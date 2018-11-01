Gruden: Players ‘dying to play for the Raiders’
Gruden: Players ‘dying to play for the Raiders’
Jon Gruden’s Oakland Raiders have a dismal 1-6 record. They’ve traded two stars.
Still, Gruden said it’s a team on the way up and will be a desired destination for a number of players next season.
“I got a cellphone just like you and everybody else. I get a lot of phone calls from people that are dying to come play here. I’m just telling you. They’re dying to play for the Raiders,” Gruden said.
He made those comments in an interview with former Raiders star Howie Long set to air Thursday night before Oakland meets the San Francisco 49ers.
Gruden is in the first year of a 10-year, $100 million contract he signed over the offseason to return to coaching. The year has been marked by struggles, including the holdout and subsequent trade of pass rusher Khalil Mack — a two-time, first-team All Pro — to the Chicago Bears. The Raiders also traded former first-round draft pick Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys last week.
In exchange for the two players, the Raiders received two first-round selections in the 2019 NFL Draft and another first-rounder in 2020. The Raiders also will have an estimated $75 million in salary-cap space in 2019, according to OverTheCap.com
Gruden said that all translates into hope for the future of the Raiders, who also are scheduled to move to Las Vegas in 2020.
“And to have salary-cap space and to have a chance to talk to the people that you really want to wear the silver and black, the guys you really want to wear the silver and black and represent this team, that’s exciting.”
Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving was carted off the practice field with an ankle injury during Thursday's practice, according to the NFL Network.
X-rays were negative but Irving is slated to undergo further testing.
Irving has played in just two games this season. He was suspended for the first four because of a violation of the NFL’s policy on substances of abuse and then missed the game in Week 5, citing a personal issue.
Irving has four tackles and one sack this season. He has 12.5 career sacks in 37 games.
Tight end Geoff Swaim (knee) and defensive end Randy Gregory (knee) were expected to work off to the side during Thursday’s practice. Guard Zack Martin (knee) was set to be a limited practice participant but is expected to start in Monday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans.
Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher Justin Houston returned to practice in a limited capacity Thursday after missing three games with a hamstring injury.
Houston, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, has 3.0 sacks in five games this season and 72.5 sacks since the Chiefs drafted him in the third round in 2011. He led the NFL with 22.0 sacks in 2014.
Jameis Winston will be watching from the sidelines when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers open Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers and it will represent a surreal feeling for the 24-year-old.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been benched,” Winston told reporters on Thursday. “I just have to keep working hard. Like I’ve said, every year my goal is to get better and better, and right now, I’m not getting the job done, so I have been replaced and I’m moving forward, yeah.”
Winston has thrown 10 interceptions in just 148 attempts while passing for 1,181 yards and six touchdowns.
The season began with him as a spectator after he drew a three-game suspension for inappropriately touching a female Uber driver. The fourth-year pro came off the bench in relief of Fitzpatrick in Week 4 and has never been able to put things together.
He tossed two interceptions against the Chicago Bears in his relief outing and was inserted as the starter the following week. But Winston threw two more interceptions in each of his first two starts.
Last Sunday’s four-interception outing against the Cincinnati Bengals was the tipping point. Winston was pulled and Fitzpatrick had the “FitzMagic” working as he nearly rallied Tampa Bay to a win.
It was an easy call for Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter to turn to Fitzpatrick this week. He said the change was made because Fitzpatrick gives the team a better chance to win.
“I didn’t expect it,” Winston said, “but one thing about me, I can be honest with myself in terms of playing on the field, and turnovers.
“… If you turn the ball over at any level — college, high school — it’s going to put your team in a bad position to win and we need to win as a team. I definitely understood why coach Koetter went with Fitz.”
That leaves Winston running second-team repetitions in practice and wondering when he will get another chance.
He maintains that he will rebound from the situation.
“It’s a setback,” Winston added. “But it’s a minor setback for a major comeback. It just tells you that you’ve got to continue to get better. I’ve never been in this situation before, so I have to learn from it and I have to grow from it. I have no choice.”
Nick Mullens to start at QB for 49ers against Raiders
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nick Mullens will make his NFL debut as starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers against the Oakland Raiders.
Mullens joined the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi last year. He spent all of 2017 on the practice squad and then got called up to the active roster in September when starter Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a season-ending knee injury.
Mullens has not taken an NFL snap and has worked mostly with the scout team in practice before this week.
The Niners also made several roster moves before the game. They activated safety Marcell Harris and linebacker Dekoda Watson from injured reserve to fill open spots on the active roster. They also promoted cornerback Emmanuel Moseley from the practice squad and waived quarterback Tom Savage.
San Francisco also signed receiver Victor Bolden Jr. and defensive back Greg Mabin to the practice squad and released receiver Aaron Burbridge from the practice squad.
Respect is deep between Brady, Rodgers ahead of 2nd meeting
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are universally regarded as two of the best quarterbacks of their generation.
Rodgers isn’t as decorated as Brady, but has been just as celebrated during his 14-year career for a free-wheeling style and an uncanny ability to pull off plays that have been rarely duplicated by his peers.
Between them, they have five regular-season MVP awards, nine Super Bowl appearances and six Super Bowl rings.
Yet when the Patriots host the Packers on Sunday night , it will mark just the second time that the future Hall of Famers have squared off as starting quarterbacks. Rodgers won the first meeting in 2014 in a game in which they combined for 613 passing yards and four touchdowns in Green Bay’s five-point victory at Lambeau Field.
Rodgers capped that season by winning his second regular-season MVP trophy. Brady went on to hoist his fourth Super Bowl title.
Watching each other’s success from afar has bred a deep respect between them. Rodgers for Brady’s longevity. Brady for the skillset Rodgers brings to the position.
“Tom’s been at the top of his game for over a decade,” Rodgers said. “Obviously, we play a little bit different style of game, but the stuff that he does well is stuff that over my career I’ve tried to incorporate into my own game.
“I enjoy competing against great players and obviously Tom is right at the top.”
It’s similar to how Brady describes Rodgers.
“What he’s done as a quarterback, I think it is inspiring even for me,” Brady said. “I watch his game and it makes me want to get out there and practice and improve because I think he’s so phenomenal with the way he manages himself in the pocket and his ability to throw the football is unlike anyone probably in the history of the league.”
Though he wants to play until he’s 45, Brady will presumably retire before Rodgers, leaving the 34-year-old time to narrow the gap between them in career numbers.
But neither is interested in playing the hypothetical game about who the better quarterback is.
“I don’t really try to get into the ‘what-if’ game,” Rodgers said. “I’m fortunate to have been drafted here and sit behind Brett (Favre) for three years. He was obviously drafted late there … so his chip might have been a little bit bigger than mine starting out his career.
“There’s a lot of pride in that legacy part of your career, and I think him and I both feel the same way about our organizations.”
Brady also called any similar debate about the greatest quarterback of all-time a fruitless endeavor. Though he knows one name that belongs on his list.
“It’s hard to compare positions and eras. It’s impossible to answer,” Brady said. “I think Aaron is one of the best ever to play the game. He’s got every skill you need to be a great quarterback.”
Here are some things to watch for in Sunday’s game:
MILESTONE WATCH
Brady enters Sunday’s game second in NFL history for the most combination passing, rushing and receiving yards in the regular-season and playoffs. Peyton Manning tops the list with 79,978 yards. Brady is next with 79,781.
SAFETY DANCE
The trade of Ha Ha Clinton-Dix means that the Green Bay Packers are without a five-year starter at safety .
Clinton-Dix, who led the team with three interceptions, was the most experienced player at a position that was still mired by inconsistency. Possible replacements include Jermain Whitehead, who missed practice at midweek with a back injury; or Josh Jones, a second-year player who missed time earlier this year with an ankle injury. Veteran cornerback Tramon Williams also has a couple games of experience playing safety while with the Browns a couple years ago. Cornerback Bashaud Breeland appears to be getting healthier from a hamstring injury and might be ready to play. The Packers didn’t acquire players at the trade deadline, a sign that general manager Brian Gutekunst might like the depth in the secondary even without Clinton-Dix.
COMING A LONG WAY
Davante Adams was a rookie the last time these teams played in 2014 at Lambeau Field. That 26-21 win by the Packers was a milestone game for Adams, now Green Bay’s No. 1 receiver.
Adams had six catches for 121 yards in the game, taking advantage of more targets after the Patriots elected to blanket then-top wideout Jordy Nelson. Now the roles might be reversed, and Adams could be the player who gets extra attention. If that’s the case, it won’t be much different from what Adams has faced all year. Adams has had at least 132 yards receiving in each of the last three games.
Steelers secondary faces challenge in rematch with Ravens
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Haden knows about losing to the Baltimore Ravens.
That one felt different. So will the game Sunday, where the Steelers secondary will look to take another step in a third straight game against an AFC North rival.
“I think being here and (in Cleveland), (the Steelers are) at the top of the division most of the time, seeing who can win it and fighting for the division winner,” Haden said.
“So I think that’s just a little different toward the end of the season, knowing these games (against Baltimore) could be big when we get to the end, determining who can get to the playoffs.”
The secondary could obviously be better than it was in the previous matchup, Haden said. Defensive coordinator Keith Butler agreed.
Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco threw for 363 yards and two touchdowns against a Steelers secondary that allowed an average of 305 passing yards through its first four games.
“We have to make sure, as much as we can, that we keep the ball in front of us,” Butler said. “We can’t give up easy touchdowns. Teams go up, we have to make them go up by (field goals) and not let them go up by seven, if we can.”
Ravens wide receiver John Brown had 116 yards and one touchdown on just three receptions in the first matchup against Pittsburgh. Haden knows that can’t happen again.
“He’s a small dude, obviously. He’s small, really fast,” Haden said. “You have to make sure you keep him in front of you. He can really beat you. … He had those two deep balls on us, so we have to contain that.”
If Pittsburgh’s past three games are any indication, the defensive backs might have a better chance against Brown this time.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones was held without a catch until the fourth quarter of a 41-17 loss to the Steelers in Week 5, when he had a season-low 62 yards. The following week, A.J. Green caught seven of his 12 targets for 85 yards in a 28-21 Cincinnati Bengals loss to Pittsburgh.
Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry had 39 yards on eight receptions in the Steelers’ 33-18 win last Sunday.
Haden matched up against each of those three. He wouldn’t say who would be responsible for Brown from Pittsburgh’s secondary, which is expected to have cornerback Artie Burns in the mix after using him exclusively on special teams against Cleveland.
Burns was disciplined after arriving late to a team walkthrough Saturday.
Cornerback Mike Hilton, whom Haden called one of the Steelers’ best players, said no matter who is called upon, limiting Brown is a must for Pittsburgh.
After missing the first matchup with an elbow injury, Hilton also said he has a plan for Sunday.
“There were certain things I did see,” Hilton said. “I feel like I’ll be able to, I’m not going to say make every play, but help control the outcome of that play. So personally, I feel like from what I saw from the last game and what I’ve seen up until now, I have a solid idea what to expect.”
NOTES: QB Ben Roethlisberger (left finger), LB Bud Dupree (illness) and C Maurkice Pouncey (did not practice Wednesday/coaches’ decision) were full participants Thursday. … CB Coty Sensabaugh (toe) and OL Marcus Gilbert (knee) were limited. … OL Ramon Foster (coaches’ decision) did not practice.
Dolphins’ Gase offers passionate defense of Tannehill
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase is offering a passionate defense of Ryan Tannehill, saying his beleaguered quarterback has showed improvement that continued into the start of this season.
Gase dismissed those detractors in the media and elsewhere who argue it’s time for Miami (4-4) to find another quarterback. Gase said that in his first season as Miami’s coach in 2016, Tannehill made progress, and then played even better in the first three games this year.
Important West Coast clash as Chargers travel to Seahawks
SEATTLE (AP) — Games in the second week of the preseason are mostly meaningless and usually a forgettable exercise for veterans.
Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner hasn't forgotten what happened this past August when the Seahawks were facing the Los Angeles Chargers.
“He called timeout and was like, ‘Dang, they’re running strong something,’ and I’m like we just changed the name yesterday, how’d you do that?” Wagner recalled. “Maybe he just luckily chose that, I don’t know. It was kind of funny, I’m like how did he know the name? The quarterbacks know the play, they never know the name of the play.”
Knowing the play didn’t really matter back in August, but it will Sunday when the surging Chargers face the equally improving Seahawks. Los Angeles (5-2) has won four straight and is coming off a bye week following its 20-19 win over Tennessee in London. The Seahawks (4-3) have won four of five — including a victory in London — and the game against the Chargers starts a stretch with six of the final nine games at home for Seattle.
And Rivers is the introduction to a challenging month of elite quarterbacks the Seahawks will face and challenge Seattle’s overhauled defense that has climbed its way back to being among the best in the NFL halfway through the season. After Rivers, the Seahawks will face Jared Goff, Aaron Rodgers and Cam Newton in consecutive weeks.
“The biggest difference is you used to go in — and this is not by any means slighting the roster, the defensive lineup now — but you used to go into that game, and you could just say, who is on Seattle’s defense, and you could write out every one right because they had been together for so long, back-to-back Super Bowls, won the Super Bowl against Denver,” Rivers said. “Now there’s just been so much change on that defense, but there’s still the same scheme, and there’s plenty of names that you can recognize. So it’s a good group.”
The Chargers should get running back Melvin Gordon back after he missed the win in London with a hamstring injury. Gordon has combined with fellow running back Austin Ekeler to have 1,283 yards from scrimmage and the pair is averaging 6.65 yards per touch.
Seattle’s running backs are providing and equally important contribution to the Seahawks recent success. Chris Carson has become Seattle’s primary runner and posted his third 100-yard game in last week’s win over Detroit. Beginning with Week 3, only the Los Angeles Rams have more carries or yards rushing than the Seahawks — and Los Angeles has played one more game.
“I think they know what’s working. That’s kind of their formula,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said. “They have been averaging about 30 rush attempts a game and it’s working.”
Here’s what else to watch as the former AFC West foes meet for the 51st time overall:
200 STRAIGHT FOR RIVERS
Rivers will make his 200th consecutive regular-season start. He’ll be the fourth quarterback and the eighth player since the merger to reach that milestone. The 15-year veteran is off to one of the best starts of his career. He’s second in the league with a 117.8 passer rating and tied for third in touchdowns with 17.
“Obviously, you want to be able to out there and help. It’s not just be out there. You want to play at a high level, and that’s been up and down over 199, but being out there means something,” Rivers said.
THE OTHER QB
While much of the focus has been on the quarterbacks Seattle is about to face, the Seahawks’ own QB is playing pretty well.
Russell Wilson posted the first perfect passer rating in Seahawks history last week against Detroit when he completed 14 of 17 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns. With the focus on the run game, Wilson’s task passing has become efficiency and taking advantage when opportunities are presented. In the past three games, Wilson has nine TD passes on just 61 pass attempts.
BIG PLAY WILLIAMS
With most opposing defenses continuing to double-team Keenan Allen, Chargers WR Tyrell Williams has emerged as a big-play threat. Six of his 10 receptions in the past three games have been for 26 yards or more and three have gone for touchdowns. According to Sportradar, four of those receptions have been on go routes with the other two being post routes.
HEAVY HEARTS
Sunday will be the first home game for the Seahawks since the death of owner Paul Allen, who died on Oct. 15. He was 65. Allen was responsible for purchasing the team and keeping the Seahawks in Seattle, along with the construction of CenturyLink Field.
Seattle’s first coach, Jack Patera, also passed away earlier this week at age 85.
Panthers have stability at QB, Bucs seeking it in NFC South
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have stability at the quarterback position. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are desperately in search of the same.
The teams appear headed in different directions entering an NFC South showdown Sunday in Charlotte — and quarterback play is a big reason why.
They’ve since lost four of their last five.
“I think Jameis is one of the best quarterbacks in the world and I think he will be back,” Bucs coach Dirk Koetter said. “A lot of teams don’t switch because they have an untested backup or they’re afraid to put their backup in there — and we don’t have either of those. Right now, we just have to stop turning the ball over and so we’re going to go with Fitz.”
Panthers coach Ron Rivera has never benched his franchise quarterback Cam Newton because of his performance.
And he’s not about to this year.
The Panthers (5-2) enter the game looking for their 10th straight home win behind Newton, who is playing his best football since earning league MVP honors in 2015 and leading Carolina to the Super Bowl. Newton has 17 combined touchdowns. He’s thrown only four interceptions all season — the same amount Winston threw in last week’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Rivera said he realizes how lucky he is to have Newton at the helm.
“It shows you how important it is to have a franchise quarterback and have the position stabilized,” Rivera said.
PROLIFIC OFFENSE
Despite the quarterback change, the Bucs are still first in the NFL in passing and total offense. They’ve thrown for 2,634 yards — the second-highest total through the first seven games of a season in NFL history behind the 2000 St. Louis Rams (2,637). They have 19 touchdown passes, third-most in the league behind Kansas City (26) and Indianapolis (23).
Koetter concedes the Bucs, who are 28th in rushing at 91.3 yards per game, have evolved into a pass-first team.
Panthers safety Eric Reid said Carolina is preparing the same way regardless of who is under center, noting that both QBs like to throw the ball deep.
“Their offense runs the same with both guys,” Reid said.
NEWTON’S SHOULDER
Rivera didn’t appear concerned about Newton’s right shoulder, even though the eighth-year QB has been limited in practice the last two weeks. In fact, Newton declined last week to throw a Hail Mary pass just before halftime, telling the coaches he didn’t feel comfortable doing that. That might explain, in part, why Newton hasn’t attempted many passes down the field this season.
However, Koetter said he doesn’t see anything wrong with Newton’s arm strength.
“Man if he’s got a sore arm, I’d hate to see the real deal,” Koetter said. “Cam has always had a cannon. He can stand flat-footed and put that thing on a line. I’ve been in this division a long time, and arm strength is probably about the 159th thing on the list that you’d be worried about with Cam.”
PROTECTING CAM
The Bucs will make it a priority pressure Newton, but that hasn’t proven easy to do this season.
Newton has been sacked a league-low 10 times because he’s getting the ball out quicker playing in new coordinator Norv Turner’s scheme and the patchwork offensive line is “protecting Cam better than he ever has been before,” Rivera said.
Newton said while a lot of people think Carolina’s offensive line is made up of “misfits and undesirables,” he added “those guys have been playing lights out.”
FAST START
Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul has a sack in a Bucs franchise-record six consecutive games. With eight of the team’s 16 sacks through seven games, he’s nearly halfway to the career-best 16 ½ he had for the New York Giants when he was an All-Pro in 2011. Tampa Bay, which acquired Pierre-Paul in an offseason trade, hasn’t had a player finish with 10 or more sacks since Simeon Rice in 2005.
“I am so excited about what Jason’s brought to us,” defensive coordinator Mark Duffner said. “He practices hard, he prepares hard. This guy is on a mission and it’s been beautiful to see and be around.”
MORE OF MOORE
The Buccaneers can expect to see a heavy dose of speedy rookie wide receiver D.J. Moore. With Torrey Smith out with a knee injury last week against Baltimore, Moore took advantage of his increased playing time and led the Panthers with 90 yards receiving and added 39 yards rushing on two carries. Smith is out this Sunday, too.
Marrone takes blame for woeful Jags, shields obvious errors
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone is shouldering the blame for the team's four-game losing streak, saying he "hasn't done a good enough job for whatever reason to get everyone's mind in the right place."
Truth is he’s protecting everyone: top executive Tom Coughlin, general manager Dave Caldwell, inconsistent quarterback Blake Bortles , unavailable running back Leonard Fournette and dozens more underperforming players on an underachieving team.
The Jaguars (3-5) have been one of the NFL’s biggest busts in 2018, especially last month when they went 0-for-October and looked nothing like the team that advanced to the AFC championship game nine months earlier.
“There is a story out there about this team. It is an ugly story,” said Marrone, who is counting on his team to regroup during its Week 9 bye.
“But the story hasn’t ended. We can still control how this story reads. When we get away, we have to think long and hard about it. We have to come back and we have to figure out what the story is going to be on the 2018 team.”
Injuries are a big reason for the slide, especially with Fournette — the team’s offensive centerpiece — missing six games because of a strained right hamstring. But Coughlin, Caldwell and Bortles deserve criticism.
Coughlin designed an old-school team to play in a pass-happy league, one in which running the ball is barely important and hiding a mediocre quarterback is next to impossible. The ground-and-pound Jags want to control the clock, limit Bortles’ throws and play stout defense. It can work, but it usually needs everything to go right.
Turnovers, dropped passes, defensive lapses, the Jaguars have seen those too often and aren’t built to handle much adversity or overcome double-digit deficits.
It doesn’t help that Jacksonville is getting so little from its rookie class and its free-agent crop.
Coughlin and Caldwell were so confident they had a playoff team in place that they used the draft to prepare for 2019, adding several down-the-road replacements for veteran starters. First-round pick and defensive lineman Taven Bryan has nine tackles in eight games. Second-round receiver DJ Chark has 12 catches for 159 yards to go along with a fumble and several costly drops. Third-round safety Ronnie Harrison has been the best of the bunch while playing mostly in certain defensive packages.
Right tackle Will Richardson (fourth) is on injured reserve. Quarterback Tanner Lee (fifth) remains on the practice squad. Linebacker Leon Jacobs (sixth) has barely played outside special teams. And punter Logan Cooke (seventh) has failed repeatedly to flip the field when needed.
Free agents Andrew Norwell, Donte Moncrief, D.J. Hayden, Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Marqise Lee have been equally disappointing.
Norwell, a 2017 All-Pro guard from Carolina, was expected to bolster the offensive line and help give the Jaguars one of the best running attacks in the league. Instead, he looks unworthy of his five-year, $66.5 million contract.
Moncrief, who signed a one-year deal worth $9.6 million, was supposed to offset the loss of physical receiver Allen Robinson. He has 29 catches for 379 yards and two scores.
Hayden (toe) has missed six consecutive games, and Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle) and Lee (knee) are on injured reserve.
“Playing football is easy,” defensive tackle Malik Jackson said. “Staying healthy is the hard part.”
A legitimate franchise quarterback might be able to make up for all of Jacksonville’s deficiencies. But Coughlin and Caldwell decided to give Bortles a three-year, $54 million contract in February, betting that the fifth-year starter would continue developing and adding to a growing list of turnover-free games.
Neither has happened, and the Jaguars are seemingly stuck with Bortles because of his $21 million contract in 2019. He has 10 touchdown passes, eight interceptions and three lost fumbles to go along with 18 sacks.
Throw in a training camp fight, two weeklong suspensions, a locker room scuffle last month, four players getting detained in London because of an unsettled nightclub tab, Jalen Ramsey’s mouth and the ultra-confident defense failing to maintain its 2017 form, and the Jaguars have been more of a farce than a force in the AFC.
“The most important thing as a team is we’ve got to keep our belief strong,” defensive end Calais Campbell said. “No matter what the outside noise says or does, we just got to keep our belief strong. Five losses in this league this early sucks, but five losses throughout the season, that’s not bad at all; that’s a heck of a year.
“We’ve got a lot of ball left to play. We made it real hard on ourselves, but I truly believe the guys that we have here are built to be able to do something special, even considering our current circumstance.”
Marrone hopes to get Fournette, Hayden and cornerback A.J. Bouye (calf) back after the bye week. He also wouldn’t rule out staff and lineup changes.
Already saddled with two division losses at home, the Jaguars have little room for error after the break if they’re able to write a feel-good ending to their “ugly story.”
“When no one picks you to win and everyone thinks you are going to stink, it’s, ‘Let’s go out there and prove everybody wrong and play with a chip on our shoulder and go,'” Marrone said. “Then all of a sudden, when everybody is on the bandwagon, it’s the opposite. ‘Let’s prove everybody right.’ Either way, you are trying to prove right or wrong what is going on.
“We just haven’t lived up to the expectations to this day.”
First-place Redskins in search of passing game vs. Falcons
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — All games and no practice reps make Alex Smith a dull quarterback.
“I think the success for a lot of NFL teams is if you can stop the run, and you can run the ball and control the clock, you’ve got a chance to win some games. We’ve been able to do all three,” Thompson said. “The passing game has been up and down. It’s been slow. We’ve been without our full group of receivers for a little bit of time. … We just have to find a way to do a better job.”
Smith and the Redskins (5-2) have averaged 212.7 yards in the air, and only three teams have fewer passing touchdowns than their eight. They won’t have Crowder again this week as he’ll miss his fourth consecutive game with an ankle injury.
Atlanta (3-4) has been battered by injuries to both starting guards and safeties, running back Devonta Freeman and linebacker Deion Jones and as a result hasn’t lived up to preseason expectations. Ryan has held up his end of the bargain with 15 touchdowns and two interceptions and leads the NFL with 333.6 yards a game with the benefit of a receiving corps of Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu and rookie Calvin Ridley.
“He’s obviously done a tremendous job of reading defenses and putting a lot of different guys in advantageous situations,” tight end Austin Hooper said. “That’s just a credit to the work Matt’s put in all year. If he keeps it going, good things will come.”
That’s also the Redskins’ message to Smith, who also has thrown only two picks and been solid at managing the ball even if the yards haven’t piled up. Smith doesn’t believe he has been too cautious, but acknowledges the passing game has to be far more effective in certain areas.
“The ones that stand out though are the situational stuff, the third downs that you don’t convert because they would have given you a whole other rack of opportunities,” Smith said. “The red zone, obviously because it’s so vital. I think the situational stuff always tends to jump out when you don’t execute, because of its magnitude.”
Washington is 22nd in the league on third down and 25th in the red zone. Those particular failings speak to Smith still needing to get in sync with tight end Jordan Reed, Crowder, Richardson and Josh Doctson in his first year with the Redskins.
With so many missed opportunities at practice because of injuries, Smith said one of the biggest hurdles is he and receivers reading the same coverage from a defense and being on the same page.
“There is really a premium on both the receiver and quarterbacks seeing the same thing and reacting to it the same way, and I think that’s the hard part,” Smith said. “There are times when it is cut and dried, when it’s pure zone and we’re spacing the field and timing routes and there are times when it’s purely man and you just beat him. But a lot of times, it’s a blend of the two and I think you’ve got to see the same thing, react to it the same way.”
Some things to watch when the Falcons visit the Redskins:
PETERSON TIME
Blips in the passing game have made it all the more valuable that Peterson is still running strong at 33. Peterson has rushed for 587 yards and four touchdowns through seven games and is the most important piece of Washington’s offense.
“He’s playing so well right now, when we call a running play, he better be out there,” coach Jay Gruden said. “I expect him to be a major part of our offense moving forward. He has to be right now, the way we are throwing the ball.”
JULIO HISTORY
Jones needs 134 yards receiving in his 102nd career game to become the fastest to 10,000. He’s averaging 116 yards a game as part of a deep group of Falcons receivers the Redskins are concerned about.
“They get open, they separate, they go up and get the ball,” Washington linebacker Zach Brown said. “It’s just hard to have corners to deal with that.”
CLINTON-DIX DEBUT
While the Falcons stood pat at Tuesday’s trade deadline, the Redskins acquired safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from Green Bay for a fourth-round pick. The combination of Clinton-Dix and D.J. Swearinger, who had two interceptions last week against the Giants, gives Washington arguably the best duo of safeties in the league.
“I came here to play,” Clinton-Dix said. “I came here to work. Even if that’s on special teams, I’m just helping contribute to this team any way I can, because No. 20 is going to be suited up this weekend, and you can bet that.”
ROAD WOES
Part of Atlanta’s rough road so far this season has been an 0-2 record on the road with a close loss at Philadelphia and a blowout one at Pittsburgh. The same offense that has put up over 32 points a game at home has managed just over two touchdowns on the road.
“The biggest issue is cadence, or the lack thereof, in the ability to hear,” Hooper said. “It’s just in understanding the subtle, nonverbal signals that allow you to play fast.”
Jets vs. Dolphins: resistible force against moveable object
MIAMI (AP) — When the New York Jets run the ball Sunday, it will be a test of their blocking against the Miami Dolphins' tackling to see who's worse.
Both have been bad lately.
“We’ve got to be better,” safety Reshad Jones said. “But there’s no time to hit the panic button right now. We’ve got a lot of football left.”
The Jets (3-5) have averaged 2.8 yards per carry in the past three games while totaling 235 yards. After running back Bilal Powell suffered a season-ending neck injury in Week 7, the ground game generated just 57 yards in last week’s loss at the Chicago Bears.
“I didn’t think it was good at all,” coach Todd Bowles said. “They beat us up front, and they beat us to the punch.”
So it looks like an even matchup: the resistible force against the moveable object.
Here are things to know about the 106th meeting between two AFC East rivals sporting two-game losing streaks:
TURF WAR
The Dolphins are tied for 29th in the NFL in run defense. In the past three weeks, they’ve allowed 164, 248 and 188 yards on the ground, with big plays the biggest problem.
“There is no secret. There is no magic pill,” five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Wake said. “Each player has a gap or a man or a zone. You can do it right for 42 plays, and then on play 43 you’re not there, and in this league they’ll find that hole. They’ll find that guy who’s not doing their thing that they’re supposed to be doing. And 80 yards later …”
The Jets’ recent rushing woes come after they gashed Denver in Week 5 for 323 yards, second-most in franchise history. Isaiah Crowell had a team-record 219 in that game, but in the past three weeks he has totaled just 94 yards in 37 carries.
The sputtering ground attack only increases the burden on rookie quarterback Sam Darnold .
“We can’t be up and down,” Bowles said. “We’ve got to be consistent at it. If we want to throw the ball consistently, we’ve got to be able to run it consistently.”
SUBSTITUTE
Tannehill will miss his fourth game in a row because of an injury to his throwing shoulder. Replacement Brock Osweiler has a slightly better passer rating than Tannehill, with six touchdown throws and three interceptions in three games.
Osweiler passed for 241 yards in last week’s 42-23 loss at Houston and said he’s trying to play so well he doesn’t go back to the bench.
“I had a laundry list of things after the Houston game that I want to clean up,” he said. “It was really about one page of notes. We have a great coaching staff, and they took that page of notes and turned that into drills — things I didn’t do right in the game — in hopes that we can correct those mistakes and make sure that they never happen again.”
CATCH, IF YOU CAN
The Jets could be shorthanded again at receiver as Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa, Darnold’s top targets, are dealing with ankle injuries.
Anderson missed the game at Chicago, and Enunwa has been sidelined the past two games. Without both, New York struggled to get the passing game going against the Bears. Rookie Deontay Burnett, a former teammate of Darnold’s at USC, led the Jets with four catches for 61 yards.
“You hate to see Robby go down and Q go down, but that means someone’s got to step up,” Darnold said. “It was cool for him to be able to step up the way that he did.”
FINDING THE END ZONE
Rookie tight end Chris Herndon is making catching touchdown passes a weekly thing.
The fourth-round draft pick out of the University of Miami has scored in each of the past three games, joining receiver Keyshawn Johnson (1996) and tight end Thurlow Cooper (1960) as the only rookies in franchise history to accomplish the feat.
Herndon is also tied with Philadelphia’s Dallas Goedert for the most touchdowns among rookie NFL tight ends with three.
DEJA VU
The Jets are in a familiar spot at the halfway point, sitting at 3-5 after eight games for the third consecutive year.
They’re hoping to finish better than they have the last two years, when they ended up 5-11.
Maccagnan: Jets can use free agency as ‘springboard’ in 2019
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mike Maccagnan is living in the present — with an eye on the New York Jets' future.
Playoffs or not, Maccagnan knows this: He and the rest of the franchise believe they’ve got their quarterback in Sam Darnold and the Jets will have plenty of money — about $100 million — to build around him during what the GM says will be a “very active” offseason for the team.
“We have a lot of things in place that with a successful offseason,” Maccagnan said Thursday, “we can actually put ourselves in a position — with cap space and cash in free agency, along with our draft picks — in our mind to really springboard this thing forward.”
Maccagnan’s future with the Jets isn’t a stone-cold lock beyond this season, and neither is that of coach Todd Bowles. New York has a game Sunday at Miami and home against Buffalo next Sunday before taking its bye-week break.
The Jets might have a good sense of where this season is headed at that point. An eighth straight year without a playoff appearance won’t sit well with fans, and maybe not with owner Christopher Johnson, either.
“Where Sam Darnold is today is not where he’s going to be a year from now or two years from now,” Maccagnan said. “The goal is the playoffs. If you don’t make the playoffs, are we moving the team in that direction?”
Progress is the key, and that’s the goal over New York’s final eight games of the regular season. Not that the Jets have chalked up this season to developing Darnold, and wins be damned.
“I don’t know if you go in with the mindset of, ‘Hey, we’re just going to write this one off,'” Maccagnan said. “We’re like everybody else: We want to win football games.”
The Jets haven’t done that consistently enough over the past three years under Maccagnan and Bowles. Part of the issue has been the lack of success in the draft during that span — with only 13 of 22 picks taken from 2015-17 still on the roster — despite Maccagnan saying he feels “pretty good” about his selections.
But this season is different in the sense that New York has Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick who has started from Week 1 and been the anointed face of the franchise since his name was called by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at the draft in April.
It has been an up-and-down season for Darnold, whose 10 interceptions are tied for the most in the league. There are spurts of brilliance, though, and a mental approach that has been highly praised by coaches, teammates, opponents and media, along with his natural instincts.
“When you look at him from kind of his approach to the game, his work ethic,” Maccagnan said, “it’s something we knew coming in, but obviously watching him kind of handle that situation, handle the locker room, how he approaches it, his passion to be good and his competitiveness, that’s been a really big positive for him.”
So far, that has been one of the few things Jets fans have been able to feel good about this season.
Maccagnan understands the record isn’t ideal. Neither are the tough losses. Patience, for now, is being preached.
“It’s not enjoyable to go out and lose games every week,” Maccagnan said. “I think anybody who has gone through that, or is currently going through that, it’s not a great experience. That’s not what we get paid to do. But I do think that you’re going to have to go through that maturation process at some point in time with the quarterback.”
Still, Maccagnan said the Jets’ focus is trying to win as many games as they can in the second half of the season.
“There’s things that we’re going to go through this season that will help us going forward,” Maccagnan said. “The idea is that, in the end, our goal is to go out there and compete consistently for the playoffs.”
That’s the delicate balance of a GM in Maccagnan’s position: trying to marry the short-term goals with the long-term view for the franchise.
“Where we are right now, we’re not at the end result yet,” Maccagnan said. “But we’re in the process where we feel really good about some of the pieces we have and we’re going through a maturation process.”
NOTES: CB Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) was limited at practice after sitting out team drills the past three weeks. It’s still unclear if he’ll be able to play at Miami. … WRs Quincy Enunwa (ankle) and Robby Anderson (ankle), TE Neal Sterling (concussion), NT Steve McLendon (ankle) and LBs Frankie Luvu (neck) and Kevin Pierre-Louis (foot) all didn’t practice. … WR-KR Andre Roberts tweaked his back and was limited. … LT Kelvin Beachum (knee/ankle) was also limited. … S Marcus Maye (thumb), C Spencer Long (knee/finger) and LB Jordan Jenkins (ankle) were all full participants after being limited Wednesday.
Jets-Dolphins Preview Capsule
NEW YORK JETS (3-5) at MIAMI (4-4)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE - Dolphins by 3
RECORD VS. SPREAD - New York 3-5, Miami 4-4
SERIES RECORD - Jets lead 54-50-1
LAST MEETING - Dolphins won at New York 20-12, Sept. 16, 2018
AP PRO32 RANKING – Jets No. 26, Dolphins No. 20.
JETS OFFENSE – OVERALL (29), RUSH (15), PASS (28).
JETS DEFENSE – OVERALL (24), RUSH (21), PASS (19).
DOLPHINS OFFENSE – OVERALL (27), RUSH (17T), PASS (23).
DOLPHINS DEFENSE – OVERALL (27), RUSH (29T), PASS (23).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Dolphins coach Adam Gase is 4-1 against Jets. … Jets rookie Sam Darnold ranks 32nd with passer rating of 74.5. He’s tied for league lead with 10 interceptions. His 55.2 completion percentage is second-lowest in NFL among QBs who have thrown at least 130 passes. … Darnold leads all rookies with 1,705 yards passing and 11 TD passes. Passed for season-high 334 yards against Miami in Week 2. … Jets defense is third-best on third-down conversions at 33 percent. … Rookie TE Christopher Herndon has TD catch in past three games. He’s tied with Philadelphia’s Dallas Goedert for most touchdowns among rookie TEs with three. … Jets’ Andre Roberts leads NFL with punt return average of 18.1 yards. … New York had 207 yards of total offense last week, third-lowest total in coach Todd Bowles’ three-plus seasons. … Gase 20-20 in regular season at Miami. That’s same 40-game record as his predecessor, Joe Philbin. … Dolphins have been outgained by 590 yards. … In past three games, Miami has given up 600 yards rushing, average of 5.9 per play. During same stretch, opposing quarterbacks have thrown for 751 yards with 10 touchdown passes, one interception and passer rating of 143.9. … Miami leading rusher Frank Gore has 77 career touchdowns rushing, but none this year. Dolphins have three, more than only Jaguars. … Gore has 18,145 scrimmage yards and needs 46 to surpass Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders (18,190) for sixth-most in NFL history. … Jakeem Grant leads NFL with average of 32.3 yards on kickoff returns. He’s second – behind Jets’ Roberts – with average of 17.4 on punt returns. … Dolphins are tied for second with 11 interceptions but have no takeaways in past two weeks. … Rookie LB Jerome Baker is only active Miami player with more than one sack. He has two. … Fantasy Tip: Isaiah Crowell had Jets-record 219 yards rushing against Denver in Week 5, and he could find Dolphins’ soft run defense equally inviting.
Falcons-Redskins Preview Capsule
ATLANTA (3-4) at WASHINGTON (5-2)
Sunday, 1 p.m., ET, Fox
OPENING LINE — Redskins by 2½
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Falcons 2-5, Redskins 4-2-1
SERIES RECORD — Redskins lead series 15-9-1
LAST MEETING — Falcons beat Redskins 25-19, Oct. 11, 2015
AP PRO32 RANKING — Falcons No. 17, Redskins No. 8
FALCONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (30), PASS (3)
FALCONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (20), PASS (30)
REDSKINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (8), PASS (26)
REDSKINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (2), PASS (13)
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Falcons have won past five meetings. … Redskins last beat Falcons in 2003. … Atlanta 0-2 on road this season. … QB Matt Ryan leads NFL with 333.6 yards passing a game and is third with 71.1 completion percentage. … Ryan threw for 379 yards in Week 7 vs. Giants. … RB Devonta Freeman out until at least December with foot and groin injuries. … RB Tevin Coleman has touchdowns in two consecutive games. … WR Julio Jones needs 134 yards receiving in 102nd game to become fastest to 10,000 in career. … Jones has 15 catches for 161 yards and TD in two previous meetings. … Jones has five-plus catches in nine consecutive games. … WR Calvin Ridley leads rookies with six TD catches. … WR Mohamed Sanu has TD catch in two of past three games. … DT Grady Jarrett had two sacks vs. Giants. … S Damontae Kazee has 22 tackles, three interceptions and forced fumble in past four games. … CB Robert Alford leads league with 60 passes defensed since 2015. … K Matt Bryant missed last game with right hamstring injury. … Redskins look to go two games up on Eagles in NFC East. … QB Alex Smith threw for 270 yards and TD in last game vs. Falcons in 2016 with Chiefs. … RB Adrian Peterson rushed for 149 yards and TD last week. … Peterson has 442 yards from scrimmage and three TDs in three games vs. Falcons. … RB Chris Thompson has averaged 99.5 yards from scrimmage in past six home games. … WR Jamison Crowder has been ruled out with an ankle injury. … Vernon Davis needs one TD catch to tie Shannon Sharpe for sixth all-time among tight ends. … TE Jordan Reed has 304 catches in 59 career games. … Defense has forced turnover in 11 consecutive games, second-longest active streak in NFL. … DL Matt Ioannidis had career-high 2 ½ sacks last week. … S D.J. Swearinger had two INTs last week. … S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix set to make Redskins debut after trade from Packers. … CB Josh Norman has forced fumble in past two home games. … Fantasy Tip: Washington coach Jay Gruden wants Peterson on field for any running play and 33-year-old will be big part of offense with Smith and passing game struggling.
Bengals’ bye-week chore: Fix historically bad defense
CINCINNATI (AP) — Off to a historically bad start on offense, the Bengals fired their coordinator after only two games last season and got better results the rest of the way, though not good enough to make the playoffs.
They overhauled the NFL's worst offense in the offseason by firing the line coach,
CINCINNATI (AP) — Off to a historically bad start on offense, the Bengals fired their coordinator after only two games last season and got better results the rest of the way, though not good enough to make the playoffs.
They overhauled the NFL’s worst offense in the offseason by firing the line coach, trading for a tackle and drafting a center in the first round.
That part has worked. The offensive improvement is part of the reason Cincinnati is 5-3 at its bye, one of nine teams with so many wins.
Now, the Bengals have another huge problem to fix if they’re going to reach the playoffs for the first time in three years.
This time, it’s a historically bad defense .
Cincinnati has allowed the most yards and points in the league. The Bengals have given up 500 yards in back-to-back games for the first time in their history. If their current track holds, they would become only the second team in NFL history to allow more than 7,000 yards in a season.
“At the end of the day, we can do better,” cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick said. “I know we can.”
They’ll have to play a lot better on defense if they want to overtake Pittsburgh (4-2-1) and win the division.
The Bengals installed a new defense under first-year coordinator Teryl Austin. They also continued a youth movement on defense, fielding the youngest team in coach Marvin Lewis’ 16 seasons.
Injuries have played a role, too.
So has the schedule, with Cincinnati facing some of the league’s top offenses — No. 1 Tampa Bay, No. 3 Kansas City, No. 4 Pittsburgh, No. 7 Atlanta. The Bengals face No. 8 New Orleans coming out of their bye.
“The NFL wants more yards, more scoring, and they are getting it,” Austin said. “A lot of it has to do with there are a lot of good quarterbacks, a lot of good receivers, and it’s been opened up. It’s like fast-break basketball. That makes it tough.”
The bye could help with some healing. Cornerback Darqueze Dennard has been sidelined with a shoulder injury the past two games. Linebacker Nick Vigil is out with a sprained knee. Linebacker Vontaze Burfict sat out a win over Tampa Bay with a hip injury. Kirkpatrick has been limited by an Achilles injury. Pass rush specialist Carl Lawson tore his ACL. Several others have been in-and-out with various problems, hurting the consistency.
“This has been a challenge in terms of the amount of injuries,” Austin said.
The offense also is looking to get several key players back after the bye. Running back Giovani Bernard has been sidelined by a knee injury for the past four games.
Rookie center Billy Price is practicing after suffering a partially torn ligament in his right foot during the second game. Tight end Tyler Kroft (foot) and receiver John Ross (groin) also have missed time, contributing to problems on an offense that’s better than last year but still has issues and ranks 23rd in yards.
During a 37-34 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday, the offense managed only 95 yards in the second half and had four consecutive drives that failed to get a first down, helping Tampa Bay rally late .
“That is where it’s disappointing,” quarterback Andy Dalton said. “Offensively, we didn’t play the same way we did in the first half and we weren’t getting first downs. We had way too many three-and-out drives, and in that way it’s disappointing.”
Despite their flaws, the Bengals have stayed above .500 by pulling out games at the end — something they lacked the past two seasons. The defense has scored four touchdowns, and Dalton has led last-minute drives in two victories. They know they’ve been fortunate.
“To be 5-3 right now is huge,” Dalton said.
Four of their last eight games are against teams that currently have losing records, including two against Cleveland. They also play at Baltimore and finish the season at Pittsburgh, so there’s a chance to win the division if they can fix their problems.
The bye provides a chance to try to figure out ways to tweak the offense and the defense, get some veterans ready to return, and take a breath after a wild first two months.
“There needs to be some mental health here, too,” Lewis said.
Take 5: Can Packers’ D maintain progress vs. Patriots?
Sunday's deflating ending in L.A. obscured an outstanding defensive performance by the Packers, who go from trying to slow down the Rams to preparing for Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
1. Is the defensive progress sustainable?
The Rams were without Cooper Kupp, but the Green Bay’s cornerbacks still deserve ample credit for stalemating a great receiving corps.
Rookie slot cornerback Jaire Alexander was perhaps the best player on the field. He fought tooth-and-nail at the line of scrimmage and at the catch point, while showing off tremendous closing burst. Kevin King, a 2017 second-rounder, has been inconsistent in press coverage but looks much more comfortable in Year 2.
It’s not unreasonable for those two to survive against Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon. But who will handle Rob Gronkowski? Despite looking clunkier of late, Gronkowski remains outstanding making contested catches, and the Packers traded one of their best weapons against tight ends in Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.
Pettine, whose schemes often gave Tom Brady trouble while with the Jets and Bills, will throw myriad looks at Gronk, including eight-man zones, and try a variety of blitzes to unsettle Brady.
The key could be whether Kenny Clark — the uber talented 2016 first-rounder — keeps playing with the consistency he’s shown more often this season. Clark and Mike Daniels comprise a scary interior rush duo when they’re on, but that must translate to pressure up the middle against Brady.
2. Can Saints’ run D handle the spotlight?
New Orleans’ run defense is quietly the NFL’s most efficient by far (3.2 yards per carry allowed; Dallas second at 3.6). Defensive tackles David Onyemata and Sheldon Rankins are brutishly powerful and embrace dirty work, while Cameron Jordan sets an awfully mean edge.
But the Saints haven’t faced a ground game that compares to that of the Rams.
Most of Sean McVay’s core runs are forms of outside zone: some attacking the perimeter, others designed to cut back and many featuring jet motion. The front five has developed excellent chemistry and rarely allows penetration, which usually short-circuits outside zone. Todd Gurley is a nightmare to tackle outside, but also exceptional at pressing the edge and sifting through cutback lanes.
Powerful and crafty with his hands, Jordan often blows up the frontside of outside zone runs. Expect McVay to run mostly away from Jordan while bringing a wideout — who will keep the ball at times — in jet motion AND a slice blocker (usually a tight end) toward him, a tactic L.A. employed heavily against Von Miller. The jet motion keeps Jordan honest, and the slicer looks to cut-block him to keep cutback lanes open.
L.A. doesn’t have to run it well to win, but the entire offense is built off Gurley and the outside-zone run game. If the Saints’ run D can hold up, New Orleans will have the upper hand.
3. Steelers-Ravens Round 2 is a new ballgame
The Ravens won Round 1 handily in Pittsburgh, but don’t assume they’ll sweep the season series. A lot has changed since then, including the standings: Baltimore (4-4) was 3-1 after Week 4; Pittsburgh (4-2-1) was 1-2-1.
The Ravens’ deep passing game — which produced gains of 71 and 33 yards to John Brown in Pittsburgh — has run dry. For all his progress this year, Joe Flacco remains inaccurate and inconsistent on deep throws, and he’ll face tighter windows this time around.
The Steelers’ defense has mostly gotten its act together, erasing many of the coverage breakdowns that left receivers running wide open early this season. Its secondary is still mediocre, but the chemistry has improved, and linebacker Jon Bostic’s zone awareness helps relieve some pressure.
Baltimore has also been less consistent defending the run, springing a few leaks in Carolina (154 yards on 33 carries) last week, while Pittsburgh’s offense has run through James Conner the last three weeks (64 carries, 367 yards, six TDs). The Steelers will far exceed Week 4’s 11-carry, 19-yard performance.
4. Tough test for surprising Seahawks
As we covered in our Week 8 film study, Seattle’s young defense has overperformed without Earl Thomas. This week, a bigger challenge awaits.
Philip Rivers would be an MVP front-runner if not for Patrick Mahomes and Drew Brees, as he’s carving up defenses with his arm and his mind better than ever. He and coordinator Ken Whisenhunt are deadly attacking downfield against predictable zone defenses.
They showed as much two weeks ago in London, exploiting the Titans’ Cover-4 for touchdowns of 75 and 55 yards. First, Rivers baited Logan Ryan as Tyrell Williams zipped by on a go. Later, Whisenhunt called a scissors concept (post route and corner route that intersect) to blur Tennessee’s coverage responsibilities and spring Mike Williams wide open.
The Seahawks’ D is more diverse than during coordinator Ken Norton’s tenure as linebackers coach (2010-14), but it still relies heavily on Cover-3, especially on early downs. Coming off a bye, the Chargers will surely attack this tendency.
Expect several vertical concepts with switch releases — like scissors or post/wheel — as well as a deep-over route by the inside slot receiver (closest to the formation) out of a three-wideout set. In Seattle’s Cover-3, a linebacker (usually Bobby Wagner) or strong safety Bradley McDougald must match that route, a very difficult matchup against Tyrell Williams or Travis Benjamin.
Meanwhile, Wagner and K.J. Wright must meet their lofty standards when closing and tackling underneath. Rivers loves to use his checkdown early while a zone defense is still dropping back, and Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler have been outstanding making defenders miss in space.
5. Detroit’s D-line could dictate vs. Vikings
The Lions’ front isn’t down-to-down impactful, despite a league-high sack rate (11.5 percent). Detroit has turned an unsustainable amount of pressure into sacks (36.5 percent; 22.1 is league average), and its edge rushers have been almost invisible with Ziggy Ansah (shoulder) out since Week 1.
But there is hope Ansah might finally return this week.
If healthy, he should bother Vikings left tackle Riley Reiff, who’s been out with a foot injury and struggled against bull and speed rushes when on the field. If Reiff is out, it’ll be Rashod Hill at left tackle and rookie Brian O’Neill on the right, both of whom have proven exploitable.
On the interior, the Vikings were already shaky — especially run blocking — before left guard Tom Compton’s injury. The Saints hounded them last week, with Rankins tossing center Pat Elflein aside on multiple occasions.
Newly acquired Damon “Snacks” Harrison should feast, as usual, in the run game. Against the pass, the Lions should get pressure from perhaps the league’s quietest rookie standout, fourth-rounder Da’Shawn Hand.
The top high-school recruit in 2014, Hand disappointed at Alabama but is already a better pro than collegian. Despite just two sacks, he has been a handful (sorry, couldn’t help it) as an interior rusher, routinely beating blocks and forcing QBs to move.
Kirk Cousins and his receivers have been fantastic, but batted balls and interior pressure have been issues. His shaky line is the most glaring weak spot for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.
Redskins prep for pass-happy Falcons
The Washington Redskins look for their fourth straight win Sunday when they host the Atlanta Falcons.
Atlanta started 1-4 and appeared to be sinking due to injuries, but won two straight before their bye week.
Sunday’s matchup pits Atlanta’s explosive offense — generating 401 yards per game — against Washington’s second-ranked NFC defense (allowing 322.4 yards).
The Washington defense got stronger on Tuesday with the acquisition of safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from the Green Bay Packers. Clinton-Dix has 27 tackles, three interceptions and one forced fumble this season.
“My leadership, my hustle to the ball, my effort,” Clinton-Dix said of what he brings to the Redskins. “Being able to go get the ball, create turnovers and take this team to another level man and keep things going.”
The Redskins are allowing 242.3 yards per game, 13th in the NFL. Paring Clinton-Dix with D.J. Swearinger gives Washington a formidable starting safety duo.
Atlanta will likely attack via the pass. Ryan has thrown 15 touchdown passes and two interceptions, and wide receiver Julio Jones is second in the NFL with 812 yards on 53 catches for the league’s fourth-ranked passing attack (317.7 yards per game). Rookie Calvin Ridley has 27 catches for 392 yards.
“I think, at the end of it, both teams are playing true to their style,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn told the team’s website. “When I say both teams are true to their style, that’s why it’s a pretty cool matchup.”
Meanwhile the Redskins are allowing only 80 yards rushing per game and the Falcons are generating just 83.3 per contest. That doesn’t mean the Falcons won’t try to run it.
“We’re going to run the ball, knowing that’s an important part of what we do as well,” Quinn said. “They just happen to be one of the very best a defending it. That doesn’t mean that we don’t go down that road.”
On offense the Redskins boast a rejuvenated running attack thanks to a rejuvenated Adrian Peterson. The 33-year-old took NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors after gaining 149 yards against the Giants.
The Falcons’ defense is ranked last in the NFC in yards allowed and their run defense is ranked 8th in the NFC, giving up 112.7 yards per game.
Washington continues to look for improvement in the passing game. Alex Smith’s passer rating and completion percentage are in the bottom half of quarterbacks and he’s thrown just eight touchdown passes against two interceptions.
“As long as we are winning games, protecting the football, that’s the most important thing,” Redskins coach Jay Gruden said. “Our offense will be able to throw the ball eventually, with success.”
Smith could get well against a Falcons’ secondary that is allowing 306.7 yard per game through the air while opponents are converting 54.1 percent of third downs.
Redskins sitting out practice midweek included wide receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle), guard Shawn Lauvao (calf), wide receiver Paul Richardson (knee-shoulder), running back Chris Thompson (ribs), tackle Trent Williams (thumb-shoulder) and safety Montae Nicholson (neck-hip).
Cornerback Robert Alford (ankle) and kicker Matt Bryant (right hamstring) sat out for Atlanta.
Inconsistent Lions, minus Tate, hit Minnesota
It's tough to figure out just how much the Detroit Lions want to win the wide-open NFC North Division.
Perhaps the best barometer of how Lions players feel about losing one of their top skill players will be their performance at Minnesota on Sunday.
The Lions (3-4) are in last place but they’re just a game behind first-place Chicago. The Vikings (4-3-1) are percentage points from the top spot.
Detroit’s first-year coach Matt Patricia says his team has to “turn the page” on the Tate deal.
“Those are not easy decisions. In the end for us, it’s not about one player, it’s about team,” he said. “We have a lot of guys who are really good who can produce. We have confidence in everybody on this team right now that everybody can do their job.”
Tate has been Matthew Stafford’s favorite target since he was signed as a free agent in 2014. He’s caught at least 90 passes over the last four seasons and had 44 receptions for 517 yards and three touchdowns through seven games this season.
The biggest beneficiary of the Tate trade might be second-year wideout Kenny Golladay, who has flashed star potential but only caught three passes over the past two weeks. TJ Jones, who was inactive in the 28-14 loss to the Seahawks, could jump into a slot role.
Stafford could also look more toward his tight ends and running backs.
“These things happen and people move on and they keep going and they keep winning,” Patricia said. “Is it difficult to win in the league? Sure, every single week is hard. So, we’re just going to have to work harder.”
The Vikings had a three-game winning streak snapped by New Orleans 30-20 on Sunday night. Kirk Cousins passed for 359 yards but also threw an ill-advised pass under duress that the Saints’ P.J. Williams returned 45 yards for a score.
Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer says he sees a lot of good things despite the team’s mediocre record.
“Defensively, I feel like we’re eliminating some of the things that hurt us early in the year,” Zimmer said. “I feel like the running game is getting better. I thought Latavius [Murray] ran with a purpose. I thought the offensive line did a nice job in some of those things.”
Murray has received the bulk of the carries with Dalvin Cook sidelined by a hamstring strain for five games this season. Murray only had 13 carries for 56 yards and a score on Sunday with his team in catch-up mode most of the way.
Cook is unsure if he’ll be ready to go this week.
“[Rest] definitely helped me, but that’s the tricky thing about these things,” Cook told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “They feel good, but you go out there, overextend and do something stupid; set you back.”
Linebacker Anthony Barr is also nursing a hamstring injury and wide receiver Stefon Diggs missed Wednesday’s practice with a rib injury. The Lions are hopeful of getting back defensive end Ziggy Ansah (shoulder) and running back Theo Riddick (knee), who participated in Wednesday’s practice in a limited fashion.
Rodgers-Brady matchup highlights Packers-Patriots
Two of the NFL's legendary quarterbacks, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, square off for only the second time on Sunday night when Brady's New England Patriots host Rodgers' Green Bay Packers.
“When played him in ’14, he had a great game against us,” Brady continued. “He just challenges the defense in a lot of ways. I loved going to Lambeau Field and playing him four years ago. It’ll be great to play him at home this time. I’m really looking forward to it.”
Brady got the last laugh that season. Green Bay lost in overtime to Seattle in the NFC Championship Game. Brady and Co. went on to beat Seattle in the Super Bowl.
“I wish we would have been there in ’14,” Rodgers said. “We were right there on the doorstep. That would have been a fun one. It’s great for the league and obviously great for NBC this week with their promos, but I think that’s the beauty of this league sometimes is you have players that are in different conferences and don’t get a chance to play each other a lot. Fans and media and the NFL can hope for certain things but that’s the beauty in our game. There’s a great parity – maybe not always with them because they seem to be in the Super Bowl a lot – but it’d be nice to get back there and play against him one more time.”
With five consecutive wins, the Patriots (6-2) again look like prime contenders in the AFC. Offensively, they’ve got a chance to be at full strength with rookie running back Sony Michel returning to practice after missing most of the last two games with a knee injury.
The Packers (3-3-1), on the other hand, face an uphill battle to get into the playoffs, let alone return to the Super Bowl. They traded punches with the undefeated Rams before losing 29-27 last week.
“When you have an opponent like that, especially that’s historically able to win games and play at a high level, it feels like going from a preseason to a regular-season game,” Packers receiver Davante Adams said. “We know who we’re facing and the type of coach and players they have.”
–Field Level Media