in this AFC North matchup.
Burfict knocked out Steelers star receiver Antonio Brown with a hit to the head in an AFC Wild Card game in 2016; Burfict was suspended the first three games of the following season for the hit.
Last season, in the Steelers’ visit to Cincinnati for a December primetime game, Smith-Schuster delivered a brutal hit to Burfict, then stood over him gloating. Smith-Schuster was suspended one game by the NFL.
On Sunday, Burfict made another play on Brown that didn’t draw a penalty but could be reviewed by the NFL. After Brown made a catch and was being tackled, Burfict entered the play late and appeared to hit Brown’s head with his shoulder. He also hit his own teammate, Jessie Bates, on the play.
The two teams meet again in Pittsburgh on the last day of the season, Dec. 30, when both could have a lot on the line.
Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick will be ready.
“We’re better than them,” he said after the game.
–Field Level Media
Rarely have 6 weeks provided so many up-and-down teams
So many things send NFL coaches into a tizzy. Most of them get addressed immediately.
The one item they can't get done quickly, and often not at all, is finding consistency.
Rarely have the first six weeks of a season provided so many up-and-down performances, from weaklings to world beaters, from turnover machines to takeaway
So many things send NFL coaches into a tizzy. Most of them get addressed immediately.
The one item they can’t get done quickly, and often not at all, is finding consistency.
Rarely have the first six weeks of a season provided so many up-and-down performances, from weaklings to world beaters, from turnover machines to takeaway monsters.
Consider that there are seven teams with 3-3 marks, and another one, Green Bay, at 2-2-1 heading into its Monday nighter against San Francisco. There also are eight other clubs within a half-game or full game of the break-even mark. Had the Panthers and Redskins, both 3-2, and Lions (2-3) not had byes, they might well be .500 clubs now.
Those with a positive approach will call it competitive balance. We’ll stick with mediocrity.
And, most maddeningly, inconsistency.
“Yes, it always hurts more when you know you beat yourself, but that’s part of the game,” Carolina wide receiver Torrey Smith said after a 23-17 defeat at Washington in which the Panthers lost the turnover battle 3-0. “Sometimes you overcome it, sometimes you don’t. There’s no one particular person at fault. We know it’s us as a team.
“Great teams play well all four quarters. Good teams do it sporadically. If we want to be great, we have to be consistent. We had our chances, but we got to be able to do it every Sunday.”
What so many NFL teams do is dominate one week, deliver a dud the next. In Week 6, we had:
—Chicago (3-2), so powerful in its previous game before a bye, blowing a big lead at Miami (4-2), which was coming off messing up a 17-0 edge at Cincinnati in Week 5.
—Dallas (3-3), inept offensively in a prime-time failure at Houston, turning around and pummeling Jacksonville 40-7. The Jaguars seemed like a special group after a 3-1 start that included beating New England. They are now 3-3 with two poor showings in a row.
—Tennessee (3-3), which has followed three successive victories with two awful displays of invisible offense, including falling at Cleveland (2-3-1), a team that was hammered Sunday by the Chargers. Indeed, the Titans, Jaguars and Texans, who lost their opening three before winning the next three games, are tied atop the AFC South. At .500.
—Seattle (3-3), where Pete Carroll is doing one of the best coaching jobs of his career in keeping a retooling — say rebuilding in the Emerald City and you will be thrown into Puget Sound — club competitive. But still inconsistent, despite a 27-3 thrashing of the hapless Raiders.
—Pittsburgh (3-2-1), which once again stole a win at Cincinnati, a regular occurrence over nearly the last two decades. The Steelers have so many issues on and off the field that keeping them from sinking the season is paramount now compared to finding any steadiness.
Don’t expect much of this to change as we move deep into autumn and then into winter. While there are a few teams that are quite good and a bunch that are very bad, the truth about the NFL these days is that the majority of clubs are so-so.
Some can’t find a consistent offense to balance a solid defense, including the three AFC South leaders.
“I also know that we’re not going to be able to be where we want to be unless we figure this thing out on offense,” Houston coach Bill O’Brien admitted Sunday. “And figure out what we have to do to be able to run the ball, throw the ball consistently, and at times we look like a good offense, not really today, but at times we have this season. We have to figure that out.”
Others can move the ball, put up some points, but not regularly stop anybody. The Steelers and Vikings, two teams with a history of strong defense, won’t remind you of the Steel Curtain or the Purple People Eaters right now.
Even some of the true contenders, such as Kansas City and New England, have great offenses and sieve-like Ds.
Injuries always are a plague in the search for consistency. The schedule, especially when weather becomes an issue, can be, too.
Still, the folks at the league offices won’t bemoan ordinariness when it means those teams will be carrying the playoff races down to the end of the schedule. And fans of those teams will be thrilled that, even at 9-7 or 8-8, their guys are in the thick of things, consistency be damned.
Mahomes almost rallies Chiefs to win at New England
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes has been so good this season it's easy to forget he is still learning his way around the NFL.
He was handed another lesson on Sunday night.
Mahomes passed for 352 yards and four touchdowns, but he also threw two first-half interceptions that proved to be quite costly when
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes has been so good this season it’s easy to forget he is still learning his way around the NFL.
He was handed another lesson on Sunday night.
Mahomes passed for 352 yards and four touchdowns, but he also threw two first-half interceptions that proved to be quite costly when the Kansas City Chiefs lost 43-40 to the New England Patriots on Stephen Gostkowski’s 28-yard field goal as time expired.
The 23-year-old Mahomes was the toast of the NFL coming into the weekend, with Kansas City averaging 35 points during its 5-0 start. The 10th overall pick in the 2017 draft arrived in New England with 14 touchdown passes and just two interceptions.
One more victory, and Mahomes would become just the sixth quarterback since 1970 to win each of his first seven starts.
It just didn’t work out, not with Tom Brady directing New England’s prolific attack.
The Chiefs trailed 24-9 at halftime after Mahomes was picked off twice, including Duron Harmon’s first interception of the season in the end zone for a touchback in the final seconds of the second quarter.
“Yeah, I missed some throws,” Mahomes said. “That happens in this league but whenever you’re playing good football teams, you can’t miss those throws.”
Mahomes returned to form in the second half, nearly rallying the Chiefs to a dramatic victory. He found Tyreek Hill for a 1-yard TD pass that made it 33-30 Kansas City with 8:38 left. With the Chiefs trailing 40-33, he connected with Hill again for a 75-yard score that tied the game with just over three minutes remaining.
Tight end Travis Kelce said Mahomes was more composed in the second half.
“It’s a big game, going up against arguably the greatest of all time,” he said. “I know (Mahomes has) got a lot of respect for (Brady). I know this team has a lot of respect for (Brady), and it being a Sunday night game, we knew it was going to be a special one and sure enough the emotions and excitement got a little ahead of us, but we just settled down. Saw him in the second half be more like himself and have a little fun out there.”
Brady noticed, too.
“He made some big (plays). He made a lot of big ones,” Brady said. “The one at the end to Tyreek was a great throw, and he had some other great throws.”
After the tying TD, Brady used a 16-yard pass to James White and a 39-yard completion to Rob Gronkowski to get New England into field-goal range.
Mahomes was 23 for 36 in his franchise-record fifth straight game with 300 or more yards. But his second-half rebound wasn’t enough to extend Kansas City’s win streak.
“He did settle down. He did a nice job,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “But again, the objective is to actually win the game and we didn’t do that. At the same time, when you have one like this, you go back and you learn from it.”
Cardinals’ Jones downplays big game, says he can do better
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — With his MMA-trained hands knocking would-be tacklers out of the way, Chandler Jones has quietly become one of the best defensive players in the NFL.
The league sack leader with a franchise-record 17 last season as an outside linebacker, Jones has switched to defensive end in the team's new scheme and
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — With his MMA-trained hands knocking would-be tacklers out of the way, Chandler Jones has quietly become one of the best defensive players in the NFL.
The league sack leader with a franchise-record 17 last season as an outside linebacker, Jones has switched to defensive end in the team’s new scheme and is harassing quarterbacks as well or better than he has in the past.
Take last week’s 28-18 win at San Francisco, for example. Jones had six tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass swatted down (preventing a two-point conversion). He was named NFC defensive player of the week for his performance.
“The standard that he put on tape this past week is what the standard is,” defensive coordinator Al Holcomb said. “That’s the expectation level for him. And we talk about that each and every day, being at his best on game day, coming to play and impacting the game because he can wreck a game.”
But Jones said he was nowhere near his best against the 49ers.
“I wouldn’t say this is my best football,” Jones said. “A lot of people might say that, but there were a lot of plays on Sunday that I left out there. I wish I could get them back. But that’s the thing about football, you have the opportunity to correct those mistakes.”
Next up is a matchup with the Vikings Sunday in Minnesota, where the Cardinals will have to deal with Kirk Cousins and an array of big-play receivers.
Jones expects a lot of attention.
“You’re always getting double-teamed, being a pass rusher,” he said. “You just have to be aware.”
In the offseason, Jones trains with his brother, MMA fighter Jon “Bones” Jones. It’s helped in his endurance, Jones said, and “pretty much hand speed.”
“When you play the sport of football, whoever has the faster hands wins,” he said.
Holcomb said that when Jones plays like he did last weekend, it rubs off on everyone around him.
It “picks up the other 10 men in the huddle,” Holcomb said. “And they’re trying to match his intensity and his play and his production.”
The Cardinals sent guard Jonathan Cooper and a second-round pick to acquire Jones in 2016. A year later, Arizona signed Jones to a five-year, $83 million contract with $53 million guaranteed. He’s lived up to that kind of paycheck.
Since 2016, Jones has 32 sacks, more than anyone else in the NFL. Von Miller is second with 27 1/2. He had seven more tackles for loss last season than any other player, in addition to leading the league in sacks. But he does it without any bravado.
“He’s one of the premier defensive ends in the National Football League,” Holcomb said. “He goes about his business in a quiet-type fashion, which is fine. If he continues to play like this, which we’re counting on him doing, the recognition will come.”
Jones said the accolades don’t mean much.
“I get that question all the time about not getting national recognition,” he said. “My biggest thing each and every season, even when I was back in New England, is just earning the respect and the trust from my peers, my co-workers, this locker room, the coaches, the training staff, everyone around here. I feel if I can get trust from those guys I have those guys telling me ‘You’re doing a good job’ then I’m happy.”
