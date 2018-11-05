Gase says S Jones will play for Dolphins on Sunday
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase did not explain why Reshad Jones removed himself from Sunday’s game, but he did confirm Monday that the safety would be back in the lineup this weekend against the Green Bay Packers.
Gase said at his press conference Monday that Jones came to see him after the Dolphins’ 13-6 victory against the New York Jets.
Jones pulled himself out of the game in the first half and was replaced by Minkah Fitzpatrick. He spent the rest of the game on the sideline. There was no official word of any injury.
Gase declined to provide details, but said their conversation ended with both men “on the same page right now.” Gase said this will not be an issue going forward and that any potential discipline for Jones’ actions would be handled in-house.
Jones, 30, is in his ninth season with the Dolphins. A Pro Bowl selection in 2015 and 2017, he notched his 19th and 20th career interceptions in Miami’s season-opening win against the Tennessee Titans.
The coach declined to say why Jones, a Pro Bowl safety in 2015 and 2017, removed himself from the game. But Gase indicated he’s not comfortable with communication between Burke and his players.
The Los Angeles Chargers cut kicker Caleb Sturgis on Monday after he missed two extra points and a field goal in Sunday's win at Seattle, according to ESPN.
Sturgis, who had missed the previous two games with a quadriceps injury, has made nine of 13 field-goal attempts and just nine of 15 PATs in six games this season.
In his first five NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins (2013-14) and Philadelphia Eagles (2015-17), he missed a total of four extra points.
Rookie Mike Badgley, who had filled in for the injured Sturgis, likely will be promoted from the practice squad. Badgley made all seven PATs and all three field goals he attempted during the Chargers’ wins against the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans in Weeks 6 and 7.
In other roster news, ESPN also reported that Chargers tight end Hunter Henry has an outside chance of returning to the team next month. Henry tore his ACL during an offseason workout in May.
The Arizona Cardinals have signed veteran wide receiver Kendall Wright for the second time this season, the team announced Monday.
Wright, who turns 29 next week, has not appeared in any games this season. He played for the Chicago Bears in 2017, catching 59 passes for 614 yards and one touchdown.
Before that, the 2012 first-round draft pick played five seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He caught 280 passes for 3,244 yards and 18 touchdowns with the Titans, including a 1,000-yard season in 2013.
Coming off a bye week, the Cardinals had two vacant roster spots after releasing quarterback Sam Bradford and placing offensive lineman John Wetzel (neck) on injured reserve last week. Arizona still has one vacancy to fill.
Both starting guards for the Washington Redskins are expected to undergo MRI exams Monday.
Scherff, 26, was the Redskins’ first-round pick (fifth overall) in the 2015 draft. He made the Pro Bowl in 2016 and 2017 and has been one of the team’s most durable linemen, starting 54 of a possible 56 games since entering the league.
Left guard Shawn Lauvao injured his right knee during the 38-14 loss.
Lauvao, 31, is in his fifth season with Washington after spending his first four seasons with the Cleveland Browns (2010-13).
The Redskins are already playing without starting left tackle Trent Williams, who had thumb surgery last week. Depending on the extent of the injuries to Scherff and Lauvao, the potential replacements on the roster include versatile veterans Tony Bergstrom and Ty Nsekhe.
The NFC East-leading Redskins (5-3) go on the road Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The New England Patriots agreed to terms with former Oakland Raiders safety Obi Melifonwu, according to multiple reports.
Melifonwu, a second-round draft pick in 2017, was released by the Raiders on Oct. 23 and visited with the Patriots on Oct. 26.
Pittsburgh Steelers guard David DeCastro doesn't care whether All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell decides to end his season-long holdout.
ICYMI in NFL Week 9: Saints’ Thomas phones home in key win
No real reason for everyone to flip out at what New Orleans wideout Michael Thomas did with a flip phone. He was just having a bit of fun, paying homage to former Saints receiver Joe Horne's own cell-ebration 15 years ago.
Patriots’ Edelman voices support for synagogue victims
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman expressed his support for the victims of a Pittsburgh synagogue shooting while wearing an Israeli baseball cap when he spoke to reporters after Sunday night's game.
Quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers were the headliners. Wide receiver Julian Edelman, however, delivered the big pass of the night.
For 2d straight week, Packers not good enough vs NFL’s best
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Green Bay had the ball in field goal range, on the cusp of breaking a fourth-quarter tie, when Patriots lineman Lawrence Guy knocked the ball out of Aaron Jones' grasp .
Brady, Patriots beat Rodgers, Packers 31-17
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 294 yards and a touchdown, and James White ran for two scores to lead the New England Patriots to a 31-17 victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.
It was the sixth straight victory for the Patriots (7-2).
Saints WR Thomas pays tribute to Horn’s cellphone celebration
Saints WR Thomas pays tribute to Horn's cellphone celebration
Broncos C, iron man Paradis suffers fractured leg
Broncos C, iron man Paradis suffers fractured leg
Entering Sunday, center Matt Paradis had made every snap for the Denver offense since the start of the 2015 season. He may have made his last one for this season.
NFL injury roundup: Broncos iron man Paradis breaks leg
NFL injury roundup: Broncos iron man Paradis breaks leg
Entering Sunday, center Matt Paradis had made every snap for the Denver offense since the start of the 2015 season. He may have made his last one for this season.
NFL notebook: Bell-Steelers saga could end soon
NFL notebook: Bell-Steelers saga could end soon
The Pittsburgh Steelers-Le'Veon Bell drama is heading toward a conclusion.
Not feeling pressure for job, Ravens’ Harbaugh says
Not feeling pressure for job, Ravens' Harbaugh says
If Baltimore coach John Harbaugh is feeling extra pressure with the Ravens' 4-5 start to their season following Sunday's 23-16 loss to their AFC North rival Pittsburgh, he's not acknowledging it.
Report: Mullens expected to remain 49ers starting QB
Report: Mullens expected to remain 49ers starting QB
It appears midnight has not yet struck on Nick Mullens' Cinderella story.
