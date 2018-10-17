Goodell: NFL prospers from listening, learning
Commissioner Roger Goodell said the NFL is focusing on listening and learning, which has resulted in increased quality on and off the field.
“When you have people working together, listening to one another and that level of respect, I think everyone feels better,” Goodell said as the NFL fall owners meetings wrapped on Wednesday.
Goodell said overall quality and competitiveness are up across the league with a margin of victory on pace to be the third- or fourth-closest in NFL history.
While some are concerned with growing protection of quarterbacks, Goodell said the focus on player safety is coming through in every game.
“People are focusing on football and the great play of the quarterbacks. The safety of the game is better. The quality of the game is better,” Goodell said.
Goodell said he is proud of the collective work the league and union have done on social justice issues.
“The focus has been on the efforts the players have brought in their communities and they are working on the issues to make their communities better. That’s where our focus is,” he said.
Goodell was upbeat discussing offensive numbers and officiating, which he said are at some of the highest levels ever.
Players are healthy, as are viewer ratings, which Goodell chose to focus his attention on Wednesday.
In other news:
–Owners did not discuss the future of the Seattle Seahawks following the unexpected death of team owner Paul Allen. Speculation from the Los Angeles Times indicated a cross-ownership policy ended by the NFL could be designed to open the door for former Microsoft executive Steve Ballmer, who owns the Los Angeles Clippers, to purchase the Seahawks and potentially move the NBA franchise to the city.
“We didn’t have any discussion of it. We think it’s inappropriate at this time to be having those discussion,” Goodell said. “The Seahawks, Paul Allen made plans, and there will be a time for those discussions.”
A succession plan was not made public. Allen never married and has no children. He has one sister.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the league as a whole expects the Seahawks to stay in Seattle.
“I can’t imagine the Seahawks not in Seattle. That hasn’t even been a thought. As a matter of fact, he was instrumental in establishing that certainty. It would really be a little unjust — the thing he did the most for in Seattle was to stabilize that franchise. We are really going to miss him. He had such influence in the league. I was certainly influenced by my interaction with him. … When we get someone of his stature to join ownership in the NFL, I just completely throw a party.”
–The Raiders are in limbo for 2019, Goodell said, saying he has not yet heard how negotiations with the city of Oakland are progressing for the Raiders to play one more season at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
“We know they are in the midst of negotiation,” Goodell said, adding he received an update on progress on the stadium construction project in Las Vegas, where the Raiders are expected to relocate in 2020.
“The focus of the players’ association, the NFL and all of our clubs and our players is to focus on the efforts our players have continually brought (forth) as their issues in their communities and how can we make our communities better,” Goodell said after the fall meetings concluded.
“They’re incredibly passionate about that. They have brought these issues greater awareness and they are working in their communities to try to make their communities better and they are working on the issues, on criminal justice reform. I’ve been on listen-and-learn tours with our players. Owners have been on listen-and-learn tours. Our players are obviously out there and you see a tremendous amount of work being done.”
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated a policy isn’t forthcoming.
“I think right now we are going forward just as we entered the season,” Jones said.
He added: “One of the owners stood up and said: ‘We have really gotten in a place that’s positive and not that we weren’t, but we benefited from this.’ And, I agree, in relationships and sorting through where we want to go, and I’m so impressed with the social programs that the clubs and the players have engaged in.”
In May, the NFL passed a rule that forbids players from sitting or taking a knee if they are on the field or sidelines during “The Star-Spangled Banner,” but allowed them to stay in the locker room if they wish. The league left it up to teams on how to punish players. The union challenged the rule in a grievance.
The league halted the policy in July.
The NFL and a coalition of players have been working in tandem to support player initiatives for a variety of social issues. Last month, coalition members including Malcolm Jenkins, Benjamin Watson, Demario Davis and Chris Long conducted work in the areas of bail reform and criminalization of poverty. Seattle’s Doug Baldwin attended bail hearings and met with grass-roots organizations and the public defender’s office regarding the need to end cash bail in King County on Sept. 25.
Coalition members have focused on voting this month as well as voter restoration rights, plus their ongoing work on bail reform.
“The focus has been on listening, learning, understanding what the players want to accomplish in their community, the impact they want to have and supporting them,” Goodell said. “Our clubs have done that at historic levels and we’ve gone over that the last couple of days. I’m proud of what our clubs are doing. I’m proud of what our players are doing. We’re all working together to try to address those issues, and from my standpoint that always helps make relationships more productive when there’s respect and understanding and agreement to work together to try to make things better.
“When you have people working together and listening to one another and that level of respect, I think everyone feels better and I think that’s important, but the key thing is there’s a lot of work to be done.”
In 2016, then-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began protesting police brutality, social injustice and racial inequality by kneeling during the national anthem, and the demonstration spread to other players and teams.
Critics led by President Donald Trump called the players unpatriotic and Trump even said NFL owners should fire any player who refused to stand during the anthem. Many players countered that their actions were being misconstrued and that they are seeking social change rather than protesting the anthem itself.
Newly signed quarterback Derek Anderson will start Sunday for the Buffalo Bills, coach Sean McDermott announced Wednesday.
"It's the right decision for our football team right now," McDermott said.
Leonard Fournette did not practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday, a signal that he might not play Sunday for the third straight week.
KNOCKOUT POOL: The Texans made us sweat — what else do you do in Houston nowadays? But they came through. Now we look to the CHARGERS to do the same.
No. 29 New York Giants (plus 5 1-2) at No. 23 Atlanta, Monday night.
Falcons can score, Giants can’t.
BEST BET: FALCONS, 33-16
No. 2 New England (minus 3 1-2) at No. 13 (tie) Chicago
Notice how Patriots’ opponents always seem to be injury-ravaged?
PATRIOTS, 24-20
No. 4 New Orleans (plus 2 1-2) at No. 6 Baltimore
Big-time offense faces big-time defense in classic matchup.
SAINTS, 23-18
No. 8 Cincinnati (plus 6) at No. 3 Kansas City
Both sides come off late-game losses that are potentially damaging for long term.
CHIEFS, 33-31
No. 12 Carolina (plus 4 1-2) at No. 10 Philadelphia
Did Eagles turn around things in win over Giants on Oct. 11?
EAGLES, 30-27
No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers (minus 6½) vs. No. 20 Tennessee at London
Should be a better match at Wembley than last week’s rout.
CHARGERS, 23-14
No. 1 Los Angeles Rams (minus 10) at No. 28 San Francisco
Someone will stop the Rams’ run to 16-0. Won’t be Niners.
RAMS, 36-15
No. 19 Dallas (plus 1 1-2) at No. 16 Washington
Schizophrenic NFC East members; Redskins pretty good at home.
REDSKINS, 19-16
No. 24 Cleveland (plus 3) at No. 25 Tampa Bay
Two more unidentifiable teams.
BUCCANEERS, 24-23
No. 7 Minnesota (minus 3) at No. 21 New York Jets
Third game of Jets’ homestand, first tough opponent.
VIKINGS, 32-27
No. 27 Buffalo (plus 7 1-2) at No. 30 Indianapolis
Andrew Luck tips scales to Indy in matchup of very flawed clubs.
COLTS, 23-9
No. 18 Houston (plus 4 1-2) at No. 17 Jacksonville
Texans have won three straight with grit. Jags struggling in every way. But …
JAGUARS, 20-19
No. 22 Detroit (OFF) at No. 13 (tie) Miami
Rested Lions are better no matter who QBs Dolphins.
LIONS, 27-17
NFL officiating not a hot topic in formal owners meetings
NEW YORK (AP) — NFL officiating was not a hot topic in the formal owners meetings that ended Wednesday.
Commissioner Roger Goodell noted that there was "talk on several occasions in the context of what the competition committee is looking to propose and implement." But there were no formal discussions on the floor
NEW YORK (AP) — NFL officiating was not a hot topic in the formal owners meetings that ended Wednesday.
Commissioner Roger Goodell noted that there was “talk on several occasions in the context of what the competition committee is looking to propose and implement.” But there were no formal discussions on the floor during the two-day meetings.
Officiating has been a super-tense issue this season, in part because of several rules changes or points of emphasis, particularly regarding roughing the passer and helmet use in tackling.
The meetings were far from as frenetic as a year ago, when the NFL was dealing with widespread player demonstrations during the national anthem to protest social and racial injustice. Goodell and many owners spoke in glowing terms about the product on the field, stressing the record-setting offenses and close games through six weeks.
Goodell also boasted about NFL games being one of the “few contents that are growing” in TV audiences. Ratings are up this year.
He also explained that the removal of a rule barring cross-ownership of sports franchises in different markets could be a boost to the league.
Dolphins’ Ryan Tannehill not throwing at start of practice
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is on the field in shoulder pads but not throwing at the start of the team's first practice this week.
Tannehill is nursing a sore throwing shoulder and missed Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears. Coach Adam Gase has said Tannehill's status is day
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is on the field in shoulder pads but not throwing at the start of the team’s first practice this week.
Tannehill is nursing a sore throwing shoulder and missed Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears. Coach Adam Gase has said Tannehill’s status is day to day.
Brock Osweiler threw for a career-high 380 yards as Tannehill’s replacement. Miami plays the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Defensive end Cameron Wake returned to practice Wednesday after missing the past two games with a knee injury.
Bills name veteran QB Anderson to start in place of Allen
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are turning to newly signed veteran quarterback Derek Anderson to fill in for injured rookie starter Josh Allen.
Coach Sean McDermott made the announcement Wednesday, when Buffalo returned to practice to prepare for its game at Indianapolis this weekend.
McDermott ruled Allen out with a
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are turning to newly signed veteran quarterback Derek Anderson to fill in for injured rookie starter Josh Allen.
Coach Sean McDermott made the announcement Wednesday, when Buffalo returned to practice to prepare for its game at Indianapolis this weekend.
McDermott ruled Allen out with a sprained elbow on his throwing arm. He says there’s no plan at this point for the quarterback to have surgery.
The 35-year-old Anderson goes from being lured out of semiretirement last week to serve as Allen’s mentor to preparing to make his first start in nearly two seasons. Anderson attempted just eight passes in three appearances as a backup in Carolina last year. He has a 20-27 record as a starter over a 12-year NFL career.
Allen was hurt during the third quarter of a 20-13 loss at Houston last weekend.
McDermott’s only other option was turnover-prone backup Nathan Peterman, who lost the starting job to Allen after a 47-3 season-opening loss at Baltimore. The second-year player already has thrown four interceptions this season and 10 in seven games, including the playoffs.
FANTASY PLAYS: Stick with expensive RBs in daily this week
This is one week to stick with the top running backs in daily fantasy football.
While there are a few high-end receivers in play, the way to approach this Week 7 slate is to go for the players with the absurdly high floors due to their talent and respective matchups.
These are the
This is one week to stick with the top running backs in daily fantasy football.
While there are a few high-end receivers in play, the way to approach this Week 7 slate is to go for the players with the absurdly high floors due to their talent and respective matchups.
These are the top backs to target and the cheap complements who make them work on daily rosters:
EXPENSIVE RBS
TODD GURLEY II, Rams ($9,800 on DraftKings, $10,200 on FanDuel): According to Pro Football Focus, the 49ers defense grades 31st in terms of their tackling ability, and yet they have only yielded 4.0 yards per carry (YPC) as a unit. Since Week 2, backs have either scored twice against the 49ers or eclipsed 100 rushing yards with a touchdown.
Ty Montgomery found the end zone against them on Monday night in a game where Aaron Jones also had a TD overturned. It’s a small sample but the inability to tackle is noteworthy against a back who has played the highest percentage of his respective team’s snaps of any besides Pittsburgh’s James Conner.
The price may be steep, but Gurley has reached 25 DraftKings points in every game this season. Expect more of the same this week from the best player in fantasy.
SAQUON BARKLEY, Giants ($8,900 on DraftKings, $8,200 on FanDuel): Three backs are tied for the league lead in targets (51) and Saquon Barkley is among them. To be fair, Alvin Kamara just had his bye week and is still tied for the lead, so his pace is a notch above every other back.
Either way, receiving backs have had a field day against the Falcons this season, as RBs have twice caught 14-plus passes against them. That’s only happened six times in NFL history by a player at the position. Those two backs_Kamara and Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey_both get about a quarter of their team’s targets. Barkley’s target share sits at 22.2 percent. The Falcons have allowed opposing backs to catch seven more passes against them than any other squad.
Additionally, the Falcons have also been burned for the fourth most rushing TDs by RBs (six) and rank 31st in rushing defense according to Football Outsiders’ defense-adjusted value over average (DVOA) metric.
CHEAPER COMPLEMENTS
TEVIN COLEMAN, Falcons ($5,100 on DraftKings, $6,300 on FanDuel): Both DFS sites offer a flex spot, making it possible to roster three RBs on the same team. With Devonta Freeman on injured reserve, Coleman is worth a look despite Ito Smith stealing some of the goal line work. Coleman has carried the ball 71 times this season and has garnered 51.8 percent of the rushing share for the Falcons.
On the other hand, Smith has only carried the ball 32 times but has received 14 carries in the red zone compared to seven for Coleman. Even with the team being committed to giving Smith a majority of the red zone work, Coleman plays on one of the best possible teams for fantasy production because the offense is excellent and the defense is porous. Coleman is more active in the passing game and he has received double-digit carries in three of the last four games (the exception being the game Devonta Freeman returned before exiting with another injury).
The Falcons are always playing in shootouts and host the Giants this week. FanDuel is a little more reliant on TDs than DraftKings, while DraftKings rewards backs for 100-plus yards, so he is probably a safer play on DraftKings. Regardless, he is simply too cheap for being the lead back on this fantasy-friendly squad.
ROBBY ANDERSON, Jets ($4,500 on DraftKings, $5,400 on FanDuel): The injury to Quincy Enunwa is going to open up some additional targets, as the receiver had been Sam Darnold’s favorite target prior to a high-ankle injury. That 24.4 percent target share will be spread around the remaining pass-catchers.
Jermaine Kearse was the main beneficiary against the Colts (10 targets) but the Vikings have been susceptible to long passing plays all year and Anderson is the deep threat. Thus far, the Vikings have allowed the fourth most 20-plus yard passing plays (26) and the most 40-plus yard passing plays (seven). Two weeks ago, Anderson caught two 35-plus yard scores in the same game, giving him 20 20-plus yard receptions since the beginning of 2017 (and five 40-plus yard receptions).
Anderson is typically an all-or-nothing option but now is likely to have more volume headed his way.
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller wasn't shy about giving the Arizona Cardinals bulletin-board material for the Thursday night game in Glendale, Ariz.
The DallasCowboys.com columnist who tweeted about an impending contract extension for coach Jason Garrett is "pulling one out of the air," team owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday.
After reported attempts to trade linebacker Derrick Johnson failed, the Oakland Raiders released the 35-year-old veteran on Tuesday.
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller didn't mince words about what he expects against the Arizona Cardinals in Thursday night's game in Glendale, Ariz.
The Los Angeles Rams waived kicker Cairo Santos and signed wideout Nick Williams on Tuesday, the team announced.
New York Giants owner John Mara is ready for Odell Beckham Jr. to start making headlines on the field and cease fire behind the microphone.
The Kansas City Chiefs re-signed offensive lineman Jeff Allen on Tuesday, the team announced, releasing defensive back Leon McQuay to clear a roster spot.
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller wasn't shy about giving the Arizona Cardinals bulletin-board material for Thursday night's game in Glendale, Ariz.
