Gase set for troubling movie: game tape of Dolphins defense
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — With no game Sunday, Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase will spend much of the weekend watching bad movies.
That wasn’t exactly the way he described the task Friday, but his study of the team’s recent games won’t be much fun.
After a 3-0 start, the Dolphins (4-4) reversed course and are gathering momentum in the wrong direction. They’ve been outscored 167-99 while losing four of their past five games, including Thursday’s 42-23 thumping at Houston .
Their next game is Nov. 4 at home against the New York Jets, followed by a bye. That means only one game in the next 16 days, giving Gase plenty of time to assess and address a myriad of problems.
“I’d like to say I’m actually going to see my kids this weekend,” said Gase, who has three young children. “But when we give up the amount of points we gave up and play as bad as we did on defense, and we have a lot of things to clean up on offense, I’ll probably spend most of my time working through all this stuff.”
The Dolphins have played the past three games without injured quarterback Ryan Tannehill, whose status for next week is uncertain. And that’s not even close to their biggest issue.
The defense has been awful three weeks in a row. Over that span Miami has allowed 200 yards rushing per game and 5.9 per carry. During the same stretch, opposing quarterbacks have thrown for 751 yards with 10 touchdown passes, one interception and a passer rating of 143.9.
Questions are swirling about the job security of second-year defensive coordinator Matt Burke , but Gase said he’s not inclined to heap blame on his assistant.
“First, I always look at players,” Gase said. “To me, they have the final say on a lot of this stuff.”
And their performance speaks volumes. Five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Wake said the wide-open receivers and gaping holes for running backs make it clear blown assignments are the biggest issue.
“I’ll give you a pro tip: There is no defense from kiddie football, high school, college where players are uncovered,” Wake said. “There is no defense where gaps aren’t filled. So any time you see that, where there’s a guy running through the gap untouched or a receiver running free, there’s an error being made somewhere. Whether it’s miscommunication or a bad read, whatever, obviously there’s a few.”
On offense, the outlook is less gloomy. Backup quarterback Brock Osweiler had his worst game yet at Houston, but Tannehill may be close to beginning a throwing program that would test his right shoulder injury, Gase said.
Tannehill hasn’t been ruled out of the Jets game, but his rehabilitation will proceed cautiously, and it’s more likely he’ll return after the bye in Week 11.
“I want to make sure I’m not putting him in a position where he has some kind of relapse and goes through this all over again,” Gase said.
Tannehill can’t help the defense anyway. That unit ranks last in the NFL in yards and rushing yards allowed, and the per-game sack rate is second worst.
The Dolphins are tied for the league lead with 11 interceptions, but that source for success has dried up of late, and they have no takeaways in the past two games.
In short, the problem is a team effort.
“It’s not one position; it’s the whole group,” Gase said. “We have to use our hands better at linebacker. We have to stop running around blocks in the defensive line. In the secondary we have to know who we’re supposed to cover.”
Is the Dolphins defense simply overmatched physically? Maybe.
“It’s hard to tell,” Gase said, “because we don’t play what we’re supposed to play. When you don’t execute anything right, it’s hard to evaluate that.”
To make that determination, some bad movies will need to be watched more than once.
Pats’ run game back in spotlight entering Buffalo matchup
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Running the football has been an adventure for the New England Patriots this season.
Injuries and inconsistency were issues early on as the Patriots struggled in short yardage and failed to produce a touchdown in the first three games.
Buoyed by the production of rookie Sony Michel, who had missed the preseason with his own knee issue, New England scored seven touchdowns on the ground over the next three games. Michel had four of them, to go along with two 100-yard games.
But the Patriots’ running backs were again held out of the end zone in last week’s 38-31 win at Chicago.
Production slowed considerably when Michel had to be helped off the field in the second quarter after having his left knee bent back awkwardly while he was being tackled.
“What happened to Sony … could happen to anybody at any time, unfortunately. So, we have to be prepared for those things,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “At whatever point the die is cast and we know what it is, we go in that direction.”
Where that is exactly is to be determined as New England returns to AFC East play Monday night at Buffalo. Following Michel’s injury, James White and Kenjon Barner began the week as the only healthy running backs on the roster.
White leads the team with 45 receptions and six receiving touchdowns and is the second-leading rusher (40 carries, 189 yards, TD) behind Michel. Barner has 16 carries for 63 yards, but his comfort level in the offense is unclear.
This is his third stint with the Patriots this season after being twice released and spending time on the practice squad.
White said Barner and current practice squad running back Kenneth Farrow are prepared to contribute as needed.
“They’re good guys,” White said. “They’re working hard, trying to learn as much as possible. It can be a lot thrown at you pretty fast, but they’re willing to work, ask the questions and they try to go out there and perform on the practice field. You can tell it’s showing up for Kenjon in the game. He’s running hard, doing everything he needs to do.”
Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said he’s comfortable having White handle more of the load.
“I think that comes down to individual execution and that credit goes to James White,” McDaniels said. “He’s the one that runs the routes, he’s the one that makes decisions and cuts in the backfield if you’re handing it to him, and he’s the one that catches the ball wherever you put him on the field.”
While White has a subdued demeanor off the field, center David Andrews said he has the confidence of the entire offense when his number is called.
“Every time he gets the football, I like it a lot,” Andrews said.
White says he’s ready to do whatever is asked of him.
“It’s just taking care of your body and going out there and executing, getting the job done whether it’s more touches or not,” he said. “I just want to make the most of the opportunities that I get and just have fun out there and play to the best of my abilities.
“That’s all it is. It doesn’t matter whether it’s 10 touches, one touch, 20 touches. It doesn’t really matter. Just go out there and play hard and do whatever I can to help this team.”
Jets could be without WR Anderson, CB Johnson, C Long
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson is doubtful for Sunday's game at Chicago because of an ankle injury that kept him out of practice all week.
Center Spencer Long is questionable with finger and knee ailments, after originally being listed as doubtful. Either Jonotthan Harrison or Dakota Dozier would replace Long on the starting offensive line if he can’t play. Left tackle Kelvin Beachum is questionable with a back injury.
The secondary got a boost with cornerback Buster Skrine cleared from the concussion protocol. But New York could still be short-handed there. Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) is doubtful and Morris Claiborne (shoulder/foot) is questionable — as is safety Marcus Maye (broken thumb).
New book examines greatness of Walsh, Gibbs, Parcells
Bill Walsh, Joe Gibbs, Bill Parcells. Hall of Famers all.
“Guts And Genius” includes interviews with more than 150 people who had close contact with the men who outshined all other coaches as NFC teams won 13 straight Super Bowls. Walsh popularized the West Coast offense, Gibbs won his trio of titles with three different quarterbacks, and Parcells was a defensive mastermind and superb motivator.
“These three coaches did things differently, yet they all arrived at the same place multiple times — holding the Lombardi Trophy aloft after the Super Bowl,” Glauber says. “Walsh was the intellectual who could outthink his opponents. Gibbs was the master technician who was perhaps the best strategist ever by winning three Super Bowls with three different quarterbacks, none of whom was close to Hall of Fame quality. And Parcells was the Jersey guy bully who willed his teams to victory.
“These coaches brought out the best in their players, and those players developed lifelong affection for them. I found it astonishing how influential Walsh, Gibbs and Parcells were on their players, many of whom call the coaches the greatest influences of their lives.”
One oddity about each of the three is they all struggled to get or hold onto their head coaching gigs. Gibbs began his career with the Redskins by losing his first five games and six of seven in 1981. Parcells got the Giants job when Ray Perkins high-tailed to Alabama, and the Tuna then went 3-12-1, looking outmatched at times.
Walsh was bypassed for the Bengals’ pro job and wound up as coach at Stanford before the 49ers reached out.
Soon, they were earning championship rings.
Glauber goes deep in detail about how all three were hired, built their teams, and had a profound influence on the sport. Indeed, Walsh’s impact has been most profound, with such proteges as Mike Holmgren, Andy Reid, Mike McCarthy and Jon Gruden either winning or reaching Super Bowls.
“The impact of these coaches, particularly Walsh and Parcells, continues in today’s game,” Glauber notes, “and their fingerprints are all over the NFL. All 32 of this year’s coaches — every single one of them — has either a direct or indirect connection with Walsh and Parcells, whose coaching trees are among the most productive in the history of pro sports.”
DISSING BORTLES
Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins took a shot at Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles while trying to make a point that Colin Kaepernick belongs in the NFL.
“I can turn on the tape this week of our opponent and see that Colin Kaepernick deserves a job,” Jenkins said.
Bortles was benched during Jacksonville’s third straight loss last week, but will start against Philadelphia in London on Sunday.
Jenkins, co-founder of The Players Coalition, has maintained support for Kaepernick and the quarterback’s friend and former 49ers teammate, Panthers safety Eric Reid. They’re all fighting against racial and social inequality. However, Kaepernick and Reid disagree with Jenkins on how to do it. Reid and Jenkins had to be separated before the coin toss of Carolina’s 21-17 win at Philadelphia. Afterward, Reid called Jenkins a “sellout.”
HALL HONORING THE MILITARY
The Pro Football Hall of Fame will provide free museum admission and parking to all veterans and active military plus a guest throughout November. The offer is good for all United States active duty personnel, including National Guard reservists and retired military service members who show a valid military ID at the Hall’s ticket office.
The Hall of Fame’s annual Veterans Day event takes place Nov. 3 at 11 a.m. EDT. This year’s program is entitled “Honoring the Nation’s Heroes” and will include U.S. Army veteran and former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rocky Bleier.
Bleier, a four-time Super Bowl champion who overcame a severe foot injury, losing part of his right foot during his service in the Vietnam War, will share his story of service at the event. In addition, several Medal of Honor recipients will be on hand for the program in Canton, Ohio.
BREES BATTLES FOR INTERCEPTION
Saints quarterback Drew Brees has been setting passing records through October. He’s also rooting for an interception.
Brees is working this year with the NFL and the American Cancer Society in their “Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer” initiative.
For the 10th year, the NFL and the ACS are working together in this program, which addresses early detection and risk reduction efforts for multiple cancers. Since 2009, more than $18.5 million has been raised and donated to ACS through the partnership.
As part of the campaign, the NFL and ACS created The Defender, a digital tool that provides consumers with personalized tips to reduce their cancer risk. The free, user-friendly tool allows fans to take control of their health and increase their understanding of how healthy lifestyle habits can help reduce their cancer risk.
A painting of Brees by Jon Moody is being auctioned off by the NFL to raise funds for “Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer.” In addition, a signed Brees helmet is being auctioned off .
Fans who complete The Defender will have the option to donate to ACS and enter for a chance to win two tickets to February’s Super Bowl in Atlanta, inclusive of travel and other Super Bowl-related events, as part of an ACS contest.
NBC INNOVATIONS
Was that field goal good? By how much?
NBC will let fans know exactly that in Sunday night’s strong NFC matchup between New Orleans and Minnesota, both division leaders. The new “SNF Kicks Tracer” can map the flight of the ball on all field goal attempts. The SNF Kicks technology will provide additional data, including trajectory, speed of the football, and a “good from” statistic indicating the furthest distance from which a made field goal would have been successful.
The “good from” metric will be used for made field goals of 45 yards or longer. It uses TrackMan technology that has been popularized by NBC Sports golf coverage, and determines how far the kick would have been good from by tracking the football from when it is kicked until it hits the net behind the goal posts.
“As we continue to use the most cutting-edge technology to enhance our ‘Sunday Night Football’ broadcast, we are excited to add the tracer to our coverage,” says Fred Gaudelli, executive producer of SNF. “With many games coming down to field goals, this new element will illustrate the flight of the football, while also providing many statistics pertinent to the kicking game.
“And field goals are only the beginning. By the end of the season, we hope to be showcasing the technology on kickoffs and punts, and eventually make our way to the passing game.”
___
I REMEMBER YOU
Few NFL head coaches have deeper ties than Tampa Bay’s Dirk Koetter and Cincinnati’s Marvin Lewis. They both played at Idaho State, with Lewis a year ahead. Koetter was a high school quarterback when he first met Lewis on Idaho State’s field.
“We’d practice after them,” Koetter said. “He was the scout team quarterback. I’d watch Marvin my senior year. When I committed to go there, I originally thought Marvin and I would be in competition with each other, but Marvin moved to defense and had a terrific career as a defensive player.”
They became close friends and Lewis spent a lot of time with the Koetter family.
“It’s very unique, having sat in class with Dirk for years,” Lewis said. “I kind of grew up eating Thanksgiving dinner at his home, and I went to high school football games with his mother when his dad was coaching and his brother was the quarterback.
“So it’s a little bit unique.”
Their friendship extends beyond football.
“I was coaching high school and Marvin introduced me to my wife, Kim,” Koetter said. “I’ll be forever grateful.”
___
AP Pro Football Writers Barry Wilner, Simmi Buttar, Rob Maaddi and Sports Writer Joe Kay contributed.
Jets likely without WR Anderson, C Long, CB Johnson at Bears
Center Spencer Long is doubtful with finger and knee ailments, with either Jonotthan Harrison or Dakota Dozier expected to replace him on the starting offensive line. Left tackle Kelvin Beachum is questionable with a back injury.
The secondary got a boost with cornerback Buster Skrine cleared from the concussion protocol. But New York could still be short-handed there. Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) is doubtful and Morris Claiborne (shoulder/foot) is questionable — as is safety Marcus Maye (broken thumb).
Browns coach Jackson flags Bucs coach for taunting remarks
CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns coach Hue Jackson is "disappointed" Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter felt quarterback Baker Mayfield was taunting after being struck in the helmet by Tampa Bay's Jordan Whitehead.
On Thursday, Koetter said Mayfield “taunted our guy, so then they threw the second flag.”
Jackson was bothered by Koetter’s remarks, saying Friday, “the biggest thing that happened was the quarterback got hit in the head. Taunting? Does that really matter? I mean, really? That, to me, made no sense.”
Earlier this week, a person familiar with NFL discipline told The Associated Press that Whitehead will likely be fined. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league announces fines on Saturday.
Jones sees a future for Cooper with Cowboys
Jones sees a future for Cooper with Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones broke his silence on Amari Cooper on Friday, saying he expects the young wide receiver to be in Dallas for the long haul.
Jones, speaking on 105.3 The Fan, said that he wouldn’t have given up a first-round pick if he didn’t expect Cooper to have a long-term impact — and an immediate impact as well.
“He’ll definitely change the dynamics of the offense. There’s no question about it,” said Jones, per Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News.
Jones also said that he kept quiet because he knew he couldn’t keep the trade secret.
Cooper, 24, went to the Pro Bowl in his first two NFL seasons after the Raiders took him fourth overall in 2015, but he had a disappointing 2017 campaign and has been up and down this year.
Cooper is under contract through the 2019 season. The former first-round pick is owed $13.9 million in 2019 on his fifth-year option, which is guaranteed for injury only, before being scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency.
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said earlier this week he expects to see Cooper stepping on the field in two weeks as the team’s No. 1 receiver.
“It’s going to require overtime by him, by the coaches, to get him going,” Garrett said Tuesday in a radio interview with 105.3 FM in Dallas. “But we do benefit from having the bye and having a few extra days.”
Dallas has been without a true lead receiver this season after tight end Jason Witten retired. Dez Bryant held the lead receiver designation in Dallas until he was released in April.
Texans WR Fuller done for season with torn ACL
An MRI on Friday confirmed the injury, and Texans coach Bill O’Brien broke the news to the media during a press conference.
“I feel terrible for Will,” O’Brien said.
The 24-year-old Fuller caught a 73-yard touchdown pass earlier in the game and had five catches for 124 yards overall before leaving.
In seven games this season, Fuller has racked up 503 yards receiving on 32 catches with four touchdowns.
For his career, he has 107 catches for 1,561 yards and 13 touchdowns over 31 games.
Bengals LB Burfict to miss game versus Bucs
Burfict has played in just three games this season. He missed the first four due to a violation of the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.
Burfict, who has 17 tackles this season, struggled against the Chiefs by missing four tackles prior to leaving with the injury.
“He hasn’t played as well as he has in the past,” Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis told reporters on Wednesday, before making it clear he didn’t want to discuss the topic further when he received a follow-up question.
“I don’t want to talk about Vontaze,” Lewis said. “It’s not relevant.”
Earlier this season, Burfict was fined $112,000 for two plays against the Pittsburgh Steelers that the NFL defined as unnecessary roughness.
Also slated to miss Sunday’s game are running back Giovani Bernard (knee), cornerback Darqueze Dennard (shoulder), tight end Tyler Kroft (foot), receiver John Ross (groin) and linebacker Nick Vigil (knee). Center Billy Price (foot) is doubtful and also figures to sit out.
Long snapper Clark Harris cleared concussion protocol and will play against Tampa Bay.
Colts K Vinatieri expected to play despite groin injury
Vinatieri, 45, missed two extra points last week in a 37-5 win against Buffalo last Sunday. That’s the first time in his 23-year career that he missed more than one in a game.
He enters Sunday’s game five points shy of breaking Morten Andersen’s all-time NFL scoring record of 2,544 points.
Eagles, Jags not at full strength for London game
Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (calf) also is on the injury report, listed as questionable. Offensive linemen Lane Johnson and Jason Peters have been limited in practice but are expected to play on Sunday.
The veteran Sproles, 35, played in the first game of the season but suffered a hamstring injury in practice and has been out since. Coach Doug Pederson told reporters he is confident Sproles will return this season, which is expected to be his last. He announced in July that he would retire after the 2018 season.
Jacksonville is again without running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring). The Jaguars expect Carlos Hyde, acquired Oct. 19 in a deal with the Cleveland Browns, to debut in London. Fournette is targeting a return in Week 11 after the bye week.
The key injury for the Jaguars is cornerback A.J. Bouye, who is sidelined this week by a calf injury. Fellow cornerback Tyler Patmon is also out for Sunday’s game, while D.J. Hayden is listed as doubtful.
Texans’ Will Fuller out for season with torn knee ligament
Fuller had a season-high 124 yards receiving with a 73-yard touchdown on Thursday before the injury. He had 503 yards receiving and four touchdowns in seven games this season. The third-year player was a first-round pick in 2016.
Eagles’ Jenkins: Headlines, spotlight won’t stop activism
SUNBURY-ON-THAMES, England (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins does not believe the heated exchange he had with the Carolina Panthers' Eric Reid diminishes the impact of his fight for racial and social justice.
Reid branded Jenkins a “sellout” after the game and said he “co-opted the movement” started by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick because the group of players has chosen to work with the NFL to further its cause.
“What happens on the field or whatever headlines, that (work) doesn’t stop,” Jenkins said Friday after the Eagles completed their final practice prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday. “There’s been work all across the country in so many different areas and by so many players that an incident like that, it might grab headlines and it might grab the attention of what people want to report, but the work that we do has never been contingent upon what we do.
“Right now, the big focus is on voting and getting people out to the polls this November and we continue to do that. We’ve got people doing PSAs, writing op-eds, getting involved with the issues in their local markets, and so no, I don’t think it’s a distraction at all.”
Reid, who joined Carolina last month, broke away from the coalition a year ago in part because of its support from the league. The NFL plans to commit $90 million over the next seven years to further social causes.
Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman, a member of the coalition, responded on Thursday to Reid’s comments, saying he does not recognize that the group is “making true changes” with its advocacy.
Jenkins, who chose not to address Reid’s comments after the game, said he was not aware of what Norman said but was proud he expressed his support publicly.
“The support most likely comes because everything we’re doing is not just me,” Jenkins said. “Obviously, I think as kind of leader, my face gets put out there and my name gets repeated over and over again, but it’s a coalition for a reason.
“There are guys all around the league that are doing work, whether directly or indirectly, because of us, and I think that’s something to be proud of. I think Josh is obviously one of those guys that is happy to be a part of the things that we’re doing.”
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Eagles’ Pederson wants return to winning ways in London
“I think this trip right here is a great time for us to be away as a football team,” Pederson said Friday as the Eagles prepare to face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London. “That’s obviously something that we need — being together like this for a couple days.”
Philadelphia (3-4) fell to its third loss in four games after they collapsed late, giving up a 17-0 lead against the Panthers after three quarters before allowing 21 unanswered points.
That fourth-quarter muzzling was troublesome for both the offense and the defense. The Eagles won the Super Bowl last season in part because they had one of the highest-scoring units in the NFL, but they have scored only 22 points per game this season, nearly six points off last season’s pace, and their pass defense has allowed 269.7 yards a game, the ninth-worst in the league.
Losing starting safety Rodney McLeod to a season-ending knee injury in Week 3, and his replacement, Corey Graham, to a hamstring injury a week later, certainly hasn’t done Philadelphia’s secondary any favors.
But after losing all four games this season by a touchdown or less, including three of the last four by a combined nine points, quarterback Carson Wentz believes the trip across the Atlantic can be a springboard for success.
“I mean, as a quarterback and just the leaders in general, it’s really on a lot of us to get everyone going again and recognize that record … doesn’t matter,” Wentz said. “The goal is to go 1-0 every week, and especially the division we’re in, that’s kind of wide open. At this point in the year, not where we want to be, but we still have the whole season in front of us.”
Philadelphia’s opponent, the Jaguars (3-4), will be playing in London for the sixth consecutive season and have won their last three games at Wembley.
Pederson said the familiarity of the international trip may help them, but after making the trip as the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator in 2015, he doesn’t believe it provides much of an advantage.
“I mean, they’re familiar with the city and familiar with the travel … but I think both teams are in the same situation today, feeling the same things,” Pederson said.
He also drew parallels between the Eagles’ trip to London and their week last year in Los Angeles, where they stayed between road games against the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams.
Wentz, who tore the ACL in his left knee after the win over the Rams, joked that he hoped the outcome on Sunday wouldn’t be similar to the one last season.
But he did recognize Pederson’s point and hopes the intangible benefits will one day pay off.
“It’s a unique week,” Wentz said. “Bonding over here is definitely a big plus on trips like this, for sure.”
Notes: RB Jay Ajayi, who was born in London and moved to Maryland when he was 7, joined the Eagles for the trip despite tearing the ACL in his left knee in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 7. Ajayi, who played in his hometown last season for the Miami Dolphins, was honored with an exhibit at the Museum of London on Wednesday. … Pederson said Graham and NT Haloti Ngata (calf) are likely to be game-time decisions on Sunday.
Report: Texans WR Fuller might have torn ACL
Fuller will undergo an MRI on Friday to assess the damage.
The 24-year-old Fuller caught a 73-yard touchdown pass earlier in the game and had five catches for 124 yards overall before leaving.
In seven games this season, Fuller has racked up 503 yards receiving on 32 catches with four touchdowns.
For his career, he has 107 catches for 1,561 yards and 13 touchdowns over 31 games.
Miller’s big game helps Texans beat Dolphins 42-23
Miller had 133 yards rushing and a touchdown for his second straight 100-yard game.
“It felt good,” Miller said. “I was speaking to the guys before the game and today I just had a different type of juice. I got a lot of rest last night. So today was just good. The offensive line did a great job and I’m just thankful.”
He’s the first Texan to rush for 100 yards in consecutive games since Arian Foster in 2014.
Miller’s 2-yard touchdown in the first quarter tied the game at 7. He had a 19-yard run earlier in the drive to set up the score.
He had a 58-yard run early in the third quarter on his way to another 100-yard game. He hadn’t had one since 2016 before last week against Jacksonville.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson raved about Miller’s recent work and said it’s helped make things easier for him.
“It starts with the run game,” Watson said. “They’ve got to respect it. They’ve got to get seven men in the box, sometimes eight men in the box and then they kind of open up the passing game. So the safeties are very aggressive and we can get behind those guys using our speed and our talent with Will (Fuller), Hop (DeAndre Hopkins), Tyler (Ervin) and Keke (Coutee) when he’s healthy.”
The winning streak, which leaves the Texans in first place in the AFC South, comes after they opened the season 0-3. Miller is impressed with how the Texans worked together to turn things around, but he isn’t surprised.
“It just shows the type of guys we have in this locker room,” Miller said. “When we lost three games straight everybody still came in with the same mindset to get better. I think every week we’ve just been improving and building that bond and that chemistry, and we’ve just got to keep it going.”
Some things to know about Houston’s win over the Dolphins:
TANNEHILL’S STATUS
Brock Osweiler started his third straight game in place of Ryan Tannehill, who is out with an injured shoulder. Coach Adam Gase was asked if he thought Tannehill would return on Nov. 4 when the Dolphins host the Jets.
“I don’t know,” he said. “We’re still going through the process with his rehab stuff. I’ll worry about that next week.”
Osweiler won his first start after Tannehill’s injury, but Miami has lost the last two games with him in charge of the offense.
Osweiler, who had one tough season in Houston after signing a $72 million contract in 2016, threw for 241 yards with an interception on Thursday night.
Though his time with the Texans didn’t go well, he insisted that he doesn’t have any hard feelings toward the organization.
“There was no negative emotion or anything like that,” he said. “In fact, it was great to see a lot of the guys.”
TEXANS INJURIES
Several Texans sustained injuries on Thursday night. Cornerback Johnathan Joseph injured his ankle in the first quarter, linebacker Zach Cunningham also left in the first quarter with a knee injury and receiver Will Fuller left the game after injuring his knee in the fourth quarter.
Joseph said he had a sprained ankle, but the coach Bill O’Brien said he didn’t have any details on the severity of the injuries to Cunningham and Fuller after the game.
HOPKINS’ HANDS
Hopkins has developed a knack for making one-handed catches look routine. He had one last week against Jacksonville and added another one on Thursday night. Unfortunately for the Texans, his eye-popping grab against the Dolphins didn’t count.
Hopkins reached back and grabbed the ball with one hand and weaved it between his legs in the air before crashing to the ground. But it was brought back after he was called for pass interference.
Hopkins said that he watched the replay several times and didn’t think that he pushed off.
“It was hand battling,” he said. “The guy had two hands, he was off-balance. So I think that somebody owes me an apology. I don’t know who it is but somebody owes me an apology.”
Miami’s defense struggles in loss to Texans
HOUSTON (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase couldn't hide his irritation with the team's defense after a 42-23 loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday night.
"We've got to get better fast," he said.
When asked if second-year defensive coordinator Matt Burke’s job was at stake, Gase said he hadn’t considered making a major change to his defensive staff. But added that the coaches need to evaluate why the defense is giving up what he called a “massive amount of yardage.”
“They try to get everything patched up as fast as possible,” Gase said of the staff. “These guys were hired because I liked them when we were coming into the situation we were in. I trusted Matt to get this thing going in the right direction.
“There were a lot of good things that had happened over the last two years,” he continued. “We’ve just got to figure out where are out issues. Is it players? Is it schemes? We have to evaluate that, and we can’t be afraid to change if we have to.”
Miami’s rush defense, which entered the week ranked 29th in the NFL by allowing 136.7 yards a game, allowed Houston another 188 rushing yards on 5.4 yards per carry. Former Dolphins running back Lamar Miller had 133 rushing yards on 18 carries, including a 2-yard touchdown run.
Linebacker Cameron Wake, a five-time Pro Bowler, defended Burke, saying: “He’s good,” and placed most of the blame on player performance.
“There’s no magic pill, there is no secret — it’s defense,” Wake said. “Each player has a gap or a man or a zone, whatever it is. At some point, the ball is going to get there, and someone is accountable for that. Every man for 60 minutes has to be there. We’ll find that guy who’s not doing what they’re supposed to be doing.”
After a 3-0 start to the season with wins over the Titans, Jets and Raiders, the Dolphins have slumped to fall to 4-4.
“We didn’t get this one, but at the same time, four weeks ago, everybody was all flowers and cotton candy and puppies and all that,” Wake said. “It’s not a situation where the sky is falling, but you’ve got to look at yourself in the mirror, each man from top to bottom and ask: ‘What is your role and are you fulfilling that role?'”
With starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill still sidelined with a shoulder injury, the Dolphins turned to Brock Osweiler for a third straight game. In his return to Houston, where he spent one season, Osweiler completed 21 of 37 passes for 241 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. Receiver DeVante Parker had 134 yards on six catches.
“We need to learn from it and get back to work,” Osweiler said. “Coach Gase just told us in the locker room that we need to hone in on the details of our system, and he’s exactly right.”
After Thursday’s loss, Gase said he didn’t know if Tannehill would be healthy in time for Miami’s next game on Nov. 4 against the Jets and that he’d worry about that next week.
Watson, Texans stay hot, drop defenseless Dolphins
After Miami (4-4) closed the deficit to 21-17 on a trick play — receiver Danny Amendola completed a 28-yard scoring pass to Kenyan Drake with 4:55 left in the third quarter — Watson connected with Will Fuller on a 73-yard touchdown pass that rebuilt an 11-point lead.
On the second play of Houston’s next possession, Watson found DeAndre Hopkins alone in the secondary for a 49-yard pass play that extended the advantage to 35-20 just 11 seconds into the fourth. Watson and Hopkins hooked up again on a 2-yard touchdown pass later in the final quarter.
Watson also tossed a pair of scoring strikes to rookie tight end Jordan Thomas, the second of which covered 2 yards and followed a 58-yard dash by running back Lamar Miller. Thomas’ first touchdown, a 13-yarder at the 14:14 mark of the second quarter, capped a two-play, 16-yard sprint that followed a Justin Reid interception of Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler.
Osweiler finished 21 of 37 for 241 yards. His fumble late in the first half, returned by Texans cornerback Natrell Jamerson for a score, was reversed upon review into an incomplete pass.
Miami caught another break earlier in the game when a dubious personal foul penalty on Houston’s Joel Heath enabled the Dolphins to erase a 42-yard Sanders field goal and instead drove for a 12-yard touchdown run from Drake. The sequence gave Miami a 7-0 lead at the 4:58 mark of the first quarter.
But Miller, who rushed for 133 yards, covered 33 yards on five carries on the subsequent possession for Houston, and his 2-yard touchdown pulled the Texans even. Reid followed with his interception, and the Texans scored again 77 seconds later, securing the lead for good.
Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker finished with six receptions for a career-high 134 yards.
The Texans, who entered play 31st in the NFL in red-zone efficiency, finished 4-for-4 in the red zone.
Watson,Texans, stay hot, drop defenseless Dolphins
After Miami (4-4) closed the deficit to 21-17 on a trick play — receiver Danny Amendola completed a 28-yard scoring pass to Kenyan Drake at the 5:03 mark of the third quarter — Watson connected with Will Fuller on a 73-yard touchdown pass that rebuilt the 11-point lead.
On the second play of the ensuing possession, Watson found DeAndre Hopkins alone in the secondary for a 49-yard pass play that extended the advantage to 35-20 11 seconds into the fourth. Watson and Hopkins hooked up again on a 2-yard pass later in the final quarter.
Watson also tossed a pair of scoring strikes to rookie tight end Jordan Thomas, the second of which covered two yards and followed a 58-yard dash by running back Lamar Miller. Thomas’ first touchdown, a 13-yarder at the 14:14 mark of the second quarter, capped a two-play, 36-yard sprint that followed a Justin Reid interception of Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler.
Osweiler finished 21-of-37 for 241 yards. His fumble late in the first half, returned by Texans cornerback Natrell Jamerson for a score, was reversed upon review into an incomplete pass.
Miami caught another break earlier in the game when a dubious personal foul penalty on Joel Health enabled the Dolphins to erase a 42-yard Sanders field goal and precluded a 12-yard touchdown run from Drake that gave Miami a 7-0 lead at the 4:58 mark of the first quarter.
But Miller, who rushed for 133 yards, covered 33 yards on five carries on the subsequent possession for Houston, and his 1-yard touchdown pulled the Texans even. Reid followed with his interception and the Texans scored again 77 seconds later, securing the lead for good.
Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker finished with six receptions for a career-high 134 yards.
The Texans, who entered play 31st in red-zone efficiency, finished 4-for-4 in the red zone.
Dolphins-Texans Stats
|Miami
|7
|3
|10
|3—23
|Houston
|7
|7
|14
|14—42
|First Quarter
Mia_Drake 12 run (Sanders kick), 4:58.
Hou_Miller 2 run (Fairbairn kick), :31.
|Second Quarter
Hou_Thomas 13 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 14:14.
Mia_FG Sanders 37, 2:57.
|Mia
|Hou
|First downs
|18
|17
|Total Net Yards
|370
|427
|Rushes-yards
|25-116
|35-188
|Passing
|254
|239
|Punt Returns
|2-29
|1-13
|Kickoff Returns
|3-80
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-21
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-38-1
|16-20-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-15
|0-0
|Punts
|4-47.0
|5-42.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-63
|8-57
|Time of Possession
|31:09
|28:51
RUSHING_Miami, Drake 12-58, Gore 12-53, Ballage 1-5. Houston, Miller 18-133, Blue 15-42, Watson 1-14, Weeden 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Miami, Osweiler 21-37-1-241, Amendola 1-1-0-28. Houston, Watson 16-20-0-239.
RECEIVING_Miami, Parker 6-134, Amendola 5-43, Grant 4-36, Gesicki 4-14, Drake 2-37, Gore 1-5. Houston, Hopkins 6-82, Fuller 5-124, Thomas 4-29, Ervin 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Watson throws 5 TDs as Texans beat Dolphins 42-23
Watson threw touchdown passes of 13, 2, 73, 49 and 2 yards to give him 34 career scoring passes to move ahead of Dan Marino (32) for second-most through in NFL history after 15 games.
Miami’s Brock Osweiler, who had one tough season in Houston after signing a $72 million contract in 2016, threw for 241 yards with an interception in his third straight start in place of injured starter Ryan Tannehill.
Kenyan Drake had a touchdown run and touchdown reception for the Dolphins (4-4). They lost for the second straight week.
Rookie Jordan Thomas caught the first two touchdown passes of his career, DeAndre Hopkins had 82 yards receiving and two scores and Will Fuller added 124-yards receiving and a touchdown.
Texans running back Lamar Miller, who grew up in Miami and spent his first four seasons with the Dolphins, had 133 yards rushing and a touchdown for his second straight 100-yard game.
Houston led by 8 when Watson threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Hopkins on the first play of the fourth quarter to make it 35-20.
Watson found the speedy Fuller in front of the defense for a 73-yard touchdown that left Houston up 28-17 late in the third quarter. It was the longest touchdown pass of Watson’s career and the longest reception of Fuller’s. Fuller has caught 11 touchdown passes in 11 career games with Watson.
The Dolphins used a 41-yard field goal to cut the lead to 28-20 with less than a minute left in the third quarter. That score came after a drive featuring a crazy 46-yard pass by Osweiler . He threw the ball to Jakeem Grant, who lost it after being hit by two Texans defenders, but it sailed down the field and into the hands of DeVante Parker for the big gain.
A 58-yard run by Miller got the Texans to the 9-yard line early in the third quarter. Houston extended the lead to 21-10 when Watson found Thomas again, this time on a 2-yard pass.
The Dolphins used some trickery later in the third quarter when Osweiler pitched a lateral to Danny Amendola, who threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Drake to cut the lead to 21-17.
Hopkins scored his second touchdown on a 2-yard reception with about eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, but his most impressive play of the night came on a catch that didn’t count. Hopkins reached back and grabbed the ball with one hand and weaved it between his legs in the air before crashing to the ground. But it was brought back after he was called for pass interference.
INJURIES
Houston CB Johnathan Joseph injured his ankle in the first quarter and didn’t return. … ILB Zach Cunningham left in the first quarter with a knee injury and didn’t return. … Fuller left the game after injuring his knee in the fourth quarter.
ANTHEM
Miami defensive end Robert Quinn again raised his right fist during the anthem as he has done in past weeks.
UP NEXT
Dolphins: Host the New York Jets on Nov. 4.
Texans: Visit Denver on Nov. 4.
