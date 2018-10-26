Golden idol: Goff faces Rodgers when 7-0 Rams host Packers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aaron Rodgers is a major figure in Jared Goff’s earliest football memories.
While Goff was a little kid growing up in Marin County, his father took him to games at Berkeley’s Memorial Stadium, where he watched Rodgers’ collegiate brilliance for California.
That kid also got one of his first lessons in professional sports heartbreak when his favorite NFL team — the San Francisco 49ers — used the No. 1 pick in the 2005 draft on Alex Smith instead of Rodgers.
“Yeah, 10-year-old Jared was very upset when he found out they didn’t take Aaron,” Goff said.
Once he grew up and filled out, Goff followed Rodgers’ path to Berkeley. And 3½ years after Goff became the No. 1 pick that Rodgers never was, they’ll face each other for the first time when Goff’s unbeaten Los Angeles Rams (7-0) host Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers (3-2-1) on Sunday.
A significant NFC showdown between the NFL’s last unbeaten team and a perennial power is also a meeting of a rising quarterback star and one of his heroes, still in his prime. Both Golden Bears are excited by the opportunity.
“I’ve followed his whole career,” Goff said. “Big fan of his. There are times where we’re watching him play against the defense (the Rams are supposed to be scouting), and you get stuck on watching him. He’s a great player. I’ve got a lot of respect for him, and it’ll be fun to get a chance to go against him.”
The feeling is mutual for the 34-year-old Rodgers as he leads the Packers back to the venerable Coliseum, where their storied franchise won the first Super Bowl in 1967.
“I’ve gotten to know Jared a little bit over the last couple years, and being a Cal guy, obviously I’m pulling for him,” Rodgers said.
“And he’s played really well. They’ve put a lot on his plate with (checkdowns) and stuff at the line of scrimmage, and he does a good job with that. He’s an accurate passer. He’s making good throws. He’s got some weapons to throw to, but he’s been extremely accurate and efficient with the ball. That’s what you need with the quarterback.”
Rodgers already has his own Coliseum memories: He tied an NCAA record by completing his first 23 passes for Cal against USC in their famous meeting in 2004, but the Trojans hung on for a 23-17 victory.
More things to watch in the Packers’ first appearance at the Coliseum since before the NFL left LA in 1994:
LONG ODDS
The Packers are coming off their bye week, but they opened as 8½-point underdogs for this matchup against the powerhouse Rams, who are 18-5 in the regular season since coach Sean McVay took over.
That’s the biggest betting disadvantage of Rodgers’ career as Green Bay’s starter, but nobody doubts Rodgers’ ability to overcome it — including the Rams.
“He’s got the ball placement, he’s got the arm, he’s got the competitive (attitude), he’s got the heart,” said Rams cornerback Marcus Peters, who also grew up in the Bay Area watching Rodgers at Cal. “Every time (Rodgers is) on that field for the Packers, they’ve got a good chance to win it.”
START ME UP
The Rams are off to their first 7-0 start since 1985. The franchise hasn’t started 8-0 since 1969, when NFL MVP Roman Gabriel led Los Angeles to an 11-0 start followed by four straight losses.
CLAY’S HOMECOMING
Packers linebacker Clay Matthews grew up in the Los Angeles suburbs, and he walked on at USC before becoming a star and a first-round NFL pick in 2009. He is playing at the venerable Coliseum for the first time since college.
So is Nick Perry, who played at USC from 2009-11. “It’ll be cool to go back out there, obviously,” Matthews said. “It will be different being in the opposing locker room.”
GURLEY’S GAME
Goff aside, Green Bay’s defense must figure out how to slow running back Todd Gurley, who is putting up even more impressive numbers than he managed as the AP’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2017. Gurley leads the league with 88 points, 686 yards rushing, 144 carries and 956 yards from scrimmage. The Packers’ run defense is ranked 22nd in the league, giving up a hefty 4.5 yards per carry.
SHIELDS SIGHTING
Cornerback Sam Shields made the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2010, and he was a steady defensive contributor until he incurred his fourth concussion in the 2016 season opener.
After nearly two years out of football, he joined the Rams this season . Green Bay cornerback Tramon Williams says he consulted with Shields regularly about his health during his absence.
“At one point I was on the bandwagon with him, like, ‘Man, you need to call it quits,'” Williams said. “And on the other side, after he had some time off, his mind is cleared and he’s back mentally ready to go.”
Weddle said when Newton gets loose, bringing him down calls for a player to proceed at his own risk. He chose the Triceratops as the kind of dinosaur that best represents Newton.
“The big one with horns,” Weddle said.
Newton is the NFL’s all-time leader in touchdowns rushing by a quarterback and is third all-time in yards rushing with 4,577. He needs 352 yards to pass Randall Cunningham for second place. Mike Vick is No. 1 with 6,109 yards.
“Amazing player, extremely difficult in the open field,” Weddle said of Newton.
Newton laughed at Weddell’s compliment, saying it’s not the first time someone has called him that. The 2015 league MVP said Trooper Taylor, a former assistant at Auburn, used to call him that when he was playing for the Tigers.
“I always asked him, ‘Why do you call me a dinosaur?'” Newton said. “He said, ‘Your talent is extinct. They don’t make them like you no more.’
“I always laughed, but if you look around this league — and I’ve tried to warn a lot of people prior, too — it not cocky, it’s not confidence, it’s just self-belief in yourself knowing that the talents that you possess, a lot of people can’t say that they have.”
Newton has run for 252 yards and a team-high three touchdowns this season while averaging 4.9 yards per carry for Carolina (4-2). He’s also thrown for 11 TDs.
Things to watch in Sunday’s game between the Ravens and Panthers:
RUNNING ROOKIE
Newton won’t be the only quarterback on the field to be a threat to run.
Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson has proven effective as an occasional replacement for Joe Flacco in short-yardage situations for the Ravens (4-3). The former Heisman Trophy winner and first-round draft pick scored his first NFL touchdown last week and ranks second on the team with 103 yards rushing.
Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly said Jackson “is a playmaker who creates problems because of his speed and athleticism” and that “it’s important to know where he is on the field.”
Harbaugh often wrestles with finding the right time to use Jackson because Flacco is having such a good season with 11 touchdown passes and four interceptions.
“It’s more an art than science,” Harbaugh said. “Joe is playing at a very high level. We don’t want to lose sight of that. We try to do the best we can to put both those guys in there in ways that help us score points and move the ball.”
COVERING TIGHT ENDS
The Ravens drafted Hayden Hurst in the first round figuring he would play a major role on the offense, but a foot injury has limited him to one catch for 7 yards. Now rounding back into good health, he may have an opportunity to break out this week against a Carolina defense that has struggled covering tight ends.
Carolina has allowed the sixth-most passing yards to tight ends in the NFL at 79.6 per game. Last week, Philadelphia’s Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert combined for eight receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown.
Coach Ron Rivera said he was unconcerned with those numbers, adding that he feels as if the Panthers have done a good job against opposing wide receivers this year, which has been their focus. Rivera added that “I don’t think for the most part you’re going to get killed by tight ends.”
STELLAR PASS RUSHERS
Sunday’s matchup features two stellar pass rushers with Carolina’s Julius Peppers and Baltimore’s Terrell Suggs. Peppers has 156½ sacks, which is fourth all-time and the most among active players. Suggs is 15th all-time with 131 sacks.
“Those kinds of guys are just on a different level athletically,” Harbaugh said. “There aren’t very many of those types of human beings walking around on the planet.”
CLOSE CALLS
Two of the Ravens’ losses this season have come by a combined four points. Cleveland won with a field goal in overtime, and the Saints prevailed when Justin Tucker misfired on a conversion with 24 seconds last week.
So what’s it take to win those kinds of games?
“You have to make a closing play somewhere along the way,” Harbaugh said.
The Panthers seem to have that skill. Their past two wins were 33-31 over the Giants and 21-17 last week.
EXTRA POINTS
Tucker’s extra point miss last week was big for the Ravens, but he’s not the only one struggling with the point after.
Carolina’s Graham Gano has missed extra points in back-to-back weeks. Strangely enough, Gano is 8 of 8 on field-goal attempts, including a game-winner from 63 yards against the Giants.
“It’s our fault you know what I’m saying?” All-Pro safety Kevin Byard said. “We’re the reason we’re not having a great record because we’re not being consistent enough. We’re not doing the right things to win these games, and we have to find ways to turn that around.”
Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk and general manager Jon Robinson gambled in January firing Mike Mularkey after the franchise’s first playoff victory in 14 seasons. They hired Vrabel, the man with 14 years as an NFL linebacker and three Super Bowl rings with New England, to make his debut as a head coach this season.
With his background playing for Bill Cowher, Bill Belichick and Andy Reid to coaching for Urban Meyer and Bill O’Brien, Vrabel is trying to live up to the expectation that he would be a star once someone made him a head coach. Vrabel brought in Matt LaFleur, who also interviewed for the same job, as offensive coordinator to teach Marcus Mariota the quarterback’s third different offense going into his fourth NFL season.
The Titans have loved Vrabel’s hands-on approach, picking up blocking pads to work with everyone. His enthusiasm rubbed off quickly as the Titans shook off injuries to Mariota, their two-time Pro Bowl left tackle and three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker in the season opener to beat Houston and Jacksonville.
Vrabel and Tennessee has yet to find someone to replace Walker’s production as Mariota’s favorite receiver the past three seasons with the tight end on injured reserve with a broken right ankle. They also lost their most veteran wide receiver when Rishard Matthews asked to be cut, unhappy at having only three catches for 11 yards.
The rookie head coach has been aggressive, suggesting LaFleur mix in some wildcat plays to help out the offense with Mariota against Houston. Vrabel also decided to go for it on three different fourth downs in overtime against Philadelphia, and Mariota and the Titans came through with a 16-play drive for the winning touchdown.
Then the Titans turned the ball over three times and a receiver dropped a TD pass that cost them a 13-12 loss in Buffalo. Baltimore handed the Titans the franchise’s first shutout in Tennessee, and then they lost 20-19 last weekend in London after a 2-point conversion failed with 31 seconds left.
Linebacker Brian Orakpo, who’s still looking for his first sack this season, said they love how Vrabel attacks.
“That’s the risk you take when you do things like that, but we love the aggressiveness,” Orakpo said. “He’s not playing for ties. The guy believes we should’ve won this game, and he went for it and we all had his back.”
Offense has the most room for improvement ranked 30th in total yards, points scored per game and passing yards.
The young wide receiver group with Tajae Sharpe, the oldest veteran in his third season, has dropped the second-highest percentage of pa sses this season behind only Cleveland. Mariota has been at his best in the fourth quarter with a 112.6 passer rating, but he’s thrown for only 1,030 yards with three TDs and five interceptions.
The defense is the NFL’s third-stingiest giving up 18.1 points a game. The Titans need to limit big pass plays that have been an issue in almost every game this season, and they could use a few more turnovers and sacks.
The Titans face a tough stretch after their bye. They visit Dallas on Nov. 5 before hosting New England on a short week in their lone home game in November.
Then it’s back on the road to Indianapolis and Houston. If the Titans can execute the way Vrabel asks, that would set them up to finish the season with four of their final five at home.
“We have to get more out of everybody, including me,” Vrabel said.
“No one past game dictates our season, no game coming up is going to dictate our season,” quarterback Mitchell Trubisky said. “We have the same attitude going every week, and I guess the last couple of weeks because we have been 0-2, I think we’re even hungrier. I know I am just (excited) to get back to work and get back into that win column.”
Falling below .500 would be a major letdown considering where the Bears (3-3) were just a few weeks ago.
They won three straight and took sole possession of the division lead for the first time since 2013 after four consecutive last-place finishes. But they’ve dropped two in a row since their bye, falling in overtime at Miami and by seven at home to New England last week. The losses left Chicago looking up at Minnesota and Green Bay and tied with Detroit in the NFC North.
Trubisky, who passed for six touchdowns against Tampa Bay before the bye, was 26 of 50 for 333 yards against New England. He threw two TDs and two interceptions.
The Jets (3-4) are trying to avoid a repeat of last season, when they finished 5-11 for the second year in a row. They were 3-4 a year ago, and they see this game as a measuring stick.
It would help if they got more from quarterback Sam Darnold. The No. 3 overall draft pick leads league with 10 interceptions to go with one of NFL’s worst completion percentages (56.1) and passer ratings (74.3). The former USC star got picked off three times last week against Minnesota in his worst game as a pro.
“Confidence is fine,” Darnold said. “I’m never really shaken at all, but it’s just an experience that I’ve got to learn from.”
Here are some things to know as the Bears and Jets try to get back to winning:
FITTING IN
With injuries to Quincy Enunwa (sprained ankle) and Terrelle Pryor (groin, released with injury settlement), the Jets were in dire need of depth at wide receiver. They signed former Titans star Rishard Matthews on Tuesday.
Matthews had asked to be traded or released by Tennessee because he didn’t like his role in the Titans’ offense. He was released last month, and now could find himself a valuable part of the Jets’ offense Sunday.
Matthews has 228 catches for 3,147 yards and 21 touchdowns in six-plus seasons with Tennessee and Miami.
DOMINANT ‘D’ TO STRUGGLING ‘D’
With 69 points allowed and just one sack over the past two games, the Bears’ defense is taking a beating after dominating the first four weeks.
It doesn’t help that outside linebacker Khalil Mack playing through an ankle injury. The two-time All-Pro hasn’t produced a sack since he was hurt against Miami on Oct. 14 after delivering five in the first four games. Chicago has gone from leading the league with 18 to being tied for eighth with 19 in that span, and a defense that ranked among the league’s best is now 12th overall.
RED-ZONE WOES
The Jets have been in trouble all season when they’ve reached the opponent’s 20-yard line.
New York ranks dead last in the NFL in those situations with touchdowns in just eight of 23 chances, for 34.8 percent. The Jets have 10 field goals from Jason Myers in the red zone, which raises their overall scoring percentage to 78.3 — still 29th in the league.
NO RUNNING
The Bears have issues in the running game even though they rank sixth in the league in rushing. Trubisky has accounted for 245 of their 784 yards, much of that on scrambles rather than designed runs.
With 311 yards on 90 attempts, Jordan Howard is averaging just 3.5 yards per carry.
CARRYING THE LOAD
New York’s Bilal Powell was placed on injured reserve this week with a bulging disk in his neck.
That means Isaiah Crowell could see a lot more carries moving forward after splitting time in the backfield with Powell. Crowell has 459 yards and five touchdowns on 81 carries, while Powell ran for 343 yards on 80 attempts.
Crowell has been dealing with an ankle injury since running for a franchise-record 219 yards against Denver three weeks ago, so rookie Trenton Cannon might help.
It’s clearly a housecleaning as the Giants (1-6) struggle through a second straight dismal season.
How the Giants react remains to be seen.
The bottom line is the Redskins should be licking their chops heading into Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium. New York has lost four in a row and won four times in 23 games over the last two seasons.
Washington left tackle Trent Williams is wary, insisting the so-called easy game might be a distraction.
“You’re going through so much that football is your sanctuary,” Williams said of the Giants. “Football is where you kind of go to let off frustration. We can go in there and look at them from an outside perspective and say, ‘All right, they’re going through a lot. They should easily lay down and let us win this game.’
“In reality, no matter what they’re going through, playing on Sunday can fix everything. When your building is on fire and you win, it kind of puts it off for a second.”
The Giants were adamant in saying they will show up Sunday.
“We’re not throwing in the towel at all,” said B.W. Webb, who will probably replace Apple. “That’s disrespectful to us players. We don’t go into any game thinking we are just going to throw it away. We fight every week for our families, our kids and each other. It’s disrespectful when we hear that, that someone says we are tanking or something like that.”
Some things to watch on Sunday:
ALL DAY, NOT EVERY DAY
Adrian Peterson still is producing at age 33, with four games of at least 95 yards rushing, and 10th in the NFL with 438 yards despite dealing with shoulder and knee injuries. With a career total of 12,714 entering Sunday, the guy nicknamed “AD” — as in “All Day” — needs only 26 to surpass Tony Dorsett and move into ninth in league history.
In a nod to Peterson’s age and health, coach Jay Gruden is giving his starting running back Wednesdays off. “The crazy thing is, I don’t like it. I’d rather be out there, practicing with those guys. But (I’m) being smart: I’ve been around for a long time. I think I’ve paid my dues,” Peterson said.
TRADE AFTERMATH
The trades of Apple to the Saints and Harrison to the Lions create opportunities for Webb and tackle Dalvin Tomlinson. Webb has been the Giants’ nickel back. He probably will start at cornerback, like he did when Apple missed a game in Houston with a groin injury. Coincidently, the Giants won. Tomlinson has been in the rotation at tackle. He probably will start with rookie B.J. Hill.
With Harrison gone, the Skins are sure to test them with Peterson.
WATCHING SAQUON
Just like everyone else who watches football, Peterson has been impressed by Giants rookie RB Saquon Barkley. “From what I’ve seen so far, he shows some God-given ability. Great patience. His lower-body strength and balance is amazing. He flows,” Peterson said. “I always sit back and watch young guys when they come in, and he’s one of those guys that really excites me.”
O LINE
The Giants thought they solved their offensive line problems signing left tackle Nate Solder and guard Pat Omameh as free agents and drafting guard Will Hernandez in the second round. Despite having Barkley in the backfield, the Giants rank 30th in rushing and Eli Manning has been sacked 24 times. Solder and Hernandez have struggled on the left side the past two weeks. Expect the Redskins to probe there.
Giants coach Pat Shurmur expects to use the same combination as last week, with Spencer Pulley starting at center and John Greco at right guard. Chad Wheeler is the right tackle.
ALABAMA WALL
Safety D.J. Swearinger has nicknamed defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne “the Alabama Wall,” and that duo — first-round draft picks the past two years after starring for the Crimson Tide — is a big part of Washington’s sudden ability to stop the run. The Redskins are giving up 87.3 yards on the ground each game, third in the NFL.
One key: Washington is one of two clubs (Minnesota is the other) not to allow a 20-yard run this season. Last season, Washington owned the worst run defense in the NFL, allowing 134.1 yards per game.
___
AP Pro Football Writer Howard Fendrich contributed to this report.
Bosa has been out since early in training camp with a foot injury. He has spent the last two weeks rehabbing at the team facility during the team’s road games at Cleveland and Tennessee in London.
“I think it’s going to be really important for him,” coach Anthony Lynn said last week about the bye week for Bosa. “It’ll give us another week and not have the stress of missing a game. I think it can do nothing but help him.”
The Chargers struggled with their pass rush early in the season, but have 10 sacks over the past three games, which is tied for fourth-most in the league during that span. Defensive ends Isaac Rochell, Melvin Ingram and Darius Philon each have two sacks.
Bosa’s return would create more matchup problems for opposing offenses. He has 23 career sacks in two seasons, including an NFL-record 19 in his first 20 games. The Chargers are ranked 16th in the league in total defense and have struggled on third down as opponents are converting 46.1 percent of the time. That is the third-worst percentage in the league.
Offensively, Philip Rivers is off to one of the best starts of his 15-year career. He’s second in the league with a 117.8 passer rating and has a completion rate of 69.1 percent. Rivers’ favorite target over the past three games has been Tyrell Williams, who has 10 receptions for 302 yards and three touchdowns.
Melvin Gordon is fifth in the league in yards rushing (466), but missed the game against Tennessee due to a hamstring injury. Lynn said he held Gordon out in the hopes the injury would not linger and that the fourth-year back would be ready for the last two months of the regular season.
Gordon is averaging 5.1 yards per carry, which is over a yard better than his career average of 3.95 yards. He also has 30 receptions and is on pace to surpass his career high of 58 from last season.
“I don’t know what it is, we’re just ‘clicking’ right now,” Williams said. “Everybody is trusting the running backs to run and catch. Receivers are making plays and the offensive line is playing really well.”
The Chargers will also need to make a decision about their kicker next week. Caleb Sturgis has missed four extra points in five games before suffering a quadriceps injury on Oct. 10. Michael Badgley has made all three of his field-goal attempts and is 7 of 7 on extra points.
Los Angeles is looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2013 and has put itself in good position. Its schedule is favorable in November as it will face only one team with a winning record. The December slate will be more of a challenge as it includes a late-season trifecta against Cincinnati (Dec. 9), at Kansas City (Dec. 13) and then Baltimore on Dec. 22.
“We’ve kind of picked up, in some ways, where we left off last year (when the Chargers won nine of their final 12),” Rivers said. “We need to keep it going, though. We know the great teams sustain that over the long haul.”
And Prescott didn’t need such a bold move to believe there’s a win-now mentality with the Cowboys (3-4), who are off this weekend before returning for a Monday night game Nov. 5 at home against Tennessee.
“There’s no doubt about it in my mind that they’re all in,” Prescott told The Associated Press, referring to owner and general manager Jerry Jones and the rest of the front office. “They know the team that we have. They know where we can go and they want to make sure they do everything to put us in that position.”
Two years ago, the Cowboys won the NFC East with a conference-leading 13 wins while Prescott won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.
Dallas never really found a groove during disappointing encores for Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, in part because of a six-game suspension for the 2016 league rushing leader.
Year 3 with the two offensive stars has been the model of inconsistency — four road losses, with three home wins alternating in between.
And the root cause is a frequently punchless passing game that’s been unable to punish defenses for focusing on Elliott. Spotty play from the offensive line hasn’t helped, either.
In Cooper, the Cowboys grabbed the fourth overall pick from three years ago, believing he was still young enough at 24 to be a cornerstone alongside Prescott and Elliott, the fourth overall choice a year later.
Although his own Year 3 last season was a big letdown compared to the pair of Pro Bowl seasons that started his career, Cooper brings a solid pedigree to Dallas: 3,183 yards receiving and 19 touchdowns in 52 games. Prescott envisions something more than solid.
“He’s an explosive guy that you don’t have to draw too many crazy plays to get him the ball,” Prescott said. “When you have a player like that, they’ll be easy to put into this offense. We showed how good we can be. We’ve just got to continue to find a way to be consistent.”
Offensive coordinator Scott Linehan and Cole Beasley, the top producer among the group of receivers Cooper is joining, both believe the open week will make a difference in getting the former Alabama standout ready for his new offense.
While the Cowboys essentially had just two additional practice days with Cooper because of the break, they were important days because Dallas wasn’t in game preparation mode.
“It’s huge because he can kind of go back to the basics and then learn fundamentals of how we run our routes here and just little things that we do,” Beasley said. “That will help him a lot.”
The other question is whether the presence of Cooper can help Elliott a lot.
While the focal point of the Dallas offense is still second in the league in rushing with 619 yards, there have been a lot of tough yards for Elliott. Plus, he’s coming off the second-worst game of his career: 33 yards on 15 carries in a 20-17 loss to Washington.
While there were some bright spots for the NFL’s 29th-ranked passing attack with the Redskins so focused on Elliott, including Prescott’s season-high 273 yards, there were still plenty of problems for an offense averaging just 13.5 points on the road.
“I think it’s going to help us as an offense,” Linehan said. “You add firepower to your offense in proven-type guys like this, gives you some options. And even if it’s just the threat of the option, it might help the other part of your offense.”
Prescott and Cooper have been on opposing sidelines several times, mostly notably as juniors in college when Cooper and the Crimson Tide handed Mississippi State its first loss in 2014 when the Bulldogs were ranked No. 1 for the first time in school history.
Last year, the Cowboys were hanging on to fading playoff hopes against the also-ran Raiders in a 20-17 Dallas victory in Week 15. Prescott had a mostly forgettable night and Cooper was out with an ankle injury. Now they’re hoping to make memories together.
“I really like the way he throws the ball,” Cooper said. “It’s a good ball.”
And Prescott thinks the Cowboys made a good move.
Also inactive for Houston was safety Andre Hal (shoulder), who made his season debut last week after going into remission after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.
Other inactive players for Miami were cornerback Torry McTyer, defensive ends Cameron Malveaux and Charles Harris, tackle Sam Young and tight end A.J. Derby.
Also out for Houston were cornerbacks Aaron Colvin and Shareece Wright, linebacker Brian Peters, guard Zach Fulton and tight end Ryan Griffin.
“Let’s call it like it is, we hadn’t performed to the level that we wanted to defensively,” Quinn said Tuesday. “But this past week I really felt a shift take place. The guys that now have been playing together for a few weeks, I saw them rise to the occasion in that regard.”
Following the off week, the Falcons play at Washington on Nov. 4, followed by another road game at Cleveland.
For a team with six players on injured reserve, including three defensive starters, improved health is especially important for the Falcons (3-4). Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett had two sacks in Monday night’s 23-20 win over the New York Giants after missing two weeks with an ankle injury.
“Getting Grady back out there is huge,” said wide receiver Julio Jones. “He’s a leader. What he brings to the defensive line and his energy is huge.”
Jarrett says the Falcons, only two years removed from their 2016 Super Bowl season, can still make a third straight playoff appearance.
“We understand that everything we want is still ahead of us,” Jarrett said. “We are going to approach it that way. We are not going to let one win stay on our mind too long, and we are not going to let a loss stay on our mind. … We have a long way to go and we are a group of tough guys that won’t give up.”
Rookie linebacker Foye Oluokun, gaining confidence and experience in his fill-in starter’s role after Deion Jones was placed on IR, had six stops against the Giants. Second-year defensive end Takk McKinley added a sack, giving him a team-leading 5 ½ for the year.
Atlanta gave up only two field goals through three quarters before allowing two fourth-quarter touchdowns to the Giants.
“It’s good. You always want to go into the bye week with a win,” said cornerback Desmond Trufant. “The last two weeks we got a win, so we just have to keep grinding the momentum and get healthy.”
It has been a rough first half of the season for Atlanta, especially on defense.
The Falcons are giving up 419.4 yards and 30.3 points per game, the third-highest averages in the league. Only Tampa Bay (32.7) and San Francisco (31.1) have allowed more points per game through seven weeks.
Before the spree of injuries, the defense was on the rise after allowing only 19.7 points per game last season.
The heart of the unit was ripped apart by injuries this season. Jones and safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen were placed on injured reserve in the first month of the season.
As new starters have become more comfortable in their roles, other players have healed. Jarrett and backup end Derrick Shelby, who had been out since Week 2 with a groin injury, returned against the Giants.
“Our ability to swarm to the ball felt different in this game,” said Quinn of the win over the Giants. “I thought it was one of the better performances by the defensive line overall, run game and pass rush. If we can make sure we stay true to our style, I think that’s a big thing.”
The Falcons placed right guard Brandon Fusco on injured reserve on Wednesday. Offensive guard Andy Levitre and running back Devonta Freeman also are on IR.
Jones (foot) and Freeman (groin) may return in the second half of the season, though Freeman may be a long shot.
Quinn said Jones, sidelined since the opening week, “is meeting all the markers” and “making terrific progress.” Even so, Quinn also said “We’ve still got a ways to go” before having the linebacker back on the field.
The Falcons are in last place in the NFC South, but Trufant says there is still time to make a playoff run.
“We always felt we were still in it regardless of how we started,” Trufant said. “We just had to get some momentum and find out what works for us and keep moving. There’s a lot of ball left and we can still do a lot of damage out there.”
“I was running within two weeks,” Wright said. “But I think I went a bit too hard.”
It’s now Week 8 and Wright is finally set to make his season debut when the Seahawks travel to Detroit on Sunday. A month later than he expected, Wright’s return should help solidify a position that’s used four different players through Seattle’s first six games.
If Wright can play at the level he has for most of his career, his return is a major boost for a defense that has held three of its last four opponents to under 20 points, including a 27-3 rout of Oakland in Seattle’s last game.
“We’ve been playing together for seven years, so we have a communication that can’t be replicated,” linebacker Bobby Wagner said. “He makes plays and he’s going to make adjustments and things of that nature. I’m extremely excited to have him back. I think the last time you saw him, he was making big hits and all that stuff, so that’s what I’m expecting from him.”
Wright said it was a very simple movement that led to his injury during pregame warmups before Seattle faced Minnesota in the third preseason game. Wright said he was doing a shuffle move when his leg gave out momentarily. He didn’t really think much of it and went on to play in the game without any problems.
It was afterward, when he told trainers his knee was a little sore, that concerns started to grow. Wright initially balked when told he needed to undergo an MRI, but soon learned the concerns were justified.
“I was like, ‘I don’t need the MRI,’ but once they showed what happened, it showed that it was messed up and I had to get it repaired,” Wright said.
While Wright was out, the Seahawks used four different players to try to fill his spot. They started rookie Shaquem Griffin in the opener against Denver, but it was obvious Griffin wasn’t ready for the role. Seattle signed Mychal Kendricks, but he lasted only three games before being indefinitely suspended by the league for his guilty plea on federal insider trading charges. Austin Calitro also got a look, but the most promising option may have been Barkevious Mingo.
Signed by Seattle to play strongside linebacker and rush the quarterback in passing situations, Mingo showed a knack for playing behind the line of scrimmage and covering in space.
“It’s a tremendous boost for him in his career, too, to be able to play behind the line of scrimmage as he grows to do that,” coach Pete Carroll said. “It really will help him. I don’t think anybody’s seen him do that very much and (we’re) surprised that it’s come so easy to him, but we’ll continue to work on with it.”
The emergence of others at weakside linebacker and the time missed with injury has heightened questions about Wright’s long-term future in Seattle. He’s in the final year of his current contract and Wright said not having future security crossed his mind briefly in the immediate aftermath of his surgery.
“When I got hurt it did cross my mind like, ‘Damn, this is the worst timing,'” Wright said. “But when you get hurt and you miss some ball, all you care about is football, and the contract stuff will handle itself. I just want to play. The money is the money — whatever. I just want to play ball, be out three with my guys, and just do what I love.”
Among the hashtags at the end of the post were “thanksbill,” a digital shout-out to his notoriously social media averse Patriots coach.
It’s also was a continued celebration of a journey to New England that Van Noy said he considers to be “a blessing.”
Van Noy was still trying to find his place in the NFL in 2016 when he got the call that he had been dealt to the perennial Super Bowl contender.
Two years, two Super Bowl appearances, a Super Bowl ring and contract extension later the linebacker has grown into one of the Patriots’ key cogs on defense.
“It’s big time,” Van Noy said. “Happy to be a part of this.”
Despite often being the odd man out with the Lions after they drafted him in the second round in 2014, Van Noy arrived in New England and almost immediately found himself being put to use alongside linebacker Dont’a Hightower.
Van Noy played both middle and outside linebacker during his seven regular-season appearances in 2016 and was on the field for all three playoff games, including the comeback Super Bowl win over Atlanta.
Those efforts were rewarded last season when the Patriots signed him to a two-year, $11.7 million contract extension.
“Kyle has a lot of versatility for us. He can do all of the things really that a linebacker needs to do,” Belichick said. “Play the run, rush the passer and play in coverage. He does a good job at all of them and his versatility has been valuable for us.”
Van Noy has validated the faith Belichick showed in him.
His 73 combined tackles ranked third on the team in 2017 and his 5½ sacks were second only to Trey Flowers’ 6½.
Van Noy also saw his responsibilities increase, including being given the responsibility of wearing the wired helmet to receive the defensive calls from the sideline.
The Patriots have struggled to limit teams this season, giving up 400 or more yards in five of their seven games. But Van Noy has remained one of their most consistent players as they’ve tried to work through their issues.
He has started all seven games and is second on the team with 36 total tackles. He also has one of the Patriots’ 10 interceptions.
In addition, Van Noy has shown value on special teams, scooping up Hightower’s blocked punt in the third quarter at Chicago last week and returning it 29 yards for a touchdown in New England’ 38-31 win.
The Patriots will need a similar output as they prepare for their fourth road game of the season at Buffalo on Monday. New England’s win at Chicago is its only win away from Massachusetts this season.
Van Noy said sharing the field with Hightower has made him a better player.
“Playing with someone like him, obviously he’s an incredible player,” Van Noy said. “We know what each other’s doing.
“I’ve played his position. He’s played mine. So it’s easy to know what each other has to do. We play off each other. He can count on me and I can count on him. … We try to have that foundation for the rest of the guys.”
Notes: Rookie RB Sony Michel (knee), CB Eric Rowe (groin) and OL Brian Schwenke did not participate in practice on Thursday. It is the second straight day that Michel and Rowe were absent from practice this week. Michel was helped off the field in last week’s win at Chicago and eventually carted to the locker room after he had his leg pinned underneath him on a tackle by Bears lineman Bilal Nichols. Rowe continues to be dogged by the groin issue that has contributed to him missing three games this season.
The Redskins will be facing an opponent who is 1-6 for the second straight season and appears to be careening towards another 3-13 record or even worse, though it’s hardly quarterback Alex Smith’s focus.
“I’m not going to get too wrapped up in that,” Smith said Wednesday. “Who knows how they’ll take it? Maybe it’s going to fire them up if anything.”
Washington (4-2) is seeking its fourth division title in the last 20 years. The Redskins hold a one-game lead over Dallas and Philadelphia despite a 126-121 point differential that is the lowest among division leaders.
The Redskins got their first two wins by a combined 32 points but have won their last two by a total of nine points. Washington has followed a 43-19 blowout loss at New Orleans with a 23-17 win over Carolina and 20-17 win over Dallas.
“We feel as if these games should not be as close as they have been,” Washington defensive end Jonathan Allen said. “I mean these are two great teams we’ve been playing, but we leave a lot of plays out there.”
Guiding the Redskins to their solid start is action in the trenches, with an effective rushing game and a productive run defense.
Two weeks ago, the Redskins limited Christian McCaffrey to 20 rushing yards and Carolina to 81. Last week, they kept Ezekiel Elliott to 33 yards and the Cowboys’ ground game to 73.
Meanwhile, the Redskins will keep handing it off to Adrian Peterson, who has one 100-yard game so far but has approached 100 yards in the three other wins. He finished with 99 last week.
The Giants continued their nightmarish season with a 23-20 loss at Atlanta on Monday. New York fell despite Eli Manning throwing for 399 yards and receivers Sterling Shepard and Odell Beckham Jr. finishing with 167 and 143 yards, respectively.
In response to the latest loss, the Giants dealt cornerback Eli Apple to New Orleans on Tuesday and traded defensive tackle Damon Harrison to Detroit on Wednesday.
And now various tabloids are writing how this is the end of the line for Manning, who is dealing with ineffective offensive line play for the second straight season while struggling with mobility in the pocket.
“I haven’t thought about the trade scenario,” Manning said on his weekly WFAN appearance Tuesday. “Hey, this organization is the only team I played for and the only thing I know. I love the Giants. It’s hard to imagine being with another organization.”
Manning also appears to be getting second-guessed by first-year coach Pat Shurmur, who appeared to yell “Throw it to Odell” when Manning threw elsewhere on an unsuccessful fourth-and-1 from the 1-yard line in the third quarter.
–Field Level Media
According to FootballZebras.com, which tracks football officiating, he is the first official fired during the season because of performance in the Super Bowl era. The website was the first to report the news.
Cruz has not worked a game since that one. He became an NFL official in 2015.
The NFL Referees Association released a statement criticizing the NFL’s decision.
“The NFL has a troubling history of knee-jerk reactions with an eye on public relations, and clearly it has not learned from past mistakes,” the statement said. “The NFLRA will protect the collectively bargained rights of all officials and will challenge this reckless decision through the Grievance process.”
NFL officials are graded on their performance on every play, and the league previously has suspended or re-assigned officials following errors.
Cleveland wound up losing that game 38-14, but Browns defensive end Myles Garrett highlighted that play in a recent rant about officiating in the league.
“It was so obvious,” Garrett said. “To my mind, he’s moved, nobody else has moved and the ball hasn’t moved, so it’s kinda textbook. The flag should be up. I don’t understand how you don’t see it. That’s his job is to look down the line and see when people are jumping offside or false-starting, but I’ve got to keep on finishing the play.”
That play came with 51 seconds left in the second quarter, and the touchdown turned the score from 14-3 to 21-3.
“Momentum matters in the game,” Garrett said. “No doubt. And a six-point turnaround, a seven-point turnaround like that where it could’ve been a sack or maybe a forced fumble if you keep on playing, or just a no play at all, to a touchdown, that’s a huge difference. There were a couple missed calls like that, and that’s not on Okung — he’s just doing his job.
“It’s on the ref and to him to have that kind of integrity to call that play when it comes.”
–Field Level Media
Their matchup Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium could be a pivotal moment heading into the season’s midpoint.
“I still believe we’re in great shape,” Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd said. “I don’t think we’re a bad team or we’re coming off a week we can’t overcome. But we’ve got to tighten up now.”
Tampa Bay (3-3) ended a three-game slide that cost defensive coordinator Mike Smith his job. He was replaced last week by former Bucs assistant coach Mark Duffner, who simplified the game plan. The Buccaneers held Cleveland to 305 total yards and had five sacks during a 26-23 overtime victory .
The showing was encouraging, and so is the upcoming schedule. Tampa Bay is nearing the end of a stretch of four road games out of five, with one more at Carolina next week. Then the Buccaneers play four of five at home.
“How we won the game Sunday — if we continue doing that, I think we’ll be fine,” said defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, who has had a sack in each of the last five games.
It’s not so clear cut for the Bengals (4-3), who have squandered much of their fast start with a last-minute home loss to Pittsburgh and a 45-10 loss at Kansas City last Sunday night. The defense got shredded for 551 yards, the offense managed a season-low 239 total yards, and there were missed tackles and botched plays that figured in their second-biggest margin of defeat during Lewis’ 16 seasons.
The game on Sunday begins a favorable stretch for the Bengals: four of five at home. They’ve already fallen out of first place in the AFC North and can’t slip any more behind.
“This game is important for us, and we want to end the first half of the season the right way,” quarterback Andy Dalton said.
Five things to watch at Paul Brown Stadium:
BETTER D
The Buccaneers’ defense was much better vs. Cleveland, but it still ranks last in pass defense. Middle linebacker Kwon Alexander and backup linebacker Jack Cichy suffered season-ending knee injuries against the Browns, forcing a shuffle at the position. Adarius Taylor moves from outside linebacker to the middle, and Devante Bond — who rejoined the team last week after being released in September — takes over at the outside spot.
“That’s a great linebacker we lost,” Pierre-Paul said of Alexander.
THIRD TIME
Jameis Winston makes his third start since returning from a suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. The Buccaneers’ offense is ranked No. 1 in the league. Winston threw for 365 yards against the Browns but was sacked four times, threw a pair of interceptions and lost a fumble, a reminder of his biggest problem: turnovers.
“It’s costing us points and putting us at risk,” offensive coordinator Todd Monken said.
DALTON’S CHALLENGE
Dalton got off to his best start since 2015 , throwing for 11 touchdowns in the first four games. The offense has stalled in the last three, with Dalton throwing for only four touchdowns. The Bengals have been hurt by the loss of two tight ends and running back Giovani Bernard. They were one-dimensional in the drubbing at Kansas City, with receiver A.J. Green accounting for 110 of their 139 total yards in the first half. They’ll be looking to get running back Joe Mixon and the other receivers more heavily involved against the Buccaneers.
“A.J. is going to get his — he deserves it, and he should,” Dalton said. “He’s a big part of why this offense has been successful throughout the years. But if we can spread the ball around, it helps.”
FLAT AND FLATTENED
The Bengals’ defense played its sloppiest game in Kansas City, with missed tackles helping the Chiefs pile up those 551 yards. Cincinnati’s defense is ranked second to last in the league in yards allowed and third worst in points allowed.
“We’ve just got to have that fire,” cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick said. “We didn’t play with enough fire.”
OLD FRIENDS
Lewis and Bucs coach Dirk Koetter have been close friends since they were teammates at Idaho State from 1978-80. They were in each other’s weddings. They remain close even as they get set to try to beat each other.
“When you’re playing each other, I don’t know if you’d say it’s special because both guys want their team to win,” Koetter said. “We’ll be rooting against each other.”
___
AP Sports Writer Fred Goodall contributed to this report.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Whether Byron Leftwich can awaken that slumbering unit remains to be seen.
But Arians’ influence is undeniable.
After a lot of lobbying, Arians talked Leftwich into taking a job as a coaching intern two seasons ago. Last year, he promoted Leftwich to quarterbacks coach.
When Arians retired as Cardinals head coach after last season and Steve Wilks was hired, Leftwich stayed on as quarterbacks coach. And when Wilks fired Mike McCoy last week, Leftwich was promoted to offensive coordinator.
“B.A., he’s the reason I’m here,” Leftwich said Thursday in his first meeting with reporters since getting the new job. “It was just special that he gave me this opportunity. He’s been trying to get me to do it forever and he gave me the opportunity and once I saw it I fell in love with it.
“He knew the way I cared about football. He knew how much time and energy I put into this thing. I’m glad he got me into this thing because I love every minute of it right now.”
Rookie quarterback Josh Rosen sees the Arians influence.
“Byron is sort of a B.A. descendent, and he (Arians) is sort of a ghostly legend in this building here,” Rosen said. “I think he’s putting in some new stuff but also pulling on some past knowledge. I am looking forward to what we are about to do with him.”
Leftwich, like Rosen, was a first-round draft pick at quarterback, chosen seventh overall out of Marshall by Jacksonville in 2003. He played 10 seasons in the NFL, the last three with Pittsburgh. Arians was the Steelers’ offensive coordinator for two of those seasons, and they developed a bond that continues to this day.
When he finally convinced Leftwich to take a coaching job, Arians let him call plays last year for a pair of preseason games.
“He was outstanding,” Arians said in an interview on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. “He was always a play ahead. You could tell he was a quarterback and a really, really smart one. He had such a great rapport in that room. I know Carson Palmer leaned on him heavily.”
Leftwich inherits an offense that ranks last in the NFL in total yards and yards rushing and next-to-last in yards passing. Just what alterations he can make for Sunday’s game against San Francisco is uncertain.
“It’s tough to change a lot in a week but there is things that we can do,” Leftwich said. “It’s not really about doing a bunch of different stuff. It’s about getting these guys. It’s about Josh, it’s about the growth of Josh but it’s about the other 10 guys also. We’ve just got to play better and we’ve got to practice better.”
His main focus is the development of Rosen.
“I mean he’s a young quarterback. This kid’s 21 years old. This is the National Football League,” Leftwich said. “I’ve been there. I know what he’s going through. I know what he’s thinking. We’re just trying to get him there, get him there as quickly as possible, getting him there as safe as possible and just teach him the things that he’s going to need to play consistently for a long time in this league.”
Leftwich said his playing career mirrored that of Rosen in the early years.
“I really like this kid,” he said. “I think this kid can really play football.”
Leftwich is Rosen’s fifth offensive coordinator in the past four years.
“It’s not fun. If I could prefer it, I would have one offense, but that’s not really how it all worked out,” Rosen said. “So, I’m just going to do the best I can with what I’ve got.”
But Leftwich said he’s not throwing a lot of new material at Rosen.
“I’m not changing this thing up,” he said. “I’m not going to put this kid in a situation where he’s out there and doesn’t have an understanding of what he’s doing. I’m just trying to give him a better understanding of what he’s doing, just put him in better positions so he can have a lot of success in this league.”
Arians, in his radio interview, had one prediction for the Leftwich offense.
“One thing I’ll bet,” Arians said. “It’s a very teachable game plan and the guys will know exactly what’s expected of them.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Arizona’s lone win came at San Francisco on Oct. 7.
It’s been a particularly tumultuous week for the Cardinals. They fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy last Friday, replacing him with quarterbacks coach Byron Leftwich. And three-time All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson asked to be traded, only to back off the request following a meeting with Cardinals President Michael Bidwill.
When times are tough, San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said, coaches learn a lot about their players.
“Everyone is motivated when things are easy,” he said. “When things get really tough is when you find out who people truly are. Sometimes that is a necessity when you are trying to build a team and build an organization the right way. We went through a lot of it last year, and I thought we did have some pretty strong guys because we were able to start out 0-9 and finish 6-10.”
Arizona’s first-year coach Steve Wilks made the change at coordinator with his team ranked last or nearly last in the NFL in virtually every offensive category. But how much can be done in one week of practice with a new coordinator?
“I think he is trying to ease in,” Wilks said. “He’s not trying to, he says, ‘go cold turkey on it’ and switch everything. I think it’s going to be a slow, gradual process.”
When Arizona beat the 49ers 28-18, San Francisco dominated the game statistically but turned over the ball five times to zero for the Cardinals.
Here are some things to consider when the 49ers face the Cardinals:
PROTECT THE BALL
No team has been worse at protecting the ball than the 49ers and no team has been worse at taking it away. That has added up to the five straight losses. The Niners rank last in the league with three takeaways — tied for the fewest after seven games since the 1970 merger — and have committed the most with 18. San Francisco has committed 14 giveaways since its last takeaway on Sept. 30 against the Chargers.
“We can’t run away from it,” Shanahan said. “We keep talking about it, keep harping on it. We just go back to work and keep trying to get better.”
ROSEN’S COORDINATOR
Leftwich is the fifth coordinator that Arizona rookie quarterback Josh Rosen has had in the past five seasons.
“It’s not fun. If I could prefer it, I would have one offense, but that’s not really how it all worked out,” he said. “So, I’m just going to do the best I can with what I’ve got.”
Rosen is coming off his roughest outing, throwing three interceptions and fumbling twice in last Thursday night’s 45-10 loss to Denver. He continues to talk positively, though.
“I think what I have right now is a really good football team,” he said. “We are all underperforming a bit, but like I said in the past, I am very happy that we’re a really good football team playing not so well, as opposed to hitting our potential as a team take maybe doesn’t have as much potential.”
WHERE ARE THE WIDEOUTS?
The 49ers have struggled to generate much production from their wide receivers this season, with the group combining for just 64 catches for 798 yards through seven games. Several San Francisco receivers have been slowed by injuries, with Marquise Goodwin, Pierre Garcon, Trent Taylor and Dante Pettis all dealing with various ailments that have kept them out at times from practice and games.
“It definitely makes it a little bit tougher just not having the same guys getting the same reps every week,” quarterback C.J. Beathard said. “It’s nice to have a routine, same guys in there. Obviously, it would help to have everyone healthy as it would at any position, but that’s part of football and you’ve just got to go with the guys that you have in there and trust in them.”
ROOKIE RECEIVER
While Arizona’s offense has been awful, Christian Kirk is off to a good start to his NFL career.
Kirk, a second-round draft pick out of Texas A&M who grew up in suburban Phoenix, leads NFL rookie wide receivers with 28 catches. He is on pace for 64 receptions, which would be second most in Cardinals history: Anquan Boldin caught 101 passes as an Arizona rookie in 2004.
LEFTWICH’S RISE
Leftwich has made a rapid rise to coordinator in his coaching career. He was a coaching intern under Bruce Arians two seasons ago and was promoted to quarterbacks coach by Arians last season.
When Wilks replaced Arians, he kept Leftwich in the QB coaching job.
“You have fiction people, and then you have non-fiction people,” said Norman, who is part of the Coalition’s leadership. “The ones who are actually in the room are the non-fiction people, people who actually know the facts of everything, the details.”
Reid, who signed with the Panthers in September, separated from the socially active coalition last fall and was critical Sunday in part because of the organization’s ties to the league.
The league is committing $90 million over the next seven years to social justice causes in a three-segment plan that involves players.
“We believe a lot of players should have stepped up for Colin (Kaepernick),” Reid said Sunday. “I believe Malcolm capitalized on the situation. He co-opted the movement that was started by Colin to get his organization funded. It’s cowardly. (Jenkins) sold us out.”
Following Washington’s practice Thursday, Norman spoke for nearly 10 minutes on the issue.
“(Reid) was part of (The Players Coalition) at one point in time. He went to the direction, of, ‘OK, if Kaepernick is not the leader, then this is all for none.’ Our take was, ‘I’m sorry, but if guys voted for (Kaepernick) to be that, then OK, so be it. But it wasn’t that.'”
Kaepernick did not attend a meeting between players and owners last fall.
“(Kaepernick) started something at that time which everybody saw, but what did he do with that?” Norman said. “Where was the ball carried from that? What is it doing now? I’ve got facts to where guys are doing things in the Players Coalition that is making changes, making true changes in what is going on right now.”
Norman took Reid calling Jenkins a sellout personally.
“Come on. He’s not only coming at (Malcolm), he’s coming at our whole entire group, The Players Coalition. My thing is if guys were going to follow (Kaepernick), they would have done it. That’s my whole thing. But if you don’t have a direction of where you’re going with the whole thing, how (are) we going to follow you? I can’t follow you to the abyss. … You’ve got to have a plan.”
Norman said he attempted to call Reid multiple times this week. The two played on the same field Oct. 14 when Washington hosted Carolina, but the coalition was not discussed, according to Norman.
“(Reid) saw me the week before he did everything in Philly. He could have said that. I just feel like that all is for show. The truth of the matter is it’s all about the facts.
“We’ve got the facts, and there is nothing you can tell me anything different. I don’t care about the outside noise or what the people say. They can say whatever they want to, but you’re not just about to come up in this group and just talk about (this) and think nobody else is going to say nothing about it.”
The primetime matchup — Buffalo’s first home game on Monday night in a decade — features one of the best offenses in the league against one of the worst.
“I think it’s an opportunity to come on a big stage against a great football team to get the ball rolling and do something special,” Bills receiver Zay Jones said. “Especially at home.”
Scoring and producing on offense has been difficult for the Bills this year.
Buffalo’s 81 points through seven games is the third-lowest total over that span in franchise history and the lowest since 1977, when the Bills had 75 points and started 1-7.
In comparison, the Patriots have scored 86 points in the second quarter this season.
The Bills are 31st in total offense, 32nd in points per game and 32nd in passing. Buffalo’s average of 129.4 yards passing per game is 47.2 yards behind last year’s Bills team, which ended the year 31st in passing.
Buffalo averages 11.6 points per game, while the Patriots average 30.6 points per game.
The biggest issue for Buffalo has been at quarterback, where veteran Derek Anderson is set to make his second straight start after signing with the team to provide a leadership role earlier this month.
That came after a disastrous start to the season by opening day starter Nathan Peterman and disappointing play from rookie Josh Allen, the seventh overall pick in the draft.
Allen is out with an elbow injury.
Buffalo’s passing game showed some signs of life in the first half of Sunday’s 37-5 loss to Indianapolis with Anderson before struggling. Anderson had three interceptions and lost one fumble while throwing for 175 yards.
It’s a tough spot for Anderson, who signed with Buffalo on Oct. 9.
“I’m just continuing to grab information as we go,” Anderson said. “(Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll) keeps asking me every day, ‘You good?’ Yup, I’m good. Everything we’re doing, I’m staying up to speed with and trying to grab anything extra that I can as we go and kind of get it on the fly.”
Anderson, 35, recognizes the difficulty in trying to keep up with the high-powered Patriots.
“They’re a good football team, there’s no question about that,” Anderson said. “Unfortunately I have to just play their defense. That’s my focus this week.”
There were some small positives for the Bills in their loss to the Colts. The offense topped 300 yards for the first time this season with 303 yards.
Anderson’s 175 yards passing against Indianapolis were the team’s most since Josh Allen’s 196 yards against Minnesota.
The Bills also received a spark from backup running backs Chris Ivory and Marcus Murphy. Ivory had 81 yards on 16 attempts (5.1 average) against Indianapolis while Murphy had 53 yards on four attempts, including a 30-yard gain.
“Obviously we know who we’re playing,” Jones said. “The Patriots have a good defense so we can’t overlook them either. So just stay on track with things that we have planned.”
Denver’s star linebacker praised the Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) on Thursday in stark contrast to his proclamation last week about the Broncos (3-4) kicking some behinds in Arizona.
Although the fired-up Broncos backed up Miller’s smack talk with a 45-10 rout of the Cardinals, Miller wasn’t about to issue a similar warning ahead of the game this weekend at Arrowhead Stadium.
“I would love to come out here and make a prediction like I did last week, but you can’t kid yourself, the Chiefs, they have a great football team,” Miller said. “They’re great all the way around. Defense. Coaching. Quarterback. Offense. They’re great all the way around. It’s definitely going to take our best effort, our best game, to win this one.
“And I definitely think we can do it,” Miller added. “I have faith in all my brothers and our coaches. It’s going to be a fight like it was last week. And the same energy we had last week we’ve got to carry it over this week and if we can do that, I know we’ll be all right.”
Miller knew he’d also be asked about the Western-themed Halloween party he hosted Monday night . So, as he stepped up to the outdoor riser for his weekly news conference, Miller “accidentally” tripped in front of all the cameras and cellphones to lighten the mood.
“Oh, did you all get that on film?” Miller asked as he picked himself up, chuckling.
Some of Miller’s teammates were shown on social media depicting drug-addicted characters and entertainers at Miller’s annual Halloween party on Monday night. And backup quarterback Chad Kelly was kicked off the team Wednesday following his post-party arrest on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
“Nobody likes bringing people together more than me. I enjoy spending time with my teammates whether it’s dinner on Friday nights or meetings at my house or dinner with your wives on Thursday. Or Halloween parties. I like to bring people together,” Miller said.
“It was a private event. It was safe. I had team security there. I had my own private security there,” Miller added, noting that members of the Denver Outlaws lacrosse team, the Denver Nuggets and the Sacramento Kings were in attendance along with Broncos players and their significant others.
“It was a private Halloween party. And it was a safe event and of course we got the news about Chad,” Miller said. “I care about Chad as a person. The party was separate from his issues. I love the guy. I wish the best for him.”
The Broncos filled Kelly’s roster spot by promoting speedy receiver/returner Isaiah McKenzie from their practice squad and signing former Colorado State QB Garrett Grayson to their practice squad.
Despite his comedic timing and well wishes for Kelly, Miller stuck to the Broncos’ theme about focusing solely on the Chiefs, who beat them 27-23 a month ago in Denver when the slippery Patrick Mahomes kept side-stepping Denver’s pass rush to lead Kansas City to a fourth-quarter comeback.
“You would think after you scrambled around a lot and then you came back to the line that you wouldn’t have that same energy,” Miller said. “But he’s just like all the great scramblers, just like Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers, he’s able to do it time after time You would think the magic wears off but he just keeps going harder and harder. So, hats off to those guys.
“But the Broncos, we’re going to be ready to go on Sunday.”
That was as close to a promise as Miller would make.
Miller and rookie Bradley Chubb have combined for 8½ sacks over the last two games, giving the Broncos confidence they’ll be able to disrupt Mahomes, who’s only been sacked eight times all season.
Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said he’s paying extra attention to hydration this week so he doesn’t have to leave the game for IVs like he did in the fourth quarter last month, a big factor in Mahomes throwing for 153 yards over his final two drives after being held to 151 through 3½ quarters.
“I’m the one running after the guy,” Miller said. “So, if Chris feels like that, you can only imagine what the (pass) rushers feel like.”
The NFL Referees Association said it would challenge the firing.
“The NFL has a troubling history of knee-jerk reactions with an eye on public relations, and clearly it has not learned from past mistakes,” NFLRA Executive Director Scott Green, a former referee, said in a statement. “The NFLRA will protect the collectively bargained rights of all officials and will challenge this reckless decision through the grievance process.”
Cruz’s firing was first reported by FootballZebras.com, a website dedicated to officiating which said it’s the first in-season firing by the league of an official because of performance in the Super Bowl era.
There has been a wave of criticism of officiating this season by team executives, coaches, players and the media. Several times, teams have been told by the league that a call was missed, although that has happened in past years, too.
The league does hand out fines to players for egregious hits, even when they have not been penalized in a game.
In all, the NFL has 121 officials and 17 officiating crews. Because there are extra officials not working each week, filling Cruz’s spot shouldn’t be an issue.
Now, the Chiefs (6-1) are ready to go for the season sweep Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
“I think both sides will take what they did well a month ago,” Broncos coach Vance Joseph said, “but what we did last time won’t be good enough to win this time. What we did last time was play good enough football to lose the game. We can’t go in with the same plan and mindset.”
The mindset for the Broncos (3-4) these days is to build some midseason momentum. They’re coming off a 45-10 shellacking of the Arizona Cardinals, and a victory over the front-running Chiefs would go a long way toward positioning them for a playoff run.
No wonder Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. called it a season-changing opportunity.
“It is,” added Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. “Think about it: Go to Arrowhead, beat these guys, a team that’s at the top of our division right now, coming off a big-time game in Arizona. This is a game where we sit back and say, ‘OK, was Arizona a fluke or are we really good?’ That’s what I’m looking forward to seeing.”
There’s been nothing fluky about the Chiefs’ hot start.
Their only loss came in a shootout in New England, and they bounced back in fine fashion by walloping the Cincinnati Bengals 45-10 last week. Mahomes continues to throw touchdown passes by the handful, and his array of weapons has made trying to stop the Chiefs a veritable nightmare.
“You want to score every single time you’re out there. That’s what we believe in this offense we can do,” Mahomes said. “Hopefully we can keep that success going.”
That goes for both sides of the ball. The Chiefs’ maligned defense played by far its best game of the season last week, holding Andy Dalton and the Bengals’ offense to 239 yards total.
“If we can get teams one-dimensional and let the guys on the back end do what they do,” Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland said, “we’re going to have a good shot at winning a lot of games, especially with the offense we got.”
As the Broncos head to Kansas City for an AFC West showdown, here are some key story lines:
BARTERING BRONCOS
For the first time in a decade, the Broncos are seen as potential sellers instead of buyers ahead of next week’s trade deadline. Prominent names bandied about have included Harris, WR Demaryius Thomas, LB Brandon Marshall and CB Bradley Roby.
Joseph says general manager John Elway hasn’t conveyed any trade talks to him, and “that makes it rumor. That makes it gossip. And that makes it right now something that we can’t worry about.”
DENVER DISTRACTIONS
Besides the trade talk, the Broncos dealt with the drama of backup quarterback Chad Kelly’s dismissal following his arrest on suspicion of criminal trespass.
“We have a great locker room. We have a close-knit football team and their focus is the Chiefs,” Joseph said. “They all feel bad for Chad. They will support Chad as their former teammate. But we have one focus and that’s the Chiefs on Sunday morning.”
CHUGGING CHUBB
One of the reasons Mahomes was able to escape the pocket and do damage on the run in the first matchup with Denver was that rookie linebacker Bradley Chubb had trouble setting the right edge on defense. But he’s hit his stride with five sacks in his last two games.
“We’ve got to be able to finish strong,” Chubb said.
O-LINE TURNOVER
The Chiefs are poised to have another starting offensive line combination after losing C Jordan Devey to a torn pectoral muscle. He was already playing in place of Mitch Morse, who remained out with a concussion. Right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is also out with a broken leg, all of which means recently signed offensive lineman Jeff Allen could start against Denver.
“We’ll just see how that goes,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “We’ll see how it rolls.”
MORE FROM MAHOMES
This will be the eighth NFL start for Mahomes and already his third against the Broncos. He made his NFL debut against them in Week 17 last season.
“I mean, you get a little more familiar with a defense whenever you play them a lot, especially playing them this last game. They threw a ton at me, a ton of different blitzes and looks,” he said. “It’s something that I’m going to be able to take into this next game.”
