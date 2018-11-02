Gruden defends 1-7 Raiders, ex-players claim Oakland quit
Gruden defends 1-7 Raiders, ex-players claim Oakland quit
On the heels of a 34-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and little-known third-string quarterback Nick Mullens, Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden reiterated his mission with the on-the-move franchise.
“The Oakland Raiders is a great organization. I know it’s not looking pretty right now,” Gruden said. “I’ve heard a lot of negativity over the last six or seven months, and rightfully so. But we’re going to build a championship football team here. I know a lot of people as players, as fans, just in general, want to be a part of this.”
The many faces of “Chucky” were on display Thursday night. Gruden winced, gritted his teeth, twisted his lips and took deep breaths repeatedly as the 49ers embarrassed the Raiders on national television.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr took a beating, including six sacks, before he was pulled in the fourth quarter. The Raiders finished the night with a defense allowing more yards per play this season than any team in NFL history, helping define how Gruden stands at 1-7 in his return to the sideline.
“The thing that we’re at now is, who’s going to want to continue to show up? Who’s going to continue to fight?” Carr said. “Because those are the kind of men you want on the team when it starts going well. Those are the kind of guys that when coach isn’t around or one of our leaders, everyone in the locker room, the conversations they’re having, they’re only building us forward. Because the ones that pull you away, you don’t want any of those guys.”
The Raiders are scheduled to play in Las Vegas beginning in 2020.
Since the end of training camp, the Raiders have parted with a pair of top five draft picks — outside linebacker Khalil Mack and wide receiver Amari Cooper — which could be perceived by players in the locker room as a white flag on the 2018 season.
Many media types and some former players took to social media on Thursday night to make the claim that Gruden’s roster returned serve, quitting on the coach at midseason.
Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky said via Twitter “People can say whatever about the @Raiders front office. But the fact that these players have quit is embarrassing. I’ve played on bad teams-the majority of dudes NEVER QUIT. No matter what. What would all these guys tell their kids!!?! NEVER QUIT- they shld walk the walk #TNF.”
Raiders defensive end Frostee Rucker, a 12-year veteran, said he didn’t see his team quit.
“No one’s packing it in. Coach hasn’t quit,” Rucker said. “It’s not about next year, or the year after that. It’s not about that. We’re trying to win. It’s just not happening right now.”
Former NFL tight end George Wrighster said via Twitter “Can anybody every remember seeing a team quit on a coach, then the coach manage to get the team to “buy in” the next season? I can’t.”
–Field Level Media
49ers RB Mostert likely done for season
49ers RB Mostert likely done for season
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert will likely miss the rest of the 2018 season after suffering a broken right forearm in the third quarter of Thursday night's 34-3 win over the Oakland Raiders.
With 4:38 remaining in the third quarter, Mostert
49ers RB Mostert likely done for season
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert will likely miss the rest of the 2018 season after suffering a broken right forearm in the third quarter of Thursday night’s 34-3 win over the Oakland Raiders.
With 4:38 remaining in the third quarter, Mostert suffered the injury on a rushing attempt for no gain when he was met with force by Raiders defensive tackle Clinton McDonald. 49ers medical personnel rushed on the field after the play having spotted the gruesome injury from the sideline.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan said following the 49ers’ win that San Francisco doesn’t expect to have him for the rest of the season, although trainers did not confirm that to him.
“I would assume so with a broken arm,” Shanahan said.
Mostert had a 52-yard touchdown run and finished the game with seven carries for 86 yards. He’s averaging 7.7 yards per carry in 2018.
–Field Level Media
Dolphins CB Tankersley suffers season-ending ACL tear
Dolphins CB Tankersley suffers season-ending ACL tear
Miami Dolphins cornerback Cordrea Tankersley was placed on injured reserve and will rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL in his knee, coach Adam Gase told reporters on Friday.
Tankersley was injured during Thursday's practice.
"Running with a
Dolphins CB Tankersley suffers season-ending ACL tear
Miami Dolphins cornerback Cordrea Tankersley was placed on injured reserve and will rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL in his knee, coach Adam Gase told reporters on Friday.
Tankersley was injured during Thursday’s practice.
“Running with a guy and took a weird step,” Gase said of how Tankersley was hurt.
The second-year pro saw action in six games as a reserve this season. He started 11 games last season as a rookie.
“It’s a shame because he was pushing to come along and we felt like we had him in a good spot and he was competing,” Gase said. “He was practicing better. When a young player gets hurt, it’s tough for them to handle it. He’ll be back at some point. The way that those ACLs seem to be, guys come back from those.”
Starting cornerback Xavien Howard (ankle) also is ailing and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.
Also, quarterback Ryan Tannehill (passing shoulder) will his miss fourth straight game. The team said Friday that his injury is to the capsule in the shoulder and doctors determined that rest is a better option than surgery.
Defensive end Charles Harris (calf) also will sit out his fourth straight game.
Receiver Kenny Stills (groin) is listed as questionable and hoping to return after missing one game. Tight end A.J. Derby (foot) is also questionable.
–Field Level Media
Bills QB Allen limited Friday, return near
Bills QB Allen limited Friday, return near
One day after head coach Sean McDermott forecasted his return, Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen was a limited participant in Friday's practice, his first in nearly three weeks.
Allen is dealing with an injury to his right elbow. The big right-hander did
Bills QB Allen limited Friday, return near
One day after head coach Sean McDermott forecasted his return, Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen was a limited participant in Friday’s practice, his first in nearly three weeks.
Allen is dealing with an injury to his right elbow. The big right-hander did not require surgery after receiving multiple medical opinions. He is not expected to be available Sunday, when Nathan Peterman could return to the starting role because veteran Derek Anderson (concussion) was hurt in Monday’s loss to the New England Patriots.
“Every night, we kind of re-evaluate where he is, and what we’ll do tomorrow with him. I don’t think it’s too far off in terms of when he’ll start to throw,” McDermott said of Allen on Thursday.
Allen is still considered week-to-week.
The 22-year-old Allen was a first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was injured when he took a helmet to the elbow against the Houston Texans.
The 2-6 Bills are preparing to face the Chicago Bears in Orchard Park, N.Y. on Sunday.
–Field Level Media
Fired Jackson: ‘I laid foundation’ for Browns
Fired Jackson: 'I laid foundation' for Browns
Hue Jackson won three times in 40 games as head coach of the Browns, but claims he was fired prematurely Monday by the Cleveland organization.
At 3-36-1, Jackson had a winning percentage of .088. General manager John Dorsey and owner Jimmy Haslam announced
Fired Jackson: ‘I laid foundation’ for Browns
Hue Jackson won three times in 40 games as head coach of the Browns, but claims he was fired prematurely Monday by the Cleveland organization.
At 3-36-1, Jackson had a winning percentage of .088. General manager John Dorsey and owner Jimmy Haslam announced that they were moving on from Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley.
“The fact that we played four overtime games (this year) says that we were a better football team. In my mind, if we fix the offense – it’s a totally different story,” Jackson said in an interview with Cleveland.com. “So I do believe the move (to let him go) was premature. But I think a part of the problem again went back to the first two years.”
Jackson reported to ownership during his tenure, but faulted former general manager Sashi Brown — who was promoted from an analytics role to be a first-time personnel boss — for digging the Browns a massive roster hole to dig out of the past two years. Dorsey was hired in December 2017 to replace Brown and gave only a tepid endorsement of Jackson, a signal he wasn’t on the same page with the coach or Haslam.
Jackson said Friday he went around ownership to try to save his offense, feeling during the 2018 season it was his only chance to resurrect a group that ranks in the bottom 10 in the league in points per game. Jackson said Friday on “First Take” he is culpable for the final results.
“You’re making sure you cross the Ts and dot the Is,” Jackson said. “At the end of the day, what’s most important is we just didn’t get it done on offense.”
Haslam said Monday that internal discord, in addition to the poor results on the field, led to the decision to fire Jackson midseason. Jackson on Friday denied he was throwing anyone “under the bus” by saying Haley had total control of the offense.
Jackson also pointed directly to Brown and the personnel department passing on multiple quarterbacks — Carson Wentz and Patrick Mahomes in particular — as a setback for the franchise. But he also said 2018 No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield is on his way to being a “sensational player.”
“The problem was that the analytics and football (people) were not on the same page on who the premium players were and what their value to a football team would be,” Jackson said of the team’s approach to personnel under Brown. “This was more a people problem of collaboration than just an analytics problem. We were getting worse as a team – and the NFL is set up for bad teams to get better not worse.”
Jackson said he believes the foundation is in place for the next coach — interim head coach Gregg Williams or a potential replacement — to win big. Jackson said doing so won’t be easy, as winning with the Browns would be the “Mount Everest of the NFL.”
“I believe the constant changes only compound the difficulties for the next person to have the time and patience to be successful. I strongly believe that I did a lot of work in a short time of laying the foundation for turning the place around,” Jackson said. “It’s unfortunate that they took the approach they did the first two years because those were two years that I couldn’t get back from a record and value standpoint.”
Jackson said he knows he is a good football coach and expects another job to present itself.
“I still think there’s another opportunity out there. I want to go back and be a coordinator,” he said.
–Field Level Media
Lions DE Ansah could return vs. Vikings
Lions DE Ansah could return vs. Vikings
Defensive end Ziggy Ansah could rejoin the Detroit Lions on the field Sunday at Minnesota for the first time since injuring his shoulder in Week 1.
Ansah was able to practice without limitation for the past two weeks but did not play, a
Lions DE Ansah could return vs. Vikings
Defensive end Ziggy Ansah could rejoin the Detroit Lions on the field Sunday at Minnesota for the first time since injuring his shoulder in Week 1.
Ansah was able to practice without limitation for the past two weeks but did not play, a subject that has created some testiness between head coach Matt Patricia and members of the media checking on Ansah’s status.
On Friday, Patricia calmly signaled optimism Ansah, 29, could be back this week.
“He’s right in the mix right now with all of it,” Patricia said. “You want to go out and see him be able to produce in practice and function at a level in practice where, A, he can protect himself and, B, he can do what you need him to do. And then be able to come in the next day and still feel like he’s moving in the right direction of that.”
Ansah, retained with the franchise designation in the offseason, has played just 19 snaps this season because of the injury that occurred in the season-opening loss to the New York Jets.
The franchise designation pays Ansah $17.143 million for 2018.
–Field Level Media
Bears LB Mack to be game-time decision at Bills
Bears LB Mack to be game-time decision at Bills
Khalil Mack is expected to be a game-time decision at Buffalo as he recovers from an ankle injury.
Mack has not practiced until Friday the past two weeks and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said the plan will be to play it
Bears LB Mack to be game-time decision at Bills
Khalil Mack is expected to be a game-time decision at Buffalo as he recovers from an ankle injury.
Mack has not practiced until Friday the past two weeks and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said the plan will be to play it safe with the prized pass rusher.
Mack was initially injured in Chicago’s overtime loss at Miami on Oct. 14. Head coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday that Mack is showing signs of improvement.
“The hope is,” Nagy said, “he can play against Buffalo. But again, this is a day-by-day, hour-by-hour situation. It’s just one that I really haven’t been a part of before just because of where he’s at, and so, you know, it could be a similar situation, but I just think right now, that was what was best for him and what was best for us.”
There remains a chance the Bears will opt to rest Mack with three NFC North games in 12 days — Nov. 11-22 — to follow.
Mack was acquired from the Oakland Raiders prior to Week 1 and was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Month in September. He had 5.0 sacks, four forced fumbles and returned an interception for a touchdown.
–Field Level Media
Vikings RB Cook eyes return, WR Diggs questionable
Vikings RB Cook eyes return, WR Diggs questionable
Running back Dalvin Cook is questionable to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions.
Cook said after practicing all week he expects to be on the field for Week 9. Latavius Murray has filled in for Cook, who has been dealing with a
Vikings RB Cook eyes return, WR Diggs questionable
Running back Dalvin Cook is questionable to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions.
Cook said after practicing all week he expects to be on the field for Week 9. Latavius Murray has filled in for Cook, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury.
“I’m in a comfortable spot. I just got to keep stacking the days up,” Cook said. “One thing about injuries — you can’t ever replicate a game in practice. Tweaking and turning your body and getting tackled. We don’t tackle in practice. So you’ll never know.”
Cook has 36 carries for 98 yards this season. He is expected to return on a limited snap count.
The Vikings have more injuries of note ahead of the NFC North showdown.
Wide receiver Stefon Diggs, cornerback Xavier Rhodes, safety Andrew Sendejo and Riley Reiff are also questionable.
–Field Level Media
Chiefs WR Hill ready to roll at Cleveland
Chiefs WR Hill ready to roll at Cleveland
Tyreek Hill was a full participant in Friday's practice and plans to start for the Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland on Sunday.
Hill left last week's win over the Denver Broncos with a groin injury. Head coach Andy Reid indicated good news
Chiefs WR Hill ready to roll at Cleveland
Tyreek Hill was a full participant in Friday’s practice and plans to start for the Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland on Sunday.
Hill left last week’s win over the Denver Broncos with a groin injury. Head coach Andy Reid indicated good news on Hill’s injury earlier this week, and practicing without limitations on Friday typically puts the player on the field on game day.
Hill is tied for the team lead (Travis Kelce) with 44 receptions for 705 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018. Hill is averaging 16 yards per reception and has 14 receptions of 20-plus yards.
Outside linebacker Justin Houston, who is coming back from a hamstring injury, is less certain. He could be limited to a pass-rushing role against the Browns. Houston was described Thursday as “very limited.” He is officially questionable.
Safety Eric Berry, who has yet to play in a game this season due to a heel injury, is officially doubtful but not expected to return.
Linebacker Frank Zombo (hamstring) and offensive guard Mitch Morse (concussion) are out.
–Field Level Media
Falcons K Bryant, CB Alford out at Redskins
Falcons K Bryant, CB Alford out at Redskins
Starting cornerback Robert Alford and kicker Matt Bryant are out for Sunday's game when the Atlanta Falcons visit the Washington Redskins.
Atlanta coach Dan Quinn announced the news Friday and said rookie Isaiah Oliver would replace Alford in the starting lineup.
Falcons K Bryant, CB Alford out at Redskins
Starting cornerback Robert Alford and kicker Matt Bryant are out for Sunday’s game when the Atlanta Falcons visit the Washington Redskins.
Atlanta coach Dan Quinn announced the news Friday and said rookie Isaiah Oliver would replace Alford in the starting lineup.
Bryant also missed last week’s game with a hamstring injury. But his replacement, Giorgio Tavecchio, made a 56-yard field goal and was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in the Week 7 win that was followed by a bye week.
The Falcons have six starters on injured reserve.
–Field Level Media
Broncos activate Cravens, promote Cracraft
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos will be without starters Bradley Roby, Darian Stewart, Brandon Marshall and rookie returner DaeSean Hamilton for their game against the Houston Texans on Sunday.
The Broncos activated safety Su'a Cravens off injured reserve and replaced receiver Isaiah McKenzie with River Cracraft on Friday.
With right tackle
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos will be without starters Bradley Roby, Darian Stewart, Brandon Marshall and rookie returner DaeSean Hamilton for their game against the Houston Texans on Sunday.
The Broncos activated safety Su’a Cravens off injured reserve and replaced receiver Isaiah McKenzie with River Cracraft on Friday.
With right tackle Jared Veldheer returning from a knee injury, the Broncos finally have the luxury of giving left tackle Garett Bolles some plays off to try to settle him down and break his holding habit.
The Broncos could either put Veldheer in his spot or move Billy Turner over from the right side.
They’ll replace Roby, who has struggled in his adjustment from nickel back to starter following the offseason trade of Aqib Talib to the Rams, with a mix of veterans Tramaine Brock and Adam Jones and rookie Isaac Yiadom.
Along with Chris Harris Jr., those three will face Texans star DeAndre Hopkins and ex-teammate Demaryius Thomas, who was traded to Houston on Tuesday.
Until now the Broncos were limited in their options for Bolles, who keeps giving up pressures and sacks, and Roby, who keeps allowing too much cushion and big plays by not jamming receivers or playing the ball on deep passes.
Three weeks ago, coach Vance Joseph said he didn’t fear losing the locker room over his patience with Bolles and Roby, saying, “They all understand we’re playing the best players.” He said Bolles and Roby had to fix their flaws in the glare of games rather than through a benching.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
___
Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton
Dolphins’ Tankersley out for season with torn ACL
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins backup cornerback Cordrea Tankersley has a torn knee ligament, the ninth player on the team to sustain a season-ending injury.
"We can't afford any more," coach Adam Gase said Friday. He said the same thing Monday.
The Dolphins also disclosed that quarterback Ryan Tannehill's injury to his
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins backup cornerback Cordrea Tankersley has a torn knee ligament, the ninth player on the team to sustain a season-ending injury.
“We can’t afford any more,” coach Adam Gase said Friday. He said the same thing Monday.
The Dolphins also disclosed that quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s injury to his throwing shoulder is a capsule injury. He’ll miss his fourth game in a row Sunday against the New York Jets.
Tankersley has a torn anterior cruciate ligament. His loss could be magnified because starting cornerback Xavien Howard (ankle) is questionable for the game. Defensive end Charles Harris (calf) was ruled out, and receiver Kenny Stills (groin), and tight end A.J. Derby (foot) are questionable.
Tankersley had an important role on special teams. He was hurt in practice Thursday with no contact involved.
“He was just running with a guy and took a weird step,” Gase said.
Tankersley was placed on injured reserve, and center Jake Brendel was activated off injured reserve. Gase said the Dolphins won’t try to add a replacement at cornerback until after the Jets game.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Derrick Henry possibly running out of time with the Titans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrick Henry possibly is running out of time with the Tennessee Titans.
The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner talked a month ago about needing to run better and be more physical. Three games later, nothing much has changed — for now. Henry is still the starter, though Dion Lewis is
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrick Henry possibly is running out of time with the Tennessee Titans.
The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner talked a month ago about needing to run better and be more physical. Three games later, nothing much has changed — for now. Henry is still the starter, though Dion Lewis is making a case for that spot. It’s Lewis who is coming off the best rushing game this season by a Tennessee running back.
“We all know, you guys all know, if you’re inconsistent in this league, they’ll find somebody to replace you,” Henry said. “So I feel like the biggest thing is just being consistent during everything that I do. Being efficient, finishing runs, being physical, running hard. Like I said, I stood in front of y’all and said all those things, but I don’t feel like I’ve done those things.”
Henry is in his third season after being the Titans’ third pick in the 2016 draft out of Alabama. Lewis is the free agent general manager Jon Robinson signed in March to a four-year deal.
During the Titans’ bye last week, Henry studied each of those 84 carries and evaluated himself. He found plenty he can do better by running like the 6-foot-3, 247-pound back he is. Henry is averaging a career-worst 3.3 yards per carry. Lewis leads Tennessee in rushing with 277 yards — 4 more than Henry who’s had 11 more carries this season.
The Titans (3-4) need an improved running game having lost three straight, and they rank 19th in the NFL averaging only 107.9 yards rushing per game. They had a season-high 164 yards rushing Oct. 21 in London, and Lewis was a big key running for a season-high 91 yards. Lewis finished with a career-best 155 yards from scrimmage.
Asked about Henry, Titans coach Mike Vrabel said they have to find ways to clean up mistakes across the offense that have cost yards. That includes finishing runs better.
“There are times if you look at yourself and say, ‘Man, I could have done a better job.’ I think that’s what Derrick is doing,” Vrabel said. “I appreciate that mentality from him. He can do more and we all can do more.”
Tennessee signed fullback Jalston Fowler on Monday to add another blocker to the offensive mix. The Titans visit Dallas (3-4) and know the Cowboys will be running the ball with Ezekiel Elliott who’s second in the NFL with 619 yards rushing. That makes getting the run game working better crucial against a Dallas defense ranked third in fewest yards allowed and ninth against the run, giving up 96.3 yards per game.
Offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur said the Titans’ coaches and players still have plenty of confidence in Henry. But Henry has to make the most of his opportunities with the ball.
“He’s a big back, and any time you’re a big back, you want to make sure you’re finishing runs,” LaFleur said. “He’s done a pretty good job of that. We’ve just got to get him going. We’ve got to get him going, and I think it’s a matter of time before we’re able to do it. But really it takes everybody. It’s not just Derrick. It takes all 11.”
Notes: Both starting guards practiced fully Friday, including RG Josh Kline (ankle) who was limited Thursday. WR Corey Davis (hamstring) was limited for a second straight day. S Kenny Vaccaro, who has missed the past three games with an elbow injury, practiced fully for a second straight day.
___
Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Robert Alford, Matt Bryant ruled out for Falcons
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Falcons cornerback Robert Alford and kicker Matt Bryant missed practice for the third straight day and have been ruled for Sunday's game at Washington.
Coach Dan Quinn said rookie Isaiah Oliver will take Alford's spot. Oliver is a second-round draft pick from Colorado.
Alford, a starter in 67
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Falcons cornerback Robert Alford and kicker Matt Bryant missed practice for the third straight day and have been ruled for Sunday’s game at Washington.
Coach Dan Quinn said rookie Isaiah Oliver will take Alford’s spot. Oliver is a second-round draft pick from Colorado.
Alford, a starter in 67 of 79 career games, is out with an ankle injury and will miss his first game since 2015. He was hurt in a win over the New York Giants 11 days ago but did not come out.
Giorgio Tavecchio takes Bryant’s place for the second straight game. With Bryant hobbled by a sore hamstring since kicking a 57-yard field goal against Tampa Bay, Tavecchio kicked three field goals against New York.
The 43-year-old Bryant is the Atlanta’s franchise scoring leader. Before this season he had not missed a game since 2009.
Jets activate Elijah McGuire, Rontez Miles
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have activated running back Elijah McGuire from the short-term injured reserve list and safety Rontez Miles from the physically unable to perform list.
The team also announced Friday it has waived running back De'Angelo Henderson and safety Ibraheim Campbell to make room on the
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have activated running back Elijah McGuire from the short-term injured reserve list and safety Rontez Miles from the physically unable to perform list.
The team also announced Friday it has waived running back De’Angelo Henderson and safety Ibraheim Campbell to make room on the roster for McGuire and Miles.
McGuire was sidelined since early in training camp when he broke a foot. He was eligible to come off IR this weekend after sitting out the first eight games. McGuire was a sixth-round draft pick out of Louisiana-Lafayette last year and should help boost the Jets’ struggling running game. He had 315 yards rushing and a touchdown as a rookie, along with 17 catches for 177 yards and a TD.
Miles is a standout on special teams. He’s in his sixth NFL season, all with the Jets.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Bills quarterback Derek Anderson questionable for Bears
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Derek Anderson is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears after missing practice all week because of to a concussion.
If Anderson cannot play, Nathan Peterman will start.
Middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is also questionable and not expected to play. He, too, missed practice
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Derek Anderson is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears after missing practice all week because of to a concussion.
If Anderson cannot play, Nathan Peterman will start.
Middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is also questionable and not expected to play. He, too, missed practice this week because of a concussion.
Starting quarterback Josh Allen returned to practice on a limited basis Friday for the first time since injuring an elbow in Week 6 against Houston. He is out for Sunday’s game.
Defensive end Trent Murphy (knee) is out.
Buffalo (2-6) is home against Chicago (4-3).
NFL, other football levels talk consistency in rules, safety
The call on the field — is for consistency and simplification at different levels of football.
The NFL held a "Universal Rules Alignment Meeting" at its headquarters in New York on Tuesday, with league football operations chief Troy Vincent and Atlanta Falcons CEO Rich McKay, the head of the league's competition committee, leading
The call on the field — is for consistency and simplification at different levels of football.
The NFL held a “Universal Rules Alignment Meeting” at its headquarters in New York on Tuesday, with league football operations chief Troy Vincent and Atlanta Falcons CEO Rich McKay, the head of the league’s competition committee, leading the discussion. Some team executives, the NFL players union, the head of officiating and some officials from the NCAA took part in the effort.
“It’s the idea that you try to have unified safety terminology for players so they understand what the foul is and what it isn’t and then teach it all the way down beginning at the little kids, getting to high school, getting to college and getting to pros,” McKay said.
One focus was rules that deal with players’ safety, such as defenders leading with the helmet or targeting defenseless players.
“Hopefully we’ll come together with language that’s simpler and easier for the players to understand,” McKay said. “I think the use of the helmet foul, to lower your head to initiate contact, I think that foul will have an impact on the way players play the game.”
They also looked at rules differences with cut blocks and chop blocks and kickoffs between college and the pros.
The discussions will continue early next year after the end of the college and NFL seasons.
“I think everything can be navigated if people are willing to come and sit and talk and communicate,” Vincent said. “It’s not a one-size-fits-all. … We learn from you, there’s some things that you’re doing, there’s some things that we’re doing. It’s really collaboration. Can it work? Absolutely.”
THE OPTICS DEBATE
Jimmy Johnson, a two-time Super Bowl winner as coach of the Dallas Cowboys, criticized Jason Garrett for turning up at Game 3 of the World Series last Friday with his 3-4 team going into its open weekend.
Johnson, a Fox studio analyst, said before last Sunday’s games that it was a bad look for a team that had work to do, based on its record.
Garrett, one of the backups to quarterback Troy Aikman for Johnson’s final season in 1993 when the Cowboys won their second straight title, passed on the chance to fire back at his old boss.
“I have the utmost respect for coach Johnson,” Garrett said Thursday. “He’s been a friend and mentor to me, really through the years. That’s really all I want to say on that. I just hold him in the highest regard.”
But Garrett did defend himself by pointing out that he encourages all his players to get away from the job for a few days.
“If you’re a beach guy, go to the beach. If you’re a mountain guy, go to the mountains,” Garrett said. “Do whatever you want to do to get away from it, to get yourself refreshed, recharged and ready to go again.”
Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said he didn’t have a problem with Garrett’s World Series excursion as it related to a team that expected to contend for the playoffs having a losing record, and a winless road mark (0-4).
“I’m not associated with anybody that works any harder than Jason Garrett,” Jones said. “I know where Jason Garrett’s mind is and I know where his work ethic is.”
PACKERS PARTY TIME
Give it up for left tackle David Bakhtiari, who had the best costume at the Green Bay Packers’ Halloween party on Monday.
Well, that’s at least according to quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Bakhtiari and his girlfriend went as the characters Vincent and Mia from the movie “Pulp Fiction.” Rodgers said the couple “basically danced as they danced in the movie to any song that was on. Hardcore rap at times. I gave Dave a lot of credit for that. It was phenomenal.”
The party came a day after the Packers’ 29-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Players were disappointed, but “nobody was hanging their head,” said Rodgers, pointing to the well-attended party as a sign of the health of the locker room.
“But no, it’s a tight-knit group,” he said. “You’ve got to stick together through losses, through decisions that are made that are out of our control and keep moving forward with the same vision.”
LEADING THE WAY
Pro Football Hall of Famers Will Shields and Aeneas Williams, three-time Pro Bowler Mark Brunell and three-time Super Bowl champion Willie McGinest will serve as the East-West Shrine Game legends captains.
The four legends captains, who all played in the East-West Shrine Game, will serve as mentors for players throughout the week and be present on the sidelines during the game.
The 94th annual East-West Shrine Game, which features some of college football’s best prospects, will kick off at 3 p.m. EST on Saturday, Jan. 19, from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.
GUARANTEE & GOLD MEDALS
Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Namath and the U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team, which won gold at the Winter Games in South Korea last February, will be honored with the Sports Legend and Sportswomen of the Year Awards, presented by the March of Dimes Greater New York Market.
They will receive the awards at a luncheon on Nov. 27 at the New York Hilton in Manhattan.
MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred will also receive the Sports Leadership Award, and Stephen Espinoza, President of Sports and Event Programming for Showtime Networks, Inc., will get the Corporate Leadership Award.
This marks the 35th year for the luncheon by March of Dimes, which honors achievements of men and women in the sports industry.
RENEWED RIVALRY
Atlanta’s Julio Jones faced Josh Norman plenty when Norman played at Carolina. The Falcons’ game Sunday at Washington will mark their first matchup with Norman playing for the Redskins.
And, Jones doesn’t expect much trash talk from one of the league’s more loquacious defenders.
“Josh really doesn’t talk much when we’re out there,” Jones said. “It’s just business. We’re used to going out there and working against each and just trying to play the game the right way.”
Jones went so far as to call Norman a “great guy.”
“I don’t have anything bad to say about him,” Jones said. “He plays the game like it’s supposed to be played. He’s trying to create turnovers for his team. He puts himself in different situations. He throws his body around and has no regard for his body just to get the ball out.”
KICKING TO THE HALL
Adam Vinatieri has kicked his way all the way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Well, at least part of him, for now.
The Indianapolis Colts kicker’s jersey and cleats — worn last Sunday when he set the NFL’s career scoring record — along with the football he booted for the mark will be displayed at the hall’s museum in Canton, Ohio.
Vinatieri finished the day with 2,550 career points, surpassing the previous record of 2,544 held by Hall of Famer Morten Andersen.
___
AP Pro Football Writers Schuyler Dixon, Dennis Waszak Jr. and Barry Wilner, and AP Sports Writers Genaro C. Armas and Simmi Buttar, and Associated Press Writer George Henry contributed.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
NFL honoring military service with November campaign
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL began its "Salute to Service " campaign to honor the nation's military, veterans and their families by pledging to donate up $5 to its nonprofit partners for every use of the hashtag Salute To Service through Nov. 19.
The league will increase its offering to $25 for
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL began its “Salute to Service ” campaign to honor the nation’s military, veterans and their families by pledging to donate up $5 to its nonprofit partners for every use of the hashtag Salute To Service through Nov. 19.
The league will increase its offering to $25 for every use of the hashtag on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. The NFL donated $1.7 million in a similar campaign last year and is committed up to $5 million this time.
“This month we reflect on the sacrifices of our heroes and increase our focus to ensure more service members, veterans and their families find the assistance they need, when they need it,” said Anna Isaacson, NFL senior vice president of social responsibility.
Beginning Sunday and through November, teams will designate one home game to honor military members and their families. Players will wear helmet decals of military branches.
Since 2011, Salute to Service has raised more than $26 million. The project now includes the Bob Woodruff Foundation. Woodruff suffered a brain injury while reporting on the Iraq War.
Other core military nonprofit partners are the Pat Tillman Foundation, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors , the USO and the Wounded Warrior Project. The league also partners with the financial services company USAA.
Team owners, general managers, players and former players — including Roger Staubach and Randy Gradishar — make up the list of 32 nominees for the Salute to Service Award.
Paul Allen, the late owner of the Seahawks, and Chargers owner Alex Spanos also are nominated. General managers include the 49ers’ John Lynch, the Eagles’ Howie Roseman and the Jets’ Mike Maccagnan.
Also nominated are four coaches: Panthers coach Ron Rivera; Bengals defensive line coach Jacob Burney; Saints quarterbacks Coach Joe Lombardi; and Raiders running backs coach Jemal Singleton.
NFL clubs make nominations, with finalists announced in January. The winner will be recognized at NFL Honors, the prime-time program Feb. 2 at which The Associated Press announces its awards for the 2018 season.
___
NFL Salute to Service: http://www.nfl.com/Salute
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
NFL begins ‘Salute to Service’ with pledge up to $5 million
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL kicked off its "Salute to Service " campaign to honor the nation's military, veterans and their families by pledging to donate up $5 to its nonprofit partners for every use of the hashtag Salute To Service through Nov. 19.
The league will quadruple its offering to $25
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL kicked off its “Salute to Service ” campaign to honor the nation’s military, veterans and their families by pledging to donate up $5 to its nonprofit partners for every use of the hashtag Salute To Service through Nov. 19.
The league will quadruple its offering to $25 for every use of the designated hashtag on Veterans Day Nov. 11. The NFL, which donated $1.7 million in a similar campaign last year, is committed up to $5 million this time.
“This month we reflect on the sacrifices of our heroes and increase our focus to ensure more service members, veterans and their families find the assistance they need, when they need it,” said Anna Isaacson, NFL senior vice president of social responsibility.
Beginning Sunday and continuing throughout November, teams will designate one home game to honor servicemen and women from all branches and their families. Players will also wear helmet decals honoring military branches.
Since 2011, Salute to Service, has raised more than $26 million for military and veteran nonprofit organizations, which now includes the Bob Woodruff Foundation.
Other core military nonprofit partners are the Pat Tillman Foundation, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, the USO and the Wounded Warrior Project. The league also partners with the financial services company USAA.
TAPS supports surviving family members of those who died in service.
The Pat Tillman Foundation , honoring the former NFL star who died while fighting the war in Afghanistan, provides academic scholarships to service members, veterans and military spouses pursuing careers in medicine, business, law, science, education and the arts.
The league has partnered with the Wounded Warrior Project to expand combat stress recovery programs and has served more than 150,000 wounded veterans, family members and caregivers.
The NFL this year expanded its support of the military community with a $2 million grant to the Bob Woodruff Foundation, which awarded grants this fall to 22 organizations that support post 9/11 veterans and their families through programs that focus on education and employment, quality of life and rehabilitation and recovery.
Woodruff was inspired to help veterans after he suffered a brain injury while reporting on the Iraq War.
“As our nation’s veterans return home, the Bob Woodruff Foundation helps ensure that they have the tools and resources to thrive in the next chapter of their lives,” said Ann Marie Dougherty, the foundation’s executive director.
The NFL has partnered with United Service Organization for more than 50 years and this year is committing $5 million to aid new projects that will reach service members and their families at more than 200 USO locations across the globe. NFL players and coaches have traveled on USO tours to 25 countries over the last 12 years to meet with nearly 100,000 service members.
Also, the league provides its Game Pass free to service members at USO centers in nine countries.
“The NFL is a game changer for so many of our military and families who are away from their comforts of home,” said Lisa Anastasi, USO chief developing and marketing officer. “What may seem like another Sunday football game to most of us, can mean so much more to those fighting on the front lines.”
Among its many initiatives, USAA hosted “NFL Boot Camps” with multiple teams this year where military members competed in drills similar to those used at the NFL Combine and training camps.
Team owners, general managers, players and former players — including Pro Football Hall of Famer Roger Staubach and former linebacker great Randy Gradishar of the Denver Broncos — make up the list of 32 nominees for the eighth annual Salute to Service Award presented by the NFL and USAA.
Paul Allen, the late owner of the Seattle Seahawks, and Los Angeles Chargers owner Alex Spanos also are nominated with Staubach, the choice for the Dallas Cowboys and Gradishar.
The general managers include John Lynch of the 49ers, Howie Roseman of the Eagles, and Mike Maccagnan and wife Betty of the Jets.
Also nominated are four coaches: Panthers head coach Ron Rivera; Bengals defensive line coach Jacob Burney; Saints quarterbacks Coach Joe Lombardi; and Raiders running backs coach Jemal Singleton.
The Salute to Service Award annually recognizes NFL players, coaches, personnel and alumni who demonstrate an exemplary commitment to the military community.
NFL clubs make nominations, and finalists will be announced in January. The recipient will be recognized at NFL Honors, the prime-time awards program Feb. 2 at which The Associated Press announces its individual awards for the 2018 season.
___
NFL Salute to Service: http://www.nfl.com/Salute
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Mom’s memory steadies Prescott amid ups, downs with Cowboys
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Through every interception, fumble and loss, Dak Prescott's mind is on the next throw, the next scramble, the next game for the Dallas Cowboys.
The quarterback of America's Team thinks of where he's been: almost exactly five years removed from his mom, Peggy Prescott, dying of colon cancer when
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Through every interception, fumble and loss, Dak Prescott’s mind is on the next throw, the next scramble, the next game for the Dallas Cowboys.
The quarterback of America’s Team thinks of where he’s been: almost exactly five years removed from his mom, Peggy Prescott, dying of colon cancer when her son was a 20-year-old sophomore at Mississippi State. That makes it easier for him to move on in his football world.
“When you lose your mom, it’s not that easy,” Prescott said. “That’s something you’ve got to wake up every day, looking yourself in the face and knowing that you’ve got an angel. You’ve got an angel that has expectations for you to do and you’ve got to go out there and do them each and every day.”
And that’s why the expectations of others won’t faze Prescott with the losses almost as frequent as the victories since he led a franchise-record 11-game winning streak that helped him earn NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2016.
The struggling Dallas offense, more specifically the passing game , appears to be the biggest obstacle for the Cowboys as they try to return to the playoffs after falling short during Prescott’s less-than-stellar encore last year. He figures his football-loving mom would be right there with the rest of the critics, with a caveat.
“She’d let me know how she felt about our struggles and about the mistakes and those type of things,” Prescott said. “Simply on the other hand of having the confidence in me of fixing them and in our team of fixing them and getting back to playing the type of ball we want to play as a team.”
Prescott paused in the middle of the season during the Cowboys’ open week for a cause that will endure for him regardless of which direction his career goes.
His role in Bristol-Myers Squibb’s “Ready. Raise. Rise.” campaign is one of his cancer awareness initiatives from a platform Prescott’s mom envisioned after she was diagnosed.
Whether she could have seen it coming through her son’s sudden stardom as quarterback of one of the world’s most visible pro sports franchises is another question.
“I think she definitely did,” said Prescott, who has been part of a campaign that led to a $250,000 donation to cancer advocacy groups. “And she had plans and she had dreams for me.”
Prescott remembers watching with his mom when Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre played a night after his father died and threw for 399 yards and four touchdowns in Green Bay’s 41-7 win over Oakland in 2003.
“She said, ‘I want you to play if that ever happens,'” Prescott said.
His mom died on a Sunday — the day after he threw three interceptions in a loss to South Carolina when he knew something was wrong because his mom hadn’t texted or called him back before the game. The funeral was on a Wednesday — three days before a loss to Texas A&M.
“And I said, ‘I’ve got to get back. My mom would be mad that I even missed that practice that I missed yesterday,'” Prescott recalled. “I could say that’s the moment that I started allowing my mom to be my story, doing the things that she told me and she taught me.”
His Mississippi State teammates saw it when Prescott led the Bulldogs to the first No. 1 ranking in school history a year later, before a loss to Nick Saban and Alabama.
His Dallas teammates saw it when he showed up as the forgotten fourth-round pick and third-stringer behind franchise passing leader Tony Romo. After backup Kellen Moore broke an ankle in training camp and Romo injured his back in a preseason game, Prescott got his chance. Romo never got his job back.
“He’s had the same qualities from Day One, as a rookie to now,” receiver Cole Beasley said. “Hasn’t changed at all. I don’t know if he had many bad games in 2016. But I know he has always been the same guy whether good or bad since I’ve known him.”
Those qualities have been tested, with a 14-13 record since his remarkable 11-1 start and more interceptions, fumbles and sacks. While owner and general manager Jerry Jones keeps using stronger language to suggest he’s settled on his quarterback of the future, doubters are numerous outside Cowboys headquarters.
“When you have a guy that’s a winner, boy, hard to pass up on guys that are winners,” said Florida coach Dan Mullen, who was Prescott’s coach at Mississippi State. “There’s all kinds of different quarterbacks. A winner’s a winner. That’s the first thing I look for in quarterbacks.”
Ask Prescott how he thinks he needs to improve, and he’ll say in everything. A Cowboys fan as a kid growing up near the Texas state line in Louisiana, Prescott longs to end a Super Bowl drought that’s approaching 25 years.
But there’s a small part of Prescott that would concede he’s already a winner, looking back over five years since his mom died, and 25 months since he was the opening day quarterback with Dallas fans wondering if another season was lost because of another Romo injury.
“My mom’s definitely an emotional woman,” Prescott said, slipping into the present tense.
“So it’d be tears, it’d be a lot of tears in the last 25 months. She asked me when she initially got sick to allow her to be my story. She said all greats have a story. So for my mom to say that back in 2013 to where we are now, I think she’d be proud.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
NFL notebook: Bucs QB Winston adjusting to benching
NFL notebook: Bucs QB Winston adjusting to benching
Jameis Winston will be watching from the sidelines when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers open Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, and it will represent a surreal feeling for the 24-year-old.
Ryan Fitzpatrick will be the team's starting quarterback, the job that typically
NFL notebook: Bucs QB Winston adjusting to benching
Jameis Winston will be watching from the sidelines when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers open Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and it will represent a surreal feeling for the 24-year-old.
Ryan Fitzpatrick will be the team’s starting quarterback, the job that typically belongs to Winston.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been benched,” Winston told reporters on Thursday. “I just have to keep working hard. Like I’ve said, every year my goal is to get better and better, and right now, I’m not getting the job done, so I have been replaced and I’m moving forward, yeah.”
Winston has thrown 10 interceptions in just 148 attempts while passing for 1,181 yards and six touchdowns.
–Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving was carted off the field with an ankle injury during practice.
X-rays were negative and Irving was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain after undergoing further testing. He was added to the team’s injury report, and it remains possible that he could play in Monday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans.
Irving has played in just two games this season. He was suspended for the first four due to a violation of the NFL’s policy on substances of abuse and then missed a game due to a personal issue.
–Caesars Entertainment has secured a 15-year partnership with the future Las Vegas Raiders and the stadium under construction, the two sides announced.
The Raiders are set to move from Oakland to Las Vegas for the 2020 season with the 65,000-seat stadium set to open in July of that year. The deal does not include naming rights for the $1.8 billion stadium, the Las Vegas Review-Journal said Thursday.
Financial terms were not disclosed. Under the agreement, the stadium will have a Caesars-branded stadium entrance and drop-off zone, digital signage and other media recognition.
–Oakland coach Jon Gruden says players are “dying to play for the Raiders” whenever their chance becomes available.
He made those comments in an interview with former Raiders star Howie Long that aired before Oakland played the San Francisco 49ers. Gruden’s Raiders entered the game with a dismal 1-6 record.
Gruden is in the first year of a 10-year, $100 million contract he signed over the offseason to return to coaching. The year has been marked by struggles, including the holdout and subsequent trade of pass rusher Khalil Mack — a two-time, first-team All Pro — to the Chicago Bears. The Raiders also traded former first-round draft pick Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys last week.
–Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher Justin Houston returned to practice in a limited capacity after missing three games with a hamstring injury.
The 29-year-old linebacker has not played since the Chiefs’ Week 5 win against Jacksonville. His availability for Sunday’s game at Cleveland has not been determined.
Houston, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, has 3.0 sacks in five games this season and 72.5 sacks since the Chiefs drafted him in the third round in 2011. He led the NFL with 22 sacks in 2014.
–Field Level Media