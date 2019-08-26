Giants rookie QB Jones to start last preseason game
Giants rookie QB Jones to start last preseason game
Two days after New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur reaffirmed to reporters that Eli Manning will remain the team’s starting quarterback when the 2019 season kicks off, Shurmur announced Sunday that rookie Daniel Jones will get the start in New York’s preseason finale on Thursday against New England.
Jones, whose selection at No. 6 overall in this year’s NFL Draft was heavily panned by media and fans, has flipped the script this preseason by playing much better than expected — completing 25 of 30 passes for 369 yards and two touchdowns in three games.
The Duke product comes off another stellar outing on Thursday against Cincinnati when he finished 9 of 11 passing for 141 yards in four drives, looking so polished that Shurmur was compelled to declare a day later that there was no quarterback controversy — at least in regard to Week 1 against Dallas.
“Eli’s our starter, and we’re getting Daniel ready to play,” Shurmur said Friday. “(Jones) has done a good job in the preseason. He’s getting better and he’s going to do continue to do that, so that at whatever time we need him to play, he’ll be ready.”
While the 38-year-old Manning is the franchise’s all-time passing leader with two Super Bowl MVP awards to his credit, the Giants have gone just 8-24 over the past two seasons. New York has just one winning season since 2013 and has gone seven straight seasons without a playoff victory.
–Field Level Media
Woods concludes shaky U.S. Open with a flourish
Woods concludes shaky U.S. Open with a flourish Woods concludes shaky U.S. Open with a flourish
Six birdies in the last 12 holes moved Tiger Woods up the leaderboard, but he was a non-factor in the 119th edition of the U.S. Open.
It was a minor consolation to Woods that he finished well at Pebble Beach, but he knows it was just a band-aid to a week’s worth of scabs and welts.
“I wish I would have known because I would have turned it around a little earlier than that,” Woods said after a final-round 69 that allowed him to finish at 2-under 282, well behind the leaders. “Again, got off to another crappy start and was able to fight it off. Turned back around and got it to under par for the week which is — normally it’s a good thing, but this week the guys are definitely taking to it.”
The final round marked the lone time Woods broke 70 in four rounds on the scenic course on the northern California coast. But it sure didn’t come easy.
Woods bogeyed four of the first six holes and appeared to be en route to a dreadful day. He bogeyed the par-5 Nos. 1 and 2 to start off the round, failing to sink a five-foot putt on the second hole.
A bogey on the par-3 fifth hole was followed by another bogey on the par-5 sixth, leaving Woods’ mood as gloomy as the cloudy sky hovering over the course.
“It was just a matter of can I somehow get it back to even par for the day and the total,” said Woods, “and that was our goal.”
The turnaround began with a birdie-2 on the 102-yard seventh hole and was followed with a birdie on the par-4 eighth.
After four straight pars, Woods finished with a flourish by nailing birdies on 13, 14, 16 and 18. Nos. 13 and 16 were par-4 holes — he began his late flurry by sinking a 40-foot putt on 13 — while Nos. 14 (582 yards) and 18 (539) were par-5s.
The ending left Woods with a positive way to conclude the tournament, even if he was never in contention.
“Just because I got off to a bad start doesn’t mean it’s over,” Woods said. “Keep grinding, keep playing. And I was able to turn my round around today as well as yesterday. So rounds that could have easily slipped away and kind of gone the other way pretty easily I was able to (get a) turnaround.”
Woods has won three U.S. Open titles, but the most recent was the memorable 91-hole playoff victory over Rocco Mediate at Torrey Pines in 2008.
He said next up on his slate is getting some rest — “I think I’m going to take a little bit of time off and enjoy some family time,” Woods said — with an eye on being physically fresh next month for The Open Championship (formerly British Open) at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.
“I’m looking forward to getting up there and taking a look at the golf course and trying to figure out,” Woods said of a course in which he has never played or seen. “I hope that my practice rounds are such that we get different winds, especially on a golf course that I’ve never played, and to get a different feel how it could play for the week. And definitely have to do my homework once I get there.”
–Field Level Media
Manning pays tribute to late Broncos owner
Manning pays tribute to late Broncos owner
Peyton Manning offered
Manning pays tribute to late Broncos owner
Peyton Manning offered a warm tribute Saturday to longtime Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, who died this week at age 75 after battling Alzheimer’s disease.
Manning said his respect for Bowlen had “a lot to do” with him joining the Broncos in 2012 after spending his first 13 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. Manning won a Super Bowl championship with the Broncos in following the 2015 season, which marked his final one in the league.
The Broncos and Bowlen’s family announced that they would host a public tribute for the late owner on Tuesday at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. The tribute will include personal memorabilia along with pictures and a video celebrating his life and contributions, according to the team.
“My deepest sympathies go out to the entire Bowlen family,” Manning said. “I met Mr. Bowlen for the first time when I played for the Indianapolis Colts and I was over in Hawaii at the Pro Bowl when he was also there at his Hawaiian home. I saw him several times throughout the years and had short, brief conversations with him that I really enjoyed. …
“It was an honor to play for Mr. Bowlen’s organization, as I’ve said numerous times. I always had great respect for the Denver Broncos during my time playing for the Colts competing against his organization. So much of that credit goes to Pat Bowlen and his desire to be the best and to win. That had a lot to do with me signing with the Denver Broncos — that I knew Mr. Bowlen was all about winning and I knew the people that he had hired would carry on that tradition and legacy. It was a great decision to come play here — we still live here today. I’m grateful for Mr. Bowlen and the legacy that he’s established with the Broncos, in the NFL and certainly in this Denver community. He will be missed by many. It was an honor to know Mr. Bowlen and a real pleasure to have played for his team — the Denver Broncos.”
–Field Level Media
Woodland leads Rose by one at U.S. Open
Woodland leads Rose by one at U.S. Open
Woodland leads Rose by one at U.S. Open
It naturally should be mostly about Gary Woodland and England’s Justin Rose at this stage of the U.S. Open.
But Brooks Koepka is lurking, and that’s enough to swing a bunch of attention his way for the final round at Pebble Beach.
Woodland maintained the lead through Saturday’s third round, posting a 2-under 69 on the shores of northern California.
Woodland is at 11-under 202 for the tournament and goes into Sunday’s final round with a one-shot edge on England’s Justin Rose, who registered on 68 on Saturday. Rose closed with a birdie, cutting his deficit in half from when the round began.
Yet Koepka, the two-time defending champion, is just four shots off the lead.
“I feel good,” Koepka said. “I feel like if I can just make a few putts, I feel like I could be right there, right next to Gary.”
Woodland endured only his second bogey of the tournament on the par-4 eighth hole. From there, he had pars the rest of the way other than a birdie on No. 11, his third of the day after two on the front nine.
Woodland has been in the top 10 in two of the past three majors, so he’s gaining comfort in pressure situations.
“I can be confident with the way I’m working the golf ball right now,” Woodland said. “I’m starting to work both ways, which has been an adjustment for me. I think the golf course sets up beautifully for me.”
Rose rolled in a birdie putt from the fringe on the par-5 14th for one of his clutch conversions, bouncing back from a bogey at the 13th. He finished with five birdies against two bogeys on the day.
Woodland and Rose will be in the final pairing for the second day in a row.
“It’s going to be a fun day,” Rose, the 2013 champion, said of Sunday. “(Being) one (stroke) back gives me the freedom to feel like I’ve got everything to gain, nothing to lose.”
Koepka moved within two shots of the lead at one point. His bogey-free 68 was his best mark of the tournament so far, leaving him at 7 under going into the final round.
“Just keep doing what I’m doing,” said Koepka, who has also won back-to-back PGA Championships, with the second coming last month. “Obviously whatever I’m doing is working. … Trying to be three back going into the back nine, you never know from there, see what happens. Make a couple of birdies, put some pressure on guys.”
Chez Reavie (68) and South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen (70) are level with Koepka in third place.
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy (70) is alone in sixth at 6 under.
“I felt for the most part today I did the right things,” McIlroy said. “And I need to do 18 more holes of that, but just get a little bit more out of the round than I did today.”
Matt Kuchar (70) looked like he would be a factor after an eagle on the sixth hole and a birdie on the seventh put him 4 under for the round. But he had back-to-back bogeys at Nos. 8 and 9, and again at Nos. 16 and 17 following a birdie at the 15th. He sits at 5 under with Chesson Hadley (70), who bogeyed the final hole.
England’s Danny Willett shot 67 for his lowest round in any U.S. Open, recording the best score of the day.
“You play good golf, there’s a good score out there,” Willett said.
After a pair of 71s, Willett has moved into good shape at 4 under for the week.
“We put ourselves in that position regardless of what the leaders do,” Willett said. “We’re going to be in nice position to go out there (in the final round) and have a decent finish regardless of what the guys at the top do.”
Tiger Woods shot 71 to remain at even for the tournament. He used birdies on Nos. 16 and 18 to save a round that included five bogeys.
“I had to try to fight back and claw out a round today, which I was able to do,” Woods said.
Woods, who is tied for 27th, was still bummed about missed opportunities the first two days, figuring that’s the reason he hasn’t entered the list of contenders.
“If I was able to clean up my rounds the first two days, I would be closer to the lead than I am now,” he said.
–Field Level Media
McIlroy (66) wins Tour Championship, FedEx Cup
McIlroy (66) wins Tour Championship, FedEx Cup
McIlroy (66) wins Tour Championship, FedEx Cup
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland shot a final-round 4-under-par 66 to clinch the Tour Championship in a long day of golf Sunday at East Lake in Atlanta.
McIlroy becomes the FedEx Cup champion, with his final score listed at a net 18-under 267 in the weighted scoring system being used in the FedEx Cup final.
His margin was four strokes on Xander Schauffele, whose final-round 70 put him at 14 under in the tournament.
McIlroy, now a two-time FedEx Cup champion, began the week in fifth place and trailed third-round leader Brooks Koepka by a stroke after the third round concluded Sunday morning.
McIlroy looked primed to cruise to the finish until bogeys on Nos. 14 and 15, putting his lead at two shots.
Justin Thomas and Koepka shared third place at 13 under.
Koepka, who shot 72 in the final round, tumbled from the lead with a double bogey on the seventh hole. He had birdied the hole in the second and third rounds.
It amounted to a three-shot swing because of McIlroy’s birdie at No. 7 on Sunday afternoon.
Still, Koepka appeared in good position until consecutive bogeys on Nos. 12, 13 and 14.
Thomas, who began the tournament atop the standings and had the best chance of winning, posted 68 for the final round. Two birdies across the final three holes weren’t enough for him to claim the FedExCup title for the second time in three years.
England’s Paul Casey slumped with a final-round 72 and ended up fifth at 9 under. His third-round 68 was his previous high round for the tournament.
After finishing the suspended third round Sunday morning with a 68, Koepka held first place at 15 under.
He carried a one-shot lead on Schauffele and McIlroy entering the afternoon’s play. Schauffele shot 67 and McIlroy posted 68 in the third round.
In that round, Schauffele aced the 240-yard ninth hole for his first-ever hole-in-one. He pulled into a tie for the lead with a birdie on No. 17, but Koepka’s birdie on the final hole of the round put him back on top.
Those near the top of the leaderboard had more than half of the third round to complete when golfers returned to the course Sunday, which was the first time in three days that play wasn’t interrupted by a weather delay.
Saturday’s round was shortened because of a late-afternoon lightning strike that resulted in six injured spectators when debris fell from a tree. The round had been under a weather-related suspension at that point.
Thomas was atop the leader board when Saturday’s competition ended. But his third-round 71 put him tied for fourth with Casey (68) at 11 under.
The best score of the third round was turned in by Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, whose 66 allowed him to move to 6 under for the tournament and into a tie for sixth place prior to the final round. His 71 in the afternoon left him at 5 under and tied for ninth.
–Field Level Media
Patriots make roster moves as Gordon returns to practice
Patriots make roster moves as Gordon returns to practice
New
Patriots make roster moves as Gordon returns to practice
New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon is off the non-football injury list and practiced for the first time on Sunday in full pads, according to multiple reports.
That means Gordon, conditionally reinstated by the NFL from suspension on Aug. 16, is on track for the Sept. 8 opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Gordon’s return was the latest bright spot for the Patriots receiving corps, which last week saw veterans Julian Edelman (thumb) and Demaryius Thomas (Achilles) placed on the active roster.
The Patriots made a series of roster moves on Sunday, which included the release of wide receiver Maurice Harris, the former Redskins receiver signed by the Patriots in March. Last season, he played in 12 games (seven starts) for Washington and caught 28 passes for 304 yards.
The Patriots also signed linebacker Scooby Wright and running back Robert Martin. Contract terms were not announced.
The Cleveland Browns selected Wright in the seventh round of the 2016 draft, and he has appeared in 13 NFL games, all with the Arizona Cardinals. The New York Giants signed Martin as an undrafted free agent in 2018, and he spent the year on the practice squad.
In addition, the Patriots placed linebacker Brandon King, who tore his quadriceps in Thursday’s preseason win over the Carolina Panthers, on injured reserve.
Also cut was defensive lineman Keionta Davis, who played in six regular season games (three starts) with the Patriots in 2018. He made six tackles.
–Field Level Media
Dolphins release S McDonald
Dolphins release S McDonald
Dolphins release S McDonald
The Miami Dolphins released safety T.J. McDonald on Sunday, just a year into a four-year, $24 million contract extension.
McDonald, 28, joined Miami on a one-year deal as a free agent in March of 2017 and signed an extension less than six months later, which put him under contract through 2021.
He is still due $3.7 million in guaranteed money in 2019 and will count as $6.5 million in dead money against Miami’s cap ($4.6 million in 2019, $1.9 million in 2020). McDonald had unguaranteed salaries of $6.6 million in 2020 and $6 million in 2021.
The six-year veteran started 14 games for the Dolphins last season, totaling 86 tackles, three interceptions and five pass breakups. A third-round pick of the then-St. Louis Rams in 2013, he has 412 tackles, eight interceptions and 25 pass breakups in 75 career games (all starts).
The Dolphins have been expected to move on from pricier veterans as they rebuild their roster, with the Miami Herald reporting Saturday that safety Reshad Jones, linebacker Kiko Alonso and wideout Kenny Stills have been the subject of trade talks. Jones told the Herald on Sunday he has been told by the team he won’t be dealt, but he is expected to take a smaller role.
Former nickel cornerback Bobby McCain and do-it-all defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, a 2018 first-round pick, are both listed on the team’s depth chart at safety.
The Herald also reported Saturday that teams have called about left tackle and former first-rounder Laremy Tunsil, but that the team would have to be blown away to trade its blind-side protector.
–Field Level Media
Woods’ movement stalls with third-round 71 at U.S. Open
Woods' movement stalls with third-round 71 at U.S. Open Woods’ movement stalls with third-round 71 at U.S. Open
Moving day at the U.S. Open didn’t equate to an improvement in Tiger Woods’ fortunes.
His movement was one stroke back, one stroke forward, as he had five birdies and five bogeys in an even-par 71 round on Saturday on a cool day at Pebble Beach.
Woods also is even par through three rounds with a 213 total, good for a tie for 27th and 11 strokes behind leader Gary Woodland. He knows that placement doesn’t typically equate to any final-day surge occurring at the prestigious tournament being held on the northern California coast.
“I’ve had my chances to post good rounds — today, this week,” Woods told reporters after Saturday’s round. “Today was a perfect example. I fought back, and if I was able to clean up my rounds the first two days, I would be closer to the lead than I am now.”
Woods felt he needed a strong start on Saturday to try to work himself in the mix. Instead, the opposite happened, as he bogeyed two of the first three holes.
“Those are supposed to be some of the easier holes, and I’m a couple over and had to fight back the entire day, and I was able to clod around a few more, which is pretty good,” Woods said.
Woods seemed to escape his fog — on a day in which low-lying clouds blocked the sun from baking the course — with birdies on Nos. 4 and 5.
But a three-putt bogey on No. 7 pushed him over for the round. Another bogey on No. 12 hurt, but Woods scored birdies on three of the last five holes (14, 16 and 18) though he had another bogey on 15.
What stuck with Woods is he felt the course conditions were more favorable than the first two rounds, yet he didn’t take advantage.
“They were able to get some mowers on the fairways, and they were a little bit quicker,” he said. “I think they did a great job of setting it up so that we can make birdies. And if you do miss them on the wrong spot, then you still can get up and down here, which is not always the case.”
The cool conditions presented another challenge for Woods, who said his body was aching throughout Saturday’s round.
“The forces have to go somewhere,” said Woods, who has undergone four back surgeries. “And if they’re not in the lower back, they’re in the neck, and if not, they’re in the mid-back and if not they go to the knee. You name it. …
“Let me put it this way, I feel every shot I hit. I think that’s always going to be the place from here going forward.”
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Texans abandon bid for Pats’ Caserio
NFL notebook: Texans abandon bid for Pats' Caserio
Nick Caserio is staying with
NFL notebook: Texans abandon bid for Pats’ Caserio
Nick Caserio is staying with the New England Patriots as the Texans withdrew their request Friday to interview Bill Belichick’s right-hand man for the vacant general manager post in Houston.
New England, in turn, dropped tampering charges, according to multiple media reports.
The Texans formally requested permission to interview Caserio, just as they did in January 2018, when the Patriots denied the request and the Texans moved on to hire Brian Gaine, who was fired on June 7.
Caserio, 43, has held his position since 2008 as the top personnel man for Belichick, who has final authority on personnel decisions.
–Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II will be retried in San Diego County on eight charges that left jurors deadlocked earlier this week.
On Monday, Winslow was found guilty of one count of felony rape as well as misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and lewd conduct, and he was acquitted on another lewd-conduct charge.
The jury, however, couldn’t agree on the other eight charges, which included six felony counts, and Judge Blaine K. Bowman declared a mistrial. The new trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 30.
–A day after the Patriots announced they acquired tight end Michael Roberts from Detroit, the Lions tweeted that Roberts “reverted back to the team’s roster, per trade conditions” and subsequently was released.
Roberts, entering his third season, was a fourth-round pick out of Toledo in 2017. The 25-year-old has 13 receptions and three touchdowns in 23 career games.
–Dallas Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers was suspended for one game without pay due to a violation of the NFL’s policy on substance abuse.
The discipline is related to Gathers’ arrest on Aug. 31 in Frisco, Texas, on suspicion of marijuana possession. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in March and avoided jail time.
–Field Level Media
Like father, like son: WR Beebe catches on with Vikings
Like father, like son: WR Beebe catches on with Vikings
Like father, like son: WR Beebe catches on with Vikings
Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski remembers when undrafted free agent Chad Beebe showed up for a long-shot audition to make the team.
Beebe had a famous last name, but Stefanski knew little else about the undersized wide receiver from Northern Illinois.
“He showed up last season at rookie minicamp and he really didn’t have a name for himself,” Stefanski told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “He was just Don Beebe’s son.”
Much has changed since then. When the Beebes celebrate Father’s Day this weekend, there will be two NFL receivers in the family, not just the former Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers wideout who caught 219 passes for 3,416 yards and 23 touchdowns over a nine-year career.
With training camp a little more than a month away, Chad Beebe, 25, is the favorite to win a job as the Vikings’ slot receiver, the Pioneer Press reported. Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs are established as one of the league’s best one-two punches at receiver, and Beebe appears to have surpassed Laquon Treadwell on the depth chart.
“He has had probably as good an offseason as any player that I know on our side of the ball,” assistant head coach Gary Kubiak told the newspaper. “He’s got a chance to be a really good player for us. It gives us flexibility to bounce around personnel-wise.”
Beebe caught only four passes for 39 yards in three games last season, which was interrupted by a hamstring injury.
The 5-foot-10, 183-pound receiver said he feels more confident now and is eager to build upon his rookie learning experience.
“Naturally, the nerves were there last season because I was out there trying to make a name for myself,” he said to the newspaper. “Not saying I’m not still trying to do that. It just helps to have some experience under my belt and some playing time. I’m able to take a deep breath every so often and enjoy it and have fun and play the way I know I can.”
Is Beebe focused on winning the No. 3 receiver job this summer?
“Honestly, I don’t even pay attention to it,” he said. “Looking back on it, the way I got here, and the way I stayed here, was going out there and doing the best I can and letting everything else fall into place. That’s what I’m going to continue to do.”
–Field Level Media
Raiders release RB Martin, sign DT Liuget
Raiders release RB Martin, sign DT Liuget
The Oakland Raiders released running back Doug Martin for
Raiders release RB Martin, sign DT Liuget
The Oakland Raiders released running back Doug Martin for the second time this year, the team announced Sunday.
Martin was placed on the Reserve/Injured List by the Raiders, who also released long snapper Andrew DePaola.
Oakland signed defensive tackle Corey Liuget and linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams on Sunday.
Martin led the team with 172 carries for 723 yards and four touchdowns in his lone season in Oakland in 2018. The 30-year-old Martin was released following the season before being re-signed in May after fellow running back Isaiah Crowell sustained a torn Achilles during offseason workouts.
Oakland is expected to hand the primary rushing duties to rookie Josh Jacobs, who was selected by the club with the 24th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Jacobs rushed for 640 yards and 11 touchdowns while playing in 15 games at Alabama last season. In three seasons, the 5-foot-10, 219-pound back rushed for 1,491 yards on 251 carries with 16 TDs and also caught five touchdown passes.
The Raiders also have fellow running backs Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington, James Butler and Mack Brown on the depth chart.
Liuget recorded 274 tackles, 24.0 sacks, six forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries in 108 games over his first eight seasons (2011-18) as a member of the Chargers.
Allen-Williams, who is an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina, made 176 tackles, 6.5 sacks and four interceptions in 43 games with the Gamecocks.
DePaola was placed on the Reserve/Injured List with a knee ailment sustained in last year’s season opener with the Raiders.
–Field Level Media
Redskins tab QB Keenum as Week 1 starter
Redskins tab QB Keenum as Week 1 starter Redskins tab QB Keenum as Week 1 starter
Case Keenum will open the season as the starting quarterback for the Washington Redskins, coach Jay Gruden announced on Sunday.
Keenum beat out rookie first-round pick Dwayne Haskins and fellow veteran Colt McCoy for the job. He was 16-for-30 for 213 yards with one touchdown over the first three games of the preseason.
The Redskins visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 8 in the season opener.
Alex Smith started for the Redskins last season but complications during and after surgery to repair a broken leg make his return this season extremely unlikely.
Keenum, 31, became available when Denver acquired Joe Flacco from the Baltimore Ravens. He has 54 NFL starts with the Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans.
McCoy, who turns 33 the night of the NFL regular-season opener between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers, had surgery to repair a broken right leg. He’s been in Washington since 2014, but made only six starts in those five seasons. He had just 41 pass attempts in the past four years and has been unavailable in the preseason.
Haskins, the 15th overall pick out of Ohio State, completed 22 of 41 passes with one touchdown and two interceptions in three preseason games. He was also sacked five times.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Raiders WR Brown loses second grievance hearing
Reports: Raiders WR Brown loses second grievance hearing
Oakland Raiders
Reports: Raiders WR Brown loses second grievance hearing
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown still can’t convince the NFL that he should be able to wear an out-of-code helmet, losing a second grievance hearing on the matter, according to multiple reports.
The news was not all bad for the veteran pass catcher, though, as ProFootballTalk reported Sunday that Brown is making progress on an eventual endorsement deal with multiple equipment makers for a model that is expected to be approved.
The ongoing saga has stemmed from the NFL’s advanced regulations for helmet safety. Brown, who has played nine seasons, all with the Pittsburgh Steelers, had been using a Schutt Air Advantage helmet that no longer is approved by the league.
Brown already lost one grievance on the matter, with the second grievance centered on a request for a one-year grace period. The second grievance hearing took place Friday, with ProFootballTalk reporting it also went in the league’s favor. The same independent arbitrator presided over both hearings.
Brown has left Raiders training camp twice, with one occasion linked to treatment for his injured feet. Brown was reportedly wearing an approved helmet at practice Tuesday.
–Field Level Media
Reports: MRI confirms torn ACL for Texans RB Miller
Reports: MRI confirms torn ACL for Texans RB Miller Reports: MRI confirms torn ACL for Texans RB Miller
Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller will miss the upcoming season after sustaining a torn ACL in his left knee, multiple outlets reported on Sunday.
Miller suffered the injury when his knee was hit by the helmet and shoulder pad of Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Maliek Collins during the first quarter of Saturday’s preseason game. Miller’s left foot was planted on contact, and the knee buckled inward.
Miller, 28, was seeing his first action of the preseason after rushing for 973 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games last season, reaching the Pro Bowl for the first time. He is entering the final season of a four-year, $26 million contract.
Recent trade acquisition Duke Johnson is expected to see an increased workload for the Texans, who released fellow running back D’Onta Foreman this offseason.
Johnson was acquired from the Cleveland Browns for a conditional draft pick earlier this month, with the selection becoming a third-rounder if the 25-year-old is active for at least 10 games.
“I think it’s a package deal,” Houston coach Bill O’Brien said when asked how the team will address the workload after losing Miller.
“It’s kind of early to talk about that, to nail that down right now, but, obviously, Duke would be in there.”
Johnson, Cleveland’s third-round pick in 2015, spent four seasons with the Browns. He totaled 3,456 yards from scrimmage along with eight receiving and five rushing touchdowns.
The Texans also have running backs Taiwan Jones, Karan Higdon, Buddy Howell, Damarea Crockett, Josh Ferguson and Cullen Gillaspia on the roster.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Panthers QB Newton walking without boot
Reports: Panthers QB Newton walking without boot
Carolina Panthers quarterback
Reports: Panthers QB Newton walking without boot
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was spotted Sunday without the walking boot he’d been wearing since he sprained his left foot, according to multiple reports.
Newton suffered the injury on Thursday in a preseason game against the New England Patriots.
On Saturday, head coach Ron Rivera said he was “cautiously optimistic” that Newton soon would be on the practice field.
“There really isn’t any timetable, but we’re going to do everything we can to make sure it’s right and ready to roll,” Rivera said after Saturday’s practice. “What we’re going to do is take it day by day because there is no timetable. So we’ll begin to focus in on what we need to as time progresses.”
On Sunday, Rivera didn’t go into any details about Newton shedding the boot.
“It means he’s progressing,” Rivera said, via The Athletic.
–Field Level Media
Runaway golf cart injures U.S. Open fans
Runaway golf cart injures U.S. Open fans Runaway golf cart injures U.S. Open fans
An unattended golf cart caused a scary scene Friday morning at the U.S. Open, injuring five people at Pebble Beach (Calif.) Golf Links.
The California Highway Patrol reported that the incident began when a vendor arrived at a concession stand near the 16th hole with his cart loaded with boxes.
The vendor stepped out of the cart, and one of the boxes fell on accelerator, prompting the vehicle to start moving. The vendor and four spectators, ages 25 to 82, were hurt, according to the (Salinas) Californian.
ESPN cited the CHP saying that one person sustained a broken arm while another had a spinal injury.
Multiple media outlets reported that one seriously injured person was transported to Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula, while those with lesser injuries were taken to Natividad Medical Center in Salinas.
Eyewitness Georgie Salant told golf.com, “We were standing in the concession line on the 16th hole when all of a sudden there was a runaway cart and one guy running after it, then a bunch of people running after it. It was actually coming straight for the concession line and then it turned, just on its own, and it didn’t stop! It started driving in circles. It ran over like, five people.”
Another unnamed witness told golf.com, “This one guy was trying to chase it and was diving after it trying to stop it, I think he was just a spectator. And he got injured diving after it. He was sitting on the ground for a while afterwards, not moving.
“Finally a guy jumped on it and turned the wheel really hard and then pushed the box off — it was crazy.”
The U.S. Golf Association, which runs the U.S. Open, issued a statement that listed a different number of injuries. The statement read: “Unfortunately, during today’s second round there was an incident involving a golf cart on the 16th hole that resulted in three spectators and a vendor being injured and requiring medical treatment. We will continue to monitor their conditions.”
–Field Level Media
Woods steamed after late second-round collapse
Woods steamed after late second-round collapse Woods steamed after late second-round collapse
Tiger Woods was failing to make a second-round dash at the U.S. Open and then the bottom fell out of his round.
Woods finished his Friday round with back-to-back bogeys — at Nos. 8 and 9 — for a 1-over 72 at Pebble Beach that left him in a foul mood.
Asked later by reporters if he was steaming, Woods said, “Yeah, I am. Not a very good finish.”
At that point, Woods was seven shots behind clubhouse leader Justin Rose of England with roughly half the field still on the scenic course in northern California.
Woods, at even-par 142, didn’t want to write himself off with 36 holes to go as he seeks his first U.S. Open win since his memorable 2008 triumph at Torrey Pines.
“Yeah, right now I’m still in the ballgame,” Woods said. “There’s so many guys with a chance to win. We’ve got a long way to go, and, you know, we’ll see how it shapes up for tomorrow.
“The golf course can be a little bit faster, a little bit more springy than it was today, and scores will continue to back up a little bit.”
Woods recorded a birdie on the par-4 11th on his second hole of the day before shooting par on 14 consecutive holes.
While he wasn’t making a splash, he wasn’t sinking either — until he reached the eighth hole and put his second shot in the rough to the right. He eventually two-putted for a bogey.
Woods’ tee shot on the ninth hole landed in a bunker, and his second shot settled into the heavy rough. After reaching the green, he again two-putted as his par putt slid wide left of the hole.
Woods was highly upset after walking off No. 9. After taking time to cool down, he said he knows he missed some key opportunities.
“It’s just a matter of leaving the ball in the right spots,” Woods said. “And yesterday I did that; today I didn’t. I was above the hole. And just wasn’t as crisp as I needed to be to put the ball below the hole each and every shot.”
–Field Level Media
Cowboys TE Gathers suspended for one game
Cowboys TE Gathers suspended for one game
Dallas Cowboys tight end
Cowboys TE Gathers suspended for one game
Dallas Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers has been suspended for one game without pay due to a violation of the NFL’s policy on substance abuse, the league announced Friday.
The discipline is related to Gathers’ arrest on Aug. 31 in Frisco, Texas, on suspicion of marijuana possession. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in March and avoided jail time.
Gathers, 25, is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games. He will be eligible to rejoin the Cowboys on Sept. 9, one day after the opener against the New York Giants.
Gathers caught three passes for 45 yards in 15 games last season in his first career NFL action. Dallas made him a sixth-round pick in 2016 even though he didn’t play college football.
Gathers played four seasons of basketball at Baylor from 2012-16 and became the first player in school history to compile more than 1,000 career points and rebounds. He finished his career with 1,208 points and 1,134 rebounds.
–Field Level Media
Luck retirement deals Colts into longshot range
Luck retirement deals Colts into longshot range
Andrew
Luck retirement deals Colts into longshot range
Andrew Luck is retiring from the NFL and the Indianapolis Colts are being cast as longshots in the AFC South and Super Bowl pictures.
Luck informed the team of his decision and will formally announce his retirement Sunday.
The Colts are left to piece together what remains, and NFL oddsmakers believe the sum of the leftover parts is not great.
Previously 12-1 and 15-1 at Bovada and PointsBet, the Colts are now found at 30-1 and worse at all regulated books.
The team’s AFC South odds dipped as well on the word that Jacoby Brissett would take the reins from Luck. Luck took the Colts to the playoffs in the four seasons in which he played all 16 games. The Colts did not make the postseason in the three other seasons.
Brissett is 5-12 overall as a starter.
While Indianapolis is not the same team it was in 2017, when Brissett filled in and went 4-11, he’s not viewed as a top-tier quarterback. Of course, Luck was, but a recent run of injuries — including shoulder and ankle injuries — apparently pushed Luck away from the game.
The result in Indianapolis is likely an extended run of tough luck.
–Field Level Media
Packers to release former second-round pick S Jones
Packers to release former second-round pick S Jones Packers to release former second-round pick S Jones
Safety Josh Jones’ time with the Green Bay Packers has come to an end.
Jones took to social media on Sunday morning to declare that the Packers have informed him of his release. The team, however, has yet to make an official transaction.
“It’s been real Green Bay. The Packers just informed me of my release,” Jones wrote on Twitter.
Jones, who went public in the offseason with his request to be traded, likely was in for a reduced workload after former Chicago Bears safety Adrian Amos signed a four-year contract in March. The Packers also moved up in the 2019 NFL Draft to select former Maryland safety Darnell Savage in the first round.
The 24-year-old Jones recorded 126 tackles, three sacks and an interception in 29 career games since being selected by the Packers in the second round of the 2017 draft. He collected 55 tackles and one sack last season.
Jones hasn’t practiced with the team since Aug. 11 because of an undisclosed illness.
–Field Level Media
Dolphins’ Flores: QB competition ‘could go either way’
Dolphins' Flores: QB competition 'could go either way'
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian
Dolphins’ Flores: QB competition ‘could go either way’
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores isn’t prepared to name his starting quarterback for the team’s season opener.
Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick started Thursday’s 22-7 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars and played into the second half before fellow offseason acquisition Josh Rosen flourished during his time under center.
“This could go either way. … I think they’re both working hard, both have leadership, both have done a lot of good things,” Flores said on Sunday. “This will be a hard decision for the staff.”
Flores said that he might not publicly name the Dolphins’ starting quarterback ahead of their season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 8.
Fitzpatrick struggled early against the Jaguars as the Dolphins punted on all four possessions in the first quarter. He completed 12 of 18 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown before ceding to Rosen, who went 5-of-7 for 59 yards and added four carries for 23 yards on the ground.
Rosen holds the edge in statistics accumulated during the preseason, as his completion percentage (62.2), yards per attempt (7.8) and touchdown drives (three) eclipse the totals of Fitzpatrick (53.1, 5.2, one).
Flores left the door open that all three quarterbacks on Miami’s roster — Rosen, Fitzpatrick and Jake Rudock — could play in Thursday’s preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints.
The Dolphins signed the 36-year-old Fitzpatrick in the offseason and also traded for the 22-year-old Rosen, who was a first-round draft pick by Arizona in 2018. Rosen became expendable when the Cardinals took quarterback Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft.
–Field Level Media
Leave a Comment