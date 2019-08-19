Giants’ brass differs about Manning’s future
Giants’ brass differs about Manning’s future
INDIANAPOLIS – New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur said he still considers Eli Manning his team’s starting quarterback.
General manager Dave Gettleman might have other ideas.
Speaking Wednesday at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, Shurmur tried to squash speculation that Manning could be traded or released this offseason.
“I think Eli can help us win games. He proved, when the players around him starting playing better, that he can play at a very high level and help us win games,” the second-year coach said. “At this point I want Eli back. He’s back.”
And while Manning might be on the roster when training camp opens, Gettleman wouldn’t guarantee that the 38-year-old would begin, and end, the 2019 season as the starting QB.
“There’s a million different models. A million ways to do this,” he said. “There’s still a lot of time to make these decisions. I can cite a number of models where they have a veteran guy, drafted a young guy and the torch got passed. And everybody went away happy. ”
Several recent mock drafts have predicted the Giants will select former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins with the No. 6 pick in April’s draft. The Giants also reportedly plan to meet with Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray at the combine.
“I can’t say anything like that (Manning is starter). You don’t know what’s going to happen. You don’t know. I just told you, we’re evaluating everything. We just have to keep moving forward.”
Manning was the No. 1 pick of the 2004 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers, who traded him to the Giants for Philip Rivers, the No. 4 overall selection, and three draft picks.
In 2004, Manning was the rookie behind veteran starter Kurt Warner. He unseated Warner in Week 10 of that season and has started all but one game since.
Manning has started 230 of 232 games he’s appeared in during his career. He has one year left on his contract, with a base salary of $11.5 million.
He finished the 2018 season with 4,299 yards, 21 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and completed a career-best 66 percent of his passes.
–By Jeff Reynolds, Field Level Media
Vikings extend Zimmer’s contract through 2020
Vikings extend Zimmer's contract through 2020
Vikings extend Zimmer’s contract through 2020
The contract of Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has been extended through the 2020 season, general manager Rick Spielman said Wednesday.
His contract was to expire after the 2019 season.
“He is the right head coach to lead us going forward,” Spielman said.
Zimmer, 62, has a 47-32-1 record in five regular seasons in Minnesota. His team has won two NFC North titles (2015 and 2017) and lost to Philadelphia in the 2018 NFC championship game.
Under Zimmer, the Minnesota defense has ranked 11th or better in points allowed each season, including first in 2017.
–Field Level Media
Elway: Broncos picking up options on Sanders, Wolfe
Elway: Broncos picking up options on Sanders, Wolfe
The Denver Broncos will pick up the
Elway: Broncos picking up options on Sanders, Wolfe
The Denver Broncos will pick up the contract options on wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and defensive end Derek Wolfe, team executive John Elway said Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Elway said the team will exercise the $1.5 million option for Sanders and $1 million option for Wolfe for the 2019 season.
Sanders, 31, tore his left Achilles tendon in a Dec. 5 practice. He finished the season with 71 catches for 868 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games. He also ran for a score and threw a TD pass.
He is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.
The two-time Pro Bowl selection is entering the final year of a four-year, $38.6 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed at signing. Sanders will earn a base salary of $10.25 million in 2019, per Spotrac, with the option now guaranteeing $1.5 million of that salary.
Wolfe, who turned 29 on Sunday, has been with the Broncos since they drafted him in the second round in 2012. He played all 16 games in 2018, tallying 43 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one interception.
Wolfe is due to earn a base salary of $8 million this season before becoming a free agent in 2020.
–Field Level Media
NFL coaches: QB Murray measures up
NFL coaches: QB Murray measures up
INDIANAPOLIS -- Kyler Murray might
NFL coaches: QB Murray measures up
INDIANAPOLIS — Kyler Murray might not step foot on the field at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine. He will still be one of the most-watched prospects at the event Thursday morning.
The 2018 Heisman Trophy winner from Oklahoma steps instead on the scale and up to the measuring tape Thursday when the quarterback group goes through official measurements around 9:30 a.m. ET.
Murray’s production — 54 total touchdowns, 42 TD passes, 5,362 total yards last season — could seemingly provide a team with a lot of answers.
Yet there are two pressing questions teams have about Murray when evaluating his pro potential.
Height. According to Oklahoma’s strength and conditioning coach, Murray will measure 5 feet, 10 inches in Indianapolis. That’s not up to NFL standards, where the prototype is over 6-2.
“If guys can throw, they can play the position,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “They don’t have to dunk.”
Weight. Murray must convince teams longevity is a realistic trait to pair with incomparable darting quickness and straight-line speed. Per reports this week, Murray is over 200 pounds — and weighed in at 203.
“He’s a great athlete. The size is always a question. You’ve seen guys have success in the league that aren’t necessarily the prototype,” Broncos president of football operations/general manager John Elway said. “I will say this, having played the position — if you’re shorter and in shotgun, you can see the field much better. If you are playing in shotgun every down, the height to me doesn’t have nearly the impact as it would coming out underneath.”
Elway, who is 6-3, said one answer is to overhaul your offense, but he also believes a running game can only be effective if the quarterback lines up under center.
Reports indicate the New York Giants might rate Murray as “too small.”
Based on the success of under-6-foot quarterbacks Russell Wilson (Seahawks) and Drew Brees (Saints), teams are tossing aside preconceived notions about what players at the position should look like.
“I’m putting away all the prototypes I once had,” Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, who stands 5-foot-10, said at the 2019 Senior Bowl. “We’re looking for guys who can play.”
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid brings a record of success with quarterbacks such as Donovan McNabb, Michael Vick, Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes to the conversation. Mahomes is 6-3, McNabb was 6-2 and Vick is an even 6 feet tall.
“Can he throw?” Reid said Wednesday at the combine.
Throw he did at Oklahoma, where he had 208 completions in 283 attempts — 36 touchdowns, five interceptions — last season from a “clean pocket.” Pro Football Focus film review counted only three tipped passes all season, discrediting one implied weakness for shorter passers, that attempts will be batted down at the line.
“A year ago I was here and asked about a quarterback, and he went to Baltimore — turned out pretty good,” Reid said of Lamar Jackson, a former Heisman Trophy winner some in the league projected as a wide receiver because of his athletic ability. “You like them, you give them a shot. It’s not a surprise maybe, quarterback is not our top priority, but we keep our eyes open.”
Case Keenum started most of the 2018 season for the Minnesota Vikings and last season with Elway’s Broncos and is barely 6-1.
Former Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury, who has been pinned down about comments he made in October about Murray being the No. 1 pick in the draft, is now the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals, of course, have the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft.
“He’s got some special ability,” Kingsbury said, extrapolating further to say Murray is the quickest player on the field regardless of position no matter what level he’s playing on.
Kingsbury, for the record, played the position at Texas Tech and in the NFL. He stands 6-4.
Reid said the rapidly changing NFL game to become a pass-heavy, high-speed sport suits quarterbacks like Murray. And the success of such systems, all the way down to high school and low-level colleges, are proof positive the “Air Raid” type system Kingsbury ran at Tech and Murray operated at Oklahoma has lasting power.
“Kyler is going to be a fit for anybody,” Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said prior to Super Bowl LIII. “Of course there are teams I’d rather see him with than not and coordinators I’d rather see him with than not, just personally. But there’s not any situation where I’d really fear for him. I think he’s going to go in and do well. Would he do a great job with what Kliff’s going to do offensively? I don’t think there’s any question.”
Murray will answer questions from the media Friday afternoon.
Like all other prospects invited, he will participate in medical testing and meet with individual teams for 15-minute interviews.
Beyond the tale of the tape, he’s not likely to answer any questions with his performance on the field. That is a confounding decision to some coaches.
“If you can throw, throw,” Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said. “It’s like going to a track meet to not run.”
–By Jeff Reynolds, Field Level Media
Ex-NFL WRs Welker, Austin join 49ers staff
Ex-NFL WRs Welker, Austin join 49ers staff
Former NFL receivers Wes Welker
Ex-NFL WRs Welker, Austin join 49ers staff
Former NFL receivers Wes Welker and Miles Austin have joined the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff, the team announced Wednesday.
Those moves highlighted several additions to head coach Kyle Shanahan’s staff.
Welker, 37, will coach the team’s wide receivers. He spent the past two seasons as an offensive/special teams assistant with the Houston Texans. He caught 903 passes for 9,924 yards and 50 touchdowns in a 12-year playing career. He earned two first-team All-Pro honors and five Pro Bowl selections, all while playing for the New England Patriots.
Austin, 34, will be an offensive quality control coach. He spent the first eight years of his 10-year NFL career with Dallas and retired in 2015, and he then went to work as a scouting intern for the Cowboys after his playing days. He caught 361 passes for 5,273 yards and 37 touchdowns in his career.
The 49ers also announced Shane Day as quarterbacks coach, Zach Yenser as assistant offensive line coach, Bobby Slowik as an offensive assistant and Brian Fleury as a defensive quality control coach. Daniel Bullocks was promoted to safeties coach from assistant defensive backs coach.
–Field Level Media
‘Pacman’ Jones arrested at Indiana casino
'Pacman' Jones arrested at Indiana casino
Free-agent cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested
‘Pacman’ Jones arrested at Indiana casino
Free-agent cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested Wednesday morning at an Indiana casino, according to multiple reports.
Jones, 35, was booked on charges of disorderly conduct, public intoxication and intimidation following his arrest at the Rising Sun Casino.
This is not the first legal issue for Jones, who has played 12 seasons in the NFL.
In January 2017, he was arrested after allegedly pushing a security guard and not complying with law enforcement. A video of the encounter reportedly showed him telling the arresting officer, “I hope you die tomorrow.”
The NFL suspended him for one game in 2018 after a review of the video.
He also was suspended by the NFL for the 2007 season following a shooting at a Las Vegas strip club that left a man paralyzed. A member of Jones’ entourage was identified as the shooter.
The Tennessee Titans selected Jones with the No. 6 overall pick of the 2005 NFL Draft. He also played for the Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos.
The Broncos signed him before the 2018 season and released him after he played in seven games.
For his career, he has 17 interceptions.
–Field Level Media
Flores: QB Tannehill’s future in Miami undecided
Flores: QB Tannehill's future in Miami undecided <p></p>
INDIANAPOLIS - New
Flores: QB Tannehill’s future in Miami undecided</p><p>
INDIANAPOLIS – New head coach Brian Flores continues to plot the future of the Miami Dolphins, and quarterback Ryan Tannehill is not guaranteed to be along for the ride.
Flores, speaking Wednesday morning at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, said Tannehill, 30, still could be part of the team going forward. But his fate is not yet determined.
“Right now, everything is in the evaluation process,” said Flores, who was hired the day after helping the New England Patriots win the Super Bowl over the Los Angeles Rams.
Tannehill’s salary-cap hit for next season is extremely high at $26.6 million. Tannehill missed all of 2017 due to an injury and missed five games because of a sore throwing shoulder in 2018.
Tannehill, a 2012 first-round pick from Texas A&M, did have flashes of brilliance, including games against Flores, as the former Patriots defensive coordinator noted Wednesday.
But Miami also has a chance to select either an understudy or replacement in the first round of the 2019 draft. The Dolphins own the 13th overall pick in April.
“Everything is on the table. … No decisions are final,” Flores said. “We have time to make those decisions.”
–By Jeff Reynolds, Field Level Media
Bears confirm K Parkey’s pending release
Bears confirm K Parkey's pending release Bears confirm K Parkey’s pending release
The Chicago Bears will release kicker Cody Parkey, coach Matt Nagy confirmed Wednesday
“We’ve talked to Cody and Cody knows we’re going to go on in a different direction,” Nagy told the NFL Network. “It was a healthy talk, he took it like a true professional. We wish him the best.”
The release will come when the new league year begins on March 13.
Parkey, 27, endured an inconsistent season in Chicago after inking a four-year, $15 million contract last year following the Bears’ release of Robbie Gould, the team’s all-time leading scorer who moved on to the San Francisco 49ers.
He still will be owed $3.5 million in guaranteed money from the Bears in 2019.
Parkey, a five-year veteran, not only missed a career-high seven field-goal attempts and three extra points during the regular season, but his 43-yard attempt in the final seconds of the NFC wild-card round against the Philadelphia Eagles first hit the upright then the crossbar before bouncing back on the field.
Despite the NFL later ruling that the kick was partially blocked, Parkey took much of the public blame for the Bears’ season ending.
Parkey began his career with the Eagles in 2014 when he made the Pro Bowl as a rookie, scoring a franchise-record 150 points while making 32 of 36 field-goal attempts. In two seasons with the Eagles, Parkey never missed an extra point.
Chicago’s only kicker under contract is Redford Jones, an undrafted rookie from Tulsa who was signed in January after a tryout of six kickers.
–Field Level Media
Shurmur: Manning is Giants’ QB
Shurmur: Manning is Giants' QB
INDIANAPOLIS - Eli Manning still will call
Shurmur: Manning is Giants’ QB
INDIANAPOLIS – Eli Manning still will call New York home.
Second-year head coach Pat Shurmur squashed speculation that Manning could be traded or released this offseason.
“I think Eli can help us win games. He proved, when the players around him starting playing better, that he can play at a very high level and help us win games,” Shurmur said Wednesday at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine. “At this point I want Eli back. He’s back.”
General manager Dave Gettleman helped kickstart questions about Manning’s ouster in his end-of-season press conference.
Gettleman described the conversation in January as “a no-holds barred” discussion with Manning.
“I’m committed to making the best decision in the interest of the Giants,” Gettleman said at the time. “We’re in the evaluation process. … Everything is on the table for us.”
Shurmur on Wednesday sang a different tune. Asked if he believed Manning has multiple years left as a starter, he replied “I do.”
Gettleman said Manning, who turned 38 last month, sought out the discussion after the Giants finished season 5-11.
“We’re trying to build sustained success. That takes brutal honesty and some tough decisions,” Gettleman said. “… It wasn’t like he was called to the principal’s office. He came to see me.”
Manning has started 230 of 232 games he’s appeared in since joining the league in 2004. He has one year left on his contract, with a base salary of $11.5 million.
Manning finished the season with 4,299 yards, 21 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and completed a career-best 66 percent of his passes.
–By Jeff Reynolds, Field Level Media
Raiders GM Mayock calls Carr a ‘franchise quarterback’
Raiders GM Mayock calls Carr a 'franchise quarterback' Raiders GM Mayock calls Carr a ‘franchise quarterback’
Quarterback Derek Carr’s place on the hot seat seemingly has cooled off.
Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock, speaking Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, endorsed Carr as the team’s QB going forward.
“We’ve got a young quarterback that we think is a franchise quarterback that’s going to be 28 in March, so we’re pretty happy with where we are,” Mayock said. “Especially with our backup, who we signed last year, (AJ) McCarron. We feel like we’re pretty good at the quarterback position.”
When asked whether the Raiders would seek an upgrade at the position this offseason, Mayock said he doesn’t see the need.
“I think Derek Carr is a franchise quarterback,” Mayock said.
“I truly believe that. Now, do I also believe that it’s a general manager and head coach’s job to keep their job open to improve any position on a football team? Sure. But I think it’s really difficult to try to improve over a franchise quarterback like the one we have in our building right now.”
Whether Carr would continue as the Raiders quarterback in 2019 was frequently discussed last year as the Raiders struggled to a 4-12 finish amid Carr’s inconsistency under head coach Jon Gruden’s system.
A five-year veteran, Carr posted career bests in completion percentage (68.9) and yards (4,049) but had a career-low 19 touchdown passes to go with 10 interceptions.
The Raiders hold the No. 4 pick in the NFL draft in April.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys budget for RB Elliott’s big payday
Cowboys budget for RB Elliott's big payday Cowboys budget for RB Elliott’s big payday
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott loves to reach paydirt, and he’s about to find a second major payday.
According to Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones, the Cowboys are prepared to hand Elliott a major contract in the not-too-distant future.
“We’ve got it budgeted that we’re going to pay Zeke a significant contract at some point,” Jones said Tuesday as the Cowboys’ management team met reporters ahead of the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. “We certainly saw what (Rams running back Todd) Gurley got paid and we know that’s probably where it starts, and we’ll go from there.”
Gurley signed a four-year deal in July 2018 worth up to $57.5 million, including $45 million guaranteed.
Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott are candidates for long-term deals during or after the 2019 season. But finding the space to invest in their star-studded backfield might be easier said than done.
That’s because at the front of the line stands defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, a candidate to be tagged with the franchise designation before March 5 and pending unrestricted free agent.
Prescott, 25, is entering the final year of his rookie agreement. He was also told by owner Jerry Jones that the Cowboys plan to give him a long-term deal. Jerry Jones repeated the sentiment in November.
“Dak is the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. “He’s young and he’s going to get extended.”
The Cowboys have $66 million in dead money on the 2019 salary cap, according to Spotrac.
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is entering the final season of his contract, and Stephen Jones doesn’t see any urgency about offering Garrett an extension.
“No one wants Jason to be around here for the long term more than the Jones family,” Stephen Jones said. “No one thinks more of him than we do. But at the same time, everybody’s back is against the wall right now.”
Garrett has a 77-59 record in nine seasons as coach. He is 2-3 in three postseason appearances.
Also, receiver Allen Hurns could be ready for training camp, according to Stephen Jones. Hurns broke his left leg and dislocated his left ankle in a gruesome manner during a playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks.
The Cowboys also hope to re-sign receiver Cole Beasley, who is slated to become an unrestricted free agent.
–Field Level Media
Extremely rare Brady rookie card sells for $400K at auction
Extremely rare Brady rookie card sells for $400K at auction
An extremely rare autographed
Extremely rare Brady rookie card sells for $400K at auction
An extremely rare autographed rookie football card of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sold for $400,100 in an online auction Monday night.
The 2000 playoff contenders championship rookie ticket card was just one of 100 produced and was in mint condition, having received a rating of 9 by Beckett Grading.
“This sale was record-setting but also largely predicted,” PWCC Marketplace CEO Brett Huigens said in a statement. “The trading card market is rapidly maturing among tangible asset investors and record prices are becoming increasingly frequent, especially among the market’s most desired issues.”
The card is believed to have been owned by former NFL lineman and card collector/investor Evan Mathis, according to Sports Collectors Daily.
Brady’s card eclipsed the then-record-setting $350,100 fetched for a 1996-97 Michael Jordan card just last week.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Bengals looking to trade WR Ross
Reports: Bengals looking to trade WR Ross
The Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly fielding trade
Reports: Bengals looking to trade WR Ross
The Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly fielding trade offers for wide receiver John Ross at this week’s Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, the same place he made a splash in 2017 with a record 4.22 time in the 40-yard dash.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tony Pauline of DraftAnalyst.com both reported Tuesday that Ross is on the trading block.
Ross didn’t catch any passes in 2017 as a rookie after the Bengals made him the ninth overall pick out of Washington.
He tallied 21 catches for 210 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games last season.
Ross, 24, has two years remaining on his four-year, $17.1 million rookie contract. He is set to earn a guaranteed $2 million in 2019 and $2.8 million in 2020.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Cowboys DE Gregory suspended indefinitely by NFL
Reports: Cowboys DE Gregory suspended indefinitely by NFL
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has
Reports: Cowboys DE Gregory suspended indefinitely by NFL
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has been suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy and the terms of his conditional reinstatement, NFL Network and ESPN reported Tuesday.
Gregory was suspended and missed the entire 2017 season for a failed drug test and was granted conditional reinstatement last year. Gregory, drafted by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2015 draft, has battled substance abuse dating back to his college years at Nebraska.
Gregory tested positive for marijuana, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.
Gregory, 26, is entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $3.8 million. He is slated to make a base salary of $955,000 for the upcoming season.
Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones was asked about Gregory earlier Tuesday.
“Certainly he has his challenges, continues to have them. I don’t think those things go away. We’re going to keep working and cheering for him. … I think he’s got to take the next step both on and off the field,” Jones said.
Gregory recorded 25 tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles in 14 games for Dallas this past season.
–Field Level Media
DT Williams to skip bench press at combine
DT Williams to skip bench press at combine DT Williams to skip bench press at combine
Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who potentially could be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft, reportedly will skip the bench press at the NFL Scouting Combine this week in Indianapolis.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said that Williams, an Alabama product, has a finger injury that will keep him from fully participating at the combine. Rapoport said Williams will have surgery after the event.
Entering the combine, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. listed Williams as the No. 2 overall prospect.
In 2018, Williams was a unanimous All-American selection and won the Outland Trophy, which is given to the best interior lineman in college football.
On the season, he had 71 tackles, including 19.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys DE Gregory suspended indefinitely by NFL
Cowboys DE Gregory suspended indefinitely by NFL
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has been
Cowboys DE Gregory suspended indefinitely by NFL
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has been suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy and the terms of his conditional reinstatement, the team announced Tuesday.
Gregory was suspended and missed the entire 2017 season for a failed drug test and was granted conditional reinstatement last year. Gregory, drafted by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2015 draft, has battled substance abuse dating to his college years at Nebraska.
This is Gregory’s fourth suspension since coming into the league. He has been suspended for more games (30) than he’s played (28), according to NFL.com.
“The expectation for Randy is the exact same: to get him back on the field playing as soon as possible,” his attorney, Daniel Moskowitz, told USA Today. “Our personal confidence in him has not wavered. This is about more than football. We appreciate the public recognizing this is a private matter and thank the Jones [family] and Cowboys for their continued support.”
Gregory tested positive for marijuana, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.
Gregory, 26, is entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $3.8 million. He is slated to make a base salary of $955,000 for the upcoming season.
Earlier Tuesday, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones was asked about Gregory.
“Certainly he has his challenges, continues to have them. I don’t think those things go away. We’re going to keep working and cheering for him. … I think he’s got to take the next step both on and off the field,” Jones said.
Gregory recorded 25 tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles in 14 games for Dallas last season.
Meanwhile, defensive tackle David Irving, who spent the previous four seasons with Dallas, reportedly could draw another suspension, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
A recent report by 247Sports said Irving has missed multiple drug tests, which could lead to further discipline.
Irving has missed the first four games of each of the past two seasons due to violations of the NFL drug policy.
Irving played in just two games in 2018 after injuring an ankle and the Cowboys reportedly have decided to let him leave as a free agent.
–Field Level Media
Mara: No support for changing replay rules
Mara: No support for changing replay rules Mara: No support for changing replay rules
Efforts to amend the NFL’s replay rules this offseason have stalled out over a lack of support, according to one owner.
New York Giants co-owner and NFL competition committee member John Mara told ESPN on Tuesday that he’s “not sensing a lot of support for making changes” at this time.
Members of the committee spent the past two days in Indianapolis discussing the replay procedures, largely in response to a missed pass interference call near the end of regulation in the NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints.
“Calls are just missed,” Mara said. “Officials are just human. They’re going to miss calls from time to time. … To think that we’re going to be a system where calls are always going to be corrected from New York or from upstairs, I just don’t think we’re there or even close to being there.”
Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said there haven’t been any new ideas to consider.
“We’ve had these conversations,” Jones said. “And you start rehashing them, and you go, ‘Oh my gosh, we’ve had this conversation again and again and again and again and again.'”
Committee chairman Rich McKay, president and CEO of the Atlanta Falcons, joked that the topic of revising replay has come up each year “since like 1986.”
Potential changes that have been discussed include adding an eighth official to the game crew, increasing the number of review-eligible calls, and giving coaches the ability to challenge a non-call.
–Field Level Media
Colts sign TE Travis to one-year extension
Colts sign TE Travis to one-year extension Colts sign TE Travis to one-year extension
The Indianapolis Colts have signed tight end Ross Travis to a one-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.
Multiple outlets reported that the 26-year-old will earn the minimum $720,000 in 2019.
The 6-foot-6, 248-pound Travis played in four games for Indianapolis in 2017, but missed the entire 2018 season after tearing his ACL in the preseason finale.
Undrafted in 2015, Travis played in 17 games with the Chiefs in 2016-17 before being claimed off waivers by the Colts in November 2017.
He has 10 career receptions for 91 yards and no touchdowns.
Travis played four seasons of college basketball at Penn State, but did not play football for the Nittany Lions.
–Field Level Media
Tagged: 49ers franchise PK Gould
Tagged: 49ers franchise PK Gould
Tagged: 49ers franchise PK Gould
Kicker Robbie Gould became the first player this offseason to be tagged with the restrictive franchise designation on Tuesday.
ESPN first reported the transaction. The franchise tag for placekickers comes with a one-year tender of approximately $5 million.
Gould, 36, has made 72 of 75 field-goal attempts with the San Francisco 49ers since the Chicago Bears opted to move on from his contract.
A reunion seemed possible for Gould and the Bears, who maintains a Chicago residence, when Cody Parkey was released. But the Bears or any other team would need to bring compensation to the table to pry Gould away from the 49ers. Ironically, Gould and his family attended the playoff loss at Soldier Field when Parkey’s miss clanged off both uprights.
But 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said during Super Bowl week that the 49ers had no intention of seeing Gould in another uniform in 2019.
“I’m … expecting and looking forward to having Robbie back in a Niners uniform next year,” he said.
Gould missed only one field goal try last season, setting a single-season franchise record for accuracy (33 of 34). He’s also second all-time in NFL history in accuracy on field goals to Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.
–Field Level Media
Report: Bears restructure contract of OL Long
Report: Bears restructure contract of OL Long
The Chicago Bears have reportedly restructured the
Report: Bears restructure contract of OL Long
The Chicago Bears have reportedly restructured the contract of offensive lineman Kyle Long to reduce the cap hit this year while ensuring his return for the 2019 season.
Long, who was slated to count $8.5 million against the Bears cap this year, tweeted out “Bear for life” on Tuesday.
Long, 30, had three years remaining on his current deal, but the guard agreed to the restructured deal with the team, strapped for cap space heading into free agency, the Chicago Tribune reported.
Plagued by injuries, Long played just eight games in 2018 and hasn’t played in more than 10 since the 2015 season when he played in all 16.
–Field Level Media
Panthers part ways with DBs Munnerlyn, Adams
Panthers part ways with DBs Munnerlyn, Adams
Looking to get younger and
Panthers part ways with DBs Munnerlyn, Adams
Looking to get younger and faster in the secondary, the Carolina Panthers on Monday cut cornerback Captain Munnerlyn and told safety Mike Adams that he won’t be re-signed.
Munnerlyn, a 10-year veteran who turns 31 in April, had two years remaining on a four-year contract he signed before the 2017 season.
Munnerlyn played all 16 games with five starts in 2018, tallying 47 tackles, nine passes defensed, two sacks and one interception.
Adams, a 15-year NFL veteran who turns 38 next month, signed a two-year deal in 2017 and was set to become a free agent in March.
Adams started all 16 games last season, contributing 75 tackles, six passes defensed and three picks.
Carolina, which re-signed safety Eric Reid earlier this month, plans to give 2018 third-round pick Rashaan Gaulden and 2017 fifth-round pick Corn Elder a shot at more playing time.
–Field Level Media
Leave a Comment