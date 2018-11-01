Giants claim OL Brown off waivers from Rams
The New York Giants claimed offensive lineman Jamon Brown off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday.
Brown confirmed the news on his Twitter account, writing, “Headed to the Big Apple!! So thankful for my opportunity to join the .@Giants family! Looking forward to starting this journey!! Let’s do this!!”
Brown, 25, was a third-round pick in 2015 and started all 16 games for the Rams last season, but he missed the first four games this year due to a substance-abuse suspension. When he returned, Austin Blythe kept the starting job at right guard, and Brown was waived on Tuesday to make room for trade acquisition Dante Fowler Jr.
In 42 career games (30 starts), Brown has allowed five sacks and committed 10 penalties.
The Giants have allowed 31 sacks this season, tied for second in the NFL and equaling the number of sacks Eli Manning took all of last season.
Why Giants S Collins dreaded trade deadline day
Dallas Cowboys: Veteran linebacker Sean Lee, in a wide-ranging Q&A with the Star-Telegram, said he doesn’t think Cowboys are out of the race to win the NFC East, despite being 3-4 and trailing both the Redskins and Eagles. “It is close. We still have a lot of season left. We have to start winning those close games. If we want to win the NFC East we have to win close games in the division … make more plays down the stretch to really help us. Everything is ahead of us with the conference being tight. Two or three games were really close and we didn’t win. If we can win those games we’re in a great position right now so let’s find a way to win those games.”
New York Giants: The Giants are 1-7, but safety Landon Collins said he’s happy to be part of the team and glad the rumors he was about to be traded didn’t turn out to be true. “Honestly it’s always been my dream to be one of those guys like LT (Lawrence Taylor), Michael Strahan, those guys that finish their years on one team,” Collins said on ESPN Radio in New York on Tuesday. “It’s a dream of mine to do that. If I can, it’s a blessing in my eyes.” He said he was surprised his name had come up in trade talk, and he was nervous whenever his phone buzzed on Tuesday. “I looked at my phone,” Collins said, “and thought, ‘Oh God.'” According to SNY, many teams inquired about a trade for Collins but couldn’t meet the Giants’ demand for a pair of draft picks.
Philadelphia Eagles: It’s Halloween, but Eagles running back Wendell Smallwood sounded like a kid excited about a new toy on Christmas morning when he spoke on a national radio show Wednesday morning about newly acquired wide receiver Golden Tate. “I believe he’s going to help out our offense tremendously,” Smallwood said on Taz & The Moose. “I know he’s a competitor. We played him in Detroit, and what he’s been doing for years, we know he’s a dominant receiver. He just brings another piece to this offense. I think we’re going to get explosive plays out of him. It’s just great to have him. I can’t wait to compete with him.”
Washington Redskins: Head coach Jay Gruden isn’t exactly hiding his game plan. It consists of Adrian Peterson … and Adrian Peterson. “Well, I think his production has been such that we’ve continued to run the ball,” Gruden said about Peterson, 33. “When you have success running the football, you’re not just going to stop running it, you are going to keep running it, especially with a guy that is hot like he is right now.” Peterson can owe some of his success to the offensive line and the run blockers, Gruden said. “Our offensive line, tight ends, receivers are doing an excellent job blocking for him and we’re getting some big hits, staying on track for the most part. We’ve added some RPO type things, which we’ve ended up handing off a lot of them. I don’t foresee any major changes to our game plan. He’s going to be a major part of it.” On the season, Peterson has rushed for 587 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and has four touchdowns.
Jets, MGM Resorts announce NFL’s first gaming partnership
The New York Jets and MGM Resorts International announced Wednesday a multiyear partnership that makes the Las Vegas-based casino the official gaming partner of the club. It is the most comprehensive gaming partnership in the NFL.
The agreement will give Jets fans
The New York Jets and MGM Resorts International announced Wednesday a multiyear partnership that makes the Las Vegas-based casino the official gaming partner of the club. It is the most comprehensive gaming partnership in the NFL.
The agreement will give Jets fans access to an MGM mobile app, provide season-ticket holders with hospitality opportunities and rewards, and give MGM access to the Jets 360 production studio among other sponsorship exposure and advertising.
“We could not be more excited to join with the New York Jets for a first-of-its-kind partnership in the NFL,” MGM Resorts Chairman & CEO Jim Murren said in a release. “We look forward to working with the Jets to innovate gaming, increase our customer base through cross marketing opportunities and provide NFL fans with a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience.”
The announcement comes just two days after MGM announced a sports betting partnership with the NHL. It is similar to deals already struck between MGM and the NBA and WNBA.
As part of the NHL deal, MGM Resorts will be able to market many of its products and services to NHL fans via various media platforms and events. The company will have access to enhanced NHL proprietary game data that will be generated by the league’s tracking systems currently under development.
MGM and other casino companies have been seeking to take advantage of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in May that removed a federal ban on sports betting.
Lions coach Patricia chastises reporter
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia chastised a reporter for what he deemed a lack of respect after the reporter asked a question during a press conference on Wednesday.
After Patricia finished answering a question about Tuesday's trade of wide receiver Golden Tate, a reporter
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia chastised a reporter for what he deemed a lack of respect after the reporter asked a question during a press conference on Wednesday.
After Patricia finished answering a question about Tuesday’s trade of wide receiver Golden Tate, a reporter asked, “Why do you think this move makes your franchise better?”
Patricia paused for a moment before saying, “Ah, well, you know — do me a favor just kinda sit up. Just like, have a little respect for the process. Every day you come and ask me questions and you’re just kinda like you know, ‘Gimme this,’ but I mean –”
The reporter responded, “I’m sitting,” and Patricia continued, “I’m asking just to be a little respectful in this whole process.”
The reporter replied, “Okay, that’s fine,” and Patricia continued, “So ask me a question professionally and I’ll answer it for you.”
“Okay,” the reporter said. “Why do you feel like this move makes your franchise better?”
Patricia then answered the question, citing the value the team was able to get for Tate, and referring to the “bigger picture” of building a team.
In the final year of his deal, Tate was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a third-round pick, a move many saw as a sign that the Lions don’t expect to compete this season and are instead planning for the future. It came a week after the Lions made what many saw as a win-now move in acquiring defensive tackle Damon Harrison for a fifth-round pick from the New York Giants.
Patricia is in his first year as head coach of the Lions after a long tenure with the New England Patriots.
Mayfield on leading Browns from malaise: ‘Bring it on’
Baltimore Ravens: New running back Ty Montgomery had such a whirlwind week that he wasn't even sure what state he was in when media flooded the Ravens' locker room on Wednesday. Montgomery, who fumbled the kickoff preceding a potential game-tying or game-winning possession with
Baltimore Ravens: New running back Ty Montgomery had such a whirlwind week that he wasn’t even sure what state he was in when media flooded the Ravens’ locker room on Wednesday. Montgomery, who fumbled the kickoff preceding a potential game-tying or game-winning possession with the Packers on Sunday, returned to Green Bay facing threats against his family. On Tuesday he learned he was traded to Baltimore for a seventh-round draft pick. “This whole part of the country kind of throws me for a loop. I don’t know if I’m in Virginia or what,” Montgomery said. Now it’s up to the Ravens to help him get his footing in an offense lacking explosive plays, including only one 20-yard run — a 22-yard scramble by rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson — this season. “He’s one of those guys who can do a variety of things,” quarterback Joe Flacco said.
Cincinnati Bengals: Head coach Marvin Lewis didn’t mince words about a preliminary self-scout of the team entering its bye week. Lewis excused players until early next week but said there is a lot of work to be done upon their return. “The opportunity for us to evaluate comes at a good time, and to have the guys understand their responsibilities. (The bye week) will be a good time for that,” Lewis said. “I’m very disappointed in the way we’ve played the past two weeks.” At 5-3, the Bengals return from their open week to host the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. Even with extra time to prepare, that could be a rugged way to return for a defense that has allowed 500 yards in consecutive games for the first time in team history.
Cleveland Browns: Swagger was underlined in boldface type on general manager John Dorsey’s final scouting report of No. 1 overall draft pick Baker Mayfield. Not only was his sparkplug energy evident on the field, but in face-to-face interviews with representatives in the Browns’ organization, Mayfield came through as an undisputed charismatic leader and face of the franchise. With head coach Hue Jackson fired Monday and a new offensive staff climbing the ladder to replace Todd Haley, Mayfield was asked Wednesday if he can be the player to lead the Browns from their nearly two-decades long malaise. “Bring it on,” Mayfield said. “With all the distractions, we will see what kind of men we have in this room — not what kind of team that we have but what kind of men can handle a distraction the right way — can come together and focus on doing their job and doing it at a high level against a great team (the Kansas City Chiefs) on Sunday.”
Pittsburgh Steelers: Playing with a broken finger can present major challenges for a quarterback, and Ben Roethlisberger will attempt to do just that at Baltimore on Sunday. Cold weather would complicate matters, but the midweek forecast in Maryland called for mid-50s and dry weather at gametime. Roethisberger could wear a glove on his left hand to protect the broken index finger but was mostly effective in the second half last week. “I’m not anticipating it being an issue for him in play or in-game,” head coach Mike Tomlin said.
Saints’ Brees can bolster MVP hopes in showdown vs. Rams
Atlanta Falcons: It might be tough sledding on the ground against the Washington Redskins for an Atlanta team that has lost two starting offensive linemen for the season in right guard Brandon Fusco (ankle) and left guard Andy Levitre (triceps) and remains without
Atlanta Falcons: It might be tough sledding on the ground against the Washington Redskins for an Atlanta team that has lost two starting offensive linemen for the season in right guard Brandon Fusco (ankle) and left guard Andy Levitre (triceps) and remains without its top running back in Devonta Freeman (groin). Washington ranks second in the NFL in rushing defense (80.1 yards per game) while the Falcons are just 30th in rushing offense (83.3). “So just because they’re good at (defending) the run, doesn’t mean we can’t try,” Atlanta coach Dan Quinn said. “We’re going to run the ball, knowing that’s an important part of what we do as well. They just happen to be one of the very best at defending it. That doesn’t mean that we don’t go down that road.”
Carolina Panthers: Cam Newton is being mentioned as an MVP candidate after throwing 13 touchdown passes against four interceptions while guiding the team to a 5-2 start. Newton, who was the NFL MVP in 2015, is completing a career-high 66.4 percent of his throws. But Panthers coach Ron Rivera isn’t ready to say his star quarterback is back in his 2015 form — a season in which Carolina reached the Super Bowl. “The proof will be in the pudding when we get to the end of the year,” Rivera said. “We’ll see. He is playing well, and I think we are playing well as a unit.”
New Orleans Saints: Quarterback Drew Brees is the NFL’s all-time leader in career passing yardage (72,435) but he has never won the MVP award during his stellar career. Brees finished second three times (2006, 2009, 2011) and is back in the conversation this season due to his stellar campaign and the Saints’ 6-1 start. This Sunday’s showdown with the Los Angeles Rams could play a part in how the MVP race plays out as unbeaten Los Angeles has two candidates in running back Todd Gurley and quarterback Jared Goff. Brees is completing a stunning 77.4 percent of his throws for 1,990 yards and 14 touchdowns against only one interception.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The benching of quarterback Jameis Winston (10 interceptions in four games) is making the seat hotter for third-year coach Dirk Koetter. A big reason why Koetter ascended to the head-coaching position was his work with Winston as the offensive coordinator. Veteran right tackle Demar Dotson is among the players that can see the big picture with the team sitting at 3-4. “It’s his third year. He’s got to prove that he should continue to coach,” Dotson told reporters. “I love Dirk … but if we don’t win for Dirk, he’ll probably be without a job.” Ryan Fitzpatrick is back as the starting quarterback and the Bucs are hoping he can produce more “FitzMagic” like he did when he began the campaign by becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to record three straight 400-yard passing games.
Mayfield: Browns should have drafted Mahomes in 2017
If Baker Mayfield were general manager of the Browns, he might never have selected himself in the 2018 draft. Instead, he thinks his current employer should have drafted its quarterback of the future the year before.
Mayfield was asked Wednesday if he
If Baker Mayfield were general manager of the Browns, he might never have selected himself in the 2018 draft. Instead, he thinks his current employer should have drafted its quarterback of the future the year before.
Mayfield was asked Wednesday if he believes current Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes should have gone No. 1 overall to Cleveland in 2017.
“Talent wise, I thought he should have been. I love Myles but…” Mayfield said with a laugh. “Coming from the Texas Tech system, there are always your skeptics, people doubting the fact that all he did was sit back there and throw the ball. (Mahomes) threw it 88 times in our game (a 66-59 Oklahoma victory over Texas Tech in 2016), but when it comes down to it, throwing the ball is throwing the ball, and he’s really good at it.”
Mahomes, who visits Cleveland with the Chiefs this week, was never considered a contender to go first overall in 2017, and the Browns took defensive end Myles Garrett. Mahomes went 10th to the Chiefs after a trade up, and Cleveland took Mayfield No. 1 overall this past April.
Mahomes and Mayfield know each other from a brief history at Texas Tech, where Mayfield hosted Mahomes on a visit before the latter joined the Red Raiders and the former transferred to Oklahoma.
After starting only the season finale while sitting behind Alex Smith last season, Mahomes has taken the NFL by storm in 2018. The Chiefs are 7-1 with arguably the most explosive offense in the league, and Mahomes is a leading MVP contender with his league-high 26 touchdown passes and 2,526 passing yards.
The Browns don’t exactly regret the decision to take Garrett. The second-year pass rusher is tied for second in the NFL with eight sacks — one more than he had in 11 games as a rookie.
And Mayfield, while he has struggled plenty thus far, has provided Browns fans plenty of reason for optimism. In six games (five starts), he has completed 58.3 percent of his passes for 1,471 yards, eight touchdowns and six interceptions. He also has helped the Browns to a pair of wins, more than they had in the previous two seasons combined.
On Monday, the Browns (2-5-1) fired head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley.
Dolphins QB Osweiler out to win starting job
Buffalo Bills: The Bills are averaging just 10.9 points per game -- that's less than a third of what Kansas City averages -- and their scoring prospects are dim with a number of players, including quarterback Josh Allen, sidelined by injury. But head coach Sean
Buffalo Bills: The Bills are averaging just 10.9 points per game — that’s less than a third of what Kansas City averages — and their scoring prospects are dim with a number of players, including quarterback Josh Allen, sidelined by injury. But head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Wednesday that he’s encouraged, despite the team’s 2-6 record. “I’ve been a part of … once in Philadelphia, once in Carolina, I’ve been a part of this before. You know, there’s challenging moments, especially early. It’s always a challenge,” he said. “… I know we’re getting it turned in the right direction, and I have a vision for this football team. … I know it’s frustrating for our fan base. But I know we’re doing things that are right that are going to lead us to that [success] down the road.”
Miami Dolphins: Brock Osweiler will start Sunday against the Jets as Ryan Tannehill continues to recover from a shoulder injury. And he told reporters Wednesday that he intends to show head coach Adam Gase that he should stay the starter, even when Tannehill is cleared to play. “I think your mentality in this league is when you get your opportunity to play, you never give that guy his job back,” said Osweiler, who is 1-2 as a starter this season. He added: “Every single week is the biggest game out there because this sport is so special and you never know when you’re going to get another opportunity. So when you do get the opportunity, shoot, I play every single play like it’s my last,” said Osweiler, who has six touchdowns, three interceptions and 895 passing yards this season. “I put laser focus on every single play, and I’m playing as hard as I possibly can so hopefully I never have to go back to the bench.”
New England Patriots: The Patriots meet Green Bay on Sunday night, and they have the Packers’ No. 12 clearly in their sights. “Um, where do I start?” linebackers coach Brian Flores said Wednesday before practice, discussing how the Patriots will prepare for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. “You know, great command of the offense. This is as big a challenge that we’ve had since I’ve been here, which is a long time now. He’s an incredible leader, tough. You see him get carted off in the Chicago game, come back and bring them back from 20 points down. You know, they are never out of the game with him leading the charge. It’s an incredible challenge for us. We’re going to have our hands full for sure. It’s not just Aaron Rodgers, you know, their entire group: the O-Line, backs and tight ends, you know, everybody makes plays on this offense. … We’re going to have to be at the top of our game. ”
New York Jets: Former Jets wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, who signed with the Bills on Tuesday, told reporters Wednesday he didn’t think the Jets used him as much as they should have. The Jets released Pryor on Oct. 20, citing a groin tear, but he said he was going to miss only a game. “Let’s shut that one down how I was [going to be] out for five or six games,” he said. “I was going to miss a game, and then I got cut. So I guess, I don’t know if I wasn’t a part of their plan, or whatever it was.” He said he brought value to the Jets and will to any team. “I can ball,” he said. “I can ball, bro. I’m not being cocky. I just know how I study, how I work, and how I practice. I compete at a high level. I expect high things from myself.”
Packers QB Rodgers on trades: ‘We’ve got to make it work’
Chicago Bears: Since failing on six of their first 10 possessions in the red zone, the Bears are 12 of 15 inside the opponent's 20 in the past four games. Head coach Matt Nagy dedicates a portion of Friday practice to working
Chicago Bears: Since failing on six of their first 10 possessions in the red zone, the Bears are 12 of 15 inside the opponent’s 20 in the past four games. Head coach Matt Nagy dedicates a portion of Friday practice to working on plays he’s prone to call in the red zone, and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is now finding the red zone to be his comfort zone. “That’s something we’ve just gotten a lot better at with our mentality, our focus. Then we realize once we get down there, the really good offenses in this league, they take advantage of that and they finish with touchdowns and not settling for field goals,” Trubisky said Wednesday. “So I think it’s a result of just focus and execution and making the transition from great practices and transitioning it over to the game.”
Detroit Lions: Trading leading receiver Golden Tate was not part of the plan for 2018, but when they were offered a third-round pick for a veteran with an expiring contract, general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia were reminded of the big-picture pledge that trumped all in New England. The former Patriots’ employees unloaded Tate knowing they could fill his spot on the current roster with Kenny Golloday — albeit without a certainty Tate’s production could be filled right away. “The biggest point for me that I want to make sure people understand is this also shows a lot of confidence in the people in that room. There’s great players in that room and there’s a lot of them,” Patricia said. “There’s a lot of guys who have an opportunity to make plays and go out there and play at a high level. And we’re all good with that from that standpoint.”
Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers didn’t hold back when the Packers and new general manager Brian Gutekunst released wide receiver Jordy Nelson and made additional moves that didn’t bring in immediate help. With two regulars, running back Ty Montgomery and safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix shipped out of Green Bay on Tuesday, Rodgers was again asked about taking the field this week knowing the team subtracted talent. “You have to trust what Brian and his staff are doing,” Rodgers said. “I think there’s been good communication with those guys about what we need and what’s in the best interest of the team with Mike (McCarthy), but I’m not privy to those conversations. The conversations I’m concerned about are the ones in the locker room and how our locker room’s doing. We’ve got to make it work. That’s the way it goes in this league. It’s a tough business from a friendship standpoint. You lose guys every single year.”
Minnesota Vikings: As the Vikings prepare for the Lions, rookie running back Kerryon Johnson is jumping off the film for Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer. “I think they’re more committed to running the football, number one. He has been running the ball extremely effective,” he said of Johnson. “I’m not sure it’s changed the run game all that much. There is a lot of similar runs they’ve had in the past but they’re much more effective at it. He is good. Very good. Runs hard, speed to the perimeter, catches the ball well, has been good in protection. He is a good back.”
Chargers’ Rivers proud of 200th consecutive start
Denver Broncos: With Demaryius Thomas suddenly on the opposite sideline for Sunday's game, cornerback Chris Harris Jr. isn't worried about handling the new Houston Texans wideout. Asked who has the advantage between the two, Harris replied, "Me." Why? "Because I'm that good," Harris said. Harris also
Denver Broncos: With Demaryius Thomas suddenly on the opposite sideline for Sunday’s game, cornerback Chris Harris Jr. isn’t worried about handling the new Houston Texans wideout. Asked who has the advantage between the two, Harris replied, “Me.” Why? “Because I’m that good,” Harris said. Harris also said he’s excited about the possible season debut of safety Su’a Cravens, who is on track to be activated from injured reserve for Sunday’s game. “He’s a playmaker,” Harris said of Cravens. “To get a guy who is a big body like him — he’s a great blitzer, he can play the run, and also he’s a big-bodied guy who can also guard the tight end … he’s going to be huge.”
Kansas City Chiefs: With the Chiefs visiting this week, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters Wednesday that Patrick Mahomes probably should have been Cleveland’s No. 1 overall pick in 2017 based “on talent” over actual pick Myles Garrett. Asked about those comments, Mahomes said he’d have loved to have gone first overall but always hoped to end up in Kansas City. “I mean, I’m glad I’m here,” he said. “For sure. You want to be the number one draft pick. You want to be that guy. I think they got a good guy in Myles Garrett. He’s pretty talented I would say from watching film. It’s awesome for him to say that, but I know now that we are both happy with the situations we’re in.”
Los Angeles Chargers: Sunday’s game at Seattle will mark Philip Rivers’ 200th consecutive regular-season start, the fourth-longest streak in NFL history. Rivers told reporters on Wednesday that he once had his sights set on Brett Favre’s record streak of 297, but added with a laugh, “I’m not gonna get there.” Still, he said it’s “pretty cool” to hit 200 in a row. “Obviously the two Mannings and Favre have started more than 200 in a row,” he said. “And I just feel thankful. I think there’s a small element of toughness involved, but then again, shoot, lots of prayers for me from many people on Sundays.” Rivers needs 10 more regular-season starts to pass Peyton Manning (208) and 12 more to pass Eli Manning (210) on the list.
Oakland Raiders: With 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (throwing wrist) banged up and questionable for Thursday night’s game, the Raiders could be facing second-year undrafted QB Nick Mullens, who never has appeared in an NFL game. Head coach Jon Gruden told reporters Wednesday “you never underestimate anybody in this league” and added that who plays quarterback is less important than Kyle Shanahan’s scheme. ” You have to prepare for this running game and everything that comes off of it,” Gruden said. “If you can’t stop the running game against Shanahan, you got no chance, because they have as good of move-the-pocket system and play-action system as there is in the league.”
Thomas to play against former mates in Houston debut
Houston Texans: Demaryius Thomas practiced Wednesday for the first time since being acquired from the Denver Broncos. Ironically, his first game with the Texans will be Sunday against the Broncos in Denver. After passing his Wednesday morning physical, Thomas turned his focus on learning
Houston Texans: Demaryius Thomas practiced Wednesday for the first time since being acquired from the Denver Broncos. Ironically, his first game with the Texans will be Sunday against the Broncos in Denver. After passing his Wednesday morning physical, Thomas turned his focus on learning the Houston offense as rapidly as possible. “My main thing is when I am in or when I get a chance, just know what I’m doing,” Thomas said. “Don’t go out and have mistakes to possibly hurt our team. Just getting into my playbook, doing everything the way that I’m supposed to correctly, trying to help us out to get a W.” Thomas caught 665 passes for 9,055 yards and 60 touchdowns in 8 1/2 seasons with the Broncos before being dealt to Houston on Tuesday.
Indianapolis Colts: Receiver Dontrelle Inman made six catches in last Sunday’s win over the Oakland Raiders and will have a chance to carve out a role. The 29-year-old Inman didn’t go to training camp with any team this summer and signed with the Colts on Oct. 16. “I was just waiting for the best opportunity for me, me and my family, and here it is,” Inman told the Indianapolis Star. “If you believe in who you are, believe in the people that surround you and support you, good things will happen.” A key factor leading to the signing of Inman was first-year Colts head coach Frank Reich, who was with the then-San Diego Chargers from 2013-15, the last two seasons as offensive coordinator. Inman played first three NFL seasons with the Chargers in 2014-16.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Jacksonville has a bye this week after four consecutive losses. Due to concern with Blake Bortles’ tender left shoulder, the club signed quarterback Landry Jones on Wednesday. Though the injury to Bortles’ non-throwing shoulder isn’t considered severe, the Jaguars wanted to add a third quarterback just in case he experiences a setback. Jones spent five seasons as a reserve with the Pittsburgh Steelers and passed for 1,310 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions in 19 career games. Second-year pro Cody Kessler is the backup to Bortles, who has started 69 consecutive contests. The Jaguars meet the Indianapolis Colts following their bye.
Tennessee Titans: Quarterback Marcus Mariota has regained feeling in the fingers of his throwing hand and is leaning toward not wearing a glove when the Titans face the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Mariota has been bothered by numbness and loss of feeling since injuring his elbow against the Miami Dolphins in the opening week of the season. He hasn’t made excuses, despite the obvious issues with gripping the football, and he has just three touchdown passes against five interceptions as the Titans repeatedly have struggled in the red zone. “I think it’s execution,” Mariota said. “Making plays really, we haven’t been very good down there. Yes, I give credit to the defenses that we’ve played. They’ve found ways to hold us out of the end zone. For what it’s worth, that’s what it is. We have to find ways to improve and get better.”
Brees, Saints offense, brace for unusual challenge vs. Rams
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints face an unusual challenge this weekend.
They'll try to keep up with an offense every bit as potent as their own — and do so against one of the top-rated defenses in the NFL.
Saints coach Sean Payton said dealing with the
They’ll try to keep up with an offense every bit as potent as their own — and do so against one of the top-rated defenses in the NFL.
Saints coach Sean Payton said dealing with the Los Angeles Rams’ eighth-ranked defense will be a tall order in itself.
“It presents a ton of problems,” Payton said. “First off, the talent when you’re talking about some of the top tackles and ends in the business — that that in itself is difficult. And then when you put it with an outstanding scheme, then you really have a challenge.”
Brees said Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh comprise the best interior defensive line he’s faced since he was at Purdue and played a Georgia team fielding Marcus Stroud and Richard Seymour in the 2000 Outback Bowl (Georgia won, 28-25).
“At this level, it’s really unheard of to have Suh and Donald in there,” Brees said. “Those guys are unbelievable.”
Donald and Suh have combined for 13 sacks, with Donald getting 10.
The Saints so far have held up well against the pass rush. Brees has been sacked nine times and generally has had enough time to make accurate throws. He was intercepted for the first time Sunday night in Minnesota when an edge-rusher was unblocked and closing quickly on him.
Offensively, New Orleans ranks eighth in yards per game and second in points per game at 33.4. Brees’ passing numbers have gone down lately, but more because of New Orleans’ ability to run the ball more and control the clock with Mark Ingram returning from his four-game suspension.
The Saints are 3-0 since Ingram’s return and have won six straight overall after losing to Tampa Bay in the season opener.
But the unbeaten Rams rank second offensively in yards per game (442.6) and have averaged 33 points, which rank third.
Brees sees similarities between the Saints when he and Sean Payton first joined forces 13 seasons ago, and the Rams under 32-year-old offensive-minded head coach Sean McVay and 24-year-old Jared Goff, the 2016 top overall draft choice.
“We like to feel like over the last 13 years that we’ve kind of been at the forefront of offensive football … taking the personnel that you have and being able to utilize it in some really unique ways,” Brees said.
“You can’t help but turn on the film and be intrigued by the things that they’re doing. Obviously, I think Jared Goff is playing as well as anybody right now. He’s got a bunch of weapons there at the receiver position that are lighting it up, Todd Gurley, one of the best backs in the league.”
Brees said that while he doesn’t know McVay well, he said the Rams coach’s youthful energy, enthusiasm and offensive background remind him of Payton to some extent, starting with the fact they both played quarterback in college and had offensive backgrounds as NFL assistants before their first head coaching jobs.
“What I’ve seen from his offenses and what I hear about him is there’s a lot of those same traits, and it makes it really, really fun to play for a guy like that, because it makes it exciting and it gives you a ton of confidence,” Brees said.
Brees also said it is apparent that the pairing of McVay with Goff “was a great match.”
Saints defensive end Cam Jordan said his unit should be confident in its ability to slow Los Angeles if it plays largely mistake-free schematically and tackles well throughout, especially against Gurley.
“When we’re able to execute at a high level, I don’t think there’s anybody on the field that can stop us. We have to be able to do that for all 60 minutes though,” Jordan said.
Notes: Saints rookie defensive end Marcus Davenport missed practice because of a toe injury. He did not confirm reports that he would be out for about a month, saying he’s seeking multiple opinions and hasn’t ruled out playing against the Rams on Sunday. He played with the injury at Minnesota, where he had two sacks, giving him a total of four through his first seven NFL games. The injury occurred during his sack of the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins in the third quarter. Davenport said he had to play differently afterward, and tried to “not think about it and just go out there and try to ball and take as many chances as I could.”
Patriots secondary expecting challenge from Rodgers, Packers
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — It didn't take Bill Belichick long to recall what Aaron Rodgers did against his defense the previous time that the Packers faced the Patriots.
"He killed us," Belichick said of New England's 26-21 loss in Green Bay in 2014. "He does everything well. ... He's one of the great
“He killed us,” Belichick said of New England’s 26-21 loss in Green Bay in 2014. “He does everything well. … He’s one of the great quarterbacks in the National Football League. No question about it.”
Four years later, not a lot has changed about Belichick’s affinity for Rodgers or his abilities as the Patriots prepare to host Green Bay on Sunday night.
It presents the latest challenge for a New England defense that has had issues slowing teams down this season, particularly in the secondary.
Following the departure of defensive coordinator Matt Patricia to the Lions, the Patriots have struggled with consistency in 2018.
They currently rank in the bottom half of the NFL in both total defense (25th, 383 yards per game) and passing yards allowed (22nd, 227 yards per game).
Stopping the pass was a major issue in both of New England’s losses.
Blake Bortles threw for 376 yards and four touchdowns, including a 61-yarder to Dede Westbrook in the fourth quarter of the Jaguars’ 31-20 win in Week 2.
A week later, Matt Stafford had just nine incompletions and passed for 262 yards and two touchdowns in leading the Lions to a 26-10 victory.
And though the Patriots were able to pull out a 43-40 win against the Chiefs, it came despite Patrick Mahomes lighting up the defense for 352 yards and four TDs through the air.
The similarities in all those games were the ability of the three quarterbacks to create time and space with their legs.
Rodgers isn’t expected to be as mobile as he continues to be slowed by the knee injury he sustained in Green Bay’s season opener. But he’s still managed to complete 61 percent of his passes while throwing for 13 touchdowns and just one interception.
Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty was with the Titans in 2016 when they beat the Packers 47-25 in a game that saw Rodgers throw two interceptions.
But he said he isn’t counting on getting anything less than Rodgers’ best this time around.
“I really don’t want to compare anybody to Aaron Rodgers, so I won’t go that route,” McCourty said. “At the end of the day, however many football games you can play in preparation to help you get ready for this guy. … He’ll probably be the best quarterback we play against this year for sure.”
Likewise, Rodgers is expecting to see various defensive looks from Belichick to get him off his game.
“Bill is a phenomenal coach and he’s always going to have his guys ready to play,” he said. “They do a number of different things — they don’t just always major in one specific thing. They’re going to try to combat what you do best and take it away and get you off schedule and lock down the guys they want to take away and make you beat them with your third and fourth options.”
New England’s secondary has shown improvement during its five-game win streak. Part of the reason is the support it has gotten up front from the defensive line.
A week after giving up 31 points to Chicago, the Patriots responded by limiting Buffalo’s offense to just six points on a day in which Tom Brady and his offense struggled.
The defense had three sacks, including two from linebacker Kyle Van Noy. But the play of the game came from safety Devin McCourty, who picked off Buffalo quarterback Derek Anderson late in the fourth quarter and returned it 84 yards for a touchdown.
New England’s 11 interceptions are tied for the second-most in the league through eight weeks.
Defensive end Trey Flowers said helping the secondary find similar success against Rodgers will hinge on their ability to speed up Rodgers in the pocket.
“We definitely will need to try to contain him as much as we can,” Flowers said. “You flush him out the pocket and he’s still good. Keep him in the pocket and he’s still great. We just gotta continue to push and get him rattled up a little bit and do the best we can.”
Despite big-name losses, Seahawks defense again among best
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The players the Seattle Seahawks lost off their defense over the past year became synonymous with being considered among the best at their position and creating an elite unit that was tough to have success against.
And yet, the current batch of Seahawks sit near the midseason point with
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The players the Seattle Seahawks lost off their defense over the past year became synonymous with being considered among the best at their position and creating an elite unit that was tough to have success against.
And yet, the current batch of Seahawks sit near the midseason point with a defense that statistically is back among the elite of the NFL.
“I’m not surprised at all. We knew coming into the season we had a great group of guys and we knew the outside was sleeping on the leadership we had in the building and the people that we had in the building. … We knew that people didn’t see that. They wouldn’t see that,” Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner said.
“If you listened to us talk, we were very confident in what we were going to get accomplished and what we were going to be doing. What we are seeing is good, but I think there is a level where we can get better.”
Heading into Week 9, the Seahawks have the No. 5 total defense (327.3 yards per game), No. 4 in pass defense (219.0) and No. 4 in points allowed per game (18.7). Those numbers include six games playing without starting linebacker K.J. Wright because of knee surgery and three games without Earl Thomas after he suffered a broken leg in the Week 4 win over Arizona.
Wagner was around before the overhaul started. So was defensive end Frank Clark and defensive tackle Jarran Reed. But the rest of Seattle’s defense has been largely re-tooled over the past two seasons. And instead of Seattle taking a major step back, it has returned to being among the NFL’s best in less than half a season.
“The first few games, even up until now, we were still trying to learn how to play with one another, learn how to have fun with one another,” Wagner said. “Now, you’re seeing the product of that last game and I think it’s still room to get better.”
Seattle is coming off one of its better defensive performance of the season when it limited Detroit to 34 yards rushing in a 28-14 win over the Lions last week. Matthew Stafford still had a big day throwing the ball, but the Seahawks ability to make Detroit one-dimensional on offense was critical considering the Lions ability to run the ball in recent weeks.
It was the fourth time Seattle held an opponent under 100 yards rushing and the Seahawks forced three turnovers bringing their season total to 16.
The Seahawks were hopeful this kind of defense would develop but knew it could take some time with new players such as Tre Flowers, Shamar Stephen and Barkevious Mingo joining the lineup, and Tedric Thompson, Bradley McDougald and Shaquill Griffin stepping into more prominent roles.
“There is so much football that they don’t know you can’t be upset by what they’re doing. Because they’re working really hard, they’ve had success, they’ve had failure,” Seattle defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. said. “They’ve learned from their successes and failures so it’s really fun to watch the development of the young players.”
The competition Seattle has faced should be noted and will get significantly tougher in the coming weeks, beginning with Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Three of Seattle’s wins have come against teams ranked in the bottom half of the league in total offense.
That changes this weekend. Led by Philip Rivers, the Chargers have the sixth-best offense in the NFL averaging 402.7 yards per game, and nearly 28 points. That’s followed by a matchup with the Los Angeles Rams and their second-ranked total offense; then back home to face Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers on a short week after that; and finally a trip to face Cam Newton and Carolina to close out November.
If there’s a concern that Seattle’s defense has yet to be truly tested, the examination will happen over the next four games.
“We all treating them the same and that’s the best quarterback we’ve played against,” Griffin said. “That’s the type of mentality we have to bring to that, no matter what quarterback we’re facing. We’re going to bring the same mentality and play our best ball. You name some great guys and I’m looking forward to playing against all of them.”
NOTES: Coach Pete Carroll said the release of veteran WR Brandon Marshall on Tuesday was mostly because of roster construction and the fact Seattle is passing the ball less. Marshall had only two snaps in the win over Detroit and Carroll said the roster spot was needed for additional special teams help. The Seahawks promoted WR Malik Turner from the practice squad on Wednesday to take Marshall’s spot. … Carroll said the team was hoping for a shorter suspension for LB Mychal Kendricks, who was suspended eight games, but looked forward to getting him back late in the season.
Hobbled Falcons shore up depth chart before facing Redskins
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Injuries have piled up at a staggering rate for the Atlanta Falcons.
They've lost both starting safeties and both starting guards for the season. Their best linebacker, Deion Jones, won't return for another two weeks at the earliest.
Their top running back, Devonta Freeman, is out until December.
They’ve lost both starting safeties and both starting guards for the season. Their best linebacker, Deion Jones, won’t return for another two weeks at the earliest.
Their top running back, Devonta Freeman, is out until December. Their placekicker and career franchise scoring leader, Matt Bryant, is iffy to return this week at Washington.
And starting cornerback Robert Alford was added to the injury report Wednesday after being held out with an ankle injury.
Despite so much hardship, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett likes that the front office decided to solve the issues in-house and let the NFL trade deadline pass without a move.
“You can see that we’re an organization that believes in our own players,” Jarrett said. “The next guy stepped up and guys that didn’t have much experience, now their play is going up. It’s been tough, but we haven’t complained about it. It’s not going to be an excuse, ever.”
Jarrett gave the Falcons a big lift nine days ago, returning from an ankle injury that sidelined him for two games and getting two sacks in a narrow win over the New York Giants. They’ll need more players to do something similar as Atlanta (3-4) returns from a bye week to visit the Redskins (5-2).
Ben Garland will make his first start at right guard after Brandon Fusco’s season ended against New York. Wes Schweitzer, who made an emergency start at center Oct. 14 against Tampa Bay, will make his fifth start at left guard.
Ninth-year veteran Zane Beadles, signed this week after getting no offers in free agency, is getting a crash course at backup tackle with right-side starter Ryan Schraeder struggling at times this year.
The Falcons have allowed 10 sacks and 27 additional hits on quarterback Matt Ryan while losing their first two road games. The refigured line could face a long afternoon in trying to stop Matt Ioannidis, Ryan Kerrigan and Jonathan Allen, who have combined for 14 sacks and 22 QB hits.
Ryan has thrown 13 touchdown passes and no interceptions in his past five games and likely won’t hand off the ball much against a defense that allows just 80 yards rushing per game. But Atlanta is finally healthy at receiver with Mohamed Sanu and Calvin Ridley to complement star wideout Julio Jones.
“We have a lot of really good playmakers who can stretch the field,” center Alex Mack said. “It gives (opponents) a lot of ground to cover and it lets you move down the field fast and make it difficult for defenses.”
Deion Jones returned to the field Wednesday, but worked on the side with trainers as he recovers from a broken right foot sustained in the season-opening loss at Philadelphia. He can’t get back soon enough for a defense that ranks third-worst in scoring average and yards allowed per game.
If Alford can’t play, rookie Isaiah Oliver will take his place opposite left cornerback Desmond Trufant. Oliver, a second-round draft pick, has made one start and gave up the winning TD catch against Cincinnati, but has improved with experience.
Bryant was injured while kicking a go-ahead field goal against Tampa Bay and missed the Giants game. He was held out of practice Wednesday, so Giorgio Tavecchio could be in uniform again. He bailed out the team with three field goals, including two from 50 or more yards, against New York.
Coach Dan Quinn says Tavecchio’s performance is another example of how the Falcons have tried to hold the season together.
“We are really fired up about our locker room and the guys we have and how we’ll feature those players to do their best,” Quinn said. “As we’re approaching the second half of (the season), we’ll see improvement by a certain number of guys in specific areas.”
Chargers’ WR Allen productive despite lack of touchdowns
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Keenan Allen is having another productive season for the Los Angeles Chargers with the exception of one area — touchdowns.
The wide receiver has the second-most receptions (41) and yards (506) through seven games in his six-year career, but he has only one touchdown.
Going into Sunday's game
The wide receiver has the second-most receptions (41) and yards (506) through seven games in his six-year career, but he has only one touchdown.
Going into Sunday’s game at Seattle, it is the second straight year that Allen has mostly been kept out of the end zone the first half of the season. He also had only one TD in the Chargers’ first nine games last season.
“They will come. I just have to keep doing my job and make sure I am ready when the play comes,” Allen said.
Allen hasn’t had a touchdown since the opener against Kansas City. Last season he also had a TD in the opener and then went eight straight games before he scored another.
Allen did show some frustration over his lack of touchdowns in the Chargers’ last game against Tennessee on Oct. 21. Allen appeared to be wide open on a third-down play at the Titans 10, but Rivers threw an incomplete pass to Mike Williams, who was covered. Allen kicked one of the end zone pylons after the play and had a brief exchange with Rivers on the sideline.
Rivers said this might be the most playmakers he has had during his 15-year career and had no problems with Allen showing his frustration.
“I think having that competitiveness and that desire to want it and get it and throw it our way as a quarterback, you want them to all feel that, and we all understand and manage from an emotion standpoint,” Rivers said.
Despite having more receiving options, Rivers said he hasn’t seen teams cover Allen differently and that he is still drawing double teams. The double teams have helped Tyrell Williams and Mike Williams make plays downfield. Tyrell Williams has seven receptions for 236 yards and three touchdowns in his past two games.
“He’s obviously a huge part of what we’re doing, the third down plays against Tennessee were huge and he’s going to be a big factor and help those other guys have some favorable matchups,” Rivers said.
Allen is hoping that his hot stretch comes in November again. Last season he had three straight games where he had 10 or more catches as he had 33 receptions for 436 yards and four touchdowns.
“It will come. I just have to keep doing my job and make sure to be ready,” Allen said. “At the end of the day it is all about success.”
Allen will be going up against a Seattle defense that is fourth in the league with 10 interceptions. The Chargers (5-2) have won four straight games and have split the two games at CenturyLink Field since it opened in 2002.
The Seahawks (4-3) have won four of their past five, but a benefit for the Chargers is that Seattle’s defensive scheme is similar to their own. That is because Los Angeles defensive coordinator Gus Bradley had the same position in Seattle from 2009 to 2012.
“Our players see it every single day, but it’s still a personnel game, matchup game. They put their player in a position to make plays just like we do and we just have to execute,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said.
Notes: Running back Melvin Gordon, who missed the Tennessee game because of a hamstring injury, was working with his position group during individual drills, but Lynn was not ready to say Gordon was full-go for Sunday. … Lynn said the reason why they kept Caleb Sturgis as kicker was because of Sturgis’ ability the past three seasons to make clutch kicks. Sturgis, who has missed the past two games because of a quadriceps injury, has missed four extra points this season.
Jets rookie QB Darnold aims for improvement in next 8 games
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Flashes of brilliance. Spurts of inconsistency. Steady progress.
The first eight games of Sam Darnold's NFL career have been marked by the ups and downs typical of a rookie quarterback playing his way through a crash course of a life as a pro.
Starting now, though, the face
The first eight games of Sam Darnold’s NFL career have been marked by the ups and downs typical of a rookie quarterback playing his way through a crash course of a life as a pro.
Starting now, though, the face of the New York Jets franchise wants more.
“I’m always looking to improve,” Darnold said Wednesday. “I guess I’m happy with the way I’ve played. I feel like I’ve stayed poised, I’ve done my job every week, but at the same time, in that same breath, I think I can always do a better job protecting the football.”
Darnold is tied with Denver’s Case Keenum and Tampa Bay’s Jameis Winston for the most interceptions in the NFL with 10. A week after throwing three against Minnesota, the No. 3 overall pick had none in New York’s loss at Chicago.
That’s progress, and something off which he can build.
“Ten picks, it’s not ideal,” Darnold said. “You obviously don’t want turnovers, but I thought I’ve been doing a good job lately of taking care of the football. If I can just do that, I think I’ll be all right.”
As far as the Jets are concerned, Darnold is better than just “all right.” They like the way he has handled himself during both the highs — a two-game winning streak during which he threw five touchdown passes — and the lows — a three-game skid and the team’s current two-game losing streak.
From the time Darnold was declared the starter for the season ahead of veterans Josh McCown and the since-traded Teddy Bridgewater, it has been all about letting him learn and grow.
“Just being able to find consistency,” Darnold said when asked what his biggest focus has been. “I think I’ve done a pretty good job of, first of all, finding the open guys, but also I think I can do a better job of, once the open guy is not there if the first and second guy is not there, know exactly where my check-down is and go to him. If he’s not there, go right to a scramble drill or look to find open room.
“If I feel the pocket closing down or everyone is closing in on me, just to be able to throw the ball away. Throw it at someone’s feet and live to see another down. I think that’s more of the growth that I see happening in the near future.”
Darnold is 21, but his approach is that of a more-seasoned player who has been through it all before. It has served him well, as has his refusal to repeat mistakes on the field.
“Just a natural progression each week,” coach Todd Bowles said when asked what he’s expecting over the next eight games. “Him getting out the huddle faster and making the audibles, understanding the game and the game slowing down for him, which he has done and will continue to do, and that’s what we look for.”
Darnold has 11 touchdown tosses, having thrown at least one in each game except for the distressing loss at Cleveland in Week 3.
There are other numbers, though, that look very much like they belong to a rookie. His 55.2 completion percentage — 138 of 250 passing — is the second lowest in the league among quarterbacks who have thrown at least 130 passes. Darnold’s 74.5 quarterback rating also ranks among the NFL’s worst.
The Jets rank 29th in overall offense, including 28th in the passing game. They’re also 28th in the league while averaging 200.4 total yards per game, and their 314.1 yards per game is better than just three teams: Tennessee, Buffalo and Arizona. The last two also have been led by rookie QBs.
The Jets’ struggles aren’t all on the rookie. Ankle injuries to Quincy Enunwa and Robby Anderson have left Darnold without his top two receivers, and there have been few options to step up in their place. Running back Bilal Powell, a versatile threat out of the backfield, is out for the rest of the season with a neck injury.
“Guys’ first year in the NFL is usually a tough one,” Darnold said. “I’m aware of that, but at the same time, we have certain standards here and expectations of winning. I don’t really use that as an excuse.”
Darnold will get a chance to start turning things around on the field and in the standings Sunday at Miami, the first opponent he’ll face for a second time. In Week 2, he had a season-best 334 yards passing, but also had two INTs in a 20-12 loss at home.
He knows none of this is easy, and didn’t expect it to be. Darnold just wants to be better.
“Sure it’s tough,” he said. “I mean, it’s NFL football. It’s tough defenses and they’re doing some different things that I’ve never seen before, but at the same time, credit to the coaches, and Josh and Davis (Webb). We’ve been preparing really well throughout the week, every single week. We’ve just got to continue to do that, continue to prepare really hard, and I think that’ll just continue to help me throughout the year.”
NOTES: WRs Quincy Enunwa (sprained ankle) and Robby Anderson (ankle), TE Neal Sterling (concussion), NT Steve McLendon (ankle), CBs Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) and Morris Claiborne (excused absence), and LBs Frankie Luvu (neck) and Kevin Pierre-Louis (foot) did not practice. … C Spencer Long (knee/finger), S Marcus Maye (thumb), LT Kelvin Beachum (knee/ankle) and LB Jordan Jenkins (ankle) were limited.
Pack GM: Performance 1st, but all factors weighed in deals
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — In dealing Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Ty Montgomery, the Green Bay Packers traded away two players who spoke in varying degrees in recent weeks about their respective futures with the team.
What happens on the field always comes first, general manager Brian Gutekunst said Wednesday, though other factors
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — In dealing Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Ty Montgomery, the Green Bay Packers traded away two players who spoke in varying degrees in recent weeks about their respective futures with the team.
What happens on the field always comes first, general manager Brian Gutekunst said Wednesday, though other factors aren’t ignored either.
“So I think you take everything into consideration when you make these kinds of decisions,” Gutekunst said before practice. “But performance comes first. That’s always kind of the major factor in these decisions.
“But everything’s taken into account,” he added. “It’s never usually just one thing.”
Clinton-Dix, a starting safety, went to the Washington Redskins in exchange for a 2019 fourth-round pick. Playing under the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, Clinton-Dix is eligible for free agency this offseason.
Montgomery, a fourth-year running back, was traded to the Baltimore Ravens for a seventh-round pick in 2020. He moves on two days after fumbling a kickoff return with about two minutes left in a 29-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday after being told by coaches to take a touchback if the kick went into the end zone. The turnover cost the Packers a chance to drive for a potential winning score.
Montgomery seemed uncertain about his future on Monday. He lost snaps in the Rams game after Aaron Jones was elevated to starter.
“I don’t fully understand what my role is right now, what I’m supposed to be doing, how I’m supposed to help this team,” Montgomery said Monday.
Montgomery said that he made a “split-second decision” in taking the ball out on the kick return because he did not want to take a chance of putting the game in the hands of officials. He also spoke Monday about criticism from an anonymous player that came up in an NFL.com story , adding that he wanted that player to talk to him.
Now what had been a three-man backfield is down to Jones and Jamaal Williams. Jones is averaging 6.2 yards a carry.
“It’s not a personal slight or trying to create an angle here of negativity,” coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday. “This is part of the business but, more importantly, when opportunities arise, we’re more focused on the culture and the people in that culture taking advantage of this opportunity.”
McCarthy thanked Montgomery and Clinton-Dix for their contributions and wished them the best. He said that they represented the Packers “very well” during their tenures.
Clinton-Dix led the Packers with three interceptions, giving him 14 over 71 regular-season games in Green Bay, including 65 starts. Still, the safety position was mired by inconsistent play.
Clinton-Dix also talked about his future in an interview on Oct. 10 with the Wisconsin State-Journal .
“Right now, I’m playing each and every game like it’s my last. I don’t think I’m going to be here next year,” Clinton-Dix said then.
Gutekunst said that while he was aware of what players were saying, that “it’s not as concerning, to me it’s more about their play and their performance and things like that. Any time there’s comments that come out of our locker room, I pay attention to it.”
The moves didn’t signify the Packers were already looking ahead to next year, he added. At 3-3-1, the Packers are still firmly in the muddled NFC North race with a tough game at New England on Sunday night.
“I don’t necessarily think there’s a message it sends to the locker room,” Gutekunst said. “I think the decisions that we make are always in the best interest of our team, not only in the short term but the long term, as well.
“But I think our locker room knows where we’re headed,” he added. “I think we’re humming at the right time and I think there (are) a lot of positive things going forward.”
Receiver Davante Adams said the deals shouldn’t be taken personally in the locker room.
“It’s just a part of the game,” Adams said. “It’s going to be a lot of different factors that lead into people coming and going for many years to come. I wouldn’t take it as a warning for anybody or anything like that.”
NOTES: RB Tra Carson was added to the active roster from the practice squad, while RB Lavon Coleman was added to the practice squad. Carson was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 9 after being waived/injured by the Bengals in Week 2. The second-year player was signed by the Bengals as undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M in 2016.
Lions moving on without Tate after trade to Eagles
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had a lot of possible factors to weigh before trading Golden Tate.
The Lions are in last place, but only a game out of first. Tate is on pace for a third straight season with 1,000 yards receiving, but he's on an expiring contract.
"There
The Lions are in last place, but only a game out of first. Tate is on pace for a third straight season with 1,000 yards receiving, but he’s on an expiring contract.
“There are a lot of difficult decisions that are made in the NFL multiple times during the course of the year,” Detroit coach Matt Patricia said Wednesday.
The Lions dealt Tate to Philadelphia on Tuesday for a third-round draft pick, parting with the veteran receiver right before a pair of crucial divisional road games. Detroit faces Minnesota this weekend and then heads to Chicago, but the trade — which didn’t bring the Lions anyone who can help this season — was clearly a move made with the long-term future in mind.
“It’s a holistic picture of taking a look at what’s the best thing for us to do as a team,” Patricia said. “It’s not about one player. It’s about team. It’s about everybody. We have a lot of guys that are really good on this team that can produce and honestly, for me, we have confidence in everybody that’s on this team right now.”
General manager Bob Quinn released a statement Tuesday thanking Tate for his contributions, but it was left to Patricia to take questions about the organization’s thinking. Tate is in the final season of his contract, so from that standpoint the Lions got decent value for a player who may have ended up elsewhere anyway.
But it’s hard to say what this year’s team could have accomplished with Tate. Detroit fired coach Jim Caldwell after he went 9-7 last season, an indication the organization felt it was capable of more. Now the Lions have sent mixed signals about what they feel their potential is in 2018.
Before last weekend’s game, Detroit sent a draft pick to the New York Giants for defensive tackle Damon Harrison, a move that could help shore up the run defense. Then the Lions lost to Seattle last weekend and traded Tate.
So Detroit was both a buyer and a seller at the deadline.
“We have coaches, and I let those guys coach. We have managers, and I let those guys manage,” safety Glover Quin said. “We have players, and our job is to go out and play, so the guys who we have to go out and play with, that’s who we’ve got, and that’s all that we can control.”
In trading Tate, the Lions seemed to move away from their approach of the past few years. Detroit has used draft picks and free agent signings to try to surround quarterback Matthew Stafford with plenty of help. The Lions have tried to upgrade their offensive line, and this year they appear to have made real progress with their running game.
They also might have had more receiving targets than they needed. Marvin Jones is coming off his own 1,000-yard season, and second-year receiver Kenny Golladay looks like he could be a star.
“If everybody’s just going to sit around here and mope, that’s just not going to help the team,” Marvin Jones said. “We’re on to the Vikings.”
Still, Tate’s production won’t be easy to replace.
“He’s had 90-plus catches I think every year he’s been here, so that’s a lot of touches, a lot of targets for everyone to pick up,” receiver TJ Jones said. “We’re all going to collectively do it.”
NOTES: The Lions signed LB Kelvin Sheppard, signed DE Alex Barrett to the practice squad, and released TE Jerome Cunningham from the practice squad. … DE Ziggy Ansah (shoulder), T Taylor Decker (back), G T.J. Lang (hip) and RB Theo Riddick (knee) were limited at practice.
Bills QB Peterman seeks to put turnover-prone past behind
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Just because he's not active on social media doesn't mean Nathan Peterman is oblivious to the punchlines made at the Buffalo Bills' turnover-prone quarterback's expense.
"Yeah, I know," Peterman said with a laugh Wednesday, upon being advised to not search out his name on the internet.
The second-year
“Yeah, I know,” Peterman said with a laugh Wednesday, upon being advised to not search out his name on the internet.
The second-year player doesn’t need any reminders of his throwing nine interceptions on just 81 career passing attempts over seven regular-season appearances, none lasting more than three quarters. All Peterman knows is so long as the Bills allow him to keep pulling on a jersey each week, he’s going to keep believing better things are just around the corner.
“I’m still here,” Peterman said. “And every time you’re here, every time you step on the field, and you’re in this building, I’m always ready. I was ready last week. And I’m going to be ready again this week.”
He had better be, in what could be his latest — and perhaps last — chance to prove himself on Sunday, when the injury-depleted Bills (2-6) host the Chicago Bears (4-3).
Buffalo could be left with little choice but to start Peterman.
Rookie Josh Allen will miss his third straight game, having already been ruled out due to a sprained elbow on his right throwing arm. And veteran backup Derek Anderson is in the NFL’s concussion protocol after he was hurt in the final minutes of a 25-6 loss against New England on Monday.
Though coach Sean McDermott has yet to rule out Anderson entirely, the Bills did take the precautionary step of signing free-agent journeyman Matt Barkley on Wednesday in the event they need a backup to Peterman.
McDermott said he maintains confidence in Peterman, while at the same time acknowledging the second-year player’s rash of struggles.
“Yeah, I understand where you’re coming from on that,” McDermott said when asked if he has any concerns over Peterman’s self-confidence. He then segued into explaining how the team has resources to assist players and coaches with their confidence levels.
Peterman’s two-year tenure has been a rocky one since the Bills used a fifth-round pick to draft him out of Pittsburgh. He’s best remembered for throwing five interceptions in the first half of a 54-24 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers in what was Peterman’s first start.
His second season in Buffalo hasn’t gone much better.
Chosen the season-opening starter, ahead of Allen and after AJ McCarron was traded to Oakland, Peterman went 5 of 18 for 24 yards passing and threw two interceptions before being yanked two series into the third quarter of a 47-3 loss at Baltimore.
He hardly fared better in his next appearance, a 20-13 loss at Houston in which Peterman took over after Allen was hurt. After throwing a go-ahead touchdown pass to Zay Jones, Peterman melted down by throwing interceptions on Buffalo’s final two series, including one returned for the decisive score.
“Mistakes are in the past. I’ve learned from them. I’ve taken them to heart. I’ll never forget them,” Peterman said. “But at the same time, I’ll learn from them and move on.”
Peterman’s unwavering approach has earned the respect of his teammates.
“He doesn’t show a lot of emotion where things get to him. I know he’s heard all the outside stuff,” Jones said. “Hopefully, this is the week for him. And I whole-heartedly believe in him.”
Buffalo’s issues on offense go beyond quarterback no matter who’s started this season. It’s a patchwork unit that has scored 87 points overall, and only two touchdowns in its past five games.
The Bears are tied for second in the NFL with 11 interceptions and 17 takeaways.
Newly signed Bills receiver Terrelle Pryor said it’s on the entire offense to work as a unit rather than place the burden on Peterman.
“We’re going to help him be very successful,” said Pryor, who signed with Buffalo on Tuesday. “We’re going to make him look good this weekend. Period.”
No one, Peterman said, is perfect.
“Stuff happens in life, whether good or bad. How you react to it really is what makes you who you are,” Peterman said. “Everything I’ve been through in the past, that’s who I am standing in front of you today.”
Thomas will return to Denver with Houston on Sunday
HOUSTON (AP) — Demaryius Thomas is playing for a team other than the Denver Broncos for the first time in his career after his trade to the Houston Texans.
The receiver won't have long to miss Denver though, with the Texans visiting the Broncos on Sunday.
"It was strange to get traded first
The receiver won’t have long to miss Denver though, with the Texans visiting the Broncos on Sunday.
“It was strange to get traded first off, and then come here and get ready to play in the Mile High City that you’ve been playing for the last 8½ years is very strange,” Thomas said.
The Texans traded for Thomas on Tuesday, adding the veteran to replace Will Fuller, who tore a knee ligament in Houston’s win over the Dolphins last week. The 30-year-old Thomas was a first-round pick by the Broncos in 2010 and has piled up 9,055 yards receiving with 60 touchdowns since then.
“I like his size … I think he can do a lot of different things,” coach Bill O’Brien said. “I like his intelligence, his experience. I don’t think there’s any substitute for experience. Obviously, he’s got good hands. There’s a lot of things to like about Demaryius Thomas.”
Acquiring Thomas was a big move for a team which has reeled off five straight wins since opening the season 0-3 to move into first place in the AFC South. The Texans have star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, but didn’t have any proven playmakers to pair with Hopkins after Fuller was lost for the season.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson, who tied a career high with five touchdown passes against the Dolphins, is excited about the possibilities for this offense with two receivers as talented as Hopkins and Thomas. Watson doesn’t think it will take long for Thomas to get acclimated in Houston and expects big things from him immediately.
“It’s going to be great,” Watson said. “Nothing really should stop the train. (Thomas) is a veteran guy that can do a lot of different things and he’s played a lot football, so it’s a great opportunity for all of us to get on the same page and continue to put a lot of yards in the air and put a lot of points on the board. We’re going to bring him along and he’s going to fit in … well.”
Despite his years of experience, Thomas admitted to being a little nervous on his first day with the Texans on Wednesday.
He said the transition was made easier by the warm welcome he received from his teammates, including Watson, who was the first to text him after the trade. Thomas said he’s admired Watson from afar for a while and is looking forward to playing with him.
“He gets the ball out, great throws, on time, on point,” Thomas said. “He can also scramble, too, and that’s another exciting thing. That’s some of the things you see from him that you can count on as a receiver, because if he scrambles outside of the pocket, he’s looking downfield, he’s not looking to run. So, that’s big plays for guys like me, Hop (DeAndre Hopkins) and everybody else.”
Another change Thomas will have to get used to in Houston is wearing a different number since the No. 88 he’s worn for his entire NFL career is taken by rookie tight end Jordan Akins. NFL rules mandate that a player isn’t allowed to change numbers if he’s played more than 30 percent of the team’s snaps on his side of the ball in a season, which applies to Akins.
Thomas didn’t know the rule when he first learned of the trade and was prepared to negotiate with Akins for the number.
“I was ready to pay him and everything,” he said. “I was going to give him whatever he wanted for it.”
Since that wasn’t an option, Thomas settled on No. 87, but said that if he remains in Houston next season he’ll try and snag his number back.
With his new team and his new number, Thomas is ready for a new start in Houston. But first he’ll have to revisit his past on Sunday and knows that it will be a difficult trip considering all the memories he made in his time in Denver.
“It’ll be tough,” he said. “But that’s ball and I have to deal with it.”
