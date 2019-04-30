Giants draft pick released from hospital after shooting
New York Giants draft pick Corey Ballentine is out of the hospital and is expected to attend the team’s rookie minicamp starting Thursday.
Ballentine, a cornerback selected in the sixth round on Saturday, and Washburn University teammate Dwane Simmons were shot early Sunday near the school’s campus in Topeka, Kan. Simmons was killed and Ballentine was shot in his gluteal muscle.
Multiple outlets reported Tuesday that Ballentine had been released from the hospital, but it’s not clear when he will resume football activities.
“He’s a really bright kid and he’s a great kid,” Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said of Ballentine on Monday on SiriusXM NFL radio, via NJ.com. “What happened is tragic and unfortunate. That’s his best friend he was with. We spoke to him on Sunday. He’s coming along fine. He’ll be here Thursday for the minicamp this weekend.”
Ballentine, 23, paid tribute to his fallen friend on social media Monday.
“Thank you for being a true friend who uplifted me, corrected me when i was in the wrong, and accepted my flaws. Thank you for being a brother to me. Thank you for letting me experience your life,” Ballentine tweeted.
A candlelight vigil honoring Simmons was to be held on campus Tuesday night.
No arrests have been made in the shooting.
–Field Level Media
The Minnesota Vikings are expected to decline the fifth-year option for wide receiver Laquon Treadwell by Friday’s deadline, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press.
The option on Treadwell for the 2020 season would be for roughly $10 million.
Treadwell, who turns 24 in June, has largely been a disappointment since the Vikings made him the 23rd pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss.
He has 56 catches for 517 yards and just one touchdown in 40 games. Eighteen players who were also drafted in 2016 have gained more receiving yards than Treadwell, including four tight ends and four running backs.
–Field Level Media
Free agent running back Spencer Ware agreed
Free agent running back Spencer Ware agreed to a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard was with the Kansas City Chiefs when the team utilized Ware as its No. 1 running back.
Ware posted a career-high 1,368 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns in 2016 but suffered a season-ending knee injury in August 2017. Rookie Kareem Hunt took over for Ware in 2017.
The 27-year-old Ware gained 470 yards from scrimmage in 13 games last season.
Also Tuesday, the Colts waived safety Isaiah Johnson and defensive tackle DeShawn Williams and released wide receiver James Wright.
–Field Level Media
Jamaal
Jamaal Charles plans to sign a ceremonial contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, then formally announce his retirement from the NFL.
Charles spent 11 seasons in the NFL after the Chiefs drafted him 73rd overall out of Texas in 2008. Charles rushed for 7,563 yards and had 2,593 receiving yards on 310 career catches.
He’s fourth all-time among players with at least 750 carries with a 5.4 yards-per-carry average.
Charles is the Chiefs’ all-time leading rusher with 7,260 yards in a Kansas City uniform.
A four-time Pro Bowl selection in nine seasons in Kansas City, he played sparingly for the Denver Broncos in 2017 and briefly was a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.
Now 32, Charles and the Chiefs are expected to announce plans for a formal retirement ceremony this week.
–Field Level Media
No one has worn No.
No one has worn No. 7 for the Washington Redskins since Joe Theismann retired in 1985, but that could change this season.
Theismann told NBC Sports Washington he might just share it with Dwayne Haskins, the team’s first-round draft pick, who wore No. 7 while playing quarterback at Ohio State.
“I’m anxious to sit down and talk to Dwayne about that,” Theismann said. “I’m not opposed to it. I’m not saying yes yet, but I really want to sit down and talk to the young man and get a chance to meet him. I know he’s reached out and said he wants to ask me.”
Theismann said the two will meet when both are in the Washington area.
The Redskins have retired just one number – Sammy Baugh’s No. 33 – but keep some numbers on the bench, as they have with Theismann’s. Safety Landon Collins, signed as a free agent, wanted to wear No. 21, last worn by the late Sean Taylor. The team declined the request.
An OK from Theismann could help Haskins’ case, however.
“It’s what’s inside the jersey that makes a big difference,” Theismann said. “I’ve been very honored to have the Washington Redskins not have it issued to anyone over 30-plus years, and this is the first 7 that we’ve had come along, I think.
“So I really wanna sit down and have a visit with him and talk to him about it and then we’ll sort of decide going forward.”
Theismann, now 69, played his entire 12-year NFL career in Washington, following three seasons in the Canadian Football League. He led the Redskins to a victory in Super Bowl XVII in 1983.
–Field Level Media
Former Baltimore Colts defensive end and Pro Football Hall of Famer Gino Marchetti died Monday night. He was 92.
The Hall of Fame confirmed the news, which was met by an outpouring of support for the family in Indianapolis and Baltimore.
A veteran of the Battle of the Bulge against Nazi Germany, Marchetti was a nine-time All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowl selection. The Colts won back-to-back championships with Marchetti anchoring the defensive line.
“You’ll never know the sleepless nights I had when Green Bay was getting ready to play Baltimore,” the late Forrest Gregg, the Packers’ Hall of Fame offensive tackle, once said of Marchetti in an interview.
Marchetti was one of three defensive ends named to the NFL 75th Anniversary All-Time Team in 1994. The others were Deacon Jones and Reggie White.
Marchetti played for the Colts from 1953-66 after one season with the Dallas Texans in 1952; he was a second-round pick of the New York Yanks, but that franchise moved to Dallas before the 1952 season. The Texans folded after a 1-11 season and moved to Baltimore.
A three-year starter after his tour in the U.S. Army, Marchetti was a two-way tackle and part of the undefeated University of San Francisco team in 1951.
–Field Level Media
Arizona general manager Steve Keim said he remembers the moment he decided the Cardinals would make former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray the first pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.
“When I closed my eyes and I visualized Kyler Murray running around State Farm Stadium in red and white, for whatever reason, all I saw was just fireworks, excitement, a must-see [environment] where fans have to go and show up and see this thing. Him being the architect was a phenomenal fit for me,” Keim told NBC’s Peter King.
Earlier in the day, Keim said Murray will be the Cardinals’ Week 1 starter.
“We didn’t draft him No. 1 overall to ride the pine,” Keim said on The Rich Eisen Show. “I know it’s a lot to put on his back, but that’s why we drafted him. He’s a fierce competitor, and that’s what he did at Oklahoma this year. He put the team on his back. They didn’t have a great defense, and he knew he had to score almost every series to give them a chance to win.”
–Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock doubled down on Derek Carr as the team’s franchise quarterback after not selecting a signal-caller in the draft.
Mayock was widely panned by the media following his first draft as a GM. The second-guessing began with his first selection, using the No. 4 overall pick on Clemson Tigers defensive end Clelin Ferrell.
He told The Rich Eisen Show that he and coach Jon Gruden identified Ferrell as the player they wanted entering the first round, and they were comfortable taking him at No. 4 after an opportunity to trade down did not materialize.
“The bottom line is that we knew going in that he was going to be our guy,” Mayock said. “Whether that was at (No.) 4 … 7, 8, 10, whatever, he was going to be our guy.”
–A Florida judge again blocked release of surveillance videos related to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s visits to a spa in Jupiter, Fla.
Kraft is one of 25 men charged with paying for sexual acts at Orchids of Asia Day Spa. The 77-year-old has pleaded not guilty to two counts of soliciting.
Palm Beach County judge Joseph Marx ruled that video and audio recordings that are part of evidence in the case against Kraft and the others are to remain sealed. A temporary order barring the release of the videos occurred earlier this month.
–Josh Rosen embraced a fresh start during his introductory news conference with the Miami Dolphins.
“Very rarely do you get a second chance to make a first impression,” Rosen said. “It felt like I got drafted twice.”
The former Cardinals quarterback will look to build upon a rookie season during which he passed for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He is expected to compete with veteran signal-caller Ryan Fitzpatrick for playing time in Miami, which acquired Rosen shortly after Arizona drafted Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick.
–The Pittsburgh Steelers placed linebacker Ryan Shazier on the Physically Unable to Perform list.
It will mark the second straight campaign in which Shazier will spend the season on the PUP list. He hasn’t played since suffering a spinal injury in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 4, 2017.
The 26-year-old has remained motivated toward playing in the NFL again. He reiterated that a few months ago when speaking to reporters shortly before the Super Bowl.
–The Cleveland Browns are bringing in some competition for punter Britton Colquitt.
The team worked out undrafted Scottish free agent punter Jamie Gillan before the NFL draft and they are on the verge of signing him. Gillan, nicknamed “The Scottish Hammer,” averaged 42.9 yards per punt last season at Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Born in England, Gillan played rugby growing up in Scotland but began playing football after his father, a member of the Royal Armed Forces, was transferred to the United States. He attended high school in Leonardtown, Md.
–Vincent Testaverde, the son of former Tampa Bay quarterback Vinny Testaverde, will try out for the Buccaneers during the team’s rookie minicamp.
His college coach at Albany, Greg Gattuso, made the announcement on Twitter.
The elder Testaverde, now 55, played at Miami, where he won the Heisman Trophy in 1986. He was the No. 1 overall selection in the 1987 draft.
–Field Level Media
Josh Rosen
Josh Rosen always has carried a chip on his shoulder.
Imagine the 22-year-old quarterback’s desire to prove critics wrong after the Arizona Cardinals traded him to the Miami Dolphins after one season.
“I don’t think my chip has got to grow anymore. I might tip over,” Rosen said with a laugh Monday.
Rosen spoke during an introductory news conference less than a week after the Dolphins acquired him for a pair of draft picks. The Cardinals shopped Rosen after selecting Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall draft pick.
Only a year ago, Rosen was the Cardinals’ first-round pick, selected No. 10 overall out of UCLA.
“Very rarely do you get a second chance to make a first impression,” Rosen said. “It felt like I got drafted twice.”
Rosen will look to build upon a rookie season during which he passed for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He is expected to compete with veteran signal-caller Ryan Fitzpatrick for playing time in Miami.
A fresh start offered plenty of reason for optimism, Rosen said. He was aware of critics who claimed he was a poor teammate and leader.
“I think I’m a really good teammate,” Rosen said. “What I’ve tried to do is not say or do anything extra, just kind of be me and keep my head down, and eventually the story will straighten out. I think it has for the most part. Time and consistency are the best medicine to cure the narrative.”
Here’s another narrative: A Dolphins quarterback has not been named to the Pro Bowl since Dan Marino in 1995.
“I’m aware of the situation,” Rosen said. “Hopefully I can follow in some semblance of his massive footsteps.”
–Field Level Media
A Florida judge on Monday again blocked release of surveillance
A Florida judge on Monday again blocked release of surveillance videos related to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s visits to a spa in Jupiter, Fla.
Kraft is one of 25 men charged with paying for sexual acts at Orchids of Asia Day Spa.
Palm Beach County judge Joseph Marx ruled that video and audio recordings that are part of evidence in the case against Kraft and the others are to remain sealed.
A temporary order barring the release of the videos occurred earlier this month.
Kraft, 77, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of soliciting.
Jupiter police said Kraft was caught on surveillance video receiving sexual acts in exchange for money on both Jan. 19 and Jan. 20.
–Field Level Media
Oddsmakers favor a Super Bowl rematch between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots in post-draft odds to make it to Miami in February 2020.
The Patriots defeated the Rams in February and remain atop the heap based on post-draft lines at betus.ag.
New England is slightly ahead of the Rams — +800 to +900 — who nudged ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs in the listing of odds to win Super Bowl LIV.
The Chiefs and New Orleans Saints are +1000.
Another bookmaker, Las Vegas SuperBook, has New England on top and an over-under of 11 regular-season wins.
Behind the top four is a new kid on the block: the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland (+700) is also third to win the AFC Championship, behind only the Patriots (+450) and Chiefs (+500).
Both books installed the Browns as the favorite in the AFC North.
Betus.ag has Cleveland, the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles at +1400.
At +1600 stand the Chicago Bears — NFC North rivals Green Bay and Minnesota are both +2500 — and Indianapolis Colts.
The longshots in each division based on betus.ag are the Washington Redskins and Arizona Cardinals (+5000) in the NFC and the Miami Dolphins in the AFC. Miami has the NFL’s worst conference title odds at +6600. Cincinnati is +5000.
–Field Level Media
Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock doubled down on Derek Carr as the team’s franchise quarterback after not selecting a signal-caller during the 2019 NFL Draft.
“We’re always going to do our homework at every position. That’s my job, that’s our job,” the former NFL Network analyst told The Rich Eisen Show on Monday. “And I have a head coach who loves quarterbacks, so we’re always going to evaluate and analyze quarterbacks.
“But, you kidding me? Derek Carr is our guy. I don’t think there’s any doubt about that. We’re ready to ride with him.”
Mayock was widely panned by the media following his first draft as a GM. The second-guessing began with his first selection, using the No. 4 overall pick on Clemson Tigers defensive end Clelin Ferrell.
Mayock said he and coach Jon Gruden identified Ferrell as the player they wanted entering the first round, and they were comfortable taking him at No. 4 after an opportunity to trade down did not materialize.
“The bottom line is that we knew going in that he was going to be our guy,” Mayock said. “Whether that was at (No.) 4 … 7, 8, 10, whatever, he was going to be our guy.”
Mayock said Ferrell fits the mold of “foundational” players he is trying to get in the building to establish the team’s identity.
“That first pick, for me as a new GM, I felt like it was important to set a tone,” he said. “Jon Gruden and I talked a lot about this — foundation players. And to me, foundation is defined as talent and character. And underneath character has to be high football passion, a love of the game.
“That’s where Ferrell stood out on top of Clelin Ferrell the football player. He’s a leader.”
The Raiders’ 2019 draft haul included three players from Clemson and another polarizing choice with the selection of Alabama running back Josh Jacobs with the No. 24 overall pick.
Following an offseason that already includes the acquisition of enigmatic star wide receiver Antonio Brown and the expected retirement of running back Marshawn Lynch, Mayock has shown little fear as an analyst-turned-GM.
“It was all I kind of thought and hoped (for), and even more,” Mayock said of his first draft as a decision-maker. “I think having ownership, having skin in the game, takes it to a different level.
“I think every general manager, every pick, is open to inspection. It’s the world’s biggest reality show, right? And now that I’ve gone over to the ‘dark side,’ it’s open season on GMs, man.”
Mayock used to head out for vacation following months of intense lead-up to the draft as an analyst. But there’s no rest for the weary for an NFL GM, not with a rookie minicamp and offseason program on tap.
“It’s been a blast,” he said. “I’ve never been more energized. Jon Gruden brings more energy to a room than anyone I’ve ever met in my life. It’s all about football every day.”
–Field Level Media
The Pittsburgh Steelers placed linebacker Ryan Shazier
The Pittsburgh Steelers placed linebacker Ryan Shazier on the Physically Unable to Perform list on Monday.
It will mark the second straight campaign in which Shazier will spend the season on the PUP list. He hasn’t played since suffering a spinal injury in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 4, 2017.
Shazier is slated to make $473,000 this season.
The 26-year-old Shazier has remained motivated toward playing in the NFL again. He reiterated that a few months ago when speaking to reporters shortly before the Super Bowl.
“I definitely want to play,” Shazier said during a media tour. “I try to tell people at the end of the day, just because I got hurt, doesn’t mean I lost the love of the game of football. I love football so much. I just care about the game. I really feel like the game has taken me places I never expected to go.
“I am putting everything into it. I feel like I was the best linebacker in the league. I don’t want to leave that as my legacy. I feel like I have so much to show.”
Shazier was a Pro Bowl selection in each of his last two playing seasons. Overall, he has 303 tackles, seven forced fumbles and seven interceptions in 46 career games (41 starts).
The first-round pick in 2014 also understands that he is now an inspirational figure to others who have faced similar challenges.
“Every day I am constantly trying to get better,” Shazier said. “One milestone after the next. I try to make goals for myself constantly, so I always have something to reach for. I have been knocking them off one step at a time.
“I have been working my tail off. Every day I am grinding.”
The Steelers selected Michigan linebacker Devin Bush with the 10th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in hopes that he could be a possible replacement for Shazier.
Pittsburgh also signed undrafted free agent P.J. Locke on Monday. He played at Texas.
–Field Level Media
The Cleveland Browns are bringing in some competition for punter Britton Colquitt.
The team worked out undrafted Scottish free agent punter Jamie Gillan before the NFL draft and they are on the verge of signing him. Gillan, nicknamed "The Scottish Hammer," averaged 42.9
The Cleveland Browns are bringing in some competition for punter Britton Colquitt.
The team worked out undrafted Scottish free agent punter Jamie Gillan before the NFL draft and they are on the verge of signing him. Gillan, nicknamed “The Scottish Hammer,” averaged 42.9 yards per punt last season at Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Born in England, Gillan played rugby growing up in Scotland but began playing football after his father, a member of the Royal Armed Forces, was transferred to the United States. He attended high school in Leonardtown, Md.
Colquitt was a Pro Bowl alternate last season when he established a team record with 32 punts inside the 20 and averaged 45.4 yards per kick.
–Field Level Media
The Philadelphia Eagles said Monday that they have
The Philadelphia Eagles said Monday that they have exercised the fifth-year option on quarterback Carson Wentz for the 2020 campaign.
Wentz will make more than $20 million in 2020 though exact figures for fifth-year options won’t be firmed up until a later date.
Wentz, the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, has passed for 10,152 yards, 70 touchdowns and 28 interceptions in 40 career games. He finished third in MVP balloting in 2017 and passed for a franchise-record 33 touchdowns in 13 games before tearing the ACL in his left knee.
Wentz returned from the injury to play in 11 games last season and passed for 3,074 yards and 21 touchdowns against seven interceptions.
Wentz, 26, is the Eagles’ undisputed starter after Super Bowl-winning Nick Foles departed for the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason.
–The Detroit Lions exercised the fifth-year option of offensive tackle Taylor Decker.
Decker has started all 40 games in which he has played since being the No. 16 overall pick of the 2016 draft.
–Tight end Jacob Hollister is on the move, traded from the New England Patriots to the Seattle Seahawks for a conditional 2020 draft pick, per reports.
Hollister made the 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie in 2017 out of Wyoming and played in 23 games over two seasons with the team.
–Field Level Media
Gone are the days of treating marquee rookies with kid gloves and having young quarterbacks hold clipboards for a few seasons.
NFL teams expect instant returns from most first-round draft picks, and here are sportsbetting.ag’s top five players most likely to take home Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.
–Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals (5/2)
Arizona general manager Steve Keim answered with a resounding “yes” when asked Monday if he expects Murray to start Week 1. Opportunity is the first step toward racking up numbers as a rookie and while the Giants might take an Aaron Rodgers approach with No. 6 overall pick Daniel Jones, the Cardinals shipped Josh Rosen out of town, clearing the decks for the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.
Murray’s height and slight frame are the biggest questions about his ability to stay on the field in the NFL. And he might have had a better offensive line in front of him at Oklahoma than he’ll see out of the gates in Arizona. But the heavy odds are that he’ll start right away and he has enough weapons in the passing game — including security blanket David Johnson out of the backfield — to be productive early on.
–Dwayne Haskins, QB, Redskins (7/1)
Haskins was a one-year starter for the Buckeyes, but it was an insanely productive one. There are questions about how he fared against elite defenses in 2018, but there isn’t much standing in his way of starting early on for the Redskins — if not in Week 1.
Alex Smith is recovering from a career-threatening leg injury and the other viable quarterbacks on the roster are veterans Case Keenum and Colt McCoy. One could keep the seat warm for a few weeks, but expect Haskins to get the nod if he shows the ability to pick up the playbook during OTAs and training camp.
–Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders (9/1)
New Raiders GM Mike Mayock targeted Jacobs as his Marshawn Lynch replacement shortly after taking the job. He believes the former Alabama star has the makings of a bruising and productive lead back. The Raiders do have veteran depth in Isaiah Crowell, Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington.
None of them possess Jacobs’ explosiveness, and he should emerge as the go-to back immediately — at least on first and second downs. What remains to be seen is what Jacobs can contribute to the passing game, and whether he can block well enough to stay on the field on third down.
–Marquise Brown, WR, Ravens (10/1)
The Ravens didn’t mess around securing more weaponry for second-year QB Lamar Jackson, using the 25th overall pick on Brown and a third-rounder on Miles Boykin. Brown didn’t run the 40-yard dash leading up to the draft while recovering from a Lisfranc injury, but he is arguably the most explosive rookie receiving threat.
If the undersized (5-9, 166-pound) Brown can beat NFL corners off the line, he has the acceleration and open-field running ability to be a serious home-run threat. And while Jackson may struggle to throw 10-yard out patterns, he is very adept at dropping vertical passes in the bread basket.
–Mecole Hardman, WR, Chiefs (10/1)
Hardman is a promising athlete whom the Chiefs picked up out of Georgia in the second round. But make no mistake, these odds are a direct result of the expectation that the Chiefs will be forced to part ways with Tyreek Hill.
Like Hill, Hardman is an undersized (5-10, 187-pound) speed burner who runs a 4.3 40. He turned a lateral into a 30-yard sprint down the sideline last season. Sound like another versatile Chiefs threat you know? He has special acceleration and can also contribute in the return game. While Hardman is far from a polished prospect, coach Andy Reid has a playbook filled with gadget plays to get the ball in Hardman’s hands if Hill is out of the picture.
LONG SHOT PICK: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Seahawks (20/1)
The Seahawks were widely applauded for using the final pick of the second round on Metcalf, a physical freak of nature who many thought was a first-round talent. The bet here is he will either be a Pro Bowl regular or out of the league in three years — he has that type of boom-or-bust quality.
Metcalf is also entering a situation where he will be given every opportunity to prove he’s the former. Doug Baldwin reportedly might be forced to retire and the Seahawks lack imposing downfield weapons outside of Tyler Lockett. Quarterback Russell Wilson loves to throw it vertically, and he’ll find it enticing to take shots to a 6-3 target who sports an 82 7/8-inch wingspan to go with his 4.33-second speed.
–Field Level Media
The 2019 NFL Draft was the best-attended and most-watched
The 2019 NFL Draft was the best-attended and most-watched draft in league history.
The NFL said Monday that more than 600,000 fans gathered in Nashville during the three-day event to soak in the draft atmosphere. The previous record was set in 2017, when 250,000 fans flocked to the streets of Philadelphia.
The draft, which aired on NFL Network, ESPN, ABC and affiliated digital channels, drew more than 47.5 million viewers on channels measured by Nielsen, an increase of 5 percent from 2018, and a draft record.
“The 2019 NFL Draft was a tremendous continuation of the celebration of the NFL’s 100th season and an opportunity to welcome the next generation of stars,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.
The 2020 draft will be held in Las Vegas, making it the first big event in what will be the NFL’s next destination. The Oakland Raiders are scheduled to begin play in Las Vegas in the 2020 season.
–Field Level Media
Arizona general manager Steve Keim said he remembers the moment he decided the Cardinals would make former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray the first pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.
“When I closed my eyes and I visualized Kyler Murray running around State Farm Stadium in red and white, for whatever reason, all I saw was just fireworks, excitement, a must-see [environment] where fans have to go and show up and see this thing. Him being the architect was a phenomenal fit for me,” Keim told NBC’s Peter King.
That makes two seasons in a row that Keim has picked a quarterback in the first round, trading up in 2018 to draft UCLA’s Josh Rosen, who was dispatched to the Miami Dolphins in a trade on Friday night.
New coach Kliff Kingsbury recruited Murray, a Texas native, when he was a college coach recruiting in the state. But Keim and Kingsbury both said the coach didn’t insist on the selection.
“The thing I respect the most about Kliff is he never once interrupted the process,” Keim said, with Kingsbury sitting at the table with him and King. “He never once came down and put his fist on the table and said, ‘I want Kyler Murray. I have to have him.’ I knew that he loved him as a player, but he allowed the process to take care of itself. To me, that was the only way we were going to get it right.”
Keim said he put off watching tape of Murray until just six weeks ago. And when he did watch, he was mesmerized by the quarterback, who measured 5-foot-10 1/8 at the NFL Scouting Combine.
“I was reluctant to study him because I knew what we had in Josh Rosen,” Keim said. “As I watched the first game, I watched the second game, I couldn’t put down the controller. All I wanted to do was keep watching this kid on tape. I don’t know if I wrote down ‘wow’ 100 times, or 500 times, but my hand got tired of writing it. In the time I’ve been doing this, I haven’t seen a guy who could throw like him and run like him. I’ve seen guys who could do one of each, but I’ve never evaluated a guy who possesses the skill set to do both things at such a high level.”
–Field Level Media
Vincent Testaverde, the
Vincent Testaverde, the son of former Tampa Bay quarterback Vinny Testaverde, will try out for the Buccaneers during the team’s rookie minicamp.
His college coach at Albany, Greg Gattuso, made the announcement on Twitter.
The minicamp will be held May 10-11. Testaverde also took part in the Buccaneers’ local pro day workout.
The elder Testaverde, now 55, played at Miami, where he won the Heisman Trophy in 1986. He was the No. 1 overall selection in the 1987 draft.
His son didn’t have the same collegiate success after leaving Jesuit High School in Tampa. He played the 2014 season as a walk-on at Texas Tech, appearing in one game, then transferred to Miami. He sat out a year and didn’t play the following season, then transferred to Albany.
At Albany, transfer rules forced him to sit out the 2017 season, and in his one season for the Great Danes, he threw for 1,714 yards and 11 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
The NFL is considering putting Tyreek Hill on the commissioner’s exempt list as early as this week, amid an ongoing criminal investigation surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs wideout, ESPN reported late Sunday night.
Overland Park (Kan.) Police reopened an investigation — regarding an injury to the child of Hill and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal — after a local TV station on Thursday revealed an audiotape in which Hill threatens Espinal while the couple discuss their son’s injuries.
The commissioner’s exempt list isn’t typically used during the offseason, but the league is considering making an exception in this case, ESPN reported. The report adds that the NFL has the full audiotape.
The league has normally used the exempt designation when a legal situation or allegations against a player surface during the season, effectively suspending the player indefinitely (with pay) until the situation reaches a resolution. The NFL also conducts an investigation of its own during that time, determining if punishment is merited.
If Hill is placed on the list, he would be barred from team activities. But the Chiefs already suspended Hill from team activities — he participated in workouts earlier this offseason — following the emergence of the audiotape on Thursday. During the 11-minute audio clip, Espinal accuses Hill of breaking their son’s arm, and Hill tells Espinal she should be “terrified” of him.
On Wednesday, the district attorney’s office had declined charges against Hill and Espinal, saying that despite the belief a crime had been committed, there was no evidence as to who committed it. The case was reopened upon the emergence of the audiotape.
Through a statement and comments from general manager Brett Veach and chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, the Chiefs have said multiple times they are “deeply disturbed” by the tape.
“I’d just point out that Tyreek is not with the franchise right now, and we’re going to go through the process,” Hunt told reporters at the team’s annual draft party over the weekend. “We’ll make the right decision about Tyreek at the right time.”
Hill could be subject to NFL discipline, regardless of whether he is charged by law enforcement.
–Field Level Media
The team of Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer took sole possession of the lead on the first hole and never let it go Sunday to win the PGA Zurich Classic in New Orleans.
They shot a final-round 3-under-par 69 on the TPC Louisiana course to finish at 26-under-par 262, three shots ahead of the team of Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood.
Rahm/Palmer began the day tied with Scott Stallings and Trey Mullinax at 23-under par before Stallings/Mullinax bogeyed the first hole and Rahm/Palmer birdied the second to take a two-shot lead.
Rahm, No. 11 in the World Golf Ranking, and Palmer, ranked No. 70, played as teammates for the first time in the event, which concluded with foursomes (alternate shot), repeating the second-round format. The teams played four-ball (best-ball) in the first and third rounds.
Rahm and Palmer each received $1,051,200 from the total prize money of $7.3 million. Rahm broke a tie with Rory McIlroy for the most top 10 finishes on Tour this season with his eighth.
The teams of KH Lee/Matt Every and Brian Gay/Slovakia’s Rory Sabbatini finished tied for third at 21 under, and four teams tied for fourth at 20-under — Seamus Power/David Hearn, Roberto Castro/Cameron Tringale, Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown and Hank Lebioda/Curtis Luck.
Stallings/Mullinax finished tied for 13th after shooting a final-round 77 to finish at 18 under.
After a string of pars on holes 3-5, Rahm/Palmer had their first bogey of the day at No. 6, but still led by two strokes over Stallings/Mullinax and Garcia/Fleetwood.
Garcia/Fleetwood birdied No. 7 to get within one shot, then bogeyed nine and birdied 11 to again get within a shot. Stallings/Millinax joined them at 22-under when they birdied No. 7.
A bogey at No. 13 dropped Garcia/Fleetwood out of the second-place tie moments before Rahm/Palmer moved to 24-under and a two-shot lead with a birdie at No. 10.
The lead grew to three strokes when Stallings/Mullinax bogeyed No. 11, dropping into a second-place tie with Garcia/Fleetwood and Gay/Sabbatini.
Garcia/Fleetwood took sole possession of second place with a birdie on No. 17, but moments later Rahm/Palmer birdied No. 13, then birdied 14 to take a four-shot lead.
No official world rankings are awarded for the team event, but each member of the winning team will earn 400 FedEx Cup points and a two-year winner’s exemption on the PGA Tour along with entry into the Tournament of Championship and The Players Championship next year.
–Field Level Media