Giants’ sixth-round pick shot in Kansas

New York Giants sixth-round pick Corey Ballentine was wounded and his former Washburn University teammate was killed in a shooting early Sunday in Topeka, Kansas, authorities said.

Dwane Simmons, 23, a defensive back from Lee’s Summit, Mo., died in the shooting at an off-campus party, the university announced.

Ballentine, 23, a cornerback who was drafted 180th overall on Saturday, is expected to make a full recovery, Washburn president Dr. Jerry Farley said in a statement. Details of his injuries were not released.

“Both Dwane and Corey have been great examples and representatives of the football team and of Washburn University in general,” Farley said. “This was a terrible way to end a day which should have been a day of celebration and a day to look forward to Dwane’s upcoming year at Washburn and the beginning of Corey’s professional career.”

The Giants also released a statement on Sunday.

“We are aware of the tragic situation and continue to gather information. We have spoken to Corey, and he is recovering in the hospital. Our thoughts are with Dwane Simmons’ family, friends and teammates and the rest of the Washburn community.”

Ballentine was just the sixth player from the Division II program to be drafted. He was one of only three D-II players selected to the 2019 Senior Bowl.

Topeka police are investigating the incident.

–Field Level Media