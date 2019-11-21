Giants visit Bears hoping to stop 6-game skid
Two teams going nowhere meet at Soldier Field at noon Sunday.
The Chicago Bears and New York Giants have combined for one victory since the end of September, with the G-Men coming off their bye in the throes of a six-game losing streak, and Chicago having dropped five of six.
That was somewhat expected of the 2-8 Giants, especially after they ditched veteran quarterback Eli Manning as the starter for rookie Daniel Jones in Week 3. But the Bears had Super Bowl aspirations on the heels of a 12-4 turnaround in 2018. However, a 4-6 start has all but dashed those hopes.
The Bears’ demise has left many wondering how 2018 Coach of the Year Matt Nagy, the offensive play-caller, has lost his magic from one year to the next, and how quarterback Mitch Trubisky has regressed from the player who showed great promise last year.
After last week’s hip pointer sidelined him for the final few minutes in Sunday night’s loss, Trubisky’s status was characterized as day-to-day Wednesday, but he practiced in full.
The Giants’ slump has increased the heat on head coach Pat Shurmur, but his work with Jones, the 2019 sixth overall draft pick, has been encouraging lately. The QB has tossed nine touchdown passes and just one interception in his last three games.
Shurmur’s job security could wind up being tied to Jones’ maturation, and the coach acknowledged the importance of that relationship.
“It’s primary,” Shurmur said. “When the game’s over, they ask many people what happened in the game; but they always ask the head coach and the quarterback. It has to be a really strong relationship.”
Jones, though, has been plagued by fumbles, including 10 in his last four games. He has lost nine of his 13 fumbles and thrown eight picks as well.
Giants running back Saquon Barkley’s performance has dipped much like Trubisky’s, although injuries and a porous offensive line are at least partly to blame for the talented runner who set numerous records as a rookie.
While Jones has shown the potential to lead his franchise forward down the road, Trubisky’s demise has left the Bears with a bleak future at the most important position.
The second overall pick in 2017 has struggled throwing the ball, but he has also been reluctant to use his legs as a weapon. After Trubisky ran 68 times for 421 yards (6.2 average) and three touchdowns last season, he has just 15 rushing attempts for 58 yards (3.9 average) with no touchdowns this year. He has already been sacked 23 times after taking just 24 sacks in 14 starts last year.
Nagy has been a staunch supporter of Trubisky, though that has not manifested itself in the coach’s conservative play-calling.
“The last two weeks, he has without a doubt gotten a lot better,” Nagy said of Trubisky, who has thrown for 363 yards, four touchdowns and an interception over that span. “Decision-making, throws … has been a lot better.”
In the Sunday night prime-time debacle, a 17-7 loss to the Rams, Trubisky completed 24 of 43 passes for 190 yards with one TD, one interception and a 65.1 passer rating.
–Field Level Media
Texans rally past Colts to move atop AFC South
Deshaun Watson threw two scoring passes to DeAndre Hopkins, and the Houston Texans reclaimed sole possession of first place in the AFC South with a 20-17 victory over the visiting Indianapolis Colts on Thursday.
Watson passed for 298 yards with touchdowns of 35 and 30 yards to Hopkins, who finished with six catches for 94 yards for the Texans (7-4). Indianapolis (6-5) had won three consecutive games in Houston including in the wild-card round to eliminate the Texans last postseason.
The second Watson-to-Hopkins connection erased a 17-13 deficit with 12:43 left in the fourth quarter. Houston trailed 17-10 early in the third before Watson completed a 51-yard pass to Will Fuller that set up a 36-yard Ka’imi Fairbairn field goal with 2:47 left in the quarter. Fuller had seven catches for 140 yards.
The Colts appeared primed for a season sweep of their division rivals after mounting two touchdown drives that featured a combined 17 rushing plays over 18 total snaps. Indianapolis’ dominance on the ground was exemplified by Jonathan Williams’ 13-yard scoring run with 5:36 left in the third quarter, a play in which Williams bulldozed Texans linebacker Benardrick McKinney before sidestepping cornerback Johnathan Joseph and dashing into the end zone.
Williams rushed for 104 yards on 26 carries while the Colts totaled 175 rushing yards. But the Texans held Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett to 129 passing yards and saddled him with his first loss against Houston in five career starts with the Colts and New England Patriots.
Having mustered only 29 yards in the first quarter, the Colts capitalized on a break early in the second when Jabaal Sheard tipped a Watson pass intended for Fuller that Kenny Moore picked off at the Houston 42-yard line. Seven plays, all on the ground, later, Brissett scampered in for a 5-yard touchdown that provided Indianapolis a 7-3 lead with 4:28 remaining in the first half.
The interception was the first for Watson at NRG Stadium in 10 games.
The Texans responded quickly in reclaiming the lead, with Watson and Hopkins connecting on their first scoring strike to cap a seven-play, 75-yard drive.
Houston’s 10-7 lead didn’t last long, though, as the Colts skillfully used their three timeouts while covering 58 yards over 10 plays. Adam Vinatieri hit a 36-yard field goal as the half expired as the teams entered the break deadlocked.
–Field Level Media
Ravens look for seventh straight win at Rams
With one Super Bowl participant from last season already dispatched, the Baltimore Ravens will look for a knockout punch against the other, as their own championship aspirations take shape.
The Ravens will travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams on Monday night looking to extend a six-game winning streak that looks better and better each week.
The Ravens (8-2) appeared to peak when they handled the New England Patriots 37-20 at home on Nov. 3, and they showed no signs of a letdown with dominating victories over the Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans in the last two weeks.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson added another 222 yards passing with four touchdowns Sunday. He also had 79 yards rushing. And not only has his MVP chatter increased, but also when initial fan voting for the Pro Bowl was released this week, he was tops among all players.
“The man, the myth, the legend, the MVP front-runner,” Ravens running back Mark Ingram said before Jackson took the podium for his postgame interview after beating the Texans.
“Like I said before, I’m all about winning,” Jackson said. “It is what it is. I’m glad (Ingram) feels that way, but I’m trying to get something even more, so we all can talk about it.”
The Rams were one win away from “even more” last season and fell short. They thought they would be a contender again, but a revamped offensive line and then injuries to that group have dealt a double whammy that has been hard to move past. Tackle Rob Havenstein is likely out this week with a knee injury.
Yet the 6-4 Rams represent a tricky proposition for the Ravens this week, and not just because the game is in L.A. and in prime time. The Rams are in the midst of an identity adjustment, showing they just might be able to run after all.
Struggling with the run all season and with an up-and-down passing attack, the Rams introduced a new blocking scheme in a 17-7 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Beleaguered running back Todd Gurley responded with 97 yards rushing, matching his season high.
While wide receiver Robert Woods is back at practice after tending to a personal matter, his status is not known for Monday. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks expected back from his second concussion this season, giving the Rams more options for an offensive game plan.
As for what Baltimore’s offense will face, it will get one of its toughest tests of the season. On defense, the Rams are playing as well as they have all season, led by NFC Defensive Player of the Week Aaron Donald.
The Rams are fifth in the NFL with 89.1 rushing yards allowed per game and are getting better against the pass since the arrival of defensive back Jalen Ramsey in Week 7. In the secondary, the Rams will have former Ravens safety Eric Weddle to help them decipher their opponents’ tendencies.
Weddle did say he wasn’t about to give away the Ravens’ tendencies to the Rams’ coaching staff. Was it a bit of gamesmanship? After all, former Rams cornerback Marcus Peters plays in Baltimore now after an October trade between the teams. Will they really both not offer all they can for their new teams?
“What kind of man would I be if I just turned my back on all of them?” Weddle said this week of his former Ravens teammates. “I could tell (Rams coaches) a lot of stuff, but that’s just not who I am. … So we’re going to play it on the field, and the best team is going to win.”
–Field Level Media
Reports: Cowboys LB Vander Esch (neck) out vs. Pats
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is expected to miss Sunday night’s game at the New England Patriots and potentially longer due to a recurring neck injury, multiple outlets reported Thursday evening.
The Dallas Morning News and ESPN reported Vander Esch on Thursday had a “flare-up” in the neck — which he initially hurt with a stinger in Week 8 — and had an MRI, which dictated that rest is needed. ESPN reported Vander Esch will have another MRI in three weeks.
NFL Network reported earlier Thursday that Vander Esch would not practice Thursday and would likely be out on Sunday, citing a back issue.
Vander Esch, 23, was not on the injury report on Wednesday or Thursday. The second-year pro missed Week 9 after his stinger and was limited in practice leading up to Week 10, but his absence lasted just one game. He was off the injury report last week.
The Boise State product missed much of the 2016 college season with a neck issue before playing all of 2017. Conflicting reports emerged before the 2018 draft about teams’ level of long-term concern about the issue.
The Cowboys wound up taking Vander Esch in the first round (19th overall), and he totaled 140 tackles, seven pass breakups and two interceptions in 16 games (11 starts) as a rookie. He has 72 tackles and three pass breakups through nine games this season.
Elsewhere, Dallas right tackle La’el Collins missed his second straight day of practice with knee and back issues on Thursday. He played through such issues last week against the Detroit Lions despite getting in only a limited session on the Friday before the game.
The Cowboys (6-4) face the Patriots (9-1) on Sunday Night Football in Foxborough, Mass.
–Field Level Media
Report: Cowboys’ Vander Esch (back) iffy vs. Pats
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is not expected to practice Friday due to a back issue and is currently “not slated” to play Sunday night at the New England Patriots, NFL Network reported Thursday.
Vander Esch was not on the injury report on Wednesday or Thursday, suggesting that the issue only recently surfaced.
The second-year pro missed Week 9 with a neck injury and was limited in practice leading up to Week 10, but his absence lasted just one game, and he was off the injury report last week.
Vander Esch, 23, was the Cowboys’ first-round pick in 2018, totaling 140 tackles, seven pass breakups and two interceptions in 16 games (11 starts). He has 72 tackles and three pass breakups through nine games this season.
Meanwhile, Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins missed his second straight day of practice with knee and back issues on Thursday. He played through such issues last week despite getting in only a limited session on Friday.
The Cowboys (6-4) face the Patriots (9-1) on Sunday Night Football in Foxborough, Mass.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Garrett said Rudolph used racial slur prior to melee
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett alleged in his appeal hearing that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph used a racial slur prior to last week’s melee, ESPN reported Thursday.
The Washington Post later confirmed the report, adding that Garrett’s side raised the accusation at the hearing “in an unusual way,” referencing it but not making a request for it to factor in Garrett’s defense.
Garrett acknowledged the reports Thursday evening with a statement, reading: “I was assured that the hearing was space that afforded the opportunity to speak openly and honestly about the incident that led to my suspension. This was not meant for public dissemination, nor was it a convenient attempt to justify my actions or restore my image in the eyes of those I disappointed.
“I know what I heard. Whether my opponent’s comment was born out of frustration or ignorance, I cannot say. But his actions do not excuse my lack of restraint in the moment, and I truly regret the impact this has had on the league, the Browns and our devoted fans.”
Rudolph denied the accusation by Garrett, who was appealing his indefinite suspension by the NFL at a Wednesday hearing with league-appointed officer James Thrash. Thursday afternoon, the league announced Garrett’s suspension was upheld.
“Mason vehemently denies the report of being accused of using a racial slur during the incident Thursday night in Cleveland,” Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said in a statement early Thursday. “He will not discuss this accusation any further and his focus remains on preparation for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.”
Rudolph told reporters on Wednesday that he didn’t say anything to provoke Garrett before the defensive end removed the quarterback’s helmet and struck him on the top of his unprotected head in the closing seconds of last Thursday night’s game.
Rudolph’s attorney, Timothy M. Younger, responded to ESPN after the allegations were reported.
“According to ESPN, in his appeal, Myles Garrett falsely asserted that Mason Rudolph uttered a racial slur toward him, prior to swinging a helmet at Mason’s uncovered head, in a desperate attempt to mitigate his suspension. This is a lie. This false allegation was never asserted by Garrett in the aftermath of the game, never suggested prior to the hearing, and conspicuously absent in the apology published by the Browns and adopted by Garrett,” Younger said.
“The malicious use of this wild and unfounded allegation is an assault on Mason’s integrity which is far worse than the physical assault witnessed on Thursday. This is reckless and shameful. We will have no further comment.”
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Pro Football Talk after the ruling was announced Thursday that the league “looked into it and found no such evidence.”
It is not known if on-field microphones caught any exchange between the players. Teams typically have a microphone in the shoulder pads of the center or guards, allowing for audio of the quarterback’s cadence on a broadcast.
According to ESPN’s Jake Trotter, multiple Browns said Thursday that it was the first they had heard about the accusation of a racial slur.
Garrett, 23, was in New York on Wednesday for the hearing. ESPN reported the meeting lasted less than two hours.
With the suspension officially upheld, he will miss at least the rest of this season, including the playoffs should the Browns qualify, and must apply to commissioner Roger Goodell for reinstatement in 2020.
The incident started after Rudolph dumped off a short pass. After getting knocked down, Rudolph appeared to grab at Garrett’s helmet before Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and, with Steelers’ offensive linemen attempting to intervene, hit the quarterback in the head with it.
Rudolph, who missed time earlier this season with a concussion after being knocked unconscious by Earl Thomas of the Baltimore Ravens, was not injured.
Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey received a three-game suspension for punching and kicking Garrett during the melee. His punishment was reduced to a two-game suspension on appeal.
Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was handed a one-game suspension for shoving Rudolph in the back. That suspension was upheld upon appeal on Wednesday.
–Field Level Media
Vikings all-time leading scorer Cox dies at 80
Vikings all-time leading scorer Cox dies at 80
Former Minnesota Vikings kicker Fred Cox, the leading scorer in franchise history, died Wednesday night at the age of 80. He had been placed in hospice care at his Monticello, Minn., home, and suffered from kidney failure.
“The Vikings mourn the loss of Fred Cox, one of our proudest legends and a member of the 50 Greatest Vikings,” the team said in a statement Thursday. “A respected teammate and friend, Fred’s football career as the Vikings all-time leading scorer set the stage for a life where he went on to achieve great things in business and in his community. Fred’s positive energy, strength in his faith and passion for life will be missed.”
Retiring following the 1977 season, Cox totaled 1,365 points in his 15-year NFL career, all spent with the Vikings beginning in 1963. Playing in all 210 regular-season games during that time, he made 282 of 455 field-goal attempts (62 percent) and 519 of 539 extra-point tries (93.6 percent). In his rookie season, he also punted, averaging 38.7 yards a kick.
Though he was drafted as a running back by the Cleveland Browns in 1961, Cox suffered a back injury that led to his kicking career.
His career point total is more than twice the number attained by former Vikings receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer Cris Carter (670), who ranks second.
Every season from 1963-73, Cox led the team in scoring. An All-Pro (1969) and Pro Bowl (1970) pick, Cox, a native of Monongahela, Pa., was a member of four Vikings teams that went to the Super Bowl. Only 10 other Vikings can claim that feat.
“Fred was the ultimate team player for us,” said Bud Grant, the former Vikings coach who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “He took part in all of our scout teams, playing running back or whatever we asked of him. He was a great asset to our team, a true credit to the team and his community. If you saw those games, he always stood right next to me on the sideline because he was such a big part of what we were doing with field position and knew the game so well.”
Cox is also known for teaming up with Minneapolis’ John Mattox to invent the NERF football in 1972. He also worked as a chiropractor in Minnesota before he retired at the age of 50.
–Field Level Media
Simpson claims early lead at RSM Classic
Webb Simpson overcame an early bogey with a scorching finish to shoot 7-under 65 on Thursday and take a one-stroke lead after one round of The RSM Classic in Sea Island, Ga.
Simpson, the top-ranked player in the field at No. 12, finished the day with eight birdies. He made three in a row to close his round at Sea Island’s Plantation Course, the easier of two courses played during the tournament this week.
Cameron Tringale and South Korea’s Kyoung-Hoon Lee each shot 6-under 64 on the Seaside Course to share second place with Australia’s Rhein Gibson, who shot 66 on the Plantation Course.
Nine players are tied for ninth at 5 under, seven of whom played the Plantation Course, which was redesigned this year by Davis Love III and his brother, Mark.
Simpson began on the back nine, bogeyed No. 11 and remained 1 over through five holes. But he birdied 15 and 18 before racking up six birdies after the turn, closing by sinking a putt from more than 30 feet.
The runner-up when the event was called the McGladrey Classic in 2011, Simpson said his caddie, Paul Tesori, urged patience entering the opening round.
“He told me, no matter how I started out, to stay patient,” Simpson said, per PGATour.com. “I think he knew scores would be good over there (on the Plantation Course). He helped me weather the storm.”
Tringale notched seven birdies and one bogey in his round, highlighted by an 82-foot birdie putt from off the green at the par-3 12th.
Lee put together a bogey-free day, notching three birdies on both sides of his card.
Gibson strung together five birdies in a six-hole span and finished with seven total, along with one bogey.
Love and defending champion Charles Howell III each shot 2 under on the Seaside Course and are tied for 43rd.
Brendon Todd, coming off back-to-back wins at the Bermuda Championship and Mayakoba Golf Classic, is tied for 14th at 4 under after posting his 10th consecutive round in the 60s, the longest active streak on tour.
–Field Level Media
TE Kittle, WR Samuel return to practice for 49ers
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle returned to practice Thursday for the first time in three weeks, with his status for Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers still up in the air.
Kittle has not practiced since he came away from an Oct. 31 game against the Arizona Cardinals with left knee and ankle injuries. He took a helmet to his left knee on the first play from scrimmage, but continued to play, catching six passes for 79 yards and a touchdown. He has missed the past two contests.
Kittle was wearing a blue non-contact jersey during Thursday’s practice.
Also practicing in a non-contact jersey was wide receiver Deebo Samuel after he came away from Sunday’s victory over the Cardinals with a shoulder injury.
Kittle, in his third season, has 46 receptions for 541 yards and two touchdowns in eight games. His 1,377 receiving yards last season were a single-season record for a tight end.
Samuel has 38 receptions for 473 yards and one TD in his rookie season. He was a second-round draft pick out of South Carolina.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Colts’ Hilton, Texans’ Fuller expected to play
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton “believes he’s good to go” for Thursday night’s road game against the Houston Texans, according to an NFL Network report.
Hilton did not practice all week with a calf injury that has kept him out of the last three games, but the team doesn’t “have any issue” with him playing without practicing, per the report. The report adds the Texans expect Hilton to play.
Hilton, who turned 30 last week, has been a thorn in the Texans’ side, totaling 82 catches for 1,519 yards and 10 touchdowns across 15 career regular-season meetings. He also had five receptions for 85 yards in the Colts’ playoff win in Houston in January.
Isolated to seven career regular-season meetings in Houston, Hilton has 933 receiving yards (133.3 per game) and seven touchdowns. He’s seeking his third consecutive game at NRG Stadium with at least 175 receiving yards.
The Texans will also have a key wideout back from injury, as ESPN reports Will Fuller is expected to play despite a hamstring issue sustained in Week 7 during the teams’ first meeting of the season in Indianapolis.
Fuller has missed three games since and was limited in practice this week.
The Texans and Colts are tied atop the AFC South at 6-4, with the Colts holding the tiebreaker by virtue of their 30-23 victory in Week 7.
–Field Level Media
NFL upholds Browns DE Garrett’s suspension, ending season
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett’s suspension for his role in a brawl with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week was upheld on Thursday, ensuring he will miss at least the rest of the 2019 season.
Appeals officer James Thrash made the ruling, which will keep Garrett out of Cleveland’s final six regular-season games and any postseason games — if the Browns qualify — before having to apply for reinstatement from commissioner Roger Goodell in 2020.
In a statement released Thursday, the league also announced that Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey’s three-game suspension was reduced to two games. Appeals officer Derrick Brooks ruled on Pouncey, who will miss Sunday’s contest at Cincinnati and a Week 13 rematch with the Browns.
In addition to forfeited game checks during their suspensions, Garrett will be fined $45,623, and Pouncey will be fined $35,096. Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi’s one-game suspension was upheld a day earlier, though his fine was dropped.
The brawl began in the waning seconds of the Browns’ win last week, when Garrett got into a scrap with Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, removed the QB’s helmet and struck Rudolph’s unprotected head with it. Pouncey then jumped on Garrett and threw several punches and kicks, and Ogunjobi shoved Rudolph from behind.
ESPN reported earlier Thursday that Garrett said at his appeal hearing that Rudolph used a racial slur prior to the melee. Garrett’s hearing, which was held Wednesday in New York, reportedly lasted less than two hours.
Through the team and his lawyer, Rudolph strongly denied Garrett’s accusation. His media session scheduled for Thursday was canceled.
It is not known if on-field microphones caught any exchange between the players.
Per ESPN’s Jake Trotter, multiple Browns said Thursday that is was the first they’ve heard about the accusation of a racial slur.
Rudolph is expected to be fined for his involvement in the scuffle. He appeared to grab at Garrett’s helmet and facemask while the two scrapped on the turf.
Garrett, 23, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft. He has 30.5 career sacks in 37 games, including 10 through 10 games this season.
–Field Level Media
Report: Chiefs sign DE Harris, release Ivie
The Kansas City Chiefs signed defensive end Demone Harris off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad Thursday, NFL Network reported.
To create room on the roster, defensive tackle Joey Ivie was released.
Harris has just three games of NFL experience, playing one game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season and two for them in 2018. The 23-year old, who was undrafted out of Buffalo, was on the Buccaneers’ practice squad earlier this season before the Ravens added him to their practice squad on Oct. 22
Ivie, 24, played in five games with the Chiefs this season, seeing action on 27 snaps this past Monday against the Los Angeles Chargers. He was a seventh-round draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2017 out of Florida.
–Field Level Media
Report: Garrett says Rudolph used racial slur prior to melee
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett alleged in his appeal hearing that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph used a racial slur prior to last week’s melee, ESPN reported Thursday.
Rudolph denied the accusation by Garrett, who was appealing his indefinite suspension by the NFL at a hearing with league-appointed officer James Thrash.
“Mason vehemently denies the report of being accused of using a racial slur during the incident Thursday night in Cleveland,” the Steelers said in a statement. “He will not discuss this accusation any further and his focus remains on preparation for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.”
Rudolph told reporters on Wednesday that he didn’t say anything to provoke Garrett before Garrett removed the quarterback’s helmet and struck him on the top of his unprotected head in the closing seconds of last Thursday night’s game.
Rudolph’s attorney Timothy M. Younger responded to ESPN after the allegations were reported.
“According to ESPN, in his appeal, Myles Garrett falsely asserted that Mason Rudolph uttered a racial slur toward him, prior to swinging a helmet at Mason’s uncovered head, in a desperate attempt to mitigate his suspension. This is a lie. This false allegation was never asserted by Garrett in the aftermath of the game, never suggested prior to the hearing, and conspicuously absent in the apology published by the Browns and adopted by Garrett,” Younger said.
“The malicious use of this wild and unfounded allegation is an assault on Mason’s integrity which is far worse than the physical assault witnessed on Thursday. This is reckless and shameful. We will have no further comment.”
Garrett, 23, was in New York on Wednesday to appeal his suspension. ESPN reported the meeting lasted less than two hours. His suspension as it stands will cover at least the rest of this season, including the playoffs should the Browns qualify.
The incident started after Rudolph dumped off a short pass. After getting knocked down, Rudolph appeared to grab at Garrett’s helmet before Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and, with Steelers’ offensive linemen attempting to intervene, hit the quarterback in the head with it.
Rudolph, who missed time earlier this season with a concussion after being knocked unconscious by Earl Thomas of the Baltimore Ravens, was not injured.
–Field Level Media
Report: Patriots WR Sanu facing multi-week absence
New England Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu is nursing an ankle injury that could sideline him for a few games, according to a published report Thursday.
Tom E. Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com reported that Sanu could be out “for a couple of weeks” unless the ankle injury that sidelined him for Wednesday’s practice improves at a rapid rate.
Sanu appeared to get injured on a punt return in New England’s 17-10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
Sanu has 14 receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown in three games with the Patriots, who acquired him from the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 23 for a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
The 30-year-old had 33 catches for 313 yards and a score in seven games this season with the Falcons. He caught 225 passes for 2,507 yards and 14 touchdowns in 53 games (52 starts) during his time in Atlanta. He also played four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and has 391 career receptions for 4,408 yards and 26 TDs.
–Field Level Media
Browns’ Randall confirms death threats following hit
Cleveland Browns safety Damarious Randall said he received death threats following his helmet-to-helmet hit last week on Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson.
Randall was ejected from Cleveland’s 21-7 win over Pittsburgh last Thursday after his hit left Johnson with a concussion and bleeding from an ear.
“How is it, from the standpoint, after the hit … I get so many death threats, so many people calling me names, people saying, ‘Oh, I hope you get hurt, I’m going to kill you, this and that,'” the 27-year-old Randall told Cleveland.com. “And it’s OK for fans to do it to us, but then when we say something back, it’s a problem, we get in trouble. I just never understood that.”
Randall, who apologized for the hit on Instagram after the game, dismissed the notion that the backlash could have been amplified after defensive end Myles Garrett hit Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his helmet.
“It shouldn’t matter,” Randall said. “At the end of the day, the NFL is a brotherhood; nobody goes out there to hurt anybody. We’re all in it, this is an entertainment-based business. At the end of the day, we are entertainers. The last thing I need to be doing is watching my back for fans and stuff talking crazy. I know most of them aren’t even about that life, because I done really been in that life. … I know most of them ain’t even close to that life.
“It’s just funny to me how they blurt out and just say crazy, off-the-wall stuff, but just like the situation with one of my former teammates (safety Jermaine Whitehead). He lost his job behind something like that, but it’s OK for them to openly say stuff like that. I find that so crazy to me.”
The Browns released Whitehead on Nov. 4, one day after he posted a series of threatening remarks on social media following the team’s 24-19 loss in Denver.
“Imma kill you b—- … that’s on blood,” Whitehead wrote to one Twitter user.
“Don’t get shot at lil b—- … can you whoop my a– … f— football … let me know when you need the address,” he tweeted to another.
Whitehead apologized the following day.
–Field Level Media
Bengals CB Phillips designated to return from IR
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips was designated to return from injured reserve and was set to join practice Thursday.
Phillips sustained a knee injury in Cincinnati’s 21-17 loss to Buffalo on Sept. 22. He was placed on injured reserve four days later.
The 24-year-old collected 22 tackles and a forced fumble in 15 games (one start) during his rookie season in 2018. He recorded his first career interception against the Bills before he was injured.
Phillips was the second of two possible players that the team may designate for return from injured reserve. The first was wide receiver John Ross III, who returned Nov. 13.
Ross was sidelined with a shoulder injury sustained during the Bengals’ 27-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 30. He is eligible to return to game action Dec. 8 against the Cleveland Browns.
–Field Level Media
Shanahan, 49ers aim to get home-field edge vs. Packers
The Green Bay Packers will visit the San Francisco 49ers in a game that could wind up deciding home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.
If that’s not enough, the connections between these two rising powers run deep.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who is a month shy of his 40th birthday, and Packers coach Matt LaFleur, a week past his 40th birthday, are close friends who worked together on staffs in Houston, Washington and Atlanta.
“Matt and I spent a lot of time together,” Shanahan said. “We were pretty good friends, too. We challenged the heck out of each other. We had a lot of good, hard arguments and I think we both made each other better through it all.”
LaFleur and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh were roommates while on the coaching staff at Central Michigan in 2004.
“Robert, he’s one of my closest friends in life,” LaFleur said.
Meanwhile, LaFleur’s brother, Mike LaFleur, is the 49ers’ passing game coordinator.
Shanahan and Matt LaFleur are among the frontrunners for NFL Coach of the Year honors. Shanahan entered this season on shaky ground, having gone 10-22 in his first two seasons, but is 9-1 this season behind an 8-0 start.
In his first season, LaFleur has the Packers (8-2) in position to snap a two-year playoff drought and is one win away from being the Packers’ first rookie coach to post a nine-win season.
“I feel like we see it so much alike,” LaFleur said. “That’s a byproduct of working with somebody for so long and having a lot of conversations about it. I feel like he’s taught me how to see the game.”
Shanahan and LaFleur are offensive-minded head coaches. The starting point for both teams is the running game.
The 49ers have a deep backfield led by big-play Matt Breida and veteran Tevin Coleman. The Packers have the one-two punch of Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams, both of whom are averaging more than five yards per carry over the past six weeks. Both teams even use a fullback — a rarity in today’s NFL.
The big difference offensively is at quarterback, with Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers having a sizable edge over counterpart Jimmy Garoppolo. Rodgers, a two-time MVP, is 10th in the league with a 102.7 passer rating and has 17 touchdowns with only two interceptions. Garoppolo is 13th with a passer rating of 97.7 and has 18 touchdown passes, but his 10 interceptions rank tied for fourth-most in the league.
The 49ers have the sizeable edge on defense, though. They are tied for the league lead with 39 sacks. Arik Armstead (eight), Nick Bosa (seven), Dee Ford (6.5) and DeForest Buckner (five) give the 49ers the only quartet of players with five-plus sacks. That group fuels a defense that ranks second in defensive passer rating (72.3) and fourth in interceptions (11).
“They’ve had a number of sacks, which is obviously helping not only their overall yardage but the back end as well, because the back end knows the ball’s got to come out at a certain time,” Rodgers said. “There’s not any holes on this defense. It’s solid from the front seven to the back end as well. They’re playing really well together. It’s going to be a really good test for us.”
Green Bay is coming off its bye and didn’t have anyone out of practice on Wednesday due to injuries. San Francisco, on the other hand, was without tight end George Kittle, receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Deebo Samuel, running back Matt Breida and defensive end Dee Ford, among others.
–Field Level Media
Haskins, Redskins look to generate offense vs. Lions
Dwayne Haskins threw the first two touchdown passes of his career last weekend. The next step for the Washington Redskins rookie quarterback is to collect his first win as a starter.
Haskins will make his third consecutive start when the Redskins host the reeling Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Haskins connected with running back Derrius Guice and tight end Jeremy Sprinkle for fourth-quarter scores after Washington fell behind 34-3 to the New York Jets. Haskins, who was picked off once, finished with 214 passing yards in the 34-17 defeat.
The solid finish gives Haskins a little boost as the Redskins (1-9) try to win a home game after dropping their first five this season.
“From this point, it’s just trying to figure out what needs to be corrected and then just executing at a high level every time I get the opportunity,” he said.
Haskins has been handed the starting job for the rest of the season by interim coach Bill Callahan. The Ohio State product passed for just 144 yards in a 24-9 loss at Buffalo earlier this month.
The punchless Redskins have scored 17 or fewer points in each of their past eight games.
“We’ve just got to be accountable,” Haskins said. “We’ve got to look deep inside ourselves and try to figure out what needs to be fixed and make a change.”
The return of Guice gives the offense a little more hope. The rookie second-round draft pick came off injured reserve last week after recovering from a knee injury and rushed for 24 yards on seven attempts to go along with his 45-yard touchdown reception.
Rookie receiver Terry McLaurin caught a 41-yard pass from Haskins, but veteran Adrian Peterson was held to 25 rushing yards after gaining 108 on the ground at Buffalo.
“They have three really good young players, but I really wouldn’t forget about Adrian Peterson,” Lions coach Matt Patricia said. “You see those guys that have that longevity, that sort of ability to keep going. It’s so impressive from a coaching standpoint. I would say that he’s so dangerous for us right now.”
Patricia expects to see Haskins roll out more often to buy time.
“They’re learning his skill set and what he does well, so probably more of the read-option type plays so they can get him out into space, a little bit more movement plays,” he said. “He’s a really good athlete. He’s one of those quarterbacks that’s not going to extend the play to run, he’s definitely going to try to extend the play to throw the ball. He’s got a huge arm.”
The Lions’ big-armed quarterback is on the sidelines. Matthew Stafford has missed the past two games due to a back injury, and he is unlikely to play on Sunday.
“We’re still in the same ballpark week by week as far as that goes,” Patricia said.
Detroit (3-6-1) has lost three straight and six of its past seven. Stafford’s backup, Jeff Driskel, passed for 209 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 51 yards and a score in a 35-27 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday.
Rookie running back Bo Scarbrough played well in his NFL debut, gaining 55 yards on 14 carries and scoring a touchdown.
However, Detroit’s defense has been a big disappointment. The Lions are allowing 27.2 points per game, which ranks 27th in the league.
The Lions will be facing an offense that has produced the fewest points (12.5 per game), but Haskins is optimistic that will improve.
“As a person who really prides himself on positive energy, I know that if I bring my best game to practice every day, to meetings and to the game, eventually things will change, things will turn around,” he said. “Right now, we’re losing, but I don’t plan on losing for long.”
–Field Level Media
Rested Seahawks hope to have Lockett at Philadelphia
The Seattle Seahawks’ bye week couldn’t have come at a better time.
The Seahawks got a break after an emotional 27-24 overtime victory against previously undefeated San Francisco on Monday Night Football, in which leading receiver Tyler Lockett suffered a leg contusion that caused him to spend two nights in a Bay Area hospital.
Seattle (8-2) hopes to have Lockett, who was officially limited at Wednesday’s practice, back when it travels to face the Philadelphia Eagles (5-5) on Sunday.
“He’s doing better. We’ll know later in the week his status,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “We’re hoping, planning on him being able to play, but he has to show us, so we’ll see.”
Lockett, who has turned into the go-to receiver for quarterback Russell Wilson following Doug Baldwin’s offseason retirement, was hurt late in the fourth quarter against the 49ers and didn’t appear in overtime. The contusion caused severe swelling, which led to the extended hospital stay.
“They wanted to take an extra day to just ensure that he was fine and all that. He really is on the road to recovery now. He’s past that. That was just the initial concern,” Carroll said. “We were very fortunate that he was at a great place and they took great care of him and all that, and everything worked out fine. Now he’s on the road back, and we’re optimistic about it, but he’s still going to have to do it. The extra days are absolutely helping us.”
The Seahawks are riding a three-game winning streak and are 5-0 on the road this season. Seven of their eight victories have been by a touchdown or less, including consecutive overtime wins.
“I think the great thing about this game for our football team was just the resilience,” Wilson said after the San Francisco game. “We’ve had it all year. We’ve been, I think, the toughest team just in terms of resilience all year, in my opinion. Just how we stay encouraged, how we stay focused, how we keep having the faith and believe something great is going to happen.”
The Eagles haven’t shown the same resiliency, although their injuries have been more numerous.
They were without their leading rusher, Jordan Howard, and two best receivers, DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery, for last weekend’s 17-10 loss to New England, in which the Patriots scored the game’s final 17 points.
In addition, All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson suffered a concussion and left the game following the Eagles’ lone touchdown drive. All five of New England’s sacks came after Johnson was out.
“It affects you in a few ways,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said of the injuries. “We still game-plan the same. You always miss players. But this is football. You have to coach up the guys you have.”
Jackson is out for the season after abdominal surgery. Howard (shoulder) hadn’t yet been cleared for contact when the Eagles began practicing this week, and Jeffery (ankle) was also limited. Johnson remains in the league’s concussion protocol, and wideout Nelson Agholor (knee) joined him in sitting Wednesday.
Without much help, Carson Wentz completed only half of his pass attempts and lost a fumble against the Patriots.
“It’s not about one guy,” Pederson said in defense of his quarterback. “It takes 11 on offense. So we have to do better up front in protection, obviously, the backs have to do a better job there as well, and then our skill guys have to get open. So there is a combination of a lot of things that we can all take away from this game.”
–Field Level Media
Allen, Panthers try to rebound at Saints
The New Orleans Saints bounced back quite well from a loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Now the Carolina Panthers will try to do the same thing.
The Saints (8-2) saw their six-game winning streak end in a 26-9 home loss to the Falcons two weeks ago. Last week, they went to Tampa Bay and won, 34-17.
The Panthers (5-5) absorbed a 29-3 home loss to the Falcons last Sunday and they visit New Orleans this Sunday, desperately needing a win to stay relevant in the NFC South.
These teams will meet again in the regular-season finale, but a Saints victory Sunday would give them a four-game lead on Carolina and a leg up on the tiebreaker with five games to play.
The Panthers could make the remainder of the season more interesting if they can sweep the head-to-head meetings.
In order to do so they’re going to have to bounce back like the Saints did.
“We know what type of team we are,” Saints cornerback P.J. Williams said. “We know (the Falcons game) wasn’t us, so we knew we were going to bounce back in a big way.”
Against the Falcons, the Saints didn’t score a touchdown, rushed for a season-low 52 yards and had Drew Brees sacked six times. Against the Buccaneers, the Saints rushed for 109 yards against what had been the NFL’s top run defense, and Brees threw three touchdowns and wasn’t sacked.
The offensive line made a big difference. Left tackle Terron Armstead was healthy after battling the flu the whole Falcons week. Nick Easton made his first start of the season against Tampa Bay in place of left guard Andrus Peat, who suffered a broken arm against the Falcons.
“That Atlanta game was not what we’re about and something we weren’t proud of at all,” tackle Ryan Ramczyk said. “It was uncharacteristic, but we’re going to get on this roll and keep going and playing our game.”
The Panthers hope to play their best brand of football this week, but they are trending in the wrong direction, having lost three of their last four after a four-game winning streak.
Running back Christian McCaffrey is having an MVP-quality season, but that hasn’t been enough to slow the slide. He has passed 1,000 rushing yards and is on pace to accumulate 2,522 yards from scrimmage, which would be an NFL record.
The Panthers’ offensive line, which has featured seven different starters this season, struggled against Atlanta.
“It’s kind of tough for that group to build a little bit of cohesiveness when they don’t have an opportunity to work together as often as you would like,” Carolina coach Ron Rivera said.
Kyle Allen, who was sacked five times and hit 10 times against Atlanta, threw four interceptions. One came in the end zone and two others came inside the 5, against a defense that had just two interceptions all season.
Allen has been sacked three or more times in six games this season, including four straight. Though he was pressured, Allen attributed the interceptions to “poor decision-making.”
“Turnovers are not going to give us any chance to win,” he said. “So, my decision-making has to be better.”
In Allen’s first four games this season after replacing injured Cam Newton, he threw seven touchdown passes and had no interceptions. In the last four games, he has thrown three touchdowns and nine interceptions.
–Field Level Media