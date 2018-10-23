Giants-Falcons Stats
|New York
|0
|3
|3
|14—20
|Atlanta
|0
|10
|0
|13—23
|Second Quarter
Atl_Hall 47 pass from Ryan (Tavecchio kick), 4:51.
NYG_FG Rosas 31, :50.
Atl_FG Tavecchio 40, :03.
|Third Quarter
NYG_FG Rosas 36, 3:51.
|Fourth Quarter
Atl_FG Tavecchio 50, 14:55.
Atl_Coleman 30 run (Tavecchio kick), 7:47.
NYG_Barkley 2 run (pass failed), 4:47.
Atl_FG Tavecchio 56, 1:55.
NYG_Beckham 1 pass from Manning (Barkley run), :05.
A_72,756.
___
|NYG
|Atl
|First downs
|21
|22
|Total Net Yards
|433
|423
|Rushes-yards
|20-61
|20-67
|Passing
|372
|356
|Punt Returns
|2-29
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|4-82
|1-22
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-38-0
|31-39-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-27
|3-23
|Punts
|4-40.8
|3-44.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-58
|5-29
|Time of Possession
|27:43
|32:17
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New York, Barkley 14-43, Engram 1-10, Manning 3-7, Penny 1-2, Beckham 1-(minus 1). Atlanta, Coleman 11-50, Smith 7-16, Ryan 2-1.
PASSING_New York, Manning 27-38-0-399. Atlanta, Ryan 31-39-0-379.
RECEIVING_New York, Barkley 9-51, Beckham 8-143, S.Shepard 5-167, Engram 2-16, Ellison 2-11, Fowler 1-11. Atlanta, Jones 9-104, Ridley 5-43, Hall 3-63, Hooper 3-48, Coleman 2-32, Smith 2-29, Hardy 2-24, Sanu 2-21, Ortiz 2-7, Saubert 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
NFL Career Receptions Leaders
|Through Oct. 22, 2018
|(x-active)
|1. Jerry Rice
|1,549
|2. Tony Gonzalez
|1,325
|3. x-Larry Fitzgerald
|1,260
|4. Jason Witten
|1,152
|5. Marvin Harrison
|1,102
|6. Cris Carter
|1,101
|7. Tim Brown
|1,094
|Through Oct. 22, 2018
|(x-active)
|1. Jerry Rice
|1,549
|2. Tony Gonzalez
|1,325
|3. x-Larry Fitzgerald
|1,260
|4. Jason Witten
|1,152
|5. Marvin Harrison
|1,102
|6. Cris Carter
|1,101
|7. Tim Brown
|1,094
|8. Terrell Owens
|1,078
|9. x-Anquan Boldin
|1,076
|10. Reggie Wayne
|1,070
|11. Andre Johnson
|1,062
|12. Steve Smith
|1,031
|13. Isaac Bruce
|1,024
|14. Hines Ward
|1,000
Ryan throws for 379 yards, Falcons beat Giants 23-20
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Ryan threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Hall, Tevin Coleman broke loose on a 30-yard scoring run and the Atlanta Falcons added another chapter to New York's miserable season, beating the Giants 23-20 on Monday night.
Ryan completed his final 18 passes and finished 31 of 39
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Ryan threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Hall, Tevin Coleman broke loose on a 30-yard scoring run and the Atlanta Falcons added another chapter to New York’s miserable season, beating the Giants 23-20 on Monday night.
Ryan completed his final 18 passes and finished 31 of 39 for 379 yards, sending the Giants (1-6) to their fourth straight loss. Giorgio Tavecchio, filling in for injured Atlanta kicker Matt Bryant, sealed the victory for Atlanta (3-4) with the longest field goal of his career from 56 yards.
Facing one of the NFL’s worst defenses, New York botched its best scoring chance by going for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 1 early in the third quarter. To the surprise of no one who has seen the Giants stumble through the season, Eli Manning’s pass for tight end Scott Simonson fell harmlessly to the turf.
Manning was sacked four times but still managed to complete 27 of 38 for 399 yards. Odell Beckham hauled in eight passes for 143 yards, his fourth 100-yard receiving game of the season, and Sterling Shepard finished with 167 yards on five receptions.
The passing game got little help from the ground attack, however. Rookie Saquon Barkley was limited to 43 yards on 14 carries, forcing the Giants to go one-dimensional.
Both teams got off to sluggish starts offensively. The Falcons failed to cross midfield on their first three possessions, and the Giants weren’t much better.
Then, suddenly, Atlanta struck for two big plays to grab the lead. Ryan went down the left sideline to tight end Austin Hooper for a 36-yard gain, pushing the Falcons into New York territory for the first time. Then Ryan spotted Hall breaking free down the middle of the field, hitting him perfectly in stride for the touchdown.
The teams traded field goals in the final minute of the first half, sending the Falcons to the locker room with a 10-3 lead.
Tavecchio, who first connected from 40 yards, added a 50-yard kick that extended the lead to 13-6 on the opening play of the fourth quarter.
Coleman rumbled for another Atlanta TD without being touched, giving the home team some breathing room before the Giants finally showed some life offensively. Manning completed five passes for 61 yards before Barkley powered over from the 2 with 4:47 remaining for New York’s first TD of the game. But coach Pat Shurmur decided to go for 2, looking to put his team in position to win with another score.
Manning pass for Beckham was knocked away, and the Falcons drove for Tavecchio’s clinching field goal.
The Giants did manage a touchdown with 5 seconds remaining as Manning hooked up with Beckham on a 1-yard scoring play, but only after the quarterback was stuffed on two straight attempts to run it over, burning off most of the scant time on the clock.
INJURY REPORT
The Falcons lost another guard when Brandon Fusco went down late in the first half with a right ankle injury.
Fusco had to be helped off the field by a pair of trainers, and he was quickly taken to the locker room on a cart.
After initially announcing that Fusco’s return to the game was questionable, the Falcons declared him out.
Atlanta had already lost another starting guard, Andy Levitre, to a season-ending injury.
Ben Garland took Fusco’s spot on the line.
UP NEXT
Giants: New York returns home next Sunday to face NFC East-leading Washington (4-2).
Falcons: Atlanta also plays Washington in its next game — but not until Nov. 4 after a bye week.
___
Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paul%20newberry
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
NFL Career Completions
|Through Oct. 22, 2018
NFL quarterbacks with 4,000 or more completions (x-active):
|2. x-Drew Brees
|6,392
|1. Brett Favre
|6,300
|3. Peyton Manning
|6,125
|4. x-Tom Brady
|5,799
|5. Dan Marino
|4,967
|6. x-Eli Manning
|4,609
|Through Oct. 22, 2018
NFL quarterbacks with 4,000 or more completions (x-active):
|2. x-Drew Brees
|6,392
|1. Brett Favre
|6,300
|3. Peyton Manning
|6,125
|4. x-Tom Brady
|5,799
|5. Dan Marino
|4,967
|6. x-Eli Manning
|4,609
|7. x-Ben Roethlisberger
|4,334
|8. x-Philip Rivers
|4,323
|9. John Elway
|4,123
Report: Free agent WR Pryor almost fully healthy
Report: Free agent WR Pryor almost fully healthy
Free agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is almost back to full health and could return from a groin injury as soon as this weekend, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Pryor, 29, was released by the New York Jets on
Report: Free agent WR Pryor almost fully healthy
Free agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is almost back to full health and could return from a groin injury as soon as this weekend, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Pryor, 29, was released by the New York Jets on Saturday after only six games with the team. He has a groin tear that was expected to sideline him for two weeks, and New York let him go instead of waiting for him to get back to 100 percent.
The former Ohio State star had 14 catches for 235 yards and two touchdowns this season. He could represent another receiving option for teams that lost out on Amari Cooper, who was traded Monday from the Oakland Raiders to the Dallas Cowboys.
In 49 career games, Pryor has 113 receptions for 1,546 yards and seven touchdowns. The former signal-caller also has rushed for 647 yards and four touchdowns and has passed for 1,994 yards and nine touchdowns with 12 interceptions.
–Field Level Media
Raiders place RB Lynch on IR
Raiders place RB Lynch on IR
The Oakland Raiders placed running back Marshawn Lynch on injured reserve Monday, meaning he will miss the majority of the rest of the season.
Lynch -- who was expected to miss at least a month with a groin/core muscle injury suffered in Week 6
Raiders place RB Lynch on IR
The Oakland Raiders placed running back Marshawn Lynch on injured reserve Monday, meaning he will miss the majority of the rest of the season.
Lynch — who was expected to miss at least a month with a groin/core muscle injury suffered in Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks — would be eligible to return in Week 16 for a Christmas Eve meeting with the Denver Broncos, but it’s also possible he has played his last game for his hometown team.
Lynch, 32, is in the second year of a two-year, $9 million deal and will hit free agency after the season. He previously retired from the Seahawks after the 2015 season before returning to play for the Raiders, who may or may not remain in Oakland in 2019 before moving to Las Vegas in 2020.
The five-time Pro Bowler has 90 carries for 376 yards and three scores this season after posting a line of 207-891-7 in 2017.
The Raiders are expected to rely on Doug Martin and Jalen Richard in Lynch’s absence, with DeAndre Washington working in once he returns from a knee scope.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Cowboys acquire Raiders WR Cooper
NFL notebook: Cowboys acquire Raiders WR Cooper
The Dallas Cowboys acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Oakland Raiders on Monday for a 2019 first-round pick.
"He wanted the player, and he gave me the pick. That's what it came down to," Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie said of
NFL notebook: Cowboys acquire Raiders WR Cooper
The Dallas Cowboys acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Oakland Raiders on Monday for a 2019 first-round pick.
“He wanted the player, and he gave me the pick. That’s what it came down to,” Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie said of the phone call from Cowboys president Stephen Jones regarding Cooper.
“I hate to see good players go,” head coach Jon Gruden told ESPN. “I was on the practice field when Reggie came to me and said the Cowboys would do this for a No. 1, and I said, ‘let’s do it. ‘”
The move gives the Raiders five first-round picks over the next two years: three in 2019 and two in 2020. They had already acquired first-rounders in 2019 and 2020 in a preseason deal with the Chicago Bears in exchange for defensive end Khalil Mack.
–Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone announced Blake Bortles will remain the team’s starting quarterback in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles in London.
“I spoke to both quarterbacks this afternoon and told them that Blake will be our team’s starting quarterback,” Marrone said in a statement posted by the team a day after Bortles was benched in Sunday’s 20-7 loss to the Houston Texans. “I believe this gives us the best opportunity to win.”
According to multiple reports, the team will give Cody Kessler — who replaced Bortles on Sunday — some reps with the first team this week, and Bortles will be on a short leash.
–Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas said he loves playing in Denver but acknowledged his time with the team could be coming to an end, amid reports he could be traded before the Oct. 30 deadline.
“Of course, I want to be here, but I’ve been hearing it the whole season now, so I feel like somewhat it is true, my time here is coming up,” Thomas told reporters. “It’s football, man, it’s business. That’s what happens. It’s happened before. I never think it will happen to me, but I’m like everybody else. It happens once you get older.”
ESPN reported Sunday that the Broncos have not rebuffed a “handful” of teams that have reached out about trading for Thomas, though Denver plans to keep wideout Emmanuel Sanders.
— The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed linebackers Kwon Alexander and Jack Cichy on injured reserve after each player sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament in Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns.
An MRI confirmed both injuries. Alexander tore the ACL in his right knee after his leg buckled on a non-contact play shortly before halftime.
“Kwon was playing so well and he’s the heart and soul of our defense,” head coach Dirk Koetter said Monday. “It’s just very unfortunate. Our locker room at halftime was extremely emotional last night.”
–Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill will not play Thursday night at the Houston Texans, head coach Adam Gase confirmed.
Tannehill has missed consecutive games with a right (throwing) shoulder injury and is reportedly facing “an uphill challenge” in his recovery, though Gase said last week surgery is not expected to be an option.
Brock Osweiler will make his third straight start Thursday, this time against his former team. The Texans signed Osweiler to a four-year, $72 million deal in March 2016 but benched him in his 14th game with the team.
–New England Patriots rookie running back Sony Michel avoided serious injury to his left knee, according to an NFL Network report, after going down awkwardly in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.
According to the report, Michel has a sprained medial collateral ligament and could miss some time, but likely not much after an MRI exam showed no serious damage.
Michel, a 2018 first-round draft pick from Georgia, was helped off the field after his leg was twisted by Bears defensive end Bilal Nichols. Michel fumbled on the play. Before being carted off the field and into the locker room, he gained 35 yards on five touches, bringing his season total to 453 yards on 99 touches.
–The Pittsburgh Steelers returned to team headquarters after their Week 7 bye, again with no sign of disgruntled holdout running back Le’Veon Bell, according to multiple reports.
Previously, Bell told ESPN that he intends to end his holdout at some point to play this season, his sixth in the NFL, and it was speculated he’d be back by now. Bell has refused to sign the team’s $14.54 million franchise tag and wants a new contract. With each week he sits out, he is forfeiting $850,000.
Without Bell, the Steelers are 3-2-1 and in first place in the AFC North. Second-year running back James Conner has emerged as a replacement for Bell, carrying the ball 103 times for 453 yards and seven touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Seahawks LB Wright finally nearing return
Seahawks LB Wright finally nearing return
Arizona Cardinals: Rookie wideout Christian Kirk told reporters Monday that interim offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich isn't going to "try and reinvent the wheel," but he will look to kick-start the league's worst offense with a few different tactics. One could be throwing the ball more to David
Seahawks LB Wright finally nearing return
Arizona Cardinals: Rookie wideout Christian Kirk told reporters Monday that interim offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich isn’t going to “try and reinvent the wheel,” but he will look to kick-start the league’s worst offense with a few different tactics. One could be throwing the ball more to David Johnson, which the team did 120 times during his All-Pro 2016 campaign, a year in which Leftwich was an intern on the Cardinals’ coaching staff. “With 2016 being my best year, that’s a good thing to hear,” a smiling Johnson told reporters. Rookie quarterback Josh Rosen missed practice Monday with a toe injured late in the Cardinals’ loss to Denver on Thursday, but he is expected to return Wednesday, head coach Steve Wilks said.
Los Angeles Rams: L.A. racked up 39 points before pulling its starters Sunday against the 49ers, but the Rams couldn’t help but look back on missed opportunities to add more points. “So many plays out there that I can even think of right now that we kind of just left on the field,” quarterback Jared Goff told reporters. The team kicked three field goals of 37 yards or less after stalling in the red zone, a week after scoring just two touchdowns in five trips inside the 20-yard line at Denver. “I know (coach) Sean (McVay’s) going to be hard on himself,” Goff said. “I’m going to be hard on myself. I want to be better down there. Continue to finish with touchdowns.”
San Francisco 49ers: The Sunday loss dropped San Francisco to 1-6, and the 49ers are now dead last in the NFL in turnover margin at minus-15. They’ve committed 12 turnovers in the past three games while failing to record a single takeaway. “We were way too careless with the ball, having those four turnovers, the blocked punt,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday of the loss to the Rams. He added that the whole defense has been culpable for the lack of takeaways. “By no means is it one person, it’s a little bit of everybody,” Shanahan said. “When you’re playing zone defense, you’ve got seven guys looking at the quarterback. You want to put the quarterback under duress, that’s where you get some tips, overthrows and things like that. That’s where you get your picks.”
Seattle Seahawks: Having had a revolving door at weak-side linebacker for much of the season, the Seahawks finally appear close to their old selves. K.J. Wright, a Pro Bowler in 2016, appears likely to make his season debut on Sunday at Detroit after missing the first six games recovering from a preseason knee ‘scope, though coach Pete Carroll declined to say for sure that Wright would play. Carroll also said the team expects to get more clarity on Tuesday about the status of suspended linebacker Mychal Kendricks, who met with the NFL on Monday. Kendricks pleaded guilty to insider-trading charges earlier this year.
–Field Level Media
Raiders’ McKenzie: Gruden ‘not pushing me out’
Raiders' McKenzie: Gruden 'not pushing me out'
Denver Broncos: Head coach Vance Joseph shook off recent reports saying the team is considering trading wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, telling reporters he hasn't heard anything on the matter from general manager John Elway. "It's rumors, it's gossip," Joseph said. "It doesn't matter to our football
Raiders’ McKenzie: Gruden ‘not pushing me out’
Denver Broncos: Head coach Vance Joseph shook off recent reports saying the team is considering trading wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, telling reporters he hasn’t heard anything on the matter from general manager John Elway. “It’s rumors, it’s gossip,” Joseph said. “It doesn’t matter to our football team, really. Our only concern is the Chiefs and that’s on Sunday.” Thomas himself acknowledged he’s heard the chatter, and while he wants to stay in Denver, he thinks the end of his tenure could be near. “Of course, I want to be here, but I’ve been hearing it the whole season now, so I feel like somewhat it is true, my time here is coming up,” said Thomas, the team’s longest tenured player. “But I don’t know.”
Kansas City Chiefs: Entering with one of the league’s worst defenses, Kansas City held Cincinnati to just 10 points on Sunday night, 11 points lower than the Bengals’ previous lowest total this season. Head coach Andy Reid said Monday he’s seen coordinator Bob Sutton’s group making progress. “Bob’s game plan from the defensive side was really perfect for what Cincinnati does, and I thought our guys executed it fast and with an aggressive mentality there,” Reid said. “… I thought we took a step in the right direction there, and I think that’s important as you go through the year.” The Chiefs allowed a season-high 43 points to the New England Patriots in Week 6, but they allowed just 14 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5.
Los Angeles Chargers: The Bolts opened Sunday’s game in London with a bang — with Philip Rivers hitting Tyrell Williams for a 75-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage — and they knew they were going to do so. “That’s something that we saw, and (QBs coach Shane Steichen) told me, the first play of the game was going to be a touchdown,” head coach Anthony Lynn said. “And it was. So that’s preparation … me and the quarterback coach, we get together all the time before the game, and we just go through a lot of things. He looked at that play, and he said, ‘That’s going to be a touchdown, Coach.’ He was right. Shane (was right).”
Oakland Raiders: After the team dealt away another one of his top draft picks, Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie rejected the suggestion that head coach Jon Gruden could force McKenzie out in Oakland. “He’s not pushing me out,” McKenzie said. “That’s not happening.” McKenzie, with a smile, also referred to himself as “untouchable” when asked if anyone on the roster is beyond being available via trade. Previous reports have suggested Gruden is looking to bring in his own personnel czar, with former colleague and current Washington Redskins team president Bruce Allen being a candidate. Specific to the Amari Cooper trade, McKenzie sounded like he was clearly on board with shipping the 2015 fourth overall pick to the Dallas Cowboys for a first-rounder. “It was an opportunity that I couldn’t pass on to get a first-round pick,” McKenzie said. “In this business here, I thought that was invaluable for me. It was something I felt like I had to do.”
–Field Level Media
Unbeaten LA Rams rolling behind Aaron Donald’s dominance
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Although Sean McVay was standing on the sideline to watch it, the head coach still had to check the video before he truly realized the scope of Aaron Donald's dominance in the Los Angeles Rams' latest win.
The All-Pro defensive lineman was in vintage form against the San Francisco
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Although Sean McVay was standing on the sideline to watch it, the head coach still had to check the video before he truly realized the scope of Aaron Donald’s dominance in the Los Angeles Rams’ latest win.
The All-Pro defensive lineman was in vintage form against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, leading a stellar defensive effort as the Rams (7-0) extended their longest perfect start to a season since 1985 with a 39-10 victory.
McVay saw Donald’s four sacks, and he knew Donald had forced a fumble that led to a score. Turns out, there was much more.
“I knew he had a really productive day, but then you go back and you just tally up all the plays that he made,” McVay said. “How he’s getting there and affecting and influencing the game in a variety of ways from his position was really impressive. That’s why he’s the man.”
Donald is back at the peak of his disruptive powers after a self-described slow start to the season possibly caused by missing the Rams’ entire offseason program and preseason during his contract holdout. With the $135 million man causing regular misery for opponents’ offenses, the rest of the Rams’ defense is backing him up with big plays — particularly against offenses that are still works in progress, such as the Niners’ injury-plagued unit.
All told in Santa Clara, Donald had nine tackles, five quarterback hits, six tackles for loss, that forced fumble from Matt Breida and a fumble recovery.
Los Angeles will need Donald’s leadership during its upcoming four-game stretch against four of the NFL’s best quarterbacks. The Rams are the NFL’s only unbeaten team as they begin the gauntlet with a visit from Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (3-2-1) on Sunday.
McVay and Wade Phillips, his veteran defensive coordinator, haven’t said much to their players about the Rams’ unbeaten record yet. They’re aware of the length and difficulty of a full NFL season, and they don’t want the Rams to get ahead of their next challenge — particularly not before their bye week next month.
“The narrative is written every single week, and we want to continue to try to do a good job,” McVay said. “We don’t have to do anything other than try to be the best that we can one day at a time, and hopefully that leads to a good performance.”
The rest of the defense fed off the advantages created by Donald’s performance by forcing two fumbles and two interceptions. None of those turnovers arose from lucky bounces or deflections: Instead, McVay praised his defense for actively making plays to create opportunities for the Rams’ prolific offense.
“That was a big part of being able to win,” McVay said. “Get those short fields. Ultimately, it’s about scoring points. The yards are the yards. That doesn’t matter. What matters to us is scoring as many points as we can.”
McVay’s offense could be healthier when the Packers get to town on Sunday. Playmaking receiver Cooper Kupp is making steady progress back from the knee injury that sidelined him against the Niners, although McVay isn’t sure whether he’ll need one more week of rehab before playing again.
___
More AP NFL: www.apnews.com/tags/NFL and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Falcons guard Fusco leaves game with right ankle injury
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons right guard Brandon Fusco has suffered a right ankle injury and won't return to Monday night's game against the New York Giants.
Fusco did not put weight on his right leg as he was helped off the field late in the second quarter. Minutes later, he was driven
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons right guard Brandon Fusco has suffered a right ankle injury and won’t return to Monday night’s game against the New York Giants.
Fusco did not put weight on his right leg as he was helped off the field late in the second quarter. Minutes later, he was driven on a cart to the locker room and was ruled out to return.
Ben Garland took over for Fusco to start the second half. The Falcons already have lost a starting guard, Andy Levitre, to a season-ending arm injury.
Giants cornerback Eli Apple limped off the field following the same second-quarter play. Apple returned to start the second half.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
49ers safety Colbert likely out for season with ankle injury
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers free safety Adrian Colbert likely will miss the rest of the season with a high ankle sprain he suffered Sunday.
The 49ers placed Colbert on injured reserve Monday and signed quarterback Tom Savage to a one-year contract to take his roster spot.
Coach Kyle Shanahan
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers free safety Adrian Colbert likely will miss the rest of the season with a high ankle sprain he suffered Sunday.
The 49ers placed Colbert on injured reserve Monday and signed quarterback Tom Savage to a one-year contract to take his roster spot.
Coach Kyle Shanahan estimated Colbert would be sidelined for six to eight weeks. He would be eligible to come off IR for the 49ers’ second-to-last game, at home against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 23.
But Shanahan talked as if Colbert, a second-year player out of Miami, will be shut down for the season. Rookie D.J. Reed will get the first opportunity to start at free safety in his absence.
“It’s tough. It’s part of football, though,” Shanahan said. “It’s not the first time that’s happened. Colbert is one of those guys who got his opportunity last year because a lot of guys went down.”
The 28-year-old Savage, who made nine starts over three seasons with the Houston Texans, originally signed with San Francisco last Tuesday. He was waived Saturday when the 49ers promoted defensive back Tyvis Powell from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Rams because of injuries in the secondary.
But Savage was quickly re-signed to provide San Francisco with a third quarterback alongside starter C.J. Beathard and backup Nick Mullens. The 49ers lost Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 3 to a torn ACL.
Shanahan remained firmly committed to Beathard on Monday despite a shaky performance in Sunday’s 39-10 loss to the Rams.
Beathard threw two interceptions and lost a fumble, giving him seven interceptions and three lost fumbles in five games (four starts). San Francisco (1-6) is winless since Beathard took over for Garoppolo.
“We’ve had 18 turnovers this year,” Shanahan said. “I’ve watched every single one, definitely more than once. I recommend you guys (the media) do it too. You guys will see there’s a lot of people involved in each one.”
The 49ers have an NFL-worst minus-15 turnover ratio, and the offense is only half the problem. San Francisco has forced just three turnovers — one interception and two fumbles — in seven games.
Colbert is one of a few second-year defensive players — linebacker Reuben Foster and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon are others — who haven’t made the impact that was anticipated after their promising rookie seasons.
Addressing his group of second-year defenders as a whole, Shanahan said: “Those guys worked extremely hard in the offseason. They came in ready to take it to another level and they haven’t done that so far. That stuff’s hard.”
Shanahan praised Colbert, however, saying the free safety was enjoying a strong game Sunday before hurting his ankle while trying to intercept interception on a deep pass in the third quarter.
NOTES: Running back Matt Breida is day-to-day after tweaking his left ankle Sunday, but “his strength is good,” Shanahan said. … Receivers Marquise Goodwin (ankle) and Pierre Garcon (knee) and strong safety Jaquiski Tartt (stinger) will be evaluated Wednesday. … Foster (shoulder) is expected to practice Wednesday.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Bills brace for prime-time game versus Pats after latest dud
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills' offense remains anemic and turnover-prone. And their defense is suddenly springing leaks again.
As if things can't get much worse, the young and patchwork Bills follow up their 37-5 meltdown at Indianapolis on Sunday by preparing to host Tom Brady and the New England Patriots
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills’ offense remains anemic and turnover-prone. And their defense is suddenly springing leaks again.
As if things can’t get much worse, the young and patchwork Bills follow up their 37-5 meltdown at Indianapolis on Sunday by preparing to host Tom Brady and the New England Patriots next week — and in a prime-time setting, no less.
Coach Sean McDermott acknowledged the challenge ahead by noting how the Patriots are far more accustomed to playing on a national stage such as Monday Night Football, as opposed to Buffalo — a team more familiar with early Sunday afternoon kickoffs.
“The better team you have, the more prime-time games you get,” McDermott said Monday. “So yeah, you can say give them the advantage because they’ve been there before.”
And that was after McDermott noted how relatively inexperienced the Bills are in saying: “I’ve got a young football team on my hands.”
It shows.
A year after ending a 17-season playoff drought, the Bills (2-5) are enduring the telltale signs of being in transition after going through yet another offseason roster overhaul as part of their intention to rebuild through youth.
One of those rookies won’t be in the lineup against the AFC East-leading Patriots (5-2), who are 31-4 against Buffalo in their past 35 meetings, and 7-0 overall in prime-time games.
McDermott announced rookie quarterback Josh Allen will miss his second game with a bruised elbow on his right arm.
That leaves veteran Derek Anderson preparing to make his second start some three weeks after being lured out of semiretirement.
The 13th-year player showed some rust by throwing three interceptions and losing a fumble against the Colts in his first start in nearly two years.
Despite his unfamiliarity with Buffalo’s playbook and personnel, Anderson did go 20 of 31 for 175 yards, which marked the most yards passing by a Bills quarterback in four weeks.
Buffalo’s offense, however, is at best a work in progress no matter who’s at quarterback, including Nathan Peterman, who lost the starting job midway through a 47-3 season-opening loss at Baltimore.
The Bills have scored just 81 points. It’s the third-lowest total in franchise history through seven games, and worst since Buffalo scored 75 in getting off to a 1-6 start in 1977.
The Bills have yet to top 20 first downs in a game. And the seven offensive touchdowns scored through seven games are the fewest over the same span since Buffalo managed six on offense to open the 2007 season.
The Bills have been so inept, only eight of 22 drives have crossed midfield over the past two games. The Patriots, by comparison, had six of 10 drives cross midfield alone in their 38-31 win at Chicago on Sunday.
“I think we’d all like to be out there posting 50 points (a game),” McDermott said. “That’s just not where we are right now. So we just have to understand who we are, where we are in this process of trying to get this thing going in the right direction.”
The game against the Colts was the latest indication of how the Bills stand little chance of being competitive if their defense unravels.
Though five offensive turnovers played a factor, Buffalo surrendered 220 yards rushing and four touchdowns passing — both season worsts. The Bills also forced no takeaways after generating 11 in their previous four outings.
The Colts scored on their final four possessions of the first half to build a 24-0 lead, marking the third time this season Buffalo has trailed by 22 or more points after two quarters.
It was an uncharacteristic outing for a defense that combined to allow just four touchdowns and had 15 sacks in its previous four games.
Coordinator Leslie Frazier described the issues against the run as being correctible.
“It’s disappointing,” Frazier said. “We’re trying to set the standard on defense, and we didn’t play up to our standard yesterday. It was not playoff-caliber, and we’ve got to play better.”
NOTES: RB LeSean McCoy’s status remains uncertain as he continues to be monitored for a concussion after being hurt on the second play from scrimmage. … Starting DE Trent Murphy is listed week to week after hurting his knee.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Knee injury sidelines Buccaneers LB Alexander for season
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay's struggling defense will be without middle linebacker Kwon Alexander for the remainder of the season.
The fourth-year pro was injured during the first half of Sunday's 26-23 overtime victory over the Cleveland Browns.
A MRI performed Monday confirmed that the 24-year-old, a fourth-round draft pick in 2015,
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay’s struggling defense will be without middle linebacker Kwon Alexander for the remainder of the season.
The fourth-year pro was injured during the first half of Sunday’s 26-23 overtime victory over the Cleveland Browns.
A MRI performed Monday confirmed that the 24-year-old, a fourth-round draft pick in 2015, has a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.
“It’s unfortunate,” coach Dirk Koetter said. “Kwon was playing so well, and was the heart and soul of our defense.”
Koetter said backup linebacker Jack Cichy also suffered a season-ending knee injury against Cleveland and will miss the remainder of the year.
“Our locker room at halftime was extremely emotional,” Koetter said. “Kwon came out of the training room right about the time we were getting ready to go back on the field. It was emotional. You could tell guys really care (about him).”
Alexander has started all 46 games he’s appeared in during his NFL career. He was a Pro Bowl selection two years ago and was having one of his best games of the season when he took an awkward step while rushing the passer and tumbled to the ground in the final minute of the second quarter.
He walked off the field and to the locker room without help, but he did not play the second half.
“Guys like Kwon mean everything to this team, and I have empathy for him,” quarterback Jameis Winston said.
“Before we left out there for halftime, he was like: ‘Never take anything for granted.’ He’s so right,” Winston added. “We see the passion he plays with. We see the heart he puts in the locker room. … We’re going to miss him, and I know he is going to make an amazing comeback.”
Losing Alexander and Cichy will severely test a unit that was criticized for its play during a three-game losing streak that followed a 2-0 start.
Cornerback Vernon Hargreves III and safety Chris Conte were placed on injured reserve in September. First-round draft pick Vita Vea missed most of training camp and the start of the season with a calf problem, and four other players — tackles Gerald McCoy and Beau Allen, end Vinny Curry and cornerback Brent Grimes — have missed at least one start because of injuries.
With Tampa Bay sitting at or near the bottom of the league in several key categories, including points allowed, defensive coordinator Mike Smith was fired last week and replaced by linebackers coach Mark Duffner.
The defense was sharper in its first game under Duffner, sacking Baker Mayfield five times and yielding a season-low 305 yards to the offensively challenged Browns.
“You’ve got to have a next-man-up mentality. Kwon is a key piece to this defense,” linebacker Lavonte David said, adding that several reserves stepped up and played well while filling in for McCoy, Curry and Alexander against Cleveland.
“Those guys … filled the void, and that’s what you’ve got to do,” David added. “You never know when your number’s going to get called, and their numbers were called (Sunday).”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Seahawks back from bye with Wright, Dickson practicing
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks returned from their bye week with two key players back on the field after missing the first six games due to injuries.
The Seahawks welcomed back linebacker K.J. Wright and tight end Ed Dickson to practice Monday as they began preparations for Sunday's game against Detroit.
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks returned from their bye week with two key players back on the field after missing the first six games due to injuries.
The Seahawks welcomed back linebacker K.J. Wright and tight end Ed Dickson to practice Monday as they began preparations for Sunday’s game against Detroit.
Wright’s return has been a long time coming after he underwent what was deemed minor arthroscopic knee surgery following Seattle’s third preseason game in August. The team initially believed Wright would be back within a few weeks, but a setback in his recovery extended the rehab and ultimately led to the starting linebacker missing nearly two months.
“We’re not too bad right now,” coach Pete Carroll said. “We’re fortunate we’re coming out the last few games we’ve made it through for the most part. Guys felt good coming out of last week and going into the break. It helped us and to get a few guys back, too, it’s a nice little boost.”
Dickson was placed on the non-football injury list before the start of training camp due to groin and quadriceps injuries and never made it into camp, meaning he had to be a spectator for the first six games of the season. Dickson was likely ready to return a couple of weeks ago, but being on the NFL list required him to miss six games.
Dickson’s return will be a big boost to a position that suffered a setback when rookie Will Dissly injured a patellar tendon in the Week 4 victory over Arizona. Carroll said Dickson ramped up the intensity of his workouts in the past couple weeks in the hopes of being able to play this Sunday.
“They’ve been working really hard so this isn’t a big jump for them. That’s part of the rehab, particularly for Ed who has had a long time to work at this,” Carroll said. “He’s been running really hard so he should not feel like it’s a big step for him to get back on the practice field and should be able to play extensively on the weekend should he make it through the week.”
Also back at practice for Seattle was rookie defensive lineman Rasheem Green, who had missed three games with an ankle injury, and tight end Nick Vannett after he missed the game in London due to a back injury.
NOTES: Carroll said LB Mychal Kendricks, indefinitely suspended by the NFL for his conviction on insider trading charges, had a scheduled hearing with the league Monday. Carroll said he was hoping to hear something from the league Tuesday. … Carroll said he reassured the team that nothing is expected to change in the wake of owner Paul Allen’s death last week. “We’re fine. Everything is going to be like we’ve been doing it We’ll carry on with the same intensity and expectations and support and all of that, and that it was our job to carry on in the fashion that Paul wanted us to.” … Seattle claimed LB Emmanuel Ellerbee off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers after safety T.J. Green left the team. Carroll said Green indicated he didn’t want to continue playing.
___
For more NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Vrabel, Titans working to fix issues before breaking for bye
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will not be escaping quickly now that they're back from London and mired in a three-game skid.
First-year head coach Mike Vrabel wants to look closely at what the Titans (3-4) must fix to snap that skid that cost them the lead in the AFC South
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will not be escaping quickly now that they’re back from London and mired in a three-game skid.
First-year head coach Mike Vrabel wants to look closely at what the Titans (3-4) must fix to snap that skid that cost them the lead in the AFC South for a franchise that hasn’t won its division since 2008. The Titans also get a little bit more time around their bye with their next game not until Nov. 5 in prime-time at Dallas.
“Losing is never going to feel good,” Vrabel said Monday. “I think that they realize that things aren’t broken. We just have to fix a few things and finish off a game. We have to try to figure out a way to win a game.”
Vrabel gave the Titans the day off Monday after Tennessee arrived back in Nashville in the wee hours from their 20-19 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in London. The Titans will work Tuesday and Wednesday before getting their break for the bye.
Even with a day to think about his decision to go for the 2-point conversion and the lead with 31 seconds left, Vrabel still isn’t second-guessing himself or offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur. Marcus Mariota’s pass to Taywan Taylor was incomplete, even though Dion Lewis appeared open to the right side on a day he caught all six passes thrown to him for 64 yards.
Vrabel refused to call that a misread by Mariota.
“We didn’t execute the play,” Vrabel said. “We didn’t score, we didn’t get open well enough. We didn’t block well enough. Unfortunately, that’s not good. That’s not good enough.”
As the Titans look at themselves, dropped passes remain an issue for an offense that ranks 30th in yards passing and 30th in points scored per game. The Titans rank second in the NFL dropping 6.3 percent of passes overall with the third-most drops on third down, according to NFL Matchup on ESPN.
Taylor dropped a pass earlier in the fourth quarter and caught only one pass for 8 yards. Corey Davis, the fifth overall pick in 2017, caught three for 10 yards. He also dropped a pass on the same drive as Taylor, failing to bring in the ball with one hand.
The Titans rank eighth in the NFL in passing defense, yet giving up long passes remains an issue. They gave up a 75-yard touchdown pass on the Chargers’ first offensive play and a 55-yarder for the only TDs allowed by a Tennessee defense that ranks third in fewest points allowed per game.
Cornerback Malcolm Butler, the Titans’ big free agent addition in March didn’t start and was limited to 29 snaps. Vrabel said there were a lot of problems on the two TD passes allowed and he wants players not trying to do someone else’s job.
Tennessee ended a TD drought that spanned 155 minutes, 17 seconds, and the Titans allowed only two sacks after giving up a franchise-worst 11 in being shut out by Baltimore last week. They outgained the Chargers 390-344 and held the ball for more than 35 minutes with a season-high 164 yards rushing.
The schedule doesn’t ease after the bye with the trip to Dallas followed by hosting New England in the Titans’ lone home game in November followed by division road trips to Indianapolis and Houston.
Vrabel said he doesn’t think any of the Titans have done the best they can and everyone needs to practice and prepare better.
“Ultimately, it comes down to our performance on Sunday,” Vrabel said.
___
Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Browns’ Jackson clarifies: Haley calls plays
Browns' Jackson clarifies: Haley calls plays
Baltimore Ravens: Head coach John Harbaugh said Monday there was no finger-pointing in the locker room after a one-point loss to the New Orleans Saints, 24-23, on Sunday. The game appeared headed to overtime when Justin Tucker missed his first extra point since high school. "That's
Browns’ Jackson clarifies: Haley calls plays
Baltimore Ravens: Head coach John Harbaugh said Monday there was no finger-pointing in the locker room after a one-point loss to the New Orleans Saints, 24-23, on Sunday. The game appeared headed to overtime when Justin Tucker missed his first extra point since high school. “That’s one thing I love about our team, the character of our team,” Harbaugh said. “I just think we have guys that take responsibility. Every one of us … the first thing all of our guys do is look at themselves and say, ‘What could I have done better?'”
Cincinnati Bengals: Andy Dalton attempted to quell sky-is-falling talk after a 45-10 loss in primetime on Sunday night at Kansas City. The Bengals gave up more points than they have in any game since Dalton and A.J. Green have teamed up on offense (eight seasons), and the 35-point margin was two points shy of a franchise worst. “There is a lot of season left and a lot of things out in front of us. It is just one game. We have another one next week,” Dalton said. “As much as this one sucks, everything is still right there. We are in a great position. We have to go take advantage of it.”
Cleveland Browns: There are no plans for head coach Hue Jackson to use his play-caller trump card and bump offensive coordinator Todd Haley out of that role, he clarified Monday. “I never said I would take over the play-calling,” Jackson said Monday. “I said I wanted to help.” Jackson’s comments are contrary to his statement following a 26-23 overtime loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday, when he said he would be within his rights as head coach to call plays. But Jackson also said, “He’s the play-caller. Trust me when I say I’m not trying to create an issue here.”
Pittsburgh Steelers: Offensive guard Ramon Foster said the Steelers aren’t holding their breath for Le’Veon Bell’s return because he hasn’t been in contact with players in the locker room. While speculation centered around a Week 8 return, the Steelers opened preparation for the Browns without Bell on Monday. “I haven’t talked to him, nobody has,” Foster said “We’re in a wait-and-see situation like you guys.” Foster voiced frustration with Bell’s absence before Week 1, saying “What do you do?” Foster said to reporters. “Here’s a guy who doesn’t give a damn, so I guess we’ll treat it as such. I just hate it came to this. …He’s making seven times what I make, twice as much as (left tackle) Al (Villanueva) is making and we’re the guys who do it for him.”
–Field Level Media
Broncos WR Thomas: ‘Time here is coming up’
Broncos WR Thomas: 'Time here is coming up'
Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas said Monday he loves playing in Denver but acknowledged his time with the team could be coming to an end, amid reports he could be traded before the Oct. 30 deadline.
"Of course, I want to be
Broncos WR Thomas: ‘Time here is coming up’
Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas said Monday he loves playing in Denver but acknowledged his time with the team could be coming to an end, amid reports he could be traded before the Oct. 30 deadline.
“Of course, I want to be here, but I’ve been hearing it the whole season now, so I feel like somewhat it is true, my time here is coming up,” Thomas told reporters. “But I don’t know.”
ESPN reported Sunday that the Broncos have not rebuffed a “handful” of teams that have reached out about trading for Thomas, though Denver is not interested in dealing wideout Emmanuel Sanders.
“I’ve seen a couple of ’em,” Thomas said of the trade reports. “It’s football, man, it’s business. That’s what happens. It’s happened before. I never think it will happen to me, but I’m like everybody else. It happens once you get older.”
Thomas, who turns 31 in December, added that it’s “a good thing if somebody is interested because then I can still play ball.” He revealed before the season he had once planned to retire after 2018 or 2019 because of chronic hip issues, but those worries have since been allayed and he now hopes to play into his mid-30s.
Head coach Vance Joseph shook off the mention of trade reports when addressing the media Monday.
“It’s rumors, it’s gossip, doesn’t matter to our football team,” Joseph said. “Our only concern is the Chiefs and that’s on Sunday.”
The emergence of 2018 second-round pick Courtland Sutton has reportedly made it unlikely Thomas will see his $14 million salary in 2019, the final year of his deal. The team could deal Thomas for compensation now or release him after the season for nothing. Either way, it would incur a dead-money charge of $3.5 million in 2019.
Thomas has 33 receptions for 372 yards and three scores this year after posting 83 grabs for 949 yards and five touchdowns in 2017. That was the four-time Pro Bowler’s first time failing to hit 1,000 yards in a season since 2012, his third season.
A first-round pick in 2010, Thomas is the Broncos’ longest-tenured player. He is due $5 million over the remainder of this season before 2019’s $14 million salary.
–Field Level Media
Redskins’ defense credited for shutting down Cowboys, Elliott
Redskins' defense credited for shutting down Cowboys, Elliott
Dallas Cowboys Long snapper L.P. Ladouceur said he was confused by the snap infraction penalty called against him at the end of the Cowboys' 20-17 loss to Washington on Sunday. He was penalized for adjusting his hands on the ball before a 47-yard field goal
Redskins’ defense credited for shutting down Cowboys, Elliott
Dallas Cowboys Long snapper L.P. Ladouceur said he was confused by the snap infraction penalty called against him at the end of the Cowboys’ 20-17 loss to Washington on Sunday. He was penalized for adjusting his hands on the ball before a 47-yard field goal attempt to tie the game. As he moved his hands, a number of Redskins’ defenders jumped offsides. The penalty made the field-goal attempt a 52-yarder, which kicker Brett Maher missed. “They told me I was the one responsible for the false start and I did the same exact thing I usually do,” he said, according to The Dallas Morning News. “… Exact same thing I’ve been doing for 14 years.” Former NFL coach and current NBC analyst Tony Dungy disagreed with the call. “This was a terrible call,” he said on NBC’s Sunday night telecast. “An illegal snap has to be abrupt movement or something unusual. The Dallas center is neither one of those – he’s not abrupt and he’s not unusual. That is his normal motion.”
New York Giants: Eli Manning will line up Monday night in Atlanta behind a revamped offensive line. According to reports, Spencer Pulley will start at center, and John Greco will move to right guard. Greco is moving back to his normal spot after taking over for center Jon Halapio, who suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2. Patrick Omameh, who had been starting at right guard and struggling, was left off the active roster this week and did not make the trip to Atlanta. Pulley started all 16 games for the Los Angeles Chargers last season but was placed on waivers in the summer and claimed by the Giants before Week 1. He hasn’t played much this season, but with the struggles the line has had protecting Manning, coach Pat Shurmur is making the move. Pulley has been taking reps with both the starters and the second team in practice. “I’ve been working in with everybody,” he told NJ Advance Media recently. “Just trying to figure out how this guy plays, or this guy’s tendencies. I think I’ve worked myself in well. The more and more reps I can get, the better it will be.”
Philadelphia Eagles: A lot is expected of a defending Super Bowl champion the following season. Sitting at 3-4 nearly halfway through the NFL season, Eagles coach Doug Pederson said his team shouldn’t worry about such expectations. “Quite frankly I told them, we have to learn from these,” Pederson told reporters Sunday after the Eagles squandered a 17-point lead and lost 21-17 to the Carolina Panthers. “These are things, these are games that galvanize football teams. This is going to do that. This is going to bring us even closer.” He added: “I basically told them the pressure is off. No one in the outside world is giving us a chance to do much of anything, so the pressure is off. So we can go play, have fun and just relax. There’s a lot of football ahead and we still have a bunch of games. Anything is possible, anything can happen and we still treat it as one week at a time.”
Washington Redskins: The Redskins beat Dallas on Sunday in large part by stifling the Cowboys’ potent run game. They held Dallas to 73 yards rushing and limited star running back Ezekiel Elliott to 33 yards on 15 attempts. Cornerback Josh Norman told ESPN that the defense is coming into its own. “They draft for the opponents we face, and if you don’t win in the trenches in this division, you’re not winning many football games,” Norman said about Washington’s defensive line following the 20-17 victory. “That’s just the end of the story. They won the battle today … and now we’re starting to whoop some tail.” It was the second-worst perfomance of Elliott’s career. The Redskins sit atop the NFC East with a 4-2 record; the Cowboys are 3-4.
–Field Level Media
Vikings short on CBs with Brees up next
Vikings short on CBs with Brees up next
Chicago Bears: Linebacker Khalil Mack didn't come out of the Sunday loss to the Patriots "any worse" by playing on an injured ankle. Head coach Matt Nagy said the decision to play Mack came down to trust from both sides. "It's not easy. That's where
Vikings short on CBs with Brees up next
Chicago Bears: Linebacker Khalil Mack didn’t come out of the Sunday loss to the Patriots “any worse” by playing on an injured ankle. Head coach Matt Nagy said the decision to play Mack came down to trust from both sides. “It’s not easy. That’s where the trust level from both ends has to be there,” Nagy said. “The player has to understand where we’re coming from as a team. We all know he’s not 100 percent. We trust him. He trusts us.” Even with the ankle sprain, Mack dropped in coverage more than he rushed Tom Brady against the Patriots. He is without a sack in consecutive weeks after notching five through four games.
Detroit Lions: Defensive end Ziggy Ansah appears to be getting closer to full health, but head coach Matt Patricia said Monday no one is counting on Ansah. “Ziggy has done everything he can to get back out there and play,” Patricia said, shooting down follow-up questions on Ansah’s status. “Just like anybody else, when Ziggy Ansah can help us win, he’ll play.” Ansah practiced all week and was optimistic he could play entering Sunday’s game at Miami. Ansah last played for the Lions in Week 1 against the New York Jets. He injured his shoulder and was tracking toward a six- to eight-week return. Ansah was designated the Lions’ franchise player in free agency, guaranteeing his $17.143 million salary for 2018. After seven weeks, he has pocketed $7.1 million and played a total of 21 snaps (19 on defense).
Green Bay Packers: After the bye week, the Packers returned to practice on Monday and head coach Mike McCarthy said the self-scout turned up a strong conclusion about Green Bay’s offense: the running game is being neglected. McCarthy said the focus is on getting running backs more rushing attempts. He also said the bye week gave quarterback Aaron Rodgers a rest period that equates in him being ready to practice Tuesday. The Packers are treating Tuesday as Wednesday in their game-week preparation model because the team intends to leave Wisconsin on Friday for Los Angeles ahead of a matchup with the undefeated Rams.
Minnesota Vikings: Cornerback has gone from a position of great strength to a weakness in a blink for the Vikings. Rookie Mike Hughes was lost for the season with a knee injury two weeks ago, and Xavier Rhodes suffered an ankle injury against the Jets on Sunday. The timing is not great. Up next for the Vikings is Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints. Head coach Mike Zimmer said he sees a spry quarterback behind center reviewing Saints film. “This guy’s amazing,” Zimmer said of Brees. “I always thought when you talk about Hall of Fame quarterbacks, obviously he’s going to be one, but he’s very cerebral, accurate. He’s moving well in the pocket. I was watching tape today on him like, ‘How old is this guy?’ I thought he was getting old, but he moves well in the pocket. He knows where to go with the football and he’s extremely accurate. They’ve got a great scheme; all kinds of things. They’ve got all different personnel groups.”
–Field Level Media
Cowboys acquire WR Cooper from Raiders
Cowboys acquire WR Cooper from Raiders
The Dallas Cowboys acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Oakland Raiders on Monday for a 2019 first-round pick.
"He wanted the player, and he gave me the pick. That's what it came down to," Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie said of the phone
Cowboys acquire WR Cooper from Raiders
The Dallas Cowboys acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Oakland Raiders on Monday for a 2019 first-round pick.
“He wanted the player, and he gave me the pick. That’s what it came down to,” Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie said of the phone call from Cowboys president Stephen Jones regarding Cooper.
“I hate to see good players go,” head coach Jon Gruden told ESPN. “I was on the practice field when Reggie came to me and said the Cowboys would do this for a No. 1, and I said let’s do it.
The move gives the Raiders five first-round picks over the next two years: three in 2019 and two in 2020. They had already acquired first-rounders in 2019 and 2020 in a preseason deal with the Chicago Bears in exchange for defensive end Khalil Mack.
ESPN reported Sunday that the Cowboys had done extensive work on Cooper as a possible trade target, and that the Washington Redskins and Indianapolis Colts had also shown interest in the wideout. Gruden previously told reporters Cooper was not being shopped, but multiple reports indicated Oakland would take a first-rounder for him.
“It’s a trade that we feel it was an opportunity that I couldn’t pass on to get a first-round pick,” McKenzie said. “In this business here, I thought that was invaluable for me. It was something I felt like I had to do. It was something I felt like I had to do.”
Yahoo Sports reported after Monday’s deal that other teams were not willing to offer Oakland a first-rounder, while NFL Network reported the Philadelphia Eagles offered a second-rounder. McKenzie said business went “a little haywire” after media caught wind of the other offers coming in on Cooper.
Cooper, 24, went to the Pro Bowl in his first two NFL seasons after the Raiders took him fourth overall in 2015, but he had a disappointing 2017 campaign and has been up and down this year. Currently recovering from a concussion sustained in London against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6, Cooper has 22 catches for 280 yards and one touchdown in six games.
The Raiders just had their bye week and the Cowboys are entering theirs, giving Cooper two weeks to prepare for his first game with Dallas.
He has 225 grabs for 3,183 yards and 19 touchdowns in 52 career games (47 starts), with 155 catches, 2,223 yards and 11 scores coming from 2015-16.
Cooper is in the fourth year of his rookie contract and is due $13.9 million in 2019 on his fifth-year option, which is guaranteed for injury only, before being scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency. With that contract off the books, the Raiders will approach $75 million in salary cap space in 2019.
The trade comes 10 years and eight days after the Cowboys dealt first-, third-, sixth- and seventh-round picks to the Detroit Lions for wide receiver Roy Williams, who went on to total 1,324 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in 40 games (29 starts) over three-plus seasons with the Cowboys.
Dallas also traded two first-round picks to the Seahawks for wideout Joey Galloway in 2000, but Galloway tore his ACL in his first game with the team and totaled 2,341 yards and 12 touchdowns in 48 games (46 starts) over four seasons.
The deal leaves Oakland with just three of its own first-round picks on the roster: safety Karl Joseph (2016), cornerback Gareon Conley (2017) and left tackle Kolton Miller (2018).
Joseph is also reportedly on the trade block, while Conley and quarterback Derek Carr are not expected to be traded, according to an NFL Network report.
Asked about Carr, Gruden told ESPN, “We’re not trading anyone else. We’re trying to stay competitive and figure out a way to compete this next game.”
The Raiders host the Colts on Sunday.
–Field Level Media