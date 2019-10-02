Harvin: ‘Not a game I played that I wasn’t high’
Former NFL wide receiver Percy Harvin admitted he dealt his anxiety by self-medicating with marijuana, and he did so prior to every game of his NFL career.
“There’s not a game — there’s not a game I played that I wasn’t high,” Harvin told Bleacher Report in a video published Wednesday. “And that’s what I kind of want the world to see today, is it’s not a stigma and people doing it and getting into a whole bunch of trouble. It’s just people that’s just living regular life that just got deficiencies or maybe just want to enjoy themselves. It’s a natural way to do so.”
Marijuana is on the NFL’s banned list, although Harvin was never suspended for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.
Harvin, now 31, was diagnosed with an anxiety disorder and played through it during his eight NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills.
“The only thing that really seemed to work is when I would smoke marijuana,” said Harvin, who recorded 353 receptions for 4,026 yards with 22 touchdowns. He also had five rushing scores and five kick returns for touchdowns.
Harvin also addressed his altercation with former Seahawks teammate Golden Tate that took place one day before Super Bowl XLVIII against Denver.
“Golden did an interview, and I had just sat out the previous game with a concussion,” Harvin recalled of what first upset him. “So the question is, ‘How do you feel getting Percy Harvin back and getting some of y’all power back getting ready to play this tough Denver Broncos team?’ And the response was: ‘We made it here without him, so whether he play or don’t play, we going to be good.'”
Harvin admitted “it was true” that he struck Tate and also noted that he cut the chin of fellow wide receiver Doug Baldwin in a melee the following August.
“I never really had done this before, but to finally tell, you know, my man Dougie and Golden that them situations, they were on your boy 100 percent,” Harvin said.
— Field Level Media
With Elliott in fold, Cowboys ready to host Giants
The Dallas Cowboys finally have Ezekiel Elliott in the fold and now they will hope a 41-day holdout will not lead to some rust for the running back when they host the New York Giants in their season opener on Sunday.
“He’s in very good shape, he looks good, but he hasn’t been practicing with pro football players,” Dallas coach Jason Garrett said. “We’ll just see how he fits back in, but he’s a quick study, he’s a smart guy and he’s got an excellent football IQ. We’ll just see where he is and adjust accordingly as we go.”
Shortly before Dallas began its first complete workout on Wednesday ahead of the season opener, Elliott agreed to a six-year, $90 million contract extension.
When he lines up in the backfield to start his fourth season, Elliott will be the league’s highest-paid running back with $50 million guaranteed, and the $15 million per year breaks the standard set by the $14.4 million per season Todd Gurley got from the Rams last year.
Elliott was seeking a long-term deal as he entered the last season of his rookie contract. Quarterback Dak Prescott is in the same situation, but didn’t hold out. The duo helped the Cowboys win the NFC East in two of the last three seasons, but Dallas has yet to get past the divisional round, extending a drought that goes back to the 1995 season.
“I feel good,” Elliott said. “I’m excited to be back. I’m excited to be back on the field. I’m excited to go win some ballgames.”
New York is entering its second season under coach Pat Shurmur. The Giants also are starting their first without wideout Odell Beckham Jr and possibly the last with quarterback Eli Manning as a starter.
Shurmur won five games last season after the Giants were 3-13 in 2017 and then the team traded Beckham to Cleveland. They used the No. 6 pick to select Daniel Jones out of Duke to eventually be Manning’s successor.
The Giants also say they believe they bolstered their offensive line by acquiring Kevin Zeitler from Cleveland to give running back Saquon Barkley even more support after he rushed for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns in his rookie season.
“It’s the first game of the year, and we have to put our best foot forward,” Shurmur said. “We have to do everything in our power to beat Dallas. That’s the importance of it. I tell the players all the time, it’s the players, not the plays. So, we have to get the players ready to play and go do it.
The quarterback transition could wind up being similar to when Kurt Warner began the 2004 season and Manning took over in the final weeks, but the Giants are not ready to proclaim when and if Jones will start a game this season.
Instead, they are focused on getting off to better starts. Since last winning the Super Bowl in the 2011 season, the Giants have won one season opener and are a combined 2-14 in the first half of the season in the last two campaigns.
“You always want to get off to a good start, that’s always the goal,” Manning said. “Right now, we just have to focus on our game plan, on the Cowboys, what they are doing, and we need to go out there and play well.”
Dallas has won the last four meetings with the Giants and nine of the last 12.
–Field Level Media
Broncos rename stadium ‘Empower Field at Mile High’
The Denver Broncos officially renamed their stadium Empower Field at Mile High on Wednesday, ending a period of more than a year without a naming-rights sponsor.
The team announced the deal, which is subject to approval by the Metropolitan Football Stadium District and covers 21 years through 2039.
The venue had previously been called Broncos Stadium at Mile High since June of 2018, following the bankruptcy of former naming-rights sponsor Sports Authority. Sports Authority’s name remained on the building for two years after the company’s 2016 closure, before signs were taken down in January of 2018.
The stadium, which debuted in 2001, was originally called Invesco Field at Mile High before Sports Authority bought naming rights in 2011.
A Denver-based company, Empower is the nation’s second-largest retirement plan provider.
–Field Level Media
Falcons, Vikings open season seeking redemption
After missing the playoffs last season, both the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons are eager for the chance to bounce back in 2019.
The quest to return to prominence in the NFC begins on Sunday, when the Vikings host the Falcons in Minneapolis.
Two seasons ago, Minnesota went 13-3 and memorably reached the NFC Championship Game. In 2016, Atlanta nearly won the Super Bowl before another postseason appearance in 2017. However, each took a step back in 2018, with the Vikings going 8-7-1 and the Falcons a dismal 7-9.
Meaning, both teams should be amped to better those respective performances from last season.
“It will be a good test,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said at his Wednesday press conference. “I think Atlanta is a good football team and well coached. Hopefully, we are too. I think it’s going to be a really good football game.”
A successful season for Minnesota could depend on how Year 2 in town for Kirk Cousins and the offense goes. Now, with full-time coordinator Kevin Stefanski’s zone-scheme system, with help from adviser Gary Kubiak, in place.
Cousins became the first quarterback in league history last season to throw for at least 4,000 yards (4,298) and complete 70 percent of his passes (70.1) with at least 30 touchdowns and 10 or fewer interceptions (he hit the last two figures exactly). However, Minnesota’s offense was inconsistent and held to 10 points or fewer four times.
Cousins still has arguably the best wide receiver tandem in the NFL in Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, who combined for 215 receptions, 2,394 yards and 18 touchdowns. Diggs, however, did not practice Wednesday due to a hamstring issue and will be monitored.
The overall key for Minnesota, though, could be running back Dalvin Cook, healthy again after playing just 15 games in his first two seasons — rushing for 969 yards.
Defensively, the Vikings feature essentially the same faces from a unit that ranked fourth in the NFL allowing 309.7 yards per game.
“Every year is a new year,” Zimmer said. “I think you go in with everything the same. Hopefully, we approach things with a chip on our shoulder and out to prove something.”
Atlanta also has plenty of star power, beginning with quarterback Matt Ryan, who has thrown for at least 4,000 yards in eight straight seasons and had 35 touchdowns with seven interceptions in 2018. As Julio Jones (113 catches, 1,677 yards, eight TDs in 2018) nears a new contract, he’s still Ryan’s top option, with Calvin Ridley looking to build on a rookie season that featured a team-leading 10 TD catches.
With Tevin Coleman now in San Francisco, the Falcons’ backfield belongs to Devonta Freeman. He needs to stay healthy, however, after playing just two games in 2018 because of knee, foot and groin injuries, the last of which ended his season.
Injuries also hindered an Atlanta defense that ranked 25th in average points allowed (26.4) and 28th in yards allowed (384.5) last season. However, coach Dan Quinn is now coordinating that group and has key contributors in linebacker Deion Jones and safety Keanu Neal healthy after they combined to play seven games last season because of injuries.
“Preseason-wise, we focused on getting better and closer, and I certainly think we made a lot of strides on that,” Quinn said this week. “But, you don’t rush that process. You keep battling through it, and keep getting better.”
Minnesota has won three in a row against the Falcons, most recently, 14-9 at Atlanta in 2017.
–Field Level Media
Colts score late, maintain dominance of Titans
The Indianapolis Colts continue to have the Tennessee Titans’ number.
Jacoby Brissett threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to T.Y. Hilton with 4:38 remaining to give the Colts a 19-17 win over the Titans in Nashville, Tenn., on Sunday.
It was the Colts’ 14th win in the last 16 meetings between the AFC South rivals.
With Tennessee ahead 17-13 with 5 1/2 minutes to play, Colts running back Jordan Wilkins broke loose for a 55-yard run to set up first-and-goal at the Titans’ 4-yard line.
Brissett then hit Hilton in the corner of the end zone on the next play to give the Colts the lead, but veteran Adam Vinatieri missed his second extra point of the game and third of the season.
After forcing Tennessee to a three-and-out, the Colts faced fourth-and-1 from their own 35 with 2:23 to play. Rather than punt, Indianapolis went for it. Brissett kept the ball on a sneak and got the first down to help the Colts kill more time.
The Titans (1-1) did get the ball back and drove to the Colts’ 45-yard line with 15 seconds remaining, but an incomplete pass from Marcus Mariota intended for A.J. Brown on fourth-and-2 ended Tennessee’s comeback hopes.
The Colts (1-1) took a 7-0 lead with 8:53 left in the first quarter on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Brissett to tight end Eric Ebron.
The Titans answered on the first play of the second quarter, tying the game on a 1-yard touchdown toss from Mariota to David Quessenberry.
Indianapolis regained the lead at 13-7 eight minutes before halftime on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Brissett to rookie Parris Campbell, but Vinatieri missed the PAT.
Tennessee answered with 10 straight points in the third quarter, starting with a 1-yard touchdown run by Derrick Henry with 11:31 remaining. Cairo Santos drilled a 49-yard field goal with 4:35 left in the quarter to make it 17-13.
Brissett finished the game 17 of 28 for 146 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. Mariota completed 19 of 28 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions.
–Field Level Media
Win or early flight home? Tiger props for The Open
Tiger Woods hasn’t played a competitive round of golf since the U.S. Open, and he admitted he didn’t feel particularly sharp as he arrived in Northern Ireland this week for The Open Championship.
Like most of the field, Woods isn’t very familiar with Royal Portrush, but he has worked diligently to learn the nuances of the rolling links course this week. Still, expectations are tempered, with Woods listed at 20-1 by PointsBet just hours before teeing off in the first round Thursday.
Woods could leave Northern Ireland ranked as high as No. 2 in the world with a victory at The Open Championship. But few would be highly surprised if he doesn’t even make the weekend, having played 10 total rounds on tour since winning the Masters in April.
That has created a bevy of interesting prop bets around his performance this week.
Tiger props by PointsBet:
–Finish Top 5: +380
–Finish Top 10: +185
–Finish Top 20: -110
–Round 1 Over/Under: 69.5
–Round 1 Leader (including ties): +3000
–To be the top USA player: +800
–Play in the final group on Sunday: +800
Those all lean toward how well Woods potentially can finish. For those who believe his game isn’t in shape to even stick around for the weekend, the moneyline bet on him making the cut is -501.
Props can also be on the outlandish side, and there are some entertaining options around Woods. Among them:
–Will be paired with Sergio Garcia in any round: +600
–To win The Open AND final shot made with the flagstick in: +2200
–To make a hole-in-one: +10000
Then there are the individual battles. No. 4 Justin Rose of England is one spot ahead of Woods in the world rankings. Italy’s Francesco Molinari is the defending champion. Xander Schauffele is the young American counterpart with a stellar — albeit short — history in 10 career majors.
Woods’ odds to finish higher than each at Royal Portrush:
–vs. Rose: -110
–vs. Molinari: -122
–vs. Schauffele: -120
–To beat all three: +250. Rose and Molinari are each +250 on the same bet, while Schauffele is +300.
Woods has been the most dynamic figure in golf for the past two decades. His ability to win the Masters this year and then play only sparingly since — without being in contention on a Sunday — has created a special kind of wagering dynamic.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Falcons sign LB Jones to hefty extension
The Atlanta Falcons signed linebacker Deion Jones to a four-year extension on Wednesday, putting him under contract through 2023.
Jones’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told multiple media outlets the extension is worth $57 million with $34 million guaranteed for injury. According to The MMQB, the deal includes an $11 million signing bonus, $13.45 million paid in 2019 and $35.5 million over the first three years, with $25.8 million guaranteed in full.
The annual average of $14.25 million makes Jones the second-highest-paid off-ball linebacker in the NFL, behind only the Jets’ C.J. Mosley ($17 million). His guaranteed money also trails only Mosley ($51 million) at the position.
Jones, 24, was set to enter the final year of his rookie deal. A second-round pick out of LSU in 2016, he had 244 tackles (14 for loss), six interceptions and 21 pass breakups in 31 games (29 starts) through two seasons, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2017. He was limited to six games in 2018 due to a foot injury.
–Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock will not hold out of any training camp practices after he agreed to terms on his rookie contract, multiple outlets reported.
A report Tuesday from 9News.com said negotiations between the sides had stalled, as Lock sought a “quarterback premium” — with additional guarantees or workout bonuses — to be paid more than fellow second-round rookie Dalton Risner, a guard taken by Denver one pick before Lock in April’s draft.
Risner, picked 41st, signed his rookie deal later Tuesday, worth $7.14 million over four years with a $3.2 million signing bonus. Based on the No. 42 draft slot, Lock’s deal is worth just over $7 million over four years with a $3.1 million signing bonus. Both players had portions of future salaries turned into workout bonuses, but Lock was not given a premium, per multiple reports.
–Running back Phillip Lindsay and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders will practice with the Broncos when on-field work at training camp opens Thursday.
Head coach Vic Fangio said Lindsay is “ready to go” following offseason wrist surgery. General manager John Elway said Sanders will be eased into action after tearing his Achilles last season, but he will not be placed on the physically unable to perform list.
Meanwhile, the Broncos waived wide receiver Aaron Burbridge, whom ESPN reported opted to retire rather than report to training camp.
–A scheduled three-day bargaining session between the NFL and the NFL Players Association ended after one day, according to multiple reports.
The sides released a joint statement, saying, “(Wednesday’s) meeting was productive, constructive and beneficial for both sides, and the meetings between the NFLPA’s Executive Committee and the NFL’s Management Council Executive Committee will continue.”
Multiple media outlets reported the sides will reconvene on July 29. ESPN reported the scheduled sessions ended early because information emerged that needed to be discussed further with other owners, quoting a source saying, “big topics are tabled (for now). There is definitely a lot of work to be done.”
–Police in North Carolina issued a felony arrest warrant for Arizona Cardinals tackle Desmond Harrison on charges of assault by strangulation and assault on a female, multiple outlets reported.
Greensboro police said a report was filed Tuesday against the 25-year-old offensive lineman, who was signed off waivers by Arizona last month after being cut by the Cleveland Browns.
The Cardinals immediately released Harrison after the allegations were reported by Bleacher Report and Yahoo! Sports.
–The NFL suspended free agent cornerback Rashard Robinson for 10 games for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy with several missed drug tests.
“I would like to take this opportunity to apologize and take full responsibility,” Robinson said in a statement to NFL Network. “I have no one to blame for my actions. I would like to apologize to my family and supporters.”
Robinson, who turns 24 next week, was suspended four games last year for a substance-abuse violation. He was waived by the New York Jets in May after playing in 10 games (one start) in 2018. A 2016 fourth-round pick of San Francisco, he started 14 of 28 games through his first two seasons with the 49ers and Jets, breaking up 15 passes.
–Field Level Media
Saints QB Brees awarded $6M in diamond lawsuit
Saints QB Brees awarded $6M in diamond lawsuit
Saints QB Brees awarded $6M in diamond lawsuit
A jury awarded more than $6 million to Drew Brees in a lawsuit that claimed a San Diego County jeweler sold him overpriced diamonds.
The New Orleans Saints quarterback was not in court in San Diego on Friday for the verdict, but Brees and his wife, Brittany, both testified during the two-week trial against La Jolla, Calif., jeweler Vahid Moradi.
Their civil suit claimed Moradi valued gems that were purchased as an investment at $15 million, when they were worth millions less. Moradi denied the allegations.
“It was our position that Mr. Moradi breached his fiduciary duty, and that’s essentially what the jury said,” said attorney Andrew Kim, who co-represented the couple with Rebecca Riley, per the San Diego Union-Tribune. “They saw Mr. Moradi for exactly what he is: a grifter and a confidence man.”
Brees, 40, played for the Chargers in San Diego from 2001-05 before joining the Saints.
–Field Level Media
Reavie roars into Travelers lead with 63
Chez Reavie fired a 28 on the back nine Saturday and is lined up for his second victory on the PGA Tour.
Reavie shot a 7-under-par 63 to burst into a six-shot lead after the third round at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.
“I’ve been hitting ball well for a while, but I think now I’m starting to think my way around the golf course better,” Reavie said.
Reavie birdied the first four holes on the back side and then added three more birdies as part of his 28 on the last nine holes. He’s at 16-under 194 for the tournament.
He’ll take a six-shot lead on Keegan Bradley and Zack Sucher into Sunday’s final round.
Reavie’s only victory on tour came in the 2008 Canadian Open.
“There is a long way to go,” said Reavie, who tied for third place in last week’s U.S. Open. “But definitely thinking about it and excited and hopefully it happens.”
He was 1 over through seven holes before going on his big surge Saturday. He trailed Sucher by six strokes before the duo played the back nine.
Bradley recovered after hitting his tee shot on No. 15 in the water. He bogeyed that hole, and then posted pars on the final three holes to complete the 69 for the round.
“I’ve had a good year other than I’ve got to put four rounds together,” Bradley said. “I haven’t done that yet, and hopefully this will be the week.”
Bradley said he’s in a good state of mind and that could help him as the tournament wraps up. He’s a Vermont native and figures to have plenty of support in a tournament conducted in New England.
“I feel very comfortable here in Hartford,” he said. “I’ve got experience on my side and just got to go out there and execute.”
Sucher, who led by two strokes entering the day, shot a 71. He was playing with Reavie, marking the first time Sucher played in the final group on the weekend in a PGA Tour event, though he had done it multiple times on what was then the Web.com Tour.
Sucher called it a “new feeling” on the PGA Tour circuit, although his trouble didn’t develop until deep into the round.
Sucher played the round’s first nine holes in 4 under. A bogey and two double bogeys to begin the back nine sent him stumbling into a six-shot deficit.
Sucher was one of only two golfers in the top 19 to fail to produce a sub-70 third round. Adam Long (70) was the other, and he’s at 7 under for the tournament.
Australia’s Jason Day followed his 63 in the second round with a 68 to move into a fourth-place tie with Mexico’s Robert Diaz (67) at 9 under. Day overcame bogeys on Nos. 10 and 11 to finish the back nine at par.
“I’ve got a lot of work,” Day said. “Like we say, we’re focusing on trying to win this year.”
Bryson DeChambeau made a big move with a 64, going to 8-under 202 for the tournament and in a sixth-place tie with Kevin Tway (66), England’s Tommy Fleetwood (67) and Scotland’s Martin Laird (68).
Defending champion Bubba Watson shot a 73, falling to a tie for 51st place at 2 under.
–Field Level Media
Mismatch looms as Patriots visit Redskins
The Washington Redskins face a major mismatch on Sunday when they host the New England Patriots.
The Patriots are 4-0 and have outscored their opponents 122-27. The Redskins are 0-4 and have lost by a cumulative 118-66.
But it gets worse. Redskins coach Jay Gruden was asked on a conference call about the plan for the quarterback situation.
“We don’t have one right now,” Gruden told reporters prior to Wednesday’s practice about the trio of Case Keenum, Colt McCoy and Dwayne Haskins. “… We want to see the health of the guys, first of all. See where Dwayne’s at. Then I’ll make a decision shortly.”
Keenum suffered a foot injury during last Sunday’s 24-3 loss to the New York Giants and sat out Wednesday’s practice with a boot on the foot. Gruden said Keenum is still feeling “discomfort.”
McCoy is just getting game-ready after suffering a broken leg last December, and Gruden said he looked fine during Wednesday’s workout. Haskins is a first-round draft choice out of Ohio State who saw his first action against the Giants.
It wasn’t pretty, as Haskins threw three interceptions while completing 9 of 17 passes for 107 yards.
“I feel like I’ve got a lot more work to do, but I like my growth and where I’m going,” Haskins told reporters of his debut. “I’m trying to stack the days together and keep getting better. I want to be compared to guys like (Tom) Brady and (Drew) Brees one day.”
Brady will try to keep New England among the ranks of the unbeaten and look to get the offense back on track.
The Patriots outscored their first three foes 106-17 but scored just one offensive touchdown in a 16-10 win over the Buffalo Bills. Brady was 18-of-39 passing for 150 yards and one interception in a contest in which New England’s top-ranked defense (243 yards allowed per game) carried the way.
“We’ve lost a lot of games playing poorly, and sometimes, when you don’t play well on offense but you play well defensively, you win,” Brady told Westwood One.
New England will be without kicker Stephen Gostkowski after placing him on injured reserve due to a hip injury. He is expected to undergo season-ending surgery.
The Patriots are working out kickers to find a replacement. The team also faces a decision on tight end Ben Watson, eligible to return to the active roster after serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy.
Meanwhile, the Redskins are in disarray as speculation flies that Gruden could be fired this month.
Washington is looking to avoid its first 0-5 start since 2001.
The Redskins have averaged nine points over the past two games and allowed more than 30 on three occasions.
Washington doesn’t even have a 100-yard back — for the season. Aging veteran Adrian Peterson leads the team with 90 while averaging just 2.7 yards per carry for a team ranked 31st in the NFL at 49.8 per game. The offensive line is struggling without top-flight tackle Trent Williams, whose holdout continues.
Still, Belichick is viewing the Redskins as a dangerous opponent.
“They’ve played three pretty good football teams that played well,” Belichick said. “I think they’re a good team. Their record is what it is, but I think when you watch them on film you see a good football team that has a lot of good players, that is well coached, that knows what they’re doing.”
Receivers Julian Edelman (chest) and Josh Gordon (knee) are among the New England players battling ailments.
Washington tight end Vernon Davis is sidelined with a concussion suffered in Sunday’s loss. Regular tight end Jordan Reed (concussion) remains out.
New England has won the past three meetings.
–Field Level Media
Steelers stare down Patriots in Sunday night opener
Tom Brady has never lost to Ben Roethlisberger at Gillette Stadium and is 8-3 all-time against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The New England Patriots and Brady, who is 5-0 at home in the matchup, will be celebrating their sixth Super Bowl victory in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday night before kicking off the 2019 season against Roethlisberger’s Steelers.
Roethlisberger said Wednesday it would be “an honor” to share the field again with Brady, who is opening his 20th season in the NFL.
“I will get nervous — more excited, nervous,” Roethlisberger said. “We’re going up there. I’m sure they’re dropping a banner or whatever they are going to do. What an exciting and awesome opportunity for us all. I think it’s cool to be a part of, honestly. You go out there and watch it. You try and channel it to say, ‘That needs to be us next year.’ That’s the way I look at it.”
A road win over the Patriots would be one small step forward. A home win for New England could get the ball rolling once again.
The biggest loss from the roster for each club from last season is on offense.
Pittsburgh isn’t sad to roll into Gillette Stadium and not see Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who retired after collecting 41 receptions for 685 yards and eight touchdowns in his career against the Steelers.
Pittsburgh receiver Antonio Brown, a favorite target of Roethlisberger’s for several years, is with Oakland after the equivalent of a messy divorce. The Steelers also severed ties with running back Le’Veon Bell, but he was last on the field for the team in 2017.
Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster steps in as the Steelers’ top receiving threat, with James Washington close behind.
“They’re mainly a three-receiver team,” Belichick said. “They play four guys, probably play five if (Diontae) Johnson’s healthy. But they have good depth at receiver, good depth at tight end, good depth at running back. So I’m sure we’ll see a lot of those guys, however they decide to play them. But they have good depth offensively and a very good offensive line.”
The only player on Pittsburgh’s injury report is safety Sean Davis (ankle), who did not practice Wednesday. The three players on the New England injury list — receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring), tight end Matt LaCosse (ankle) and defensive back Obi Melifonwu (ankle) — practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday. Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman, who dealt with a broken thumb during the preseason, was not on the report.
“It’s the first game of the year. They are the world champs,” Roethlisberger said. “We’re just trying to get to where they have been. It will be exciting for all of us. I know the crowd will be excited. Sunday Night Football, it’s not a 1 o’clock game. All those things add up to an exciting night.”
In their meeting last year, Dec. 16 in Pittsburgh, the Steelers prevailed 17-10. That left the Patriots 4-1 in the teams’ past five regular-season meetings. New England has won six of 10 home games between the teams.
“It’ll be good to get started, but (the Steelers) do a good job,” Belichick said. “They’re a tough team to prepare for, a tough team to play against, but it’s the National Football League. Everybody falls into that category. So we’ll start grinding through it here.”
–Field Level Media
Panthers’ Newton off injury report ahead of opener
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was left off Wednesday’s injury report entirely, less than two weeks after an injury scare in the team’s third preseason game.
Though Newton left the Aug. 22 game against the New England Patriots in a walking boot, head coach Ron Rivera said last week there was “no doubt” the quarterback would be ready for Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. On Wednesday, Rivera added that Newton won’t be limited on Sunday.
“I feel good about the work that he has done,” Rivera said.
Newton met the media Wednesday for the first time since the injury, but he declined to discuss it, saying only, “Focused on the Rams.”
The 30-year-old and 2015 MVP is also coming off of right shoulder surgery as he enters his ninth NFL season. He completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 3,395 yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 games last season.
–Field Level Media
Jets RB Bell wants plenty of carries in team debut
Le’Veon Bell doesn’t want to be a spectator in his first NFL game in nearly 20 months. He wants to see the ball a lot.
Bell makes his debut for the New York Jets on Sunday when they face the Buffalo Bills, and he declared himself ready to go after sitting out last season due to a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The running back told coach Adam Gase, who calls plays, “don’t hold back.”
“I can carry 50 (times) if you ask me,” Bell said after Wednesday’s practice. “When I say, ‘Don’t hold back,’ I mean literally that. I don’t want to go out there and try to sprinkle me in or anything like that. I’m ready to play football.
“I’ve been waiting a long time for this moment. A lot of people are excited to see me play. Quadruple that, and that’s how I feel.”
Bell signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the Jets in the offseason. He refused to sign the franchise tender of $14.5 million with Pittsburgh last season and ended up sitting out the entire season.
“I’m not trying to prove anybody wrong,” Bell said. “I’m not trying to prove the Steelers wrong. Everybody is trying to format me with the Steelers. I’m not talking about the Steelers anymore. I’m done talking about the Steelers. I want to worry about the Bills, and I want to worry about the Jets. That’s it.
“I’m going to go out there and prove to myself I’m the same player, if not better. I want to prove to my teammates I’m the same player, if not better — and the Bills.”
Bell rushed for 5,336 yards and 35 touchdowns and caught 312 passes for 2,660 yards and seven scores during five seasons with Pittsburgh. He rushed for more than 1,200 yards three times and was named to the Pro Bowl on each occasion.
He figures he is in the prime of his career at age 27 and he is feeling fresh after avoiding the pounding last season that a running back takes.
Gase is waiting to see Bell’s skills on display. He recently watched Steelers tape “to remind ourselves who that is back there.”
Gase said Bell is the best running back he has ever coached.
–Field Level Media
Packers stop Vikings with late interception, win 21-16
The Green Bay Packers held on to beat the visiting Minnesota Vikings 21-16 on Sunday.
Aaron Rodgers threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns, with 151 yards and both touchdowns coming in the first half. Aaron Jones rushed for 116 yards for the Packers, who improved to 2-0 under coach Matt LaFleur.
Dalvin Cook rushed for 154 yards, part of a 198-yard rushing performance for the Vikings, but quarterback Kirk Cousins threw two interceptions – including a killer on first-and-goal in the fourth quarter for the Vikings (1-1).
After losing 12 yards on offense in the first quarter of last week’s season-opening victory at Chicago, Green Bay blazed out of the gates to take a 21-0 lead 15 minutes, 40 seconds into the game. Green Bay’s first three possessions ended with a 15-yard touchdown pass on a screen to running back Jamaal Williams, a leaping 12-yard touchdown catch by receiver Geronimo Allison and a 2-yard touchdown run by Aaron Jones.
With a bipartisan crowd of 78,416 in attendance at Lambeau Field, Minnesota swung the momentum moments after the touchdown by Jones when Dalvin Cook burst up the middle, stepped through a tackle at the line of scrimmage and evaded safety Darnell Savage near midfield for a 75-yard touchdown.
Minnesota briefly pulled within a touchdown just before halftime on a 3-yard touchdown catch by receiver Stefon Diggs. However, on a booth review, Cook was flagged for offensive pass interference in creating the opening for Diggs. Dan Bailey’s 31-yard field goal pulled the Vikings within 21-10 at halftime.
The Vikings continued their comeback to start the second half. A botched shotgun snap from center Corey Linsley to Rodgers gave the Vikings the ball at Green Bay’s 42. On third-and-13, Cousins hit Diggs for a 45-yard touchdown. On the play, Diggs got behind cornerback Kevin King. Fellow cornerback Jaire Alexander raced across the field but the ball got to Diggs a split-second before Alexander’s arrival.
Diggs took off his helmet to celebrate and was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct; Tony Brown blocked the 48-yard extra point attempt by Bailey to keep the score 21-16.
After a Green Bay punt, Minnesota took over at their own 40 with 10:21 remaining in the game. Over the next five minutes, Cousins drove the Vikings downfield to the Packers 8-yard-line, but his pass intended for Diggs was picked off by Kevin King in the end zone.
–Field Level Media
Prescott and Elliott carry Cowboys past Redskins
Dak Prescott threw three touchdown passes during a game with few flaws as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Washington Redskins 31-21 on Sunday afternoon at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.
Prescott completed 26 of 30 passes for 269 yards with one interception, complemented by running back Ezekiel Elliott’s 111 rushing yards.
Prescott, who began the season with a stellar outing a week earlier against the New York Giants, has the Cowboys off to a 2-0 start with a pair of NFC East Division victories.
Washington’s Case Keenum was 26 of 37 for 221 yards with two touchdowns.
Prescott’s first touchdown went for 51 yards to Devin Smith, who made his first reception of the season on the scoring play. Smith broke away from coverage for what became a relatively easy touchdown catch on his way to a game-high 74 receiving yards.
The Cowboys, taking advantage of Washington defensive penalties during the drive, scored with nine seconds remaining in the first half on Prescott’s 2-yard toss to tight end Jason Witten.
In the third quarter, Prescott’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper helped the Cowboys stretch their lead to 21-7.
Washington (0-2) briefly threatened as Paul Richardson’s 9-yard TD reception from Keenum came with 4:30 to play in the third quarter.
Dallas scored the first 10 points of the fourth quarter, first on Brett Maher’s 25-yard field goal and then on Elliott’s 2-yard run.
Elliott finished with 23 carries, capped by a 27-yard run on the game’s last possession.
Rookie Terry McLaurin’s 1-yard touchdown catch from Keenum came with 2:17 to play.
Earlier, the Redskins took advantage of favorable field position only once in the first half. Adrian Peterson ran 1 yard for the game’s first points. That scoring chance was set up by safety Montae Nicholson’s interception, giving the Redskins the ball at the Dallas 38.
It took the Redskins 10 plays to cover the 38 yards.
Peterson, who was inactive for the opener a week earlier, finished with 25 rushing yards on 10 carries.
–Field Level Media
Allen helps Bills top Giants for 2-0 start
Josh Allen led four touchdown drives as the visiting Buffalo Bills rallied from an early deficit and recorded a 28-14 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon in East Rutherford, N.J.
The Bills improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2014, with both of the wins coming on the road. With a Week 1 victory against the New York Jets, Buffalo became the first team since the 2006 Chicago Bears to win consecutive road games at the Meadowlands.
Allen completed 19 of 30 passes for 253 yards. He reached 200 passing yards for the seventh straight game and scored a rushing touchdown for the second straight week.
Rookie Devin Singletary and Frank Gore scored rushing touchdowns for Buffalo. Isaiah McKenzie caught a TD pass for Buffalo.
Eli Manning appeared in his 15th home opener and completed 26 of 45 passes for 250 yards. He also was intercepted twice as the Giants dropped to 0-2 for the third straight season and sixth time in the past seven seasons.
Saquon Barkley scored an early touchdown for a second straight week and finished with 107 yards on 18 carries.
The Giants played the game without receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion) and lost wideout Cody Latimer to a concussion in the third quarter.
The Giants scored on their opening drive for the second week in a row when Barkley ran down the right side for a 27-yard touchdown, but the Bills quickly took control.
Buffalo tied the game on Allen’s TD on a quarterback sweep with 3:43 left in the first quarter and took the lead on Singletary’s 14-yard run down the left side with 13:24 left in the second to cap an 11-play drive in which the Bills converted twice on third-and-10.
The Bills marched 98 yards on their next drive to take a 21-7 lead on McKenzie’s 14-yard reception with 7:30 left before halftime. McKenzie easily scored after Allen flipped him the ball behind the line of scrimmage after faking a handoff to Gore.
The Giants missed two chances to inch closer before halftime.
Aldrick Rosas missed his first field goal in his past 21 tries with 1:49 left and Manning was intercepted by Trent Murphy in the final minute.
New York finally scored again when Manning connected with T.J. Jones for a 4-yard strike with 11:56 remaining. The Bills capitalized on a penalty by Giants rookie Dexter Lawrence on a 21-yard field goal attempt by Stephen Hauschka and went on take a 28-14 lead on Gore’s 1-yard plunge with 5:53 remaining.
–Field Level Media
Redskins’ Gruden on QB plan: ‘We don’t have one right now’
Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden admitted that the team doesn’t have a plan at quarterback heading into its game against the New England Patriots this weekend.
“We don’t have one right now,” Gruden told reporters on a conference call Wednesday. “I’m going to go out here at practice today. We have individual work we’re going to do. We want to see the health of the guys, first of all. See where (rookie Dwayne Haskins is) at. Then I’ll make a decision shortly.”
Haskins, who was the 15th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, threw three interceptions in relief of Case Keenum in Washington’s 24-3 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday.
Keenum has started all four games for the winless Redskins (0-4) this season, completing 92 of 135 passes for 970 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions.
The 31-year-old Keenum, however, is nursing an ailing foot, while fellow quarterback Colt McCoy is working his way back from a leg injury that cut his 2018 season short. Keenum was in a walking boot at Wednesday’s practice, while Haskins and McCoy split the reps during the open session visible to reporters.
–Field Level Media
Falcons sign LB Jones to four-year, $57M extension
The Atlanta Falcons signed linebacker Deion Jones to a four-year extension on Wednesday, putting him under contract through 2023.
Jones’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told multiple media outlets the extension is worth $57 million with $34 million guaranteed. According to The MMQB, it includes an $11 million signing bonus, $13.45 million paid in 2019 and $35.5 million over the first three years. The $34 million in guarantees includes injury, with $25.8 million guaranteed in full.
The annual average of $14.25 million makes Jones the second-highest-paid off-ball linebacker in the NFL, behind only the Jets’ C.J. Mosley ($17 million). His guaranteed money also trails only Mosley ($51 million) at the position.
Jones, 24, was set to enter the final year of his rookie deal. A second-round pick out of LSU in 2016, he had 244 tackles (14 for loss), six interceptions and 21 pass breakups in 31 games (29 starts) through two seasons, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2017.
Last season, Jones was limited to six games after sustaining a foot injury in Week 1, going on injured reserve before returning late in the season. He finished with 53 tackles (one for loss), two picks and six pass breakups.
Jones’ rookie contract was worth $4.5 million over four years. He was set to make $1.1 million in 2019.
–Field Level Media
Report: Broncos QB Lock agrees to terms
Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock will not hold out of any training camp practices after he agreed to terms on his rookie contract Wednesday, Pro Football Talk reported.
A report Tuesday from 9News.com said negotiations between the sides had stalled, as Lock sought a “quarterback premium” — with additional guarantees or workout bonuses — to be paid more than fellow second-round rookie Dalton Risner, a guard taken by Denver one pick before Lock in April’s draft.
Risner, picked 41st, signed his rookie deal later Tuesday, worth $7.14 million over four years with a $3.2 million signing bonus. Based on the No. 42 draft slot, Lock’s deal is expected to be around $7 million over four years with a $3.1 million signing bonus.
Lock missed initial medical meetings as the team reported to camp on Wednesday, but the Missouri product agreed in time to practice when on-field work begins Thursday.
Once considered a possible top-10 pick, Lock will begin camp competing with Kevin Hogan for the backup job behind Joe Flacco.
–Field Level Media
Bucs LB Barrett (groin) misses practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaq Barrett hasn’t been slowed much by opposing offensive lines, however an ailing groin was responsible for preventing him from practicing on Wednesday.
A groin injury was also to blame when Barrett missed a Wednesday practice prior to Tampa Bay’s game against the New York Giants on Sept. 22. The ailment didn’t slow down the 26-year-old in that contest, as he collected four of his NFL-high nine sacks in the Buccaneers’ 32-31 loss.
Barrett wasn’t alone in sitting out practice on Wednesday, as he was joined by wide receiver Chris Godwin (hip), tackle Demar Dotson (calf), center Ryan Jensen (back), receiver Breshad Perriman (hamstring) and linebacker Jack Cichy (elbow).
The Buccaneers (2-2) will vie for their second straight win on Sunday when they visit the New Orleans Saints (3-1).
— Field Level Media
Buccaneers waive RB Wilson
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived second-year running back Shaun Wilson on Friday.
Wilson played in five games as a rookie, rushing for 29 yards on six carries and catching three passes for five yards.
The 23-year-old Wilson also averaged 17.4 yards on seven kickoff returns. He finished the season on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury suffered on Nov. 11 against the Washington Redskins.
Wilson played college football at Duke.
–Field Level Media