Giants ship CB Apple to Saints
Former first-round pick Eli Apple was traded from the New York Giants to the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday.
In return, the Giants will receive a 2019 fourth-round draft pick and a 2020 seventh-rounder, pending the completion of Apple’s physical.
Apple, who plays cornerback, joins a New Orleans secondary loaded with Buckeyes. The Ohio State product, selected 10th overall in 2016, joins former college teammates in safety Vonn Bell (second round, 2016) and cornerback Marshon Lattimore (first round, 2017) with the Saints.
Apple injured his ankle Monday night in the Giants’ loss at Atlanta but was able to return to the game.
His tenure in New York was marked with inconsistency and included a suspension for conduct detrimental to the team for Week 17 last season. Apple shouted at defensive backs coach Tim Walton for placing him with the scouting team during practice in December, escalating a confrontation that led to Apple’s ban.
Apple, 23, has 23 starts and one interception in 30 career games.
Veteran cornerback B.W. Webb is expected to replace Apple in the Giants’ secondary.
FANTASY PLAYS: Waiver adds for Week 8 in fantasy football
The latest thing to sweat on fantasy football waivers besides byes and injuries: real-life NFL trades.
The deal that sent Cleveland running back Carlos Hyde to Jacksonville last week prompted immediate pickups and high free agency acquisition budget (FAAB) bids on Cleveland rookie Nick Chubb. Oakland trading Amari Cooper on Monday to Dallas has led to a new Oakland waiver target at wide receiver.
With the NFL trade deadline a week away, you are going to have to stay regularly updated on the maneuvering as much as possible. You may have to rush to make a big move at any time in some leagues. Those with open pickups after waivers are facing a race similar to what happened last week when Chubb suddenly became a prized asset.
RUNNING BACKS
MARLON MACK, Colts (54 percent owned): Many owners cut Mack when he was not healthy, a mistake too many fantasy players make. You should not cut a potentially valuable player when they are hurt if it’s not a season-ender. Mack has exceeded expectations since roaring back from a hamstring problem over the past two games. He totaled 159 yards and a TD from scrimmage last week. Trade for a top waiver pick or spend a sizable amount of your FAAB on Mack if you need RB help.
DOUG MARTIN, Raiders (18.2): Jalen Richard may turn out to be the more productive Oakland running back in point-per-reception leagues, especially as the Raiders play from behind often. But with Marshawn Lynch now on injured reserve, Martin should be the main ball carrier for Oakland. Martin has always been inconsistent but can rip off some big gains at any time.
CHRIS IVORY, Bills (9): Here we are again recommending him, and hopefully a few of you learned your lesson already and kept Ivory rostered, as it is apparent LeSean McCoy cannot stay healthy. Now McCoy is in the concussion protocol and Ivory has a good chance to start for the Bills in Week 8. He has played well when called on, with 126 scrimmage yards in Week 3 and 81 rushing yards in Week 7.
KAPRI BIBBS, Redskins (0.9): He caught four passes for 43 yards and a TD on Sunday with Chris Thompson out. Opportunities may continue to present themselves for Bibbs as Thompson seems to be a consistent injury risk and Adrian Peterson has been getting banged up. Bibbs could continue to get chances to fill in.
WIDE RECEIVERS
DANNY AMENDOLA, Dolphins (24.4): He has been revived over the past two games with Brock Osweiler taking over at QB for Miami. Amendola has caught 14 passes over the past two games and finished with 84 yards and a TD on Sunday. He is a nice add for bye week depth, but always keep in mind his long history of injury issues. He is already dealing with a seemingly minor shoulder problem this week.
TRE’QUAN SMITH, Saints (8.7): The rookie exploded onto the scene with 111 receiving yards and two TDs in Week 5, and while Smith caught only three balls for 44 yards in Week 7, his role may continue to expand going forward. He’s more than just a big-play type, but that dimension makes him an exciting upside addition.
KELVIN BENJAMIN, Bills (32.9): He has some past history with Derek Anderson, who will remain Buffalo’s starting QB for now. Anderson is a mess much like the other Bills QBs, but he can get the ball to Benjamin, who had four catches for 71 yards in Week 7. That makes him worth a flier for bye week usage.
MARTAVIS BRYANT (9.1): The troubled but very talented Bryant will get another chance to show off his abilities following the Cooper trade. The deal opens a potential starting slot for Bryant, who had six catches for 142 yards in Weeks 4 and 5 while operating in a secondary role in the Oakland passing game.
TIGHT ENDS
CHRIS HERNDON, Jets (0.6); He has scored in two consecutive games, building on some promise he showed in the preseason. The rookie has flashed recent signs of being a key target for his first-year QB, Sam Darnold. Herndon is also welcomed by the Jets to step forward more because of their injury issues at WR.
ED DICKSON, Seahawks (0.2); He is finally back at practices and could make his season debut this Sunday. After missing the first six games with a quadriceps injury, Dickson could emerge as a streamer or bye week play.
QUARTERBACK
Dak Prescott, Cowboys (30): He has re-emerged as a viable play over the past two games, as 115 rushing yards and two scores have boosted his outlook. Adding Cooper only creates more optimism that he now has the ability to eventually move back to at least high-end QB2 territory.
Apple has 23 tackles and a forced fumble. He also recovered a fumble in the Giants’ 23-20 loss to the Falcons in Atlanta on Monday night.
The NFL’s trade deadline is Oct. 30 at 4 p.m.
The move marks the second time in a week the Giants (1-6) have parted ways with a recent first-round draft pick. Last week, they waived tackle Ereck Flowers, their 2105 top pick. He was signed by Jacksonville.
The Saints have struggled on pass defense all season. They are 5-1 and in first place in the NFC South in large part to the play of Drew Brees and the offense.
New Orleans will face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night in a matchup of first-place teams.
This was somewhat of a make-or-break season for Apple. He had a bad year in 2017 and was called a cancer by safety Landon Collins because of his attitude. He was inactive for four games and suspended for the season finale.
The South Jersey native came back this season and was all business. He has shown flashes of being a good cornerback but at times has not made plays. His holding penalty on a third-down play cost the Giants a chance to get off the field with Atlanta pinned near its goal line.
In his three seasons with the Giants, Apple played in 30 regular-season games with 23 starts. He had 120 tackles (102 solo), one interception, 20 passes defensed, one forced fumble and five fumble recoveries, as well as two stops and one fumble recovery on special teams.
Apple started 27 games for Ohio State from 2014-15. He finished his college career with 86 tackles, four interceptions and 22 passes defensed. He was a college teammate of three current Saints: safety Vonn Bell, cornerback Marshon Lattimore and receiver Michael Thomas.
New Orleans has been ranked near the bottom of the league in pass defense. The pass defense gave up late touchdowns against Cleveland in Week 2 and Baltimore on Sunday and hung on for wins on missed point-after kicks.
The Saints lost top nickel back Patrick Robinson after three games because of an ankle injury. The veteran had joined the team as a free agent after a year in Philadelphia.
Apple, who plays cornerback, joins a New Orleans secondary loaded with Buckeyes. The Ohio State product, selected 10th overall in 2016, joins former college teammates in safety Vonn Bell (second round, 2016) and cornerback Marshon Lattimore (first round, 2017) with the Saints.
Apple injured his ankle Monday night in the Giants’ loss at Atlanta but was able to return to the game.
His tenure in New York was marked with inconsistency and included a suspension for conduct detrimental to the team for Week 17 last season. Apple shouted at defensive backs coach Tim Walton for placing him with the scouting team during practice in December, escalating a confrontation that led to Apple’s ban.
Apple, 23, has 23 starts and one interception in 30 career games.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is fighting back against the assertion that he cried on the field after taking a hit during the team's Week 6 game against the Seattle Seahawks in London.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is fighting back against the assertion that he cried on the field after taking a hit during the team’s Week 6 game against the Seattle Seahawks in London.
A report from The Athletic on Monday detailed what’s been termed a “fractured relationship” between Carr and his teammates and made reference to game film that appears to show Carr crying after being sacked and injuring his arm during the contest against the Seahawks.
NBC’s ProFootballTalk shared an article off the report on Twitter, prompting Carr to respond after one of his older brothers, Darren Carr, came to his defense.
“Don’t even waste your time with this big bro,” Derek Carr wrote. “On the ground I yelled get me up get me. Then I got to the sideline and yelled again. Not one tear. Not one time. There is the Truth. People will click on it because it sounds crazy. But stop playing with me.”
Derek Carr then shared a general note to his Twitter followers addressing his situation with the team.
“I’m a Raider. It’s not a ‘popular’ thing to be a Raider right now, but I am and I love it,” he said. “I love the struggle of trying to fight back for our city when not a lot of people believe in us. People can try all they want to tear us apart, but it’s not happening to the real ones.”
The Raiders (1-5) traded top wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday for a 2019 first-round draft pick. Oakland dealt star linebacker Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears prior to the start of the season.
Carr, 27, is completing a career-high 71.7 percent of his passes this season but has eight interceptions compared to seven touchdowns. The signal-caller makes $25 million annually on a five-year, $125 million extension he signed with the Raiders in June 2017.
Denver Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal trespassing following an incident that occurred early Tuesday morning.
Denver Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal trespassing following an incident that occurred early Tuesday morning.
According to a press release from the Englewood (Colo.) Police Department, a man had entered a residence on South Lincoln Street shortly after 1 a.m. An occupant at the residence chased the man out, and a search ensued.
Police later found the man, identified as Kelly, inside a black SUV near the Gothic Theater.
Kelly, 24, was placed in custody without incident and sent to Arapahoe County Jail. He was in court early Tuesday and is no longer in custody.
The investigation is ongoing, according to police.
“We are disappointed that Chad Kelly was arrested early this morning,” the Broncos said in a statement. “Our organization has been in contact with Chad, and we are in the process of gathering more information.”
Kelly, the last pick in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft, took the field for the Broncos for the first time in a regular-season game earlier this month, losing a yard on a play against the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 14.
Kelly’s college career was marred by disciplinary issues. He was dismissed from Clemson in April 2014 for conduct detrimental to the program. He was arrested in December 2014 following an altercation outside a bar in Buffalo, N.Y., and avoided criminal charges after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct and being ordered to contribute 50 hours of community service.
The New York Jets will sign free agent wide receiver Rishard Matthews, according to multiple reports Tuesday.
Matthews, 29, reportedly worked out with the Jets last week. He was granted his release from the Tennessee Titans at the end of September.
The New York Jets will sign free agent wide receiver Rishard Matthews, according to multiple reports Tuesday.
Matthews, 29, reportedly worked out with the Jets last week. He was granted his release from the Tennessee Titans at the end of September.
Matthews had just three catches for 11 yards in three games with the Titans, but he tallied 161 grabs for 2,402 yards and 17 scores over the previous three seasons.
The Jets released wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, who had been battling a groin injury, on Saturday and are expected to be without wideout Quincy Enunwa (high-ankle sprain) for a few weeks.
DENVER (AP) — Denver Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly was arrested early Tuesday on suspicion of criminal trespass after a couple reported he came into their suburban house uninvited and sat down on their couch "mumbling incoherently," according to court records.
The 24-year-old Kelly posted $2,500 bond and was released later Tuesday.
DENVER (AP) — Denver Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly was arrested early Tuesday on suspicion of criminal trespass after a couple reported he came into their suburban house uninvited and sat down on their couch “mumbling incoherently,” according to court records.
The 24-year-old Kelly posted $2,500 bond and was released later Tuesday.
According to court records, a man and a woman told police that a stranger came into their Englewood home after 1 a.m. The intruder sat down on the couch next to the woman, who was holding the couple’s young child, and was “mumbling incoherently,” according to the records.
The man yelled at the intruder to get out and hit him in the back with a vacuum tube. The homeowners showed police surveillance video of a man wearing dark pants, a white long sleeve shirt with a brown vest and a red scarf around his neck entering the front door.
The homeowner told police he thought the door was locked but police found no signs that someone had forced their way inside.
Police said they found Kelly sitting inside a black SUV parked about a block from the couple’s home. Kelly matched the couple’s description and the man later identified him as the person who came into the house, according to court documents.
Kelly is due back in court Wednesday.
In a statement, the Broncos said they were disappointed. “Our organization has been in contact with Chad, and we are in the process of gathering more information,” the statement said.
The Broncos chose Kelly with the final pick of the 2017 NFL draft. Although Kelly brought an attitude that had often crossed the line in college, Broncos general manager John Elway said fellow Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly personally vouched for his nephew, so Elway signed off on the selection.
Chad Kelly missed his rookie season while recovering from knee and wrist injuries, then beat out former first-round draft pick Paxton Lynch last summer to serve as the backup for quarterback Case Keenum.
Kelly has played just one snap, a kneel-down on the final play of the first half against the Rams two weeks ago while Keenum was being evaluated for a concussion.
On Monday, coach Vance Joseph said he’d be comfortable with Kelly at quarterback should anything happen to Keenum.
“I would hope so, he’s our backup,” Joseph said. “He won that job fair and square. So, if he had to play for us, if you’re playing your backup quarterback, you’re playing different anyway. You’re running the ball more, maybe, using more concepts that he’s good at. So, we’ll see. It hasn’t happened yet, but if he had to play, I would trust Chad to play for us.”
Kelly’s arrest could put him in line for discipline from the Broncos or the league, which doesn’t need a court conviction to mete out punishment for a violation of the NFL’s code of conduct.
Kelly’s spectacular college career was marked by off-field slip-ups, although he hadn’t been in any trouble since the Broncos drafted him.
He was kicked off the Clemson team in 2014 after arguing with coaches during the spring game. He also was arrested after a bar fight in 2014, eventually pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.
In October 2016, he was involved in a brawl at his brother’s high school football game in New York. He ran onto the field after his brother, Casey Kelly, apparently took a late hit and video shows several coaches restraining him on the field.
Although he didn’t play in the Senior Bowl after his final season at Ole Miss because of a right knee injury, he was in attendance all week in Mobile, Alabama, so he could talk with NFL teams about his off-field troubles.
At the time, he said being upfront about his missteps was important: “You’ve got to be honest, of course, but you’ve got to admit to what you did and you’ve got to try to convince them that you’ve learned from those mistakes and that you’re not going to make them again. The owner doesn’t want to hear about it. The GM doesn’t want to hear about what you did. They want to know if you’ve learned from it and won’t make the same mistake twice.”
DENVER (AP) — Denver Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly has been arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass.
According to the Englewood Police Department, Kelly was taken in custody early Tuesday. It's not clear if he has an attorney to comment on the case.
According to the Englewood Police Department, Kelly was taken in custody early Tuesday. It’s not clear if he has an attorney to comment on the case.
According to court records, a man and woman told police a man came into their home uninvited after 1 a.m. Tuesday and sat down on the couch “mumbling incoherently.”
The records say the man chased the intruder out, striking him in the back with a vacuum tube.
Police say they found a man nearby matching the intruder’s description and identified him as Kelly, who is 24.
Court officials say Kelly posted $2,500 bond and is due back in court Wednesday. In a statement, the Broncos said they are disappointed and are getting more information from Kelly.
Two people with knowledge of the deal tell The Associated Press the New York Giants are trading cornerback Eli Apple to the New Orleans Saints.
One of the people says the Giants will receive a fourth-round pick in 2019 and a seventh-rounder in 2020 for Apple, a first-round pick in 2016 out of Ohio State.
The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal has not been announced.
Apple has 23 tackles this season and a forced fumble.
The Giants are 1-6 after a 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.
The Saints (5-1) lead the NFC South and will face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night in a matchup of first-place teams.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett anticipates Amari Cooper stepping on the field in two weeks as the team's No. 1 receiver.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett anticipates Amari Cooper stepping on the field in two weeks as the team’s No. 1 receiver.
Cooper, acquired Monday from the Oakland Raiders in exchange for a 2019 first-round pick, is recovering from a concussion. Dallas is on bye this week, and Cooper was also off in Week 7 during Oakland’s bye.
“It’s going to require overtime by him, by the coaches, to get him going,” Garrett said Tuesday in a radio interview with 105.3 FM in Dallas. “But we do benefit from having the bye and having a few extra days.”
Dallas has been without a true lead receiver this season after tight end Jason Witten retired. Dez Bryant held the lead receiver designation in Dallas until he was released in April.
Garrett said the Cowboys vetted the opportunity thoroughly and received rave reviews from those who’ve been around Cooper most, including Alabama coach Nick Saban. The top receiver in the 2018 draft, Calvin Ridley, came out of Alabama and is only six months younger than Cooper. Dallas also looked ahead to the 2019 wide receiver prospect options before making the trade Monday.
“The value for a player like that at his age, that’s really what it costs you. It costs you a first-round pick. If we were to get him in the draft next spring, you would say, ‘Boy, is there any receiver who is as good as a guy like Amari Cooper?’ He’s not 28, 29, 30. You’re not paying for a guy for what he’s done for the past six, seven, eight years for another team,” Garrett said. “We feel like he has it in front of him and he can really benefit our team going forward because of the ability he has and the kind of person he is.”
Cooper, 24, went to the Pro Bowl in his first two NFL seasons after the Raiders took him fourth overall in 2015, but he had a disappointing 2017 campaign and has been up and down this year.
“Your numbers can be a function of what the environment is and how the team is playing in general. There are certainly areas where he can improve,” Garrett said. “He’s a young guy. We feel like he has a bright future.”
Cooper is under contract through the 2019 season. The former first-round pick is owed $13.9 million in 2019 on his fifth-year option, which is guaranteed for injury only, before being scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency.
Alliance to hold 1st title game in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Alliance of American Football will stage its championship game in Las Vegas.
The new eight-team league, which begins play on Feb. 9 — the weekend after the Super Bowl — will conclude with a Saturday night title match on April 27 on CBS. That game will be held
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Alliance of American Football will stage its championship game in Las Vegas.
The new eight-team league, which begins play on Feb. 9 — the weekend after the Super Bowl — will conclude with a Saturday night title match on April 27 on CBS. That game will be held at Sam Boyd Stadium, home to the Las Vegas Bowl and the UNLV football team.
Under a two-year deal, the 2020 championship will also be decided at that venue.
“Las Vegas has a proven track record of success hosting large-scale sporting events, making it an ideal destination for our championship games,” said Charlie Ebersol, co-founder and CEO of the Alliance.
The Alliance, which will have a 10-game season, does not have a franchise in Las Vegas. It’s teams are in Orlando, Salt Lake City, San Diego, Phoenix, San Antonio, Memphis, Birmingham and Atlanta.
Dolphins’ Parker rebuts agent’s comments
Dolphins' Parker rebuts agent's comments
Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker distanced himself Monday from inflammatory comments made by his agent regarding coach Adam Gase a day earlier.
After Parker was inactive for the Dolphins on Sunday in a game they wound up losing 32-21 to the Detroit Lions, agent
Dolphins’ Parker rebuts agent’s comments
Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker distanced himself Monday from inflammatory comments made by his agent regarding coach Adam Gase a day earlier.
After Parker was inactive for the Dolphins on Sunday in a game they wound up losing 32-21 to the Detroit Lions, agent Jimmy Gould slammed Gase.
“Coach Gase is incompetent period and not telling the truth when it comes to DeVante, who is totally healthy and was needed big time today,” Gould said in a statement. “This is the third game he has done this to DeVante this year. It’s sickening and a grossly unfair characterization of my client.”
Parker responded Monday by saying, “I can’t control what people are saying. (Gould is) a grown man. He says what he said. I can’t control what he says. I didn’t feel that way about Coach. That’s his own opinion.”
Parker met personally with Gase on Monday.
“My relationship is good with him,” Parker said. “We talked about it. No bad feelings for one another.”
Gase added of the relationship with Parker, “It’s fine. I saw him this morning and we talked a little bit.”
The situation may have ironed itself out due to injuries to two other Miami wide receivers, Albert Wilson and Kenny Stills, who both likely will be unavailable Thursday when the Dolphins visit the Houston Texans.
“We don’t have any more receivers, so I’m pretty sure he’s going to play,” Gase said Monday of Parker. Asked if he expects Parker to play well, Gase replied, “Yeah, I’ve seen him do it before.”
Wilson will be out some time and perhaps for the season due to a right hip injury, his agent said Monday.
“The best-case scenario is that he would miss a few weeks,” Drew Rosenhaus told WSVN Fox7 in Miami, adding that the injury could keep Wilson out for the whole season.
NFL Network reported Wilson has a significant labrum issue and will see a hip specialist before a timeline for his recovery is determined. The network also reported Stills was due to have an MRI exam Monday after straining his groin late in Sunday’s game, which probably will keep him out for at least Thursday’s contest.
Parker missed two games with a quadriceps injury earlier this season, and Gase maintained Parker wasn’t 100 percent healthy Sunday.
Parker, 25, reportedly is a possible trade candidate before the Oct. 30 deadline. The 2015 first-round pick has just two catches for 40 yards this season after posting 139 grabs for 1,908 yards and eight touchdowns over his first three seasons.
Wilson, 26, has 26 catches for a team-high 391 yards and four scores (tied with Stills for the team lead) this season. He joined Miami on a three-year, $24 million contract in March.
Stills, 26, has 16 grabs for 281 yards and four touchdowns in his fourth season with the Dolphins.
The short-handed receiving corps will be on the end of passes from backup quarterback Brock Osweiler on Thursday, as Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) will miss his third consecutive contest.
–Field Level Media
Odd call at odd time dooms Dallas in loss at Washington
DENVER (AP) — The "snap infraction " that doomed Dallas to a 20-17 loss at Washington capped a wild Week 7 that began with Von Miller's kept promise to kick some Cardinals booty. It also included a flexed flop in Kansas City, a gamble that backfired in London, and Doug Pederson's proclamation that
DENVER (AP) — The “snap infraction ” that doomed Dallas to a 20-17 loss at Washington capped a wild Week 7 that began with Von Miller’s kept promise to kick some Cardinals booty. It also included a flexed flop in Kansas City, a gamble that backfired in London, and Doug Pederson’s proclamation that the pressure is off his slumping Super Bowl champs .
The biggest call of the weekend came when a Redskins lineman moved early as Cowboys kicker Brett Maher lined up for a tying 47-yard field goal in the final minute. The flag was on Dallas long snapper L.P. Ladoceur, who tilted the ball before the snap.
“Exact same things I’ve been doing for 14 years,” Ladoceur said.
He’s not alone. Long snappers routinely move the ball like Ladoceur did just before they snap it, and a flag is hardly ever thrown.
Instead of getting 5 yards closer, the Cowboys were backed up 5 yards, which mattered when Maher’s 52-yarder clanked off the left upright, leaving the Redskins (4-2) atop the topsy-turvy NFC East instead of the Cowboys (3-4).
While fans across the country were wondering what the heck a “snap infraction” was, the NFL tweeted a video about the rule — but didn’t say whether it was the correct call: “The illegal ball movement by the center in #DALvsWAS causes the defense to come across the neutral zone and contact a lineman.”
Players and coaches in both locker rooms were stumped by the uncommon call by referee John Hussey’s crew at such a crucial moment.
“This was a terrible call,” NBC analyst Tony Dungy declared. “An illegal snap has to be an abrupt movement or something unusual. The Dallas center does neither one of those. It’s not abrupt nor is it unusual.”
NBC showed side-by-side views of Ladoceur’s movement on the play that was whistled and the do-over and they looked identical. No flag was thrown on the second snap.
“That is his normal motion,” Dungy argued. “He did it in the snap before that. The next snap he does the exact same thing.”
LONDON CALLING
Another debatable call with huge implications was Titans coach Mike Vrabel’s decision to go for 2 — and then to throw the ball from the 1 after a flag for defensive holding on the first conversion pass — instead of going for the tie and playing for overtime in Tennessee’s 20-19 loss to the Chargers in London.
“I’m not going to second-guess the call,” Vrabel said after Marcus Mariota’s pass to Taywan Taylor in traffic was tipped away by safety Adrian Phillips.
“I love the call, everyone in this locker room loved the call,” Titans wide receiver Tajae Sharpe said. “We wanted to be aggressive no matter what, and that’s what we did. Unfortunately, it just didn’t go our way.”
The Titans (3-4) had the momentum, having rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit.
Going for the win is a mantra, repeated most recently by Colts coach Frank Reich after a Week 4 loss, but maybe it’s time NFL players, coaches and fans learn to look at ties like the NHL does.
Of the six most recent ties prior to this season, half of them had direct playoff implications, including the 13-13 deadlock between the Eagles and Bengals in 2008 in which Donovan McNabb famously admitted he didn’t know a tie was even a thing.
At 9-6-1, the Eagles edged the Cowboys, Bears and Buccaneers — all 9-7 — for the final NFC wild-card spot that season.
EASYGOING EAGLES
The Eagles are the latest team to realize how uneasy the head is that wears the crown.
On a day dominated by Eric Reid and Malcom Jenkins turning the fight for racial and social justice into a skirmish on the field, the Eagles’ 21-17 loss to the Panthers dropped Philadelphia to 3-4 a year after going 16-3.
Pederson said he told his team, “Hey, pressure’s off of us. Nobody on the outside world is giving us a chance to do much of anything and the pressure’s off, so we can go play, have fun and just relax.”
BRONCOS KICKING BOOTY
Week 7 kicked off with a butt-kicking just like Miller promised as the Broncos snapped a four-game skid with a 45-10 thrashing of the Cardinals on Thursday night.
Miller, who had two strip sacks, acknowledged his message was really directed as his teammates.
“It was a smart thing because we can’t make him a liar,” Denver nose tackle Shelby Harris said Monday. “It just set the tone for the whole week. We said we were going to do it, and so we got to go out there and do it. Because if we don’t, we’re a bunch of liars.”
DENVER DE JA VU
As he did in Denver last year, Mike McCoy stubbornly spread out his formation with a patchwork O-line that couldn’t keep pass rushers off his young QB. He paid the price with a midseason firing for the second straight year, and his third pink slip in less than two years.
The Cardinals canned McCoy after what rookie head coach Steve Wilks called an “embarrassing” outing against the Broncos and the offense’s putrid performance over seven games.
Wilks might regret Cardinals coaches leaving rookie QB Josh Rosen in the game until the end while the Broncos were fulfilling their pledge to whoop the Cardinals and teeing off on bewildered tackles. Rosen was injured on his final play, limping off with a sprained toe on his left foot.
FLEX FLOP
Bengals-Chiefs seemed like a worthy choice for the NFL’s first flexed game this season. A pair of first-place teams. Juicy plot lines with high-powered offenses in this year of skyrocketing scores. Deficient defenses.
It had all the makings of another shootout like the Chiefs and Patriots one week earlier.
Instead, it was another blowout, the league’s second consecutive 45-10 shellacking in prime time as Andy Dalton, A.J. Green and Marvin Lewis didn’t do anything to keep up with Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Andy Reid.
Falcons go into bye week feeling better about themselves
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons head into a bye week feeling a whole lot better about their season.
Sure, they haven't lived up to expectations in an injury plagued campaign.
But two straight wins give them a reason to be hopeful.
Matt Ryan threw for 379 yards while completing his final 18
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons head into a bye week feeling a whole lot better about their season.
Sure, they haven’t lived up to expectations in an injury plagued campaign.
But two straight wins give them a reason to be hopeful.
Matt Ryan threw for 379 yards while completing his final 18 passes and the Falcons added another chapter to New York’s miserable season, beating the Giants 23-20 on Monday night .
“You’d rather go into a bye week on a win than a loss, that’s for sure,” Ryan said. “We need some rest. We’ve got different guys banged up. All of us need to rest and refresh for the second half of the season.”
The Falcons (3-4) have five starters on injured reserve, which helped send a team with Super Bowl aspirations spiraling to a three-game losing streak. They snapped that skid with a victory over Tampa Bay, and then kept the winning going against the struggling Giants.
Ryan threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Hall, Tevin Coleman broke loose on a 30-yard scoring run and the Falcons sent New York (1-6) to its fourth straight loss.
“I don’t feel like we’re a 1-6 team,” said Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. “That’s what our record is, but that’s not the feeling in the locker room.”
It was another dynamic performance by Ryan, who was the league’s MVP in 2016 when he led Atlanta to the Super Bowl.
While these Falcons haven’t played to that level, their quarterback is putting up numbers that measure up to what he did two years ago: a 71.1 percent completion rate, 2,335 yards passing, 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
Ryan is only focused on the team’s performance.
“To inch our way closer to .500 is a positive for us,” he said.
Some things to keep an eye on after Atlanta’s victory over the Giants:
GIORGIO STEPS UP
While Matt Bryant recovers from a hamstring injury, Atlanta’s kicking appears to be in good hands.
Signed a few days before the game, Giorgio Tavecchio booted three field goals, including a career-best 56-yarder that helped seal the victory and was the longest field goal by a kicker in his first game with a new team in 40 years, according to NFL Research.
“That kick was good from about 65 yards,” Ryan said. “He did a great job for us coming in on short notice.”
Tavecchio also connected from 40 and 50 yards.
Even though Bryant will surely reclaim his job as soon as he’s healthy, Tavecchio set himself up to draw attention from other teams when he goes on the open market again. He kicked last season for the Oakland Raiders.
BIG TROUBLE IN THE BIG APPLE
Going up against one of the NFL’s worst defenses, the Giants’ offense fell short again.
New York was held to two field goals through three quarters and squandered another scoring chance when Eli Manning’s pass on fourth-and-goal from the 1 was swatted away . Two fourth-quarter touchdowns were surely not enough to persuade anyone in the locker room that they’ve figured out their season-long scoring woes.
“We know we have talent,” tight end Evan Engram said. “We’re doing things. We’re just not putting the big picture together. That is what’s frustrating.”
The Giants have been held to 20 points or less in five of seven games.
“I can’t give you the answer,” rookie running back Saquon Barkley said. “We’re not executing. We’re not finishing drives. That’s the gist of our season.”
BIG PLAY HALL
While he doesn’t get targeted a lot in Atlanta’s passing game, Hall sure has a knack of coming up with huge plays.
Last season, the diminutive receiver hauled in a 40-yard touchdown pass with his first career reception.
Against the Giants, Hall broke free down the middle of the field to score Atlanta’s first TD on a perfectly thrown ball from Ryan .
Hall finished with three catches for 63 yards, giving him 10 career receptions. Of those, four have gone for at least 20 yards.
“He’s put in a lot of hard work, and it’s showing up,” Ryan said. “He’s making lot of good plays for us.”
BANGED-UP LINE
The Falcons have more injury concerns on their offensive line.
Right guard Brandon Fusco went down late in the first half with a right ankle injury. He was helped off the field by a pair of trainers and quickly taken to the locker room on a cart.
The bye week will give Fusco extra time to recover before a Nov. 4 game at Washington. The Falcons will be eager to get him back since they already lost another starting guard, Andy Levitre, to a season-ending injury.
Ben Garland took Fusco’s spot.
BECKHAM’S MILESTONE
On an otherwise forgettable night, Beckham could at least relish a piece of history .
With eight catches for 143 yards, he went past 5,000 yards in his 54th career game.
That makes him the fastest player to reach the milestone in the Super Bowl era . He surpassed Atlanta’s Julio Jones, who did it in 56 games.
Lance Alworth needed the fewest games (52) to put up 5,000 receiving yards, accomplishing the feat from 1962-66.
Matt Ryan threw for 379 yards, and fill-in kicker Giorgio Tavecchio connected from 56 yards late for his third field goal as the host Atlanta Falcons extended the New York Giants' losing streak to four games with a 23-20 victory Monday night.
Matt Ryan threw for 379 yards, and fill-in kicker Giorgio Tavecchio connected from 56 yards late for his third field goal as the host Atlanta Falcons extended the New York Giants’ losing streak to four games with a 23-20 victory Monday night.
Ryan, who completed his last 18 passes to finish 31 of 39, connected with Marvin Hall for a 47-yard touchdown. Tevin Coleman had a 30-yard TD run, and Tavecchio made field goals of 40 and 50 yards in addition to his 56-yarder with 1:55 remaining.
Odell Beckham Jr. caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Eli Manning with five seconds left, and Saquon Barkley ran for the two-point conversion, but it was too little too late as the Falcons (3-4) stretched their home winning streak against the NFC East to eight games.
Manning completed 27 of 38 for 399 yards, with Beckham catching eight for 143 yards for the Giants (1-6).
New York’s Sterling Shepard had five receptions for 167 yards. Atlanta’s Julio Jones made nine grabs for 104 yards.
Barkley, who finished with 43 yards rushing and 51 receiving, scored on a 2-yard run with 4:47 left. That left the Giants down by eight points, and they surprisingly went for two points. Manning’s pass to Beckham was incomplete.
Coleman’s TD run came with just under eight minutes to go after Tavecchio started the final quarter with his 50-yarder.
The Falcons led 10-3 at intermission, with all the scoring coming within the final five minutes of a first half that featured seven sacks and punts on the first three possession by both teams.
Hall caught a bomb from Ryan to cap a three-play, 86-yard scoring drive. A 38-yard pass interference penalty set up the 40-yard field goal by Tavecchio with three seconds left after Aldrick Rosas had connected on a 31-yard field goal for the Giants with 50 seconds on the clock.
Tavecchio, who kicked for Oakland last season, was signed by the Falcons after Matt Bryant strained his right hamstring on a 57-yard field goal against Tampa Bay late in the fourth quarter last week.
Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett had two of the Falcons’ four sacks of Manning after missing the previous two games with an ankle injury.
Manning connected with Shepard for 53 yards and Beckham for 52 yards in the third quarter, but New York got just a 36-yard field goal by Rosas out of the two trips inside the red zone. The other drive ended on an incomplete pass from the 1-yard line on fourth down.
ATLANTA (AP) — Handed the perfect setup against a depleted, struggling Atlanta defense, the New York Giants' offense again fell short.
No one was more surprised than Odell Beckham Jr .
"I did think this was going to be a big day for us," Beckham said.
No one was more surprised than Odell Beckham Jr .
“I did think this was going to be a big day for us,” Beckham said.
Instead, the Giants were held to two field goals through three quarters of their 23-20 loss to the Falcons on Monday night. Two fourth-quarter touchdowns were not enough to win the game or convince anyone in the New York locker room that answers had been found for season-long scoring woes that led to the Giants’ fourth straight loss.
The Giants (1-6) were frustrated by an Atlanta defense which has three starters on injured reserve and had allowed the second-most points and third-most yards per game in the NFL.
After the game, Beckham sat facing his locker, holding his head in his hands before finally heading off to his shower.
When he faced reporters later, he was calm but frustrated.
“It’s the little things, the little pieces that you’ve got to put together, the little things that are the difference between losing and winning,” Beckham said. “We just haven’t found a way to put it all together.”
The statistics would suggest Beckham did his part with eight receptions for 143 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown catch with only 5 seconds remaining.
The touchdown made the final score look more respectable, but it brought Beckham little comfort. He chastised himself for failing to catch a 2-point pass that could have cut the Falcons’ lead to 20-14 with about five minutes remaining.
“That’s something I have to go home with at night,” he said. “That’s tough.”
Despite having such weapons as Beckham, Sterling Shepard, who had five catches for 167 yards, rookie standout running back Saquon Barkley and two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Eli Manning, the Giants have found no answer to their season-long inability to turn yards into points.
“We know we have talent,” said tight end Evan Engram. “We’re doing things. We’re just not putting the big picture together. That’s what’s frustrating. … We’re just going to keep working, and it will eventually pop.”
The Giants have scored no more than 20 points in five of their seven games.
“I can’t give you the answer,” Barkley said. “We’re not executing. We’re not finishing drives. That’s the gist of our season. … We’ve got to find a way to execute and finish our game.”
There were no turnovers to blame. Manning threw for 399 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions, but he was sacked four times for a loss of 27 yards. Entering the game, the 37-year-old Manning had been sacked 20 times, third-most in the NFL.
Barkley was held to 43 yards, his second-lowest total of the season, on 14 carries. He added nine catches for 51 yards.
“Honestly, personally I didn’t play a good game,” Barkley said. “… I wasn’t the player I usually am.”
The difficulties in scoring might have influenced coach Pat Shurmur’s aggressive play-calling.
With Atlanta leading 10-3 early in the third quarter, Shurmur left his offense on the field for a fourth-down play from the Atlanta 1. Manning’s pass for Scott Simonson was incomplete.
Shurmur again left his offense on the field to go for a 2-point play after Barkley’s 2-yard scoring run cut Atlanta’s lead to 20-12 in the fourth quarter. Giants players supported the call, which ended with the incompletion to Beckham.
“He has faith in us that we’re going to put it in the end zone,” Shepard said. “I love that the coaches have faith in us.”
Added Beckham: “I like the call. I love being aggressive.”
Shurmur said analytics show “You increase your chances by 50 percent if you go for it and make it there, so that’s what you do.”
Shurmur said going for 2 was “an aggressive approach. … I think from a head coaching perspective, I want to be aggressive for our guys.”
|NYG
|Atl
|First downs
|21
|22
|Total Net Yards
|433
|423
|Rushes-yards
|20-61
|20-67
|Passing
|372
|356
|Punt Returns
|2-29
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|4-82
|1-22
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-38-0
|31-39-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-27
|3-23
|Punts
|4-40.8
|3-44.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-58
|5-29
|Time of Possession
|27:43
|32:17
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New York, Barkley 14-43, Engram 1-10, Manning 3-7, Penny 1-2, Beckham 1-(minus 1). Atlanta, Coleman 11-50, Smith 7-16, Ryan 2-1.
PASSING_New York, Manning 27-38-0-399. Atlanta, Ryan 31-39-0-379.
RECEIVING_New York, Barkley 9-51, Beckham 8-143, S.Shepard 5-167, Engram 2-16, Ellison 2-11, Fowler 1-11. Atlanta, Jones 9-104, Ridley 5-43, Hall 3-63, Hooper 3-48, Coleman 2-32, Smith 2-29, Hardy 2-24, Sanu 2-21, Ortiz 2-7, Saubert 1-8.
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Ryan threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Hall, Tevin Coleman broke loose on a 30-yard scoring run and the Atlanta Falcons added another chapter to New York's miserable season, beating the Giants 23-20 on Monday night.
Ryan completed his final 18 passes and finished 31 of 39 for 379 yards, sending the Giants (1-6) to their fourth straight loss. Giorgio Tavecchio, filling in for injured Atlanta kicker Matt Bryant, sealed the victory for Atlanta (3-4) with the longest field goal of his career from 56 yards.
Facing one of the NFL’s worst defenses, New York botched its best scoring chance by going for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 1 early in the third quarter. To the surprise of no one who has seen the Giants stumble through the season, Eli Manning’s pass for tight end Scott Simonson fell harmlessly to the turf.
Manning was sacked four times but still managed to complete 27 of 38 for 399 yards. Odell Beckham hauled in eight passes for 143 yards, his fourth 100-yard receiving game of the season, and Sterling Shepard finished with 167 yards on five receptions.
The passing game got little help from the ground attack, however. Rookie Saquon Barkley was limited to 43 yards on 14 carries, forcing the Giants to go one-dimensional.
Both teams got off to sluggish starts offensively. The Falcons failed to cross midfield on their first three possessions, and the Giants weren’t much better.
Then, suddenly, Atlanta struck for two big plays to grab the lead. Ryan went down the left sideline to tight end Austin Hooper for a 36-yard gain, pushing the Falcons into New York territory for the first time. Then Ryan spotted Hall breaking free down the middle of the field, hitting him perfectly in stride for the touchdown.
The teams traded field goals in the final minute of the first half, sending the Falcons to the locker room with a 10-3 lead.
Tavecchio, who first connected from 40 yards, added a 50-yard kick that extended the lead to 13-6 on the opening play of the fourth quarter.
Coleman rumbled for another Atlanta TD without being touched, giving the home team some breathing room before the Giants finally showed some life offensively. Manning completed five passes for 61 yards before Barkley powered over from the 2 with 4:47 remaining for New York’s first TD of the game. But coach Pat Shurmur decided to go for 2, looking to put his team in position to win with another score.
Manning pass for Beckham was knocked away, and the Falcons drove for Tavecchio’s clinching field goal.
The Giants did manage a touchdown with 5 seconds remaining as Manning hooked up with Beckham on a 1-yard scoring play, but only after the quarterback was stuffed on two straight attempts to run it over, burning off most of the scant time on the clock.
INJURY REPORT
The Falcons lost another guard when Brandon Fusco went down late in the first half with a right ankle injury.
Fusco had to be helped off the field by a pair of trainers, and he was quickly taken to the locker room on a cart.
After initially announcing that Fusco’s return to the game was questionable, the Falcons declared him out.
Atlanta had already lost another starting guard, Andy Levitre, to a season-ending injury.
Ben Garland took Fusco’s spot on the line.
UP NEXT
Giants: New York returns home next Sunday to face NFC East-leading Washington (4-2).
Falcons: Atlanta also plays Washington in its next game — but not until Nov. 4 after a bye week.
