Golf Glance: Champ defends at Sanderson Farms
Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours.
PGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier (Joaquin Niemann)
THIS WEEK: Sanderson Farms Championship, Sept. 19-22
The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss. (Par 72, 7,421 yards)
Purse: $6.6 million (Winner: $792,000)
Defending champion: Cameron Champ
FedEx Cup leader: Niemann
TV: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
NOTES: Champ birdied four of his final five holes to win by four shots and claim his first PGA Tour victory last year while also setting the tournament scoring record at 21-under 267. All three of his top-10 finishes last season came during the Fall swing. He has missed the cut in half of his 20 starts in 2019, but did qualify for the first two legs of the playoffs. … Niemann is in the field after claiming his first Tour victory last week. … Other notables include former major champions Jason Dufner, Zach Johnson and Jimmy Walker. … Six of the past seven champions have been first-time Tour winners. … The Monday qualifiers were Stephan Jaeger (64), Chip McDaniel (66), Adam Svensson (66) and Garrett Osborn (66). … Seventeen-year-old Akshay Bhatia will make his pro debut.
BEST BETS: South Korea’s Sungjae Im (15/1 by PointsBet) is the top-ranked player from last year’s FedEx Cup standings in the field. He could be primed for his maiden victory against a field full of rookies and veterans scrambling for Tour status. … Brandt Snedeker (18/1) has one of the best resumes in the field. The 12-time winner has five top-10s in 2019. … Canada’s Corey Conners (28/1) finished second here last year and qualified for the Tour Championship. … Kyle Stanley (60/1) offers longshot odds as the Tour veteran makes his season debut. Stanley is a two-time Tour winner but has only one top-10 in 21 starts in 2019.
NEXT WEEK: Safeway Open, Napa, Calif.
LPGA TOUR
LAST WEEK: The Solheim Cup (Team Europe)
THIS WEEK: Off.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: Indy Women in Tech Championship, Indianapolis, Sept. 26-29.
CHAMPIONS TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: The Ally Challenge (Jerry Kelly)
THIS WEEK: Sanford International, Sept. 20-22
Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Par 70, 6,729 yards)
Purse: $1.8 million (Winner: $270,000)
Defending champion: Steve Stricker
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Scott McCarron
TV: Friday-Sunday, 6-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
NOTES: Stricker won by four shots over Tim Petrovic and Jerry Smith last year. … McCarron leads the Charles Schwab Cup by only $482,083 following Kelly’s victory last week. Kelly now has 17 top-3 finishes in 61 career Champions starts. … David Toms is fourth in the standings following his T3 last week. … Woody Austin has eight consecutive T20s, including a runner-up finish to Kelly last week. … Steve Flesch has a streak of 12 consecutive rounds under par and has consecutive third-place finishes.
NEXT WEEK: PURE Insurance Championship, Monterey Peninsula, Calif.
New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian is out for the season with a left ankle injury and likely will need surgery, coach Adam Gase announced Tuesday.
Siemian, filling in for ill starter Sam Darnold, was injured in the second quarter of Monday night’s loss to the Cleveland Browns. The New York Daily News reported he had ligament damage but did not break his ankle.
A somber Gase announced last Thursday that Darnold had mononucleosis and declared Siemian the starter. Now, he will turn to second-year player Luke Falk, who had been elevated from the practice squad after Darnold was sidelined. The Tennessee Titans selected Falk in the sixth round of the 2018 draft.
Darnold won’t play on Sunday against the New England Patriots, and the Jets have a bye the following week. He is expected to miss three to seven weeks, depending on his recovery.
Gase said Tuesday that Darnold was back at the team facility.
“He’s feeling better. … The doctors are letting us know how to proceed with him,” Gase said, per the Daily News.
Gase told reporters on Tuesday that wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (knee/hamstring) and linebacker Jordan Jenkins (calf) are on a week-to-week basis. Linebacker C.J. Mosley is day-to-day with a groin injury.
The first-year Jets coach also addressed the status of cornerback Trumaine Johnson, who didn’t see action in Monday night’s 23-3 loss until late in the fourth quarter. In March 2018, Johnson signed a five-year $72.5 million contract with the Jets, $45 million of it guaranteed.
“We just decided not to play him,” Gase said, adding it wasn’t for disciplinary measures.
Former first-round
Former first-round pick Paxton Lynch was signed to the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad on Tuesday.
The Steelers are in need of depth at quarterback with Ben Roethlisberger headed to elbow surgery and injured reserve. Mason Rudolph was elevated from backup to starter but Pittsburgh had only two quarterbacks on the roster, having traded Joshua Dobbs to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. The Steelers drafted Rudolph, from Oklahoma State, in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
For now, Rudolph will be backed up by undrafted Devlin Hodges, who was promoted from the practice squad. Hodges, 23, played college football at Samford.
Rudolph will make his first career start Sunday at San Francisco. He completed 12 of 19 passes in Week 2, falling just short in a comeback bid against the Seattle Seahawks.
Lynch spent training camp with the Seahawks. He was a first-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2016 out of Memphis.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton sat out
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton sat out practice on Tuesday and could miss Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals after aggravating a foot injury on Thursday.
General manager Marty Hurney and head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Newton said his foot was sore following the team’s Thursday night loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 30-year-old sprained his left foot in a preseason game last month against the New England Patriots.
Newton was rehabbing the injury as his teammates practiced on Tuesday. Teammate Eric Reid said Newton has been in a walking boot.
“I have no idea,” Rivera said when asked about a timeline for Newton’s return. “What he’s gonna do is he’s gonna get his treatment, and we’ll see how he feels, and we’ll adjust it as we go through it.”
If Newton sits against the Cardinals (0-1-1), the 0-2 Panthers will start Kyle Allen at quarterback.
“I think Kyle’s more than ready,” Rivera said. “I think Kyle did some really good things last year, showed us what he’s capable of. He had a good preseason. Had a whole bunch of ups, had a few downs, but for the most part, he knows the offense, he knows it very well.
“So we feel confident about him, we really do.”
Allen appeared in two games (one start) in 2018, going 20 of 31 for 266 yards and two touchdowns. In the preseason this year, he went 18 of 34 for 165 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.
The Panthers drafted Will Grier in the third round of April’s draft, but he has yet to be active through two weeks. Rivera said the team is unlikely to add a veteran.
“I don’t think so,” Rivera said. “The guys we have here, we brought them here for a reason.”
Newton was 25-of-51 passing for 333 yards in a loss last Thursday to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was sacked three times and lost a fumble.
On the season, he has no touchdown passes and an interception.
Newton missed the final two games of the 2018 season with a right shoulder injury that required surgery.
Jacksonville
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey showed up for training camp in a Brinks truck.
Based on his actions Monday, when he asked for a trade, it sounds like he’d prefer a moving van these days.
“Right now,” Ramsey said Tuesday afternoon, “I’m still a part of the Jacksonville Jaguars.”
And that may not even be the biggest issue facing coach Doug Marrone as he tries to get Jacksonville into the win column Thursday night against the visiting Tennessee Titans.
Marrone’s daring call to go for two points and the win Sunday at Houston backfired when running back Leonard Fournette was stopped inches short of the goal line after Gardner Minshew’s 4-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark with 30 seconds left.
“I loved the play,” Marrone said. “I looked at it all week. At the end of the day, we just didn’t get enough push up front. Really, when you look at it on film, I wish we were able to get more push. I’m sure the players did.”
The 13-12 defeat dropped the Jaguars to 0-2, making this game a must-win situation if they are to entertain hopes of contending for the AFC South title. And Marrone’s sideline confrontation with Ramsey was arguably a bigger story Monday than the failed gambit at the end of the loss in Houston.
Upset that a DeAndre Hopkins catch in the first quarter wasn’t challenged, Ramsey had words with Marrone as he approached the Jacksonville sideline after the Texans’ possession ended. Ramsey walked to the bench and Marrone followed him to continue the conversation.
It got heated enough between the duo that safety Ronnie Harrison had to walk Marrone back toward the sideline. A day later, Marrone opted to shrug it off as a situation where emotions boiled over.
“These things happen,” he said. “They happen all the time; they really do. I think now they’re a little bit more publicized, but ever since I played there’s always stuff that goes on during the course of a game. These things occur.”
While the Jaguars spent the day after a loss marinating in controversy, Tennessee (1-1) licked its wounds from another loss to Indianapolis. A 19-17 defeat in Nashville was the Titans’ 14th in 16 games against the Colts since December 2011.
The Titans’ defense did its part by allowing only 288 yards, forcing two turnovers and bagging three sacks. But their offense resembled a limp noodle on a sweltering Sunday in Nashville, managing just 242 total yards and giving up four sacks for the second straight week.
Second-year coach Mike Vrabel hinted that quarterback Marcus Mariota could improve his pocket presence at times.
“I think at times there were some examples where (his pocket presence) was good,” Vrabel said. “There were times when the protection wasn’t what we were looking for, and there were times when there was a pocket and we probably got out of there too soon.”
Mariota completed 19 of 28 passes, but for just 154 yards. No pass went longer than 25 yards as Tennessee failed to offer a downfield presence, a frequent problem since 2017.
But the Titans have experienced success against Jacksonville, sweeping the season series the last two years. That includes a 30-9 win on Dec. 6 in which Derrick Henry set a franchise record with 238 rushing yards and tied an all-time NFL record with a 99-yard touchdown run.
Kansas
Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the NFL’s reigning Most Valuable Player, passed for 378 yards and three touchdowns as the Chiefs toppled the host Jacksonville Jaguars 40-26 on a sultry Sunday afternoon.
Playing on a heavily-wrapped left ankle he sprained in the first quarter, Mahomes drove Kansas City (1-0) to scores on each of its first seven possessions while going 25 of 33 with no interceptions.
His favorite target was Sammy Watkins, who snagged nine receptions for 198 yards and scored on all three of Mahomes’ touchdown passes.
Watkins enabled Kansas City to overcome the loss of Tyreek Hill, who signed a three-year contract extension late last week but left in the first quarter with a shoulder injury. The Chiefs’ offensive line also helped Mahomes as it did not allow a sack.
LeSean McCoy, who was signed by Kansas City after his release from Buffalo, gained 81 yards on 10 attempts to pace the Chiefs rushers.
After acquiring Nick Foles in the offseason, Jacksonville (0-1) lost its new quarterback to a first-quarter shoulder injury.
Washington State rookie Gardner Minshew II entered and completed his first 13 attempts, finishing 22 of 25 for 275 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. His first NFL touchdown pass came on a 15-yarder to Dede Westbrook with 7:32 remaining in the fourth quarter, and he added a 21-yard score to Chris Conley.
Leonard Fournette had 66 yards on 13 carries. The Jaguars, however, committed 10 penalties for 71 yards.
The Chiefs cashed in their five first-half possessions for touchdown strikes of 68 and 49 yards to Watkins, and three field goals by Harrison Butker for a 23-13 halftime lead.
Mahomes injured his left foot midway through the second quarter but returned while referees sorted out personal fouls on both teams. That skirmish led to the ejection of Jacksonville linebacker Myles Jack.
After Foles left with an injury to his left shoulder, Minshew entered and completed each of his nine first-half pass attempts while engineering the Jags to two field goals.
Foles was injured after getting sandwiched by two Chiefs defenders on a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark. Chark caught four balls for a team-high 146 yards.
The Cleveland Browns lost
The Cleveland Browns lost their starting left tackle to an ejection in the first half against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
Greg Robinson was tossed after kicking Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro in the head with 5:03 to go in the second quarter and the Browns trailing 10-6. Robinson appeared to kick at Vaccaro twice as he fell to his back, landing the second shot.
Robinson was replaced by Kendall Lamm, who left a short time later with a knee injury and was questionable to return.
Defensive end Myles Garrett avoided an ejection earlier in the game when he was assessed a personal foul for throwing a punch at Tennessee tight end Delanie Walker.
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers kicker Michael Badgley will not play Sunday when they host the Indianapolis Colts.
The Chargers declared him out with a strained right groin. He sustained the injury on Friday in practice.
In his absence, punter Ty Long will handle all kicking duties, with backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor serving as the holder.
In 2018, Badgley made 15 of 16 field goal attempts and converted 27 of 28 extra point tries.
Safety Eric Weddle, who left the Los Angeles Rams’ road win Sunday over the Carolina Panthers with 5:23 remaining in the second quarter with a head injury, did not return, but he quickly offered an assurance that his injury is not serious.
Weddle tweeted even while the game was still going on that while he wanted to thank everyone “for all the thoughts and prayers,” he was “good as gold.”
Rams coach Sean McVay said Weddle, who is in his 13th NFL season but his first in Los Angeles, will be evaluated on Monday as part of the NFL’s concussion protocol.
The Rams initially ruled Weddle doubtful to return with a head laceration. They later said he was also being evaluated for a concussion and officially ruled him out.
Weddle took a knee to his head as leaping Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey tried to make a play.
Weddle stayed on the ground as he was attended to for a couple of minutes. A bloody head wound was revealed when his helmet was taken off. He left the field on the back of a cart, with blood on both the front and back of his jersey.
Weddle was involved in four first-quarter tackles.
Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle left with 5:23 remaining in
Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle left with 5:23 remaining in the second quarter with a head injury in Sunday’s game with the Carolina Panthers at Charlotte, N.C.
Weddle, in his first season with Los Angeles, took a knee to a head as leaping Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey tried to make a play.
Weddle stayed on ground as he was attended to for a couple of minutes. He left the field on the back of a cart, and the team announced he suffered a head laceration.
Weddle was involved in four first-quarter tackles.
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack was ejected in the second quarter of Sunday’s game for throwing a punch at Kansas City Chiefs receiver Demarcus Robinson.
It appeared Jack also went after an official while being held back by a teammate.
Teammates and coaches held back Jack as he walked off the field following the ejection.
The game also saw new Jacksonville quarterback Nick Foles and Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill leave the game with shoulder injuries. Both were declared out for the game.
The Antonio Brown
The Antonio Brown era in New England is over.
The Patriots announced they are cutting the controversial wide receiver Friday afternoon, just five days after Brown caught four passes for 56 yards and scored a touchdown in his debut with the team.
“The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown,” the team said in a statement. “We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel it is best to move in a different direction at this time.”
Patriots coach Bill Belichick abruptly left his news conference earlier Friday after being asked repeated questions concerning Brown.
–Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton officially is out of Sunday’s road game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Second-year QB Kyle Allen will start in Newton’s place.
The announcement was expected as Newton missed practice all week after aggravating a mid-foot sprain in Week 2’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He sustained the left foot injury in the third preseason game.
–The Dallas Cowboys are taking the restrictions off Ezekiel Elliott.
Elliott’s action was measured in the Cowboys’ first two games after the running back missed the preseason while holding out for a new contract.
Elliott, who signed a six-year, $90 million contract earlier this month, played about half the snaps in Week 1 and 75 percent in Week 2. Overall, he has 36 carries for 164 yards and two touchdowns.
–Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan wants to retain disgruntled cornerback Jalen Ramsey and is willing to extend a huge offer despite the All-Pro’s request to be traded, according to a report.
“(It’s) worth noting that the owner Shad Khan loves Ramsey, would be willing, from what I understand, to pay him and make him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL as soon as he possibly can,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said.
Ramsey is earning $3.6 million this season, and the Jaguars picked up his $13.7 million fifth-year option for 2020.
–Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee will miss Sunday’s game in Cleveland with a bruised lung, coach Sean McVay told reporters.
McVay added that offensive lineman Austin Blythe (ankle) and All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald (back) are questionable when discussing the team’s most noteworthy injuries. Donald is expected to play.
–Cleveland Browns starting tight end David Njoku has been placed on injured reserve because of a broken wrist, the team announced.
–Hotel magnate Barron Hilton, an original owner in the American Football League, died at age 91 at his home in Los Angeles, his family announced.
–Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard (concussion) and defensive end Jabaal Sheard (knee) have been ruled out of Sunday’s home game against the Atlanta Falcons, head coach Frank Reich announced.
–Speedy rookie running back Devin Singletary (hamstring) will be out for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday when the Cincinnati Bengals visit New Era Field.
Nate
Nate Lashley fired six birdies on Friday, and he holds a one-shot lead over Cameron Champ at the midway point of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.
Lashley shot a 5-under 67 to follow his opening-round 63. He had one bogey Friday at Detroit Golf Club — his only one in two rounds — and sits at 14-under 130.
“It was a real solid round,” Lashley told PGA.com after the round. “I hit the ball nice, I hit a lot of fairways, I hit a lot of greens. I had a lot of opportunities and I hit some of them and missed some of them. But overall, 5 under is a really good day and I’m pleased with my round.”
The 36-year-old Lashley is seeking his first career victory. He is ranked 353rd in the world.
Champ eagled the par-5 seventh hole after birdieing each of the previous five holes. He finished with seven birdies and two bogeys while carding a 65.
Charles Howell III is two shots off the pace after shooting a 67. Howell had six birdies and one bogey.
Ryan Armour and J.T. Poston are three shots behind. Poston recorded 10 birdies and one bogey while shooting a 63, the low score of the day, and Armour had five birdies and two bogeys while compiling a 69.
Champ shot a stellar 28 on the front nine to match the PGA Tour’s lowest front-nine score of the season before dropping off on the back nine.
“The front nine was probably about as big as the hole has ever looked for me, just everything went together,” Champ told reporters. “When I got on that run, I kinda kept going.”
The 24-year-old Champ has one PGA Tour victory, at the 2018 Sanderson Farms Championship.
Six shots off the pace are Rickie Fowler and Patrick Reed, who both shot 68s in each of the first two rounds.
Among those missing the cut were current U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland and 2016 U.S. Open champ Dustin Johnson. Both shot 2-under 142, three shots off the cut.
Woodland had eight birdies and five bogeys while shooting a 69 to follow up a first-round 73. Johnson had six birdies and five bogeys while shooting his second straight 71.
“I made a lot of birdies today,” Woodland told reporters of his Friday round. “I felt a lot better today. Yesterday, I think I was a little hyped up.
“Today was much more under control, I just was a little off with the game. It’s frustrating not to play well.”
Chez Reavie also missed the cut (65-78–143) after winning the Travelers Championship last Sunday. Bubba Watson also failed to make it to the weekend after posting the same scores as Reavie.
New York Giants starting quarterback Eli Manning doesn’t sound like he’s too concerned with the buzz over rookie Daniel Jones, the sixth pick in the NFL Draft who earned positive reviews in offseason workouts.
“I mean no, I don’t feel like it’s a competition,” Manning said in an interview on the NFL Network’s Total Access on Friday. “I feel like I’ve got to do my job and I’ve got to compete every day and try to get better every day. That’s the way it’s been my whole life and that’s just the way I’ve always approached practice every day to improve, to earn my place on the team, to earn the respect of the teammates and do it each year.”
Coach Pat Shurmur said he is “constantly” evaluating which quarterback gives the team the best chance to win. The team opens training camp on July 24 and Shurmur recently said, “we’re gonna play the very best player.”
Manning, 38, has started 230 games in the past 15 seasons for the Giants, throwing for 55,981 career yards. The two-time Super Bowl champ and four-time Pro Bowl player started every game last season, completing 380 of 576 passes (66.0 percent) for 4,299 yards, with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
–Former Seattle Seahawks owner Ken Behring died Tuesday, the team announced. He was 91.
Behring owned the franchise from 1988-97 before selling the Seahawks to Paul Allen for a reported $200 million.
The former real-estate developer became a controversial figure in Seattle in 1996 when he announced he was moving the franchise to Anaheim, Calif. He made the decision after failing to secure funding for a new stadium or a major refurbishment of the Kingdome.
The Seahawks actually moved their equipment, set up operations and held a few workouts in Anaheim. But the NFL intervened — and threatened fines of $500,000 daily — and the franchise returned its operations back to Seattle.
–New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata has been suspended for the opening game of the season against the Houston Texans on Sept. 9 for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Onyemata was issued a misdemeanor summons for marijuana possession in February.
–Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Aaron Neary has been suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Neary was arrested in September under suspicion of driving under the influence.
New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur ended minicamp earlier this month with comments that seemingly set the stage for a quarterback competition in training camp.
But veteran Giants starter Eli Manning doesn’t sound like he’s too concerned with the buzz over rookie Daniel Jones, the sixth pick in the NFL Draft who earned positive reviews in offseason workouts.
“I mean no, I don’t feel like it’s a competition,” Manning said in an interview on the NFL Network’s Total Access. “I feel like I’ve got to do my job and I’ve got to compete every day and try to get better every day. That’s the way it’s been my whole life and that’s just the way I’ve always approached practice every day to improve, to earn my place on the team, to earn the respect of the teammates and do it each year.”
Some veteran quarterbacks shy away from mentoring potential young competition, but Manning said he is eager to work with Jones.
“We’ve got new guys and I’m trying to build a relationship with them and get them up to speed and so I’m trying to do my job in the quarterback room,” Manning said.
“I’ve always been good with young quarterbacks, whoever’s been in there, trying to get them up to speed, teaching them about defenses or styles or what our defense plays. So I’m doing the same thing with Daniel and I’m going to be a good teammate, I’m going to do the best that I can do and help everybody on the Giants be successful.”
Shurmur said he is “constantly” evaluating which quarterback gives the team the best chance to win. The team opens training camp on July 24.
“We’re gonna play the very best player,” Shurmur said earlier this month.
“I know we’re dancing around the words here, but right now Eli is getting ready to have a great year and Daniel is getting ready to play. We’ll just see what happens. … We do feel good where Eli is, he’s our starting quarterback, and we’ve got a young player that we think is going to be an outstanding player getting himself ready to play.”
Manning, 38, has started 230 games in the past 15 seasons for the Giants, throwing for 55,981 career yards. The two-time Super Bowl champ and four-time Pro Bowl player started every game last season, completing 380 of 576 passes (66.0 percent) for 4,299 yards, with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Manning, drawing on his rookie experiences, offered some advice to Jones.
“He’s coming into this team, he’s just trying to learn the playbook, learn the names of everybody, got to earn the respect of his teammates. He’s got so much going on. He’s got the New York media, dealing with them; all of a sudden they’re saying things Day 1,” Manning said.
“So just work hard, take your job seriously, but don’t take yourself too seriously — if you can do that — enjoy your teammates, listen to your coaches and we’re all in this together and we’ll get through it.”
South Korea's
South Korea’s Byeong Hun An, who birdied each of his first four holes Friday, held the lead when the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship was halted due to darkness in Jackson, Miss.
An shot a 6-under-par 66, leaving him at 12-under 132, two shots clear of four players at the Country Club of Jackson.
Scottie Scheffler (6 under on Friday), George McNeill (5 under), J.T. Poston (2 under) and first-round leader Tom Hoge are all at 10 under.
About one-third of the 155 players did not complete the second round, which will conclude early Saturday morning ahead of the third round.
Australia’s Cameron Percy, who is 2 under through 11 holes, sits alone in sixth place.
An, 27, is looking to improve his chances of making the International Team for the Presidents Cup. He came in 15th place in the International Team point standings, with the top eight automatically earning spots for the Dec. 12-15 event at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia.
Team captain Ernie Els will add captain’s picks in November.
“I hope I’m way up there,” An said of his chances for selection, according to PGATour.com. “I need to step it up a little bit. It’ll be nice if I make the team. That definitely was my main goal for this year and the next couple events. A decent week this week or next couple weeks definitely I think would help.”
An’s opening birdie binge ended with his lone bogey of the day at No. 5. He added birdies at Nos. 8 and 9 to finish a 5-under 31 on the front nine, then made eight pars and a birdie at No. 17 on the back nine.
“I’ve been putting a lot better the last couple events, so as long as the putts keep dropping, let’s see if I can win this season,” An said.
Among the players who completed the second round, Shawn Stefani had the best score Friday, a 7-under 65, putting him at 7 under overall, tied for 10th. Charley Hoffman was 8 under through 14 holes on Friday, leaving him at 7 under overall.
Defending champion Cameron Champ had an even-par round, and he is tied for 42nd at 4 under.
An MRI exam on LeSean McCoy’s ankle showed the Kansas City Chiefs running back sustained “no significant damage,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
The 31-year-old veteran suffered the injury late in Kansas City’s 28-10 victory Sunday at Oakland. He was ineffective against the Raiders, rushing 11 times for 23 yards and catching three passes for no gain.
McCoy rushed 10 times for 81 yards and caught a 12-yard pass during the season-opening 40-26 victory at Jacksonville.
He could be available to play Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens (2-0) in the home opener for the 2-0 Chiefs.
The Chiefs signed the six-time Pro Bowl selection to a one-year, $4 million deal on Sept. 1 after he was released by the Buffalo Bills.
Jacksonville starting quarterback Nick Foles was knocked out of the Jaguars’ game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs with an injury to his left shoulder. Foles was taken in for X-rays and it was declared he would not return.
Foles, starting for the Jaguars for the first time after earning Super Bowl MVP honors with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in his career, was hurt on a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark with 5:23 remaining in the first quarter.
Foles was 5-of-8 passing for 75 yards before departing.
Washington State rookie Gardner Minshew II replaced Foles.
Also, Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill was carted off the field in the first quarter, and the Chiefs announced he was questionable to return with a shoulder injury.
Hill, who had two catches for 16 yards, was injured on the second reception after being tackled by Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
–Field Level Media
Jacksonville starting quarterback Nick Foles was knocked out of the Jaguars’ game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs with an injury to his left shoulder. Foles was taken in for X-rays and it was declared he would not return.
Foles, starting for the Jaguars for the first time after earning Super Bowl MVP honors with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in his career, was hurt on a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark with 5:23 remaining in the first quarter.
Foles was 5-of-8 passing for 75 yards before departing.
Washington State rookie Gardner Minshew II replaced Foles.
Also, Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill was carted off the field in the first quarter, and the Chiefs announced he would not return with a shoulder injury.
Hill, who had two catches for 16 yards, was injured on the second reception after being tackled by Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
Hill was one of two 1,000-yard receivers for the Chiefs a year ago, joining tight end Travis Kelce.
During the last week of the preseason, Hill signed a contract extension making him one of the highest-paid receivers in the league. The three-year deal is worth a reported $54 million.
Otto Graham, the first Cleveland Browns player
Otto Graham, the first Cleveland Browns player enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was honored with a statue at FirstEnergy Stadium.
The 11-foot-tall statue of the quarterback was unveiled Saturday.
Graham, who died in 2003 at age 82, became the second Browns player to be memorialized with a statue. Legendary running back Jim Brown was similarly honored in 2016.
Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam commissioned the statue, and the unveiling was timed to coincide with the opening of the NFL’s 100th season.
Graham’s 95-year-old widow, Beverly, was one of 39 members of his family in attendance.
“It is exciting to look around right now and see all the Cleveland fans that have come to see it, too. I am just so happy about it and that Otto is remembered,” Beverly Graham said at the ceremony.
Graham played for the Browns from 1946-55.
Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback
Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Nick Foles broke his left collarbone in Sunday’s loss against the Kansas City Chiefs and will need surgery, he confirmed to reporters after the game.
Foles, making his starting debut for Jacksonville after arriving from Philadelphia, said the injury was worse than the broken collarbone he sustained with the Eagles in 2014. That injury happened in early November of that season; he did not have surgery and missed the final two months of the year.
Foles was hurt on a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark with 5:23 remaining in the first quarter. As he released the throw, he was hit by Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, who landed on Foles and drove his left shoulder into the ground.
The signal-caller was taken to the locker room for X-rays, and he later returned to the team’s sideline in street clothes with his left arm in a padded sling.
Foles was 5-of-8 passing for 75 yards before departing.
Washington State rookie Gardner Minshew II, a sixth-round pick, replaced Foles and performed well, going 22 of 25 for 275 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
The Jaguars lost 40-26.
